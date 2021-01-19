Oleic acid restores suppressive defects in tissue-resident FOXP3 Tregs from patients with multiple sclerosis

Oleic acid upregulates fatty acid β-oxidation in Tregs. In order to determine which FFAs Tregs may be responding to in human adipose tissue, we performed mass spectrometry on the supernatant from healthy human adipose tissue and paired serum samples. In agreement with previous reports (30–33), we found oleic acid to be the most abundant FFA in adipose tissue (Figure 1A). Oleic acid is a monounsaturated, omega-9 long-chain fatty acid (LCFA) found in most animal and vegetable sources. In animal tissues, oleic acid is one of the most abundant FFAs, regardless of tissue or species (30–33), implying that tissue-resident Tregs sense oleic acid and that oleic acid may be an important signal for tissue-resident Tregs. LCFAs can alter cellular proliferation and viability in a dose-dependent manner (3, 34–40). However, at a concentration of 10 μM, oleic acid, but not arachidonic acid, increases FOXP3 expression (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138519DS1), without disrupting Treg viability (Supplemental Figure 1C) or proliferation (Supplemental Figure 1D), compared with vehicle. FOXP3 expression began to increase 48 hours after activation in the presence of oleic acid, but reached maximum expression at 72 hours (Supplemental Figure 1E). We also measured FOXP3 expression in Tregs after exposure to LCFA species of varying lengths and saturations and detected upregulation of FOXP3 only in the presence of oleic acid (Supplemental Figure 1F), further supporting our detailed investigation using this specific LCFA species. We thus compared the effects of oleic acid with those of arachidonic acid, since arachidonic acid is known to induce a proinflammatory phenotype in T cells (28, 29). Furthermore, LCFA treatment did not affect FOXP3 demethylation (Supplemental Figure 1G), suggesting that the stability of FOXP3 expression was unchanged under these conditions.

Figure 1 Oleic acid increases FAO in Tregs. (A) Mass spectrometric analysis of LCFAs in supernatant from human adipose samples compared with blood plasma (n = 6). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by paired Student’s t test. (B) OCR of Tregs stimulated for 72 hours in the presence or absence of etomoxir (50 μM), oleic acid (10 μM), oleic acid plus etomoxir, or arachidonic acid (10 μM) (n = 12). Summary of (C) basal OCR and (D) ATP-linked OCR of Tregs stimulated as in B (n = 12). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. (E) OCR of Teffs stimulated as described in B (n = 12). Summary data for (F) basal OCR and (G) ATP-linked OCR of Teffs stimulated under the same conditions as in B (n = 12). ****P < 0.0001, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. (H) Fold change of mRNA expression relative to vehicle in Tregs stimulated for 72 hours as described in B. *P < 0.05, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To determine whether FAO drives Treg differentiation and function (3–5), we examined the metabolic phenotype of CD25+CD127lo/– Tregs in the presence of LCFAs. First, we performed Seahorse analysis to determine the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) as a measurement of OXPHOS and found that oleic acid specifically increased the OCR in Tregs (Figure 1B). Tregs cultured with oleic acid showed elevated basal respiration (Figure 1C) and an ATP-linked OCR (Figure 1D), effects that were blocked by the inhibition of CPT1A via etomoxir, suggesting that the effects of oleic acid were mediated by its entry into FAO. We also observed small but significant increases in mitochondrial mass (Supplemental Figure 2A), but not ROS, in the presence of oleic acid (Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, the observed OCR increases could be attributed to increases in mitochondria rather than to increases in the respiratory rates of individual mitochondria. Basal respiration was greater than or equal to maximal respiration rates (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3A) in most donor Tregs, which is consistent with previous reports involving human and murine Tregs (37, 41–43). We observed a decrease in the overall spare respiratory capacity in the presence of oleic acid (Supplemental Figure 3B). However, the addition of etomoxir to stimulated Tregs increased the spare respiratory capacity (Supplemental Figure 3B), indicating that oleic acid–driven FAO might act to deplete this capacity in Tregs.

We compared oleic acid and arachidonic acid and observed that both increased basal respiration in Tregs (Figure 1, E and F), whereas only arachidonic acid increased ATP-linked OCR in CD127+CD25lo/– Teffs (Figure 1G), and both fatty acids were negated by the addition of etomoxir. Unlike Tregs, the maximum OCR and spare respiratory capacity of Teffs increased with oleic acid, also in a CPT1A-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), whereas we observed no differences in mitochondrial mass (Supplemental Figure 2C) or ROS (Supplemental Figure 2D). Given reports of off-target effects of etomoxir at high doses (44, 45), we also tested lower concentrations of etomoxir in our experiments and found no differences in our results (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D), suggesting that our observations were based on CPT1-dependent mechanisms. These data demonstrate that, although both Tregs and Teffs were targeting lipids toward FAO, they exhibited different abilities to respond to an excess of lipid uptake. These differences might reflect unique metabolic requirements of effector versus regulatory functions, or the inherent ability of Tregs versus Teffs to metabolically adapt to niche tissue environments.

We then measured the expression of mitochondrial metabolic genes in Tregs by quantitative PCR (qPCR) and confirmed CPT1A, CPT2, ACADVL, ECHS1, and PDSS1 were all upregulated in the presence of oleic acid (Figure 1H). In contrast, expression of ACADVL and PDSS1 was dependent on FAO, as it was downregulated by the addition of etomoxir (Figure 1H). Conversely, the same genes showed no significant effects in Teffs (Supplemental Figure 5). These data demonstrate that FFAs may have differential effects on Tregs compared with Teffs because of the reliance of Tregs on FAO-driven OXPHOS, and are supported by the uptake of extracellular lipids (3, 46). Notably, the expression of PPARG and ACACB, which are measurements of global lipid metabolism and storage and fatty acid synthesis, respectively, trended upward in Tregs (Supplemental Figure 6), whereas ACACB trended downward in Teffs (Supplemental Figure 5), providing further evidence that the 2 cell types were utilizing oleic acid differently. Together, our data show that oleic acid drives a unique gene expression profile in Tregs, characterized by the upregulation of FAO-driven OXPHOS.

Given the role of PPAR transcription factors in mediating and responding to global changes in lipid metabolism (47), we hypothesized that PPAR has a role in controlling oleic acid–mediated effects. We examined Treg suppression in the presence of the PPARα and PPARγ inhibitors GW6471 and GW9662, respectively (48–50), and found that inhibition of PPARγ decreased Treg suppression (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) and reversed oleic acid–mediated increases in Treg suppression (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Similarly, inhibition of PPARα or PPARγ decreased FOXP3 protein and mRNA expression in Tregs (Supplemental Figure 7C) and downregulated expression of the FAO genes CPT1A and ACADVL (Supplemental Figure 7D). These data support a general role for PPAR transcription factors in regulating Treg function and metabolism.

Previous reports have found human Tregs to be engaged in both FAO and glycolysis to support their expansion (41, 51). To determine whether LCFAs specifically upregulate FAO as opposed to simply increasing the activation status of cells, we measured glycolysis activity via the extracellular acidification rate by Seahorse analysis. We found increases in Tregs (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) and Teffs (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D) cultured with LCFAs, suggesting that these cells were engaging in glycolysis upon exposure to LCFAs and were activated.

Oleic acid drives Treg suppression by upregulating FAO-dependent Treg genes. In order to determine whether oleic acid influences Treg function, we performed a suppression assay with Tregs preincubated with oleic acid, arachidonic acid, or IL-12 as a negative control (9). We found that oleic acid specifically increased Treg suppression (Figure 2, A and B), which was dependent on oleic acid–driven FAO, as etomoxir inhibited oleic acid–driven Treg suppression (Figure 2, C and D). Other omega-9 fatty acids tested, including elaidic acid, gondoic acid, or eurcic acid, did not have any effect on Treg suppression (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B), suggesting that the effects observed were oleic acid specific and not a general attribute of omega-9 fatty acids.

Figure 2 Oleic acid increases the suppressive capacity of Tregs. (A) CFSE measurement of the proliferation of Teffs cocultured with Tregs that were preincubated with vehicle, 10 μM oleic acid, 10 μM arachidonic acid, or 25 ng/mL IL-12 for 72 hours. Proliferation was measured after 4 days of coculture with Tregs (n = 10). Histograms are from 1 representative experiment. (B) Summary of the suppression data described in A based on 5 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. (C) CFSE measurement of the proliferation of Teffs cocultured with Tregs that were preincubated with vehicle, 50 μM etomoxir, 10 μM oleic acid, or oleic acid plus etomoxir for 72 hours. Proliferation was measured after 4 days of coculture with Tregs (n = 8). Histograms are from 1 representative experiment. (D) Summary of suppression data at the 1:2 ratio. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Treg differentiation requires an intrinsic metabolic switch to FAO, and expression of FOXP3 promotes lipid- and OXPHOS-related gene expression (3–5). In order to understand how oleic acid–driven FAO enhances Treg suppression, we measured protein expression of FOXP3 and the phosphorylation status of STAT5 (p-STAT5), which promotes Treg lineage stability via FOXP3 demethylation (25–27). Oleic acid increased the expression of FOXP3 and, specifically, FOXP3 exon 2 (52–54) (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), as well as p-STAT5 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 10, C and D), which are dependent on oleic acid entry into FAO. Again, oleic acid did not increase the expression of FOXP3 (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 11A) or p-STAT5 (Figure 3E Supplemental Figure 11B) in Teffs. However, lentiviral knockdown of CPT1A (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B) or ACADVL (Figure 3G) reduced the expression of FOXP3 (Figure 3, F and G and Supplemental Figure 12, A and B), further demonstrating that oleic acid–driven FAO was driving tissue-resident Treg function.

Figure 3 Oleic acid–driven FAO drives FOXP3 expression in Tregs. Representative experiment assessing (A) FOXP3 and (B) FOXP3 exon 2 expression in Tregs treated with vehicle, etomoxir (50 μM), oleic acid (10 μM), oleic acid plus etomoxir, or arachidonic acid (10 μM) after 72 hours (n = 12). (C) Representative experiment measuring p-STAT5 in Tregs after 6 hours of stimulation in the presence of the same agents described in A (n = 10). Representative experiment assessing (D) FOXP3 protein expression (n = 12) and (E) p-STAT5 levels after 6 hours (n = 8) in Teffs treated for 72 hours with the same agents described in A. mRNA expression of the indicated genes relative to the control in Tregs cultured in the presence of absence of 10 μM oleic acid after lentiviral knockdown of (F) CPT1A or (G) ACADVL (n = 8). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P <0.0001, by paired t test corrected for multiple hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

The enhanced phosphorylation of STAT5 led us to investigate CD25 expression on Tregs. On day 3, we found that oleic acid increased the total expression of CD25 on Tregs, which could explain the observed increases in p-STAT5 (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), as IL-2 drives STAT5 phosphorylation (25, 27). Further, inhibition of different components of the electron transport chain inhibited the oleic acid–driven increase and overall expression of CD25 (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), providing evidence that oleic acid–driven mitochondrial respiration drives the CD25/STAT5 axis and provides an additional layer of stabilization to FOXP3 and the Treg lineage (25, 27, 55). In total, oleic acid–driven increases in mitochondrial metabolism drove Treg-suppressive functions through stabilization of the Treg lineage by increasing p-STAT5 and upregulating FOXP3 expression.

Global transcriptomic effects of oleic acid versus arachidonic acid. Given the observed oleic acid–induced changes in mitochondrial respiration and suppressive function in Tregs, we sought to understand the coinciding transcriptional changes, and how they might contribute to the tissue-resident Treg phenotype. We first defined the expression profile of Tregs isolated from the peripheral blood of healthy donors and treated with oleic or arachidonic acid. We then compared each profile with the transcriptional program of Tregs isolated from the blood and adipose tissue of healthy donors or patients with MS.

First, we isolated Tregs from the peripheral blood of 9 healthy donors, cultured them in vitro with oleic or arachidonic acid, and performed bulk RNA-Seq (Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental Table 1). We observed considerable donor-specific effects that obstructed attempts to infer differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the control and treatment groups through inclusion of the donor as a nuisance covariate of a generalized linear model (data not shown). Therefore, we took advantage of the experimental paired design by subtracting the high-dimensional gene expression vector of the vehicle state from either treatment, producing 2 vectors for each patient that captured the differential effect of oleic or arachidonic acid treatment (see Methods). The first principal component (PC1) computed over this set of vectors captured the differential effect for each fatty acid (PC1 accounts for 24.7% of the variance) (Figure 4A). The dynamic range and magnitude of the PC1 effect were donor specific, but the overall trend captured by PC1 was robust for the entire donor group (Figure 4B). The gene loadings on PC1 were also consistent with a gene-wise linear model designed to directly compare the effects of oleic acid versus arachidonic acid (Supplemental Figure 15, Methods, and Supplemental Table 2). Overall, despite considerable donor specificity in the Treg response to fatty acids, aggregation of the signal across multiple genes successfully discerned a transcriptomic effect that was consistent across donors and a primary source of variability in the data.

Figure 4 Oleic acid transcriptomic signature characterizes healthy but not MS Tregs. (A and B) Tregs from peripheral blood of healthy donors were stimulated in the presence or absence of 10 μM oleic acid (OA) or arachidonic acid (AA). Each donor is represented by 2 dots, which correspond to the difference between oleic acid and the control or arachidonic acid and the control. (A) PCA was performed; each patient’s symbols are connected by a dashed line. Donors were partitioned into 3 separate date groups for tissue collection, denoted as batches (batch A took place over 2 consecutive days). (B) PC1 is scaled to [–1,1]; each line represents 1 donor (donor’s sex is indicated on the left). M1, male 1; F1, female 1. (C) Single-cell transcriptomes of Tregs were sorted from peripheral blood or adipose tissue of healthy donors (HC) or patients with MS and projected to a bidimensional space with UMAP (left). The same data are shown on the right, stratified by tissue and donor group. Colors indicate a computational signature of similarity to oleic acid– or arachidonic acid–stimulated blood Tregs (see the main text and Methods). (D and E) The computational signatures of single cells were aggregated and stratified by tissue, treatment group, and donor sex. Significance was determined by 2-sided Welch’s t test. (F) Densities of genes upregulated in healthy donors versus untreated patients with MS with respect to the loadings of PC1 shown in panel A (left) and a similar comparison of treated and untreated patients with MS (right). Significance was determined by 2-sided Welch’s t test. (G) Upset plot (101) showing the overlap of DEGs upregulated in healthy or MS (aggregating treated and untreated patients) states in the vivo single-cell RNA-Seq, and genes belonging to the oleic or arachidonic acid modules in the in vitro bulk RNA. The P value in G was calculated by hypergeometric enrichment test. NoTrt, no treatment; PrevTrt, previous treatment.

On the basis of the loadings of PC1, we defined 250 genes with the lowest loading as the module of oleic acid–related genes, and the 250 genes with the highest loadings as the module of arachidonic acid–related genes. The oleic acid module was enriched for genes related to LCFA FAO, mitochondrial integrity, and promotion of Treg generation. For example, ACBD7, ACOT11, and ACSL6 bind and convert LCFAs to acyl-CoA for degradation by FAO (56–59). LPIN3 has a general role in regulating fatty acid metabolism (60), and LETM1 regulates mitochondrial dynamics and maintains normal mitochondrial morphology (61). We also observed upregulation of C5AR2, which has been shown to promote peripherally induced Tregs in human and murine models.

Conversely, the arachidonic acid module was enriched for genes related to both glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration, as well as proinflammatory Teff subsets. PGK1 and PGM1 catalyze the breakdown of glucose (62–64), and SLC2A7 is a glucose transporter (65). SIRT4 regulates FAO via inhibition of PPARα transcription (66) and FABP5, an intracellular lipid chaperone (67, 68). Enrichment of CD69 and CD9 indicates that arachidonic acid–treated Tregs are more activated (69–71). Notably, we detected genes that promote proinflammatory T cells, such as CKS2, LDHA, and LDHB, which promote Th17 (72, 73) and Th1 (74) differentiation, respectively. In contrast to genes enriched in the oleic acid module, arachidonic acid–related genes implied more activated Tregs that were potentially adopting a more proinflammatory phenotype.

Adipose tissue–derived Tregs from healthy individuals, not patients with MS, are more similar in profile to oleic acid–treated Treg profiles. To study the relevance of the fatty acid milieu in vivo, we examined the transcriptional profile of Tregs isolated from the adipose tissue of healthy donors and patients diagnosed with an inflammatory autoimmune disease associated with altered Treg function. Our laboratory has previously shown that Tregs isolated from patients with MS express IFNG and are less suppressive in vitro (9). However, Th1-like Tregs have also been described in models of chronic infection (75–77) and in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) (19), and childhood obesity is a risk factor for the development of MS (78, 79). Therefore, using MS as our model, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq to profile 1334 Tregs from peripheral blood and 805 Tregs from adipose tissue of 8 healthy donors and 8 patients with MS, 2 of whom were untreated (for more than ~1.5 years at the time of the procedure), and the other patients had previously received disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) (>6 months prior to the procedure, but were currently off treatment) (Supplemental Figure 14, Supplemental Figure 16, and Supplemental Table 3). We assigned a quantitative score to each cell on the basis of the PC1 axis we inferred from the in vitro data above (Figure 4, C and D, and see Methods). This score represented the similarity between the single cell’s transcriptome and the bulk data set from either oleic acid– or arachidonic acid–treated blood Tregs. The scores ranged from –1 to +1, which represented more similarity to oleic acid or arachidonic acid, respectively.

Tregs collected from the adipose tissue of healthy donors had a significantly lower quantitative score than Tregs collected from the adipose tissue of previously treated patients with MS, which in turn had a significantly lower score than Tregs isolated from untreated patients with MS (Figure 4D; 2-sided Welch’s t test). This suggests that oleic acid might be more prevalent in the lipid milieu encountered by Tregs in healthy individuals compared with that of patients with MS. Moreover, immunotherapy may partially restore the transcriptomic Treg state that is characteristic of a healthy donor, consistent with previous observations regarding the link between transcriptome restoration in response to treatment (80). However, these observations alone do not necessarily indicate a causative role for fatty acids in the development of autoimmunity, since the patients with MS in our sample were on average older and had higher BMIs than did the healthy donors. Although the distribution of scores reflecting the similarity to oleic acid– or arachidonic acid–treated Tregs was sex specific (Figure 4E), the generalizability of these particular data is unclear, given the small number of donors in the current study.

Significant overlap of oleic acid–responsive genes and genes suppressed in MS. We further examined the relevance of the in vitro–derived oleic acid similarity score to human autoimmune disease by computing the set of DEGs between Tregs isolated from the blood and adipose tissue of healthy donors and Tregs isolated from the same tissues of untreated patients with MS based on single-cell RNA-Seq (Supplemental Table 4, and see Methods). We found that the genes upregulated in healthy donors had significantly lower PC1 loadings with respect to the in vitro PC1 derived above (Figure 4F, left), similar to the results obtained when comparing the previously treated and untreated patients with MS (Figure 4F, right). Further, comparison of healthy donors and patients with MS (both previously treated and untreated) showed a significant overlap between genes upregulated in the healthy state and those belonging to the oleic acid gene module defined above, based on the in vitro PC1 (Figure 4G; 1.65-fold, hypergeometric P = 2.5 × 10–9). In contrast, we observed no significant overlap between genes upregulated in the MS state and those in the arachidonic acid module (hypergeometric P = 0.4). These data corroborate our findings that, compared with MS patients, the transcriptional signature observed in Tregs isolated from the blood and adipose tissue of healthy donors was significantly more similar to blood Tregs stimulated with oleic acid than to those stimulated with arachidonic acid. These data suggest that Tregs in the blood and adipose tissue of healthy donors may be exposed to a lipid milieu that contains larger amounts of oleic acid than can be found in patients with MS. Moreover, these data provide evidence that the exposure of peripherally derived Tregs to oleic acid can, to a certain degree, recapitulate clinically relevant aspects of the adipose tissue–derived phenotype. Thus, oleic acid may counteract inflammatory signals in the tissues by reinforcing the canonical Treg program and suppressive function.

Oleic acid–driven FAO partially restores defective Treg function. To address the physiological importance of oleic acid–driven Treg stability and function in the tissues and to address the hypothesis that lipids, as a metabolic cue, are able to buffer inflammatory signals, we cultured Tregs isolated from untreated patients with MS (no treatment for ~1.5 years at the time of the blood draw) with oleic acid. Oleic acid partially restored Treg suppression compared with healthy, aged-matched control Tregs (Figure 5, A and B), and oleic acid decreased the percentage of IFN-γ+ Tregs, while increasing the percentage of IL-10+ Tregs from patients with MS (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, exposure to oleic acid upregulated FOXP3 and CPT1A transcripts in MS Tregs (Figure 6C), suggesting that oleic acid–driven FAO was negating Treg dysfunction. To test the ability of oleic acid to counteract inflammatory signals, we cultured Tregs in the presence of both IL-12 and oleic acid. Our results suggest that oleic acid can partially reduce the expression of IL-12–driven IFNG (Supplemental Figure 17, A and B) and that oleic acid can partially inhibit the development of inflammatory Th1-like Tregs.

Figure 5 Oleic acid partially restores suppressive defects in MS Tregs. (A) CFSE was used to measure the proliferation of Teffs cultured with Tregs sorted from frozen PBMCs obtained from either healthy donors (HD) or patients with MS. Tregs were preincubated in the presence or absence of 10 μM oleic or arachidonic acid for 72 hours, and proliferation was measured after 4 days in coculture (n = 8). Histograms are from 1 representative experiment. (B) Summary of suppression data from 4 independent experiments (n = 8). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Figure 6 Oleic acid partially negates the MS Treg proinflammatory phenotype. (A) Representative dot plot of healthy donor or MS Tregs sorted from frozen PBMCs and stimulated in the presence or absence of 10 μM oleic acid or arachidonic acid for 72 hours. Intracellular staining for IFN-γ (top) or IL-10 (bottom) was measured after a 4-hour stimulation with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of GolgiStop. (B) Summary of IFN-γ+ and IL-10+ healthy and MS Tregs after treatment with 10 M oleic acid or arachidonic acid for 3 days (n = 8). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. (C) mRNA expression of the indicated genes relative to control, measured in the healthy and MS Tregs described in A (n = 10). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. (D) Mass spectrometric analysis of LCFAs in supernatant from human adipose tissue samples compared with blood plasma of healthy donors or patients with MS (n = 6) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by paired Student’s t test corrected for multiple-hypothesis testing using the Holm-Sidak method. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

To determine whether FAO-driven OXPHOS can influence Treg IFN-γ and IL-10 expression, we measured the percentage of IFN-γ+ and IL-10+ Tregs from healthy donors in the presence of electron transport chain inhibitors. In the presence of etomoxir, the percentage of IFN-γ+ Tregs increased, suggesting that FAO normally acts to inhibit IFN-γ expression (Supplemental Figure 18, A and B). Conversely, the percentage of IL-10+ Tregs decreased when CPT1A and complex I were inhibited by etomoxir and rotenone, respectively, indicating that FAO and the electron transport chain promoted IL-10 expression (Supplemental Figure 18, C and D). Together, these data suggest that pro- versus antiinflammatory cytokine expression is regulated in an FAO-dependent manner in Tregs and support previous studies involving Th1 Teffs (81).

To directly address the question of whether adipose tissue–resident Tregs are exposed to different concentrations of oleic acid compared with those in patients with MS, we measured LCFA concentrations in the plasma and adipose supernatant of MS donors. The fraction of oleic acid present in the adipose supernatant of patients with MS was strikingly reduced compared with that of healthy donors, whereas in the plasma, oleic acid was increased in patients with MS (Figure 6D). We observed inverse trends in the fraction of oleic acid present in healthy versus MS tissue compartments. For healthy donors, we detected more oleic acid in adipose supernatant relative to plasma, but for patients with MS, we found no significant differences. This suggests either the existence of a basal state of inflammation or an inherent dysregulation of LCFA uptake and storage in patients with MS. Further, we observed an overall change in LCFA composition between healthy participants and patients with MS (Figure 6D), consistent with an intrinsic defect in the regulation of LCFAs in the autoimmune and, in this case, the MS disease state.