CommentaryCOVID-19 10.1172/JCI137647

SARS-CoV-2: a storm is raging

Savannah F. Pedersen and Ya-Chi Ho

Department of Microbial Pathogenesis, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

Address correspondence to: Ya-Chi Ho, Department of Microbial Pathogenesis, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut 06519, USA. Phone: 203.785.4052; Email: ya-chi.ho@yale.edu.

Department of Microbial Pathogenesis, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

First published March 27, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2202–2205. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137647.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
The pandemic coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is rapidly spreading across the globe. In this issue of the JCI, Chen and colleagues compared the clinical and immunological characteristics between moderate and severe COVID-19. The authors found that respiratory distress on admission is associated with unfavorable outcomes. Increased cytokine levels (IL-6, IL-10, and TNF-α), lymphopenia (in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells), and decreased IFN-γ expression in CD4+ T cells are associated with severe COVID-19. Overall, this study characterized the cytokine storm in severe COVID-19 and provides insights into immune therapeutics and vaccine design.

