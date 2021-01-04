A protumorigenic secretory pathway activated by p53 deficiency in lung adenocarcinoma

Animal husbandry. Mice received standard care and were euthanized according to the standards set forth by the IACUC at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Syngeneic, immunocompetent mice (n = 8–10 per group) were injected with 1 × 106 murine LUAD cells in the right flank and necropsied after 5 weeks. Primary tumors were weighed, and lung metastases on the pleural surfaces were counted. To generate orthotopic lung tumors, we subjected nu/nu mice (n = 10 mice per cohort) to intrathoracic injection with 1 × 106 human LUAD cells, necropsied them after 5 weeks, and measured primary tumor size and the number of metastases on the contralateral lung surface. For GRASPIN treatment experiments, we injected syngeneic, immunocompetent mice or nu/nu mice with 1 × 106 murine or human LUAD cells or lung cancer patient–derived xenografts subcutaneously or intrathoracically and initiated treatment with GRASPIN (25 mg/kg or 50 mg/kg) or vehicle (10% DMSO and 90% corn oil) 1 week after tumor cell injection. Drugs were administered intraperitoneally every 2 days. The mice were checked daily and necropsied at first sign of morbidity or after the last treatment to measure primary tumor size, count metastases to the contralateral lung, and obtain tumor tissues for analysis.

Cell lines. Murine LUAD cells generated in mice that expressed K-rasG12D and p53R172H (344P, 344SQ, 531LN2, and 393P) (44), human LUAD cells (A549, H1299, H460, H596, H23, H1792, H441, H358, H157, H226, H2122, CALU-1, H292, and H520), and CAOV-4 human ovarian cancer cell lines were cultured in RPMI 1640 containing 10% FBS. MDA-MB-468 cell lines were cultured in DMEM containing 10% FBS. HUVECs were cultured in endothelial cell growth medium-2 BulletKit (CC-5035, Lonza). Cells were maintained at 37°C in an incubator with a humidified atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 . Cells were transfected with jetPRIME Versatile DNA/siRNA transfection reagent (Polyplus). Stable cell transfectants were selected by using puromycin (for pLVX or pLKO.1 vectors) or G418 (for pcDNA3.1 and pEGFP-C3 vectors). TP53-KO A549 cells (guide RNA sequence: 5′-GAGCGCTGCTCAGATAGCGA-3′) were generated in the Cell-Based Assay Screening Service Core Facility at Baylor College of Medicine. Parental and CRISPR/Cas9-mediated GORASP2-KO HeLa cells were a gift from Yanzhuang Wang (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA) (45).

Reagents. We purchased SYBR Green, FBS, HEPES-buffered media, DMEM, RPMI 1640, Alexa Fluor–tagged secondary antibodies, and DAPI from Life Technologies; puromycin from InvivoGene; paraformaldehyde from Electron Microscopy Sciences; Transwell and Matrigel-coated Boyden chambers from BD Biosciences; G418 from Corning; GRASPIN (PubChem CID: 3113208) from Vitas-M Laboratory (STK700118); and wortmannin (W1628), 3-methyladenine (SAE0107), nutlin-3 (444151), and brefeldin A (B7651) from MilliporeSigma. We purchased the following from MilliporeSigma: shRNAs against murine G55 (TRCN0000278363,TRCN0000077518, and TRCN0000077520) and murine G45 (TRCN0000096503), shRNAs against human G55 (TRCN0000278363 and TRCN0000130898), human IGFBP2 (TRCN0000318660, TRCN0000318716, TRCN0000318659, and TRCN0000006576), human SPP1 (TRCN0000342616, TRCN0000342561, TRCN0000004878 and TRCN0000004875), human G45 (TRCN0000013243); siRNAs against human G55 (SASI_Hs01_00012371 and SASI_Hs02_00348040), human IGFBP2 (SASI_Hs02_00302878 and SASI_Hs01_00039595), human SPP1 (SASI_Hs01_00174866 and SASI_Hs01_00174867), human G45 (SASI_Hs01_00073080 and SASI_Hs01_00073083), human MYOIIA (SASI_Hs01_00197338 and SASI_Hs01_00197339), human MYO18A (SASI_Hs01_00224320 and SASI_Hs01_00224321), GOLPH3 (SASI_Hs02_00355527 and SASI_Hs01_00133692); esiRNAs against human RAB6A (EHU113451), human RAB8A (EHU054251), human RAB10 (EHU131761), human RAB13 (EHU107931), and EGFP (EHUEGFP). We purchased primary antibodies against G55 (NB100-74431) from Novus Biologicals; against GM130 (560066) from BD Transduction Laboratories; against G45 (OAAN01805) from Aviva Systems Biology; against GOLPH3 (ab98023) from Abcam; against IGFBP2 (11065-3-AP), SPP1 (22952-1-AP), MYO18A (14611-1-AP), MAOA (10539-1-AP), and RAB6A (10187-2-AP) from Proteintech; against α-tubulin (T9026), EGFP (G6539) from MilliporeSigma; against PARP-1 (9542), hemagglutinin (3724 and 2367), β-actin (4970), p53 (9282), GM130 (12480), EEA1 (3288), ubiquitin (43124), and MYOIIA (3403) from Cell Signaling Technology; against ACBD3 (sc-101277), GRASP65 (sc-374423), and p53 (sc-126) from Santa Cruz Biotechnology; against calnexin (ab22595) and RAB11 (ab95375) from Abcam; and against RNA polymerase II (05-623, clone CTD4H8) from MilliporeSigma. We purchased neutralizing antibodies against IGFBP2 (AF674) and SPP1 (AF1433) from R&D Systems. We purchased recombinant IGFBP2 (ab63223) and SPP1 (ab92964) proteins from Abcam. We purchased a human IL-6 ELISA kit (ab178013) from Abcam. rG55-pEGFP-N3 was a gift from Yanzhuang Wang at the University of Michigan Medical School. Myosin-IIA-GFP was a gift from Matthew Krummel (Addgene plasmid 38297). EGFP-RAB6A was a gift from Marci Scidmore (Addgene plasmid 49469).

Vector construction. The human G55 and G45 coding sequences were isolated by performing PCR on cDNA prepared from H1299 cells, and then cloned into pLVX-Puro or pEGFP-C3 (Clontech) or pcDNA3.1 (Invitrogen). To generate a G45 BP expression vector for transfection studies in cells, the DNA sequence encoding the last 30 amino acids of the G45 C-terminus was amplified by PCR and cloned into the pEGFP-C3 vector. The G55, MYH9, and MYO18A 3′-UTR sequences were amplified from genomic DNA from H1299 cells by PCR and cloned into pCI-neo-hRL vector. Mutations were introduced by PCR method. PCR primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Cell proliferation, colony formation, apoptosis, migration, and invasion assays. Cell proliferation assays were performed using Cell Proliferation Reagent WST-1 (Roche) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Colony formation at low density on plastic and in soft agarose were performed as described previously (46). Apoptosis was determined by flow cytometry using a Dead Cell Apoptosis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, V13242) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Migration and invasion assays were performed in Transwell and Matrigel-coated Boyden chambers, respectively, as we have described (47). For endothelial recruitment assays, 2 × 104 HUVECs seeded in the top chamber in Transwell plates, cocultured with H1299 cells for 12 hours, and migrated HUVECs were stained with 0.1% crystal violet, photographed, and quantified.

Tube formation assays. As previously described (39), HUVECs (1 × 105/well) were seeded into the lower chambers of Transwell plates containing Matrigel-coated filters, and tumor cells (2 × 104/well) were seeded in the upper chambers. After 8 hours, HUVECs were imaged and tube-like structures were quantified.

ChIP assays. A549 cell lysates were formaldehyde fixed and digested using SimpleChIP Enzymatic Chromatin IP Kit (9002, Cell Signaling Technology) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Resulting chromatin was immunoprecipitated with anti–RNA polymerase II or anti–rabbit IgG antibodies (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). DNA was eluted and purified with the MinElute Reaction Cleanup Kit (Qiagen) and subjected to quantitative PCR. PCR primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

Luciferase reporter assays. 3′-UTR luciferase reporters (10 ng), pGL3-enhancer control (100 ng), and miR mimics (20 nM) were cotransfected into H1299 cells. After 24 hours, luciferase activity was measured with the Dual-Luciferase Reporter Assay System (Promega).

Western blot and IP assays. For Western blot analysis, protein lysates were separated on a 4% to 20% Bis-Tris gel and transferred to PVDF membranes using Trans-Blot Turbo Transfer System (Bio-Rad). The membranes were blocked in 5% milk and probed with primary antibodies following a standard protocol. For IP followed by Western blot analysis, H1299 cells were transfected with indicated expression vectors, lysed in 1× radioimmunoprecipitation assay buffer (RIPA buffer, Cell Signaling Technology) 48 hours later, and incubated with antibodies or control IgG at 4°C overnight. The immune complex was captured with protein G agarose beads (GE Healthcare Life Sciences), washed with lysis buffer 4 times, and boiled in 1× SDS loading buffer for 5 minutes. The resulting samples were analyzed by Western blot using relevant antibodies.

Quantitative RT-PCR assays. Total RNA was isolated from cells using an RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen, 74106) and subjected to reverse transcription using the qScript cDNA superMix (Quanta Biosciences). mRNA levels were determined using SYBR Green Real-Time PCR Master Mixes (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and normalized on the basis of ribosomal protein L32 (Rpl32) mRNA. PCR primers are listed in Supplemental Table 4.

CM assays. As previously described (48), CM samples were isolated, filtered through a 0.45-μm filter, mixed with an equal volume of complete growth medium, and applied to cells. For Transwell experiments, cells that had been incubated in serum-free medium for 16 hours were seeded in the top chambers in serum-free medium, and CM samples were added to the bottom wells. For colony formation assays, cells were incubated in CM samples that were refreshed every 2 days.

IL-6 ELISA. H1299 cells in a 6-well plate were transfected with siRNAs against G55 or control siRNA. After 48 hours, cells were incubated in free medium for 16 hours. CM samples were collected and subjected to ELISA assay to quantify IL-6 concentrations using a Human IL-6 ELISA Kit (ab46027, Abcam) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

LC-MS. To identify G55- and G45-interacting proteins, H1299 cells were transfected with GFP-G55 or HA-G45, lysed in 1× RIPA buffer, and subjected to IP with anti-GFP or anti-HA antibodies, respectively, linked to agarose G beads. Immune complexes were subjected to LC-MS. To identify G55-dependent secreted proteins, CM samples were collected, concentrated, and subjected to LC-MS as previously described (49). Samples were solubilized with 5% SDS, 50 mM TEAB, pH 7.55, final volume 25 μL. The sample was then centrifuged at 17,000g for 10 minutes to remove any debris. Proteins were reduced by making the solution 20 mM TCEP (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 77720) and incubated at 65°C for 30 minutes. The sample was cooled to room temperature and 1 μL of 0.5 M iodoacetamide acid added and allowed to react for 20 minutes in the dark. Next, 2.75 μL of 12% phosphoric acid was added to the protein solution, and 165 μL of binding buffer (90% methanol, 100 mM TEAB, final pH 7.1) was then added to the solution. The resulting solution was added to S-Trap spin column (protifi.com) and passed through the column using a benchtop centrifuge (30-second spin at 4,000g). The spin column was washed with 400 μL of binding buffer and centrifuged. This was repeated 2 more times. Trypsin was added to the protein mixture in a ratio of 1:25 in 50 mM TEAB, pH 8, and incubated at 37°C for 4 hours. Peptides were eluted with 80 μL of 50 mM TEAB, followed by 80 μL of 0.2% formic acid, and finally 80 μL of 50% acetonitrile, 0.2% formic acid. The combined peptide solution was then dried in a speed vac and resuspended in 2% acetonitrile, 0.1% formic acid, 97.9% water and placed in an autosampler vial.

Cytokine and chemokine analysis. Cells were seeded (5 × 105 per well) in triplicate in a 6-well plate. CM samples were collected and analyzed using a multiplex magnetic bead–based assay (Luminex 200 System).

Isolation of Golgi and vesicle fractions. A Minute Golgi Apparatus Enrichment Kit (GO-037, Invent Biotechnologies) was used to enrich cell lysates in Golgi and vesicle fractions following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 3 × 107 cells were suspended in 550 μL buffer A. The cell suspension was loaded into a filter cartridge, centrifuged at 16,000g for 30 seconds and then for 5 minutes at 5,000g at 4°C without removing the filter. After centrifugation, the filter was removed and the supernatants were transferred to a fresh 1.5 mL tube and centrifuged at 4°C for 30 minutes at 16,000g. After centrifugation, 400 μL supernatant was transferred to a fresh 1.5 mL tube. The pellet contained mainly mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, lysosomes, and plasma membranes. Next, 400 μL buffer B was added to the tube containing 400 μL supernatant. The tube was placed on ice for 10 minutes and centrifuged at 8,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C. Supernatants containing secretory vesicles associated with trans-Golgi membranes were transferred to a new tube. The remaining pellet was resuspended in 200 μL cold buffer A and centrifuged at 8,000g for 5 minutes. The supernatant was transferred to a fresh 1.5 mL tube and 100 μL cold buffer C was added to the tube and mixed by vortexing. The tube was incubated on ice for 20 minutes and centrifuged at 8,000g for 10 minutes to isolate the pellet, which constituted the “Golgi fraction.” To isolate vesicle fractions, 100 μL buffer D was added to supernatants containing secretory vesicles associated with trans-Golgi membranes, and the mixture was incubated on ice for 20 minutes and centrifuged at 16,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C. The supernatant was removed to isolate the pellet, which constituted the “vesicle fraction.” The pellets containing Golgi and vesicle fractions were resuspended in 50 μL SDS loading buffer, heated for 10 minutes at 98°C, and analyzed by Western blot.

RAB6A vesicle trafficking. Live-cell imaging was performed on H1299 cells stably expressing RAB6A-EGFP. Cells were plated on 35-mm glass-bottom plates (MatTek), transfected with siRNAs, and imaged 48 to 72 hours later using a Nikon A1+ confocal microscope equipped with 488 nm laser line, GaAsP detectors, and ×100 1.45 NA objective. Live-cell imaging conditions (5% CO 2 , 37°C, and 90% humidity) were maintained on stage using an Okolab incubation chamber. For optimal spatial and temporal resolution, Nyquist sampling was applied in bidirectional image acquisition mode without averaging. Images were acquired at 1 fps for 2.5 to 3 minutes. After acquisition, images were bleach-corrected (Huygens Professional). RAB6A vesicles were identified and tracked using the spots module in Imaris (Bitplane). A spot diameter of 500 nm was applied to segment the vesicles before tracking them using an autoregressive motion algorithm. To avoid unnecessary splitting of tracks due to uneven illumination or out-of-plane movement, a gap-closing algorithm was used. As described previously (28), unfissioned tubular structures were defined as RAB6A-expressing tubular structures that were attached to the Golgi. For each cell, a mask that isolated the Golgi and connected tubular structures was generated, and unfissioned tubules were counted and measured.

Data and materials availability. All data associated with this study are present in the paper or the Supplementary Materials.

Statistics. For analysis of G55 mRNA levels in tumors annotated on the basis of somatic DNA mutations in the TCGA pan-cancer cohort (50), oncogenic mutations were defined by single nucleotide variant or indel falling within a “hotspot” residue as defined by Chang et al. (51). For pan-cancer TCGA cohort analyses, P values are by univariate Cox, stratified by cancer type. For LUAD cohort analyses, P values are by univariate Cox. For computing multiple-gene signature scores, we first normalized each gene to standard deviations from the median across the pan-cancer cohort (using log 2 -transformed expression values), and then took the average of the 3 normalized values. Unless stated otherwise, the results shown are representative of replicated experiments and are the mean ± SD from triplicate samples or randomly chosen cells within a field. Statistical evaluations were carried out with Prism 6 (GraphPad Software, Inc.). Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t tests were used to compare the mean values of 2 groups. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test was used for comparing multiple treatments to a control. P values less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. Plots were generated using software (http://gepia.cancer-pku.cn/). Box plots: 5%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 95%. Tumor type abbreviations are described here (http://cancergenome.nih.gov).

Study approval. All mouse studies were approved by the IACUC at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.