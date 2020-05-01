TRPV4 channel opening mediates pressure-induced pancreatitis initiated by Piezo1 activation

Piezo1 induces sustained cytoplasmic Ca2+ elevation and cell death. In order to determine whether calcium signaling is responsible for the effects of Piezo1 on the pancreas, we first examined the ability of the chemical Piezo1 agonist Yoda1 to regulate intracellular calcium ([Ca2+] i ) in freshly isolated pancreatic acini. Changes in [Ca2+] i were determined in acinar cells loaded with the calcium indicator calcium 6-QF. We recently reported that the Piezo1 antagonist GsMTx4 inhibits the Yoda1-mediated [Ca2+] i rise in pancreatic acini (1, 46). Here, we demonstrate the contribution of external and intracellular free calcium on Piezo1-mediated [Ca2+] i . Yoda1 in the presence of bath calcium (2 mM) produced an initial transient Ca2+ rise, followed by sustained intracellular calcium elevation (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134111DS1). Removal of external calcium completely abolished the Yoda1-mediated [Ca2+] i rise (Figure 1, A and B). However, preincubating cells with BAPTA-AM (a cell-permeable Ca2+ chelator) for 30 minutes abolished the sustained Ca2+ rise (Figure 1, C and D). CCK is a secretagogue that stimulates pancreatic enzyme secretion by increasing [Ca2+] i . In contrast to the effects on Yoda1-induced [Ca2+] i , preincubation of cells with BAPTA-AM completely eliminated the effect of CCK on [Ca2+] i (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 Piezo1 activation increases [Ca2+] i and induces cell death in pancreatic acini. (A) Live-cell imaging of pancreatic acini loaded with calcium 6-QF. Pancreatic acini were incubated with Yoda1 (25 μM) in the presence (2 mM) or absence (0 mM) of extracellular calcium. Yoda1 was added at the time indicated by the arrow. (B) Comparison of the Yoda1-induced peak [Ca2+] i is expressed as the ratio of peak intensity (F max )/baseline intensity (F 0 ) from 32 to 41 cells. (C) The effects of Yoda1 (50 μM) on [Ca2+] i in the absence or presence of the calcium chelator BAPTA-AM (20 μM). (D) Statistical analysis of peak (F max /F 0 ) from 25 to 30 cells in which acinar cells were preincubated 30 minutes with BAPTA-AM (20 μM) before Yoda1 application. (F max /F 0 ) was calculated from the time periods 1 to 2 minutes and 5 to 6 minutes to assess the initial transient and sustained [Ca2+] i levels, respectively. (E) The effects of CCK (1 nM) on LDH release from isolated pancreatic acini from WT and Piezo1aci-KO mice from 4 to 6 experiments. (F) The effects of Yoda1 (50 μM) on LDH release from acinar cells with and without preincubation of BAPTA-AM for 30 minutes are shown from 3 to 5 experiments. (G) Brightfield images of pancreatic acini at different time points in the presence of Yoda1 (50 μM). Images represent a plane (5 μm thick) from a Z-stack of captured images to visualize the changes in cell morphology and granule movement. Images were captured with a ×100 oil objective. Statistical analyses were performed using Student’s t test (B, D) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test (E and F). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bar: 10 μm.

To examine the effect of sustained Piezo1 activation on [Ca2+] i and its relation to cellular injury, we treated pancreatic acini with Yoda1 and cellular injury was assessed by measuring lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release. Cells were preincubated with or without BAPTA-AM. Chelating intracellular free calcium with BAPTA-AM protected pancreatic acini from Yoda1-induced LDH release (Figure 1F). We confirmed the specificity of these effects for Piezo1 by comparing the cytotoxic effects of CCK (Figure 1E). At high concentrations, CCK is well known to cause cell damage in vitro and pancreatitis in vivo (47, 48). As shown in Figure 1E, CCK produced comparable cell damage in pancreatic acini from both WT mice and mice with selective genetic deletion of Piezo1 in pancreatic acinar cells (Piezoaci-KO mice) (1). We visualized the effect of Yoda1 on pancreatic acini over time by live-cell imaging. Application of Yoda1 (50 μM) caused swelling of WT pancreatic acinar cells and release of zymogen granules from the basolateral surface and gradually ruptured the cell membrane (Figure 1G and Supplemental Video 2). Pancreatic acinar cells from Piezo1aci-KO mice did not respond to Yoda1 (Supplemental Video 3).

In pancreatic acinar cells, CCK at supraphysiological concentrations produces a sustained elevation of [Ca2+] i , the initial phase of which is due to release of Ca2+ from the ER (23). Following this initial rise, the sustained phase occurs through the activation of CRAC, which allows extracellular Ca2+ to flow into cells. In order to determine whether the Piezo1-mediated sustained [Ca2+] i elevation is due to CRAC activation, we examined the effects of the CRAC inhibitor CM4620, which selectively inhibits Orai, the main component of CRAC (49). Preincubating acinar cells with CM4620 for 1 hour blocked the sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i produced by CCK (100 and 1000 pM) (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Notably, CM4620 did not completely block the [Ca2+] i rise induced by either concentration of CCK, and a residual calcium wave was always observed following CCK despite CM4620 administration (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). This persistent calcium wave was possibly due to Ca2+ released from ER stores (50, 51). In contrast to the effects on CCK-stimulated [Ca2+] i , CM4620 did not alter the rise in [Ca2+] i following Yoda1 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), indicating that CRAC channels are not the source of sustained [Ca2+] i elevation following Piezo1 activation.

To determine whether Piezo1 gene deletion altered the acinar cell response to secretagogue stimulation, we examined the effects of CCK on [Ca2+] i in pancreatic acini from Piezo1aci-KO mice. Pancreatic acini from WT and Piezo1aci-KO mice responded equally to both physiological (20 pM) and supraphysiological (1 nM) CCK concentrations (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). In order to confirm that Piezo1 and CCK stimulate [Ca2+] i through distinct mechanisms, we first activated Piezo1 channels in pancreatic acini through mechanical force by applying a blunt glass pipette to the surface of acinar cells to a depth of 5 μm for 1 second. This blunt pushing produced a transient [Ca2+] i elevation. Cells were then exposed to CCK (20 pM). Slight mechanical pushing did not alter the sensitivity of pancreatic acini to subsequent CCK exposure (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). In light of the finding that Piezo1 and CCK affect [Ca2+] i through separate pathways, we sought to determine whether together Yoda1 and CCK accentuated the deleterious effects on pancreatic acinar cells. Compared with individual application of Yoda1 and CCK, acinar cell death was greater when cells were exposed to both Yoda1 and CCK (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H).

Piezo1 agonist Yoda1 induces pathological events in pancreatic acini. Pancreatic acinar cells possess abundant mitochondria and are highly metabolically active. Proper mitochondrial function is critical for cellular homeostasis, and mitochondrial dysfunction has been implicated in the pathogenesis of pancreatitis. We postulated that the elevations in cytoplasmic [Ca2+] that were observed with Yoda1 stimulation and Piezo1 activation in pancreatic acinar cells may affect mitochondrial depolarization. To test this hypothesis, we used a cell-permeable and mitochondrial-potential sensitive fluorescent dye, tetramethyl rhodamine ester (TMRE) (52, 53). TMRE accumulates as punctate distributions in mitochondria due to high negative membrane potential. The fluorescence intensity of this punctate pattern declines following mitochondrial depolarization. Application of Yoda1 (50 μM) throughout the period of live-cell imaging significantly decreased TMRE fluorescence intensity indicative of depolarization of the mitochondria (Figure 2, A–C). GsMTx4 blocked the Yoda1-induced mitochondrial depolarization in WT cells. Yoda1 did not depolarize mitochondria in Piezo1aci-KO cells (Figure 2, B and C). Pancreatic acinar cells preincubated with BAPTA-AM for 20 minutes were protected from Yoda1-induced mitochondrial depolarization, suggesting a significant role for intracellular-free calcium (Figure 2E). We observed that Yoda1-induced mitochondrial depolarization occurred at a higher rate than that induced with CCK (10 nM) (Figure 2, A–D). Yoda1-mediated mitochondrial depolarization occurred within 3 minutes of application; however, CCK-mediated mitochondrial depolarization occurred more slowly and was observed only after 10 minutes of drug exposure.

Figure 2 Piezo1 activation induces mitochondrial depolarization and trypsinogen activation in pancreatic acini. (A) Brightfield and fluorescence images of TMRE-loaded pancreatic acini 0 and 12 minutes after Yoda1 (50 μM) application. (B) Traces of live-cell TMRE fluorescence intensity of single acinar cells over time following the administration of Yoda1 (arrow). F D is the decrease in TMRE fluorescence, and F 0 is the baseline TMRE intensity. Acini from WT or Piezo1aci-KO mice were treated with the mitochondrial uncoupler FCCP (10 μM), Yoda1 (50 μM), Yoda1 + GsMTx4 (5 μM), or CCK (10 nM). A representative tracing from 3 experiments is shown. (C) Mean decrease in TMRE intensity from B is depicted. n = 3–5 independent experiments with 15–20 cells in each experiment. (D) Decrease in TMRE intensity of pancreatic acini is shown in response to CCK (10 nM) from 60 cells over 20 minutes. (E) Decrease in fluorescence intensity of TMRE in pancreatic acinar cells upon Yoda1 application with or without preincubation of BAPTA-AM (20 μM) for 20 minutes is shown from 29–45 cells. (F) Live-cell imaging of intracellular trypsin activation with CCK (10 nM) and Yoda1 (50 μM) treatments. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Time course of Yoda1-induced trypsin activation is shown for 3 experiments. (H) Peak BZiPAR fluorescence was measured in acini from WT mice treated with Yoda1 in the absence or presence of GsMTx4 (5 μM) or in acini from Piezo1aci-KO mice. n = 3–5 independent experiments with 16–31 cells. (I) Pancreatic acini from Piezo1aci-KO mice had a trypsin activation response to CCK (10 nM) similar to that of WT mice. n = 3 from 16–20 cells. Statistical analyses were performed using Student’s t test (D) and 1-way ANOVA (C, E, H, and I). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Premature zymogen activation and autodigestion of acinar cells are critical events in pancreatitis. Moreover, pathophysiological elevations in cytoplasmic [Ca2+] have been associated with intracellular trypsinogen activation (52, 54). We postulated that prolonged activation of Piezo1 may cause trypsinogen activation through a calcium-mediated pathway. We visualized real-time trypsinogen activation in pancreatic acini using a trypsin-sensitive, cell-permeable fluorescent probe, rhodamine 110, bis(CBZ-l-isoleucyl-l-prolyl-l-arginine amide) (BZiPAR), which becomes fluorescent once it is cleaved specifically by trypsin (52, 55). Application of either Yoda1 (50 μM) or CCK (10 nM) activated trypsin in pancreatic acini over time (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Video 4). Yoda1 induced trypsin activation within 10 minutes of application; however, CCK stimulated trypsin activation more slowly and was observed only after 20 minutes of drug exposure (Supplemental Video 4). GSMTx4 blocked the Yoda1-induced trypsin activation in pancreatic acinar cells (Figure 2H). Pancreatic acinar cells from Piezo1aci-KO mice did not respond to Yoda1 (Figure 2H). Furthermore, CCK-mediated trypsin activation was similar in acini from WT and Piezo1aci-KO mice (Figure 2I).

Mechanical pushing– and shear stress–induced [Ca2+] i elevation in pancreatic acini. Mechanical activation of Piezo1 in acinar cells was demonstrated by applying a blunt glass pipette to the surface of acinar cells to a depth of 5 μm for 1 second. This stimulation produced a transient [Ca2+] i rise (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Video 5) that was completely blocked by prior treatment of the cells with GsMTx4 (Figure 3C). In addition, mechanical pushing did not increase [Ca2+] i in acinar cells from Piezo1aci-KO mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Video 6). Removal of external calcium blocked the mechanical pushing–mediated [Ca2+] i rise (Figure 3D). In order to apply physical force for a longer time, we used a fluid shear stress approach to avoid cell damage that might occur with repeated mechanical pushing and technical difficulties. The fluid shear stress approach is similar to the situation in which high fluid pressure is injected into the pancreatic duct, as we have demonstrated (1), which has been used as a model for the clinical condition of excess filling of the pancreatic duct in humans during ERCP (7).

Figure 3 Mechanical pushing and fluid shear stress increase [Ca2+] i in pancreatic acini. (A) Brightfield and live-cell imaging of pancreatic acini loaded with calcium 6-QF at time 0 and at time of maximum fluorescence 1:40 (min:s) after mechanical pushing. Scale bars: 10 μm. (B) Representative [Ca2+] i fluorescence tracings from single acinar cells in an acinus during the course of mechanical pushing with a blunt pipette. (C) Peak [Ca2+] i levels following mechanical pushing of acini from WT or Piezo1aci-KO mice. (D) Blunt pushing with a micropipette increased [Ca2+] i fluorescence only in the presence of extracellular Ca2+. Results represent data from 25–39 cells in 3 independent experiments. (E) Representative traces for relative fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F 0 ) of calcium 6-QF–loaded cells are shown in response to applied shear stress at the forces shown in the graph. The duration of fluid flow shear stress was 30 seconds, as indicated by the orange bar. (F) The average peak [Ca2+] i intensity of F max /F 0 is shown for 41–54 cells. n = 3–4 independent experiments. (G and H) The relative fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F 0 ) and average peak [Ca2+] i intensity of pancreatic acini in response to 12 dyne/cm2 shear stress for 1 or 5 seconds. Data in H are averaged from 14–41 cells. (I) Representative traces of relative fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F 0 ) from calcium 6-QF–loaded WT and Piezo1-KO acinar cells before and after applying 12 dyne/cm2 shear stress for 30 seconds. (J) Average peak intensity of F max /F 0 from the experiment depicted in I. Data represent a total of 53–67 cells and 3 independent experiments. Statistical analyses were performed using Student’s t test (D, H, and J) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison (C and F). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Mechanical shear stress is a physiological activator of Piezo1 in many tissues, including vascular endothelium (12, 13). To determine whether Piezo1 channels are responding to fluid shear stress in the pancreas, we evaluated changes in [Ca2+] i in freshly isolated pancreatic acini plated in a shear flow chamber (13). Following a period as brief as 30 seconds, the peak intensity of [Ca2+] i in pancreatic acini increased as greater shear stress forces were applied (Figure 3, E and F). Shear stresses of 4, 12, and 30 dyne/cm2 increased the peak [Ca2+] i by 1.5 ± 0.1–, 1.8 ± 0.1–, and 2.5 ± 0.1–fold, respectively (Figure 3, E and F). The 12 and 30 dyne/cm2 stresses caused a sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i and mimicked the [Ca2+] i pattern induced by Yoda1 (25 μM and 50 μM) (Figure 3E and Figure 1, A and C). However, the lower shear stress force of 4 dyne/cm2 elicited only a transient [Ca2+] i rise (Figure 3E) without a prolonged [Ca2+] i elevation. Furthermore, fluid shear stress force of 12 dyne/cm2 applied for 1 second or 5 seconds was not sufficient to induce a sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i (Figure 3, G and H). The sustained [Ca2+] i elevation at 12 dyne/cm2 did not occur in pancreatic acini from Piezo1aci-KO mice, although small transient [Ca2+] i peaks at regular intervals could be seen in some cells (Figure 3, I and J). We suspect that small transient spikes in [Ca2+] i occurring at regular intervals could be from low expression of other mechanically sensitive channels.

Fluid shear stress induces pathological events in pancreatic acini. To determine whether fluid shear stress–activated Piezo1 facilitates mitochondrial depolarization, we monitored live-cell mitochondrial depolarization in pancreatic acini loaded with the mitochondrial sequestrant dye TMRE (200 nM) from WT and Piezo1aci-KO mice. Fluid shear stress administered at 12 dyne/cm2 for 30 seconds that caused a sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i decreased the TMRE intensity over time in WT pancreatic acini, but not in Piezo1aci-KO cells (Figure 4, A and B). In these experiments, fluid shear stress led to a sustained depolarization consistent with a state of mitochondrial dysfunction (Supplemental Video 7) (25, 56). The mitochondrial potential of pancreatic acini with Piezo1 deletion was not affected by these conditions of fluid shear stress (Figure 4B and Supplemental Video 7). These results demonstrate that Piezo1 channels mediate fluid shear stress–induced mitochondrial depolarization. In contrast, mechanical pushing of acinar cells with a glass pipette only slightly depolarized the mitochondria in 20% of acinar cells, while the remainder were completely unaffected. Overall, it appears that pushing of pancreatic acinar cells once for 1 second was not sufficient to substantially depolarize the mitochondria (Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Fluid shear stress induces mitochondrial depolarization and trypsinogen activation in pancreatic acini. (A) Pancreatic acini were subjected to fluid shear force of 12 dyne/cm2, and TMRE dye fluorescence intensity of pancreatic acinar cells from WT and Piezo1aci-KO mice were measured over 15 minutes. The duration of shear stress for 30 seconds is marked by the orange bar. F D represents the decrease in TMRE fluorescence over time, and F 0 represents the base line TMRE intensity before fluid shear stress. (B) The mean average decrease in fluorescence intensity of TMRE over 15 minutes is shown. F low is the lowest TMRE fluorescent intensity after fluid shear stress during imaging. The total number of acinar cells examined were as follows: control (without fluid shear stress) = 56; fluid shear stress on WT acini = 50; and fluid shear stress on Piezo1aci-KO acini = 91 and WT acini = 67. n = 3 independent experiments. (C) Traces represent live-cell trypsin activity upon fluid shear stress of 12 dyne/cm2 for 30 seconds in acini from WT or Piezo1aci-KO mice. n = 3 experiments. (D) Peak fluorescence intensity of BZiPAR over 50 minutes from 3 experiments; total number of acinar cells were as follows: WT = 28 and Piezo1aci-KO = 36. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. ****P ≤ 0.0001. Statistical analyses were performed using Student’s t test (B) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison (D).

Pancreatic enzyme activation in pancreatic acinar cells is a key pathological feature in pancreatitis. As reported here, the Piezo1 agonist Yoda1 induces trypsinogen activation, which is the initial step in activation of other zymogens in the pancreas. To determine whether fluid shear stress mimics the Yoda1 effect and trypsin activation, pancreatic acinar cells were loaded with the trypsin activity–measuring probe BZiPAR. Pancreatic acini were then subjected to fluid shear stress at 12 dyne/cm2 for 30 seconds. Trypsin activity monitored by live-cell imaging was detected after 10 minutes of fluid shear stress and gradually increased for up to 50 minutes (Figure 4C). An increase in BZiPAR dye (trypsin activity) was not observed in Piezo1aci-KO cells. In contrast, however, a short pulse of 5 seconds, instead of 30 seconds, at a force of 12 dyne/cm2 did not trigger trypsin activation in WT acinar cells (Figure 4D). As we observed with mitochondrial depolarization, brief mechanical pushing of pancreatic acinar cells was not sufficient to activate trypsin (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Piezo1 mediates TRPV4 channel activation in pancreatic acini. Although Piezo1 is a fast inactivating channel, fluid shear stress and Yoda1 caused a sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i , raising the possibility that other calcium entry channels or Piezo1-mediated downstream signaling pathways may exist. CRAC, which is expressed in pancreatic acinar cells (24), was one possibility; however, we observed that the CRAC inhibitor CM4620, which selectively inhibits the Orai channel, blocked the sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i produced by CCK, but not that induced by Yoda1 (Supplemental Figure 2). Therefore, it is unlikely that CRAC contributes to Piezo1-stimulated Ca2+ entry. Since TRPV4 indirectly senses fluid shear stress, we sought to determine whether TRPV4 was expressed in pancreatic acinar cells. As shown in Figure 5, A and B, TRPV4 mRNA and protein were detected by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) and immunostaining, respectively. Moreover, TRPV4 was highly expressed in both mouse and human pancreatic acini (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and C). Like mouse pancreatic acini, Piezo1 was also expressed in human pancreatic acini (Supplemental Figure 5B). In order to evaluate the function of TRPV4 in pancreatic acini, we used the TRPV4 channel agonist GSK10167790A (GSK101) and TRPV4 receptor antagonists HC067047 (HC067) and RN1734 (31, 32, 57). GSK101 (50 nM) induced a significant increase in [Ca2+] i , which was inhibited by both HC067 (100 nM) and RN1734 (30 μM) (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 TRPV4 is expressed in pancreatic acini, and Piezo1 induces TRPV4 activation. (A) mRNA (fold expression) of TRPV4 and Piezo1 in pancreatic acini relative to the housekeeping gene actb (n = 3–5 experiments). (B) Immunostaining of mouse pancreatic acini with a TRPV4 antibody (red). Nuclei (blue) were stained with Nunc blue. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C and D) Effects of the TRPV4 agonist GSK101 (50 nM) and GSK101 + the TRPV4 antagonist HC067 (100 nM) or RN1734 (30 μM) on [Ca2+] i are shown. (C) A representative experiment shows the relative fluorescence intensity (ΔF/F 0 ) of calcium dye over time and (D) the average peak [Ca2+] i intensity of pancreatic acini from 43 to 63 cells. (E and F) Arachidonic acid (20 μM) and 5′,6′-EET (5 μM) increased [Ca2+] i . The effects of 5′,6′-EET (5 μM) were blocked by HC067 (100 nM). (E) The relative fluorescence intensity of calcium dye and (F) average peak [Ca2+] i intensity of pancreatic acini from 40 to 54 cells are shown. (G, H, I, and J) The TRPV4 antagonist HC067 (1 μM) blocked the effects of shear stress (12 dyne/cm2) and Yoda1 (25 μM) on the sustained [Ca2+] i responses. (G and I) Representative tracings of the relative fluorescence intensity of calcium dye over time with the different stimuli. (H and J) The average peak [Ca2+] i responses were calculated from 35 to 86 cells. (K and L) The shear stress– and Yoda-induced sustained increases in [Ca2+] i were not seen in pancreatic acini isolated from TRPV4-KO mice. (K) Representative traces demonstrate the effects of shear stress or Yoda1 on [Ca2+] i and (L) show the average peak [Ca2+] i intensity at different time intervals (from 45 to 47 cells). Statistical analyses were performed using Student’s t test. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

To determine the mechanism for TRPV4 activation, we examined the PLA2 pathway by first testing the endogenous AA metabolite ligand 5′,6′-EET. Similarly to the TRPV4 agonist GSK101, AA and 5′,6′-EET induced significant increases in [Ca2+] i (Figure 5, E and F) that were inhibited by the TRPV4 antagonist HC067 (Figure 5, E and F). We next sought to determine whether the ability of shear stress to produce the sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i was due to TRPV4 by measuring [Ca2+] i following shear stress (12 dyne/ cm2 for 30 seconds) in the presence of the TRPV4 antagonist HC067. HC067 (1 μM, the concentration used to completely inhibit TRPV4 activity) (31) blocked the sustained [Ca2+] i elevation, leaving only transient alterations in [Ca2+] i (Figure 5, G and H). Like shear stress experiments, HC067 completely blocked the Yoda1-stimulated (25 μM) sustained increase in [Ca2+] i (Figure 5, I and J). Importantly, we discovered that neither Yoda1 nor fluid shear stress (12 dyne/ cm2 for 30 seconds) caused a sustained increase [Ca2+] i in pancreatic acini isolated from TRPV4-KO mice (Figure 5, K and L). Together these findings indicate that Piezo1 directly senses fluid shear stress and initiates calcium influx. However, the activation of TRPV4 is responsible for the secondary sustained influx of calcium resulting in the sustained elevation in [Ca2+] i .

Piezo1 elevates PLA2 activity. TRPV4 is activated by 5′,6′-EET generated through the PLA2-AA cytochrome P450 epoxygenase-dependent pathway (42). If this pathway is responsible for Piezo1-initated TRPV4 channel activation, then Yoda1 should be able to induce PLA2 activation. To test this hypothesis, acinar cells were loaded with the fluorogenic PLA2 substrate 1, 2-Bis (4, 4-difluoro-5, 7-dimethyl-4-Bora-3a, 4a-diaza-s-indacene-3-undecanoyl)-Sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (Bis-BODIPY FL C 11 -PC). Prior to Yoda1 stimulation, initial Bis-BODIPY FL C 11 -PC loaded pancreatic acini exhibited only faint fluorescence. However, application of Yoda1 markedly increased the intensity of the fluorogenic PLA2 substrate, indicating that Piezo1 is able to induce PLA2 activity (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Video 8). The effects of Yoda1 were observed within 30 seconds of application and reached a plateau after 4 minutes (Figure 6B). Yoda1 did not stimulate PLA2 activation in pancreatic acini from Piezo1aci-KO mice (Figure 6, B and C). To confirm that the increase in PLA2 activity was responsible for the Piezo1-induced sustained [Ca2+] i levels, we tested the secretory and cytosolic PLA2 inhibitors YM26734 and AACOCF3, respectively (58, 59). Together, YM26734 and AACOCF3 blocked the Yoda1-induced sustained [Ca2+] i elevation, indicating that Piezo1 induced PLA2, which was responsible for the subsequent [Ca2+] i elevation (Figure 6, D and E). However, only the secretory PLA2 inhibitor effect was substantial and capable of blocking the sustained [Ca2+] i elevation (Figure 6, D and E). PKA and PKC inhibitors did not significantly affect Yoda-stimulated [Ca2+] i (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 6 The Piezo1 agonist, Yoda1, induces activation of PLA2 activity. (A) Brightfield and fluorescence images of BODIPY FL C 11 -PC loaded pancreatic acini at time 0 and 3:30 minutes after Yoda1 (25 μM) application. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Traces represent the live-cell PLA2 activity upon Yoda1 (25 M) application from 4 experiments. Representative tracings of acini from WT and Piezo1aci-KO mice are shown. The peak fluorescence intensity was calculated from the elapsed time at 5 to 6 minutes (blue bar). (C) Peak fluorescence intensity of BODIPY FL C 11 -PC dye measured at an elapsed time of 5 to 6 minutes from 40 to 51 cells. (D and E) The traces and graph show the effects of Yoda1 (25 μM) on [Ca2+] i in pancreatic acini with or without treatment with the cytoplasmic PLA2 blocker AACOCF3 (30 μM) and secretory PLA2 blocker YM26734 (10 μM). YM26734 and AACOCF3 were preincubated 10 minutes before application of Yoda1. The transient calcium peaks were measured from signals obtained between 1 to 3 minutes (yellow bar), and sustained calcium peaks were measured from signals from 5.5 to 6.5 minutes (pink bar). Data represent the averages of 36–58 cells. Values were expressed as the mean ± SEM, and mean differences between multiple groups were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison. *P ≤ 0.05; *** P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. Scale bar: 10 μm.

TRPV4-KO mice are protected against pressure-induced pancreatitis. Sustained elevations in [Ca2+] i are sufficient to cause pancreatitis (60). Having demonstrated that Piezo1-initiated, sustained [Ca2+] i elevation requires TRPV4 activation, we proposed that TRPV4-KO mice could be protected from Piezo1-mediated pancreatitis. In order to selectively stimulate Piezo1 in the pancreas, Yoda1 (0.4 mg/kg) was infused into the pancreatic duct at a rate of 5 μL/min (Figure 7A). This rate of infusion did not exceed the pancreatic duct pressure of 11 mmHg and is considered a low-pressure condition (1) that alone does not cause pancreatitis. As shown in Figure 7, B–F, Yoda1 infusion increased all pancreatitis parameters measured (pancreatic edema, serum amylase, pancreatic myeloperoxidase [MPO], and histological scoring) in WT mice. In contrast, the same dose of Yoda1 did not cause pancreatitis in TRPV4-KO mice (Figure 7, B–F).

Figure 7 TRPV4-KO mice are protected against Yoda1- and pancreatic pressure–induced pancreatitis. (A) Photograph of the surgical approach used for injection of Yoda1 into the pancreatic duct is shown. Methylene blue dye was mixed with the injected solution to aid with pancreatic duct visualization. A total of 50 μL was injected over 10 minutes. The amount of Yoda1 injected into the pancreatic duct was 0.4 mg/kg. The boundary of the mouse pancreas is marked with yellow before and after Yoda1 infusion. After injection, methylene blue in the solution made the pancreas blue in color. Pancreatitis parameters included edema (B), serum amylase (C), tissue MPO (D), and pancreatic histology score (E) in vehicle- and Yoda1-treated WT and TRPV4-KO mice (n = 3–5). (F) Representative H&E-stained images of the midregion of pancreas are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G) Photograph of the partial PDL procedure is shown. Head and tail regions of pancreas are outlined in yellow and blue, respectively. PDL-induced pancreatitis parameters included edema (H), serum amylase (I), pancreatic MPO (J), and pancreas histology scores (K) of the sham and PDL WT and TRPV4-KO mice (n = 5–7). (L) Representative H&E images of the midregion of the pancreas are shown. Scale bar: 100 μm. Statistical analyses were performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Having demonstrated that Piezo1 and CCK increase [Ca2+] i through separate mechanisms, we proposed that CCK would not trigger TRPV4 channel opening. In support of this idea, we found that the TRPV4 channel blocker HC067 did not affect the CCK-stimulated (1 nM) peak or sustained [Ca2+] i changes (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). It follows then that if CCK does not stimulate TRPV4 opening in acini, TRPV4-KO mice would not be protected from caerulein-induced pancreatitis. As expected, caerulein-induced pancreatitis was similar in both WT and TRPV4-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, D–H).

Piezo1 is responsible for pressure-induced pancreatitis (1). Experimentally, Piezo1aci-KO mice were protected against pancreatitis caused by high intrapancreatic duct pressure (1). If the pathological effects of Piezo1 activation are due to the downstream activation of TRPV4, we would expect that mice lacking TRPV4 would be protected against pressure-induced pancreatitis. We induced pancreatitis by ligating the tail region of the pancreas up to 24 hours (Figure 7G). In WT mice, pancreatic duct ligation (PDL) caused acute tissue injury that was reflected by an increase in all pancreatitis parameters. In contrast, TRPV4-KO mice were protected against duct ligation–induced pancreatitis (Figure 7, H–L). These findings confirm that TRPV4 plays a key role in pressure-induced pancreatitis.