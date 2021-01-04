Mesenchymal Bmp3b expression maintains skeletal muscle integrity and decreases in age-related sarcopenia

Mice

C57BL/6 mice and GFP-Tg mice were purchased from Japan SLC. Pdgfra-CreER mice (19) (stock 018280), R26-EYFP mice (46) (stock 018280), and R26-DTA mice (47) (stock 010527) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Bmp3b/Gdf10-KO mice (26) were provided by Se-Jin Lee (Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Farmington, Connecticut, USA). CAG-CAT-mBmp3b–Tg mice have previously been described (27). Genetically engineered mice were backcrossed to C57BL/6 mice at least 6 times. Tmx (4 mg, MilliporeSigma) was injected intraperitoneally for 5 consecutive days at 10–11 weeks of age to induce recombination. Thirteen-week-old male Bmp3b/Gdf10-KO and WT littermate mice were used, while female mice were used in other experiments. We used 8- to 12-week-old C57BL/6N females as young mice and 24- to 28-month-old C57BL/6N females as aged mice.

Human muscle samples

Muscle samples were obtained from 6 subjects with an age range of 30 to 48 years for the young-middle-aged group, and 7 subjects with an age range of 73 to 90 years for the aged group. In the young-middle-aged group, 4 samples were obtained from the gluteus medius and 2 from the vastus medialis. In the aged group, 4 samples were obtained from the gluteus medius and another 3 samples were obtained from the TA.

Cell isolation

Skeletal muscle. Cell isolation was performed as described previously (48). Minced muscles were digested with 0.2% type II collagenase (Worthington) for 60 minutes (30 minutes for human muscles) at 37°C. Digested muscles were passed through an 18-G needle several times and further digested for 15 minutes at 37°C. Muscle slurries were filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer and then through a 40 μm cell strainer (BD Biosciences). Mouse cells were resuspended in a washing buffer consisting of 2.5% FBS in PBS and stained for cell sorting. Human cells were cultured on a collagen I–coated dish (Iwaki) in growth medium (GM) consisting of DMEM supplemented with 20% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 2.5 ng/mL bFGF (Katayama Chemical) at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 3% O 2 for several days. When cells reached 80% confluence they were trypsinized and stained with primary antibodies followed by secondary staining.

Heart. The atrium was removed, and each ventricle was finely minced. Minced hearts were digested with 0.2% type II collagenase (Worthington) for 5 minutes at 37°C. Digested hearts were passed through an 18-G needle several times. Digestion and needle homogenization were repeated 3 times. Slurries were filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer and then through a 40 μm cell strainer (BD Biosciences). Cells were resuspended in washing buffer and stained for cell sorting.

Bone marrow. Bone marrow cells were flushed out from the femurs and tibias and pooled in sterile tubes. The remaining femurs and tibias were cut into small pieces. Bone fragments were digested with 0.2% type II collagenase (Worthington) with gentle agitation for 2 hours at 37°C. Digested bone fragments were filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer and then through a 40 μm cell strainer (BD Biosciences). Filtered cells were mixed with pooled bone marrow cells. Cells were resuspended in washing buffer and stained for cell sorting.

Reagents used for cell surface staining are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Isotype control staining is presented in Supplemental Figure 6. Cell sorting was performed with the MoFlo Astrios (Beckman Coulter) or SORP FACSAria II (BD Biosciences) instrument.

EBD injection

EBD (MillipreSigma) was dissolved in PBS at a concentration of 1%. One day prior to the analysis, EBD (10 μL/g) was injected intraperitoneally to detect damaged myofibers. Damaged myofibers were visualized by histological analysis of the intracellular accumulation of EBD and intracellular staining of mouse IgG (20).

Immunohistochemistry, cytochemistry, and microscopy

Fresh muscle samples were rapidly frozen in isopentane cooled with liquid nitrogen. For the detection of EYFP or GFP and the observation of NMJs, muscles were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 30 minutes, immersed sequentially in 10% and 20% sucrose, and frozen. For the observation of NMJ, 40 μm thick longitudinal sections were obtained using a cryostat and treated with 1 μg/mL α-bungarotoxin (αBTX) (Invitrogen) for 1 hour. After washing with PBS, the sections were treated with methanol for 5 minutes at −20°C. In other cases, 7 μm thick transverse sections were obtained. Fresh frozen sections were fixed with 4% PFA for 5 minutes. For the staining of myosin heavy chain (MyHC), fresh frozen sections were fixed with acetone for 5 minutes at −20°C. Cultured cells were fixed with 4% PFA for 5 minutes. Specimens were blocked with protein-block serum-free reagent (DAKO) for 15 minutes and incubated with primary antibodies at 4°C overnight, followed by secondary staining. Antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Specimens were counterstained with DAPI (Invitrogen) and mounted with SlowFade Gold anti-fade reagent (Invitrogen). Images were captured using an inverted fluorescence microscope DMI6000B (Leica), BZ-X710 (Keyence), confocal laser scanning microscope system LSM700 (Carl Zeiss), or TCS SP8 (Leica). Negative immunostaining controls are presented in Supplemental Figure 6.

Quantitative analysis of myofibers

Cross sections were obtained by cutting at the mid-belly of muscle (approximately 3 mm from the proximal end of the TA muscle or approximately 4 mm from the distal end of the quadriceps femoris muscle). Immunostaining of laminin or dystrophin was performed, and fluorescence images of entire cross sections were captured with a BZ-X710 fluorescence microscope system. Image recognition and quantification were performed using the Hybrid Cell Count Application (Keyence). For RF measurement, the region of interest (ROI) was manually set to RF. Laminin-positive basal lamina or dystrophin-positive sarcolemma was first recognized based on the intensity of the fluorescence signal by adjusting the threshold, and myofibers were recognized using an inversion function. The separation function was used to efficiently separate individual myofibers. The small, misrecognized areas were excluded by adjusting the lower limit in the histogram function. Finally, errors in the recognition step were corrected manually. The myofiber number and CSA of individual myofibers were calculated subsequently.

Reconstitution of mesenchymal progenitor cells

Pα-CE/R26-DTA mice were injected with Tmx as described above. One day after Tmx injection, CD31−CD45−PDGFRα+ mesenchymal progenitors were sorted from GFP-Tg mice, and 1 × 105 to 2 × 105 freshly sorted cells were transplanted into the TA muscles of Pα-CE/R26-DTA mice. Contralateral TA muscles were injected with PBS and used as controls. Transplantation was performed 3 times at weekly intervals. In the third injection, 1.5 μM DiIC 18 (5)-DS (DiD, Invitrogen) was injected into the control TA muscles. To assess myofiber CSA, 7 μm thick transverse sections were obtained at 200 μm intervals throughout the muscle, and the section showing the maximal distribution of GFP+ cells or DiD was chosen for analysis. The ROI was set corresponding to the GFP+ cell– or DiD-distributed area, and CSA was measured using the Hybrid Cell Count Application (Keyence).

Whole-mount immunofluorescence staining

The extensor digitorum longus muscle was split into 4 pieces and fixed with 4% PFA for 30 minutes. After washing with PBS, the muscles were blocked by incubating overnight in a blocking solution consisting of 1% Triton X-100 and 4% BSA in PBS at 4°C, followed by incubation for 1 day with primary antibodies diluted with the blocking solution at 4°C with rotation. Subsequently, the muscles were incubated for 1 day with secondary reagents diluted with the blocking solution at 4°C with rotation. Stained muscles were counterstained with DAPI (Invitrogen) and mounted with SlowFade Gold anti-fade reagent (Invitrogen). Z-stack images were captured using the LSM 700 confocal laser scanning microscope system (Carl Zeiss), and reconstructed images were displayed by shadow projection using ZEN software (Carl Zeiss).

Assessment of innervation at the NMJs

Z-stack images of 40 μm thick longitudinal TA sections were captured using the TCS SP8 confocal laser scanning microscope system (Leica), and reconstructed images were displayed by maximum intensity projection using LAS X software (Leica). For denervation assessment, we analyzed 50–100 NMJs per TA muscle. The numbers of completely denervated, partially denervated, and innervated NMJs were counted.

RNA extraction and quantitative PCR

Total RNA was extracted from muscle tissues, sorted cells, or cultured cells by using the miRNeasy Mini Kit or RNeasy Micro Kit (Qiagen), and equal amounts of RNA were reverse transcribed into cDNA using the QuantiTect Reverse Transcription Kit (Qiagen). Real-time quantitative PCR was performed with a Thermal Cycler Dice Real-Time System (TaKaRa) with SYBR Premix Ex Taq II (TaKaRa) under the following cycling conditions: 94°C for 30 seconds followed by 40 cycles of amplification (94°C for 5 seconds, 60°C for 20 seconds, 72°C for 10 seconds) and dissociation-curve analysis. The following genes were shown to be suitable for each experimental condition as internal control genes and used for gene expression quantification: cytidine monophospho-N-acetylneuraminic acid synthetase (Cmas) for mouse tissue (49, 50), NADH:ubiquinone oxidoreductase subunit A13 (NDUFA13) for human samples (51), heat shock factor binding protein 1 (Hsbp1) for mouse cells (52), and Gapdh for rat cells. Specific primer sequences used for PCR are listed in Supplemental Table 3.

Microarray analysis

Microarray analysis was performed using the 3D-Gene Mouse Oligo Chip 24K (Toray) with the following samples: gastrocnemius muscle derived from Pα-CE/R26-DTA mice or WT/R26-DTA mice, freshly isolated mesenchymal progenitors, satellite cells, and mixed populations of endothelial and hematopoietic cells obtained from young or aged mice. We searched for genes that were downregulated (<0.5-fold) in Pα-CE/R26-DTA compared with those in WT/R26-DTA muscle. We further narrowed the candidate pool by searching for genes that were preferentially expressed (>4-fold) in young mesenchymal progenitors compared with those in young satellite cells or young endothelial/hematopoietic cells. Finally, we searched for genes that were downregulated (<0.5-fold) in aged mesenchymal progenitors compared with those in their young counterparts. The microarray data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database with accession numbers GSE126665 and GSE126666.

Cell culture

Adipogenic differentiation. Freshly sorted CD31−CD45−PDGFRα+ mesenchymal progenitors were cultured on Matrigel-coated (BD Biosciences) 48-well plates in GM at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 3% O 2 for 4 days. For adipogenic differentiation, cells were cultured for 3 days in an adipogenic induction medium consisting of DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 0.5 mM IBMX (MilliporeSigma), 0.25 μM dexamethasone (MilliporeSigma), and 10 μg/mL insulin (MilliporeSigma), followed by adipogenic maintenance medium consisting of DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS and 10 μg/mL insulin for 3 days at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 20% O 2 .

Coculture experiment. CD31−CD45−SM/C-2.6+ satellite cells were sorted from WT mice and CD31−CD45−PDGFRα+ mesenchymal progenitors were sorted from Pα/Bmp3b-Tg or Bmp3b-KO mice. For single culture, 2 × 103 (single) or 6 × 103 (single ×3) satellite cells were cultured per well in a 96-well CellCarrier Ultra plate (PerkinElmer). For coculture, 2 × 103 satellite cells and 4 × 103 mesenchymal progenitors were plated per well. Cells were maintained in GM at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 3% O 2 for 4 days and treated with differentiation medium (DM) consisting of DMEM supplemented with 5% horse serum for 2 days at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 20% O 2 . The medium was replaced with fresh DM, and cells were maintained for an additional 2 days. To analyze the myotube area, cells were fixed with 4% PFA for 5 minutes followed by immunofluorescence staining of MyHC. For quantification, 6 randomly selected fields from duplicate wells were used. Images were collected and pooled from 2 independent experiments. The area of the myotube in 12 randomly selected fields was measured collectively using the WinROOF software (Mitani Corp).

Conditioned culture. The effects of CM or BMP3B on mature human myotubes were examined by modifying a previously published method (53). Mesenchymal progenitors sorted from Pα/Bmp3b-Tg or Bmp3b-KO mice were cultured in GM at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 3% O 2 for 5 days. The medium was replaced with a serum-free medium consisting of DMEM with 2% serum replacement 1 reagent (MilliporeSigma) for 1 day. The supernatant was collected and used as mesenchymal progenitor CM. CD56+CD82+PDGFRα−CD201− human myoblasts were prepared as described previously (54). Human myoblasts were cultured in 96-well CellCarrier Ultra plates (PerkinElmer) in GM at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 3% O 2 and induced to differentiate into myotubes by culturing in DM at 37°C under 5% CO 2 and 20% O 2 for 5 days. Differentiated myotubes were then maintained in GM for 2 days. Myotubes were serum-starved by maintenance in serum-free medium for 4 hours and stimulation with CM. To assess the phosphorylation of signaling molecules, myotubes were lysed in lysis buffer for 30 minutes following stimulation with CM. To analyze the myotube area, myotubes were maintained in CM for 3 days and the area of the myotube was measured as described above.

BMP3B stimulation. Recombinant BMP3B (R&D Systems) was dissolved in a serum-free medium. The effect of BMP3B on human myotubes was examined similarly to that of the conditioned culture. Recombinant GDF8/myostatin (R&D Systems) and BMP4 (R&D Systems) were used as positive controls for Smad2 and Smad1/-5/-8 signaling pathways.

Culture of primary Schwann cells derived from rats. Primary Schwann cell cultures were prepared as previously described (55) with minor modifications. Briefly, Schwann cells were obtained from the sciatic nerves of postnatal 2-day-old Sprague-Dawley rat pups. Contaminating fibroblasts were removed from the culture by treating the cells with 10 μM cytosine arabinoside for 48 hours and complement-mediated cytolysis using anti-Thy1.1 (Serotec) and rabbit complement (Cappel). Schwann cells were propagated on poly-L-lysine–coated plates in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 μM forskolin, and 20 ng/mL rh-HRG-β1 (MilliporeSigma). Schwann cells were stimulated with DMEM containing 10% FBS and 500 ng/mL BMP3B for 4 days and lysed in lysis buffer (Qiagen) for gene expression analysis.

In vitro myelination assay

In vitro myelination assays were performed as described previously (56). Murine DRG explants dissected from the E12.5 embryos of C57BL/6J mice were cultured on poly-L-lysine– and laminin-coated 24-well plates in DMEM containing 10% FBS and 50 ng/mL nerve growth factor (Harlan Bioproducts) for 7 days. Myelination was induced by the addition of ascorbic acid. For the analysis of myelin profiles by immunocytochemistry, the culture was fixed with 4% PFA for 5 minutes 10–14 days after initiation of myelination. Myelination profiles were visualized by immunofluorescence staining of MBP. For quantification, myelination profiles in 5 randomly chosen fields from more than 3 explants were counted using a 20× objective lens, and the number of myelinated nerve fibers per arbitrary unit area was calculated.

Immunoblotting and capillary-based immunoassays

Cells were lysed in a lysis buffer consisting of 10 mM Tris-HCl (pH 7.5), 150 mM NaCl, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 1% Triton X-100, protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche), and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (Roche). After sonication for 5 minutes, the lysates were centrifuged at 1000g for 15 minutes at 4°C and the supernatants were recovered. The protein concentration was determined using the Pierce 660 nm Protein Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Aliquots of the lysates containing 10 μg of protein were separated by sodium dodecyl sulfate–polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis and transferred onto polyvinylidene difluoride membranes. The membranes were probed with primary antibodies followed by secondary incubation with horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibodies. After the chemiluminescence reaction, images of the developed immunoblots were captured using a light-capture imaging system (ATTO). In some cases, the proteins were separated and detected using an automated capillary electrophoresis system Wes (ProteinSimple) with capillary cartridges of 12–230 kDa (ProteinSimple). Signals were analyzed and visualized using Compass software (ProteinSimple).

Grip strength test

The peak grip force was measured using a grip strength meter (Muromachi Kikai). Measurements were performed 5 times for each mouse, and the maximum values were recorded.

BMP3B administration and metabolic experiments

An osmotic pump (Alzet) with a 200 μL reservoir volume and a 2-week release duration was filled with 75 μg of recombinant BMP3B (R&D Systems) dissolved in 4 mM HCl. The control pump was filled with 4 mM HCl. Filled pumps were subcutaneously transplanted into 26-month-old C57BL/6N females. After 2 weeks, the mice were housed in a metabolic cage equipped with a running wheel (Shinfactory) for 3 days. Mice were acclimated for the first 24 hours and then monitored for 48 hours. The oxygen consumption, carbon dioxide production, and energy expenditure were measured using an Oxymax open-circuit indirect calorimetry system (Columbus Instruments). Home-cage activity and wheel-running activity were measured using the Actimo dual activity monitoring system (Shinfactory). Mice were subjected to the grip strength test prior to euthanizing.

Statistics

Statistical significance was assessed using Excel (Microsoft) and Prism 8 (GraphPad Software). No statistical methods were used to predetermine the sample size. Body weight, muscle weight, and grip strength measurements were performed in a blinded manner; other experiments were performed in a nonblinded setup. Two-tailed unpaired and paired Student’s t tests were used for comparisons between 2 groups. For comparisons of more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test or Tukey’s post hoc test was used. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval

Experiments using mice were approved by the Experimental Animal Care and Use Committee of Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital and Institute of Gerontology. Experiments using human samples were approved by the Ethical Committee at the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital and Institute of Gerontology, and Fujita Health University. All subjects provided written informed consent.