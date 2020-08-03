Kv1.3 modulates neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s disease

Upregulation of Kv1.3 potassium channel expression upon αSyn Agg stimulation in microglial cells and PD immune cells. Since Kv1.3 expression has been reported to increase in cultured microglia following stimulation with oligomeric amyloid-β and in the brains of AD mouse models and patients with AD (25, 26), we tested whether αSyn Agg , which contributes to chronic neuroinflammation by activating microglia in PD (10, 27, 29), induces a similar increase in Kv1.3 expression. We therefore established mixed glial cultures from neonatal mice and treated primary microglia (PMCs) with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 to 48 hours. Whole-cell patch clamping revealed that αSyn Agg treatment increased functional Kv1.3 channel activity (Figure 1A). Parallel quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis showed that αSyn Agg most significantly induced Kv1.3 mRNA expression compared with other potassium channels such as KCa3.1, Kv1.1, or Kv1.5 (Figure 1B). Likewise, the Kv1.3 protein level also increased, as revealed by Western blot analysis (Figure 1C) and immunocytochemistry (ICC) (Figure 1D). Furthermore, flow cytometric analysis using a FITC-labeled Kv1.3 antibody against an extracellular epitope showed that αSyn Agg increased the surface expression of Kv1.3 (Figure 1E) in PMCs, in keeping with the observed increases in current density observed by electrophysiology (Figure 1A). Next, we corroborated each of our PMC findings using a line of mouse microglial cells (MMCs) for qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI136174DS1), ICC (Supplemental Figure 1B), and Western blot (Supplemental Figure 1C) analyses. Moreover, whole-cell patch clamping confirmed that treatment with the potent microglia activator LPS also upregulated Kv1.3 channel activity in PMCs (Supplemental Figure 1D), and flow cytometry revealed increased surface expression of Kv1.3 in MMCs (Supplemental Figure 1E), indicating that the observed upregulation of Kv1.3 may play a role in mediating microglial activation. After treating the MMCs with LPS (1 μg/mL) and IL-4 (20 ng/mL) for 6 hours to induce classical and alternative microglial activation, respectively, we observed that LPS induced Kv1.3 mRNA expression, whereas IL-4 did not alter Kv1.3 expression (Figure 1F), further validating the finding that this voltage-gated potassium channel is related to the classical, proinflammatory activation of microglia (23). Following our in vitro studies of microglial cultures, we next adopted an ex vivo organotypic midbrain slice culture model, wherein a 24-hour exposure to 1 μM αSyn Agg significantly induced the expression of Kv1.3 mRNA (Figure 2A) and protein (Figure 2B) as well as mRNA expression of the proinflammatory genes Nos2, Csf2, IL-6, IL-1β and Tnf-α (Figure 2C). Next, we assessed mRNA expression of Kv1.3 in PD patient– and control-derived B lymphocytic cells. Interestingly, we detected a significant increase in Kv1.3 mRNA expression in PD patient–derived B lymphocytic cells compared with expression in age-matched control cells (Figure 2D). Importantly, the increase observed in the lymphocytic cells generated from patients with early-phase PD was much more robust than that detected in late-phase PD patient–derived cells, suggesting that lymphocytic Kv1.3 could be a potential biomarker for early PD diagnosis. Last, whole-cell patch clamping revealed that lymphocytes from patients with PD had higher Kv1.3 channel activity than did B lymphocytes from age-matched controls (Figure 2E). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that inflammatory stimuli, such as αSyn Agg or LPS, induce functionally relevant increases in microglial Kv1.3 protein and mRNA levels, as indicated by the enhanced channel activity in microglial cells. Given the critical role of neuroinflammation in PD, these data suggest a possible role of Kv1.3 in PD pathogenesis and progression.

Figure 1 Upregulated expression of the potassium channel Kv1.3 upon aggregated αSyn stimulation in microglial cells in vitro. (A) Whole-cell patch-clamp recordings of PMCs treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24–48 hours, showing αSyn Agg -induced increased Kv1.3 activity (control n = 24 and αSyn Agg n = 12). Kv1.3 was identified by its characteristic use dependence, which was revealed when applying a train of ten 200-ms pulses from –80 to 40 mV at 1-second intervals (1 Hz). (B) qRT-PCR showing that αSyn Agg induced Kv1.3 mRNA expression without significantly altering other potassium channels. (C) Western blot of αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 protein expression in PMCs. (D) ICC of αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 protein expression in PMCs. Scale bar: 100 μm. (E) Flow cytometric analysis of immortalized MMCs treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours, showing αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 surface expression. (F) qRT-PCR of human microglia treated with LPS (1 μg/mL) and IL-4 (20 ng/mL) for 6 hours, showing LPS-induced Kv1.3 expression. A 1-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups. In most cases, Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied in B and F. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for all other figures when comparing 2 groups. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–5 biological replicates from 2–3 independent experiments unless otherwise noted. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Figure 2 Upregulated expression of the potassium channel Kv1.3 upon aggregated αSyn stimulation in ex vivo slices and B cells derived from patients with PD. (A) Midbrain slice cultures were treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours. qRT-PCR shows upregulated Kv1.3 mRNA expression. (B) Western blot shows upregulated Kv1.3 protein level in midbrain slice cultures treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours. (C) qRT-PCR of midbrain slice cultures treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours, revealing upregulation of the proinflammatory factors Nos2, Csf2, IL-6, IL-1β, and Tnfa. (D) qRT-PCR shows increased Kv1.3 mRNA expression in B cell lymphocytes isolated from patients with PD compared with expression in B cell lymphocytes from age-matched controls. (E) Whole-cell patch clamping of B cell lymphocytes isolated from patients with PD showed higher Kv1.3 channel activity compared with that observed in age-matched controls (n = 3 control and n = 3 PD). A 1-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups in C and D. Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare 2 groups. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–7 biological replicates from 2–3 independent experiments unless otherwise indicated. *P ≤ 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Kv1.3 channel expression is highly induced in microglial cells in experimental in vivo models of PD and in postmortem human PD brains. PD is a multifactorial disease, and to date no in vivo models can reproduce all the symptoms of PD. Hence, to better understand the potential role of Kv1.3, we used multiple animal models of PD to recapitulate various clinical and pathological aspects of the disease. One of the major pathological hallmarks of PD is protein aggregation, which can be recapitulated in the αSyn–adeno-associated virus (αSyn-AAV) mouse model (30), in which αSyn-AAV was stereotaxically injected into the striatum, and the mice were sacrificed 6 months later (Supplemental Figure 2A). Western blot analysis revealed a substantial induction of Kv1.3 in this animal model of PD (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Kv1.3 expression is highly induced in microglial cells in experimental models of PD and postmortem PD brains. (A) Western blot showing increased Kv1.3 protein levels in the substantia nigra of the Syn-AAV mouse model of PD. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of 8- to 24-week-old nigral tissues from the MitoPark mouse model of PD showing Kv1.3 induction compared with age-matched littermate controls. (C) Western blot of 24-week-old nigral tissues from the MitoPark mouse model of PD (MP) showing induction of Kv1.3 protein expression compared with age-matched littermate control mice (LM). (D) IHC in 24-week-old nigral tissues from the MitoPark mouse model of PD showing higher Kv1.3 protein levels (red) in IBA1-positive microglial cells (green) compared with age-matched controls as revealed by their colocalization (yellow). Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) qRT-PCR analysis of nigral tissues from the MPTP mouse model revealing induction of Kv1.3 mRNA expression. (F) Western blot showing increased Kv1.3 protein levels in substantia nigra of the MPTP mouse model of PD. (G) qRT-PCR analysis of postmortem human PD brains showing elevated Kv1.3 mRNA expression. (H) Western blot of the SN region of postmortem human PD brain showing induction of Kv1.3 protein expression compared with age-matched controls. n = 6–8. (I) Immunostaining revealing higher Kv1.3 levels in the prefrontal cortex of postmortem human PD brains compared with age-matched controls. Lower panel shows the deconvoluted binary image used for analysis. Three regions per brain were analyzed. Scale bar: 200 μm. (J) Dual DAB staining showing induction of Kv1.3 expression in HLA-DR–positive microglial cells in patients with DLBs compared with age-matched controls. Scale bars: 100 μm; 20 μm (enlarged insets). A 1-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups. Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied B. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare 2 groups. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–9 biological replicates from 2–3 independent experiments unless otherwise indicated. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

To verify whether Kv1.3 channel expression is induced in a more gradually progressive PD model, we used the MitoPark transgenic mouse model. MitoPark mice were developed by inactivating the mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM) in dopaminergic neurons (31) to model the mitochondrial dysfunction exhibited by the progressively neurodegenerative Parkinsonian syndrome, with its diverse spectrum of motor and nonmotor symptoms. We recently reported the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome in this model, demonstrating the involvement of neuroinflammatory processes in nigral dopaminergic neuronal degeneration (32). Here, we show that Kv1.3 gene expression was highly induced in the substantia nigra (SN) of 16- and 24-week old MitoPark mice compared with expression in age-matched littermate controls (Figure 3B). Our Western blot analysis further revealed that Kv1.3 was upregulated in the SN region in 24-week-old MitoPark mice (Figure 3C), and we confirmed that this upregulation was localized to IBA1-positive SN microglia (Figure 3D).

Next, we adopted the well-characterized subacute 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) model of Parkinsonism, in which mice received 20 mg/kg MPTP daily for 4 consecutive days and were sacrificed on the fifth day (Supplemental Figure 2B). In line with the αSyn-AAV and MitoPark models, we found that MPTP substantially increased mRNA and protein expression of nigral Kv1.3 (Figure 3, E and F). Although MPTP treatment did not induce substantial αSyn aggregation in mouse models, a few reports have indicated that MPTP can induce αSyn upregulation and aggregation in nonhuman and rodent models (33, 34). It is likely that MPTP-induced mitochondrial dysfunction contributed to the upregulation of Kv1.3.

To further establish the clinical relevance of Kv1.3 in the Parkinsonian syndrome, we assessed Kv1.3 channel expression in postmortem human brains from patients with PD and patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLBs). When comparing striatal brain samples, we observed Kv1.3 mRNA levels that were higher in postmortem human PD brains than in control brains (Figure 3G). Western blot analysis of tissues from PD and age-matched controls further showed increased Kv1.3 levels in the SN (Figure 3H). Immunostaining for Kv1.3 and IBA1 further showed upregulated Kv1.3 immunoreactivity in the prefrontal cortex (Figure 3I, top panels) and SN (Figure 3I, bottom panels) of PD brain sections that was localized to IBA1-positive microglia (Supplemental Figure 2C). We also examined Kv1.3 expression in another Parkinsonism-related synucleinopathy, DLB. Histochemical analysis of postmortem DLB brains (SN region) revealed that Kv1.3 expression had substantially increased in HLA-DR–positive microglial cells (Figure 3J) compared with expression in control brains. Together, these findings demonstrate that microglial Kv1.3 is highly induced in both animal models and patients with PD.

Fyn modulates the transcriptional regulation of Kv1.3 in microglial cells through the Fyn/PKCδ kinase signaling cascade. After confirming the expression of Kv1.3 in cell culture and various animal models of PD as well as in patients with PD, we investigated the molecular mechanism behind the transcriptional upregulation of the Kv1.3 gene. Though a recent study demonstrated epigenetic regulation of Kv1.3 (35), its transcriptional regulation is not well understood. Our in silico analysis of the Kv1.3 promoter revealed multiple NF-κB and SP1 binding sites (Figure 4A), and previous studies showed that SP1 phosphorylation is dependent on the p38 MAPK pathway and that p38 MAPK is usually upstream of NF-κB (36, 37). We used the cell-permeable NF-κB inhibitor SN50 and the p38 MAPK inhibitor SB203580. Both inhibitors independently attenuated αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 upregulation in the microglial cell line (Figure 4B). These findings suggest that NF-κB and p38 MAPK signaling pathways contributed to the αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 upregulation. We previously demonstrated that Fyn acts as an upstream regulator of the NF-κB transcription factor by regulating the nuclear translocation of p65 (27). Fyn has also been shown to modulate LPS-induced activation of the p38 MAPK pathway. Indeed, our Western blot analysis of PMC cultures revealed that knocking out Fyn in PMCs attenuated αSyn Agg -induced p38 phosphorylation (Figure 4C), further demonstrating that Fyn acts upstream of p38 MAPK activation following αSyn Agg stimulation. Accordingly, we hypothesized that Fyn may regulate inflammagen-induced Kv1.3 upregulation. Fyn deficiency in PMCs attenuated αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 expression, as revealed by qRT-PCR (Figure 4D) and ICC (Figure 4F) analyses. Importantly, a whole-cell patch-clamp study of LPS- and αSyn Agg -treated microglial cells revealed that Fyn-KO microglia had lower Kv1.3 current density than did WT microglia (Figure 4E). Next, we pharmacologically inhibited Fyn in αSyn Agg -stimulated PMCs by cotreating them with the potent Src family kinase inhibitor saracatinib (1 μM). Electrophysiological analysis revealed that saracatinib treatment reduced both LPS- and αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 channel activity, further suggesting the probable role of Fyn in modulating Kv1.3 activity (Supplemental Figure 3A). As revealed by qRT-PCR analyses, cotreatment with saracatinib reduced αSyn Agg -induced expression of Kv1.3 (Supplemental Figure 3B) as well as expression of the proinflammatory gene Nos2 (Supplemental Figure 3C) and the cytokines TNF-α and IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), without altering mRNA expression of Fyn itself (Supplemental Figure 3D).

Figure 4 Fyn modulates the transcriptional regulation of Kv1.3 in microglial cells through the Fyn/PKCδ kinase signaling cascade. (A) In silico analysis of the promoter sequence of Kv1.3 revealed probable Nf-κB– and SP1-binding sites. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of immortalized MMCs cotreated with αSyn Agg and either SN50 (100 μg/mL) or SB203580 (1 μM), showing that both compounds attenuated αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 expression. (C) Western blot of Fyn WT and KO PMCs treated with αSyn Agg , showing that Fyn KO reduced the induction of the p38 MAPK pathway. (D) qRT-PCR analysis revealed that Fyn KO reduced αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 mRNA levels. (E) Whole-cell patch-clamp recording showing that Fyn KO attenuated αSyn Agg - and LPS-induced Kv1.3 activity compared with Fyn WT PMCs (WT control n = 24, WT αSyn Agg n = 12, WT LPS n = 29, Fyn KO αSyn Agg n = 20, Fyn KO LPS n = 15). (F) ICC showing that Fyn KO reduced αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 protein levels in PMCs. Scale bar: 15 μm. (G) ICC of PMCs revealed that αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 protein expression was reduced by PKCδ KO. Scale bar: 15 μm. (H) qRT-PCR analysis of PMCs showing that PKC KO reduced the expression of αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 mRNA. (I) Whole-cell patch clam recording of PMCs showing that PKC KO attenuated αSyn Agg - and LPS-induced Kv1.3 activity compared with PKC WT PMCs (WT control n = 24, WT αSyn Agg n = 12, WT LPS n = 20, PKC-KO αSyn Agg n = 29, PKC-KO LPS n = 35). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. A 1-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups. In most cases, Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–4 biological replicates from 2–3 independent experiments unless otherwise indicated. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Our group recently showed that PKCδ, a serine/threonine kinase involved in microglial inflammation (38), is modulated by Fyn (27). We have previously shown that Fyn can directly modulate PKCδ, which can induce the activation of p38 MAPK and the nuclear translocation of p65 (27). To further show whether Kv1.3 expression is dependent on the Fyn/PKCδ signaling axis, we treated PMCs with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 1 hour, followed by ICC (Figure 4G) and qRT-PCR (Figure 4H), which revealed that PKCδ deficiency attenuated αSyn Agg -induced Kv1.3 mRNA and protein expression. Moreover, whole-cell patch clamping revealed that PKCδ deficiency reduced Kv1.3 current density in microglia treated with either αSyn Agg (1 μM) for 24 hours or LPS (300 ng/mL) for 48 hours (Figure 4I). These findings collectively suggest that the Fyn/PKCδ kinase signaling cascade plays a crucial role in Kv1.3 upregulation in response to inflammatory stimuli.

Fyn modulates posttranslational modification of Kv1.3. Posttranslational modification of Kv1.3 activity and other cellular functions has been attributed to phosphorylation of serine/threonine residues or tyrosine residues by various kinases and dephosphorylation by phosphatases (39–42). Kv1.3 has proline-rich regions in its N-terminal and C-terminal ends, which can bind to the Src homology domain 3 (SH3) of Src kinases. We have linked Fyn to the regulation of microglial inflammation (27), which prompted us to hypothesize that Fyn plays an important role in regulating the phosphorylation profile of Kv1.3 (43). Our multiple sequence alignment using T-Coffee software (44) to align N-terminal Kv1.3 sequences from 7 different organisms demonstrated that Kv1.3 is highly conserved and that the tyrosine residue at 135 (187 in humans) is conserved in all species (Supplemental Figure 4). Interestingly, Western blot analyses of postmortem human brains revealed that patients with PD expressed significantly more pY135 Kv1.3 than age-matched controls (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Fyn modulates the posttranslational modification of Kv1.3. (A) Western blot analysis of postmortem human PD and age-matched control brains showing increased phosphorylation of Kv1.3. (B) Immunoprecipitation of Fyn and Kv1.3 showing direct Fyn-Kv1.3 interaction after αSyn Agg treatment. (C) Duolink PLA showing αSyn Agg -induced interaction between Kv1.3 and Fyn. Scale bar: 25 μm. (D) Western blot of Fyn WT and KO PMCs revealed that Kv1.3 phosphorylation at residue 135 was Fyn dependent. (E) IHC analysis of substantia nigra from Fyn+/+ and Fyn–/– mice showing reduced phosphorylation of Kv1.3 after αSyn PFF injection. Scale bars: 100 μm; 60 μm (insets). (F) IHC of substantia nigra from MitoPark mice and their littermate controls showing that pharmacological inhibition of Fyn by saracatinib reduced Kv1.3 phosphorylation. Scale bar: 100 μm. (G–J) Immortalized MMCs were either transfected with WT Kv1.3 or aY135A Kv1.3 plasmid. (G) qRT-PCR analysis and (H) Griess assay showing reduced levels of inducible NOS (iNOS) and nitrite release, respectively, in Y135A Kv1.3-transfected cells compared with WT cells. (I) qRT-PCR analysis showing reduced IL-1β production in Y135A Kv1.3–transfected versus WT Kv1.3–transfected MMCs. (J) Luminex assay showing reduced IL-1β secretion in Y135A Kv1.3–transfected compared with WT Kv1.3–transfected MMCs. A 1-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups. In most cases, Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was used to compare 2 groups in A. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–4 biological replicates from 2–3 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

To verify whether Fyn directly interacts with Kv1.3, we performed co-IP assays. After treating PMCs with αSyn Agg for 24 hours, Fyn and Kv1.3 were pulled down and probed for Kv1.3 and Fyn, respectively. Our immunoblot analysis revealed that Fyn interacted with Kv1.3 in αSyn Agg -exposed PMCs (Figure 5B). We performed a proximity ligation assay (PLA) using Duolink, which further verified the interaction of Fyn with Kv1.3 (Figure 5C). We also treated PMCs from Fyn+/+ and Fyn–/– mice with αSyn Agg , and both Western blot (Figure 5D) and ICC (Supplemental Figure 5A) analyses revealed that the αSyn Agg -induced upregulation of phosphorylated Kv1.3 (p-Kv1.3) at residue 135 was diminished in Fyn–/– microglia. This finding is in line with the whole-cell patch-clamp data in Figure 4E showing that αSyn Agg - and LPS-treated Fyn–/– PMCs had reduced current compared with Fyn+/+ cells. To add in vivo relevance, we performed IHC analysis on the previously described αSyn preformed fibrils (αSyn PFF ) model. Interestingly, injections of αSyn Agg induced phosphorylation of Kv1.3 at Tyr35 in Fyn+/+ mice, but this induction of phosphorylation was not evident in Fyn–/– mice, further demonstrating the role of Fyn in modulating the phosphorylation of Kv1.3 at Tyr135 (Figure 5E). Furthermore, we orally administered the Fyn inhibitor saracatinib to MitoPark mice aged 8–16 weeks every other day and then examined the phosphorylation status of Kv1.3. IHC analysis revealed that Fyn inhibition decreased p-Kv1.3 (Tyr135) in the SN region of 16-week-old MitoPark mice (Figure 5F). These data collectively suggest that Fyn directly phosphorylates Kv1.3 at residue 135 in PD models.

To further evaluate the role of this phosphorylation at residue 135 in αSyn Agg -stimulated inflammatory responses, MMCs were transiently transfected with a Kv1.3 WT plasmid or a mutant plasmid, whereby the tyrosine residue at 135 was mutated to alanine. Following transfection, the cells were treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours. Western blot analysis revealed that ectopic expression of the Kv1.3 mutant attenuated αSyn Agg -induced upregulation of Kv1.3 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 5B), whereas the qRT-PCR, Griess, and Luminex analyses further revealed reduced αSyn Agg -induced upregulation of Nos2 mRNA (Figure 5G), nitrite release (Figure 5H), and the proinflammatory cytokine IL-1β (Figure 5, I and J). Together, these results suggest that Fyn phosphorylates Kv1.3 at residue 135 and that this Fyn-induced phosphorylation plays a role in Kv1.3-mediated inflammation in PD models.

Kv1.3 modulates neuroinflammation in a cell culture model of PD. To demonstrate the role of Kv1.3 in αSyn Agg -induced microglial activation, we performed a series of Kv1.3-KO and overexpression studies. PMCs from Kv1.3 WT and -KO animals were cultured and treated with αSyn Agg for 24 hours. Luminex assays revealed that PMCs from Kv1.3-KO mice secreted significantly less TNF-α (Figure 6A), IL-12 (Figure 6B), and IL-1β (Figure 6C) than did WT PMCs. Next, we overexpressed Kv1.3 in MMCs (45) and treated them with αSyn Agg for 24 hours. Our qRT-PCR analysis revealed that Kv1.3 overexpression (Supplemental Figure 6) significantly increased αSyn Agg -induced mRNA levels of Nos2 (Figure 6D), pro–IL-1β (Figure 6E), and Tnf-α (Figure 6F). Multiplex assays further revealed that Kv1.3 overexpression significantly induced the secretion of IL-6 (Figure 6G) and IL-12 (Figure 6H) following αSyn Agg treatment. These data collectively suggest that K v 1.3 plays an important role in αSyn Agg -induced microglial inflammation.

Figure 6 Kv1.3 modulates neuroinflammation in a cell culture model of PD. (A–C) Kv1.3 WT and KO PMCs were treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours. Luminex analysis shows that Kv1.3 KO reduced the release of the αSyn Agg -induced proinflammatory factors (A) TNF-α, (B) IL-12, and (C) IL-1β. (D–H) Immortalized MMCs were transfected with WT a Kv1.3 plasmid, and then 48 hours after transfection, cells were treated with 1 μM αSyn Agg for 24 hours. (D–F) qRT-PCR analysis showing that Kv1.3 overexpression aggravated αSyn Agg -induced production of the proinflammatory factors (D) Nos2, (E) pro–IL-1β, and (F) TNF-α. (G and H) Luminex analysis showing that Kv1.3 overexpression potentiated the release of the proinflammatory factors (G) IL-6 and (H) IL-12. (I) Voltage ramp from –120 mV to 40 mV elicited a characteristic outward rectifying current in αSyn Agg -treated microglia that was sensitive to the Kv1.3-selective inhibitor PAP-1. (J) LDH assay showing that PAP-1 reduced αSyn Agg -induced LDH release from microglial cells. (K–M) Luminex assay revealing that PAP-1 attenuated the αSyn Agg -induced proinflammatory factors (K) IL-12, (L) TNF-α, and (M) IL-6. (N) Western blot analysis demonstrating that PAP-1 reduced αSyn Agg -induced NLRP3 expression. (O) ICC analysis revealed that PAP-1 reduced NLRP3 expression induced by αSyn Agg . Scale bar: 25 μm. A 1-way ANOVA was performed to compare multiple groups. In most cases, Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–4 biological replicates from 2–3 independent experiments. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

The small-molecule PAP-1 is a pharmacological inhibitor that specifically blocks Kv1.3 activity (28) and is known to reduce inflammation in rodent models of autoimmune disease. We cotreated PMCs with αSyn Agg and PAP-1. Patch clamping showed that PAP-1 blocked Kv1.3 currents in αSyn Agg -stimulated microglia (Figure 6I). A lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) assay revealed that PAP-1 blocked the αSyn Agg -induced release of LDH into the extracellular space (Figure 6J). PAP-1 also significantly reduced the αSyn Agg -induced release of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-12 (Figure 6K), TNF-α (Figure 6L), and IL-6 (Figure 6M) as revealed by Luminex multiplex cytokine analysis. To further demonstrate the efficacy of PAP-1 in reducing microglial inflammation, MMCs were cotreated with PAP-1 (1 μM) and αSyn Agg . The Griess assay showed that PAP-1 reduced αSyn Agg -induced nitrite release in these immortalized microglial cells (Supplemental Figure 7A), whereas qRT-PCR analysis showed that PAP-1 reduced expression of the αSyn Agg -induced inflammatory genes Nos2 (Supplemental Figure 7B), IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 7C), TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 7D), and IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 7E). However, PAP-1 treatment did not induce the markers for alternative activation of microglia, IRF4 (Supplemental Figure 7F) and MRC1 (Supplemental Figure 7G). Luminex assays further demonstrated that PAP-1 could significantly attenuate αSyn Agg -induced release of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 7H), TNF-α (Supplemental Figure 7I), and IL-6 (Supplemental Figure 7J).

To advance our understanding of the role of the Kv1.3-dependent signaling cascade in modulating neuroinflammation in microglia, we performed immunoblot analysis on PAP-1–treated MMCs. Western blot and ICC analyses demonstrated that PAP-1 significantly reduced αSyn Agg -induced NLRP3 inflammasome protein upregulation (Figure 6, N and O). Together, these findings suggest that Kv1.3 contributes to classical microglial activation, which can be attenuated by PAP-1.

PAP-1 reduces neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration in mouse models of PD. PAP-1 and other Kv1.3 inhibitors have been widely used in animal models of inflammation including psoriasis (46), autoimmune diabetes (47), ischemic stroke (48), and AD (26), and its chronic administration is well tolerated in mice, rats, and primates (49). To validate the therapeutic potential of PAP-1 in Parkinsonian syndromes, we used the transgenic MitoPark progressive dopaminergic neurodegenerative model of PD and the toxin-based MPTP mouse model of PD.

MitoPark mice were injected daily with 40 mg/kg (i.p.) PAP-1 from ages 14 to 20 weeks (Supplemental Figure 8A). During treatment, no significant weight loss was observed (Supplemental Figure 8B). To verify the bioavailability and brain penetrance of PAP-1, we performed liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis of serum and brain samples taken at the end of the study and found that total PAP-1 serum and brain concentrations in the treated animals averaged 322 ± 122 nM and 848 ± 295 nM, respectively, 24 hours after the last administration (Supplemental Figure 8C). We detected no PAP-1 in the serum or brains of the vehicle-treated animals. Behavioral tests revealed that PAP-1 significantly reduced motor deficits in MitoPark mice (Figure 7, A–C). As evident from representative movement tracks (Figure 7A), PAP-1 treatment significantly increased horizontal activity in the open-field test (Figure 7B). PAP-1 also significantly increased the time spent on the rotarod by MitoPark mice (Figure 7C). Biochemical analysis of the striatum revealed that PAP-1 reduced loss of the neurotransmitter dopamine (Figure 7D) and its derivatives DOPAC (Figure 7E) and homovanillic acid (HVA) (Figure 7F) in MitoPark mice. Furthermore, stereological analysis demonstrated that PAP-1 significantly protected MitoPark mice from the loss of dopaminergic neurons (Figure 7G). Fluoro-Jade and IHC staining further revealed that PAP-1 reduced the extent of microgliosis and neuronal degeneration in MitoPark mice (Supplemental Figure 8D).

Figure 7 PAP-1 reduces inflammation and neurodegeneration in mouse models of PD. (A–H) MitoPark mouse model. (A) Representative movement tracks showing that PAP-1 rescued movement deficits of MitoPark mice at 20 weeks. (B) VersaMax open-field test showed increased horizontal activity of MitoPark mice treated with PAP-1 compared with the vehicle-treated control group. (C) Behavior test revealed increased time spent on the rotarod by MitoPark mice treated with PAP-1 compared with the vehicle-treated group. (D–F) HPLC showing that PAP-1 treatment protected MitoPark mice from loss of (D) dopamine (DA), (E) DOPAC, and (F) HVA. (G) IHC of SNpc showing that PAP-1 protected against loss of TH-positive neurons in MitoPark mice and stereology analysis of the SNpc showing that PAP-1 decreased the loss of TH-positive neurons in MitoPark mice. Scale bars: 200 μm (top panel); 100 μm (bottom panel). (H–L) MPTP mouse model. (H) IHC of MPTP-exposed substantia nigra and striatum showing that PAP-1 altered microgliosis. Scale bars: 50 μm (top panel); 20 μm (insets); 100 μm (bottom panel). (I) ImageJ analysis of MPTP-exposed substantia nigra showing that PAP-1 reduced soma size and increased the number of microglial branches. (J) qRT-PCR analysis of striatum after MPTP showing reduced mRNA expression of proinflammatory factors IL-1β and TNF-α. (K) IHC of SNpc showing that PAP-1 protected against MPTP-induced loss of TH-positive neurons. Scale bars: 500 μm (top panel); 200 μm (bottom panel). (L) Stereological analysis of the SNpc showing that PAP-1 decreased the loss of TH-positive neurons after MPTP treatment. One-way ANOVA was used to compare multiple groups. In most cases, Tukey’s post hoc analysis was applied. Each dot on the bar graphs represents a biological replicate. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, with 3–7 animals per group. *P ≤ 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

Next, we evaluated the efficacy of PAP-1 in protecting against MPTP-induced neuronal loss and inflammation (Supplemental Figure 9A). As expected, the LC-MS analysis revealed that PAP-1 crossed the blood-brain barrier (Supplemental Figure 9B). IHC analysis demonstrated that PAP-1 reduced MPTP-induced microgliosis in both the striatum and SN (Figure 7H). Skeletonization analysis (50) revealed that PAP-1 reduced microglial soma size and increased the number of branches compared with MPTP treatment alone (Figure 7I). Increased microglial soma size and decreased branch numbers are indicative of classical activation of microglia. Moreover, qRT-PCR analysis revealed that Kv1.3 inhibition reduced MPTP-induced expression of the proinflammatory cytokines TNF-α and pro–IL-1β (Figure 7J). Biochemical analysis showed that PAP-1 significantly increased the amount of dopamine (Supplemental Figure 9C) and its metabolites DOPAC (Supplemental Figure 9D) and HVA (Supplemental Figure 9E) compared with MPTP treatment alone. TH neuronal staining and stereological analysis further demonstrated that PAP-1 protected against MPTP-induced dopaminergic neuronal loss in the SN (Figure 7, K and L).

Finally, we also used the αSyn PFF mouse model to further demonstrate the effect of Kv1.3 inhibition as a potential therapeutic target for PD. We injected αSyn PFF into the striatum, and 4 months after injection, PAP-1 (40 mg/kg) was administered for 30 days (Figure 8A). As evident from representative movement tracks (Figure 8B), PAP-1 significantly decreased the rest time (Figure 8C) and increased horizontal activity (Figure 8D) and total distance traveled (Figure 8E). Furthermore, biochemical analysis revealed that PAP-1 restored the αSyn PFF -induced loss of dopamine (Figure 8F) and its metabolite DOPAC (Figure 8G). Western blot analysis further confirmed that PAP-1 reduced the αSyn PFF -induced loss of TH expression in the SNpc region of the brain (Figure 8H). Collectively, these preclinical studies suggest that PAP-1 can reduce microgliosis, inflammation, and neuronal loss in PD models and that inhibition of Kv1.3 by a brain-penetrant small molecule has clinical potential for PD treatment.