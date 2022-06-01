Lymphocyte crosstalk is required for monocyte-intrinsic trained immunity to Plasmodium falciparum

P. falciparum exposure amplifies the inflammatory response to a TLR stimulus in adherent PBMCs but not in highly purified monocytes. Previous work from our lab revealed that an initial exposure to P. falciparum–infected RBCs (iRBCs) or the natural malaria crystal hemozoin (Hz) induced human adherent PBMCs to hyperrespond to subsequent ligation of TLR2, even if the second exposure was several days after the first (15). Consistent with these findings, adherent PBMCs given a primary exposure to P. falciparum iRBCs or Hz hyperproduced TNF-α and IL-6 upon restimulation with the TLR agonists LPS or Pam 3 CSK 4 — unlike adherent PBMCs first treated with RPMI medium or uninfected erythrocytes (uRBCs) (Figure 1, B and C). To further study this process, we employed magnetic-assisted cell sorting (MACS) to generate highly purified monocytes, which were then incubated with RPMI medium, uRBCs, iRBCs, or Hz and restimulated with RPMI medium, LPS, or Pam 3 CSK 4 . To our surprise, the purified monocytes failed to hyperproduce TNF-α and IL-6 when subjected to this treatment (Figure 1, D and E). This was surprising because adherence purification of PBMCs has been widely used to enrich for monocytes in trained immunity models (12, 13, 16), and these studies attribute the hyperproduction of proinflammatory cytokines as a monocyte-intrinsic mechanism. This observation indicated that purified monocytes alone were incapable of undergoing innate immune training and that other cell types were required for this phenomenon.

Figure 1 P. falciparum induces hyperinflammation in adherent PBMCs but not purified monocytes. (A) Schematic of the in vitro experimental design. TNF-α (B) and IL-6 (C) ELISAs of adherent (Adh) PBMCs after primary stimulation with RPMI medium, 1 × 106 uninfected erythrocytes (uRBCs), 1 × 106 P. falciparum–infected erythrocytes (iRBCs), or 100 μM hemozoin (Hz); rested 3 days in medium; and restimulated with RPMI medium, 10 ng/mL LPS, or 10 μg/mL Pam 3 CSK 4 for 24 hours. n = 9; data shown as t+he mean ± SEM. TNF-α (D) and IL-6 (E) ELISAs of supernatants from purified monocytes after primary stimulation with RPMI, 1 × 106 uRBCs, 1 × 106 iRBCs, or 50 μM Hz; rested 3 days in medium; and restimulated with RPMI medium, 10 ng/mL LPS, or 10 μg/mL Pam 3 CSK 4 for 24 hours. n = 4; data shown as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, by Kruskal-Wallis nonparametric ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Recent exposure of PBMCs to P. falciparum leads to a sustained immune response that is further amplified by PAM 3 CSK 4 . Next, we performed RNA-Seq in PBMCs to investigate whether recent exposure to P. falciparum also led to an enhanced global transcriptional response after PAM 3 CSK 4 stimulation. Similar to the experiments described above (Figure 1A), we incubated PBMCs with either RPMI medium, uRBCs, or iRBCs for 1 day and then rested them for 3 days prior to PAM 3 CSK 4 stimulation. We stimulated cells with PAM 3 CSK 4 for 0, 4, and 12 hours before quantifying global RNA expression. We focused on comparing PBMCs recently incubated with iRBCs to those incubated with uRBCs (control) because the samples with RPMI medium and uRBCs had highly correlated expression levels (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI139298DS1).

Prior to PAM 3 CSK 4 stimulation (0 hours), global mRNA levels were already higher in PBMCs incubated with iRBCs than uRBCs (Figure 2A). Among the genes that were significantly altered over the time course for PBMCs incubated with iRBCs and/or uRBCs, there were 1068 genes with a 3-fold or greater difference in expression at 0 hours (Supplemental Figure 1B). We rank-ordered these 1068 genes by absolute fold change and performed a gene ontology (GO) enrichment analysis on the top 100 genes, which revealed significantly enriched sets of immune response genes (Figure 2B). The top 50 genes included CXCL10/IP-10 and IFNG, as well as other genes that respond to IFN-γ (Figure 2C). Among these 50 genes, expression levels tended to be higher in PBMCs exposed to iRBCs than to uRBCs at all time points. Although the temporal expression patterns varied according to the gene, PAM 3 CSK 4 tended to amplify gene expression in PBMCs that were exposed to iRBCs. Taken together, these results indicated that recent exposure of PBMCs to P. falciparum led to a sustained immune response that was further amplified by PAM 3 CSK 4 .

Figure 2 Recent exposure of PBMCs to P. falciparum leads to a sustained immune response that is further amplified by PAM 3 CSK 4 . (A) RNA expression of PBMCs recently exposed to infected and uninfected RBCs and subsequently stimulated with PAM 3 CSK 4 (after 0 hours). RNA expression units correspond to transcripts per million (TPM) mapped reads. Each hexagonal bin shows the number of genes with the corresponding expression level. n = 3. (B) Significantly enriched GO terms (biological processes) among the 100 genes with the greatest fold change between PBMCs recently exposed to infected RBCs and PBMCs exposed to uninfected RBCs at 0 hours prior to PAM 3 CSK 4 stimulation. Five GO terms of interest (red, blue, green, purple, and orange) were further examined in C. (C) Expression levels (TPM) among the 50 genes with the greatest fold change between PBMCs recently exposed to infected RBCs and PBMCs exposed to uninfected RBCs at 0 hours prior to PAM 3 CSK 4 stimulation. Expression levels at 4 and 12 hours after PAM 3 CSK 4 stimulation are also shown. Genes belonging to the 5 GO terms of interest (red, blue, green, purple, and orange) are indicated above the heatmap. The blue arrows indicate genes that are described in the main text. The red gene labels indicate genes that are shown in a subsequent ATAC-Seq experiment.

Adherent PBMCs contain lymphocyte contaminants, but myeloid cells are the main producers of TNF-α and IL-6. Having defined the impact of P. falciparum training on the transcriptome of PBMCs, we next wanted to define the cells in the PBMC population that were being trained. Therefore, we analyzed the cellular components of fresh PBMCs and adherent PBMCs that had adhered for 1 hour or 3 hours before 3 subsequent PBS washes and found that adherence purification left ample lymphocyte contaminants. After 1 hour of adherence, the adherent PBMC cellular components looked almost identical to fresh PBMCs (Figure 3A), and for the 3-hour adherence, the enrichment for monocytes ranged from 20% to 50% (Figure 3B). This finding raised concerns about whether monocytes were in fact the cells being trained and responsible for producing TNF-α and IL-6, or whether other lymphocyte subsets could be producing large amounts of these cytokines. To address this, we performed intracellular cytokine staining for TNF-α and IL-6 using a panel of antibodies against cellular markers that identified 9 different cell types (Supplemental Figure 2) on PBMCs that were trained with either RPMI medium, uRBCs, or iRBCs and then restimulated with LPS or Pam 3 CSK 4 for 5 hours. We found that there were minimal TNF-α+ or IL-6+ cells in the RPMI and uRBC training conditions, and that there was a large increase in the number of TNF-α+ and IL-6+ cells for the iRBC training condition (Figure 3C). We also discovered that, of the total TNF-α+ and IL-6+ cells, monocytes (CD14+HLA-DRhiCD68+) and myeloid DCs (mDCs; CD14–HLA-DRhiCD11c+) were the most abundant producers (Figure 3, C–F), with smaller contributions from CD4+ T cells and B cells for TNF-α and IL-6, respectively (Figure 3C). When analyzing the frequency of TNF-α– or IL-6–producing cells relative to total viable cells, both monocytes and mDCs had significantly higher frequencies of TNF-α+ or IL-6+ cells in iRBC-treated PBMCs than in the RPMI medium or uRBC controls (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). Together, these findings showed that, although the adherence purification method failed to eliminate lymphocytes, the main cells responsible for hyperproduction of proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-6 were myeloid cells, specifically monocytes and mDCs.

Figure 3 Myeloid cells are the main proinflammatory cytokine producers of P. falciparum–trained PBMCs. (A and B) Flow cytometry analysis indicating cell subset frequency of freshly isolated PBMCs and PBMCs that had adhered to tissue culture plates for 1 hour (A) or 3 hours (B) before 3 successive washes with PBS (n = 4). (C) Intracellular cytokine staining of TNF-α and IL-6 for PBMCs trained with the indicated primary stimulus, rested 3 days in medium, and restimulated with 10 ng/mL LPS or 10 μg/mL Pam 3 CSK 4 for 5 hours (n = 4). (D–F) tSNE plot of all combined samples in C. (D) Colored overlays indicate individual cell types depicted in the legend. Black arrows indicate populations of myeloid cells (monocytes and DCs). (E) Overlay of all TNF-α+ cells (dark green). (F) Overlay of all IL-6+ cells (crimson). mDC, myeloid DC; pDC, plasmacytoid DC.

Loss of T lymphocytes ablates hyperinflammatory responses in monocytes. Highly purified monocytes failed to hyperproduce proinflammatory cytokines when trained with P. falciparum iRBCs or Hz (Figure 1); however, in trained PBMCs, the major cytokine-producing cells are monocytes and DCs (Figure 3). Therefore, we hypothesized that another cellular component of PBMCs was critical to support monocyte training. T lymphocytes and NK cells are important mediators of immunity during malaria infection by producing cytokines, such as IFN-γ, and also through direct lysis of iRBCs (17–19). Additionally, the RNA-Seq data highlighted the response to IFN-γ in the GO analysis as a pathway that was induced during training (Figure 2). To that end, we tested whether depleting T cells or NK cells from PBMCs affected the ability of monocytes to hyperrespond to TLR stimuli after iRBC training. PBMCs that underwent a sham-sort procedure maintained strong hyperproduction of TNF-α and IL-6 in response to TLR restimulation (Figure 4, A and B), indicating that the MAC-sorting procedure did not inhibit the trained immune response. However, depletion of CD3+ T lymphocytes from PBMCs ablated the hyperproduction of TNF-α and IL-6 in iRBC- and Hz-training conditions (Figure 4, C and D). Notably, depletion of CD56+ cells from PBMCs, which eliminates all types of NK cells, had no effect on trained immune responses (Figure 4, E and F). Thus, T lymphocytes were required for PBMCs to mount trained immune responses to malaria, whereas the presence of NK cells was dispensable.

Figure 4 Loss of T lymphocytes ablates the hyperinflammatory response in monocytes. TNF-α and IL-6 ELISAs of cells trained for 24 hours with the indicated primary stimulus; rested 3 days in medium; and then restimulated with RPMI medium, 10 ng/mL LPS, or 10 μg/mL Pam 3 CSK 4 for 24 hours. (A and B) Sham-sorted PBMCs; n = 8. (C and D) PBMCs depleted of CD3+ cells; n = 5. (E and F) PBMCs depleted of CD56+ cells; n = 5. Data shown as the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, by Kruskal-Wallis nonparametric ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Monocytes require T lymphocytes to help induce a hyperinflammatory response. The inability of highly purified monocytes to mount a trained immune response, and the necessity of CD3+ T lymphocytes for PBMCs to mount a trained immune response, suggested that some T cell–derived factor(s) are required to support monocyte training. To test this hypothesis, we employed a Transwell system, where purified monocytes were plated in the bottom well along with the training stimulus (either RPMI medium, uRBCs, or iRBCs), and PBMCs that had been depleted of CD14+ monocytes were plated in a Transwell for the duration of the training period and then were removed for the restimulation (Figure 5A). This system allowed for secreted proteins to pass through the Transwell membrane but prevented the cells in the Transwell from directly interacting with the monocytes via cell-cell contact. When monocytes were trained in the presence of CD14-depleted PBMCs and then restimulated with LPS or Pam 3 CSK 4 , we found those that had been trained with iRBCs hyperproduced TNF-α and IL-6 (Figure 5, B and C). Similarly, if we provided purified CD4+ T cells in the Transwell during the training period, the monocytes trained with iRBCs were able to hyperproduce TNF-α and IL-6 upon restimulation with LPS or Pam 3 CSK 4 (Figure 5, D and E). This indicated that soluble factors from T lymphocytes in PBMCs supported monocyte-intrinsic hyperinflammatory responses.

Figure 5 Monocytes require T lymphocytes to induce hyperinflammatory responses. (A) Schematic of the Transwell experiment. Purified monocytes (yellow) were plated in a well with the indicated primary stimulus. Lymphocytes were plated in a 0.4 μm pore Transwell above. TNF-α (B) and IL-6 (C) ELISAs of monocytes stimulated with indicated primary stimuli, with PBMCs depleted of CD14+ cells in a Transwell; rested 3 days in medium; and restimulated with RPMI medium, 10 ng/mL LPS, or 10 μg/mL Pam 3 CSK 4 . TNF-α (D) and IL-6 (E) ELISAs of monocytes stimulated with indicated primary stimuli, with purified CD4+ T cells in a Transwell; rested 3 days in medium; and restimulated with RPMI medium, 10 ng/mL LPS, or 10 μg/mL Pam 3 CSK 4 . (B and C), n = 6; (D and E), n = 4. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, by Kruskal-Wallis nonparametric ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

P. falciparum–trained PBMCs have increased levels of monocytes and DCs. T lymphocytes produce secreted proteins that modulate monocyte survival, activation, and maturation (20–22). We analyzed the frequency of each cell type present in the trained PBMCs and found that in the RPMI medium and the uRBC training conditions, both monocytes and mDCs made up a very small portion of the total cells (Figure 6, A and B). However, in the iRBC-trained PBMCs, we found a much higher frequency of monocytes and mDCs (Figure 6, A–C) and a higher overall cell number of monocytes and mDCs relative to the RPMI medium and uRBC conditions (Figure 6D). The overrepresentation of monocytes and mDCs in the iRBC-treated PBMCs suggests that these cell types may be receiving prosurvival or antiapoptotic signals, which are absent in the unstimulated conditions. Consistent with this, we saw a marked upregulation of surface programmed death-ligand 1 (PDL1) expression on monocytes and mDCs in the first 12 hours of iRBC stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4). It is known that PDL1 signaling protects cells from apoptosis (23) and that PDL1 expression is positively regulated by IFN-γ (24, 25), a cytokine that is largely produced by T lymphocytes and that we observed was highly expressed in our transcriptome data (Figure 2).

Figure 6 P. falciparum–trained PBMCs have increased levels of monocytes and DCs. Flow cytometric enumeration of cell subsets in PBMCs stimulated for 24 hours with indicated primary stimuli and rested 3 days in medium. (A) Cell type frequency of viable cells. (B) tSNE plots showing cell subsets overlaid in color according to the legend in A and individual samples trained with RPMI, uRBCs, or iRBCs. Black arrows indicate populations of myeloid cells (monocytes and DCs). (C) Frequency of viable cells for mDCs and monocytes for indicated training stimuli. (D) Cell number of mDCs and monocytes for indicated training stimuli. n = 4; data shown as the mean ± SD. *P ≤ 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis nonparametric ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

IFN-γ enhances monocyte training. Monocytes were unable to mount hyperinflammatory responses after iRBC training without the presence of lymphocytes (Figure 1 and Figure 4), yet the presence of soluble factors from T lymphocytes was sufficient to support monocyte training (Figure 5). Both cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and Th1 CD4+ T cells are major producers of IFN-γ (26). There were high expression of IFN-γ and an enrichment for IFN-γ signaling in the transcriptome of iRBC-trained PBMCs (Figure 2). IFN-γ is a key factor for the development of trained immunity in response to Candida albicans infection (27) and viral lung infection (28). IFN-γ is required for priming the innate immune response in a murine model of malaria (3). We therefore hypothesized that IFN-γ may be sufficient to induce hyperinflammatory responses in monocytes. We found that IFN-γ was highly abundant in the supernatants of PBMCs stimulated with iRBCs during the primary stimulation and the 3-day rest period, while it remained nearly undetectable in the RPMI and uRBC conditions (Figure 7A). For Hz, a subset of the healthy volunteers showed high IFN-γ levels during the primary stimulation, while a large portion did not have detectable levels of IFN-γ (Figure 7A). However, in the 3-day rest supernatants from samples stimulated with Hz, all healthy volunteers demonstrated elevated levels of IFN-γ relative to the RPMI and uRBC control conditions (Figure 7A). To determine what cells were producing IFN-γ within the first 12 hours of primary stimulation, we utilized a cytometry by time of flight panel to identify 9 cell populations in PBMCs (Supplemental Figure 5) and found that very few cells were producing IFN-γ in the RPMI and uRBC conditions, while in the iRBC condition, the total number of IFN-γ–producing cells increased dramatically (Figure 7B). The main cells producing IFN-γ were CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, NKT cells, NK cells, and monocytes (Figure 7B), indicating that together T lymphocytes, NKT cells, and NK cells make up the majority of IFN-γ–producing cells. In a separate set of experiments, we also found that γΔ T cells represented a small fraction of the IFN-γ–producing cells (Supplemental Figure 7). To test whether IFN-γ could restore hyperresponsiveness in purified monocytes, we stimulated monocytes with control stimuli, iRBCs, or Hz in the absence or presence of IFN-γ during the 24-hour primary stimulus and the 3-day rest period. We found that the addition of IFN-γ alone was sufficient to induce hyperproduction of TNF-α and IL-6 in purified monocytes (Figure 7, C and D), indicating that the induction of IFN-γ by iRBC or Hz is an important component of generating trained immune responses in monocytes. To test whether inhibition of IFN-γ receptor signaling could block trained immune responses, we treated PBMCs with the JAK/STAT inhibitor tofacitinib (29). Tofacitinib treatment at 2 μM blocked the production of CXCL10/IP-10 in PBMCs stimulated with iRBCs, Hz, or IFN-γ, indicating that IFN-γ receptor signaling was sufficiently inhibited (Supplemental Figure 6). PBMCs treated with 2 μM or 5 μM of tofacitinib had the same viability as PBMCs treated with DMSO solvent alone (Supplemental Figure 7). PBMCs stimulated with iRBCs, Hz, or IFN-γ were hyperresponsive to LPS or Pam 3 CSK 4 restimulation in the presence of the DMSO solvent (Figure 7, E and F), whereas PBMCs treated with 2 μM of tofacitinib during the primary stimulus and 3-day rest failed to mount robust TNF-α or IL-6 responses upon restimulation (Figure 7, G and H). Altogether, these data showed that IFN-γ production was induced by P. falciparum iRBCs and Hz in PBMCs, and that IFN-γ signaling was critical to the development of trained innate immune responses to P. falciparum.

Figure 7 IFN-γ enhances monocyte training. (A) ELISA of IFN-γ from supernatants of trained PBMCs during primary stimulus or after a 3-day rest (n = 17). (B) IFN-γ–producing cells in PBMCs stimulated for 12 hours with the indicated primary stimulus (n = 5). TNF-α (C) and IL-6 (D) ELISAs performed on the supernatant of purified monocytes with or without 20 ng/mL IFN-γ during the training period and with the indicated secondary stimulus. n = 8. TNF-α (E and G) and IL-6 (F and H) ELISAs from supernatants of trained PBMCs treated with DMSO (E and F, n = 4) or 2 μM of tofacitinib (G and H, n = 4) during 24-hour training and 3-day rest period followed by indicated secondary stimulus. Data shown as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis nonparametric ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Increased chromatin accessibility in child patients with malaria. Part of the mechanism underlying hyperinflammatory responses in innate immune training is contingent upon chromatin modifications, which open the chromatin of genes, like TNF-α and IL-6, and allow for more robust expression of these genes (15, 30). Furthermore, inhibition of these chromatin modifications by histone methyltransferase inhibitors abrogates trained immune responses (13, 15). In Kisumu, Kenya, where malaria transmission is endemic, people are infected repeatedly with malaria over their lifespan. Although the first rounds of infection are marked by a highly febrile inflammatory disease (largely in children), over time, a milder or tolerogenic response to infection develops by the time individuals reach adulthood (31). We posit that the child patients with malaria represent a population that undergoes innate immune training, and the adult patients represent a population that undergoes tolerance. We thus hypothesized that pediatric patients with acute febrile malaria from Kisumu would, therefore, exhibit more open chromatin compared with adults at gene loci identified in our RNA-Seq to be most differentially expressed in iRBC-trained PBMCs (Figure 2). We collected PBMCs from 3 adults and 3 children during acute malaria infection, and then collected PBMCs from those same patients during convalescence after antimalarial treatment (28 weeks). We purified monocytes from these samples and performed assay for transposase-accessible chromatin with high-throughput sequencing (ATAC-Seq) to measure the chromatin accessibility across the genome. We performed a principal component analysis of ATAC-Seq data, which demonstrated that children had chromatin signatures that were distinct from adults during both acute and convalescent malaria (Figure 8A). As expected, the majority of significant differentially accessible peaks between adult convalescent patients with malaria and child convalescent patients were located in the promoter regions (Figure 8B). Among these differentially accessible chromatin peaks, the vast majority were in the children (Figure 8C), indicating that convalescent child patients with malaria had more accessible chromatin than the adult convalescent patients. Consistent with this, the top 25 differentially accessible chromatin regions were also more accessible in convalescent child patients with malaria than in adult convalescent patients (Figure 8D). The majority of these top 25 genes encode transcription factors or proteins involved in metabolism. Among the top 50 genes identified in our RNA-Seq experiment (Figure 2C), 5 of them (IFNG, CXCL8, IL3RA, SNX10, MYOF, and RSAD2) had promoter regions that were significantly more accessible in convalescent child patients with malaria than in adult convalescent patients (Figure 8E). Interestingly, the promoter region for IL-10 was also significantly more accessible in convalescent child patients with malaria than adults at the corresponding treatment stage.