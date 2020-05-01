Clinical and immunological features of severe and moderate coronavirus disease 2019

This is the first preliminary study to our knowledge descriptively evaluating the immunological characteristics of patients with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. Both clinical and epidemiological features of patients with COVID-19 have recently been reported (5, 6, 8, 10). However, there is insufficient knowledge of pathophysiological parameters, particularly immunological indicators, to understand the mechanism involved in COVID-19. Consistent with previous reports (8), the present study showed that a male predominance in the incidence of COVID-19 has been noted, similarly to that of SARS-CoV, indicating males are more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection than females. Older males (>50 years old), particularly those with underlying comorbidities, may be more likely to develop severe COVID-19. The most common clinical manifestations at onset of illness included fever, cough, fatigue, and myalgia. Severe cases more frequently had dyspnea and developed acute respiratory distress syndrome. In terms of laboratory findings, leukocytosis (≥10 × 109/L) and lymphopenia (<0.8 × 109/L) were more common in severe cases than in moderate cases. ALT, LDH, D-dimer, and inflammatory markers including hsCRP and ferritin were significantly higher in severe cases than in moderate cases. Serum concentrations of both proinflammatory cytokines and antiinflammatory cytokines, including IL-2R, IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-10 increased in the majority of severe cases and were markedly higher than those in moderate cases, suggesting cytokine storms might be associated with disease severity. Similarly, SARS was also characterized by exuberant inflammatory responses and lung damage. A previous study using a mouse model of SARS demonstrated that rapid kinetics of SARS-CoV replication and delay in IFN-I signaling promoted inflammatory monocyte-macrophage accumulation, resulting in elevated lung cytokine/chemokine levels, vascular leakage, and suboptimal T cell responses (11). The underlying cellular origin and mechanism involved in cytokine accumulation in COVID-19 warrants further exploration.

Additionally, we noted that SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause a significant reduction in circulating lymphocytes and T cell subsets. Although the proportions of T cell subsets in peripheral blood remained within the normal range in most patients, decreased CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts below the LLN were considerably frequent in both severe and moderate cases. More importantly, the number of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was markedly lower in severe cases than moderate cases. In contrast, both the proportion and number of B cells were not reduced in most patients, with 75.0% of severe cases showing an increased proportion of B cells. This could be partly due to the more significant decrease in T lymphocytes in these patients. It is notable that 6 out of 8 severe cases and none of the moderate cases with available immunological data exhibited a broad, significant decline in all the lymphocyte subsets, excluding B cells. Of these 6 patients, 3 eventually died. Moreover, the production of IFN-γ by CD4+ T cells but not CD8+ T cells or NK cells tended to be lower in severe cases than moderate cases. These data suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces lymphopenia, particularly in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, as well as suppressed IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells, which correlates with disease severity of COVID-19.

Although the total Treg proportion was comparable between severe and moderate cases, severe cases showed a significantly lower proportion of CD45RA+ naive Tregs (nTregs) and a slightly higher proportion of their memory counterparts, CD45RO+ memory Tregs (mTregs). nTregs might be activated in the periphery by antigen and subsequently converted to mTregs, and thus are thought to represent precursor cells of antigen-experienced mTregs and possess an equivalently strong suppressive capacity as compared with mTregs (12). It is reported that peripheral homeostatic mechanisms are crucial in the control of Treg diversity and concomitantly in the maintenance of immune tolerance in healthy individuals. Disturbances within these mechanisms may have detrimental consequences and could contribute to the development of certain diseases, particularly autoimmune diseases (12). Whether the altered Treg proportions observed in the current study account for the severity of COVID-19, or correlate to the viremia, warrants further investigation.

CD4+ T cells play a pivotal role in regulating immune responses, orchestrating the deletion and amplification of immune cells, especially CD8+ T cells. CD4+ T cells facilitate virus-specific antibody production via the T-dependent activation of B cells (13). However, CD8+ T cells exert their effects mainly through 2 mechanisms, cytolytic activities against target cells or secretion of cytokines, including IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2, as well as many chemokines (14). The production of IFN-γ is essential for the resistance against infection of various pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites (15). As a major source of IFN-γ, the ability of T cells to respond to infection is part of the adaptive immune response that takes days to develop a prominent IFN-γ response.

In this study, although decreased numbers of CD8+ T cells were detected in severe cases, the proportion of CD8+HLA-DR+ T cells was slightly greater than that in moderate cases, which is in agreement with a recent case report (16). Circulating CD8+ T cells were found to harbor high concentrations of cytotoxic granule components, including perforin and granulysin (16). Furthermore, a cytokine storm was exhibited in nearly all these populations; the only currently available histological examination of a severe case who died of SARS-CoV-2 demonstrated lung interstitial mononuclear inflammatory infiltrates, dominated by lymphocytes, and multinucleated syncytial cells with atypical enlarged pneumocytes in the intra-alveolar spaces (16). These findings suggested that overactivation of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells, along with overproduction of proinflammatory cytokines, might account for, at least in part, the immunogenicity of COVID-19. Nevertheless, the cellular source (T cells, dendritic cells, or macrophages) of these cytokines remains to be determined.

The roles of T cell responses in the context of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV infection have been previously studied. Patients who survived SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV infections usually had better immune responses than those who did not (17). The immune system plays an important role in both diseases, but it is differentially affected by the 2 viruses (18). A study in a mouse SARS-CoV model has shown that depletion of CD8+ T cells at the time of infection does not affect viral replication or clearance. However, depletion of CD4+ T cells leads to an enhanced immune-mediated interstitial pneumonitis and delayed clearance of SARS-CoV from the lungs, demonstrating the vital role of CD4+ T cells but not CD8+ T cells in primary SARS-CoV infection (19). A Chinese study in SARS-CoV–infected patients has demonstrated that the majority of infiltrative inflammatory cells in the pulmonary interstitium are CD8+ T cells that play an important role in virus clearance as well as in immune-mediated injury (20). After comparing T cell–deficient mice and B cell–deficient mice, it was found that T cells are able to survive and kill virus-infected cells in the MERS-CoV–infected lung (21). These data highlight the importance of T lymphocytes, CD4+ T cells in particular, but not B cells in controlling and fine-tuning the pathogenesis and outcomes of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV infection. However, a cohort study investigating adaptive immune responses to SARS-CoV infection revealed that despite no significant correlation between the total T cell responses and disease progression, the disease severity correlates strongly with high-level CD4+ T cell responses but not the CD8+ memory T cell response (22). It is noteworthy that the immune responses evaluated in this study were in patients who recovered fully; thus, whether these responses contribute to recovery or disease progression remains unclear (22).

Chu et al. demonstrated that MERS-CoV, but not SARS-CoV, can efficiently infect T cells from the peripheral blood and from human lymphoid organs and induce apoptosis in T cells, which involves the activation of both the extrinsic and intrinsic apoptosis pathways (23). This may partly explain the lymphopenia observed in MERS-CoV–infected patients (23). SARS-CoV can also significantly decrease peripheral CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte subsets and this was related to the onset of illness (24). Several potential mechanisms may be involved, including the development of autoimmune antibodies or immune complexes triggered by viral infection and directly infecting and promoting the growth inhibition and apoptosis of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. The use of glucocorticoids may also account for the decrease in lymphocytes in some SARS patients (25). At present, little is known about the mechanism underlying the lymphopenia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we could not exclude the possibility that some of the lymphopenia may be worse due to the use of steroids during hospitalization. Further research is required to determine the effects of corticosteroids on lymphocytes in the context of COVID-19.

Our study has some limitations. First, we mainly evaluated the number of T cell subsets and NK cells as well as their IFN-γ production; the function of these cells and the role of activated macrophages and lymphocytes infiltrating the pulmonary interstitium remain to be elucidated. Second, this study only included a small number of patients; thus, the results should be interpreted with caution, and statistical nonsignificance may not rule out differences between severe and moderate cases. Third, because data regarding the viremic profile of SARS-CoV-2 are not available, further studies are needed to investigate the correlation between the viral load kinetics and the dynamics of cellular immune responses. Clarification of these questions will allow further dissection of the complex SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis, with potential implications for the development of therapeutics and vaccines.

In conclusion, the SARS-CoV-2 infection induced cytokine storm and lymphopenia, particularly a decrease in CD4+ and CD8+ T cell counts, as well as suppressed IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells, which might be correlated with disease severity of COVID-19. Gaining a deeper understanding of the factors that affect lymphocytes, particularly T lymphocyte counts and their association with the disease severity in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection, is of importance for clinical management of COVID-19.