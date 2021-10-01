Disrupted PI3K subunit p110α signaling protects against pulmonary hypertension and reverses established disease in rodents

Overall study design

The objective of this study was to explore the role of the catalytic PI3K isoform p110α for PASMC function in pulmonary vascular remodeling and its impact for the pathobiology of PH. The project was designed under the assumption that p110α — via acting as a key downstream mediator of multiple RTKs — may represent a central target in PH. We used samples from patients with idiopathic PAH to demonstrate that multiple RTKs as well as the respective common downstream pathway were abundantly activated in vascular lesions displaying features of PAH compared with healthy controls. Further, we used a systematic approach to dissect the role of the various catalytic class IA PI3K isoforms in hPASMCs in vitro, using isoform-specific small molecule inhibitors, as well as targeted gene deletion in mice. In vitro studies in human and murine cells included quantitative assessment of mitogenic (BrdU incorporation), chemotactic (modified Boyden chamber), and antiapoptotic (Cell Death Detection ELISA) signaling, as well as immunoblotting to monitor the expression levels or activation state of relevant downstream targets (e.g., Akt, GSK-3β, FoXO, pRB, cyclin D1). The in vitro experiments and data analysis were performed in an open-label manner.

To explore the contribution of p110α to pathogenic processes during PH development and progression in vivo, we used 3 distinct animal models of experimental PH to characterize pulmonary hemodynamics, pulmonary vascular morphometric analysis, and consecutive right heart hypertrophy in detail. We generated mice harboring a targeted gene deletion of p110α in SMCs (sm-p110–/–) and subjected them to the hypoxia-induced mouse model of PH and applied a pharmacological approach by treating WT mice with isoform-specific p110α small molecule inhibitors (PIK75 or BYL719). In order to elaborate the therapeutic potential to reverse established disease, we utilized the Su/Hx and MCT rat models of PH. Animals were randomly assigned to experimental groups based on their age, body weight, and genotype. All investigators performing the experiments were blinded for the genotype or the treatment group of the respective animals during hemodynamic measurements and morphometric analysis of the lung tissue sections. Further mechanistic insights were obtained from immunoblotting, immunohistochemistry, and immunofluorescence staining. Details with regard to sampling and experimental replicates are provided in each figure legend.

Cells and cell culture

Human PASMCs (CC2581; lot 00003639143 [age: 43 years, sex: male, race: White] and lot 13981 [age: 2.5 months, sex: male, race: White]) were obtained from Lonza, and were maintained in Clonetics SmGm (CC3182). Mouse PASMCs were isolated from either WT, sm-p110α+/–, or sm-p110α–/– mice by enzymatic dispersion as described (57). Briefly, mice were euthanized and the thorax dissected. The entire heart-lung complex was removed and placed in a culture dish filled with chilled PBS buffer supplemented with penicillin-streptomycin (1%). The pulmonary artery was carefully dissected, removed, and incubated in an enzyme solution of collagenase (Sigma-Aldrich), elastase (Serva Electrophoresis GmbH), and trypsin inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich) for 15 minutes to detach the adventitia. The remaining adventitia was removed using anatomic forceps, and the endothelium was gently removed by scraping the luminal surface. The pure pulmonary artery was cut into smaller pieces and incubated for another 90 minutes at 37°C in the enzyme solution to disintegrate the tissue and separate the SMCs. After 2 minutes of centrifugation at 2000 rpm, the supernatant was discarded and the cell pellet was resuspended in DMEM culture medium containing 20% FCS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. Cells were transferred into 24-well plates. After reaching 80% confluence, cells were expanded.

Cultured diseased PASMCs isolated from patients with PAH

Explant-derived PASMCs were obtained from human pulmonary arteries (<2 mm in diameter) isolated from patients with IPAH or from control donors and cultured as previously described (40). Patient characteristics are provided in Supplemental Methods.

Human tissue samples

Human lung tissue was obtained from either individuals with IPAH or healthy donors undergoing lung transplantation. Lung tissue was snap-frozen immediately after explantation.

Generation of smooth muscle–specific p110α-deficient mice

Smooth muscle–specific p110α knockout mice were generated by cross-breeding of homozygous PI3Kcafl/fl (p110α [lox/lox]) mice (29) with SM22-Cre mice (B6.Cg-Tg[Tagln-Cre]1Her/J, The Jackson Laboratory), which express Cre recombinase under the control of the mouse transgelin (smooth muscle protein 22-alpha) promoter. SM22-Cre+/–/p110αfl/+ mice were crossed to homozygous p110αfl/fl mice to generate SM22-Cre-/p110αfl/fl (sm-p110α+/+), SM22-Cre+/p110αfl/+ (sm-p110α+/–), and SM22-Cre+/p110αfl/fl (sm-p110α–/–) littermates (30). Genotyping was performed by PCR using tail biopsies.

Animals and PH models

Hypoxia-induced PH. Male WT sm-p110α+/– or sm-p110α–/– mice (20–30 g, 8–16 weeks) were kept in a BioSpherix hypoxia chamber (10% normobaric oxygen) for 21 days. Treatment was carried out in C57BL/6J mice (JAX mice strain, Charles River Laboratories) by daily i.p. injection of 50 mg/kg PIK75 (suspended in 20% β-hydroxypropyl-cyclodextrin solution in saline buffer) or by oral gavage of 50 mg/kg BYL719 (suspended in 1% carboxymethyl cellulose).

MCT-induced PH. Male Sprague-Dawley rats (8 weeks old) (Charles River Laboratories, Janvier Labs) received a single s.c. injection of 60 mg/kg MCT (Sigma-Aldrich, C-2401) to induce PH. Control animals were injected with the same volume of isotonic NaCl solution. At day 28 after MCT injection, the rats were randomized either to the PIK75 treatment group (50 mg/kg/d) or to the vehicle-treated group.

Su/Hx-induced PH. Male Sprague-Dawley rats (8 weeks old) were s.c. injected with Sugen 5416 (Sigma-Aldrich, S8442) (20 mg/kg dissolved in DMSO) followed by exposure to hypoxia for 3 weeks and normoxia for another 2 weeks (31, 32). Controls received the same amounts of vehicle. Treatment with PIK75 (50 mg/kg/d) or BYL719 (20 mg/kg/d) was carried out during normoxia.

Hemodynamic measurements

In mice, hemodynamic analyses were conducted after 21 days of exposure to either hypoxia or normoxia. Accordingly, rats were analyzed after 42 (MCT) or 35 (Su/Hx) days. In mice, anesthesia was realized through a mixture of compressed air (0.6 l/min), oxygen (1–1.2 l/min), and isoflurane (2%). Mice were breathing autonomously through an anesthesia gas–supplying and exhaled gas–dissipating respiratory mask. Rats were anesthetized with a premixed combination of 100 mg/kg ketamine and 4 mg/kg xylazine, tracheostomized, and artificially ventilated. RVSP in mice was determined utilizing a Millar microtip pressure catheter inserted into the RV via the jugular vein. In rats, a fluid-filled catheter was utilized for RVSP measurement. SBP was monitored in the carotid artery. The catheter information was amplified by a PowerLab amplifier and converted to pressure curves using LabChart7 software (AD Instruments).

Assessment of RV hypertrophy

Subsequent to the hemodynamic measurements, the heart was removed, the RV was dissected from the LV and ventricular septum, and wet weight was obtained separately. RV hypertrophy was expressed as the ratio of RV weight to the weight of the LV free wall and ventricular septum (RV/LV + S).

Tissue preparation and morphometric analyses

Lungs were perfused with PBS for 5 minutes, extracted, and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde. After dehydration, lungs were embedded in paraffin and sectioned into 3 μm sections. Elastica van Gieson staining was performed for determination of the medial wall thickness of pulmonary arteries. Next, α-actin (Sigma-Aldrich, A2547) and vWF (Dako Deutschland GmbH, A0082) double-immunostaining was performed to visualize the smooth muscle layer (purple, Vector Vip. substrate kit, Linaris) of the arteries and the endothelial layer (brown, DAB substrate kit, Linaris) in order to quantify the degree of muscularization of pulmonary arteries. Morphometric analyses were performed using Q Win standard analyzing software (Leica Microsystems GmbH) or QuPath v0.2.0.m-10 open-source software. The degree of muscularization was quantified by half automatic colorimetric/spectrometric detection of the α-actin–positive parts of the vessel wall. The degree of muscularization was defined as follows: nonmuscularized: less than 5%, partially muscularized 5% to 69%, fully muscularized more than 70%. In each animal, more than 80 intraacinar arteries were categorized. In all cases, investigators and slides were blinded for the genotype or treatment group of the respective animals.

BrdU incorporation

DNA synthesis was measured by a BrdU-incorporation assay. Cells were cultured in 96-well plates (1 × 104 cells per well) in DMEM containing 20% FCS for 24 hours or Clonetics SmGm, washed with PBS, and starved in DMEM or Clonetics smooth muscle basal medium (SmBm) for 24 hours. Subsequently, cells were preincubated with inhibitors as indicated for at least 30 minutes followed by growth factor stimulation for 24 hours. BrdU incorporation was carried out according to the manufacturer′s specifications (Cell Proliferation ELISA, Roche) with an incubation time of 5 hours as previously described (58). Quantification was performed by measuring the absorbance using Power Wave 340 ELISA reader from Bio-Tek.

Chemotaxis

Growth factor–dependent chemotaxis was assayed utilizing a 48-well modified Boyden chamber (NeuroProbe Inc.) and collagen-coated polycarbonate, PVDF, and filters (8 μm pore size) (GE Water & Process Technologies) as described (58). Briefly, the lower wells of the chamber were filled with DMEM or SmBm supplemented with chemoattractants or vehicle in the presence or absence of inhibitors as indicated. The filters were coated with 50 mg/mL rat type I collagen (BD Biosciences) and fixed atop the bottom wells. Serum-starved SMCs were trypsinized and diluted in DMEM/SmBm to a final concentration of 4 × 105 cells per mL. Where indicated, cells were incubated for 30 minutes with inhibitors and placed into the upper chamber (50 μL per well). The chamber was kept for 5 hours at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere and was then disassembled. The cells on the upper surface of the filter were removed, and the cells on the lower surface were fixed and stained with Diff-Quick (Baxter Healthcare). For quantification, cells were counted using a 20× magnification raster ocular.

Apoptosis

Cell death was determined using Cell Death Detection ELISA (Roche) based on the detection of cytoplasmic histone-associated DNA fragments in apoptotic cells as previously described (59).

Mouse PASMCs. Cells were plated in 96-well plates (1 × 104 cells per well) in DMEM containing 20% FCS for 24 hours followed by serum starvation for 24 hours. Subsequently, cells were stimulated with PDGF-BB (30 ng/mL) or vehicle for 24 hours.

Human PASMCs. Cells were plated in 96-well plates (1 × 104 cells per well) in SmGm for 24 hours followed by application of PIK75 (100 and 300 nM) or vehicle for 24 hours. After collecting the cell lysates (and fixation), the amount of cell death was evaluated using Cell Death Detection ELISA (Roche) according to the manufacturer′s specifications. Quantification was performed by measuring the absorbance using Power Wave 340 ELISA reader from Bio-Tek.

Immunoblotting

Quiescent SMCs were left resting or stimulated with growth factors as indicated. Inhibitors were applied 30 minutes before growth factor stimulation. Cells were washed twice with HEPES/sodium chloride (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl), and then lysed in extraction buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 5 mM EDTA, 50 mM NaCl, 50 mM NaF, 1% Triton X-100, 0.1% BSA, 20 μg/mL aprotinin, 2 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 1 mM PMSF). Lysates were centrifuged (20 minutes, 12,000g), and the supernatants were subjected to Western blot analysis. Similarly, tissue samples were homogenized in RIPA buffer. Protein concentration was assessed by either the Bradford Assay or NanoDrop quantification. Homogenates were suspended in 4 × SDS sample buffer. Equal amounts of protein lysates were run on SDS–PAGE and transferred to PVDF membranes. Blots were probed with the indicated antibodies.

Immunohistochemistry

Human lung tissue was obtained from either individuals with IPAH or healthy donors undergoing lung transplantation. The study protocol for tissue donation was approved by the Ethics Committee of the University of Giessen (Giessen, Germany) and informed consent was obtained from each patient. Explanted lungs were fixed in 4% phosphate-buffered paraformaldehyde (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). The samples were embedded in paraffin and 3 μm sections were obtained from fixed tissue blocks. Immunohistochemistry was performed using antibodies directed against the phosphorylated human βPDGFR (Abcam, catalog 51046), EGFR (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3777), IGFR (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 3027), and FGFR (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 9740) with 3,3′-diaminobenzidine as a substrate (DAB Substrate Kit, Linaris). Negative controls were performed with the omission of the primary antibody. Hematoxylin was used to counterstain.

Immunofluorescence staining and assessment of apoptosis and proliferation in vivo

Tissue sections were stained for PCNA (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-7907) to detect proliferation. To assess apoptosis, sections were stained with cleaved caspase 3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 9664S) and visualized using TUNEL with an in situ cell death detection kit (Roche Molecular Biochemicals, 11684795910). Images were counterstained with nuclear DAPI and quantified as described (40).

Real-time qPCR

Total RNA was extracted from human pulmonary artery SMCs using the TRIzol (Life Technologies) RNA extraction method (PMID: 20516177). Equal amounts of isolated RNA were subsequently transcribed into cDNA using high-capacity cDNA reverse transcription kit (Applied Biosystems) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. qPCR was then performed with the iQ SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad) kit. Human-specific primers were designed using sequence information from the NCBI database and were purchased from Metabion. Expression was analyzed with the ΔCt method. The Ct values of the target genes were normalized to that of the housekeeping gene (endogenous control) encoding β-2 microglobulin (B2M) using the equation ΔCt = Ct reference − Ct target and expressed as ΔCt.

Gene name: PDGFRβ; forward primer: ACAATGACTCCCGTGGACTG; reverse primer: CTCGGCATCATTAGGGAGGA; gene name: PDGFβ; forward primer: GAGATGCTGAGTGACCACTCGA; reverse primer: GTCATGTTCAGGTCCAACTCGG; gene name: P110α; forward primer: GAGCATCCATGAAATCTGGTCGC; reverse primer: GAAGCACCTGAATAGGCAAGTCG; gene name: B2M; forward primer: AGATGAGTATGCCTGCCG; reverse primer: TCATCCAATCCAAATGCG.

Materials and antibodies

Chemicals were obtained from Sigma-Aldrich Chemie GmbH. Rat tail collagen type I was obtained from BD Biosciences, elastase from Serva Electrophoresis GmbH, and collagenase from Sigma-Aldrich Chemie GmbH. The antibody against RasGAP (clone 69.3) was a gift from Andrius Kazlauskas (Harvard Medical School). The phospho-Akt Ser473 (catalog 9271), Thr308 (catalog 13038), AKT (catalog 9272), phospho-GSK3β (catalog 9322), GSK3β (catalog 12456), pFoxO 1&3a (catalog 9496), phospho-PDGFRβ (catalog 3161), phospho-Rb (catalog 9308), phospho-tyrosine (catalog 9411), p85 (catalog 4292), p110α (catalog 4255), p110β (catalog 3011), and PCNA (catalog 13110) antibodies were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology; p110δ (catalog 7176), cyclin D1 (catalog 717), and muscle actin (catalog 53141) antibodies from Santa Cruz Biotechnology; and β-actin (catalog ab2827) from Abcam. PDGF-BB (catalog C-63022), bFGF (catalog C-60240), EGF (catalog C-60170), and IGF-I (catalog C-60840) were purchased from Promo Cell. LY-294002 and PIK-75 were from Merck, TGX-221 from Axxora, and IC-87114 from Symansis.

Statistics

All data are expressed as mean ± SEM from at least 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s or Newman-Keuls post hoc test as appropriate and as indicated. Statistical significance was defined as P < 0.05.

Study approval

Handling and breeding of mice and rats and all experiments were performed in accordance with the German laws for animal protections and were approved by the local animal care committee (Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz Nordrhein-Westfalen, Recklinghausen, Germany) and the Bezirksregierung Köln. For human tissue samples, the study protocol for tissue donation was approved by the Ethics Committee of the University of Giessen in accordance with national law and with Good Clinical Practice/International Conference on Harmonisation guidelines. Written informed consent was obtained from each patient or the patient’s next of kin.