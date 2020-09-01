Tau is not necessary for amyloid-β–induced synaptic and memory impairments

Endogenous tau expression is not required for disruption of long-term synaptic plasticity and memory induced by overexpression of mutated APP. To provide an in-depth analysis of the relationship between Aβ and tau, we tested the effects of knocking out tau expression onto LTP reduction by mutated APP overexpression. To this end, we crossed Mapt-KO mice (32) with transgenic mice overexpressing human APP carrying the Swedish (APP KM670/671NL) and the Indiana (V717F) mutations (named TgAPP) (33). APP expression in these transgenics is driven by the neuron-specific prion promoter to generate a model of AD-related amyloid pathology where Aβ depositions are observed at 3–4 months of age (33). Interestingly, we found that basal synaptic transmission was impaired in 9- to 12-month-old TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice compared with TgAPP, Mapt-KO, and WT littermates (Figure 1A), suggesting that the combination of mutated APP overexpression with tau suppression is deleterious to basal neurotransmission. LTP analysis in slices from TgAPP/Mapt-KO and TgAPP mice revealed an impairment at 120 minutes after the theta-burst compared with WT or Mapt-KO littermates (Figure 1, B and C), whereas the impairment was not present in TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice at 30 minutes after tetanus (Figure 1, B and C). These findings show that tau suppression unveils a defect in basal neurotransmission in mice overexpressing mutated APP. Additionally, mutated APP overexpression with chronic expression and accumulation of naturally produced Aβ affects long-term plasticity despite the absence of endogenous tau. The role of tau was confined to the short-term phase of LTP.

Figure 1 Mutated APP overexpression impairs long-term but not short-term synaptic plasticity and memory in Mapt-KO mice. (A) Basal neurotransmission is normal in Mapt-KO and TgAPP slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (2,26) = 1.639, P = 0.108), but impaired in TgAPP/Mapt-KO slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,17) = 31.106, P < 0.0001; n = 9 WT, n = 9 TgAPP, n = 12 Mapt-KO, n = 11 TgAPP/Mapt-KO). (B) Endogenous tau suppression does not protect TgAPP slices against LTP impairment (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,18) = 6.085, P = 0.01, WT vs. TgAPP; ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,21) = 5.119, P < 0.05, WT vs. TgAPP/Mapt-KO; n = 11 WT, n = 9 TgAPP, n = 12 Mapt-KO, n = 11 TgAPP/Mapt-KO). (C) Analysis of slices displayed in B shows normal LTP at 30 minutes after tetanus in TgAPP/Mapt-KO slices (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P = 1, WT vs. TgAPP/Mapt-KO), but not at 120 minutes (P < 0.05). (D) RAWM performance is impaired in TgAPP and TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice (ANOVA for repeated measures, day 2 F (3,39) = 5.961, P = 0.002; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P < 0.05 in WT vs. TgAPP and P = 0.005 vs. TgAPP/Mapt-KO for block 8; n = 10 WT, n = 11 TgAPP, n = 10 Mapt-KO, n = 12 TgAPP/Mapt-KO). (E) Contextual fear memory is impaired in TgAPP and TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice at 24 hours after training (1-way ANOVA, F (3,35) = 8.897, P < 0.0001; Bonferroni’s P < 0.005, WT vs. TgAPP; P < 0.05, WT vs. TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice; n = 10 WT, n = 9 TgAPP, n = 10 Mapt-KO, n = 10 TgAPP/Mapt-KO). (F) Endogenous tau suppression protects TgAPP mice against short-term contextual fear memory impairment (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P = 0.472, WT vs. TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice; n = 11 WT, n = 13 TgAPP, n = 10 Mapt-KO, n = 13 TgAPP/Mapt-KO). (G) Cued fear memory is impaired in TgAPP and TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (3,35) = 10.207, P < 0.0001; Bonferroni’s P < 0.01 for both genotypes vs. WT). (H) Endogenous tau suppression does not influence amyloid load in TgAPP mice (2-sample unpaired t test, t (6) = 0.766 P > 0.05; n = 4 for both groups). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; §P < 0.0001.

Given that LTP is a cellular correlate of memory, we evaluated cognitive function in TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice compared with the other groups. Analysis of spatial memory through the 2-day radial arm water maze (RAWM) test showed an impairment in TgAPP and TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice, which made more errors than their WT and Mapt-KO littermates (Figure 1D), suggesting decreased spatial memory in both animal models. Most importantly, tau suppression did not protect against the spatial memory damage in animals overexpressing mutated APP.

We obtained consistent results when we examined contextual fear memory after an electric shock. The amount of freezing in TgAPP and TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice was lower than in WT and Mapt-KO littermates when the animals were exposed to the same context at 24 hours after training (Figure 1E), suggesting that tau suppression does not protect against the impairment of contextual fear memory in mice overexpressing mutated APP.

Given that electrophysiological experiments showed that tau suppression protects against the damage of the initial phase of LTP in TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice, we wondered whether endogenous tau, although not required for the APP overexpression–induced impairment of long-term memory, blocks the effect of the overexpression onto short-term memory. To this end, we used fear conditioning that allows analyzing learning at specific time intervals after training. Evaluation of contextual fear learning at 30 minutes after training showed that TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice presented similar freezing as WT littermates (Figure 1F), suggesting that the short-term memory defect by mutated APP overexpression is rescued by tau suppression.

Analysis of amygdala-dependent cued memory at 24 hours after examination of contextual fear memory was also interesting. As previously shown (34, 35), it revealed an impairment of cued memory in TgAPP mice compared with WT mice. Interestingly, the defect was not rescued by tau suppression in TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice (Figure 1G), suggesting that tau suppression will not rescue the defect in emotional memory of AD patients.

No differences among genotypes were found in animal capability of perceiving the electric shock as measured in sensory threshold assessment (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI137040DS1). Moreover, time and speed to reach a visible platform above the surface of the water (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), and locomotor activity and anxiety-like behavior in an open field task (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E) were not affected, suggesting that differences among mice with different genotypes did not cause any sensorial, motor, or motivational defects that might produce the observed effects with the RAWM and contextual fear memory tests. Overall, these experiments suggest that tau suppression protects against the detrimental effects of Aβ on synaptic function and memory only on short-term but not long-term memory.

We then analyzed amyloid load in TgAPP/Mapt-KO mice and TgAPP littermates. As previously shown on the J20 mice in a Mapt-KO background (1), this assessment did not reveal any difference between the 2 genotypes (Figure 1H). This finding supports the observation that Aβ-induced synaptic plasticity and memory loss are independent of tau suppression. Most importantly, it extends to AD histopathology the concept that tau suppression is not beneficial against Aβ-induced AD progression.

Endogenous tau expression is not required for disruption of long-term synaptic plasticity and memory induced by oAβ exposure. APP overexpression could affect neuronal function through a number of different mechanisms such as overproduction of APP itself or different fragments of its processing, including Aβ. Thus, to further investigate the relationship between Aβ and tau and determine the role of Aβ in the observed long-term synaptic plasticity and memory defects, we studied LTP following oAβ administration (Figure 2A) in brain slices from 4- to 6-month-old Mapt-KO mice. In preliminary experiments, we compared basal synaptic transmission in slices from Mapt-KO mice and WT littermates and found a similar input/output relationship (Figure 2B). Next, we confirmed previous findings (36) showing that a brief, 20-minute perfusion with a preparation containing synthetic oAβ (200 nM) before a theta-burst stimulation impairs hippocampal LTP at the CA3-CA1 synapse in slices from WT mice both at a short time after induction of potentiation (30 minutes) and at a later time point (120 minutes) (Figure 2, C and D). However, oAβ behaved differently on slices from Mapt-KO mice. It was able to impair the late phase of LTP at 120 minutes after the theta burst, whereas no impairment was present at 30 minutes after the tetanus (Figure 2, C and D). Importantly, application of oAβ did not affect basal neurotransmission, as shown by lack of drifting of the baseline (Figure 2C) and similar input/output relationship in slices from Mapt-KO and WT mice treated with either vehicle or oAβ (Supplemental Figure 2A). These findings strongly support the hypothesis that the role of endogenous tau in Aβ-induced impairment of LTP is confined to the early phase without affecting the late phase of LTP.

Figure 2 Extracellular oAβ impairs long-term but not short-term synaptic plasticity and memory in Mapt-KO mice. (A) Tris-Tricine SDS-PAGE Western blotting of Aβ 42 samples (prepared in nondenaturing/nonreducing conditions before loading) showing different bands corresponding to monomers, and oligomers. (B) Basal neurotransmission is similar in WT and Mapt-KO slices (n = 18/17; ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,33) = 0.031, P = 0.861). (C) LTP is similar in WT and Mapt-KO slices (n = 10/8; ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,16) = 1.176, P = 0.294). oAβ (200 nM) treatment impairs LTP in WT (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,16) = 31.192, P < 0.0001; n = 8) and Mapt-KO (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,19) = 6.219, P < 0.05; n = 8) slices. (D) Analysis of slices displayed in C shows protection against LTP impairment at 30 minutes after tetanus in Mapt-KO+oAβ slices (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P = 0.282 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oAβ), but not at 120 minutes (P = 0.001). (E) oAβ (200 nM) impairs RAWM performance in WT and Mapt-KO mice (day 2 ANOVA for repeated measures F (3,36) = 5.598, P < 0.005; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P < 0.05 WT+oAβ and Mapt-KO+oAβ for block 10; n = 10 WT+vehicle and Mapt-KO+oAβ, n = 11 WT+oAβ, n = 9 Mapt-KO+vehicle). (F) Contextual fear memory is impaired in WT and Mapt-KO mice infused with oAβ tested at 24 hours after training (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (3,42) = 10.836, P < 0.0001; Bonferroni’s P < 0.005 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oAβ; P < 0.05 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oAβ; n = 10 WT+vehicle, n = 11 WT+oAβ, n = 15 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 10 Mapt-KO+oAβ). (G) Endogenous tau suppression protects against oAβ-induced impairment of short-term contextual fear memory at 30 minutes after training (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (3,41) = 3.778, P < 0.05; Bonferroni’s P < 0.05 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oAβ; P = 1 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oAβ; n = 13 WT+vehicle, n = 11 WT+oAβ, n = 12 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 9 Mapt-KO+oAβ). (H) No differences were detected among WT and Mapt-KO mice treated with vehicle or oAβ in cued conditioning test (1-way ANOVA F (3,42) = 1.347, P = 0.272). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

We then investigated the effects of tau suppression on oAβ-induced memory loss in Mapt-KO mice. As previously demonstrated (19), a brief, 60-second infusion of a preparation containing synthetic oAβ into dorsal hippocampi (200 nM, in 1 μL bilaterally, 20 minutes before the first and seventh trial on both days of the 2-day RAWM task) increased the number of errors with the 2-day RAWM in both WT and Mapt-KO mice compared with vehicle-treated littermates (Figure 2E), suggesting decreased spatial memory after Aβ treatment regardless of endogenous tau suppression.

We obtained consistent results when we bilaterally infused the same preparation (200 nM over 60 seconds) into the hippocampi 20 minutes before the electric shock to induce fear conditioning. The amount of freezing in oAβ-treated WT and Mapt-KO littermates was lower than in vehicle-treated siblings when the animals were exposed to the same context at 24 hours after training (Figure 2F), suggesting an impairment of contextual fear memory. Thus, endogenous tau is not needed for oAβ to impair long-term memory.

Electrophysiological experiments showed that tau suppression protects against oAβ damage of the initial phase of LTP. Thus, we wondered whether endogenous tau, although not required for the oAβ-induced impairment of long-term memory, could block the effect of oAβ onto short-term memory. Evaluation of contextual fear learning at 30 minutes after training showed that Mapt-KO mice infused with 200 nM oAβ at 20 minutes before training did not exhibit a significant reduction of freezing compared with vehicle-treated WT mice (Figure 2G), suggesting a protection against Aβ-induced short-term memory loss in Mapt-KO mice.

The Aβ-induced defects observed with the RAWM and contextual fear conditioning could be attributed to hippocampal impairment because in control experiments we did not find any differences in cued memory among the 4 groups of mice (Figure 2H), suggesting no amygdala involvement in the effects of Aβ in fear memory. Moreover, oAβ did not modify animal capability of perceiving the electric shock as measured in sensory threshold assessment (Supplemental Figure 2B), time, and speed to reach a visible platform above the surface of the water (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), or locomotor activity and anxiety-like behavior in an open field task (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), suggesting that Aβ did not cause any sensorial, motor, or motivation defects that might have been responsible for its effects on RAWM and contextual fear memory tests.

Exogenously applied oTau impairs long-term synaptic plasticity and memory regardless of endogenous tau suppression. Similar to oAβ (23), oTau impairs both hippocampal LTP and memory (10, 22, 23). Both peptides share APP as a molecule necessary to reduce LTP and memory (19). We therefore investigated the relationship between tau oligomers (Figure 3A) and tau itself with respect to the impairment of LTP and memory, by supplementing synapses with oTau in the absence of endogenous tau. Recording of basal synaptic transmission in slices from 4- to 6-month-old Mapt-KO and WT littermate mice confirmed the lack of differences between the 2 groups shown in Figure 1A and Figure 2B (Figure 3B). Slices perfused for 20 minutes with 50 nM oTau before inducing LTP revealed a marked reduction of potentiation at 120 minutes after the tetanus in slices from Mapt-KO and WT mice compared with vehicle-treated slices (Figure 3, C and D). Conversely, no differences between oTau- and vehicle-treated slices were observed when analyzing the initial phase of LTP in slices from Mapt-KO mice (Figure 3, C and D). In addition, oTau did not affect basal neurotransmission, as shown by lack of drifting of the baseline (Figure 3C) and similar input/output relationship in slices from Mapt-KO and WT mice treated with either vehicle or oTau (Supplemental Figure 3A). Collectively, these results suggest that endogenous tau is not needed for the oTau-induced impairment of the late phase of LTP whereas it is needed in the initial phase of LTP.

Figure 3 Extracellular oTau impairs long-term but not short-term synaptic plasticity and memory in Mapt-KO mice. (A) Immunoblot for recombinant tau oligomers using anti-tau antibody after isolation and oligomerization. (B) Basal neurotransmission is similar in WT and Mapt-KO slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,33) = 0.017, P = 0.897; n = 18/15). (C) oTau (50 nM) impairs LTP in WT and Mapt-KO slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,14) = 27.77, P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oTau; F (1,13) = 9.44, P < 0.01 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau; n = 8 WT+vehicle, n = 10 WT+oTau, n = 7 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 8 Mapt-KO+oTau). (D) Analysis of slices displayed in C shows protection against LTP impairment at 30 minutes after tetanus in Mapt-KO+oTau slices (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P = 0.369 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau), but not at 120 minutes (P = 0.002). (E) oTau (500 nM) impairs RAWM performance in WT and Mapt-KO mice (day 2 ANOVA for repeated measures F (3,32) = 5.431, P < 0.005; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P < 0.05 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oTau; P = 0.005 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau for block 10; n = 13 WT+vehicle, n = 8 WT+oTau, n = 8 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 7 Mapt-KO+oTau). (F) Contextual fear memory is impaired in WT and Mapt-KO mice infused with oTau tested at 24 hours after training (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (3,60) = 16.541, P < 0.0001; Bonferroni’s P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oTau; P = 0.001 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau; n = 16 WT+vehicle, n = 16 WT+oTau, n = 14 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 18 Mapt-KO+oTau). (G) Endogenous tau suppression protects against the oTau-induced impairment of short-term contextual fear memory (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (3,40) = 3.463, P < 0.05; Bonferroni’s P < 0.05 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oTau; P = 1 in WT+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau; n = 11 WT+vehicle, n = 12 WT+oTau, n = 12 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 9 Mapt-KO+oTau). (H) Cued fear memory is similar in WT and Mapt-KO mice treated with vehicle or oTau (1-way ANOVA F (3,60) = 0.269, P = 0.847). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005; §P < 0.0001.

To examine the relevance of human tau to memory regardless of suppression of endogenous murine tau, we administered oTau through cannulas into the dorsal hippocampi (500 nM, in 1 μL bilaterally, 20 and 180 minutes before the first trial of both days of the 2-day RAWM task, over 60 seconds). Infusion of oTau revealed a higher number of errors both in the WT and Mapt-KO mice (Figure 3E). Moreover, tau suppression did not protect mice against the damage of contextual fear memory induced by oTau (500 nM, bilaterally, 20 and 180 minutes before the electric shock, over 60 seconds) at 24 hours after the electric shock (Figure 3F). Similar to oAβ, the protection was instead present when memory was assessed at 30 minutes (Figure 3G). Finally, we did not observe any behavioral differences among various groups of mice when they were tested for cued conditioning (Figure 3H), sensory threshold (Supplemental Figure 3B), visible platform (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), and open field (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Taken together, these data demonstrate that similar to oAβ, tau suppression does not protect against the detrimental effects of oTau on long-term synaptic plasticity and memory.

Blockage of soluble guanylyl cyclase (sGC) abolishes the protective effect of tau suppression against oAβ- or oTau-induced defect in short-term synaptic plasticity. The early phase of LTP depends on the nitric oxide/cGMP signaling pathway (37). For instance, 1H-[1,2,4]oxadiazolo[4,3-α]quinoxalin-1-one (ODQ), an inhibitor of sGC, the enzyme that produces cGMP, reduces the early phase of LTP (38, 39). To provide insight into the molecular mechanism by which loss of tau confers protection against reduction in short-term plasticity, we examined whether inhibiting sGC blocks the rescue of short-term plasticity by tau suppression. Basal synaptic transmission was similar in slices from 4- to 6-month-old Mapt-KO and WT littermate mice (Figure 4A), confirming observations shown in Figure 1A, Figure 2B, and Figure 3B. As previously demonstrated (40), ODQ perfusion (10 μM, for 10 minutes before the theta-burst) dramatically reduced LTP in WT slices (Figure 4B). A similar reduction in potentiation was present in Mapt-KO slices treated with the inhibitor (Figure 4C). As shown in Figure 2, C and D, and Figure 3, C and D, both oAβ and oTau were not capable of impairing the early phase of LTP in Mapt-KO slices (Figure 4C). However, ODQ perfusion unveiled a defect of LTP at 30 minutes after the tetanus in Mapt-KO slices treated with either oAβ or oTau (Figure 4, C and D). Finally, ODQ did not further depress LTP in oAβ- or oTau-treated WT slices (Figure 4, B, D, and E). The above findings suggest that disruption of cGMP signaling reverses the neuroprotective action of endogenous tau suppression against oAβ- or oTau-induced impairments of the early phase of synaptic plasticity.

Figure 4 Inhibition of sGC abolishes the neuroprotective effect of tau suppression against oAβ- or oTau-induced impairments in short-term plasticity. (A) Basal neurotransmission is similar in WT and Mapt-KO slices (n = 53/54; ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,105) = 0.977, P = 0.325). (B) Application of either oAβ (200 nM), oTau (50 nM), ODQ (10 μM), oAβ+ODQ, or oTau+ODQ impairs LTP in WT slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,14) = 38.46, P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oAβ; ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,14) = 28.76, P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oTau; F (1,15) = 49.97, P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+ODQ; F (1,16) = 42.90, P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oAβ+ODQ; F (1,16) = 65.02, P < 0.0001 in WT+vehicle vs. WT+oTau+ODQ; n = 8 WT+vehicle, n = 8 WT+oAβ, n = 8 WT+oTau, n = 9 WT+ODQ, n = 10 WT+oAβ+ODQ, n = 10 WT+oTau+ODQ). (C) Application of either oAβ, oTau, ODQ, oAβ+ODQ, or oTau+ODQ impairs LTP in Mapt-KO slices (F (1,16) = 18.99, P < 0.0001 in Mapt-KO+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oAβ; F (1,14) = 25.25, P < 0.0001 in Mapt-KO+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau; F (1,15) = 45.32, P < 0.0001 in Mapt-KO+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+ODQ; F (1,16) = 40.90, P < 0.0001 in Mapt-KO+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oAβ+ODQ; F (1,15) = 46.40, P < 0.0001 in Mapt-KO+vehicle vs. Mapt-KO+oTau+ODQ; n = 8 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 10 Mapt-KO+oAβ, n = 8 Mapt-KO+oTau, n = 9 Mapt-KO+ODQ, n = 10 Mapt-KO+oAβ+ODQ, n = 9 Mapt-KO+oTau+ODQ). These experiments were interleaved with those displayed in B. (D) Analysis of slices displayed in B and C shows LTP impairment in WT slices treated with oAβ or oTau (Bonferroni’s P < 0.0001 vehicle vs. oAβ or oTau), but not in Mapt-KO slices treated with oAβ or oTau (P > 0.05 vehicle vs. oAβ/oTau) at 30 minutes after the tetanus. ODQ perfusion unraveled LTP defect in oAβ- or oTau-treated Mapt-KO slices (P < 0.05 vehicle vs. ODQ+ oAβ/oTau) at 30 minutes after the tetanus. ODQ did not further depress LTP in WT slices treated with oAβ or oTau (P = 1 ODQ vs. oAβ/oTau+ODQ) at 30 minutes after tetanus. (E) The same slices as in D showed LTP impairment at 120 minutes after the tetanus regardless of the treatment with oAβ/oTau/ODQ/ODQ+oAβ/oTau both in WT (Bonferroni’s P < 0.0001) and Mapt-KO slices (P < 0.0001) at 120 minutes after tetanus. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction (D and E). §P< 0.0001.

Overexpression of WT human tau abolishes the protective effect of tau suppression against oAβ-induced short-term defects in LTP and memory. The protection against the negative effects of Aβ onto the initial phase of LTP and short-term memory in Mapt-KO mice might not be specific to altered tau expression. To determine specificity of the effect, we overexpressed human WT 4R/2N tau in Mapt-KO mice by generating htau/Mapt-KO mice. The mice express WT, full-length oligomer prone human tau (2N4R htau) using the prion cos-tet promoter, which results in a largely neuronal expression of the transgene (ref. 41, Figure 5A, and Supplemental Figure 4A). These mice display human oTau at 8 months of age (Figure 5B) when TOC1-positive oTau levels were equal to approximately 0.5 nM, and both LTP and memory impairments were not yet present given that they appeared only after 10 months of age (Supplemental Figure 4, B–F). Analysis of basal synaptic transmission at 6 to 8 months confirmed normal neurotransmission in slices from htau/Mapt-KO compared with those derived from both Mapt-KO and WT littermates (Figure 5C). Moreover, LTP was normal compared with Mapt-KO and WT littermates (Figure 5D). However, when slices from htau/Mapt-KO were perfused with subtoxic doses (50 nM) of oAβ before the tetanus, they exhibited reduced LTP both at 30 minutes and 120 minutes after the tetanus, whereas this concentration of Aβ was not sufficient to disrupt plasticity in slices from WT or Mapt-KO littermates (Figure 5, D and E), presumably because 50 nM Aβ concentration is subthreshold for LTP impairment (42, 43).

Figure 5 Reconstitution of Tau expression reestablishes oAβ-induced disruption of short-term synaptic plasticity and memory. (A) Similar levels of human and murine tau expression in htau/Mapt-KO and WT mice. (B) Tau monomer (1.3–10 nM) standard curve (r2 = 0.92) used to interpolate total tau and tau aggregate (0.16–1.3 nM) standard curve (r2 = 0.99) used to interpolate oTau. Assessment of total tau in hippocampus/cortex of 8- and 17-month-old htau/Mapt-KO mice (2-sample t test, t (6) = 17.983, P < 0.0001 compared with Mapt-KO at 8 months, n = 4/4; t (8) = 19.379 compared with 17 months, n = 5/5), and oTau levels (2-sample t test, t(6) = 12.044, P < 0.0001 compared with Mapt-KO at 8 months, n = 4/4; t(8) = 21.354 compared with 17 months, n = 5/5). Note the lack of signal in tau monomer standard curve in oTau assays demonstrating the specificity for oligomeric species. (C) Basal neurotransmission is similar in WT, Mapt-KO and htau/Mapt-KO slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (2,40) = 3.865, P = 0.639; n = 15/11/17, respectively). (D) Subtoxic extracellular oAβ (50 nM) impairs LTP in htau/Mapt-KO slices (ANOVA for repeated measures F (1,15) = 33.474, P < 0.0001 vs. WT+vehicle; n = 8 WT+vehicle, n = 8 WT+oAβ, n = 7 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 8 Mapt-KO+oAβ, n = 7 htau/Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 9 htau/Mapt-KO+oAβ). (E) Analysis of slices displayed in D shows LTP impairment at 120 and 30 minutes after tetanus (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P < 0.05 vs. WT or htau/Mapt-KO+vehicle). (F) Subtoxic oAβ (75 nM) impairs RAWM performance in htau/Mapt-KO mice (day 2 ANOVA for repeated measures F (5,73) = 3.412, P = 0.008; 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction P < 0.05 vs. WT+vehicle; P < 0.005 vs. htau/Mapt-KO+vehicle, block 10; n = 13 WT+vehicle, n = 13 WT+oAβ, n = 12 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 14 Mapt-KO+oAβ, n = 14 htau/Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 14 htau/Mapt-KO+oAβ). (G and H) oAβ 75 nM impairs contextual fear memory in htau/Mapt-KO mice at 24 hours (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (5,86) = 3.504, P < 0.01, Bonferroni’s P < 0.05; n = 13 WT+vehicle, n = 16 WT+oAβ, n = 18 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 9 Mapt-KO+oAβ, n = 19 htau/Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 18 htau/Mapt-KO+oAβ) and 30 minutes after training (1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni correction F (5,62) = 3.897, P < 0.005; Bonferroni’s P < 0.05, n = 11 WT+vehicle, n = 10 WT+oAβ, n = 12 Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 10 Mapt-KO+oAβ, n = 12 htau/Mapt-KO+vehicle, n = 13 htau/Mapt-KO+oAβ). (I) Cued fear memory is similar in the 6 groups of mice displayed in G (1-way ANOVA F (5,79) = 1.481, P = 0.205). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005.

Likewise, an oAβ concentration subthreshold for memory impairment, 75 nM (42), impaired spatial memory (Figure 5F) and contextual fear learning in htau/Mapt-KO mice but not in Mapt-KO and WT mice (Figure 5, G and H). The impairment of contextual memory was present both at 30 minutes and 24 hours after the electric shock (Figure 5, G and H). No differences were found in cued conditioning (Figure 5I), sensory threshold (Supplemental Figure 5A), visible platform (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), and open field (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E) among groups of mice. Overall, these experiments demonstrate that the protective effect of tau suppression against the Aβ-induced reduction of the initial phase of LTP and short-term memory is specific to tau.