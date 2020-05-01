Commentary 10.1172/JCI136525

TRPV4 helps Piezo1 put the squeeze on pancreatic acinar cells

Fred Gorelick1,2 and Michael H. Nathanson1,2

1Section of Digestive Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine, and

2Department of Cell Biology, Yale University School of Medicine and VA HealthCare, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

Address correspondence to: Fred Gorelick, Internal Medicine, PO Box 208056, 333 Cedar Street, New Haven, Connecticut 06520-8056, USA. Phone: 203.932.5711; Email: fred.gorelick@yale.edu.

First published April 13, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 5 on May 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(5):2199–2201. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136525.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published April 13, 2020 - Version history

Alterations in calcium signaling in pancreatic acinar cells can result in pancreatitis. Although pressure changes in the pancreas can elevate cytosolic calcium (Ca2+) levels, it is not known how transient pressure-activated elevations in calcium can cause prolonged calcium changes and consequent pancreatitis. In this issue of the JCI, Swain et al. describe roles for the mechanically activated plasma membrane calcium channels Piezo1 and transient receptor potential vanilloid subfamily 4 (TRPV4) in acinar cells. The authors used genetic deletion models and cell culture systems to investigate calcium signaling. Notably, activation of the Piezo1-dependent TRPV4 pathway was independent of the cholecystokinin (CCK) stimulation pathway. These results elegantly resolve an apparent discrepancy in calcium signaling and the pathogenesis of pancreatitis in pancreatic acinar cells.

Advertisement