Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibition effectively protects against human IgE-mediated anaphylaxis

BTKis prevent IgE-mediated degranulation and cytokine release in primary human mast cells and basophils. We and others have previously shown that in vitro pretreatment of human basophils with the first-generation BTKi ibrutinib or the second-generation BTKi acalabrutinib abolishes their IgE-mediated activation (6, 12–14), and that 2 FDA-approved doses of ibrutinib prevents IgE-mediated basophil activation ex vivo (11). Prior studies have also demonstrated ibrutinib’s ability to inhibit IgE-mediated degranulation in canine neoplastic mast cells (15). We therefore sought to investigate the effects of BTKis on IgE-mediated activation of human mast cells. Primary human skin-derived mast cells (SDMCs) were isolated from discarded normal skin fragments as previously published (16). After 4 weeks in culture, SDMCs from each donor achieved 70%–90% purity as assessed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138448DS1). SDMCs showed excellent IgE-mediated degranulation responses; the average percent of total β-hexosaminidase release of SDMCs following passive sensitization with human biotinylated IgE and cross-linking with streptavidin was 40.7% over unstimulated cells (data not shown). Pretreatment of SDMCs for 15 minutes with irreversible inhibitors of BTK (ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, or tirabrutinib) immediately before IgE-mediated activation completely abolished their degranulation in a dose-dependent manner as measured by both percent of total β-hexosaminidase release (P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA; Figure 1A) and upregulation of the surface activation markers LAMP1 and CD203c as assessed by flow cytometry (P < 0.0001 for both markers; Figure 1B). Inhibition of degranulation was achieved at clinically relevant concentrations with average IC 50 ’s of 40, 222, and 309 nM for ibrutinib, acalabrutinib, and tirabrutinib, respectively.

Figure 1 BTKis abrogate IgE-mediated mast cell and basophil activation and cytokine production in vitro. (A) Human SDMCs were passively sensitized with 50 ng/mL human biotinylated IgE overnight, then pretreated with BTKis for 15 minutes and activated for 1 hour with 100 ng/mL streptavidin to cross-link IgE. Percentage of total β-hexosaminidase (β-hex) release was determined via colorimetric assay. n = 4–5 using SDMCs from different donors. (B) SDMCs were treated with BTKis and activated as above, then incubated with fluorescently labeled antibodies against LAMP1 and CD203c before analysis by flow cytometry. Percentage of LAMP1+ and mean MFI of CD203c were measured in cKit+ cells. n = 4 different donors. (C) SDMCs were treated with BTKis for 15 minutes and then washed before IgE cross-linking as above. Twenty-four hours later, cytokine concentrations as indicated were assayed in supernatants using a fluorescent multiplex assay. n = 3–7 different donors. Dotted lines indicate basal secretion by unstimulated cells. (D) To determine the duration of BTKis’ effects, SDMCs were exposed to 1 μM BTKis for 15 minutes and washed at the indicated time points before activation with IgE and assessment of β-hex release as above. n = 3 different donors. (E) The indicated BTKis were added to anticoagulated human whole-blood samples for 15 minutes before activation with anti-FcεRIα antibody (solid lines) or fMLP (dashed lines) as a control. Basophil activation was assessed by CD63 surface upregulation by flow cytometry. n = 4–6 different donors. All data are displayed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle-treated cells by 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures.

We next investigated whether or not BTKis could prevent IgE-mediated de novo cytokine synthesis in human mast cells. Data showed that BTKis significantly prevented IgE-mediated cytokine secretion from SDMCs in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1C). At 1 μM, ibrutinib and acalabrutinib reduced the release of IL-6 from 1.98 ± 0.62 pg/mL in vehicle-treated cells to 0.36 ± 0.12 and 0.33 ± 0.13 pg/mL, respectively (P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA), IL-8 from 18.28 ± 11.42 to 0.14 ± 0.08 and 0.45 ± 0.29 pg/mL (P = 0.0027), IL-10 from 0.27 ± 0.17 to 0.02 ± 0.01 and 0.02 ± 0.01 pg/mL (P = 0.0100), MCP-1 from 17.61 ± 5.90 to 4.01 ± 1.70 and 4.19 ± 1.21 pg/mL (P < 0.0001), and GM-CSF from 103.59 ± 70.04 to 0.07 ± 0.02 and 0.20 ± 0.15 pg/mL (P = 0.0024), and trended toward suppression of TNF-α production from 47.08 ± 44.47 to 0.04 ± 0.01 and 0.09 ± 0.06 pg/mL (P = 0.0768).

Inhibitory effects on SDMCs gradually waned over several days after a single 15-minute treatment and subsequent washout of irreversible BTKis before IgE cross-linking in the absence of drug (P < 0.0001; Figure 1D), suggesting recovery due to de novo synthesis of new BTK over this time. In line with prior data, pretreatment of human basophils for 15 minutes in vitro with tirabrutinib, another second-generation inhibitor, was equally as effective (IC 50 336 nM), albeit less potent, as ibrutinib (IC 50 40 nM) and acalabrutinib (IC 50 150 nM) at preventing IgE-mediated activation as assessed by flow cytometric basophil activation testing (Figure 1E). Collectively, our data demonstrate that irreversible BTKis consistently prevent IgE-mediated activation of human mast cells and basophils in vitro.

BTKis prevent IgE-mediated bronchoconstriction in human lung tissue. We have previously shown that IgE-mediated bronchial contractions are virtually abolished by blockade of both H1 histamine and cysteinyl leukotriene receptors in vitro (17). However, even 1% or 2% of total histamine release from human bronchial mast cells is sufficient to cause the strong contraction of airway smooth muscle, and thus even a near-complete blockade of H1 receptors in vivo cannot prevent bronchoconstriction during anaphylaxis. Given that BTKis can completely prevent IgE-mediated degranulation of human mast cells and basophils in vitro, we next tested the hypothesis that they would also eliminate IgE-mediated bronchoconstriction by preventing activation of tissue-resident mast cells in the lung. Dissected human bronchi were pretreated with ibrutinib or vehicle for 30 minutes, and then anti-IgE–induced bronchoconstriction was assessed via increases in isomeric tension as previously described (17). Pretreatment with ibrutinib nearly abolished IgE-mediated bronchial contraction in a dose-dependent manner (P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA; Figure 2A). At 100 nM and 1 μM, ibrutinib virtually eliminated contraction to even the maximally effective concentration of 1 μM anti-IgE, suggesting complete or near-complete blockade of histamine and cysteinyl leukotriene release. Ibrutinib had no effect on the maximal contraction of bronchial tissue achieved by cholinergic agonists; maximal contraction evoked by carbamylcholine averaged 6.1 ± 1.0 g and 6.3 ± 1.2 g in control- and ibrutinib-treated tissues, respectively (P = 0.7232). As expected, up to 1 μM ibrutinib had no effect on contraction induced by exogenously applied histamine, signifying that bronchial histamine responsiveness remained intact (P = 0.2952; Figure 2B). The average EC 50 ’s for histamine were 6.35 ± 0.07 μM in vehicle-treated and 6.55 ± 0.21 μM in ibrutinib-treated bronchi, and the average maximal histamine-induced contraction was 85% in both vehicle- and ibrutinib-treated tissues. These data suggest that clinically relevant concentrations of BTKis can prevent IgE-mediated bronchospasm through the inhibition of mast cell mediator release.

Figure 2 Ibrutinib effectively blocks anti-IgE–induced contraction of human bronchi. Isolated human bronchi were pretreated with ibrutinib or vehicle for 30 minutes, and then anti-IgE–induced contraction was measured. (A) Cumulative concentration-response curves for anti-IgE–induced contractions are shown for vehicle- and ibrutinib-treated tissues. Contraction is expressed as a percentage of the maximal obtainable contraction evoked by carbamylcholine (100 μM) added at the end of the experiment. n = 4 using bronchi from different donors. (B) Percentage of maximal contraction as achieved by treatment with exogenous histamine is shown for tissues treated with vehicle or 1 μM ibrutinib. n = 2 from different donors. All data are displayed as means ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle-treated tissues by 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures. NS, not significant by 2-tailed paired Student’s t test.

NSG-SGM3 mice inoculated with human CD34+ cells can be used as a novel humanized mouse model of anaphylaxis without prior irradiation or surgical implantation of human tissue. We next sought to test the ability of BTKis to prevent IgE-mediated anaphylaxis in a preclinical model in vivo. Because of differences in its role in FcεRI signaling between murine and human cells, BTK elimination is not sufficient to prevent FcεRI-mediated signaling in murine cells or anaphylaxis in WT mice, as we and others have shown (5, 18–20). We therefore sought to use “humanized mice” that are engrafted with human leukocytes including human mast cells and basophils. NOD scid gamma (NSG) mice are highly immunodeficient, making them ideal for humanization. In the NSG-SGM3 strain, transgenes for human IL-3, GM-CSF, and SCF allow for the expansion and maturation of human hematopoietic cells (21–23). Previously published models of passive systemic anaphylaxis (PSA) in NSG-SGM3 mice entail irradiation or chemical ablation of the murine bone marrow, surgical implantation of human fetal liver and thymic tissue, and subsequent i.v. injection of human cord blood CD34+ stem cells (HSCs), creating “bone marrow, liver, thymus” (BLT) mice. BLT mice demonstrate good engraftment of human leukocytes and significant responses during PSA, including its regulation by human mast cell–targeting agents (24, 25).

We sought to create a simpler and less burdensome humanized mouse model for use in PSA experiments. We hypothesized that NSG-SGM3 mice could adequately support the growth and maturation of functional human myelogenous leukocytes including mast cells and basophils without human fetal tissue implantation. Additionally, given that human IgE cannot bind to murine FcεRI receptors (26), we hypothesized that irradiation of the murine bone marrow would not be necessary for such a model to be used for induction of passive anaphylaxis using human IgE. Our results show that after a single i.v. injection of HSCs at 3–4 weeks of age, NSG-SGM3 mice demonstrated early engraftment of human leukocytes in as few as 4 weeks after HSC injection, and continued to populate over time, resulting in extensive engraftment by 16 weeks (Figure 3A). Both human CD45+ (hCD45+) and murine CD45+ (mCD45+) leukocyte subsets were detected in whole blood at all time points, though, as expected, hCD45+ cells increased over time, while mCD45+ cells proportionally decreased (Figure 3, B and H). Defined populations of hCD45+Siglec-8+CD203c+ cells were observed in whole blood of engrafted mice, demonstrating the presence of circulating human mast cell and/or basophil progenitors (Figure 3D). Populations of circulating human lymphocytes, eosinophils, monocytes, and NK cells were also observed (Figure 3, C, E, F, and G, respectively). At 16 weeks after HSC injections, mature human mast cells and basophils were detected in blood, spleen, bone marrow, and peritoneum as assessed by flow cytometry (Figure 4, A and C). Finally, mature human tissue-resident mast cells were detected in the organs of engrafted mice, including the skin, lung, intestine, stomach, and tongue (Figure 4, B, D, and E). Populations of mature murine mast cells were also observed, as expected (Figure 4, D and E). Interestingly, human mast cells constituted higher percentages of CD45+ cells in the spleen (average 6.07%), stomach (4.63%), and peritoneal cavity (41.77%) compared with murine mast cells (0.15%, 1.40%, and 6.90%, respectively), whereas human mast cells were less numerous in the lung (1.79%), tongue (1.92%), and skin (back skin 2.84%, ear skin 0.61%) compared with murine mast cells (1.98%, 5.77%, 9.12%, and 7.25%, respectively). Overall, these data demonstrate that NSG-SGM3 mice support the growth and maturation of human tissue-resident mast cells without prior marrow irradiation or surgical human tissue implantation.

Figure 3 HSC-engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice have detectable circulating human leukocytes as early as 4 weeks after HSC injection. NSG-SGM3 mice underwent a single i.v. injection of cord blood HSCs. (A) Whole-blood samples taken at 4, 8, 12, and 16 weeks after HSC injection were incubated with fluorescently conjugated antibodies against a panel of human (h) and murine (m) cell surface markers as indicated and analyzed by flow cytometry. Representative flow plots from 3 separate experiments are shown for each time point. Quadrant and gate population percentages represent the percentage of the parent gate. (B–I) Percentages of cells that are human (B–G) and murine (H and I) are displayed as leukocyte subsets at the indicated time points after HSC injection; n = 5–8 mice per group. WT mice (C57BL/6J) and non-engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice are included as controls. All data are displayed as means ± SEM.

Figure 4 HSC-engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice support the accumulation, growth, and maturation of human tissue-resident mast cells. NSG-SGM3 mice underwent a single i.v. injection of cord blood HSCs. At 16 weeks after HSC injection, mice were sacrificed, and whole blood and organs were harvested and processed for detection of human and mouse mast cells and blood basophils/mast cell precursors. Single-cell suspensions were incubated with the indicated fluorescently conjugated antibodies and analyzed by flow cytometry. Cells were gated on mouse CD45+ (mCD45) versus human CD45+ (hCD45), and then among human cells, human cKit+ (hcKit) and human FcεRI+ (hFcεRI) cells were analyzed for CD203c and Siglec-8 expression. Representative flow plots from 3 separate experiments are shown for spleen, bone marrow, peritoneal lavage, and whole blood (A) and for various indicated solid organs (B). Quadrant and gate population percentages represent the percentage of the parent gate. (C) Mast cell precursors were quantified as a percentage of hCD45+ cells in blood and bone marrow; n = 3 mice per group. (D and E) Mature human and murine tissue-resident mast cells were quantified as a percentage of hCD45+ or mCD45+ cells, respectively (D), and of total cells (E); n = 3 mice per group. All data are displayed as means ± SEM.

NSG-SGM3 humanized mice serve as a robust model of human anaphylaxis wherein the response severity can be controlled. About 16 weeks after engraftment with a single i.v. injection of HSCs, NSG-SGM3 mice were passively sensitized using human chimeric IgE specific to 4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenylacetyl (NP). Mice showed a robust clinical response to subsequent NP-BSA challenge as demonstrated by a decrease in core body temperature and increase in clinical scoring (Figure 5, A and B, and ref. 27). In this model, alterations in the amount of NP-BSA antigen used for challenge produced differences in PSA response severity in a dose-dependent manner. For instance, 500 μg of NP-BSA challenge resulted in severe and often fatal anaphylaxis (average maximum core temperature drop of –4.47°C, with 48% mortality), while challenge with a 20-μg dose of NP-BSA resulted in moderate anaphylaxis (average maximum temperature drop of –3.91°C, 11% mortality), and administration of 5 μg of NP-BSA resulted in mild anaphylaxis (average maximum temperature drop of –3.11°C, 0% mortality). As expected, mice that were not engrafted with HSCs showed no response to human IgE sensitization during PSA, and mice sham-sensitized with PBS instead of IgE showed no anaphylactic response during challenge (Figure 5B). This preclinical mouse model involving human FcεRI-bearing cells thus allowed for the investigation of BTKis’ ability to prevent a range of PSA responses.

Figure 5 HSC-engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice serve as a robust model of human anaphylaxis. (A) Schema of engraftment and PSA protocol. (B) Engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice were sensitized with a single i.v. injection of 1.6 μg of human anti-NP IgE and then 24 hours later were challenged with a single i.v. injection of 5, 20, or 500 μg of NP-BSA to induce mild, moderate, or severe PSA, respectively. Mice sensitized with PBS instead of IgE and NSG-SGM3 mice that were not engrafted with HSCs were used as controls. The PSA response was assessed by (i) decrease in core body temperature and (ii) clinical scoring every 10 minutes for at least 1 hour after challenge. Body temperature measurements were ceased after death; therefore, only the surviving mice at each time point are included in averages. All data are displayed as means ± SEM. n = 3–4 mice per group.

Acalabrutinib completely prevents moderate anaphylaxis during PSA in humanized mice. We next tested the hypothesis that BTKis can prevent anaphylaxis in vivo. Acalabrutinib had recently achieved FDA approval and was therefore chosen for use in mouse experiments for its higher selectivity for BTK and more favorable safety profile compared with ibrutinib. Engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice were sensitized with human anti-NP IgE as above and then pretreated with acalabrutinib by oral gavage 16 and 4 hours before NP-BSA challenge. Two doses of 15 mg/kg of acalabrutinib completely inhibited anaphylactic responses during moderate PSA (20 μg NP-BSA challenge) with an average maximum body temperature decline of –0.369°C and 0% mortality compared with treatment with vehicle (average maximum temperature decline of –3.678°C and 11% mortality; P = 0.0015 by 2-way ANOVA; Figure 6A). Mice receiving this dose of acalabrutinib also showed no increase in clinical score during PSA; consequently, based on scoring and core temperature, their PSA response was not significantly different from that of mice sham-sensitized with PBS instead of IgE. Two lower doses of 1.5 mg/kg of acalabrutinib provided partial protection compared with vehicle (average maximum temperature drop of –2.577°C). To determine acalabrutinib’s duration of protection against anaphylaxis, engrafted NSG-SGM3 mice were pretreated with 2 doses of 15 mg/kg acalabrutinib as above, then subsequently sensitized and then challenged with 20 μg NP-BSA either 2 days or 7 days after the second dose of acalabrutinib. Results show that acalabrutinib pretreatment maintained partial, though not significant, protection against moderate PSA for 2 days (P = 0.1007; Figure 6B), but did not impart any protection 7 days after dosing (P = 0.8342; Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Acalabrutinib pretreatment completely inhibits moderate PSA and partially protects against fatal PSA in humanized mice. (A) HSC-engrafted humanized mice were sensitized and then pretreated with 2 doses of acalabrutinib (1.5 or 15 mg/kg via gavage) or vehicle control at 16 and 4 hours before challenge with 20 μg NP-BSA to elicit moderate PSA. Core temperature drop from baseline (left) and clinical scores (right) are shown as measures of clinical response during PSA. Body temperature measurements were ceased after death; therefore, only the surviving mice at each time point are included in averages. Data are pooled from 3 independent experiments; n = 6–9 total per group. (B and C) To investigate the duration of acalabrutinib’s protection, engrafted humanized mice were sensitized and pretreated with acalabrutinib as described in A, except that NP-BSA challenge was performed either 2 days (B) or 7 days (C) after the last oral dose of acalabrutinib. Data are pooled from 3 separate experiments; n = 11–17 total per group. (D) To investigate acalabrutinib’s ability to prevent fatal anaphylaxis, engrafted humanized mice were sensitized and pretreated with 15 mg/kg acalabrutinib or vehicle, except a higher challenge dose (500 μg NP-BSA) was given to elicit a more severe PSA response. Data shown are pooled from 6 separate experiments; N = 24–27 total per group. (E) The Kaplan-Meier survival curve from experiments in D is shown for both the acalabrutinib- and vehicle-treated groups. All data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA with repeated measures with the exception of the mortality rate in E, which was analyzed using χ2 analysis. All data are displayed as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 compared with PBS control group.

Acalabrutinib partially protects against fatal anaphylaxis during severe PSA in humanized mice. To test the hypothesis that acalabrutinib can protect against severe and even fatal anaphylaxis, we used the above PSA model employing a 500-μg antigen challenge dose. Engrafted NSG-SGM3 were sensitized as above and pretreated with 2 doses of 15 mg/kg of acalabrutinib by oral gavage at 16 and 4 hours before challenge with 500 μg NP-BSA. Mice pretreated with acalabrutinib had reduced clinical responses during severe PSA, with lesser core body temperature drop compared with mice pretreated with vehicle (–3.232°C vs. –4.179°C; P = 0.0121; Figure 6D). Additionally, mice pretreated with acalabrutinib demonstrated a faster recovery time, beginning to show a rebound in body temperature at 40 minutes after challenge compared with mice pretreated with vehicle, which began to recover at 60 minutes after challenge. Remarkably, acalabrutinib pretreatment was significantly protective against death during severe PSA, with a mortality rate of 13% compared with 39% mortality in mice pretreated with vehicle (P = 0.0365; Figure 6E). Collectively, these data demonstrate that 2 clinically relevant doses of acalabrutinib can rapidly and completely protect against moderate anaphylaxis and prevent death during severe anaphylaxis.