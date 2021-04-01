Endoplasmic reticulum stress sensor IRE1α propels neutrophil hyperactivity in lupus

Increased IRE1α activation in lupus neutrophils. To assess whether IRE1α might be activated in the context of lupus, neutrophils isolated from healthy volunteers were stimulated with RNP-containing immune complexes (RNP–anti-RNP), and IRE1α endoribonuclease activity was determined. We detected increased levels of spliced XBP1 mRNA in neutrophils treated with RNP–anti-RNP (Figure 1A), indicating more endoribonuclease activity from activated IRE1α. As expected, treatment of neutrophils with the IRE1α endoribonuclease inhibitor 4μ8C reduced XBP1 splicing (Figure 1A). We assessed IRE1α activation in patients with lupus via characterization of neutrophils isolated from 23 patients with lupus (92% female, average age 49 years) and 30 healthy volunteers (51% female, average age 47 years) to determine the levels of spliced XBP1. We detected enhanced XBP1 splicing (indicating increased IRE1α endoribonuclease activity) in neutrophils isolated from patients with lupus as compared with levels in healthy volunteers (Figure 1B). Furthermore, we found a significant positive correlation between lupus the SLEDAI (SLE disease activity index) score (activity of lupus disease) and the extent of XBP1 splicing (Figure 1C). Although we also detected increased levels of calprotectin in lupus plasma, these levels did not demonstrate a statistically significant correlation with neutrophil XBP1 splicing (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137866DS1). To further extend these studies to the in vivo setting, we tested the endoribonuclease activity of IRE1α in an inducible lupus mouse model (Figure 1D) involving epicutaneous application of the TLR7/8 agonist R848 to wild-type BALB/c mice (R848 mice) (31). As compared with control mice, peripheral blood neutrophils isolated from R848 mice demonstrated elevated levels of XBP1 protein, thereby indicating increased IRE1α activity (Figure 1D). Importantly, the levels of XBP1 returned to control levels upon preemptive administration of 4μ8C (10 mg/kg/day) to the R848 mice (Figure 1D). Taken together, these data demonstrate increased IRE1α endoribonuclease activity in lupus neutrophils.

Figure 1 Activation of IRE1α in lupus neutrophils. (A) Freshly isolated neutrophils with or without 4μ8C treatment were stimulated with RNP–anti-RNP for 4 hours, and XBP1 splicing was assessed by reverse transcription qPCR, followed by PstI digestion to cleave the unspliced product. Spliced (s) and unspliced (us) band intensities were quantified using ImageJ. n = 4 independent biological replicates. *P < 0.05 and #P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Quantification of XBP1 splicing in neutrophils from patients with lupus. n = 23–30 patients and healthy controls. **P < 0.01, by unpaired t test. (C) Correlation between the levels of spliced XBP1 and SLEDAI scores for patients with lupus. n = 23 patients. Correlation analysis was by Pearson’s method. (D) BALB/c mice were treated with R848 and 4μ8C as described in Methods. BALB/c peripheral blood neutrophils were analyzed by flow cytometry for XBP1 protein indicative of spliced XBP1 mRNA. n = 10 mice per group. **P < 0.01 and ##P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test, compared with the DMSO control in R848 mice.

IRE1α activity promotes mitoROS generation. In lupus neutrophils, ROS generation is likely a prerequisite for the release of NETs. To assess the potential role of IRE1α in ROS generation, we stimulated neutrophils with RNP–anti-RNP and then measured both mitoROS and total ROS levels by flow cytometry. Compared with controls, we found that mitochondrial hydrogen peroxide (mitoH 2 O 2 ) levels increased upon stimulation with RNP–anti-RNP as determined with the fluorescent probe MitoPY1 (Figure 2A). Pretreatment of neutrophils with either 4μ8C or the pan-IRE1α inhibitor KIRA6 significantly reduced mitoH 2 O 2 production. As a control, we treated neutrophils with the mitoROS-specific scavenger NecroX-5, which also reduced mitoH 2 O 2 levels. These data were confirmed with a second mitoROS indicator dye, MitoSOX Red, with very similar results (Figure 2B). Analogous to mitoROS levels, we found that total ROS levels increased upon RNP–anti-RNP stimulation and decreased upon treatment with 4μ8C (Figure 2C). Furthermore, in mice, inhibition of IRE1α with 4μ8C resulted in decreased levels of both mitoROS and total ROS in peripheral blood neutrophils (Figure 2D). Taken together, these data suggest that, in the context of lupus, IRE1α activity contributes to ROS production by neutrophils.

Figure 2 mitoROS generation is potentiated by IRE1α. Neutrophils from healthy volunteers were stimulated as indicated in the presence of IRE1α inhibitors (4μ8C, KIRA6) or the mitoROS scavenger NecroX-5. (A) MitoPY1 and (B) mitoROS (MitoSOX) were quantified by flow cytometry. Representative histograms and quantifications are shown. n = 3 independent biological replicates for MitoPY1; n = 4 independent biological replicates for MitoSOX. ***P < 0.001 and ##P < 0.01, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Total cellular ROS production was assessed by flow cytometry using CM-H2DCFDA dye. n = 4 independent biological replicates. ****P < 0.0001 and ###P < 0.001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (D) BALB/c mice were treated with R848 and the IRE1α inhibitor 4μ8C as described in Methods. mitoROS (MitoSOX) and total cellular ROS (CM-H2DCFDA) were measured in peripheral blood neutrophils by flow cytometry. n = 10 mice per group. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.05, and ##P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test, compared with the DMSO control in R848 mice.

IRE1α activates caspase-2, which is required for efficient ROS generation. Previous work by our group revealed a role for caspase-2 in the potentiation of mitoROS generation by activated macrophages (32). To elucidate the potential role of caspase-2 in regulating the hyperactivity of lupus neutrophils, we cultured control neutrophils with RNP–anti-RNP as described above. Stimulation with RNP–anti-RNP resulted in increased activation of caspase-2, which could be neutralized by treatment with either IRE1α inhibitors (4μ8C, KIRA6) or the specific caspase-2 inhibitor (Z-VDVAD-FMK) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Treatment with the mitoROS scavenger NecroX-5 also dampened caspase-2 activation (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Since caspase-2 activation has sometimes been linked to caspase-3/7–mediated apoptosis (33, 34), we also monitored caspase-3/7 activity. In contrast to caspase-2, we did not observe significant caspase-3/7 activity upon stimulation with RNP–anti-RNP (Supplemental Figure 2B). At the same time, the caspase-2 inhibitor (Z-VDVAD-FMK) reduced neutrophil mitoROS and total ROS levels in the context of RNP–anti-RNP stimulation (Figure 3B). Since elevated ROS levels are associated with increased DNA oxidation, an 8-Oxo-2′-deoxyguanosine–specific (8-OHdG–specific) antibody was used to visualize oxidized DNA by fluorescence microscopy. We detected high levels of 8-OHdG in neutrophils cultured with RNP–anti-RNP. The levels of 8-OHdG were reduced upon treatment with either 4μ8C or Z-VDVAD-FMK (Figure 3C). In summary, these data suggest that IRE1α endoribonuclease activity leads to caspase-2 activation and that there is bidirectional crosstalk between caspase-2 activation and mitoROS generation in lupus neutrophils.

Figure 3 IRE1α-dependent caspase-2 activation mediates ROS generation. Control neutrophils from healthy volunteers were stimulated as indicated, including with the caspase-2 inhibitor Z-VDVAD-FMK and the mitoROS scavenger NecroX-5. (A) Caspase-2 activity was monitored by measuring the fluorescence of the probe FAM-VDVAD-FMK (indicator of the active form of caspase-2). Quantification of the probe fluorescence is presented as the fold change relative to the control. n = 5 independent biological replicates. ****P < 0.0001 and ####P < 0.0001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (B) mitoROS (MitoPY1 and MitoSOX) and total cellular ROS (CM-H2DCFDA) were assayed as described in Methods. n = 3–4 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, and ##P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Neutrophils from healthy donors were stimulated as specified and stained with antibodies against 8-OHdG (green) and neutrophil elastase (red). DAPI (blue) was used to detect DNA. n = 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001 and ###P < 0.001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test.

IRE1α contributes to lupus-relevant NETosis. Although the above results demonstrate a role for IRE1α in both ROS generation and caspase-2 activation, we were also interested in the extent to which this pathway might contribute to neutrophil effector functions including the release of NETs (NETosis). As assessed by immunofluorescence microscopy, stimulation with RNP–anti-RNP resulted in increased NETosis compared with controls (Figure 4A), whereas pretreatment of neutrophils with IRE1α inhibitors led to decreased NETosis (Figure 4A). Similarly, inhibition of either mitoROS or caspase-2 activity also reduced NETosis (Figure 4A). It should be noted that none of these inhibitors affected the viability of neutrophils outside of stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2C). Beyond microscopy, we also assayed NETosis by quantification of extracellular DNA with the cell-impermeable dye SYTOX Green. Similar to the microscopy data, we observed that NETosis was increased by RNP–anti-RNP stimulation and could be restrained by inhibition of IRE1α, mitoROS, or caspase-2 (Figure 4B). We also quantified extracellular neutrophil elastase activity as a measure of both degranulation and NETosis. In line with the other data, RNP–anti-RNP stimulation led to increased extracellular elastase activity, which decreased upon treatment with inhibitors of IRE1α, mitoROS, or caspase-2 (Figure 4C). Interestingly, as a positive control, the known ER stress inducer thapsigargin triggered NETosis and increased elastase activity (Figure 4, B and C). In addition to IRE1α, we also evaluated the role of the other 2 arms of the ER stress response — the ATF6 and PERK pathways — in RNP–anti-RNP–mediated NETosis. Specifically, we quantified NETosis (SYTOX Green assay) and elastase activity in the presence of Ceapin-A7 (ATF6 inhibitor) and GSK2606414 (PERK inhibitor). Although we did not observe a decrease in NETosis upon inhibition of either PERK or ATF6 pathways (Supplemental Figure 3A), exposure to both Ceapin-A7 and GSK2606414 led to modest reductions in extracellular elastase activity (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 4 Inhibition of IRE1α blocks lupus autoantibody–mediated NETosis. (A–D) Control neutrophils from healthy donors were stimulated with RNP–anti-RNP, with or without the indicated inhibitors (4μ8C or KIRA6 for IRE1α; NecroX-5 for mitoROS; Z-VDVAD-FMK for caspase-2). The ER stress–inducing agent thapsigargin was included in some experiments as a positive control. (A) NETosis was detected after 4 hours by microscopy via staining for neutrophil elastase (red) and DNA (blue). n = 4 independent biological replicates. ****P < 0.0001 and ####P < 0.0001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) NETosis was assayed by quantifying SYTOX Green–stained extracellular DNA. n = 5–9 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 and ####P < 0.0001, compared the with RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Elastase activity was assayed by quantifying the cleavage of a fluorogenic elastase substrate. n = 5–9 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 and ####P < 0.0001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) group, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Plasma NETs were measured in BALB/c mice treated with R848 and the IRE1α inhibitor 4μ8C, as described in Methods. n = 10 mice per group. ***P < 0.001 and ####P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test, compared with the DMSO control in R848 mice. (E and F) Control human neutrophils were stimulated with TL8-506 (TLR8 agonist) or R848 (TLR7/8 agonist), with or without the indicated inhibitors. (E) NETosis was assayed by quantifying SYTOX Green–stained extracellular DNA. n = 5 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001, ###P < 0.001, and ####P < 0.0001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) control of the respective groups, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Elastase activity was assayed by quantifying the cleavage of a fluorogenic elastase substrate. n = 5 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ##P < 0.01, and ###P < 0.001, compared with the RNP–anti-RNP (DMSO) control of the respective groups, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test.

In R848 mice, circulating plasma NETs were present at increased levels compared with controls (Figure 4D) and returned to control levels upon administration of 4μ8C (Figure 4D). This was despite no difference in absolute neutrophil counts, lymphocyte counts, hemoglobin levels, or platelet counts (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Paralleling the decrease in plasma NETs, 4μ8C also reduced the levels of total IgG and anti–β-2 glycoprotein I (anti-β 2 GPI), but not anti-RNP or anti-dsDNA (Supplemental Figure 4, E–H).

Given these murine data, we reasoned that inhibition of IRE1α might also prevent human neutrophils from releasing NETs and neutrophil elastase upon exposure to TLR7/8 agonists. Indeed, both 4μ8C and KIRA6 (IRE1α inhibitors) prevented NETosis (Figure 4E) and elastase release (Figure 4F) mediated by either TL8-506 (TLR8 agonist) or R848 (TLR7/8 agonist). To further confirm the role of IRE1α in regulating neutrophil hyperactivity, we generated LysMCre+ IRE1αfl/fl mice whose neutrophils (and other myeloid cells) lack IRE1α. Paralleling the experiments with human neutrophils, bone marrow neutrophils from LysMCre+ IRE1αfl/fl mice and controls (LysMCre– IRE1αfl/fl mice) were stimulated with the aforementioned TLR7/8 agonists. In this context, we observed a significant reduction in NETosis (Supplemental Figure 5A) and elastase activity (Supplemental Figure 5B) when neutrophils were deficient in IRE1α. Furthermore, both caspase-2 activation and mitoROS formation were blunted in IRE1α-deficient neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), albeit without a full return to baseline, raising the possibility that compensatory pathways might be at play in the knockout mice. Taken together, these data implicate IRE1α in lupus-relevant NETosis, both in vitro and in vivo.

Inhibition of IRE1α reduces neutrophil hyperactivity in a spontaneous lupus model. MRL/lpr mice are a classic model of lupus, developing hyperactive neutrophils and lupus-associated autoantibodies by 4–5 months of age. To delineate the role of IRE1α in the development of lupus neutrophil hyperactivity, female MRL/lpr mice were treated with the IRE1α inhibitor KIRA6 (5 mg/kg/day) for a period of 8 weeks (Figure 5A). At the conclusion of the treatment period, we detected increased levels of XBP1 protein in the neutrophils of the vehicle-treated MRL/lpr mice, but not in mice that had been treated with KIRA6 (Figure 5A). Further analysis of the neutrophils revealed decreased levels of mitoROS (Figure 5B) and total ROS (Figure 5C) in the KIRA6-treated mice. We found that plasma NET levels (Figure 5D), but not absolute neutrophil numbers (Figure 5E), were also decreased by KIRA6 treatment. Taken together, these data further emphasize that inhibition of IRE1α constrains neutrophil hyperactivity in the context of lupus.

Figure 5 IRE1α mediates neutrophil hyperactivity in lupus mice. MRL/lpr mice were treated with the IRE1α inhibitor KIRA6 as described in Methods. Each point represents an individual mouse (n = 5 control C57BL/6 and n = 9 MRL/lpr mice per treatment group). After 8 weeks of treatment, peripheral blood neutrophils were analyzed by flow cytometry for (A) XBP1 protein, (B) mitoROS (MitoSOX), and (C) total cellular ROS. (D) Plasma NETs were assayed by ELISA. (E) Quantification of peripheral blood neutrophils. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, and ##P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (A, B, D, and E) or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test (C).

Inhibition of IRE1α reduces circulating autoantibody levels in MRL/lpr mice. Proteinuria was measured weekly and did not differ statistically between vehicle- and KIRA6-treated MRL/lpr mice (P = 0.078, Figure 6A). However, we detected a significant decrease in the type I IFN response in the kidneys of the KIRA6-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, KIRA6-treated mice showed significant reductions in spleen size and body weight (Figure 6, B and C). KIRA6-treated mice also had significantly lower levels of various lupus-relevant antibodies including anti-β 2 GPI, anti-RNP, anti-dsDNA, and total IgG (Figure 6, D–G).

Figure 6 IRE1α inhibition mitigates autoantibody responses. MRL/lpr mice were treated with the IRE1α inhibitor KIRA6 as described in Methods. n = 4–5 control C57BL/6 mice and n = 8–9 MRL/lpr mice per treatment group. (A) Proteinuria-free survival analyzed by log-rank test, (B) spleen weights, and (C) body weight after 8 weeks of treatment. (D) Plasma anti–β 2 GPI (α–β 2 GPI), (E) anti-nRNP, (F) anti-dsDNA, and (G) total IgG levels were determined by ELISA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, and ####P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test.

We also performed a comprehensive flow cytometric analysis of cell populations in the spleens and lymph nodes of MRL/lpr mice. The numbers and percentages of myeloid-lineage cells were not affected by IRE1α inhibition (Supplemental Figure 7). In the T cell compartment (Figure 7, A–F), we observed reduced percentages of activated CD4+ T cells (CD69+) in both the spleen and lymph nodes (Figure 7B) as well as reduced numbers of central memory CD4+ and central memory double-negative (DN) T cells in the lymph nodes (Figure 7, D and E). On the basis of the aforementioned reduction in autoantibody titers in MRL/lpr mice, we elected to characterize antibody-producing cells and their progenitors (Figure 8, A–D). KIRA6-treated mice had reductions in germinal center (GC) B cells (PNA+GL7+MHCII+B220+) in their spleens (Figure 8B). Plasmablasts (CD138+CD38loMHCII+B220+) were decreased in the lymph nodes of KIRA6-treated mice (Figure 8C), whereas plasma cells (CD138+B220lo) were decreased in both spleens and lymph nodes (Figure 8D). We observed modest reductions in activated B cells (CD38+MHCII+B220+) and increases in follicular B cells (CD21loCD23+MHCII+B220+) in the lymph nodes of KIRA6-treated mice, whereas no consistent changes in marginal zone B cells or transitional B cells were appreciated (Figure 8, E–H). In summary, these data demonstrate the potential therapeutic efficacy of IRE1α inhibition in a lupus model.

Figure 7 IRE1α inhibition affects T cell activation. MRL/lpr mice were treated with the IRE1α inhibitor KIRA6 as described in Methods (n = 4–5 control C57BL/6 mice and n = 8–9 MRL/lpr mice per treatment group). Splenocytes and lymph node cells were isolated after 8 weeks of treatment. (A) CD8+, CD4+, and B220+CD4–CD8– (DN) MHCII-CD45+ T cells, (B) CD69+CD4+ T cells, (C) CD69+ DN T cells, (D) CD44+CD62L+CD4+ T cells, (E) CD44+CD62L+ DN T cells, and (F) CXCR5+PD1+CD4+ follicular T cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, #P < 0.05, and ##P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Holm-Sidak’s multiple-comparison test.