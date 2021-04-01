Hypoxia-inducible factor–1α–dependent induction of miR122 enhances hepatic ischemia tolerance

MiR122 is upregulated during hepatic IR injury. We hypothesized that miRNAs could play a critical role in mediating hepatic ischemia tolerance via alteration of the expression of specific target genes. To examine this hypothesis, we performed a targeted miRNA array using mouse liver tissue after hepatic IR injury, focusing on miRNAs that are known to be expressed in the liver (31–34). For the purpose of these studies, we exposed mice to partial hepatic IR injury by applying 60 minutes of hepatic ischemia of the left and middle liver lobes, followed by 6 hours of reperfusion. We compared miRNA expression in the post-IR liver with expression in sham control livers. Interestingly, we observed the most robust induction of miRNA expression for the hepatic miRNA mmu-miR122 (Figure 1A). Additional studies with different ischemia or reperfusion durations confirmed increased mmu-miR122 expression following IR injury of the liver (Figure 1, B and C). Moreover, exposure of the human hepatocyte cell line HepG2 to ambient hypoxia (1% oxygen) was associated with time-dependent increases in hsa-miR122 expression (Figure 1D). Together, these findings demonstrated miR122 induction during hepatic IR injury.

Figure 1 Identification of miR122 as a hypoxia-responsive miRNA during hepatic IR injury. (A) Targeted miRNA array in WT liver after hepatic ischemia (60 minutes) and reperfusion (6 hours). The data shown indicate fold changes of the indicated miRNAs in mouse livers subjected to IR injury relative to sham control liver tissues. *P < 0.05 compared with values for the WT sham mice indicated by the dashed line, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 11/group. (B) Hepatic mmu-miR122 transcript levels following the indicated hepatic ischemia times and a 6-hour reperfusion. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA. n = 9/group, except n = 10 in the 30-minute ischemia group. (C) Hepatic mmu-miR122 transcript levels after 60 minutes of liver ischemia and the indicated reperfusion times. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA. n = 13, 9, 9, 12, and 5 for 0, 1, 3, 6, and 24 hours, respectively. (D) Hsa-miR122 transcript levels in cultured human hepatocytes (HepG2 cells) exposed to hypoxia (1% oxygen) for the indicated durations. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA. n = 12, 12, 11, 11, and 11 for the 0-, 2-, 4-, 8-, and 24-hour groups, respectively). All data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

Upregulation of miR122 during hepatic IR injury is mediated by hypoxia-inducible factor–1α. On the basis of the above findings showing that miR122 was induced during murine hepatic IR injury, or following hypoxia exposure of HepG2 cells, we next set out to study the transcriptional mechanism governing miR122 expression. Unlike some miRNAs, which are encoded on transcripts coincident with other miRNAs or protein-coding genes, miR122 is derived from a transcript that only encodes for miR122. Previous studies have shown that the miR122 promoter is prominently regulated by a cluster of liver-specific transcription factors (35, 36). However, hypoxia control of the miR122 promoter is currently unknown. Notably, the human miR122 promoter (–1055 bp upstream of the transcription start site [TSS]) contains 2 putative hypoxia-inducing factor (HIF) binding sites (hypoxia response elements [HREs], –847 and –504; Figure 2A). ChIP assays demonstrated direct binding of HIF1α to both HREs on the miR122 promoter (Figure 2B). Our data further demonstrated that hypoxia inducibility of miR122 was abolished in HepG2 cells with lentivirus-mediated shRNA repression of HIF1α (Figure 2, C–F), whereas miR122 induction remained intact in HepG2 cells with shRNA-mediated repression of HIF2α (Figure 2, G–J). Moreover, miR122 induction during hepatic IR injury was abolished in mice with hepatocyte-specific deletion of HIF1α (HIF1Αfl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice; Figure 2, K–N). Together, these findings indicate that miR122 is a HIF1Α target gene and implicate a functional role for HIF1α in miR122 induction during hepatic IR injury.

Figure 2 Role of HIF in miR122 induction. (A) The promoter for miR122 includes 2 putative HIF-binding sites — hypoxia response elements (HREs). Maps indicate the promoter constructs generated for analysis of promoter activity. (B) ChIP analysis demonstrated binding of HIF1α to the putative HRE within the miR122 promoter (2-way ANOVA. n = 4/group from 4independent experiments). (C) Effective knockdown of HIF1A mRNA following lentivirus-mediated HIF1α shRNA delivery into HepG2 cells (2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 8 and n = 7 for the control [Ctrl] and shRNA groups, respectively). (D and E) HIF1α shRNA abolished HIF1α induction in HepG2 cell nuclei following 6-hour hypoxia culturing in 1% oxygen (results are representative of 3 independent experiments). (G–I) Experiments analogous to those depicted in D and E demonstrate preserved induction of miR122 following shRNA-mediated repression of HIF2α. (G) Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test; n = 8 and 11 for control and shRNA groups, respectively. (H and I) Results are representative of 4 independent experiments. (F and J) Time-dependent induction of miR122 in HepG2 cells exposed to hypoxia was abolished following HIF1α, but not HIF2α, knockdown compared with the same control shRNA group (2-way ANOVA, n = 4, and 6 at 0, 2, 4, 8 hours for the control group shared by F and J, and n = 6 for all shRNA groups, respectively, at 0, 2, 4, and 8 hours). (K–N) In mice with hepatocyte-specific deletion of HIF1α (HIF1Afl/fl Alb-Cre+), HIF1A mRNA and protein were abolished, and induction of miR122 was abolished following ischemia and reperfusion (2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test). (K) n = 5 and 8 in WT and KO groups, respectively. (M) n = 3/group. (N) n = 8 and 6 in WT and KO groups, respectively. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

Hepatocyte-specific deletion of miR122 (miR122fl/flAlb-Cre+ mice) is associated with exacerbated liver IR injury. Given the above studies showing HIF1α-dependent induction of miR122 during conditions of limited oxygen availability, we next sought to address the functional role of miR122 during hepatic IR injury. The previously described miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice are viable, bred normally, and do not have obvious abnormalities when kept in a pathogen-free environment (19), but they show efficient deletion of hepatic miR122 levels (Figure 3A). However, exposure of miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice to hepatic IR injury revealed dramatically increased liver injury compared with their age-, sex-, and weight-matched littermates (miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre– mice). This was evident from increases in ALT, AST, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), histologic liver injury, and markers of liver inflammation (Figure 3, B–H). To further demonstrate that miR122 plays a functional role in the regulation of hepatic ischemia tolerance, we reconstituted miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice using treatment with nanoparticles containing a synthetic mouse miR122 mimetic via neutral lipid emulsion (NLE). The miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice were intravenously injected with a single 20 μg dose of the miRNA-122 mimetic formulated with NLE or with an NLE containing a scrambled RNA sequence, 24 hours prior to hepatic ischemia surgery (Figure 3I). The exogenous miR122 treatment resulted in a significant increase in hepatic miR122 levels (Figure 3J), while functional studies demonstrated recapitulation of a WT phenotype with reduced levels of AST, ALT, LDH, histologic liver injury, and markers of liver inflammation (Figure 3, K–Q). Together, these studies provide strong evidence for a protective role of miR122 during hepatic IR injury.

Figure 3 Exacerbated liver IR injury in mice with hepatocyte-specific deletion of miR122 is reduced by reconstitution of the miR122 mimic. Male miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice and littermate controls (miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre–) were exposed to liver ischemia and reperfusion. (A) Lack of miR122 induction in the miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice after 60 minutes of ischemia and 6 hours of reperfusion. Two-way ANOVA. n = 11, 5 in the sham WT and KO groups, respectively; n = 13, 5 in the IR WT and KO groups, respectively. miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice showed increased hepatic injury, as determined by (B) ALT, (C) AST, and (D) LDH levels after 60 minutes of ischemia and 6 hours of reperfusion. Two-tailed Student’s t test. n = 8, 6 in the WT and KO groups, respectively. (E and F) Liver histology after 6 hours and 24 hours of reperfusion. Two-way ANOVA. n = 10, 7 for the 6-hour WT and KO groups, respectively; n = 5, 7 for the 24-hour WT and KO groups, respectively. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G and H) Protein levels of the liver inflammation markers IL-6 and TNF-α. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 6, 5 in the WT and KO groups, respectively. (I) miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice were reconstituted with synthetic miRNA-122 or a scrambled miR control using nanoparticles 24 hours prior to 60 minutes of ischemia, followed by 6 or 24 hours of reperfusion. (J) Robust increases in miR122 levels were observed in the liver from mice reconstituted with a miR122 mimic compared with those reconstituted with a scrambled miR after ischemia and reperfusion. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 9, 6 in the scrambled miR and miR122 groups, respectively. (K–M) Compared with miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice that received scrambled miR treatment, mice reconstituted with synthetic miR122 show decreased levels of (K) ALT, (L) AST, and (M) LDH. n = 6, 9 in the scrambled miR and miR122 groups, respectively. (N and O) Histology images and improved histology scores. n = 5/group. Scale bars: 100 μm.(P and Q) Reduced levels of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6 and TNF-α. n = 4/group. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

Identification of prolyl hydroxylase domain 1 as a miR122 target gene. Given the profound increases in liver injury observed in miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice, we hypothesized that repression of a putative miR122 target gene could mediate hepatic ischemia tolerance. Using electronic miRNA target gene prediction software (PITA, RNAhybrid, miRecords, and TargetScanHuman), we identified several putative miRNA target genes with at least 2 positive predictions in the above search engines. To test these putative miR122 targets in a functional assay, we generated HepG2 cells with overexpression of hsa-miR122 (Figure 4A). A number of the genes reported to be miR122 targets showed a trending decrease following miR122 overexpression (Table 1). Interestingly, we observed the most profound and significant repression for the putative miR122 target gene prolyl hydroxylase domain 1 (PHD1) (Table 1 and Figure 4B). PHD1 is an oxygen-sensing prolyl hydroxylase that is critical for the regulation of HIF protein stabilization (2). Indeed, we found that hypoxia exposure of HepG2 cells was associated with the repression of PHD1 mRNA during ambient hypoxia (Figure 4C). We next generated 2 luciferase reporter plasmids with 1 containing the WT 3′-UTR of PHD1 and a mutated version, in which specific binding of miR122 to the 3′-UTR does not occur (Figure 4D). Transfection of these plasmids into HepG2 cells confirmed repression of the WT plasmid in the cells with miR122 overexpression or following hypoxia exposure — a response that was abolished following mutation of the PHD1–3′-UTR reporter plasmid (Figure 4, E and F). Together, these studies indicate that miR122 can function as a repressor of PHD1.

Figure 4 Identification of PHD1 as a miR122 target gene. (A and B) Hsa-miR122 levels and PHD1 transcript levels in HepG2 cells with miR122 overexpression compared with control cells. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 7/group (A); n = 9/group (B). (C) Repression of PHD1 transcripts in HepG2 cells following hypoxia exposure. One-way ANOVA. n = 10, 7, 9, 7, and 8 at 0, 2, 4, 8, and 24 hours, respectively. (D) Sequences used to generate 2 luciferase reporter plasmids, with 1 containing the WT 3′-UTR of PHD1, or a mutated version prohibiting binding of miR122 to the 3′-UTR. (E and F) Decreased luciferase activity caused by miR122 overexpression (n = 6/group) or following 24 hours of hypoxia (n = 15/group) in HepG2 cells transfected with the WT PHD1–3′-UTR. These responses were absent in cells transfected with the mutated PHD1–3′-UTR plasmid (PHD1-3′-UTR-mut), where specific binding of miR122 to the 3′-UTR does not occur. A 2-way ANOVA was performed. (G) Effective PHD1 knockdown following lentivirus-mediated PHD1 shRNA delivery into HepG2 cells. n = 8, 11 in CTL-shRNA groups at 0 hours and 6 hours, respectively; n = 6 in PHD1 shRNA groups at 0 hours and 6 hours. (H–J) HepG2 cells were cultured for 6 hours in hypoxic or normoxic conditions(0 hours). In PHD1-knockdown cells, hypoxia-induced HIF1α protein stabilization (n = 5/group) and miR122 augmentation were enhanced compared with control shRNA-transduced HepG2 cells. (J) n = 15, 12 in the control shRNA groups at 0 and 6 hours, respectively; n = 12, 10 in the PHD-1 shRNA groups at 0 and 6 hours, respectively. A 2-way ANOVA was performed. (K) PHD1 transcript expression was not suppressed in miR122f/f Alb-Cre+ mice after 60 minutes of ischemia and 6 hours of reperfusion. Two-way ANOVA. n = 13, 6 in the sham WT and KO groups, respectively; n = 13/group in the IR groups. (L and M) Lack of stabilization of HIF1α in miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice compared with littermate controls. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 10, 9 in the WT and KO groups, respectively. All data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Screening of potential miR122 target genes

After having identified PHD1 as a hepatic miR122 target, we next performed studies to address the functional role of PHD1 repression. PHD1 is known to hydroxylate HIFs during normoxic conditions, thereby tagging HIF for proteasomal degradation (2). During limited oxygen availability, HIF hydroxylation is attenuated, leading to the initiation of hypoxia-elicited gene expression (2). Therefore, we hypothesized that miR122 repression of PHD1 could function to enhance hepatic HIF responses. To address this hypothesis, we generated HepG2 cells with lentivirus-mediated repression of PHD1 (Figure 4G). Indeed, hypoxia-induced stabilization of HIF1α was significantly enhanced following PHD1 knockdown (Figure 4, H and I). Consistent with elevated HIF1α signaling, we observed that miR122 expression was elevated in PHD1-knockdown HepG2 cells (Figure 4J). Moreover, we found that PHD1 transcript levels in mice with hepatocyte-specific miR122 deletion (miR122fl/fl Alb-Cre+ mice) were not suppressed and that HIF1α protein was not stabilized during hepatic IR injury (Figure 4, K–M). In the context of previous studies showing that Phd1–/– mice are protected during hepatic IR injury (37), the present findings indicate the likelihood that miR122-elicited repression of PHD1 could function to provide liver protection via enhancement of hepatic HIF responses.

Hepatic overexpression of miR122 provides liver protection during hepatic IR injury. To demonstrate the potential of pharmacologic interventions to directly enhance hepatic miR122 expression, we next performed studies of WT mice treated with nanoparticles containing a miR122 mimetic. Pretreatment with a single dose of the NLE-formulated miR122 mimetic 24 hours prior to ischemia surgery was associated with robust elevations of hepatic miR122 levels 6 hours after reperfusion (Figure 5, A and B). Studies of hepatic IR injury showed robust liver protection in the context of repressed PHD1 transcript and protein levels and elevated HIF1α protein stabilization (Figure 5, C–L). Together, these studies indicate that pharmacologic induction of hepatic miR122 overexpression represents a therapeutic approach for the treatment of IR injury of the liver.

Figure 5 Hepatic overexpression of miR122 provides liver protection during hepatic IR injury. (A) Male C57Bl/6 WT mice were injected intravenously with a single dose of 20 μg synthetic mouse miR122 or scrambled miR formulated in NLE, 24 hours prior to 60 minutes of ischemia followed by 6 hours and 24 hours of reperfusion. (B) Treatment of exogenous miR122 increased miR122 levels in sham and IR livers. Two-way ANOVA. n = 6/group in the sham groups, n = 8/group in the IR groups. Mice treated with the miR122 mimetic show decreased levels of ALT (C), AST (D), and LDH (E) following 6 hours of reperfusion. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 9/group. (F and G) Exogenous miR122 treatment improved histology scores following 24 hours of reperfusion. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. n = 6/group. (H–L) Exogenous miR122 treatment (H) decreased hepatic PHD1 transcript levels (n = 8/group in the sham groups, n = 9/group in the IR groups), (I and J) augmented stabilization of HIF1α (n = 6, 5 in the scrambled miR and miR122 groups, respectively), and (K and L) repressed PHD1 protein levels (n = 8/group) after liver IR injury. Two-way ANOVA (H) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (J and L).

miR122 expression is increased in human hepatic IR injury. As a final step, we performed proof-of-principle studies in liver biopsies obtained during human liver transplantation. For this purpose, we obtained 2 liver biopsies from cadaveric liver transplantation — the first during cold ischemia and a second biopsy sample from the same liver following warm ischemia and reperfusion. Each liver biopsy served as its own control (n = 11; average cold ischemia, warm ischemia, and reperfusion times are shown in Figure 6A; patients’ characteristics are provided in Table 2). Liver biopsies were immediately snap-frozen in the operating room. Consistent with the above studies in murine IR injury of the liver, we found that hepatic hsa-miR122 levels were significantly elevated during human liver transplantation (Figure 6B). Consistent with a functional role for miR122 induction in repressing its target gene PHD1, we found that transcript and protein levels of PHD1 were repressed during human liver transplantation (Figure 6, C–E). Taken together, these findings indicate that the observed transcriptional alterations such as induction of miR122 and concomitant repression of PHD1 occur during human liver transplantation.