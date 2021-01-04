RGS2-mediated translational control mediates cancer cell dormancy and tumor relapse

RGS2 is upregulated in SCCs within NSCLC cell lines, patient-derived xenograft tumors, and patient tumor tissues. Despite their dormant properties, a subpopulation of SCCs, characterized by chemoresistance and lack of proliferation marker Ki67 expression (6), has been found even in rapidly growing tumors (25) and cancer cell lines (26, 27). Therefore, we attempted to obtain SCCs by adapting the use of proliferation-dependent fluorescent cell-tracking dye CFSE that distinguishes subpopulations of slowly and rapidly growing cells (28). Three NSCLC cell lines (H460, H1299, and SK-MES-1) and a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor (PDX1-1, PDX1-2; 2 different parts to account for tumor heterogeneity) were labeled with CFSE (Figure 1A). Over the course of 1 week, dividing cells progressively dilute out label and decrease in fluorescence intensity. On day 7, a rare subpopulation of label-retaining cells was distinguishable from unlabeled/poorly labeled bulk cells, and the labeled cells were sorted by flow cytometry. The CFSE-labeled cells that fell in the upper (> 90%), middle, or lower (< 10%) range were chosen as CFSEhi, CFSEmid, and CFSElo populations as previously described (29) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136779DS1). Compared with the CFSElo and CFSEmid populations, CFSEhi cells exhibited a significantly lower proliferation rate, Ki67 proliferation index (PI), a marker of G 0 exit (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), mitotic index (Figure 1D), colony-forming capacity (Figure 1E), and chemosensitivity (Figure 1F). The CSFEmid population, wherein the majority of cells fell, showed a similar or slightly lower proliferation, mitotic index, anchorage-dependent colony-forming ability, or paclitaxel (Pc) sensitivity compared with the CSFElo population. Additional CFSEhi SCCs from 2 different PDX tumors also showed significantly lower Ki67 PI, mitotic index, colony-forming capacity, and chemosensitivity compared with the corresponding CFSElo or CFSEmid populations (Supplemental Figures 1, C and D). All the CFSEhi and CFSElo populations eventually developed tumors in mice by the day they were euthanized, but the CFSEhi population showed delayed tumor onset compared with the CFSElo populations (Figure 1G). These results indicated that the minor CSFEhi population was a distinct slow-cycling subpopulation.

Figure 1 Isolation of slow-cycling and chemoresistant population in NSCLC cell line and lung PDX samples. (A) Schematic diagram distinguishing the intrinsic slow-cycling cells (CFSEhi) from the actively cycling cells (CFSElo). (B) Gating strategy of flow cytometry sorting for CFSElo (~10%), CFSEmid (~35%–40%), and CFSEhi (~10%) populations. (C-F) The basal Ki67 positivity (C), mitotic index (D), anchorage-dependent colony formation (E), and resistance to chemotherapy in the anchorage-independent colony formation (F) of CFSEhi cells compared with CFSEmid and CFSElo cells. (G) Delayed tumorigenesis of CFSEhi cells compared with CFSElo cells in NOD/SCID mice (H460 and PDX1-2, n = 5 per group; H1299, SK [SK-MES-1], and PDX1-1, n = 6 per group). The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 6 for C; n = 5 for D; n = 3 for E; n = 4 for F. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (C, D, E, F).

We assessed the putative SCC-associated biomarkers by analyzing gene expression profiles of the CFSEhi population versus their corresponding CFSElo population. RNA-Seq analysis revealed that 319 genes were consistently upregulated or downregulated in the 5 CFSEhi populations compared with their corresponding CFSElo populations (|fold change| ≤ 1.25, Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Gene ontology (GO) analysis of these upregulated genes revealed that various genes, including those involved in the negative regulation of the response to stimuli or the regulation of cell proliferation, were significantly enriched in the CFSEhi population (Figure 2B). In contrast, the commonly downregulated genes did not show such correlations. Further analysis of the commonly upregulated genes in the CFSEhi populations and the gene products associated with the regulation of proliferation and the cell cycle revealed consistent upregulation of 11 genes (RGS2, PRDM11, CCPG1, CLU, IER5, SIX3, MAP3K8, PDCD2L, ZNF703, BCL6, and LAMA5) (Supplemental Figure 2B). By performing real-time PCR analysis, we validated upregulation of these genes’ expression in CFSEhi populations compared with their corresponding CFSElo populations. We analyzed 4 publicly available data sets and found that, among 11 upregulated genes, only RGS2 expression was consistently and significantly correlated with the expression of proliferation-associated genes (Supplemental Table 1). Upregulation of RGS2 transcription was observed in all CFSEhi SCCs from 3 NSCLC cell lines and 4 PDX tumors (fold change = 2.5, on average of 7 CFSEhi SCCs) (Figure 2C). We confirmed our findings by using the PKH26 dye, which was incorporated into the plasma membrane (30) (Supplemental Figure 3A). The PI of CSFE-labeled cells was comparable with that of PKH26-labeled cells (31). Compared with the PKH26lo populations, the PKH26hi populations displayed downregulated proliferation, decreased Ki67 PI and colony-forming ability, resistance to Pc-induced cell death, and elevated RGS2 mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E).

Figure 2 Identification of RGS2 as a potentially novel biomarker associated with quiescence-like phenotypes and the association of RGS2 expression with poor clinical outcomes. (A) Venn diagrams of differentially regulated genes in CFSEhi cells compared with CFSElo cells. (B) Gene Ontology (GO) terms significantly enriched in CFSEhi cells compared with CFSElo cells. (C) Upregulated RGS2 mRNA expression in the CFSEhi populations. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve showing poor overall and disease-free survival in RGS2hi lung ADC (n = 42) compared with RGS2lo lung ADC (n = 42) in a data set GSE30219. ADC: adenocarcinoma. (E) The correlation between RGS2 expression and cell proliferation–associated gene expressions in NSCLC tumors using a data set GSE63074. (F) GSEA to determine the enrichment of cell proliferation–, stress response-, or UPR-related gene sets in RGS2hi NSCLC using data set GSE3141. NES: normalized enrichment score. (G) Correlation analysis between RGS2 and Ki67 expression in a tissue microarray comprising 40 NSCLC tumors. Scale bar: 100 μm. Scale bar (inset): 50 μm. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 3 for C. **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (C) and log-rank test (D). Correlation was determined using Pearson’s and Spearman’s correlation (E and G).

RGS2 expression negatively correlates with the expression of genes encoding cell proliferation and is positively associated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with NSCLC. We analyzed publicly available data sets to determine the impact of RGS2 expression in clinical outcomes of patients with NSCLC. Although no significant correlation was observed between RGS2 mRNA expression and NSCLC histological subtype, patients with lung adenocarcinoma with elevated RGS2 mRNA expression exhibited significantly reduced overall and disease-free survival rates (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4A). We then assessed the correlation between RGS2 expression and genes associated with regulation of cell proliferation and found a significant inverse correlation between the expression of RGS2 and that of genes involved in cell proliferation, including MKI67 (which encodes Ki67), PCNA, and CDK2 (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4B). RGS2 expression also positively correlated with the expression of genes encoding cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors, such as CDKN1A and CDKN1B (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 4C). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (32) revealed that gene sets associated with proliferation were depleted in RGS2hi populations, whereas those associated with the response to a hazardous microenvironment, such as oxidative stress, hypoxia (33), and the UPR (34), were significantly enhanced in RGS2hi populations (FDR < 25%) (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). We further validated the correlation between RGS2 expression and proliferation of NSCLC cells in patients by performing immunofluorescence (IF) analysis of an NSCLC TMA (n = 40). We observed a significant inverse correlation between RGS2 expression and Ki67 levels in the tissues (Figure 2G and Supplemental Table 2). Collectively, these results suggest that RGS2 is an important regulator of cellular dormancy and a clinically useful biomarker for poor prognosis in patients with NSCLC.

Repeated chemotherapy exposure enriches RGS2hi SCCs from NSCLC cell lines and PDX tumors. To investigate the role of RGS2 in functional features of NSCLC SCCs, we attempted to establish RGS2hi SCCs. Because of the lack of techniques that reliably identify functionally defined RGS2hi SCCs, we adapted the use of chemotherapeutic drugs that target ACCs. We cultured a panel of human NSCLC cell lines (H460, H1299, SK-MES-1, H226B, and H1792) in the presence of Pc, cisplatin (Cs), or pemetrexed (Pm), chemotherapeutic drugs that are frequently used in the clinic (3) (Figure 3A). After 3–4 months of selection by repeated exposure to and removal of the drugs (drug holidays), we found that although most of the cells died, small surviving subpopulations eventually formed colonies. These surviving subpopulations were highly chemoresistant, as shown by minimal changes in their viability, colony-forming capacity, and apoptotic activity in the presence of chemotherapeutic drugs (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). We obtained 2 distinct groups of subpopulations. The first group (H226B/PcR, H460/PmR, and H1792/PmR) exhibited a proliferation rate and RGS2 expression similar to those of their respective parental cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). By contrast, the second group (H460/PcR, H1299/CsR, H1299/PmR, and SK-MES-1/PcR [SK/PcR]) showed significantly decreased proliferation and colony-forming capacities and transcriptional upregulation of RGS2 (Figure 3, B–D) compared with corresponding parental cells without detectable signs of apoptotic cell death or autophagy (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Hence, we chose the second group for further analyses.

Figure 3 Quiescence-like phenotypes of SCC sublines. (A) Schematic diagram showing enrichment of SCCs (H460/PcR, H1299/CsR, H1299/PmR, and SK/PcR) by long-term treatment with chemotherapeutic drugs to ACCs (H460, H1299 and SK). (B and C) Downregulation of cell proliferation (B) and anchorage-dependent colony formation (C) of SCCs compared with the corresponding ACCs. (D) Upregulation of RGS2 mRNA and protein expression in SCCs compared with the ACCs. (E) Immunoblotting showing modulation of cell proliferation, quiescence, and cell cycle arrest–associated markers in SCCs compared with the ACCs. (F and G) Downregulation of energy metabolism (F), CAP-dependent and -independent protein translation (G) in SCCs compared with ACCs. (H) Delayed growth of xenograft tumors generated from SCCs compared with those generated from ACCs in NOD/SCID mice (H460, n = 6, H460/PcR, n = 6; H1299, n = 6, H1299/CsR n = 5; H1299, n = 10, H1299/PmR, n = 10; SK, n = 5, SK/PcR, n = 5). The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 3 for B, C, D, F; n = 4 or 8 for G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We assessed whether the subpopulations had label-retaining cells. To this end, the chemotherapy-resistant subpopulations and their corresponding parental cells were labeled with CSFE and then monitored for label-retaining overtime in culture. The chemotherapy-resistant subpopulations revealed obviously greater label-retaining than did their corresponding parental cells for up to 10 days (Supplemental Figure 8C). These subpopulations seemed to be in a state of quiescence rather than senescence, as evidenced by significant decreases in Ki67 PI, cyclin D1 and CDK4 expression and increases in p27 and p21 expression, p38 phosphorylation, and ERK1/2 dephosphorylation (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 8D) without detectable senescence-associated changes, including morphological alterations (i.e., cell flattening and vacuolization) or senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal) activation (35, 36) (Supplemental Figure 8E). In addition, compared with their corresponding parental cells, these subpopulations also showed reductions in metabolic activity and mRNA translation, as evidenced by decreases in the oxygen consumption rate (OCR)/extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) and Renilla and firefly luciferase reporter activities, which reflect CAP-dependent and CAP-independent protein translation, respectively (37), and a decrease in methionine analog incorporation, which reflects de novo protein synthesis (Figure 3, F and G; and Supplemental Figure 8F). When tumorigenic capacity was analyzed in mice, H460/PcR, H1299/CsR, and H1299/PmR cells successfully developed tumors with a markedly delayed tumor onset compared with their corresponding parental cells (Figure 3H). Once developed, the tumors from these subpopulations displayed a steeply increased growth rate and level of chemoresistance (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 9). Hence, these subpopulations appeared to remain in a slow-cycling state until a permissive in vivo microenvironment supported recurrent tumor growth. Together, these results suggest that H460/PcR, H1299/CsR, H1299/PmR, and SK/PcR subpopulations represent a group of functional SCCs in NSCLC. Because the SK/PcR cells failed to generate xenograft tumors within 100 days after injection, we used the H460/PcR, H1299/CsR, and H1299/PmR subpopulations as preclinical models to study the biology of RGS2hi SCCs.

RGS2 promotes SCC quiescence-like phenotypes and survival against ER stress–induced apoptosis. To determine the role of RGS2 in quiescence-like phenotypes of SCCs, we used H460/PcR cells, in which RGS2 expression was silenced by stable transfection with shRNAs that targeted different regions of RGS2 mRNA (H460/PcR-shRGS2), and H460 cells with forced overexpression of RGS2 (H460-RGS2). Compared with control cells (H460/PcR-shEV), 2 different H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells exhibited significant increases in proliferation, Ki67 PI, and colony-forming capacities (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 10, A–D). Moreover, H460/PcR-shRGS2 displayed increased expression levels of cyclin D1, CDK4, and PCNA compared with H460/PcR-shEV cells (Figure 4B, left). Conversely, H460-RGS2 cells exhibited decreased levels of these proteins compared with control cells (H460-EV) (Figure 4B, right). Furthermore, compared with H460/PcR-shEV cells, H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells displayed increases in the OCR and ECAR, CAP-dependent and CAP-independent protein translation, and de novo protein synthesis (Figure 4, C and D, left and Supplemental Figure 10, E and F), whereas all of these activities were decreased in H460-RGS2 cells compared with H460-EV cells (Figure 4, C and D, right, and Supplemental Figure 10F). These findings support that RGS2 expression endows SCCs with quiescence-like phenotypes.

Figure 4 RGS2 is tightly associated with the acquisition of quiescence-like phenotypes in SCCs. (A) Upregulation of anchorage-dependent (A, left) and -independent colony formation (A, right) in H460/PcR cells stably transfected with RGS2 shRNA (H460/PcR-shRGS2) compared with those stably transfected with control shRNA (H460/PcR-shEV). (B–D) Modulation of the expression of cell proliferation–associated markers (B), energy metabolism (C), CAP-dependent and -independent protein translation (D) in H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells compared with H460/PcR-shEV (B–D, left) or H460 cells stably transfected with RGS2 expression vectors (H460-RGS2) compared with those stably transfected with empty vectors (H460-EV) (B–D, right). (E) ER stress–induced apoptosis caused by thapsigargin treatment (TG; 25 nM) or hypoxia (1% O 2 ) in H460 and H460/PcR cells was determined by immunoblots. (F and G) Modulation of UPR-induced apoptosis in H460-RGS2 (F) and H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells (G) by comparison with H460-EV and H460/PcR-shEV cells, respectively. Apoptosis was determined by immunoblots. (H and I) NOD/SCID mice implanted with H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells showed delayed tumor onset (H) and reduction in growth (I) compared with those implanted with H460/PcR-shEV cells (n = 5 per group). The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 4 for A; n = 3 for C; n = 4 or 8 for D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Given that persistent ER stresses, such as DNA damage caused by chemotherapy (14), ER calcium depletion, and hypoxia (38), can induce apoptotic cell death (16, 39), we reasoned that SCCs might evolve unique mechanisms that ensure their survival during conditions that would otherwise cause ER stress–induced apoptosis. Indeed, SCCs displayed the capacity to escape ER stress–induced apoptosis, as shown by minimal changes in caspase-3 and PARP cleavage and the low number of sub-G1 phase cells in the presence of ER stressors thapsigargin (TG) and hypoxia (40) (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 10, G–I). Of note, compared with H460-EV cells, H460-RGS2 cells showed a significantly increased survival capacity against TG, hypoxia, and Pc (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 10J). Conversely, compared with H460/PcR-shEV cells, H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells showed a dramatically decreased survival capacity against TG- and Pc-induced stresses (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 10, K and L). Consistently, 2 different H460/PcR cells, in which RGS expression was ablated by CRISPR/Cas9 system, also revealed significantly increased proliferation, Ki67 PI, anchorage-dependent and -independent colony-forming capacities, and protein translation, but underwent apoptosis in response to TG or Pc treatment (Supplemental Figure 11).

When inoculated in mice, H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells displayed markedly delayed tumor development compared with those inoculated with H460/PcR-shEV cells (Figure 4H). Specifically, every mouse inoculated with H460/PcR-shEV cells developed tumors by day 29, at which time only one of the mice inoculated with H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells had developed tumors. Every mouse bearing H460/PcR-EV or H460/PcR-shRGS2 xenografts showed tumor formation by day 37; however, the H460/PcR-shRGS2 tumors were significantly smaller in volume than H460/PcR tumors (Figure 4I). Tumors inoculated with H460/PcR-shRGS2 xenografts also showed significantly retarded growth compared with those inoculated with H460/PcR cells transfected with scrambled shRNA (Supplemental Figure 12). RGS2 thus seemed to endow SCCs with survival capacity, especially in an in vivo microenvironment featuring various ER stresses, such as hypoxia and glucose deprivation (41). These results suggest that RGS2 expression allows SCCs’ survival capacity against ER stress–induced apoptosis.

ATF4 expression is suppressed in SCCs and remains unchanged during ER stress. We investigated the mechanisms that mediate the functional roles of RGS2 in SCCs. We reasoned that RGS2 expression may allow SCCs the capacities of cancer stem cells (CSCs), which by definition self-renew, display tumor-initiating potential, and induce drug resistance (42). However, CSC-associated functional features, including the expression of CSC- and epithelial-mesenchymal transition–related markers, sphere-forming ability, and aldehyde dehydrogenase positivity remained minimally changed in the established RGS2hi SCCs compared with their parental cells (Supplemental Figure 13). We next monitored the expression levels of genes involved in the PERK, ATF6, and IRE1α branches of the UPR in SCCs. We found that ATF6, ERN1, and target gene signatures of the ATF6 and IRE1α branches were almost consistently upregulated in the 3 SCCs compared with their corresponding parental cells (Figure 5A). These findings suggest that the ATF6 and IRE1α branches of the UPR are activated in SCCs to ensure protein-folding homeostasis (proteostasis) in an environment with ER stresses.

Figure 5 Reduction in ER stress–induced UPR and ATF4-mediated apoptosis in SCCs. (A) RNA expression of markers of the 3 UPR branches in SCCs by comparison with their corresponding ACCs was determined by real-time PCR. (B) Immunoblots showing changes in protein expression levels of PERK pathway components in SCCs compared with ACCs. (C) Decreased UPR induction by treatment with thapsigargin (TG; 25 nM) for the indicated time intervals in SCCs compared with ACCs was shown by immunoblotting. (D) Decreased ATF4 target gene induction by paclitaxel treatment (Pc; 20 nM, up to 24 hours) in H460/PcR cells compared with H460 cells was determined by real-time PCR. (E–H) Restoration of protein translation and subsequent cell death resulting from the overexpression of ATF4. Changes in CAP-dependent and -independent protein translation (E), nascent protein synthesis (F), cell proliferation (G) and apoptosis (H) were determined in H460/PcR cells transfected with increasing amounts of ATF4. (I and J) Attenuation of ATF4 overexpression–induced apoptosis by treatment with rapamycin (Rapa; 50 nM, for 12 hours) (I) and with the indicated concentrations of NAC for 24 hours (J). The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 3 for A; n = 3 for D; n = 4 or 6 for E; n = 6 for F; n = 3 for G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and D) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (E-G).

Intriguingly, SCCs displayed greater levels of phospho-eIF2α (peIF2α) along with downregulation of ATF4 and ATF4 target genes, including DDIT3 and PPT1R15A (38, 40), compared with their corresponding parental cells (Figure 5, A and B). ER stress induces PERK and eIF2α phosphorylation, which is followed by preferential ATF4 translation (43). Indeed, SCCs and their respective parental cells exhibited PERK phosphorylation upon exposure to TG (Figure 5C). However, unlike their corresponding parental cells, SCCs exhibited minimal changes in phosphorylation of eIF2α and protein levels of ATF4, CHOP, and GADD34 in response to the ER stressor. Consistently, exposure to chemotherapeutic drugs induced minimal effects on ATF4 target gene expression, eIF2α phosphorylation, and ATF4 levels in the 3 SCCs (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 14). Thus, the upstream PERK branch appeared to be uncoupled from the downstream target genes. Based on the role of ATF4 in the restoration of protein synthesis after transient suppression, induction of apoptosis, or both under ER stress (16, 17), we propose that a regulatory mechanism for ATF4 expression enables SCCs to maintain survival in an environment with ER stresses.

SCCs escape ER stress–induced apoptosis by suppressing ATF4-mediated protein synthesis. ATF4-mediated mRNA translation was found to induce antiapoptotic or apoptotic activities in stressed cells depending on expression levels (18, 44). Indeed, induced ATF4 expression caused a dose-dependent increase in mRNA translation in H460/PcR cells (Figure 5, E and F; and Supplemental Figure 15). Further, restoration of ATF4 expression to a moderate level stimulated proliferation of H460/PcR cells. In contrast, overload in translation through forced ATF4 overexpression caused a decrease in proliferation via apoptotic cell death, as shown by increases in caspase-3 and PARP cleavage (Figure 5, G and H). Moreover, ATF4-induced apoptosis was markedly attenuated in response to treatment with an mTOR inhibitor (rapamycin) (Figure 5I) or an ROS scavenger [N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)] (Figure 5J). These findings suggest a model in which the sustained attenuation of protein synthesis, as manifested by downregulation of ATF4, endows SCCs with cellular dormancy and survival capacity during exposure to sources of ER stress.

RGS2 binds ATF4 and induces its proteasome-mediated degradation. Based on our results showing downregulation of ATF4 in RGS2hi SCCs and results from a previous study suggesting a modulatory link between RGS2 and ATF4 (45), we hypothesized the potential involvement of RGS2 in regulation of ATF4 expression. Indeed, H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells showed increased levels of ATF4 protein and ATF4 target gene expression along with decreased levels of eIF2α phosphorylation compared with H460/PcR cells (Figure 6A). These differences in H460-RGS2 cells compared with H460 cells opposed those observed in H460/PcR-shRGS2 cells compared with H460/PcR cells (Figure 6B). These findings clearly indicated the role of RGS2 in ATF4 expression.

Figure 6 Regulation of ATF4 protein stability by RGS2 via interaction in SCCs. (A and B) Changes in the expression of ATF4, phosphorylated eIF2α, and ATF4 target genes in H460/PcR-shRGS2 compared with H460/PcR-shEV (A) and in H460-RGS2 compared with H460-EV (B), as determined by immunoblotting and real-time PCR. (C) ATF4 mRNA expression in SCCs compared with the corresponding ACCs, in H460/PcR-shRGS2 compared with H460/PcR-shEV and in H460-RGS2 compared with H460-EV was analyzed by real-time PCR. (D) Regulation of de novo ATF4 protein synthesis in H460-EV and H460-RGS2 cells was determined by autoradiography using 35S-labeled ATF4 immunoprecipitants. Immunoblotting result is representative of triplicates. (E) Changes in ATF4 protein stability regulated by RGS2 were determined by immunoblotting using lysates from cells treated with cycloheximide (CHX; 100 μg/mL) for the indicated time periods. Immunoblotting result is representative of triplicates. (F) ATF4 ubiquitination in SCCs compared with ACCs and in cells with modulated RGS2 expression was determined by immunoprecipitation of ATF4 and subsequent immunoblotting for ubiquitin. (G) The endogenous interaction between RGS2 and ATF4 was determined by coimmunoprecipitation assay in H460/PcR cells treated with MG132 (10 μM for 4 hours). (H) The interaction between ectopic RGS2 and endogenous ATF4 was determined by coimmunoprecipitation assay in H460 cells treated with or without MG132 (10 μM, 4 hours). (I) Diagrams showing the full-length (FL) and mutant recombinant RGS2 proteins. (J) The interaction between ATF4 and FL or mutant RGS2 proteins was determined by pulldown assay. (K) Regulation of protein translation by overexpression of FL or mutant RGS2 proteins. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 3 for A–E; n = 6 for K. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–E) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (K).

We then investigated the mechanism by which RGS2 regulates ATF4 expression. ATF4 transcription did not differ between SCCs and their corresponding parental cells, between H460/PcR-shRGS2 and H460/PcR cells, or between H460-RGS2 and H460 cells (Figure 6C). RGS2 has a regulatory role in protein synthesis (24); however, H460-RGS2 and H460 cells showed a similar rate of de novo synthesis of the ATF4 protein (Figure 6D). Intriguingly, the half-life of the ATF4 protein was significantly shorter in RGS2-transfected H460 and H1299 cells than in their corresponding control cells (Figure 6E). Moreover, pretreatment with MG132 increased the levels of polyubiquitinated forms of ATF4 in H460/PcR cells and RGS2-transfected H460 cells compared with control cells (Figure 6F). By contrast, shRNA-mediated depletion of RGS2 suppressed ATF4 polyubiquitination in H460/PcR cells. Coimmunoprecipitation assays using H460/PcR cells in which proteasome machinery was inactivated by MG132 treatment showed an association between ATF4 and RGS2 (Figure 6G). H460 cells, in which RGS2 expression was enforced by transfection before MG132 treatment, confirmed RGS2 and ATF4 association (Figure 6H). The input lanes showed that MG132 proteasome inhibitor treatment restored ATF4 expression in RGS2-transfected H460 cells.

To identify the active domains within RGS2 that confer ATF4-binding capacity, we generated bacterial expression vectors carrying full-length (FL) RGS2 and 3 deletion mutants in which parts of the carboxyl terminus (ΔC79 and ΔC169) or residues upstream of RGS2 (ΔN79) were deleted (Figure 6I). A pulldown assay using bacterial proteins revealed that both FL RGS2 and 2 RGS2 mutants (ΔC79 and ΔC169) associated with ATF4 in H460 cell lysates. By contrast, the truncation mutant without the residues upstream of RGS2 (ΔN79) failed to associate with ATF4 (Figure 6J). Moreover, protein translation was prominently suppressed in FL RGS2–transfected or ΔC79-transfected H460 cells compared with empty vector–transfected (EV-transfected) or ΔN79-transfected cells (Figure 6K). These results suggest that an interaction between RGS2 and ATF4 via the RGS2 N-terminal residues (1–79) mediated ATF4 proteasomal degradation, leading to the prolonged suppression of global mRNA translation in NSCLC SCCs.

RGS2hi/ATF4lo SCCs are present in NSCLC PDXs and are enriched during chemotherapy. Our data thus far have shown that SCCs are characterized by high RGS2 and low ATF4 expression (RGS2hi/ATF4lo) and that they emerge to escape ER stress. We thus determined whether RGS2hi/ATF4lo SCCs emerge within residual lung tumors during chemotherapy in vivo. As shown by Western blotting and IHC analyses, residual H460 xenograft tumors in NOD/SCID mice and Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) allograft tumors in C57BL/6 mice treated with 3 cycles of a clinically relevant combinatorial chemotherapeutic regimen (i.e., a 7-day regimen comprising Pc/Cs treatment for 1 day followed by a 6-day drug holiday) displayed markedly increased RGS2 and decreased ATF4 protein levels compared with the corresponding vehicle-treated control tumors (Figure 7, A–H; and Supplemental Figure 16A).

Figure 7 Enrichment of RGS2hi/ATF4lo SCCs in chemoresistant tumors. (A–D) H460 xenografts in NOD/SCID were subjected to 3 cycles of vehicle or paclitaxel/cisplatin (Pc/Cs) treatment (n = 6 per group) (A). (B) Tumor growth of vehicle- or Pc/Cs-treated H460 xenograft tumors. (C) IHC analyses showing the expression of RGS2 and ATF4 in the vehicle- or Pc/Cs-treated H460 xenograft tumors. (D) Protein expression level of RGS2 and ATF4 in the vehicle- or Pc/Cs-treated H460 xenograft tumors. Representative immunoblotting is shown. (E–H) LLC allografts in C57BL/6 mice were subjected to 3 cycles of vehicle or Pc/Cs treatment (n = 8 per group) (E). (F) Tumor growth of vehicle- or Pc/Cs-treated LLC allograft tumors. (G) IHC analyses showing expression of RGS2 and ATF4 in the vehicle- or Pc/Cs-treated LLC allograft tumors. (H) Protein expression level of RGS2 and ATF4 in the vehicle- or Pc/Cs-treated LLC allograft tumors. Representative immunoblotting is shown. (I-L) PDX tumors in NOD/SCID mice were subjected to the 3 cycles of Pc/Cs treatment. At 3 different time points, PDX tumors were harvested and analyzed. (n = 5 per each phase) (I). (J) Correlation analysis between RGS2 and Ki67 expression in PDX tumors. Scale bar: 50 μm, inset: 20 μm. (K) Changes in the relative tumor volume after Pc/Cs treatment. (L) Intratumoral expression of RGS2 and ATF4 in each phase of Pc/Cs-treated tumors. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 6 for C, G; n = 3 for D, H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–E) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (K).

To validate the clinical relevance of these results, we assessed whether RGS2hi/ATF4lo drug-tolerant SCCs are present in human primary NSCLC tumors and selected for during chemotherapy (Figure 7I). Because of technical challenges to sampling residual human lung tumor tissues, we monitored RGS2hi/ATF4lo populations in 3 different NSCLC PDX tumors before and after chemotherapy. Consistent with the results in the analysis of an NSCLC TMA (Figure 2G), an inverse correlation between RGS2 and Ki67 expression was obtained in the PDX models (Figure 7J). During the administration of 3 cycles of the clinically relevant combinatorial chemotherapeutic regimen, the PDX tumors shrank to less than 50% of their original volume within 22 days (Figure 7K). Although ATF4+ cells were detectable in drug-naive tumors at baseline by IHC analysis, they were decreased in number (2.5-fold on average) during chemotherapy. Conversely, we observed a time-dependent increase in RGS2+ cells (5-fold on average) in residual tumors compared with their baseline tumors during chemotherapy (Figure 7L and Supplemental Figure 16B). These data suggest that distinct RGS2hi/ATF4lo subpopulations within residual tumor lesions are selected during chemotherapy.

RGS2 depletion induces apoptosis in RGS2hi/ATF4lo SCCs and prevents tumor relapse. To link these findings to clinical application, we evaluated the effects of RGS2 depletion on tumor relapse after chemotherapy. H460 xenograft tumors that apparently regressed during chemotherapy resumed growth after the cessation of chemotherapy (Figure 8A). RGS2 ablation by injection with a liposome-encapsulated siRNA significantly suppressed the outgrowth of residual xenograft tumors by inducing apoptosis, as evidenced by IHC analysis of cleaved caspase-3 levels in the tumors (Figure 8, B and C). The siRNA-mediated RGS2 ablation also suppressed H460/PcR-mediated xenograft tumor growth (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 17A). We also observed enhanced antitumor activities after combined treatment with RGS2 siRNA and Pc (Figure 8E and Supplemental Figure 17B). Similar results were obtained with 2 different PDX models (Figure 8, F and G; and Supplemental Figure 17C). These findings suggest the potential of targeting RGS2 to suppress SCC-derived tumor relapse and to restore chemosensitivity.

Figure 8 Prevention of tumor relapse by depletion of RGS2hi/ATF4lo SCCs enriched during chemotherapy. (A-C) NOD/SCID mice bearing H460 xenograft tumors were subjected to 3 cycles of a Pc/Cs treatment. After treatment, relapsed tumors were intratumorally injected with scrambled or RGS2 siRNAs (n = 6 per group). (A) Changes in tumor growth in each group. (B) Representative IHC results for RGS2 and cleaved caspase-3 (Cl-Cas3) expression in tumors harvested at the end of the experiment. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) IHC analyses for RGS2 and Cl-Cas3 in scrambled or RGS2 siRNA–treated relapsed tumors. (D and E) H460/PcR xenograft tumors in NOD/SCID mice were treated with either RGS2 siRNAs alone or in combination with paclitaxel. (D) Changes in H460/PcR xenograft tumor volume in each group. (E) IHC analyses for Cl-Cas3 in tumors at the end of combinational treatment. (F and G) Two PDX tumors were implanted in the NOD/SCID mice and subjected to 3 cycles of vehicle or Pc/Cs treatment. Relapsed tumors were intratumorally injected with scrambled or RGS2 siRNA. (F) Changes in tumor growth in each group. (G) IHC analyses for RGS2 and Cl-Cas3 in tumors harvested at the end of the experiment. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 6 for C; n = 12 for E; n = 8 for G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A, C, F, G) and 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (D and E).

Abrogation of translational control sensitizes SCCs to ER stress–induced apoptosis and facilitates the eradication of SCCs in vitro and in vivo in combination with chemotherapy. Because anticancer drugs that target RGS2 are currently unavailable, we searched the FDA-approved drugs list (1,622 compounds) for clinically available therapeutics that can restore translational programs. We focused on PDE5 inhibitors (sildenafil and tadalafil) that can activate protein synthesis in skeletal muscle (46, 47). Indeed, these inhibitors induced a dose-dependent increase in protein synthesis (Supplemental Figure 18A) and suppressed the characteristics of quiescence, e.g., upregulated p38 phosphorylation, increases in the expression of p21 and p27, and decreases in ERK phosphorylation and cyclin D1 expression, in SCCs (Figure 9A). Notably, in comparison with PDE5 inhibitor treatment alone, combined treatment with the PDE5 inhibitor and Pc markedly suppressed the viability and colony-forming capacity of H460/PcR cells by inducing apoptosis (Figure 9, B–D). Consistently, combined treatment with Pc and dibutyryl-cyclic GMP (db-cGMP), a cGMP analog that acts similar to PDE5 inhibitors, exhibited greater inhibition of the colony-forming ability of H460/PcR cells compared with db-cGMP treatment alone (Supplemental Figure 18B). Consistent with the effects of cGMP signaling on the insulin signaling pathway (48, 49), these inhibitors increased Akt, mTOR, and 4E-BP1 phosphorylation (Figure 9A), suggesting that the effects of these drugs on protein synthesis are mediated by PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling and subsequent 4E-BP1 phosphorylation. Indeed, apoptosis was markedly attenuated by treatment with rapamycin (Figure 9E) or NAC (Figure 9F), confirming that increased protein synthesis and ROS production are key drivers of apoptotic death in sildenafil and Pc treated H460/PcR cells.

Figure 9 Chemotherapeutic sensitization via the deregulation of translational control in SCCs. (A) Immunoblotting of markers related to cell proliferation, growth, and survival in PDE5 inhibitor–treated H460/PcR cells. (B–D) Cell viability (B), anchorage-dependent colony formation (C), and apoptosis (D) in H460/PcR cells treated with either PDE5 inhibitor alone or in combination with paclitaxel (Pc; 20 nM). (E and F) Abrogation of sildenafil-mediated enhancement of Pc-induced apoptosis in H460/PcR cells by treatment with rapamycin (Rapa; 50 nM) (E) or NAC (10 mM) (F) in combination. (G–I) Potentiation of tumor growth inhibition by combined treatment with chemotherapy and sildenafil (Sild) in NOD/SCID mice bearing SCC (H460/PcR and H1299/CsR) xenografts (G) and PDX (H) (H460/PcR, Con (control): n = 6, Sild: n = 6, Pc: n = 8, Sild+Pc: n = 8; H1299/CsR, Con: n = 5, Sild: n = 5, cisplatin [Cs]: n = 5, Sild+Cs: n = 6; PDX1, n = 6 per group). (I) IHC analyses for Cl-Cas3 in tumors treated with a combination of chemotherapy and sildenafil. The data are presented as the mean ± SD. n = 4 for B; n = 3 for C; n = 6–18 for I. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test.

We evaluated the efficacy of sildenafil treatment in combination with chemotherapy in vivo. Because the results of treatment with both PDE5 inhibitors in vitro were similar, we used only sildenafil for this in vivo study. We started the drug treatment in mice within 1 week of NSCLC cell injection to assess the effects of the combined treatment on outgrowth of SCC in vivo. Compared with single treatments, combination treatment with sildenafil and chemotherapy significantly suppressed the outgrowth from H460/PcR and H1299/CsR xenograft tumors (Figure 9G) and PDX tumors (Figure 9H). IHC analysis of the tumors revealed that compared with the other treatments, the combination treatment induced a statistically significant increase in caspase-3 cleavage (20-fold increase on average compared with the vehicle-treated control) (Figure 9I and Supplemental Figure 18C). We next evaluated the efficacy of the combined treatment in mice carrying H460/PcR xenograft tumors of approximately 200 mm3 in volume. Compared with the single treatments, the combination treatment led to significant growth inhibition of the established tumors (Supplemental Figure 18D). The combination therapy did not result in weight loss in excess of that seen with inhibitor monotherapy or vehicle treatment (Supplemental Figure 18E). These results suggest that restoring protein synthesis by PDE5 inhibitors imposes additional ER stress on SCCs, thus facilitating their eradication by chemotherapy and ultimately preventing tumor relapse in vivo.