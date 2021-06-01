Pro-cachectic factors link experimental and human chronic kidney disease to skeletal muscle wasting programs

Kif3aΔTub mice develop CKD and cachexia with skeletal muscle atrophy and muscle weakness. We used a genetic mouse model of CKD where the kinesin family member 3A (Kif3a) alleles were deleted in renal tubular epithelial cells (24). Tubular Kif3a deficiency (Kif3aΔTub) led to spontaneous renal cyst formation that almost completely replaced the normal renal parenchyma by 6 weeks of age (Figure 1A). Kidneys from Kif3aΔTub mice showed substantial enlargement, accounting for approximately 20% of total body weight (Figure 1B). Histological staining showed big cysts, dilated tubules, and only a handful of surviving glomeruli in Kif3aΔTub kidney compared with wild-type (WT) mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135821DS1), which was reflected in a significant loss of renal function (Figure 1C). These findings support that Kif3aΔTub mice showed functional and structural signs consistent with advanced CKD.

Figure 1 Experimental CKD induces loss of muscle mass and function. (A) Schematic representation of cystic mouse model. (B) Kidney weight/body weight expressed as a percentage and a representative image of the 6-week kidney of WT and Kif3aΔTub (n = 5 mice). (C) Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) measurement (n = 5 mice). Body weight (D) (n = 10 mice) and muscle tissue weights (E) were measured in WT and Kif3aΔTub mice (n = 14 mice). (F) Representative image of the 6-week GC muscle of WT and Kif3aΔTub mice. (G) Frequency histogram showing the distribution of cross-sectional areas (μm2) in TA muscle of WT and Kif3aΔTub mice (n = 3 mice). (H) Contractile properties of the EDL muscle (n = 5 mice). Specific force denotes tetanic force normalized to wet muscle mass. Data shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. Student’s t test used for statistical significance. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Interestingly, despite the dramatic increase in kidney size, Kif3aΔTub mice presented significant weight loss (Figure 1D). Systematic analysis of 4 skeletal muscles, including gastrocnemius (GC), tibialis anterior (TA), extensor digitorum longus (EDL), and soleus, showed a significant weight reduction in Kif3aΔTub compared with WT mice (Figure 1, E and F). Furthermore, we observed a reduced number of fibers in EDL and soleus muscles in Kif3aΔTub mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) without features of myofiber degeneration (e.g., centrally nucleated fibers) (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Quantification of cross-sectional area of TA muscle showed a leftward shift at the terminal time point in Kif3aΔTub muscle compared with WT (Figure 1G), resulting in a large decrease in the average fiber size (1074 μm2 in WT compared with 661 μm2 in Kif3aΔTub). Myofiber size decreased in every myosin heavy chain (MHC) isoform subtype among all muscles (Supplemental Figure 1, E and H). Specific forces generated by EDL muscles were also reduced in Kif3aΔTub compared with WT mice (Figure 1H). Together, these data show that skeletal muscle of Kif3aΔTub mice with CKD undergoes both functional and structural changes consistent with muscle wasting.

Altered protein synthesis, proteasome, and autophagic flux in CKD-related muscle wasting. Muscle growth depends on the fusion of muscle stem cells to form myofibers and on protein synthesis that drives fiber hypertrophy (17). Given our observation of decreased muscle fiber number, we quantified the number of muscle stem cells in EDL muscles and found a 60% reduction in Kif3aΔTub (Figure 2A). In vitro, Kif3aΔTub stem cells were able to follow their normal program of differentiation and showed a similar proportion of myogenic positive cells as those from WT mice (Figure 2B). Furthermore, we identified a strong reduction in mRNA levels of insulin-like growth factor 1 (Igf1), a key regulator of cellular proliferation, in muscles from Kif3aΔTub compared with WT mice (data not shown).

Figure 2 Characterization of CKD-related muscle wasting. (A) Quantification of satellite cell number on freshly isolated EDL fibers (n = 2 mice). (B) Profiling of differentiation (WT n = 20, Kif3aΔTub n = 20). (C) Quantification of puromycin incorporation in GC muscle from 6-week-old WT and Kif3aΔTub mice, using in vivo SUnSET technique (WT n = 20, Kif3aΔTub n = 20). (D) Autophagy flux analysis with colchicine treatment based on immunoblot analysis of p62 and LC3 of protein extracts from of GC muscles from fed and starved 6-week-old WT and Kif3aΔTub mice (n = 3 mice). (E) SDH staining and quantification of EDL muscles of WT and Kif3aΔTub mice (n = 3 mice). (F) Quantification of SS and intermyofibrillar (IMF) mitochondrial density and size. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison tests (SS: WT n = 4, Kif3aΔTub 8; IMS: WT n = 8, Kif3aΔTub 13). (G) Quantitative gene expression of oxidative stress/UPRmt genes in GC muscle from 6-week-old WT and Kif3aΔTub mice (n = 4 mice). Data shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test used for statistical significance, unless otherwise stated. Comparisons of more than 2 groups were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison tests. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ns, not statistically significant.

Skeletal muscle wasting can also be explained by an imbalance between protein synthesis and degradation. The capacity for muscle protein synthesis was assessed in vivo using a puromycin incorporation analysis (Surface Sensing of Translation, SUnSET; ref. 25), which revealed a strong impairment of protein production in muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice (Figure 2C). Then, we investigated the status of the ubiquitin-proteasome and autophagy-lysosome systems. Atrophy-related ubiquitin ligases Atrogin-1, Musa, Murf1, Itch, and Fbxo31 were all upregulated in muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). Furthermore, the expression of several genes associated with autophagy, including Bnip3, Becn1, and Ambra1, was also significantly upregulated in muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Colchicine, by destabilizing the microtubule network, blocks the delivery of autophagosomes to lysosomes, resulting in the accumulation of autophagic vacuoles, and therefore, is an excellent tool for monitoring autophagy flux in vivo (26). Colchicine treatment led to a stronger accumulation of lipidated LC3 and p62 in muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice, suggesting autophagy activation (Figure 2D). Together, these findings show a shift in the balance from muscle synthesis to muscle degradation.

Altered mitochondrial structure and function in CKD-related muscle wasting. Next, we examined the metabolic status of muscle fibers by profiling the proportion of fibers displaying high levels of succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) activity. EDL and soleus muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice contained a lower proportion of oxidative fibers (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 2C) and a lower expression of genes encoding respiratory chain complex (RCC) proteins (Supplemental Figure 2D) compared with WT mice. While mitochondria density in both subsarcolemmal (SS) and intramyofibrillar locations was decreased in muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice, mitochondria also appeared enlarged (Figure 2F). Furthermore, muscles from Kif3aΔTub mice showed a significant increase in the expression of key genes involved in the oxidative stress and mitochondrial unfolded protein response (UPRmt; Figure 2G).

Increased kidney production of pro-cachectic factors in CKD-related muscle wasting. In light of a potential crosstalk between kidney and muscle during CKD, the production of renal soluble factors with known pro-cachectic effects was investigated. First, we performed microarray analysis of gene expression in kidneys from WT and Kif3aΔTub mice and identified 9 genes with pro-cachectic potential (Figure 3A). From these genes, we decided to focus on inhibin beta-A (Inhba), which encodes activin A, based on its key role as a negative regulator of skeletal muscle mass (18, 19). Next, we checked if the increase of Inhba specifically occurred in the kidney. Interestingly, we found that upregulation of Inhba occurred specifically in the kidney and not in other tissues, such as muscle, liver, and heart (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Experimental CKD leads to renal production of soluble pro-cachectic factors. (A) Volcano plot of genes encoding for secreted proteins (red, genes encoding pro-cachectic factors) (n = 4 mice). (B) Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of Inhba in different organs (n = 4 mice). (C) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) projection of 6779 cells from the 5-week Kif3aΔTub kidney demonstrating 17 cell types. (D) t-SNE plot showing the normalized/average expression level of Inhba in Kif3aΔTub kidney cell types. (E) Dot plot showing the expression of Inhba in the Kif3aΔTub and control kidney. (F) Violin plot showing cluster-specific gene expression of Inhba (n = 1 mouse). (G) Blood levels of activin A in WT and Kif3aΔTub mice determined by ELISA (WT n = 3, KO n = 5). Data shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test used for statistical significance, unless otherwise stated. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To identify the cell population expressing Inhba in the kidney, we performed single-cell RNA sequencing on 5-week-old Kif3aΔTub and control kidneys. A total of 6779 cells were profiled after data preprocessing and quality controls and classified into 17 distinct cell types in the Kif3aΔTub kidney (Figure 3C). We found that Inhba was expressed in a subpopulation of fibroblasts (reference name: Fib-2), which was only found in the Kif3aΔTub kidney, and in cells from the juxtaglomerular apparatus (reference name: JGA) (Figure 3D). In the control kidney, we found the expression of Inhba only in cells from the JGA (Figure 3, E and F and Supplemental Figure 3A). Furthermore, publicly available single-nucleus RNA-sequencing data on fibrotic kidneys from mice 14 days after unilateral ureteral obstruction surgery (27) supported our finding that Inhba was expressed in a subpopulation of fibroblasts (Act. Fib1) and in cells from the JGA (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Effective kidney production of activin A would need to be reflective of increased circulating levels. Indeed, we found that blood levels of activin A were significantly elevated in Kif3aΔTub compared with WT mice (Figure 3G).

Overall, these findings suggest that the kidney source of Inhba is a subpopulation of fibroblasts and cells from the JGA, which are expanded during the development of kidney fibrosis.

Activin A is increased in patients with CKD. To validate our findings from our experimental model of CKD, we analyzed the blood levels of activin A in a first cohort of patients diagnosed with different glomerulonephritis at different stages of CKD (n = 75; Supplemental Figure 4A). Patients with CKD had significantly higher blood levels of activin A compared with healthy controls (n = 23; Figure 4A). Blood levels of activin A strongly correlated with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR; R = –0.56, P < 0.0001; Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Increased production of pro-cachectic factors in patients with CKD. (A) Activin A blood level in healthy controls and in patients with CKD (n = 75 patients). (B) Spearman’s correlation analysis of serum activin A and eGFR. **P < 0.01. (C) Spearman’s correlation analysis of IF/TA% (renal interstitial fibrosis and tubular atrophy) and eGFR. (D) Spearman’s correlation analysis of serum activin A and IF/TA% (renal interstitial fibrosis and tubular atrophy). (E) Log fold change of quantitative gene expression of genes encoding pro-cachectic factors in glomeruli of manually microdissected biopsies from patients with different CKD stages (Glomerular: CKD1: n = 55; CKD2: n = 52; CKD3: n = 44; CKD4: n = 26; CKD5: n = 10. Tubular: CKD1: n = 56; CKD2: n = 46; CKD3: n = 37; CKD4: n = 26; CKD5: n = 10. Live donor: n = 42). A q value below 5% was considered statistically significant. Nonsignificantly changed genes are denoted as ns and genes below background cutoff as BC. GDF15, growth differentiation factor 15. (F) Spearman’s correlation analysis for glomerular activin A mRNA expression with eGFR. (G) Spearman’s correlation analysis of patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) of INHBA mRNA expression with log 2 eGFR (n = 66 patients). (H) Dot plot shows the relative average mRNA expression of INHBA across the 31 clusters identified from the combined analysis of the 24 adult human kidney scRNA-Seq data sets.

A unifying pathological feature of CKD is the development of tubulointerstitial fibrosis. As expected, the percentage of tubulointerstitial fibrosis was inversely associated to eGFR (R = –0.46; P < 0.0001; Figure 4C), while the levels of activin A were directly associated with the percentage of tubulointerstitial fibrosis (R = 0.35; P < 0.01; Figure 4D). These data suggest that interstitial fibrosis may lead to an increased production of activin A in human CKD, linked to high circulating levels due to progressive blood accumulation that is potentially amplified by impaired renal function.

Increased production of pro-cachectic factors in patients with CKD. In a second cohort of patients with CKD at different stages of CKD (n = 194), we analyzed gene expression profiles of human kidney biopsies (Supplemental Figure 4B). Gene expression analysis was performed on microdissected glomerular and tubulointerstitial compartments as previously described (28). mRNA expression of INHBA, nuclear factor κB1 (NFKB1), CXCL13, and IL-1b was increased in patients with CKD (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, mRNA expression of INHBA showed a significant inverse correlation with eGFR (R = –0.39, P < 0.0001; Figure 4F). Next, we analyzed a third cohort of human kidney biopsies from patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS; n = 66; Supplemental Figure 4D). mRNA expression of INHBA, GDF15, IL-1b, NFKB1, CXCL13, and IL-6 showed significant inverse correlations with eGFR (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4, E and I). Unsupervised cluster analysis of single-cell data in the Kidney Precision Medicine Project reference single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-Seq) data set yielded 31 clusters from 22,268 cells that covered the entire nephron segment along with endothelial and immune cells. Single-cell data showed that INHBA was mainly expressed in vascular smooth muscle/mesangial cells and in this case parietal epithelial cells (Figure 4H). Collectively, these findings suggest a higher renal production of pro-cachectic factor activin A in patients with CKD.

Activin A–mediated muscle wasting in other models of experimental CKD. Given that patients develop CKD due to multiple underlying causes, it is important to explore other experimental models of CKD, especially those with a strong fibrosis component. First, we used a mouse model of 2,8-DHA–induced nephropathy (adenine nephropathy, AN). By 21 days adenine-enriched diet led to progressive kidney disease, characterized by crystal deposits, tubular injury, inflammation, and tubulointerstitial fibrosis (refs. 29, 30; Figure 5, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 5A). Mice with AN had significant weight and lean mass loss over time (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 Skeletal muscle atrophy and accumulation of activin A in the blood are common features of different models of kidney fibrosis. (A) Schematic representation of 2,8-DHA nephropathy model (AN): mice are fed for 21 days with adenine-enriched diet. (B) BUN measurement (n = 5 mice). (C) Body weight (D) and lean mass curve in WT and AN mice (n = 5 mice). (E) GC muscle weights (n = 5 mice). (F) Frequency histogram showing the distribution of cross-sectional areas (μm2) in TA of WT and AN mice (n = 4 mice). (G) Electron micrographs of EDL muscles of WT and AN mice. Scale bar: 2 μm. (H) Quantification of SS and IMF mitochondrial density and size. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison tests. (I) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of Inhba in different organs (n = 5 mice). (J) In situ hybridization was performed with an RNAscope probe targeting Inhba mRNA. Representative images of WT and AN kidney. Inhba mRNA shown in green and nuclei counterstained with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (K) Blood levels of activin A in WT and AN mice determined by ELISA (n = 5 mice). Values are mean ± SEM. Student’s t test used for statistical significance, unless otherwise stated. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Systematic analysis of 4 skeletal muscles, including GC, TA, EDL, and soleus, showed a significant reduction of muscle weight in AN compared with WT mice (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5B). Quantification of cross-sectional area of TA muscles showed a leftward shift at the terminal time point in AN compared with WT (Figure 5F), resulting in a large decrease in the average fiber size (1539 μm2 in WT vs. 1054 μm2 in AN). Electron microscopy revealed a disorganized sarcomere arrangement with Z-disk misalignment, empty spaces between myofibrils, and dilated endoplasmic reticulum (Figure 5G). Mitochondrial density in both SS and IMF locations was decreased in muscles from AN compared with WT and was associated with mitochondrial enlargement (Figure 5H). Furthermore, gene expression analysis in multiple organs of AN mice revealed an almost exclusive upregulation of mRNA levels of Inhba in the kidney rather than in other tissues, such as muscle, liver, and heart (Figure 5I). Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) supported increased expression of Inhba in the kidney of AN mice compared with WT (Figure 5J). We found a significant increase in gene expression of Acvr2a and Acvr2b in the TA muscles of AN mice, suggesting that this pathway is a direct target of activin A (Supplemental Figure 5C). As expected, blood levels of activin A were also significantly elevated in AN compared with WT mice (Figure 5K).

In addition, we also examined a mouse model of Alport syndrome (AS), which is characterized by an altered composition of the glomerular basement membrane that ultimately results in loss of renal function (31). We analyzed tissues from AS mice within the first 8 weeks of life (Supplemental Figure 6A), which already showed significant kidney function impairment (Supplemental Figure 6B) and loss of body weight (Supplemental Figure 6C). Importantly, AS mice showed increased blood levels of activin A compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 6D). At this stage of CKD, there were classical histopathological changes and significant deposition of collagen III and IV (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H).

Collectively, these findings confirm that the increase of blood levels of activin A is a general response to tubulointerstitial fibrosis during the development of CKD.

Pharmacological inhibition of activin A prevents muscle wasting in experimental CKD. Since increased blood levels of activin A are a hallmark of CKD in both mice and humans, we decided to test a pharmacological approach to modulate activin A signaling in vivo using a soluble activin receptor type IIB ligand trap (sActRIIB).

Kif3aΔTub and WT mice received sActRIIB twice a week by intraperitoneal injections (10 mg/kg) starting at 2 weeks of age for 4 consecutive weeks (Figure 6A). Treatment with sActRIIB prevented body weight loss in Kif3aΔTub mice (Figure 6B). The weights of all analyzed muscles in sActRIIB-treated Kif3aΔTub mice were similar to or even greater than those of WT mice (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Interestingly, the total fiber number loss in EDL muscles was not prevented by sActRIIB (Figure 6D). Quantification of cross-sectional area of TA muscle showed that in mice treated with sActRIIB, fiber sizes were broadly distributed compared with Kif3aΔTub mice (Figure 6E), resulting in a large increase in the average fiber size (1074 μm2 in WT vs. 661 μm2 in Kif3aΔTub vs. 1402 μm2 in sActRIIB-treated Kif3aΔTub). Furthermore, the increase in fiber cross-sectional area in sActRIIB-treated Kif3aΔTub mice was confirmed in all fiber types irrespective of their MHC expression (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Treatment with sActRIIB normalized the number of muscle stem cells (Figure 6F) but did not impact their differentiation potential (Supplemental Figure 7E). Importantly, treatment with sActRIIB increased EDL tetanic and specific force in Kif3aΔTub mice (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 7F).

Figure 6 Pharmacological inhibition of activin A prevents muscle wasting in experimental CKD. (A) Schematic representation of experimental design: treatment of WT and Kif3aΔTub mice twice weekly by intraperitoneal (i.p.) injections of vehicle treatment or 10 mg/kg sActRIIB starting at 2 weeks of age for 4 weeks. (B) Left panel: representative image of 6-week-old body size of WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice. Right panel: growth curve of WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 5 mice). (C) GC weight of WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 13 mice). (D) Analysis of the number of fibers per muscle in WT and Kif3aΔTub mice and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 3 mice). (E) Frequency histogram showing the distribution of cross-sectional areas (μm2) in TA of WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 3 mice). (F) Quantification of satellite cell number on freshly isolated EDL fibers in WT and Kif3aΔTub mice and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 2 mice). Data of WT and Kif3aΔTub have already been presented in Figure 2B. (G) Tetanic specific force measurement in EDL muscle of WT and Kif3aΔTub mice and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice. Data of WT and Kif3aΔTub have already been presented in Figure 1H (n = 5 mice). (H) Quantification of SS and IMF mitochondrial density and size. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison tests. Data of WT and Kif3aΔTub have already been presented in Figure 2F (n = 3 mice). (I) Quantitative gene expression of UPRmt genes in GC muscle from 6-week-old WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 4 mice). Data shown as mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments. Comparisons of more than 2 groups were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison tests: *when comparing WT vs. Kif3aΔTub, §when comparing WT vs. Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB,#when comparing Kif3aΔTub vs. Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB. *,§,#P < 0.05, **,§§P < 0.01, ***,§§§,###P < 0.001.

Next, we evaluated the role of sActRIIB treatment on muscular metabolic status. Treatment with sActRIIB did not significantly alter the portion of oxidative fibers in EDL and soleus of Kif3aΔTub compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Mitochondrial density in both SS and IMF locations showed a slight increase in Kif3aΔTub mice after sActRIIB treatment (Figure 6H). This observation was consistent with an increased expression of genes encoding RCC subunits and fatty acid oxidation, which generates direct substrates for electron transport and ATP production (Supplemental Figure 7, I and J). The number of enlarged mitochondria in Kif3aΔTub mice was significantly reduced after sActRIIB treatment (Figure 6H), which correlated with a decrease in expression of key genes involved in the UPRmt (Figure 6I).

In Kif3aΔTub mice, sActRIIB administration decreased levels of free activin in circulation (Figure 7A), and other pro-cachectic factors (Figure 7B), for example IL-6 and glucocorticoids. Treatment with sActRIIB restored AKT/mTOR signaling (Figure 7, C and D) and led to an increase in the protein synthesis that was previously impaired in Kif3aΔTub mice (Figure 7E). Treatment with sActRIIB also prevented activation of the activin A/p38 MAPK signaling pathway (Figure 7F), which contributes to protein degradation in skeletal muscle (32). Next, we examined the regulation of forkhead box protein O (FoxO), a downstream target of glucocorticosteroids (Supplemental Figure 8A), which is considered a central regulator of muscle homeostasis (26, 33, 34). We found an increase in both gene expression and protein level of FOXOs that were diminished by sActRIIB treatment (Figure 7G), resulting in a downregulation of FoxO-dependent gene transcription (Supplemental Figure 8B) and the restoration of normal levels of autophagy (Figure 7H). It is also worth noting that ActRIIB signals through a subset of TGF-β family ligands, including myostatin (35, 36). Importantly, mRNA levels of myostatin in multiple organs (Supplemental Figure 8C) as well as GDF8 blood levels were not changed in Kif3aΔTub compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8D), suggesting a specific role of activin A in promoting muscle wasting in CKD-induced cachexia that can be pharmacologically targeted.

Figure 7 Pharmacological inhibition of activin restores protein synthesis while inhibiting protein breakdown. (A and B) Activin A, IL-6, and corticosterone blood level determined by ELISA in WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice. A: WT n = 3, Kif3aΔTub n = 5, Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB n = 5.B left panel: WT n = 4, Kif3aΔTub n = 4, Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB n = 4.B right panel: WT n = 10, Kif3aΔTub n = 8, Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB n = 10. (C and D) Total protein extracts from muscle of 6-week-old WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies (n = 3 mice). (E) Quantification of puromycin incorporation in GC muscle from 6-week-old WT Kif3aΔTub and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice, using in vivo SUnSET technique (n = 3 mice). (F and G) Total protein extracts from muscle of 6-week-old WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice were immunoblotted with the indicated antibodies (n = 3 mice). (H) Autophagy flux analysis with colchicine treatment. Immunoblot analysis of p62 and LC3 of protein extracts from GC muscles from fed and starved 6-week-old WT, Kif3aΔTub, and Kif3aΔTub sActRIIB mice (n = 3 mice). Values are mean ± SEM. Comparisons of more than 2 groups were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison tests. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. In H, only statistically significant comparisons are shown.

In vivo blockade of activin A attenuates experimental CKD. Administration of sActRIIB significantly reduced kidney/body weight ratios in Kif3aΔTub mice (Supplemental Figure 9A), showing a partial protection from cyst formation (Supplemental Figure 9B), which attenuated the expected loss of kidney function (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Ultrastructural analyses revealed extensive cell death in proximal tubuli and numerous large cysts surrounded by a flat epithelium in untreated Kif3aΔTub mice, all of which were partially averted by sActRIIB (Supplemental Figure 9D). Furthermore, sActRIIB treatment prevented mitochondrial alterations (Supplemental Figure 9E), and reductions in the levels of RCC proteins, including translocase of outer membrane 20 and peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor γ coactivator 1-α (Supplemental Figure 9F).

In vivo targeting of activin A signaling in muscle prevents CKD-induced skeletal muscle wasting. To determine whether blocking activin A signaling directly in the muscle is sufficient to rescue muscle mass in the context of ongoing experimental CKD, we used recombinant serotype 6 adeno-associated virus vectors to downregulate the activin A receptor (ACVR2A/B) in a specific muscle before the induction of AN (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 10A). Adenine diet led to progressive kidney disease characterized by inflammation and tubulointerstitial fibrosis (Figure 8B) and upregulation of mRNA levels of Inhba in the kidney (Figure 8C). This led to increased circulating levels of activin A (Figure 8D) and loss of body weight (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Muscle-specific downregulation of activin pathway protects from CKD-induced skeletal muscle atrophy. (A) Schematic representation of experimental design: mice were fed with adenine-enriched diet to induce 2,8-DHA nephropathy (AN), and TA muscles were transfected with (AAV-)Acvr2a/b-shRNA or (AAV-)Scramble-shRNA. Muscles were examined 3 weeks later. (B) Representative images of the renal histology of WT and AN kidney. Scale bars represent 60 μm. PAS, periodic acid–Schiff. (C) Quantitative RT-PCR analysis of Inhba in kidneys of WT and AN mice (n = 4 mice). (D) Blood levels of activin A in WT and AN mice determined by ELISA (n = 4 mice). (E) Body weights were measured in WT and AN mice (n = 7 mice). (F) The weight of (AAV-)Acvr2a/b-shRNA– and (AAV-)Scramble-shRNA–infected muscles of WT and AN mice were measured (n = 4 mice). (G) Average fiber cross-sectional area of TA muscle of WT and AN mice infected with (AAV-)Acvr2a/b-shRNA or (AAV-)Scramble-shRNA (n = 3 mice). Data shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test used for statistical significance. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Muscles were analyzed 21 days after the adenine diet was started and viruses injected. Administration of (AAV-)Acvr2a/b-shRNA resulted in a downregulation of 40% to 50% of the Acvr2a/b expression in the TA muscle of WT and AN mice (Supplemental Figure 10B) compared with those injected with (AAV-)Scramble-shRNA. Downregulation of ActRIIB/A signaling in TA muscles was sufficient to limit muscle mass loss in AN mice (Figure 8F). Differences in myofiber size between (AAV-)Acvr2a/b-shRNA and (AAV-)Scramble-shRNA were consistent with the proportional differences in muscle mass observed in the same conditions (Figure 8G). No difference was observed in muscle weight and fiber size of WT mice upon (AAV-)Acvr2a/b-shRNA injection compared to scramble.

Together, these results supported a protective effect of muscle-specific activin A signaling downregulation, despite high levels of circulating activin A and severely affected renal function.