Lymph node fibroblastic reticular cells deposit fibrosis-associated collagen following organ transplantation

Mast cells as key regulators of early collagen I production in the DLN following skin transplantation. Skin allografts from BALB/c mice were transplanted onto C57BL/6 mice (WT, WT), and DLNs were harvested and sectioned to study the ECM as early as 1 day after transplantation. The DLNs contained a higher density of collagen I fibers as well as expanded lymphatic vessels in comparison with naive LNs (P < 0.01, Figure 1A). We used a stepwise approach to investigate the role of various immune cells in the stimulation of FRCs to produce collagen I shortly after transplantation. We observed a similar increase in collagen I in the DLNs of Rag1–/– recipients (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136618DS1), suggesting that the activities of alloreactive T and B cells were not critical for the induction of collagen I. Depletion of macrophages through the treatment of the transplant recipient with clodronate likewise did not affect collagen I synthesis in the DLNs (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, we observed no effect on Lyve-1+ lymphatic vessels or Meca-79+ HEVs (data not shown). Mast cells are a family of early innate immune cells that could potentially induce the formation of collagen I in the DLN, so we investigated their possible role. Staining with toluidine blue revealed a significant increase in the density of mast cells in the DLNs of skin transplant recipients compared with LNs from naive mice (P < 0.05, Figure 1B). Furthermore, the fluorescent signal of the type I high-affinity IgE receptor (FcεR1), a protein specifically expressed by mast cells (18), was also higher in the DLNs compared with signal in naive LNs (P < 0.01, Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Mast cells as early inducers of collagen I deposition in the DLN. (A) Images show a comparison of collagen I (red) expression between the DLNs of mice on day 1 after allogeneic skin transplantation and the LNs of naive mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. Semiquantitative assessment is shown in the graph. n = 4. (B) Toluidine blue staining of mast cells (dashed circles) and comparison of their populations in DLNs and naive LNs. Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 4. (C) Representative IF staining of mast cells and semiquantitative assessment of FcεRI (green) expression by mast cells in DLNs. Lyve-1+ lymphatic endothelium (red) and DAPI+ nuclei (blue) staining is also shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 4. (D) IF staining of collagen I (red) and Lyve-1 (green) in the LNs of naive BALB/c mice, as well as the DLNs of C57BL/6→BALB/c skin-transplanted mice and KitW-sh/W-sh→BALB/c skin-transplanted mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. n = 4. (E) Gene expression levels of the mast cell proteases as well as Vegfa, Fgf2, and Il6 with and without H 2 O 2 stimulation (n = 4; each dot represents 1 sample). (F) Gene expression levels of Col1a1, Tgfb1, and Smad2 in FRCs following treatment with different mast cell–conditioned media (CM). n = 4. (G) Micrographs and tube formation analysis of SVEC4-10 cells treated with different mast cell–conditioned media. Scale bars: 100 μm. The percentage of the areas stained positive in the fluorescence micrographs was assessed in 3–6 random microscopic fields for each mouse. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C, and E) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post hoc test (F and G).

Kitw-sh/w-sh mice (on a C57BL6 background), which lack mast cells, were used as recipients and donors to study the role of host and intragraft mast cells in the production of ECM after transplantation. Although the use of mast cell–deficient recipients resulted in no significant impact on collagen I deposition (data not shown), we observed a decrease in collagen I deposition in the DLNs when we used mast cell–deficient donors (as compared with WT donors) (P < 0.05, Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C). To confirm the migration of mast cells, we transplanted skin allografts from C57BL/6-Tg (UBC–mCherry) mouse donors into BALB/c recipients to determine whether mCherry+ cells infiltrated the DLNs of the recipient mice. We detected donor-derived DLN-infiltrating mCherry+ cells that expressed FcεR1 as well as tryptase (both mast cell markers) 2 hours after transplantation (Supplemental Figure 1D). As mast cells could respond quickly to the changes induced by IRI (19), we sought to determine whether donor mast cells alter the microarchitecture of the DLN in highly ischemic grafts. Remarkably, prolonged cold ischemia resulted in significant expansion of lymphatic vessels in the DLNs compared with the control DLNs (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 1E). The ischemic DLNs also contained greater deposition of collagen I, collagen III, and collagen IV as compared with the control group (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G, P < 0.05 for the collagen I and collagen III comparison; P = 0.05 for the collagen IV comparison).

Next, we sought to determine the effect of ischemia on the secretory repertoire of P815 mast cells in vitro. Using in vitro oxidative stress (OS) assays (20, 21), the gene expression of murine mast cell proteases Mcpt2, Mcpt4, and Mcpt6, markers of mast cell activation (22), as well as of Vegfa, Fgf2, and Il6, was significantly higher in OS mast cells compared with expression levels in the control groups (P < 0.05, Figure 1E). Vegfa could support lymphatic expansion, Fgf2 could stimulate FRCs, and Il6 could create a proinflammatory milieu in the DLN, respectively. Culturing FRCs in media collected from P815 cells treated with H 2 O 2 resulted in higher expression of collagen I (Col1a1), Tgfb1, and Smad2 by FRCs in comparison with expression in FRCs cultured in media extracted from untreated P815 cells (P < 0.05, Figure 1F). We also examined the effect of mast cell–conditioned media on lymphangiogenesis in vitro using the SVEC4-10 cell line (23) and found that media from H 2 O 2 -treated mast cells resulted in more extensive tube formation in SVEC4-10 cells compared with media from untreated mast cells or no treatment (Figure 1G).

Accumulation of collagen I in the DLN long after rejection of the organ transplant. Next, we examined the deposition of collagen I fibers in the DLN following allograft rejection. Compared with a naive LN, the DLNs contained a higher density of collagen I fibers 7 days after skin transplantation. Interestingly, this accumulation persisted up to 42 days and 100 days after skin transplantation (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 2A). A similar increase in collagen I was also noted in the DLNs of heart transplant recipients (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 2A). This finding suggests an absence of full recovery in the DLN microarchitecture following the complete rejection of the organ.

As many organ transplant recipients undergo second and third transplantations, we questioned whether retransplanting skin and heart allografts in the same location as the previous graft (following its full rejection) would result in amplification of collagen I deposition in the DLN within a short time frame. DLNs were harvested 4 weeks after the second heart transplant and third skin transplant in each mouse (Supplemental Figure 2B, referred to herein as DLNRep). We found that collagen I deposition in these DLNs became more dense following repetitive skin transplants as compared with a single transplant (P < 0.01, Figure 2A compared with Supplemental Figure 2A). The DLNRep also contained thickened collagen I and fibronectin fibers in a nodular pattern, especially around the lymphatic vessels and HEVs, in contrast to the thin, fibrillary pattern observed in an age-matched naive LN (Figure 2B). Masson’s trichrome staining also revealed a greater amount of fibrosis around the HEVs of the DLNRep compared with the naive LN (Figure 2C). We noted similar increases in collagen I deposition and lymphatic expansion in the DLNRep of heart transplant recipients (2 consecutive heart implantations in the abdomen, P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 2C). Electron micrographs of the DLNRep revealed the presence of mast cells, occlusion of HEVs with swelling of endothelial cells, and accumulation of collagen I fibers in the LN interstitium (Supplemental Figure 2D). Collagen I also accumulated in the spleens of mice that underwent repetitive skin transplantation (Supplemental Figure 2E). To understand the extent to which rejection contributed to collagen I deposition, syngeneic transplantation was performed in C57BL/6 mice as a comparator to the allogenic transplantation. The density of collagen I was slightly higher in the DLNs of the recipients of the syngeneic transplant as compared with the corresponding LNs of a naive mouse. However, collagen I deposition in the DLNs of the syngeneic transplant recipients was considerably lower than what we observed in the DLNs of the allogeneic transplant recipients (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Repetitive skin transplantation induces fibrosis in DLNs. (A) Collagen I fibers (red) in the DLNs (axillary LNs, DLNRep) of mice following repetitive skin transplantation in comparison with the axillary LNs of age-matched naive mice and semiquantitative analysis. Scale bar: 1500 μm. n = 5. (B) Costaining of Meca-79+ HEVs (green) and Lyve-1+ lymphatic vessels (green) with collagen I fibers (red) and fibronectin fibers (red) in DLNRep and age-matched naive LNs. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Masson’s trichrome stain of fibrosis in DLNRep and age-matched naive LNs. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Fluorescence micrographs showing expression of the myofibroblast marker α-SMA by PDPN+ FRCs in DLNRep and naive LNs. Scale bars: 100 μm. (E) Gene expression levels of fibrosis markers and TGF-β signaling molecules in the DLNRep and LNs of naive mice. n = 4. The percentage of the areas stained positive in the fluorescence micrographs was assessed in 3–6 random microscopic fields for each mouse. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

In addition, α-SMA, a marker of differentiated myofibroblasts (24), was detected by immunofluorescence (IF) staining. The number of PDPN+α-SMA+ cells was significantly higher in DLNRep compared with naive LNs, indicative of the transition of FRCs toward myofibroblasts (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2G). mRNA expression levels of ECM markers such as Acta2, Fn1, and Col1a1, the proinflammatory cytokine Tgfb1, and the key TGF-β1 signaling molecule Smad2 were also increased in the DLNRep as compared with naive LNs (Figure 2E). We made similar observations in the para-aortic and mediastinal LNs, which functioned as the DLNRep following 2 consecutive heart transplants in the abdomen (data not shown).

Senescence in FRCs is associated with deposition of collagen I in the DLNRep. The process of senescence induces the proinflammatory secretome of cells, and unabated stress to these cells can result in the prolonged presence of senescent cells in a tissue, which can contribute significantly to tissue fibrosis and damage via multiple routes as a result of the persistence of their associated proinflammatory features (25). We have demonstrated previously that FRCs in the KLN become senescent following repetitive ischemia/reperfusion of the kidney (17). Next, we decided to test whether FRCs stimulated by strong and persistent proinflammatory cues become senescent and whether this transition affects their differentiation toward scar-forming myofibroblasts responsible for the development of fibrosis in the DLN following transplantation. The senescence marker β-gal was expressed more robustly in DLNRep in comparison with naive LNs (P = 0.08, Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Sections of these LNs were also costained for the senescence marker p21 and the FRC marker PDPN, revealing that FRCs in the DLNRep expressed a significantly higher level of p21 than did those in a naive LN (P < 0.01, Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, the DLNRep expressed higher mRNA levels of the senescence gene markers Cdkn2a, Cdkn1a, Trp53, and Cdkn1c (P < 0.05, Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Senescent FRCs play a crucial role in the accumulation of ECM following transplantation. (A) Representative images of β-gal (senescence marker) staining in DLNRep and a LN of an age-matched naive mouse. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Costaining of PDPN+ FRCs (red) and the senescence marker p21Waf1/Cip1 (p21) in sections of DLNRep and an age-matched naive LN. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Expression levels of senescence genes in DLNRep and an age-matched naive LN. n = 4 (each dot represents 1 sample). (D) Staining with β-gal and (E) costaining with PDPN (red) for p21, collagen I, and α-SMA in FRCs from a naive LN and DLNRep. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Gene expression levels of Il6, Col1a1, and Acta2 in FRCs following in vitro treatment with the senescence inducer etoposide (Eto). (G) Schematic of the generation of CCL19Cre iDTR mice. (H) Collagen I+ fibers (red) in the DLNs of CCL19Cre iDTR allogeneic skin transplant recipient mice with or without DT treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) Gene expression levels of Cdkn2a, Cdkn1a, Acta2, and Col1a1 in DLNs from CCL19Cre iDTR allogeneic skin transplant recipient mice with or without DT treatment (n = 6). (J) Schematic of the generation of CCL19Cre p16fl/fl mice with FRC conditional knockout of p16. (K) Collagen I fibers (red) in DLNs of C57BL/6J and CCL19Cre p16fl/fl recipient mice following allogeneic repetitive skin transplantation. Scale bars: 50 μm. (L) Gene expression levels of Col1a1, Fn1, and Acta2 in DLNs (n = 6). The percentage of areas stained positive in the fluorescence micrographs was assessed in 3–6 random microscopic fields for each mouse. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

Then, we isolated FRCs from the DLNRep and found that they expressed β-gal at higher levels than did FRCs isolated from the LNs of naive mice (P < 0.01, Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C). We also found that these FRCs expressed the senescence protein marker p21, along with collagen I and α-SMA, more robustly than did FRCs isolated from the naive LNs (P < 0.01, Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3D). Next, we assessed whether treatment of FRCs with etoposide (a senescence-inducing agent) ex vivo would increase the expression of ECM markers such as collagen I in a similar manner. We found that ECM genes and Il6, the key cytokine linked to the SASP, were significantly upregulated in FRCs treated with etoposide compared with expression of these genes in untreated FRCs (P < 0.05, Figure 3F). In addition, IF staining of etoposide-treated FRCs revealed higher expression of p16, p21, α-SMA, and collagen I as compared with expression levels in untreated FRCs (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Next, we sought to determine the effect of FRC depletion on the production of ECM in DLNs following allogeneic skin transplantation through the use of transgenic CCL19Cre inducible diphtheria toxin receptor (iDTR) mice as transplant recipients (Figure 3G). We found that the density of collagen I fibers in the DLNs was markedly lower following FRC depletion (by DT before transplantation) as compared with those in CCL19Cre iDTR mice that did not receive DT (P < 0.01, Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3F). In addition, the gene expression levels of Cdkn2a, Cdkn1a, Acta2, and Col1a1 were also significantly lower in the DLNs of FRC-depleted mice (P < 0.05, Figure 3I).

Next, we generated CCL19Cre p16fl/fl mice, in which the key senescence gene p16 is deficient specifically in FRCs, and we subjected these mice to repetitive skin transplantation (Figure 3J). DLNRep from these mice contained fewer collagen I+ fibers (P < 0.05, Figure 3K and Supplemental Figure 3G) and had significantly lower levels of Col1a1, Fn1, as well as Acta2 mRNA in comparison with control mice (P < 0.05, Figure 3L). These data indicate that upregulation of senescence genes in FRCs plays a key role in the deposition of collagen I in DLNs after transplantation.

Expression of HVEM in FRCs and its impact on fibrosis in the DLN following allogeneic transplantation. Activities of the members of the TNF receptor (TNFR) superfamily, such as the LTβR, are crucial to the formation of LNs, as proven by LTβR–/– mice, which lack LNs. HVEM, another member of the TNFR superfamily, has not received similar attention. HVEM interacts with multiple ligands, including LIGHT. Interestingly, Croft’s group showed that the interaction between LIGHT and HVEM contributes importantly to the promotion of both skin and pulmonary fibrosis (26, 27).

First, we found that our PDPN+ cultured FRCs expressed HVEM (Figure 4A). By gating under the CD45–TER119–CD31–PDPN+ population of cells isolated from fresh LNs, we found by flow cytometry that up to 90% of FRCs expressed HVEM (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). An important question to answer was whether the absence of HVEM on FRCs would reduce the accumulation of collagen in the DLNs of mice that received repetitive transplants. Therefore, we generated a new conditional knockout mouse by breeding CCL19Cre mice with a HVEMfl/fl strain (Supplemental Figure 4B). We confirmed that PDPN+ FRCs in the LNs of these mice did not express HVEM (Supplemental Figure 4C). We performed repetitive skin transplantations in CCL19Cre HVEMfl/fl recipients, in a manner similar to that described in the experiments above. The results indicated that collagen I deposition was markedly reduced in CCL19Cre HVEMfl/fl mice in comparison with controls (P < 0.05, Figure 4C). The gene expression levels of the senescence markers Cdkn1a and Cdkn2a as well as Col1a1 and Fn1 were also lower in the DLNRep of CCL19Cre HVEMfl/fl mice (P < 0.05, Figure 4D).

Figure 4 LIGHT increases ECM accumulation in DLNs by binding to HVEM in FRCs following transplantation. (A) IF staining for HVEM (green) expression in PDPN+ FRCs (red) in vitro. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of HVEM expression by FRCs through gating on the CD45–CD31–PDPN+ cell population from LNs. (C) Staining and semiquantitative analysis of collagen I fibers (red) in DLNRep (staining was normalized to DAPI). Scale bars: 10 μm. n = 4. (D) Gene expression levels of senescence and fibrosis genes in FRCs from WT and HVEM-KO mice treated with LIGHT (25 ng/mL). n = 6. (E) Western blot and quantification of protein levels of fibronectin, α-SMA, p21, and p16 in cultured WT FRCs after treatment with LIGHT (25 ng/mL). (F) IF staining of cultured WT FRCs with collagen I (green) and PDPN (red) after LIGHT (25 ng/mL) treatment compared with no treatment. Scale bars: 10 μm. (G) Measurement of protein levels of fibronectin and p16 in cultured HVEM-KO FRCs after LIGHT stimulation. (H) IF staining for LIGHT expression in mast cells. Scale bar:10 μm. The percentage of areas stained positive in the fluorescence micrographs was assessed in 3–6 random microscopic fields for each mouse. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

These findings indicated that stimulation of the HVEM pathway in FRCs plays an important role in their differentiation and production of ECM. Therefore, we sought to determine whether stimulation of FRCs with LIGHT would enhance their differentiation toward scar-forming myofibroblasts and promote adoption of the SASP. Treatment of FRCs with LIGHT markedly increased their expression of the ECM proteins fibronectin and α-SMA as well as the senescence markers p16 and p21 (P < 0.05, Figure 4E). IF staining also showed that these FRCs expressed collagen I more robustly (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4D). Then, we isolated FRCs from the LNs of CCL19-Cre HVEMfl/fl mice. Stimulation of these FRCs with LIGHT had no significant effect on the expression of fibronectin or the senescence marker p16 (Figure 4G). These data provide evidence that LIGHT stimulates a phenotypic transition of FRCs into myofibroblasts. Furthermore, we found through IF staining that P815 cells, a mouse mast cell line, expressed LIGHT (Figure 4H).

Delivery of healthy FRCs to the DLNRep restores its microarchitecture and immunoregulatory function. We performed repetitive skin transplantations as described above. One group of mice received weekly i.v. injections of 5 × 104 FRCs. DLNRep from the FRC-treated mice contained significantly less collagen I deposition and lower expression of the senescence marker p21 as compared with DLNRep from vehicle-treated mice (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A, respectively). In addition, we confirmed by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) that the mRNA expression levels of Fn1, Acta-2, Tgfb1, and Cdkn1a were also lower in DLNRep from FRC-treated mice (P < 0.05, Figure 5C). Finally, IF staining for FoxP3+ Tregs in DLNRep of mice in the FRC-treated group revealed a larger population of Tregs compared with that seen in DLNRep of mice from the untreated group (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Injection of healthy FRCs decreases ECM accumulation induced by transplantation. (A) IF staining of collagen I fibers (red) in DLNRep and DLNRep plus FRC mice. Scale bars: 1000 μm and 50 μm (enlarged insets). (B) Costaining of the senescence indicator p21 (green) with PDPN (red) in the DLNRep and DLNRep plus FRC treatment groups. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Gene expression levels of Fn1, Acta-2, Tgfb1, and Cdkn1a in the DLNRep of untreated mice and those treated with healthy FRCs (n = 6). (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for untreated mice (control: red, n = 4) and mice treated with FRCs (5 × 104/mouse, black, n = 4), anti-CD40L (9 μg/mouse, blue, n = 7), and anti-CD40L (9 μg/mouse) plus FRCs (5 × 104/mouse) (green, n = 8) following allogeneic heart transplantation. MST, mean survival time.**P < 0.01, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (E) ELISpot assay shows the number of IFN-γ+ splenocytes in the untreated group, the anti-CD40L treatment group, and the anti-CD40L plus FRC treatment group on day 7 after heart transplantation (n = 4). The percentage of areas stained positive in the fluorescence micrographs was assessed in 3–6 random microscopic fields for each mouse. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons post hoc test (E).

Next, we tested whether treatment with FRCs inhibits acute rejection and improves the outcome of allogeneic heart transplantation with and without low-dose costimulatory blockade (using anti-CD40L). We transplanted hearts from BALB/c donors into C57BL/6J recipients and divided the mice into 2 groups: 1 group received anti-CD40L (9 μg/mouse), and the other group received anti-CD40L (9 μg per mouse) and injections of 5 × 104 FRCs on the day of transplantation as well as –1, 1, 3, and 5 days after transplantation. We observed no difference in graft survival between control mice and mice in the FRC-treated group. However, FRC treatment synergized with anti-CD40L treatment and significantly prolonged graft survival compared with the groups that were treated with anti-CD40L or FRCs alone (P < 0.01, Figure 5D).

A subset of transplanted mice was sacrificed on day 7 after transplantation. The DLNs (mediastinal LNs) of the anti-CD40L plus FRC treatment group were markedly smaller and contained fewer expanded collagen I and lymphatic vessels than did DLNs of the control groups (Supplemental Figure 5C). Next, we performed an enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISpot) assay using splenocytes from each group and found that the IFN-γ+ cell population was highest in the control (untreated) group of transplant recipients in comparison with the group that received low-dose anti-CD40L and the group that received anti-CD40L plus FRCs. Importantly, FRC treatment was associated with a significantly lower IFN-γ+ cell population in the spleens compared with mice that received anti-CD40L alone (P < 0.01, Figure 5E). This trend was confirmed by flow cytometry (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 5D). We labeled the FRCs with fluorescent 5-chloromethylfluorescein diacetate (CMFDA) dye and injected them into naive C57BL/6J mice to understand the cells’ in vivo trafficking behavior. We detected CMFDA-labeled FRCs in the vicinity of the HEVs in the T cell zone of LNs 24 hours later, indicating that FRCs can home to LNs (Supplemental Figure 5E).