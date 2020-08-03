Posttranslational modifications define course of prion strain adaptation and disease phenotype

Although posttranslational modifications have been recognized as a common feature of proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases, a substantial gap exists in our understanding of the role of posttranslational modifications in defining strain-specific structure and disease phenotype. Our previous studies established that among hundreds of PrPC sialoglycoforms expressed by a cell, prion strains recruit sialoglycoforms selectively (32, 33). Strain-specific structure of PrPSc, on one hand, and electrostatic repulsion between sialic acid residues of the N-linked glycans along with their size, on the other hand, impose electrostatic and steric constraints that dictate the selectivity of recruitment (34). Hamster strains, including SSLOW, display minimal constraints, as they easily accommodate diglycosylated and highly sialylated PrPC molecules (32, 51). In contrast, mouse-adapted strains exhibit much stronger constraints and preferentially exclude hypersialylated and diglycosylated PrPC isoforms in a strain-specific manner (32, 51). The fact that mouse-adapted strains prefer mono- and unglycosylated PrPC as a substrate has been well established, as was evident from both animal and in vitro studies (51, 52). Remarkably, selective preferences for mono- and unglycosylated substrates were completely lost upon desialylation of PrPC N-linked glycans, arguing that sialic acid residues impose major constraints preventing recruitment of diglycosylated PrPC (32). The current study demonstrated that the adaptation of a hamster strain to a new host was accompanied by dramatic changes in selective recruitment of PrPC sialoglycoforms, giving rise to a new strain with unique sialoglycoform composition and disease phenotype.

Among hamster strains, SSLOW displays one of the longest incubation times to disease (40, 41, 53). Upon adaptation to mice, a new strain with the shortest incubation time to disease among the mouse-adapted strains emerged. Besides incubation time, widespread deposition of PrPSc across brain regions, colocalization of PrPSc with microglia, and very intense, widespread neuroinflammation were among other distinctive features of SSLOW-Mo. A unique sialoglycoform signature along with a highly distinctive disease phenotype suggested that a causative link between PrPSc sialoglycoform composition and disease phenotype exists. Previously we showed that lectins specific for sialic acid show robust staining of PrPSc plaques, documenting localization of sialic acid residues on PrPSc surfaces (34). In the current study, shortening of the incubation time over the course of serial transmission was mirrored by changes in the selective recruitment of sialoglycoforms and PrPSc conformational stability.

The process of strain adaptation to a new host appeared to be complex and could consist of several steps or processes. Over the course of passages 1 and 2, significant changes in the sialylation pattern of SSLOW-Mo relative to that of the hamster SSLOW, yet very minor changes in PrPSc conformational stability, were observed. It is difficult to conclude without a doubt whether PrPSc structure changed at this step, as structurally different PrPSc might have the same stability. A major drop in the incubation time between passages 2 and 3 coincided with a major change in PrPSc conformation, yet a modest shift in the sialylation profile. More significant changes in sialylation patterns along with gradual and modest changes in conformational stability and incubation time were observed over the course of passages 4 and 5. The 2D approach employed in the current study tracks only major trends in dynamics of sialoglycoforms, leaving nuances behind. Moreover, we chose a very conservative way for analyzing 2D results. In calculating the relative contribution of the 5 groups, each spot within a group is given the same weight, regardless of its position on 2D blots and a number of sialic acid residues per PrP molecule. However, the number of sialic residues per PrP molecule increases progressively with a shift of the pI to acidic pH. As a result, changes in the relative contribution of hyper- versus hyposialylated groups that might be modest on the plots in Figure 4, C–F, in fact, could reflect significant changes in the sialylation levels and glycoform composition. Nevertheless, current work supports the hypothesis that changes in selective recruitment of sialoglycoforms are driven by a change of the host during the first serial passage and then by conformational changes in PrPSc during subsequent passages.

While structural change within PrPSc acts as one of the driving forces behind shifts in selective recruitment, a reverse feedback of N-glycan composition on the conformational stability of PrPSc and its aggregation state also exists. Changes in selective recruitment shift the pI of PrPSc toward basic pH, which is expected to alter its solubility, conformational stability, and aggregation states at physiological pH. Indeed, in parallel with the changes in the sialoglycoform composition over the course of adaptation, PrPSc aggregation status underwent a dramatic transformation as well. Reminiscent of the large PrPSc plaques in SSLOW-inoculated hamsters (40–42), PrPSc plaques were still present at passage 2 in mice along w=ith small granular deposits. In subsequent passages, large plaques were completely replaced by diffuse PrPSc deposits and, eventually, by small granular aggregates. How does PrPSc sialylation status explain changes in its aggregation states? In hamster SSLOW PrPSc, a high proportion of heavily sialylated and negatively charged N-glycans compensates the net positive charge of PrP polypeptide chains, making SSLOW PrPSc prone to aggregation into large plaques. Over the course of strain adaptation, a steady increase in the relative proportion of the unglycosylated and hyposialylated molecules shifts the pI of PrPSc particles from neutral to basic pH. Basic pI is expected to prevent PrPSc particles from forming large aggregates. Notably, glia have a different strategy of dealing with large plaques versus small particles. Microglia and astrocytes attempt to seclude large plaque-forming structures that could be compared with glial scars (as seen in Figure 3, A and C), whereas small PrPSc particles can be efficiently phagocytosed.

What makes microglia overly reactive in SSLOW-Mo in comparison with other strains? Hyposialylated PrPSc exposes galactose instead of sialic acid residues at the terminal position of the N-linked glycans. An increase in hyposialylated PrPSc over the course of adaptation of SSLOW-Mo is expected to intensify the “eat me” phagocytic response in microglia, which is known to be activated by exposed galactose (54–57). Previously we showed that partial desialylation of PrPSc enhanced the proinflammatory response of primary microglia in vitro (58). Moreover, the most intense proinflammatory response was observed in brain regions with the lowest sialylation status of PrPSc, also suggesting that a link between sialoglycoform composition and microglia response does exist (59). In SSLOW-Mo, the widespread proinflammatory phenotype of microglia was characterized by a robust upregulation of Il1A, Tnfa, and Cxcl10, the proinflammatory signaling molecules that can contribute to neurotoxicity and apoptosis. Moreover, significantly stronger expression levels of Cd68, a gene that reports on phagocytic activity, and C3, a component of the complement system, were observed across brain regions in SSLOW-Mo relative to ME7 or 22L groups, illustrating that a robust activation of “eat me” signaling occurred in SSLOW-Mo animals. Recent studies showed an elevation of C3 in Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans (60). C3 plays a critical role in synapse pruning during normal brain development and chronic neurodegeneration (61–65). The synaptic pruning involves the tagging of synapses by C1q, then their opsonization by C3, followed by their engulfment and phagocytosis via an interaction with the C3 receptor expressed by microglia. One might suggest that a similar, complement-dependent mechanism is involved in the phagocytosis of PrPSc by microglia and/or by infiltrating macrophages. Consistent with this hypothesis, C1q was found to form a complex with prion protein oligomers in vitro (66). Moreover, the ability of C1q to interact with PrPSc was documented by a study in which C1q was found to mediate uptake and trafficking of PrPSc by cells of the peripheral immune system (67). Several components of a complement cascade including C1qa, C1qb, C1qc, and C3ar1 (receptor for C3a) that are normally involved in synaptic pruning were found to be strongly upregulated in brains of prion-infected mice (43). In the current study, the vast majority of small PrPSc aggregates were found to be colocalized with microglia, supporting the idea that microglia can efficiently phagocytose SSLOW-Mo PrPSc. Whether microglia can digest SSLOW-Mo PrPSc as efficiently is not clear. We propose that chronic exposure to PrPSc overactivates phagocytic and C3-dependent pruning pathways in microglia and astrocytes, which not only target PrPSc, but also synapses. Recent studies revealed that, in addition to microglia, reactive astrocytes might also play a significant role in neuroinflammation and neuronal toxicity (43, 68). Notably, in the current study, the same ranking order of astrocyte activation was observed between 4 brain regions in 3 strains as those for microglia. These results suggest that activation of microglia and astrocytes is tightly coupled. To summarize, phenotypic changes in both cell types, microglia and astrocytes, might contribute to non–cell-autonomous neuronal death. Among the 3 strains tested here, SSLOW-Mo displayed the strongest proinflammatory response and the shortest incubation time to disease, suggesting that neuroinflammation drives disease pathogenesis. It would be very interesting to use a panel of strains in a future study to examine whether a reverse correlation between the degree of neuroinflammation and incubation time exists.

Cross-species transmission of prions is controlled by a species barrier that manifests itself in a low attack rate, prolonged incubation time to clinical disease, or lack of disease. Traditionally, the magnitude of a barrier is believed to be determined by the extent to which the strain-specific conformation of donor PrPSc can accommodate the primary structure of the new host PrP (6, 69–71). When cross-species transmission is followed by serial passaging in a new host, strains can gradually adapt to a new species, a phenomenon known as prion strain adaptation (71). Notably, previous work documented a substantial barrier upon transmission of the new variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease from human patients to transgenic mice expressing human PrPC of identical amino acid sequences (72, 73). Other studies demonstrated the remarkable susceptibility of the bank vole for efficient transmission of prions from a variety of species in the absence of a significant species barrier (74, 75). These studies suggested that some hosts can replicate a range of prion strains very efficiently, despite sequence differences between donor PrPSc and host PrPC. On the other hand, a species barrier could be observed even in the absence of such differences, suggesting that other factors contribute to the barrier. It is expected that amplification of prions in vitro using PrPC from a new host would significantly reduce or completely abrogate the species barrier. Indeed, previous studies, which employed several animal species, including hamsters and WT or transgenic mice, and a diverse range of prion strains from a number of species, demonstrated that the species barrier could be significantly or fully abrogated by interspecies PMCAs (35–38).

In the current study, SSLOW did not show a significant barrier in interspecies sPMCAb, arguing that this strain can effectively use mouse PrPC as a substrate. However, a transmission barrier was observed upon serial passaging of mouse sPMCAb–derived SSLOW to mice, pointing out that a barrier still exists despite identity in the amino acid sequences of donor PrPSc and host PrPC. There are several reasons why PMCA might not faithfully recapitulate the adaptation process. Prion replication in PMCA and in vivo are dictated by different sets of rules. In PMCA, those PrPSc variants receive selective advantages that are sufficiently fragile to fragment under given sonication conditions, yet conformationally stable enough to avoid denaturation. Moreover, in PMCA, PrPSc is exposed equally well to PrPC substrates and cofactors expressed in different brain regions. Upon transmission to animals, PrPSc variants that were selected in PMCA may not be fit to propagate in vivo. First, fragmentation of PrPSc aggregates has to occur in the absence of sonication. Second, for propagation to persist, PrPSc should be resistant to clearance by glia. Third, PrPSc species have to elicit biological responses. Replication of transmissible, yet clinically silent PrPSc states would not result in a clinical disease (76, 77). Fourth, a spread of prions between brain regions is likely to be affected by region-specific differences in PrPC, such as differences in their sialylation status, and expression of strain-specific cofactors (59, 78).

In the current study, lengthy adaptation to mice was accompanied by an equally lengthy process of transformation in selectivity of recruitment of sialoglycoforms. This work argues that, in addition to congruency between the amino acid sequences of host PrPC and donor PrPSc, constraints generated by N-linked glycans dictate a parallel set of rules that govern strain adaptation. Electrostatic and steric constraints associated with N-linked glycans are believed to limit the range of folding patterns and quaternary structures accessible to PrP polypeptide chains within PrPSc (33). Knowledge on strain-specific selective recruitment of sialoglycoforms could be used for designing experimental conditions for selectively amplifying individual prion strains from a mixture in vitro (79). Generation of prion diseases de novo by PrP amyloid fibrils offered another example of how posttranslational modifications impose structural constraints and limit the set of PrPSc structures (40, 80, 81). In the absence of posttranslational modifications, multiple self-propagating states with different cross–β-sheet folding patterns could be formed in vitro using recombinant PrP (15, 82–85). However, serial transmission of recombinant PrP amyloid fibrils in WT animals displayed a considerable barrier followed by strain adaptation, despite identity in amino acid sequences of the inoculated PrP material and host PrPC (40, 41, 71, 80, 81). In fact, multiple serial passages were required to stabilize disease phenotypes (41). This barrier was attributed to the transformation of self-replicating structures from PrP fibril–specific, that N-linked glycans prohibit, to a PrPSc-specific structure that emerged in vivo under constraints imposed by posttranslational modifications (77, 86, 87).

Prion-like propagation of misfolded protein states is not limited to the prion protein (24, 88). In a manner similar to prions, a number of amyloidogenic proteins and peptides associated with neurodegenerative diseases can spread from cell to cell, be transmitted from animal to animal, or from human to animal, manifesting a strain-like phenomenon (23–26). Most of the proteins or peptides that spread in a prion-like fashion are not glycosylated, yet several types of posttranslational modifications, including phosphorylation of tau and α-synuclein, have been described. Unique strains of tau that display different subsets of posttranslational modifications are found in different tauopathies (89, 90). The role of posttranslational modifications in shaping strain structures and defining disease phenotypes is poorly understood. The results of the current study provide support for the hypothesis that strain-specific structure dictates selective recruitment of PrPC sialoglycoforms, resulting in a strain-specific pattern of carbohydrate epitopes on the PrPSc surface and a strain-specific disease phenotype. The mechanism of selective, strain-specific recruitment of differentially modified protein isoforms by self-propagating states and the role of posttranslational modification in dictating disease phenotypes might be worth considering in other neurodegenerative diseases.