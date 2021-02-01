Macrophage-mediated vascular permeability via VLA4/VCAM1 pathway dictates ascites development in ovarian cancer

M2 macrophages induce hypopermeability by downregulating VCAM1 in ECs. Our previous study showed that perivascular M2-like macrophages could protect against vascular permeability, but M1s could not. To explore the mechanism underlying the effect of macrophages on vascular permeability, we first evaluated the proteins involved in the regulation of vascular integrity, such as the adherens junction protein VE-cadherin and the tight junctional protein ZO-1. We found that the human umbilical vein EC (HUVEC) layer cocultured with M2 macrophages (THP-1) for 24 hours experienced a significant reduction in the levels of p–VE-cad at the Tyr658 site (Y658; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140315DS1). However, the expression of ZO-1 (Supplemental Figure 1B) and the level of p–VE-cad at the Tyr731 site (Y731) were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 1C).

We then compared the gene expression profile of HUVECs that had been cocultured with different subtypes of macrophages. Among the profiles of differentially expressed genes (DEGs), we focused on cell adhesion molecules (CAMs), since macrophage-mediated permeability requires direct cell-cell contact (Figure 1A). Among all the CAMs, VCAM1 was the most markedly changed (Figure 1B). To validate this result, we isolated ECs from the coculture system to detect the expression of VCAM1 mRNA and protein and obtained consistent conclusions (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Notably, expression of VCAM1 protein in HUVECs was downregulated only upon direct contact with M2 THP-1 macrophages, as detected by both Western blot and immunofluorescence staining (Figure 1, C and D). This finding was validated by coculturing murine macrophages (RAW264.7) with a murine EC line (C166; Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Interestingly, such an effect vanished in the coculture performed via a Transwell system (Supplemental Figure 1H), suggesting contact-dependent regulation of endothelial VCAM1 by M2 macrophages. We also measured the levels of soluble VCAM1 (sVCAM1), and found no difference in HUVECs cocultured with M1 versus M2 macrophages (Supplemental Figure 1I). To validate the crucial role of VCAM1 in regulating macrophage-mediated permeability, we knocked down VCAM1 expression in HUVECs using shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 1J) and observed attenuated p–VE-cad in EC-M1 macrophage coculture (Figure 1E). Immunofluorescence staining confirmed the downregulation of p–VE-cad upon VCAM1 knockdown (Figure 1F). Alternatively, when applying a VCAM1 inhibitor K-7174 to block VCAM1 expression in coculture, the p–VE-cad level was clearly abrogated (Supplemental Figure 1K). Conversely, VCAM1 overexpression in HUVECs and murine ECs promoted p–VE-cad (Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 1, L and M).

Figure 1 M2 macrophages induce hypopermeability by downregulating VCAM1 in ECs (A) KEGG pathway analysis of DEGs in M1 macrophage–treated HUVECs versus M2 macrophage–treated HUVECs. (B) Gene expression heatmap of differentially expressed CAM genes from A. (C) Expression of VCAM1 in HUVECs detected by Western blot in different cocultures (n = 3). (D) Localization of VCAM1 protein (red) by immunofluorescence analysis. DAPI stains cell nucleus. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) p–VE-cad expression in M1 macrophage–cocultured HUVECs that were transiently transfected with VCAM1-specific shRNAs (shVCAM1-a, shVCAM1-b) or a control shRNA (shCtrl) (n = 3). (F) Immunofluorescence analysis of p–VE-cad in M1 macrophage–cocultured HUVECs with VCAM1 knocked down. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) p–VE-cad expression in M2 macrophage–cocultured HUVECs that were transiently transfected with a VCAM1-specific vector (Ove-VCAM1) or a control vector (n = 3). (H) Immunofluorescence analysis of p–VE-cad in M2 macrophage–cocultured HUVECs with VCAM1 overexpressed. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I) TRITC-Dextran tracer fluorescence from M1 macrophage–cocultured HUVECs that were transfected with VCAM1 knockdown shRNAs (shVCAM1-a, shVCAM1-b) or a control shRNA (shCtrl; n = 5). (J) TRITC-dextran tracer fluorescence from M2 macrophage–cocultured HUVECs that were transfected with VCAM1-specific vector (Ove-VCAM1) or control vector (n = 5). Data represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; **** P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (C, E, I) and Student’s t test (G and J).

Next, we sought to confirm that VCAM1 could functionally affect macrophage-mediated permeability. Macrophages and ECs were cocultured in the upper well of a Transwell, and dextran labeled with TRITC fluorescent dye was allowed to pass through the barrier, which was then collected in the lower chamber and quantified (17). The data revealed that there was much less dextran that passed through in the VCAM1 knockdown group relative to that of the control group (Figure 1I), whereas increased flux of dextran was observed in the VCAM1-overexpressing coculture (Figure 1J). Together, these findings demonstrate that macrophages exert their functions of regulating the vascular barrier by affecting VCAM1 expression on the endothelium.

VLA4 expression and activation are dampened in M2 macrophages cocultured with ECs. To determine which molecule in M2 macrophages dictates differential regulation in ECs, we scrutinized the gene expression profiles of both subtypes of macrophages isolated from coculture and found that the pathway associated with leukocyte transendothelial migration was enriched and downregulated in M2 macrophages (Figure 2A). Among all the genes participating in leukocyte transendothelial migration, it was noteworthy that the expression of VLA4, the ligand of VCAM1, decreased markedly in M2 macrophages (Figure 2B). We confirmed this result by Western blot, immunofluorescence staining, and quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). VLA4 protein expression was also reduced in M2-polarized murine macrophages cocultured with murine endothelium (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). It should be noted that the expression of the active form of VLA4 in cocultured M2 macrophages was also lessened compared with that in the cocultured M1 macrophage (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Decreased VLA4 activation in M2 macrophages cocultured with ECs. (A) KEGG pathway analysis of DEGs when comparing M2 versus M1 macrophages from cocultures. (B) Gene expression heatmap of differentially expressed integrin genes from A. (C) Expression of VLA4 in THP-1 macrophages detected by Western blot in different cocultures (n = 3). (D) Localization of VLA4 protein (green) in THP-1 macrophages by immunofluorescence analysis. CD68 (red) stains macrophages. DAPI stains cell nucleus. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Representative graph of flow cytometric analysis of active VLA4 levels in different subtypes of THP-1 macrophages from cocultures. (F) p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs cultured with macrophages that were transiently transfected with VLA4-specific shRNAs (shVLA4-a, shVLA4-b) or a control shRNA (shCtrl) (n = 3). (G) p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–coculture system treated with CDP323 (n = 3). (H) p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs cocultured with macrophages that were transiently transfected with a VLA4-specific vector (Ove-VLA4) or a control vector (n = 3). (I) p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs from M2 macrophage–coculture system treated with THI0019 (n = 3). (J) Immunofluorescence analysis of p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs cultured with macrophages that were transiently transfected with a VLA4-specific vector (Ove-VLA4) or a control vector. Scale bar: 20 μm. (K) TRITC-dextran tracer fluorescence from coculture systems in which macrophages transiently transfected with a VLA4-specific vector (Ove-VLA4) or pretreated with THI0019, PS/2, and CDP323 are compared with the respective control (n = 5). Data represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Student’s t test (G–I and K) and 1-way ANOVA (C and F).

To validate the regulatory effects of macrophage VLA4 on EC barriers, THP-1 or RAW264.7 cells were subjected to inhibited or excessive VLA4 expression by shRNAs (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) or overexpression plasmids (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H), followed by coculturing with ECs. Consistent with the VCAM1 data, silencing VLA4 in macrophages or pretreatment of macrophages with the VLA4 inhibitor, CDP323, attenuated p–VE-cad upon coculture in both HUVECs (Figure 2, F and G) and C166s (Supplemental Figure 2, I and J); however, increased p–VE-cad was detected when VLA4 was overexpressed or VLA4 agonist, THI0019, was administered (Figure 2, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 2, K and L). Dextran permeability assay showed that suppressing VLA4 expression in macrophages either by treating with its inhibitor (CDP323) or antibody (PS/2) blocked the dextran from crossing the EC barrier, while enhancing VLA4 expression or applying its agonist (THI0019) exacerbated EC hyperpermeability (Figure 2K). Overall, these results indicate that the level of VLA4 on macrophages contributes to the regulation of the vascular barrier.

ROS functions downstream of VCAM1 to regulate macrophage-mediated permeability. It has been reported that the accumulation of ROS could ultimately lead to endothelial dysfunction (18). To determine whether ROS could play a role in macrophage-mediated permeability, we first measured ROS expression in the coculture system. As shown in Figure 3A, endothelial ROS was largely abolished when coculturing with M2 macrophages compared with that with M1s, and this difference was further enhanced following treatment with the vascular permeator VEGF (Figure 3B). Moreover, the addition of CDP323 (Figure 3C) or K-7174 (Figure 3D) effectively blocked intracellular ROS production in HUVECs. In contrast, the ROS level in the ECs from VLA4-overexpressing coculture was higher than that in the control (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), suggesting that ROS was the downstream effector of M2 macrophage–mediated vascular permeability.

Figure 3 ROS functions downstream of VCAM1 in regulating macrophage-mediated permeability. (A–D) Representative graphs of flow cytometric analysis of ROS levels in HUVECs cocultured with different subtypes of macrophages (A), treated with VEGF (B), and in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–coculture system treated with CDP323 (C) or K-7174 (D). (E) Immunoblot analysis of p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system treated with NAC (n = 3). (F) p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs from M2 macrophage–cocultured system treated with H 2 O 2 (n = 3). (G and H) Immunofluorescence of p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs from M1 (G) or M2 (H) macrophage–cocultured system treated with NAC and H 2 O 2 . Scale bars: 20 μm. (I and J) Effects of NAC or H 2 O 2 treatment in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system (I) or M2 macrophage–cocultured system (J) measured in real time using the automated system (cellZscope). Data represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test (E, F).

To confirm that the regulation of p–VE-cad by macrophages depends on ROS, ROS inhibitor N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC) was added to the coculture system. To support our hypothesis, p–VE-cad was significantly abolished in ECs cocultured with macrophages in the presence of NAC (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3C), whereas p–VE-cad had an evident increase after H 2 O 2 was introduced in the EC-macrophage cocultures (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3D). We confirmed the above findings by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 3E). Barrier function detected by cellZscope confirmed that vascular permeability was abolished upon NAC treatment, while the barrier was markedly compromised with H 2 O 2 treatment in ECs cocultured with macrophages (Figure 3, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 3F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that the VLA4/VCAM1-initiated cascade could induce vascular hyperpermeability via enhancing ROS.

Macrophage-mediated permeability is dependent on RAC1 and phosphorylated PYK2. RAS-related C3 botulinum substrate 1 (RAC1) and proline-rich tyrosine kinase 2 (PYK2) have been identified as potential regulators of p–VE-cad, and they can potentially regulate ROS levels up- and downstream, respectively (19). Downregulated total RAC1 and phosphorylation of PYK2 (p-PYK2; Tyr402), but not total PYK2, were observed in the coculture system with M2 macrophages compared with that in the M1 cocultures (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Consistent with previous results, such change was not observed in the coculture without direct contact (Supplemental Figure 4C). Immunofluorescence staining confirmed the above changes (Figure 4B). Strikingly, using VLA4 inhibitor CDP323 to treat macrophages diminished both RAC1 and p-PYK2 levels in EC-macrophage cocultures (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4D). RAC1 expression levels in the coculture were increased when treating macrophages with the VLA4 agonist THI0019 (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Furthermore, knockdown of VCAM1 dampened RAC1 expression, while VCAM1 overexpression promoted RAC1 expression (Supplemental Figure 4, G–I). Concomitantly, reducing VCAM1 levels by treating with its inhibitor abrogated both RAC1 and p-PYK2 levels in EC-macrophage cocultures (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4J). To prove that ROS is regulated by RAC1, we applied the RAC1 inhibitor NSC23766 and detected lower ROS level in the EC cocultures (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4K). Since PYK2 is activated through ROS in ECs (20), it was expected that NAC treatment reduced p-PYK2 expression in HUVECs (Figure 4F), whereas H 2 O 2 treatment increased p-PYK2 expression (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4, L and M). Taken together, the above results suggest that RAC1/ROS/p-PYK2 act downstream of VCAM1 and participate in the regulation of macrophage-mediated vascular permeability.

Figure 4 Macrophage-mediated permeability is dependent on RAC1 and p-PYK2. (A) Protein levels of RAC1 and p-PYK2 in HUVECs from different cocultures examined by Western blot (n = 3). (B) Immunofluorescence analysis of RAC1 in HUVECs and HUVECs cultured with different subtypes of macrophages. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) RAC1 and p-PYK2 protein expression in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system treated with VLA4 inhibitor CDP323 (n = 3). (D) RAC1 and p-PYK2 expression in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system treated with VCAM1 inhibitor K-7174 (n = 3). (E) Flow cytometric analysis of ROS levels in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system treated with RAC1 inhibitor NSC23766 (n = 3). (F and G) p-PYK2 expression in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system treated with NAC (F) or and M2 macrophage–cocultured system treated with H 2 O 2 (G) (n = 3). Results represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Student’s t test (C–G) and 1-way ANOVA (A).

Blocking VLA4 reduces permeability and lessens ascites in vivo. To further investigate whether VLA4 is responsible for regulating macrophage-mediated vascular permeability in vivo, we resorted to a rescue approach. First, macrophages were largely depleted using clodronate liposomes via i.p. injection in mice, and the depletion of peritoneal macrophages was verified by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 5A). Then, RAW264.7 cells with either suppressed or promoted levels of VLA4 were reintroduced via i.p. injection. After 2 days of reconstruction, peritoneal vascular permeability was measured by fluorescent dye that was injected intravenously and then leaked into the peritoneal cavity (Figure 5A). In line with the in vitro data, the leaky vascular barrier was reconstructed when VLA4 was either knocked down (Figure 5B) or blocked by a functional VLA4-blocking antibody, PS/2 (Supplemental Figure 5B). Furthermore, the leakage was more intense in the VLA4-overexpressing group compared with the control group (Figure 5C). These results proved that the VLA4 level was positively associated with vascular permeability in vivo, underscoring the therapeutic potential of targeting VLA4. Moreover, upon macrophage removal, the effect of PS/2 on vascular permeability was weakened (Figure 5D), which suggested that the effect of VLA4 on permeability was macrophage dependent.

Figure 5 Targeting the VLA4/VCAM1 pathway reduces permeability and lessens ascites in vivo. (A) Schematic of experimental design for the permeability assay in vivo. Clod, clodronate liposomes; treated cell, RAW264.7 cells with VLA4 knockdown or overexpression. (B and C) Evaluation of peritoneal permeability 48 hours after injection of VLA4 knockdown (B) or overexpression (C) cells in the peritoneum of mice (n = 5). (D) Evaluation of peritoneal permeability 48 hours after injection of PS/2-treated cells in the peritoneum of mice treated with liposomes (n = 8 for PBS lipo group; n = 9 for PBS lipo+PS/2 group; n = 7 for Clod Lipo; n = 9 for Clod lipo+PS/2). (E) Schematic of experimental design for treating ascites in OC animal. (F) Representative photographs of adult mice with OC sacrificed 10 days after PS/2 or IgG2b treatment and the ascites each mouse produced. (G) Ascites volume from PS/2- or control antibody–treated OC mice 12 days after HM-1 inoculation (n = 10). (H) ROS expression of ECs in tissue after treatment with PS/2 in mice with OC (n = 5). (I–M) Expression of RAC1 (I–J) and p-PYK2 and p–VE-cad (K–M) in murine OC tumors detected by immunofluorescence (n = 6). Scale bars: 50 μm. Results represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (B and D) and Student’s t test (C, G, H, J, L, and M).

To test the efficacy of blocking VLA4 for the treatment of ascites, we resorted to a murine OC model, HM-1. PS/2 (3 mg/kg) was administered to the mouse abdomen according to the schematic shown in Figure 5E. Compared with the isotype control group, ascites volume in the PS/2 treatment group was abrogated by more than 60.9% (Figure 5, F and G). We also examined the alterations of the RAC1/ROS/p-PYK2 cascade in the endothelium in HM-1 tumors upon PS/2 treatment. Consistently, PS/2 treatment resulted in fewer ROS-positive cells in ECs isolated from HM-1 tumors (Figure 5H). RAC1, p-PYK2, and p–VE-cad levels were also markedly reduced compared with those in controls by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5, I–M). Taken together, these findings illustrate that VLA4 indeed plays a crucial role in macrophage-mediated permeability, which provides a therapeutic target for the treatment of ascites.

VLA4/VCAM1 expression is correlated with ascites volume. In order to verify our findings in the clinical setting, we first analyzed VLA4 expression in OC patient samples with or without signs of ascites that were found in the Kaplan-Meier Plotter database. Intriguingly, patients with low VLA4 expression survived much longer than patients expressing higher levels of VLA4 (Figure 6A). More importantly, the expression levels of VCAM1 or VLA4 in OC tissues were correlated with ascites volume in patients, as observed by immunohistochemical and immunofluorescence staining (Figure 6, B–E). However, the sVCAM1 expression detected in ascites of less than 500 ml (few) was identical to that in ascites of more than 1000 mL (massive; Supplemental Figure 6A). Furthermore, flow cytometry analysis showed that more macrophages expressed VLA4 in massive ascites (Figure 6F) and that macrophages from massive ascites expressed higher levels of VLA4 than those with fewer ascites (Supplemental Figure 6B). Interestingly, both patients and animals with massive ascites exhibited a lower ratio of M2 to M1 macrophages than those with fewer ascites (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 6 VLA4/VCAM1 expression is correlated with ascites volume. (A) Kaplan-Meier Plotter analysis showed that high VLA4 expression is correlated with shorter overall survival. (B and C) Analysis of VCAM1 expression in OC tissues from patients with few ascites (less than 500 ml) or massive ascites (more than 1000 mL) based on immunohistochemistry results (n = 9). Scale bars: 200 μm (left); 50 μm (right). (D) Representative immunofluorescence images of VLA4 expression in human OC tumors from patients with few ascites or massive ascites (n = 10). Green, VLA4; red, CD68; blue, nucleus. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Correlation between ascites volume and VLA4 expression in macrophages of OC tissue. Few ascites (less than 500 ml); moderate ascites (500 ml–1000ml); massive ascites (more than 1000 mL). (F) Percentage of VLA4-expressing macrophages in different OC ascites (n = 11). (G) Ratio of M2 to M1 macrophages in OC ascites (n = 9 for few ascites group, n = 10 for massive ascites group). (H) Permeability analysis using macrophages isolated from OC patient ascites detected by TRITC-Dextran assay (n = 10). (I) Permeability assay using macrophages isolated from OC patient ascites detected by ECIS equipment. (J) Permeability assay of macrophages isolated from OC patient ascites cocultured with HUVECs with CDP323, K-7174, NAC, or control treatment detected by ECIS. Results represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA (E) and Student’s t test (C and F–H).

To confirm that macrophages from massive ascites could indeed induce permeability, we isolated macrophages from patient and mouse ascites, cocultured them with ECs, and measured the barrier changes by dextran permeability assay and by electric cell impedance sensing (ECIS) equipment. Both assays validated our hypothesis (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 6D). Blocking either VLA4, VCAM1, or ROS rescued the compromised vascular barrier (Figure 6J and Supplemental Figure 6E). In summary, these results strongly suggest that the levels of VCAM1 and VLA4 positively correlate with ascites development in OC patients and may be used as therapeutic targets for ascites treatment.

VLA4/VCAM1 axis dictates permeability independently of the VEGF pathway. To further discern the role of the VEGF pathway in macrophage direct contact–mediated permeability, we used bevacizumab to block VEGF signaling. After adding bevacizumab to the coculture system, both permeability and p–VE-cad expression were significantly reduced in the coculture with M1 macrophages, but were not altered as much in the M2 macrophage–cocultured system (Figure 7, A and B), suggesting that the regulation of vascular permeability by M2 macrophages did not, at least not totally, depend on VEGF. Furthermore, there was no correlation between VEGF and macrophage VLA4 expression in ascites of OC patients (Supplemental Figure 7A). Therefore, we speculated that the 2 pathways worked separately in this system. To prove this point, we combined antibodies that block VEGF and VLA4, respectively, to treat the cocultures and obtained a synergistic effect in reducing permeability (Figure 7C). Next, we compared the effects of each individual and the combinatorial treatment in HM-1 animals. B-scan ultrasonography was conducted to measure the volume of ascites in the abdominal cavity. We observed that the volume of ascites was strikingly reduced in the combinatorial treatment group, although individual treatment was also effective and comparable to each other (Figure 7, D and E). The survival data also supported the above findings (Figure 7F).

Figure 7 VLA4/VCAM1 axis mediates permeability separately from the VEGF pathway. (A) TRITC-dextran permeability in HUVECs cocultured with M1 or M2 macrophages before or after treatment with bevacizumab (n = 3). (B) p–VE-cad expression in HUVECs from M1 macrophage–cocultured system or M2 macrophage–cocultured system after treated with bevacizumab (n = 3). (C) Permeability assay using M1 macrophage coculture treated with PS/2, bevacizumab, or combination of PS/2 and bevacizumab detected by the automated system (cellZscope). (D and E) Ascites volume detected by B mode ultrasonography after i.p. injection in mice with PS/2, bevacizumab, or both (n = 5). (F) Kaplan–Meier survival curves of mice after i.p. injection with PS/2, bevacizumab, or both (n = 9). (G and H) Fold change of gene expression in M1 macrophages (G) or M2 macrophages (H) treated with PS/2 compared with M1 or M2 macrophages alone (n = 3). Data represent 3 independent experiments. Results are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA (A, B, and E) and Student’s t test (G and H). The Kaplan-Meier analysis log-rank test was used to estimate the event-free survival curve between the groups (F).

Finally, we investigated the potential effect of blocking VLA4 on macrophage polarization and found that PS/2 treatment could significantly enhance M1-markers, such as IL6, NOS2, and IL12B, while significantly decreasing the levels of M2 markers, such as ARG1 and CD206, in M1 macrophages (Figure 7G). For M2 macrophages, PS/2 treatment consistently induced the expression of IL6, NOS2, and IL12B, which are often expressed by M1 macrophages and related to antitumor effect, but meanwhile decreased the levels of M2-markers, such as IL10 and ARG1 (Figure 7H). It should be noted that VEGF expression was not significantly changed in either group. These results indicate that PS/2 treatment may increase the tumor-killing capability of macrophages while exerting the barrier protection function. In summary, all the data suggest that M2 macrophages can regulate EC permeability in a pathway that is independent of VEGF and that anti-VLA4 therapy may be used as a therapeutical strategy to treat malignant ascites.