Bone marrow adipogenic lineage precursors promote osteoclastogenesis in bone remodeling and pathologic bone loss

scRNA-seq analysis reveals osteoclastogenesis in bone marrow. To identify bone marrow mesenchymal subpopulations and to delineate the bilineage differentiation paths of bone marrow MSCs, we performed scRNA-seq on top 1% Td+ cells sorted from endosteal bone marrow of 1- to 3-month-old Col2/Td mice. Combining 3 batches of sequencing data generated a data set containing 17,494 cells with 2519 genes/cell and 11,071 unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) per cell. Clustering analysis revealed 20 cell clusters (Figure 1A), including 8 mesenchymal lineage cell clusters (markers for 6 clusters are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140214DS1), 10 hematopoietic lineage cell clusters, 1 endothelial cell cluster, and 1 mural cell cluster. Our previous study annotated mesenchymal clusters as early mesenchymal progenitors (EMPs), intermediate mesenchymal progenitors (IMPs), late mesenchymal progenitors (LMPs), lineage committed progenitors (LCPs), osteoblasts, osteocytes, MALPs, and chondrocytes (12).

Figure 1 Single-cell RNA sequencing identifies bone marrow monocyte-macrophage lineage cells and delineates in vivo osteoclastogenesis. (A) The UMAP plot of cells isolated from bone marrow of 1- to 3-month-old Col2/Td mice (n = 8 mice). Ocy, osteocyte; CH, chondrocyte; EC, endothelial cells; MP, monocyte progenitor; Mϕ, macrophage; OC, osteoclast; GrP, granulocyte progenitor. (B) Violin plots of marker gene expression for monocyte, macrophage, and osteoclast clusters. (C) The UMAP plot of monocyte-macrophage lineage cells only. (D) Monocle trajectory plot of monocyte-macrophage lineage cells. (E) Violin plots of known late osteoclast markers. (F) The percentage of proliferative cells (S/G2/M phase) among each cluster was quantified. (G) Pseudotemporal depiction of differentially expressed TFs starting from the branch point (dashed lines) toward osteoclast (left) and macrophage (right) differentiation. Groups I and II contain TFs that are highly upregulated during osteoclast and macrophage differentiation routes, respectively. Color bar indicates the gene expression level. (H) GO term and KEGG pathway analyses of genes upregulated in late osteoclasts compared with early osteoclasts. (I) GO term and KEGG pathway analyses of genes upregulated in Mϕβ cells compared with Mϕα cells.

Hematopoietic cells were commonly observed in recently published scRNA-seq data sets of bone marrow mesenchymal lineage cells (16–19). In our mouse model, it appears that hematopoietic cells do express the Td gene albeit at a much lower level than mesenchymal cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). Flow analysis of bone marrow cells confirmed that all hematopoietic subpopulations, ranging from progenitors to mature cells, contain a subset of Td+ cells whose relative abundance in the bone marrow correlated well to the cell populations captured in scRNA-seq analysis (Supplemental Table 1). According to known lineage markers, hematopoietic cells in the sequencing data set were divided into hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), monocyte progenitors (MP), granulocyte progenitors (GrP), granulocytes, B cells, T cells, erythrocytes (Supplemental Figure 1C), monocytes, macrophages, and osteoclasts (Figure 1B). Hierarchy analysis showed distinct gene expression signature in each cluster (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Osteoclasts in postnatal mice are mostly derived from monocyte-macrophage lineage of HSPC descendants. Indeed, monocyte, macrophage, and osteoclast cells (clusters 13, 14, and 15, respectively) were close to each other in the uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot. Separately analyzing these cells using UMAP or Monocle generated one monocyte cluster at one end of the pseudotime trajectory, one macrophage cluster (Mϕα) at the branch point, one macrophage cluster (Mϕβ) at the second end, and one early osteoclast cluster and one late osteoclast cluster at the third end (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting that monocytes undergo bilineage differentiation into mature Mϕβ cells and osteoclasts with Mϕα as the intermediate cell type. Genes related to mature osteoclast functions, such as fusion, matrix digestion, and proton translocation, were highly expressed in the late osteoclast cluster (Figure 1E). Cell-cycle analysis confirmed that terminal differentiated Mϕβ cells and late osteoclasts are nonproliferative whereas other cells, particularly early osteoclasts, are highly proliferative (Figure 1F).

Positioning individual cells along a linear pseudo-timeline with monocytes as the root revealed known and novel transcription factors (TFs) differentially expressed after the branch point into 2 lineages (Figure 1G). Nfatc1, a master regulator of osteoclast differentiation (20), was present within the osteoclast lineage differentiation, supporting the reliability of our computational analysis. Other known TFs, such as Ppargc1b (21), Mitf (22), Ezh2 (23), and Hmgb2 (24), were also identified in this assay. To date, TFs driving macrophage differentiation inside the bone marrow are largely unknown. Our analysis suggested that some adipogenic TFs, such as Pparg, Cebpa, and Cebpb, and Notch signaling TFs, such as Notch 2 and Hes1, are upregulated during the differentiation route of macrophages in bone. These results are consistent with previous studies demonstrating a similar upregulation of these TFs during either in vitro macrophage activation assay or macrophage differentiation in nonosseus tissues from blood monocytes (25–28).

Gene Ontology (GO) term and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between early and late osteoclasts pointed out many known features of osteoclasts, such as proton transport, ion transport, ATP biogenesis, and mitochondrial related metabolic pathways (Figure 1H and Supplemental Table 2). Early osteoclasts were enriched with cell-cycle genes, indicating their proliferative nature (Supplemental Figure 2A). Comparison of 2 macrophage clusters indicated that the main function of Mϕβ is efferocytosis because pathways such as apoptotic cell clearance, endocytosis, oxidation-reduction processes, and lipid metabolic were enriched in this cluster of cells (Figure 1I and Supplemental Table 3). In contrast, Mϕα was associated with translation, immune-response, and chemotaxis (Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that these cells are more involved in regulating their environment. Collectively, our scRNA-seq data set provided a powerful tool for analyzing the in vivo differentiation route of osteoclasts as well as cellular functional changes.

MALPs are specifically labeled by Adipoq-Cre in adult mice. Our previous study used mature adipocyte-specific Adipoq-Cre to label MALPs in 1-month-old mice. Since marker gene expression could be fluid among mesenchymal subpopulations during aging (12), we first investigated whether the same specificity holds in adult mice. For this purpose, we constructed Adipoq-Cre Tomato (Adipoq/Td) mice with or without 2.3kbCol1a1-GFP (Col1-GFP) that labels osteoblasts (29). At 3 months of age, Adipoq/Td/Col1-GFP mice showed prominent Td signal inside the bone marrow of long bones (Figure 2A). However, chondrocytes in articular and growth plate cartilage were not labeled (Figure 2, B and C). Td+ cells were present at the chondro-osseous junction (COJ) between growth plate and primary spongiosa and throughout the entire metaphyseal and diaphyseal bone marrow. Very few osteoblasts (defined as GFP+ bone surface cells) and osteocytes (defined as bone matrix embedded cells) were Td+ (Figure 2, D, E, and G), indicating that Adipoq-Cre rarely labels bone-forming cells in adult mice. We did observe some Td+ cells at the bone surface but they were often GFP– (Figure 2D). Furthermore, we did not find any Td+ cells at the periosteal surface of cortical bone (Figure 2F). Inside the bone marrow, Td+ cells existed as pericytes surrounding capillaries (Figure 2H) and nonhematopoietic stromal cells (Figure 2I). They did not incorporate EdU (Figure 2J), suggesting a nonproliferative nature. As expected, all Perilipin+ bone marrow adipocytes were Td+ (Figure 2K).

Figure 2 Adipoq-Cre labels MALPs in adult mouse bone marrow. (A) Representative low magnification fluorescence image of 3-month-old Adipoq/Td/Col1-GFP mouse distal femur reveals many bone marrow Td+ cells. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B–F) At a high magnification, Td does not label chondrocytes in articular cartilage (AC) (B) and growth plate (GP) (C), osteoblasts, nor osteocytes (D, E, F). White and yellow arrows point to Td+GFP– cells and Td+GFP+ cells at the bone surface, respectively. BM, bone marrow; CB, cortical bone. Scale bars: 200 μm (B, C) and 50 μm (D–F). (G) Quantification of Td+ cells in trabecular osteoblasts (OB) and osteocytes (Ocy) within trabecular (Trab.) and cortical (Cort.) bone (n = 3 mice/group). More than 1000 cells were counted per mouse. (H) Td labels pericytes (arrowheads) in bone marrow. Emcn, endomucin for vessel staining. (I) In Adipoq/Td mice, Td does not label CD45+ hematopoietic cells. (J) In vivo EdU injection reveals that bone marrow Td+ cells do not proliferate. (K) All Perilipin+ adipocytes (arrowheads) are Td+ as well. Scale bar: 20 μm (H–K). (L) CFU-F assay of bone marrow cells from Adipoq/Td mice shows that all CFU-F colonies are made of Td– cells (left image). Some Td+ cells did attach to the dish and form a small cluster within a Td– CFU-F colony (right image). Scale bar: 100 μm. (M) In vitro adipogenic differentiation of Td– mesenchymal progenitors reveals that Td signal is turned on first followed by lipid accumulation. The same area was imaged daily by inverted fluorescence microcopy. Scale bar: 100 μm. (N) In vitro osteogenic differentiation of Td– mesenchymal progenitors reveals that Td signal remains off when a bony nodule forms. The same area was imaged daily by inverted fluorescence microcopy. Arrowheads point to a boney nodule. Scale bar: 100 μm.

To further examine whether Adipoq-Cre labels progenitors, we cultured bone marrow mesenchymal progenitors for osteogenic and adipogenic differentiation. As shown in Figure 2L, most CFU-F colonies were made of 100% Td– cells. A few colonies contained some Td+ cells but the majority of cells inside the colony were Td–, indicating that Td+ cells lack colony-formation ability and therefore are not proliferative progenitors. When subjected to adipogenic differentiation, Td– progenitors became Td+ cells first (day 1–2) and then accumulated lipid droplets (day 4–5) (Figure 2M). Notably, all lipid-laden adipocytes were Td+ cells. On the contrary, Td– progenitors started to form bony nodules around day 8–10 and maintained as Td– cells during osteogenic differentiation process (Figure 2N). Meanwhile, we observed that ascorbic acid in the osteogenic differentiation medium has the ability to modestly increase Adipoq and Pparg, but not Cebpα, expression (Supplemental Figure 3A), resulting in a small percentage of Td+ cells in a subset of bony nodules (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, we never found a nodule entirely made of Td+ cells. Our data showed that there were 180 times more Perilipin–Td+ cells (MALPs) than Perilipin+Td+ cells (LiLAs) in bone marrow at 3 months of age (3600 MALPs vs. 20 LiLAs of 3620 Td+ cells counted; n = 3 mice), demonstrating that Adipoq-Cre is suitable for specific targeting of MALPs, a nonproliferative, committed adipogenic precursor population in the bone marrow of adult mice.

MALPs are the major source of osteoclast regulatory factors. It is well accepted that mesenchymal lineage cells promote osteoclast precursors to differentiate into mature osteoclasts. With the identification of mesenchymal subpopulations in bone, we next sought to find out which one communicates the most with monocyte-macrophage lineage cells. To do so, we calculated the number of ligand-receptor pairs between each mesenchymal subpopulation and monocytic subpopulation in our scRNA-seq data set. Interestingly, MALPs displayed the most interactions with all 3 monocytic subpopulations, followed by EMPs (Figure 3A). Surprisingly, osteoblasts and osteocytes had the least number of interactions. Within monocytic cells, macrophages had the most interactions with MALPs, followed by osteoclasts.

Figure 3 MALPs are the major producer of osteoclast regulatory factors in bone. (A) Ligand-receptor pair analysis of mesenchymal subpopulations with monocytes, macrophages, and osteoclasts. (B) Violin plots of osteoclast regulatory factors in mesenchymal subpopulations. (C) Violin plots of receptors for osteoclast regulatory factors in monocyte-macrophage lineage cells. (D) Representative fluorescence image of TRAP staining in 3-month-old Adipoq/Td/Col1-GFP mouse femur. Scale bar: 500 μm. (E, F) Enlarged images of boxed area in D. Yellow arrows point to Td+ cell processes touching nearby bone surface osteoclasts (white). Note that osteoblasts (green) and osteoclasts are often located at the opposite sides of bone (F). GP, growth plate; CB, cortical bone; BM, bone marrow. Scale bar: 50 μm.

Among the identified ligand-receptor pairs, the most prominent ones are RANKL-RANK and Csf1-Csf1r, 2 major signals for osteoclastogenesis. Violin plots clearly showed that MALPs are the major source of Tnfsf11 and Csf1 among mesenchymal cells (Figure 3B). Other factors known for regulating osteoclast proliferation, migration, and differentiation, such as Il7 (30), Il34 (31), Ccl2 (32), Vcam1 (33), and C3 (34), were also highly expressed in MALPs but not in osteoblasts and osteocytes. The expression of their corresponding receptors was confirmed in monocytic cells (Figure 3C).

Cell-cell interaction is the major mechanism by which RANKL stimulates osteoclast maturation (35, 36). In the bone marrow of Adipoq/Td/Col1-GFP mice, we observed that TRAP+, bone-attaching osteoclasts are often contacted by cell processes of neighboring Td+ MALPs (Figure 3, D–F). In contrast, the direct contact between osteoclasts and GFP+ osteoblasts was less frequent. Instead, we often observed that a line of GFP+ osteoblasts and a line of TRAP+ osteoclasts were located at the opposite sides of a trabecula (Figure 3F). These data indicate that MALPs are more likely to spatially regulate osteoclastogenesis than osteoblasts via RANKL surface expression.

RANKL from MALPs is critical for bone resorption. To study the role of RANKL in adipogenic lineage cells, we first analyzed its expression in the bone marrow of Adipoq/Td mice. Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) revealed that Td+ cells, which are only 0.74% of total bone marrow cells as analyzed by flow cytometry, express 15 times more Tnfsf11 cells than Td– cells (Figure 4A), indicating that MALPs are one of predominant RANKL sources in the bone marrow. Next, we constructed Adipoq-Cre Tnfsf11fl/fl (RANKL-CKOAdipoq) mice. Compared with WT siblings, these mice had 60% and 75% decreases in Tnfsf11 mRNA in bone marrow at 1 and 3 months of age, respectively (Figure 4B). Tnfsf11 mRNA in cortical bone, however, was unchanged (Figure 4C), suggesting that these mice have RANKL deficiency specifically in adipogenic lineage cells within the marrow but not in osteocytes within the cortical bone.

Figure 4 RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice have high trabecular bone mass. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of Tnfsf11 mRNA in Td+ and Td– cells sorted from bone marrow of Adipoq/Td mice (n = 3 mice/group). (B) qRT-PCR analysis of Tnfsf11 mRNA in bone marrow of WT and RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice at 1 and 3 months of age (n = 3 mice/group). (C) qRT-PCR analysis of Tnfsf11 mRNA in cortical bone of WT and RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice at 1 and 3 months of age (n = 3 mice/group). (D) Tooth eruption is not affected in RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice. (E) Representative Safranin O/fast green staining of long bone sections from 1-month-old WT and RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice. Scale bar: 200 μm. (F) Quantification of femoral growth plate thickness (n = 6 mice/group). (G) Quantification of tibial length (n = 6 mice/group). (H) 3D microCT reconstruction of WT and RANKL-CKOAdipoq mouse tibiae reveals a drastic increase of trabecular bone at 1 and 3 months of age. Scale bar: 1 mm. (I) MicroCT measurement of trabecular bone structural parameters from the secondary spongiosa region (n = 5–6 mice/group). (J) 3D microCT reconstructions of the tibial midshaft region. Scale bar: 0.2 mm. (K) MicroCT measurement of cortical bone structural parameters from the midshaft region (n = 5–6 mice/group). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 Td+ vs. Td– or CKO vs. WT, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice displayed normal postnatal growth with unchanged body and spleen weight up to 12 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 4). Their tooth eruption (Figure 4D) and growth plates (Figure 4, E and F) appeared normal with unaffected long bone growth (Figure 4G). At 1 month of age, male RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice showed a marked 61% increase in tibial trabecular bone mass (BV/TV), accompanied by a 63% increase in trabecular number (Tb.N) and a 40% decrease in trabecular separation (Tb.Sp) (Figure 4, H and I). Trabecular thickness (Tb.Th) and structure model index (SMI) remained the same. In contrast, structural parameters of cortical bone were not affected (Figure 4, J and K). At 3 and 5 months of age, the high bone mass phenotype became more striking with 1.7- and 2.3-fold increases, respectively, in tibial trabecular BV/TV (Figure 4, H and I; and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Cortical bone was still unaltered (Figure 4, J and K; and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Similar bone phenotypes were also observed in female mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Notably, trabecular BV/TV in 3-month-old female CKO mice was 2.9- and 2.0-fold higher than WT at tibial and vertebral sites, respectively. For comparison, we constructed Dmp1-Cre Tnfsf11fl/fl (RANKL-CKODmp1) mice to knockdown Tnfsf11 expression in osteocytes. In line with previous reports (9, 11), at 1 month of age, these mice displayed only an 18% increase in trabecular bone mass (Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, our data suggest that MALPs contribute more to trabecular bone remodeling than osteocytes in young mice.

We next performed histology to analyze cellular changes in RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice. Overall, WT mice had many more osteoclasts and osteoblasts at 1 month of age than at 3 months of age, indicating a higher bone turnover (Figure 5, A and B). TRAP staining revealed that osteoclast surface and number in the trabecular bone of 1-month-old RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice are decreased by 75% and 65%, respectively, compared with WT mice. However, osteoclast formation at COJ and the endosteal surface of cortical bone was not changed, indicating that MALP-derived RANKL is not the decisive factor for osteoclastogenesis at those skeletal sites. To study whether RANKL deficiency affects osteoclast progenitors, we harvested bone marrow cells (BMCs) for in vitro osteoclastogenesis. BMCs from WT and CKO mice gave rise to the same quantity of multinucleated osteoclasts after M-CSF and RANKL induction (Supplemental Figure 8), indicating that MALP-derived RANKL does not affect the number of osteoclast progenitors.

Figure 5 Bone resorption as well as bone formation are reduced in RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice. (A) Representative TRAP staining images show TRAP+ osteoclasts (arrowheads) at different skeletal sites: secondary spongiosa (ss), COJ, and endosteal surface (Endo.S). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of osteoclast surface (Oc.S) and osteoclast number (Oc.N) at 3 skeletal sites (n = 5–6 mice/group). BS, bone surface; L, COJ length. (C) Quantification of osteoblast number (Ob.N) in the secondary spongiosa and at the endosteal surface (n = 5–6 mice/group). (D) Quantification of osteocyte density (osteocyte number per bone area, Ocy.N/BA) in the secondary spongiosa (n = 5–6 mice/group). (E) Representative double labeling in distal femurs of WT and CKO mice. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Bone formation activity is quantified (n = 5–6/group). (G) Serum ELISA analysis of bone resorption marker (CTX-1) and formation marker (PINP) in WT and CKO mice (n = 5 mice/group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 CKO vs. WT, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Suppressed bone resorption in RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice leads to attenuated bone formation. Meanwhile, we observed that compared with WT mice, osteoblast number is significantly reduced by 52% and 41% in the trabecular bone of 1- and 3-month-old RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice, respectively (Figure 5C), whereas osteocyte density is not affected (Figure 5D). Double labeling showed a decrease in osteoblast activity (Figure 5E). Specifically, mineral apposition rate (MAR) and surface-referent bone formation rate (BFR/BS) were reduced by 55% and 58%, respectively, in 1-month-old CKO mice (Figure 5F). Similar to osteoclasts, osteoblasts on endosteal cortical bone surface remained unchanged (Figure 5C). ELISA analysis of serum bone resorption (CTX-1) and formation (PINP) markers confirmed suppressed bone turnover in CKO mice (Figure 5G).

Osteoblasts are derived from bone marrow mesenchymal progenitors. To test whether those cells are affected in CKO mice, we performed CFU-F assay. Strikingly, CFU-F frequency from bone marrow of 1-month-old CKO mice was drastically decreased by 67% (Supplemental Figure 9A). However, once seeded, their growth curve was similar to those cells from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, when subjected to differentiation, these progenitors exhibited similar levels of osteogenic and adipogenic differentiation, evidenced by lineage-specific staining (Supplemental Figure 9C) and marker gene expression (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). These data implicate that suppressed bone resorption in CKO mice reduced the pool of bone marrow mesenchymal progenitors but did not affect their proliferative and differentiation abilities.

MALP-derived RANKL contributes to pathologic bone loss. To understand the functional role of MALP-derived RANKL in osteoclast-mediated bone resorption, we tested 2 mouse models of pathologic bone loss. In the calvaria of Adipoq/Td mice, Td+ cells were detected abundantly inside the bone marrow but not in the suture and periosteum (Figure 6A). All Td+ cells had no lipid accumulation, indicating that they are MALPs. In the first model, we injected LPS above calvaria of 6-week-old mice to induce bone loss that mimics bacteria-induced bone loss. One week later, we found a drastic increase of bone destruction in WT calvaria but not in RANKL-CKOAdipoq calvaria (Figure 6, B and C). TRAP staining revealed that LPS injections increased TRAP stained area and osteoclast number in WT calvaria by 45- and 34-fold, respectively (Figure 6, D–G). In CKO mice, such increases were almost completely abolished.

Figure 6 RANKL-CKOAdipoq mice are protected from LPS-induced calvarial bone lesions. (A) Representative coronal section of 1.5-month-old Adipoq/Td mouse calvaria. Bone surfaces are outlined by dashed lines. Boxed areas in the low magnification image (top) are enlarged to show periosteum (bottom left), suture (bottom middle), and bone marrow (BM, bottom right) regions. Scale bars: 200 μm (top) and 20 μm (bottom). (B) Representative 3D microCT reconstruction of mouse calvaria at 1 week after vehicle (PBS) or LPS injection. Scale bar: 2 mm. (C) Quantification of percentages of bone destruction area (Des. area) in calvaria (n = 6 mice/group). (D) Representative images of TRAP staining of whole calvaria. Scale bar: 2 mm. (E) Quantification of percentages of TRAP+ area in calvaria (n = 6 mice/group). (F) Representative images of calvaria coronal section stained by TRAP. Scale bar: 2 mm. (G) Quantification of osteoclast number (Oc.N) in calvaria (n = 6 mice/group). ***P < 0.001, LPS vs. PBS; ###P < 0.001, CKO vs. WT, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc analysis.

In the second model, we performed ovariectomy (ovx) on female CKO mice to mimic postmenopausal osteoporosis and examined vertebral trabecular bone 1.5 months later. Estrogen deficiency was confirmed by an 86% decrease in uterine weight in both WT and CKO mice (Supplemental Figure 10A). No body weight changes were observed (Supplemental Figure 10B). Ovx reduced trabecular BV/TV by 50% due to a 34% decrease in Tb.N and a 10% decrease in Tb.Th in WT mice (Figure 7, A and B). CKO mice also showed a 30% reduction in BV/TV. Interestingly, while Tb.Th was similarly decreased, Tb.N remained the same. Histology revealed that increases of osteoclast number and surface are much greater in WT mice (118% and 82%, respectively) than in CKO mice (81% and 45%, respectively, Figure 7, C and D). Meanwhile, osteoblast activity, as measured by MAR and BFR/BS, was increased in both genotypes after ovx (Figure 7, E and F). Taken together, the above data demonstrate that RANKL from MALPs is primarily responsible for osteolytic lesions in the LPS treatment model and partially responsible for enhanced bone resorption in the ovx model.