Lung megakaryocytes are immune modulatory cells

To verify the presence of Mks in the lung, immunohistochemistry with anti-CD42c antibody was performed on lung tissue isolated from WT and Mk-deficient TPO receptor–knockout (TPOR–/–) (28) mice as a negative control. To demonstrate the presence of lung Mks in primates, macaque monkey lungs were also immunostained with anti-CD41 antibody. Mks were diffusely distributed throughout both stained WT mouse and primate lungs (Figure 1A). To determine the intravascular versus extravascular (interstitial) distribution of lung Mks, mice were injected i.v. with a BV421-labeled anti-CD41 antibody and 3 minutes later mice were sacrificed and subsequently isolated lung cells were stained with an anti-CD41 antibody with a different fluorescent label (BV786) (29). Similar to published reports (2), approximately 60% of lung Mks were extravascular (Figure 1B). Because lung Mks appear smaller than BM Mks in tissue sections, we determined their ploidy and found that lung Mks were primarily 2N (Figure 1C), potentially explaining why their presence in the lung has been largely overlooked, as studies have noted that lung Mks are present at a density of approximately 18 Mks/cm2 of lung tissue and make up about 8% of total Mks in the body (23, 30). Using collagenase-digested lungs and flow cytometry we next assessed the number of lung Mks relative to DCs as an immune cell comparison. Mks were approximately 2%–3% of the cells isolated following collagenase digestion, versus lung DCs (CD103+CD11b+), which were approximately 6%–7% of the cells (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Lung and BM Mks are phenotypically distinct. (A) Mks are present in the lung. Lung sections from WT mice, TPOR–/– mice, and macaques were immunostained with anti-CD42c antibody (mouse tissue) or anti-CD41 (macaque). Mks were noted in WT mouse and primate lungs (representative images). Original magnification, ×40. (B) Mks are both intravascular and extravascular in the lung. Tissue and vascular discrimination between the lung Mks using anti-CD41 BV421 and BV786 by flow cytometry (unpaired t test). (C) BM Mk ploidy is greater than that of lung Mks. BM and lung Mk ploidy determined by flow cytometry (2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test). (D) The percentage of Mks relative to DCs in digested and single-cell resuspended lung tissue. Approximately 2% are Mks compared with 7% resident lung DCs (CD103+CD11b+). (E) Lung and BM Mks upregulate P-selectin (CD62P) in response to thrombin. Isolated lung and BM Mks were stimulated with 1 U/mL thrombin and CD62P surface expression determined by flow cytometry as a marker of degranulation (unpaired t test). (F) Lung Mks produce platelets in vitro. FRET imaging was used to obtain images of proplatelet production from both BM and lung Mks in culture. The red arrows indicate proplatelet formation, while the black arrows indicate an Mk. (G) Flow cytometry confirmation of platelet production in the Mk cultures. Freshly isolated mouse platelets were used as a control. *P = 0.01 to 0.05; **P = 0.001 to 0.01; ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To facilitate lung Mk characterization, we used a negative-selection protocol; the purity of the Mk isolation was confirmed by imaging flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137377DS1). We also confirmed that isolated lung Mks maintain a mature Mk phenotype in cell culture (Supplemental Figure 2). To demonstrate that lung Mks have typical Mk characteristics, isolated platelets, BM Mks, and lung Mks were stimulated with thrombin. BM Mks and lung Mks similarly upregulated CD62P in response to thrombin (Figure 1E). After 4 days in culture, platelet generation from BM and lung Mks was also assessed by microscopy and flow cytometry (Figure 1, F and G). Lung and BM Mks each produced platelets in vitro.

Bulk RNA-seq of isolated lung and BM Mks indicated that lung Mks had an immune-differentiated phenotype relative to BM Mks. To gain a deeper analysis of gene expression differences between BM and lung Mks in relation to myeloid cells in each tissue, we performed single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) and integrated cluster analysis on myeloid cell– and Mk-enriched BM and lung cell isolates (other cell lineages were depleted by positive selection). Mks identified by analysis of enriched Mk gene markers (Pf4, Itga2b, Ppbp, Itgb3, Gp9, and Cxcr4; Supplemental Table 1) clustered as genetically distinct populations, while lung Mks clustered closely with both BM and lung DCs (Figure 2A). Further gene expression analysis indicated that lung Mks expressed numerous immune-related genes, including many commonly associated with DCs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figures 3–5). These data were validated in part using imaging flow cytometry to rule out the potential for analyzing myeloid cells with adherent platelets. Lung Mks, but not BM Mks, expressed MHC II and DC markers such as CD11c (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 6). Mks were further phenotyped for APC-like markers including MHC II, CD80, CD40, ICAM-1, LFA-1, and CCR7 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 7), which were all expressed at high levels on lung Mks relative to BM Mks. Additionally, macaque lung Mks had an APC-like immune phenotype similar to that of mouse lung Mks (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 8). Taken together, these data indicate that unlike BM Mks, lung Mks, which we now term Mk L to emphasize their unique immune molecule expression relative to BM Mks, have an immune phenotype with several characteristics typical of an APC.

Figure 2 Lung and Mk immune molecule expression. (A) Integration of BM and lung scRNA-seq data. BM and lung Mks had distinct mRNA expression. (B) Venn diagram and dot plot from scRNA-seq. Wilcoxon’s rank sum test (Seurat FindMarkers function) was performed and genes differentially expressed in the clusters of interest (Mks or DCs) against all other clusters were identified (adjusted P value < 1 × 10–3). Positive markers in red, and negative markers in blue. Dot plot indicates the average expression and proportion of cells expressing genes of interest. (C) Mk characterization using imaging flow cytometry. Lung Mks expressed more CD11c and MHC II compared with BM Mks. BF, bright field. (D) Comparison of mouse lung and BM Mk APC-related molecule expression by flow cytometry. Lung Mks express more APC-associated molecules (unpaired t test). (E) Comparison of primate lung and BM APC-related molecule expression. Lung Mks expressed more APC-associated molecules (unpaired t test). *P = 0.01 to 0.05, **P = 0.001 to 0.01, ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Lungs and BM are very different tissue environments; BM is sterile and hypoxic, while lungs face constant pathogen/antigen challenges and high O 2 exposure. Newborn postnatal day 0 (P0) mouse lungs have not had prolonged O 2 exposure or antigen challenges, and P0 lungs have an immature immune cell population (25). To begin to determine whether the tissue environment influences Mk L differentiation, we compared P0 neonatal and adult mouse lung Mks. MHC II and ICAM1 were each expressed at much higher levels on adult compared with P0 mouse Mk L , suggesting that the Mk immune phenotype may be regulated by the postnatal environment (Figure 3A). To explore a potential role for O 2 in Mk L immune differentiation, isolated BM Mks were exposed to hypoxic or normoxic (5% or 21% O 2 ) conditions in vitro for 48 hours. MHC II expression was not changed by incubation in hypoxic conditions, indicating that O 2 is unlikely to regulate Mk immune differentiation (Supplemental Figure 9). To investigate whether Mks have immune plasticity, BM Mks were incubated in vitro with pathogen-associated and/or cytokine-mediated stimulation. Isolated BM Mks were stimulated with the pathogen receptor agonists LPS (TLR4 agonist), CpG (TLR9 agonist), poly(I:C) (TLR3 agonist), or with interferon gamma (IFN-γ). We found that LPS, CpG, and IFN-γ increased BM Mk MHC II expression, but poly(I:C) (TLR3 agonist) did not (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 10). To determine whether this immune activation was long lived or had plasticity, BM Mks were stimulated with CpG and MHC II and ICAM1 expression determined 1 and 6 days later. By day 6 control and CpG-treated Mk MHC II was similarly expressed, and ICAM1 expression was undetectable in either condition (Figure 3C). These data further indicate that Mks are similar to other immune cells in their immune plasticity.

Figure 3 Lung Mk immune phenotype is environmentally regulated. (A) MHC II and ICAM1 expression on Mks from P0 and adult mice. Neonatal lung Mks had reduced MHC II and ICAM1 compared with adult lung Mks (unpaired t test). (B) BM Mks increased MHC II expression in response to immune stimuli. BM Mks were incubated with immune stimuli for 48 hours and MHC II expression determined. LPS, INF-γ, and CpG increased MHC II (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). (C) BM Mks respond to CpG within 24 hours and the expression of immune molecules is similar to that of control BM Mks at day 6 (unpaired t test). (D) Lung-derived immune modulatory cytokines induced BM Mk immune differentiation. BM Mks were incubated with IL-33 or IL-33 in combination with other common lung cytokines. Forty-eight hours later immune differentiation was determined (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). *P = 0.01 to 0.05; **P = 0.001 to 0.01; ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

The cell composition and cytokine milieu greatly differs between lungs and BM. Tissue-resident cells in the lung, such as airway epithelial cells, secrete cytokines that promote DC maturation, including IL-33, IL-13, and TSLP, whereas the BM is immune suppressive (31). IL-33, either alone or with the other lung DC maturation cytokines, increased BM Mk MHC II and ICAM1 expression (Figure 3D). To explore whether IL-33 in part regulates Mk L immune differentiation in vivo, mice were treated with anti-CD42b antibody (or control IgG) to deplete platelets and Mk L , but not BM Mks (Supplemental Figures 11 and 12). Twenty-four hours later mice were treated with ST2/IL-33R-Fc chimeric protein (ST2-Fc) to block IL-33 during Mk L recovery. On day 4 after recovery, Mk L expressed higher levels of MHC II compared with control mouse Mk L (Figure 4A). However, blocking IL-33 reduced MHC II expression on recovering Mk L (Figure 4A). To further demonstrate a potential role for IL-33 in Mk L immune differentiation, neonatal mice were treated with control IgG or ST2-Fc on P1 and P4, and Mk L immune phenotype determined on day P7. Blocking IL-33 reduced Mk L MHC II and ICAM1 (Figure 4B). Taken together, these data suggest a role for IL-33 in Mk L immune differentiation.

Figure 4 In vivo regulators of lung Mk phenotype. (A) IL-33 promoted lung Mk immune differentiation in vivo. Mice were treated with Mk-depleting antibody or control IgG. Mice were then treated with either ST2-Fc as an IL-33 blocking agent or control IgG. Recovering Mks had increased MHC II that was greatly attenuated by IL-33 blocking (unpaired t test). (B) P0 mice were treated with IgG or ST2-Fc and on P7 the lung Mk immune phenotype determined. IL-33 blocking reduced postnatal lung Mk immune differentiation (unpaired t test). (C and D) BM Mk immune phenotype plasticity in vivo. BM Mks were isolated, labeled with CFSE, and o.p. delivered to control mice. (C) Two days and (D) 5 days later transferred BM Mk MHC II and CCR7 levels were determined. BM-transferred BM Mks had increased immune molecule expression in the lung environment. After 5 days (D), BM Mk cells transferred to the lung were also identified in the BM and had reduced immune molecule expression compared with those transferred and in the lung (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test). *P = 0.01 to 0.05; **P = 0.001 to 0.01; ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To further demonstrate a role for the lung environment in Mk immune differentiation, BM Mks were isolated, fluorescently labeled, and then delivered via the oropharyngeal (o.p.) route to recipient mice (control mice given buffer only). Two days later transferred cells were recovered and assessed by flow cytometry. Transferred BM Mks acquired an Mk L -like immune phenotype in the lung, including increased MHC II and CCR7 (Figure 4C), indicating that the lung environment may dictate Mk immune differentiation. We also found on day 5 that some lung-transferred BM Mks migrated to the BM, but these migrated Mks expressed less MHC II and CCR7 compared with the Mks that remained lung resident (Figure 4D). Together, these data demonstrate that the Mk phenotype is also plastic in vivo and altered by the tissue environment.

We next asked whether primary Mk L and BM Mks differ in their responses to immune stimuli. To begin to address this question, we isolated Mk L and BM Mks, and Mks were stimulated overnight with LPS (10 ng/mL) or control buffer. As a control, BM-derived DCs (BMDCs) were prepared and also treated with buffer or LPS. The supernatants were analyzed by cytokine membrane array. Compared with BM Mks, Mk L secreted more immune molecules that were similar to the molecules secreted by LPS-challenged BMDCs (Figure 5, A and B). These data were confirmed by measuring KC secretion, which was found to be much higher in the supernatant of LPS-stimulated Mk L than BM Mks (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Lung Mks process and present antigen. (A and B) Lung Mks had greater LPS-induced inflammatory molecule production compared with BM Mks. Mks were incubated for 24 hours with control buffer or LPS. Inflammatory molecules were identified by a (A) cytokine array and (B) relative intensities compared with control plotted as a heatmap. (C) KC in the supernatant measured by ELISA. (D) Antigen processing in vitro. Mks were incubated with DQ-Ova for 30 minutes and fluorescence was determined by flow cytometry (unpaired t test). ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

For a cell to function as an APC it must internalize and process an antigen to present it to CD4+ T cells. To determine whether Mks process antigen, we cultured primary BM Mks and Mk L with DQ-ovalbumin (DQ-Ova, 200 μg/mL) and cell fluorescence was determined by flow cytometry 30 minutes later as a measure of Ova processing (DQ-Ova is only fluorescent following cleavage). BM Mks and Mk L similarly processed Ova antigen in vitro (Figure 5D). To determine whether Mk L acquire and process antigen in vivo, PF4 reporter mice (Pf4Cre-Rosa26-LSL-tdTomato mice) were challenged with LPS (0.5 mg/kg) and then DQ-Ova was delivered via the o.p. route. The lungs were then live imaged for 80 minutes. PF4+ cells acquired and processed DQ-Ova (Figure 6A). DQ-Ova was also noted in Mk L 24 hours after o.p. delivery (Figure 6B). To compare the ability of Mk L and BM Mks to take up bacteria, isolated Mks were cocultured with live GFP+ E. coli for 30 minutes and imaging flow cytometry was used to measure intracellular bacteria. Although Mk L and BM Mks both phagocytosed E. coli, Mk L internalized more E. coli (Figure 6C [representative images], Figure 6D [quantification], and Supplemental Figure 13). To confirm Mk phagocytosis, we utilized PhrodoGreen bacteria, which are only fluorescent when internalized into a phagolysosome and digested. PhrodoGreen bacteria were incubated with isolated BM Mks, Mk L , or a macrophage cell line, RAW cells. Mk L phagocytosed more PhrodoGreen bacteria compared with BM Mks, which was limited by cold incubation (Supplemental Figure 14). GFP+ E. coli were also delivered to mice via the o.p. route and 3 hours later the number of GFP+ Mk L and DCs was similar (Figure 6E). These data demonstrate that Mk L are phagocytic and can acquire inhaled antigens and pathogens.

Figure 6 Lung Mks process and present antigen in vivo. (A) Mice were treated with control buffer or DQ-Ova via the o.p. route. Eighty minutes later real-time in vivo lung imaging was performed (representative image). (B) Twenty-four hours later DQ-Ova lungs were also isolated to quantify fluorescent Mks. Lung Mks internalized antigen (unpaired t test). (C and D) Lung Mks are more phagocytic than BM Mks. BM and lung Mks were incubated with control buffer or GFP E. coli and 30 minutes later fluorescence was determined by (C) ImageStream (representative images) and (D) bacteria internalization was quantified (unpaired t test). BF, bright field. (E) Lung Mks take up E. coli in vivo. E. coli was delivered via the o.p. route and 3 hours later E. coli–positive lung Mks and DCs were quantified by flow cytometry (unpaired t test). *P = 0.01 to 0.05; ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Because Mk L cells expressed MHC II and acquired antigen, we next asked whether Mk L can present antigen to CD4+ T cells in vitro. Isolated Mk L and BMDCs were stimulated with LPS, incubated with Ova, and cocultured with OTII T cells that recognize Ova presented in the context of MHC II for 3 days. Mk L activated OTII T cells in an Ova-dependent manner, and to a much greater extent than did BM Mks (Figure 7A). To begin to determine whether Mk L present antigen in vivo, OTII T cells were transferred to WT or TPOR–/– mice (TPOR–/– mice have greatly reduced numbers of Mks and circulating platelets; ref. 28). Twenty-four hours after OTII cells were infused, mice were given Ova-expressing E. coli (E. coliOVA) via the o.p. route. OTII cell activation in the lungs and mediastinal lymph nodes (mLNs) was then determined on day 3 by flow cytometry. Infected WT and TPOR–/– mice had similar postinfection weight loss, indicating similar infections (Supplemental Figure 15); however, OTII T cells in the lungs and mLNs of WT infected mice were more activated compared with those in TPOR–/– mice (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 16). These data indicate that Mk L may regulate CD4+ T cell responses to lung infection.

Figure 7 Lung Mks present antigen. (A) Lung Mks activated OTII T cells in vitro. T cells were cocultured with lung Mks or splenocytes and on day 3 T cell activation was determined (unpaired t test). (B) Mice lacking Mks had reduced antigen-specific T cell responses in vivo. WT and TPOR–/– mice were given OTII T cells and 24 hours later mice were o.p. treated with E. coliOVA. OTII T cell activation was determined on day 3 (unpaired t test). (C and D) Lung Mks present antigen in the context of MHC II in vitro. WT and MHC II–/– lung Mks were incubated with OTII T cells and Ova/LPS. On day 3 T cell activation was determined by flow cytometry (unpaired t test). (C) WT lung Mks induced more T cell activation than did MHC II–/– lung Mks and had (D) more IL-2 production on day 8. (E) Lung Mks present antigen in the context of MHC II in vivo. WT and Mk-specific MHC II–/– mice were given OTII T cells and E. coliOVA via the o.p. route. On day 3, OTII T cell activation was determined. WT mice had more CD25-positive OTII cells and OTII T cell proliferation compared with Mk-MHC II–/– mice (upaired t test). *P = 0.01 to 0.05, **P = 0.001 to 0.01, ***P = 0.0001 to 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Because the TPOR–/– mice also have greatly reduced platelet counts, we could not rule out a platelet-mediated OTII response mechanism. Therefore, we next asked whether Mk L can directly present antigen to CD4+ T cells in an MHC II–dependent manner. Mk L were isolated from WT and MHC II–/– mice and cocultured with OTII T cells and Ova. Naive OTII T cell activation was assessed 3 days later and found to be greatly reduced with MHC II–/– Mk L coincubation (Figure 7C). In a separate experiment, OTII T cells were cocultured with WT Mk L , MHC II–/– Mk L , or BMDCs and Ova for 8 days and IL-2 production determined by ELISA. IL-2 increased in WT, but not MHC II–/– Mk L and BMDC cocultures (Figure 7D). These data indicate that Mk L activate CD4+ T cells in an MHC II–dependent manner.