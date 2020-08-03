Selective role of Nck1 in atherogenic inflammation and plaque formation

Nck1/2 deletion and its effects on shear stress–induced endothelial activation. Using the EndoDB database of endothelial transcriptomics data (19), we found that Nck1 and Nck2 show similar expression across a variety of human and mouse endothelial cell studies. To investigate the direct roles of Nck1/2 in shear stress–induced endothelial activation, we adopted a loss-of-function model in which the cellular levels of Nck1 and Nck2 were reduced by siRNA transfection. The efficiency of transfection was confirmed using Western blotting, with a 70% knockdown of Nck1 and 84% knockdown of Nck2 (Figure 1A). Endothelial cells subjected to acute laminar shear stress show an early upregulation of proinflammatory signaling, driven in part by the same signaling pathways that mediate cytoskeletal alignment (20). As such, these signals are diminished as the cells adapt to laminar flow but are sustained in disturbed flow due to the inability of the cells to adapt. Because the acute endothelial response to shear stress models the sustained signaling observed with chronic disturbed flow (20), endothelial cells were subjected to acute shear stress for 0, 5, 15, or 30 minutes, and the early signaling effects were measured. NF-κB activation was assessed by measuring p65 S536 phosphorylation or nuclear translocation. Nck1/2-knockdown cells showed a significant reduction in both NF-κB phosphorylation (Figure 1, B and C) and NF-κB nuclear translocation (55% ± 7.8% mock vs. 13% ± 1.4% in Nck1/2 siRNA, P < 0.0001) (Figure 1, D and E). To confirm the combined effect of Nck1/2 knockdown, we used CRISPR/Cas9 editing to generate a stable human aortic endothelial cell (HAEC) line lacking in both Nck1 and Nck2. Nck1/2 double-knockout (Nck1/2-DKO) cells show a similar decrease in shear stress–induced NF-κB phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135552DS1) and nuclear translocation (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) compared with scrambled controls (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D). Similar results were also observed in mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) isolated from endothelial cell–specific Nck1/2-DKO mice (iEC-Nck1/2 DKO; VE-cadherinCreERT2tg/?, Nck1–/–, Nck2fl/fl, ApoE–/–) (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G).

Figure 1 Nck1/2 deletion ameliorates shear stress–induced NF-κB activation. (A) Human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs) were transfected with siRNA specific for Nck1/2, and transfection efficiency was assessed using Western blotting. (B and C) HAECs were subjected to acute shear stress for the indicated times, and NF-κB activation was assessed by detection of p65 serine 536 phosphorylation using Western blotting. Densitometric analysis was performed using ImageJ. (D and E) p65 nuclear translocation was measured after 45 minutes of shear stress in Nck1/2 siRNA–treated and mock control cells. Images were analyzed using NIS Elements software. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM, n = 4. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. HPF, high-power field. (F and G) HAECs were transfected with Nck1/2 siRNA, and oscillatory shear stress–induced (OSS-induced; ±5 dynes/cm2 with 1 dyne/cm2 forward flow) proinflammatory gene expression (VCAM-1, ICAM-1) and proinflammatory signaling (p-NF-κB Ser536) were assessed by Western blotting. n = 4 in G. *P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test. (H) HAECs were treated as in F, and mRNA expression was assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 4). ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

In response to chronic oscillatory shear stress (OSS), NF-κB activation drives proinflammatory gene expression, including ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 (21). We found that siRNA-mediated Nck1/2 depletion reduced OSS-induced VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 protein expression (Figure 1, F and G). Compared with the mock controls, Nck1/2 siRNA–treated cells showed significantly less NF-κB activation (Figure 1, F and G) and mRNA expression of ICAM-1 and VCAM-1 (Figure 1H). Shear stress–induced expression of the atheroprotective gene Klf2 was not affected by Nck1/2 depletion (Figure 1H). Consistent with these data, Nck1/2-DKO endothelial cells show a similar reduction in OSS-induced NF-κB activation (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I) and VCAM-1/ICAM-1 expression (Supplemental Figure 1, H–J). Taken together, these data suggest that Nck1/2 expression is required to couple atheroprone hemodynamics to NF-κB activation and proinflammatory gene expression.

Deletion of Nck1, but Not Nck2, ameliorates shear stress–induced endothelial activation. Even though they are expressed by different genes, Nck1 and Nck2 proteins share a high sequence identity (68% overall) (10) and their functions are generally regarded as overlapping (22). However, emerging evidence has suggested the independent contribution of the 2 isoforms in a variety of responses, including T cell activation, cytokinesis, and podocyte cytoskeletal dynamics (23–25). To investigate the selective roles of Nck1 and Nck2, we used Nck1- and Nck2-selective siRNAs that result in a 75% and 85% knockdown, respectively, without affecting the expression of the other isoform (Figure 2A). In response to shear stress, Nck1-depleted cells showed significantly less NF-κB p65 phosphorylation (Figure 2, B and C) and nuclear translocation (Figure 2, D and E), whereas Nck2 depletion did not affect NF-κB activation by flow. To confirm these effects, we used lentiviral shRNA constructs to selectively deplete Nck1 (100% knockdown) and Nck2 (90% knockdown) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Similar to the siRNA data, only HAECs expressing Nck1 shRNA showed significant amelioration of NF-κB phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C) and nuclear translocation (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), whereas cells expressing Nck2 shRNA did not significantly differ from cells expressing scrambled shRNA. MAECs isolated from Nck1-KO mice showed similar results, with remarkable reduction in NF-κB activation following shear stress, whereas MAECs from iEC-Nck2–KO mice showed the usual shear stress–induced NF-κB activation (Supplemental Figure 2, F–H). To assess the specific role of Nck1 in atheroprone disturbed flow models, HAECs transfected with Nck1 and Nck2 siRNA or shRNA were exposed to OSS for 18 hours, and proinflammatory signaling (NF-κB) and proinflammatory gene expression (VCAM-1/ICAM-1) were assessed. Oscillatory flow–induced NF-κB activation (p65 Ser536 phosphorylation) and VCAM-1/ICAM-1 protein expression (Figure 2, F and G) and mRNA levels (Figure 2H) were blunted by Nck1 siRNA (Figure 2, F–H) and Nck1 shRNA (Supplemental Figure 2, I–K), whereas Nck2 depletion (siRNA and shRNA) had no significant effects on any of these responses.

Figure 2 Nck1, but not Nck2, deletion ameliorates shear stress–induced activation. (A) Transfection efficiency of selective Nck1 and Nck2 knockdown in HAECs using siRNA. (B–E) HAECs lacking either Nck1 or Nck2 were subjected to acute shear stress for the indicated times, and NF-κB activation was assessed by measuring (B and C) NF-κB phosphorylation and (D and E) nuclear translocation. Scale bar: 50 μm. Data are the mean ± SEM, n = 4. (F and G) HAECs were transfected with either Nck1 or Nck2 siRNA, and oscillatory shear stress–induced (OSS-induced, 18 hours) proinflammatory gene expression (ICAM-1/VCAM-1) and signaling (p-NF-κB Ser536) were assessed by Western blotting. (H) Cells transfected as in F and mRNA expression of Klf2, VCAM-1, and ICAM-1 were measured using qRT-PCR. Data are from n = 4 and presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Although these data identify Nck1 as a critical regulator of NF-κB activation and proinflammatory gene expression by atheroprone hemodynamics, Nck1 did not affect all shear stress responses. Neither Nck1 nor Nck2 depletion affected Klf2 expression under OSS (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 2K) or activation of other classic shear stress–induced signaling pathways, such as Akt, eNOS, and ERK1/2 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 3). Collectively, these data demonstrate a critical role for Nck1 in endothelial activation by atheroprone flow, whereas Nck2 has no effect.

Nck1 mediates disturbed flow–induced endothelial activation in vivo. Having shown that Nck1 regulates endothelial activation by atheroprone flow in vitro, we sought to investigate the differential effects of Nck1 and Nck2 in an in vivo model of disturbed flow. Following tamoxifen induction, inducible endothelial cell–specific control mice (iEC-Control; VE-cadherinCreERT2tg/?, ApoE–/–), Nck1-KO (VE-cadherinCreERT2tg/?, Nck1–/–, ApoE–/–), endothelial cell–specific Nck2-KO (iEC-Nck2-KO; VE-cadherinCreERT2tg/?, Nck2fl/fl, ApoE–/–), and endothelial cell–specific Nck1/2-DKO mice (iEC-Nck1/2 DKO; VE-cadherinCreERT2tg/?, Nck1–/–, Nck2fl/fl, ApoE–/–) were subjected to partial carotid ligation (PCL) to induce disturbed flow–associated endothelial activation specifically in the left carotid artery (26, 27). Changes in endothelial mRNA expression were assessed after 48 hours, whereas changes in inflammatory gene expression and macrophage recruitment were assessed after 7 days (Figure 3A). To assess endothelial activation, endothelial mRNA was isolated from the left and right carotid vessels by TRIzol flush after tissue harvesting (28). The purity of intimal mRNA and medial/adventitial mRNA was confirmed by measuring platelet endothelial cell adhesion molecule-1 (PECAM-1) and α-smooth muscle actin (SMA) expression (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Furthermore, endothelial cell–specific deletion of Nck2 was confirmed in iEC-Nck2-KO and iEC-DKO mice, as Nck2 mRNA expression was depleted in the intimal but not the medial/adventitial fractions (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Klf2 showed decreased expression in the ligated left carotid compared with the right carotid control, confirming an OSS flow–associated gene expression profile (Figure 3B). However, this downregulation did not differ among experimental animals. Nck1 knockouts showed a pronounced reduction in oscillatory flow–induced VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 mRNA expression (Figure 3B). However, Nck2 deletion (iEC-Nck2-KO) did not affect disturbed flow–induced VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 expression, and VCAM-1/ICAM-1 mRNA expression did not significantly decrease in iEC-Nck1/2-DKO mice compared with Nck1-KO mice (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Ablation of Nck1, but not Nck2, blunts partial carotid ligation–induced inflammation. (A) Schematic of the study in which 4 groups of mice were subjected to the ligation surgery at the indicated time. (B) Endothelial mRNA analysis from iEC-Control, Nck1-KO, iEC-Nck2-KO, and iEC-Nck1/2-DKO mice. mRNA from the ligated left carotid (LC) was normalized to the unligated right carotid (RC) and to the housekeeping gene β-microglobulin. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C–F) ICAM-1 (red) and VCAM-1 (white) in the ligated left carotid compared with the unligated right carotid arteries among experimental groups. Endothelial cells were stained for von Willebrand factor (vWF in the dashed boxes) and the nuclei counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 200 μm (left 2 columns in C and E) and 50 μm (right columns). Images analyzed using NIS Elements software, from n = 7–10 mice/group. Data are the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

To examine early atherogenic remodeling in the ligated carotid arteries, tissues were collected 7 days after ligation and assessed for markers of inflammation by immunohistochemistry. Consistent with early changes in mRNA expression, VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 protein levels were significantly reduced in Nck1-KO mice after PCL compared with iEC-Control mice (Figure 3, C–F), whereas iEC-Nck2-KO animals were similar to controls. Similarly, Nck1-KO mice showed a significant reduction in intimal macrophage recruitment (Mac-2+ area) compared with iEC-Control mice (Figure 4, A and B). Nck1-KO mice also showed significantly reduced adventitial macrophage content (Figure 4, A and C), but endothelial Nck2 deletion (iEC-Control vs. iEC-Nck2-KO; Nck1-KO vs. iEC-Nck1/2-DKO) did not affect intimal or adventitial macrophage infiltration (Figure 4, A–C). Specificity of the Mac-2 staining was verified using isotype-control antibodies (Supplemental Figure 5). Taken together, our data suggest a direct role for Nck1 in regulating endothelial activation and macrophage recruitment under atheroprone hemodynamics.

Figure 4 Nck1 deletion reduces macrophage infiltration in the partial carotid ligation model of disturbed flow. (A) Macrophages (Mac-2+, green) in the ligated and the unligated carotid arteries among experimental groups. Smooth muscle cells (α-smooth muscle actin+ [SMA+], red), and endothelium (vWF+, white). Scale bars: 200 μm (left 2 columns) and 50 μm (right column). (B and C) Graphical quantification of intimal and adventitial Mac-2–positive cells. Images analyzed using NIS Elements software, from n = 7–10 mice/group. Data are the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

Nck1 deletion reduces atherosclerotic plaque formation. Atheroprone flow establishes local susceptibility to endothelial activation and to diet-induced atherosclerotic plaque development (29). Having observed differential effects for Nck1 and Nck2 in response to atheroprone flow-induced endothelial activation, we sought to determine if atherosclerotic plaque development was altered in Nck1-KO mice. iEC-Control, Nck1-KO, iEC-Nck2-KO, or iEC-DKO mice were fed high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks to induce spontaneous atherosclerosis. No significant differences were observed in body weight over the 12 weeks of HFD feeding, though Nck1-KO mice tended to be smaller (Supplemental Figure 6A), and no changes were noted for heart weight (Supplemental Figure 6B) or for plasma cholesterol, triglycerides, or HDL levels among the experimental groups (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). However, Nck1-KO mice showed significant reductions in the plasma levels of several proinflammatory mediators, including interleukin 1α (IL-1α), IL-1β, TNF-α, and MCP-1 (Supplemental Figure 7), highlighting the proinflammatory role of Nck1. Atherosclerotic lesion formation was assessed in 4 different vascular sites, including the aorta, the aortic roots, the brachiocephalic artery, and the right and left carotid sinuses. En face analysis of atherosclerosis in the aorta was assessed by Oil red O staining and calculated as the percentage lesion area compared with the total surface area of the aorta (Figure 5A). Although iEC-Nck2-KO mice did not differ from iEC-Controls, Nck1-KO mice show a significant reduction in plaque burden in the aorta (Figure 5, A and B), the carotid sinus (Figure 5, C and D), and brachiocephalic artery (Figure 5, H and I). Atherosclerosis did not decrease further in the iEC-Nck1/2-DKO compared with the Nck1-KO mice, suggesting that Nck1 is the key regulator and the endothelial Nck2 does not significantly contribute to atherogenic endothelial activation.

Figure 5 Global deletion of Nck1, but not Nck2, blunts high-fat diet–induced atherosclerosis. iEC-Control, Nck1-KO, iEC-Nck2-KO, and iEC-Nck1/2-DKO mice were fed high-fat diet (HFD) for 12 weeks. (A) Representative en face morphometric images of total aortic lesion area and (B) calculated whole aortic atherosclerosis (percentage of the total surface area). Scale bar: 1 mm. (C) Representative images of hematoxylin and eosin–stained (H&E-stained) atherosclerotic carotid and (D) quantification of carotid atherosclerotic area among experimental groups. (E–G) Analysis of carotid plaque cellular content following staining for macrophages (Mac-2+, green), and smooth muscle cells (α-smooth muscle actin+ [SMA+], red). (H) H&E staining of brachiocephalic arteries (BCAs) after HFD feeding in iEC-Control, Nck1-KO, iEC-Nck2-KO, and iEC-DKO mice. (I) Quantification of atherosclerotic burden in BCAs among experimental groups. (J) Plaque composition assessed by staining for macrophages (Mac-2+) and smooth muscle cells (SMA+) in brachiocephalic lesions. (K) Quantification of Mac-2+ and (L) SMA+ areas in BCAs. Data are the mean ± SEM, n = 6–10/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. Scale bars: 100 μm (C, E, H, and J).

To assess atherosclerotic plaque characteristics in this model, plaques were stained for macrophage (Mac-2+ area) and smooth muscle (SMA+) levels. Compared with iEC-Control mice, Nck1-KO mice show a significant reduction in macrophage area in both the carotid sinus (Figure 5, E and F) and brachiocephalic arteries (Figure 5, J and K). Similarly, Nck1 deletion reduced the plaque smooth muscle (SMA+) area (Figure 5, G and L) and lipid core area (Supplemental Figure 8A) at these sites, consistent with the very early stages of plaque formation observed in Nck1-KO and iEC-Nck1/2-DKO mice. Atherosclerotic lesions in the brachiocephalic artery and carotid sinuses tend to be less well developed than the plaques in the aortic root, potentially due to delayed onset of plaque formation at these sites (30). Unlike other sites, we did not observe any differences in plaque size in the aortic root (Supplemental Figure 8B). However, the plaques that formed showed reduced macrophage area (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D) and enhanced smooth muscle area (Supplemental Figure 8, C and E), suggestive of enhanced plaque stability.

Deletion of Nck1 confers atheroprotection in resident vascular bed cells compared with myeloid lineage cells. To determine the relative contribution of Nck1 deletion in either vascular cells or myeloid cells to atherosclerosis formation, we performed bone marrow transplantation experiments where Nck1-KO or Nck1-WT bone marrow was transplanted into irradiated Nck1-KO or Nck1-WT recipients. Successful chimeras were confirmed with the alteration in Nck1 expression in the myeloid lineage cells (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). After 12 weeks of HFD, there were no significant changes in body weights (Supplemental Figure 10A) or plasma cholesterol levels (Supplemental Figure 10B) in mice lacking Nck1 expression in myeloid cells compared with other experimental groups. Consistent with our in vitro observations on endothelial activation, Nck1-KO mice still showed significant reduction in aortic atherosclerosis when reconstituted with Nck1-WT bone marrow, whereas Nck1-WT mice receiving bone marrow from Nck1-KO mice did not show any significant difference compared with Nck1-WT mice receiving Nck1-WT bone marrow (Figure 6, A and B). Similarly, carotid (Figure 6, C and D) and brachiocephalic atherosclerotic (Figure 6, H and I) lesions were 2- to 3-fold less in Nck1-KO mice receiving Nck1-WT bone marrow compared with controls (P < 0.0001, P < 0.05, respectively). Cross-sectional analysis of Mac-2+ and SMA+ areas within carotid (Figure 6, E–G) and brachiocephalic artery (Figure 6, J–L) lesions showed significant reductions in carotid Mac-2+ and SMA+ areas only when Nck1 was depleted in the resident vascular cells but not when Nck1 was depleted in the bone marrow. These data support the role of vascular wall Nck1 in atherogenic inflammation and atherosclerotic plaque development and suggest that myeloid Nck1 expression does not contribute to atherosclerotic plaque formation.

Figure 6 Nck1 deletion from vascular wall, but not hematopoietic cells, has atheroprotective effect. Nck1-WT (WT) and Nck1-KO mice were irradiated and received bone marrows from either Nck1-WT or Nck1-KO mice. Two weeks after irradiation, the 4 groups of mice were fed HFD for 12 weeks. (A) Representative en face morphometric images of total aortic lesion area and (B) calculated whole aortic atherosclerosis (percentage of the total surface area). Scale bar: 1 mm. (C) Representative images of H&E-stained atherosclerotic carotid artery and (D) quantification of carotid atherosclerotic area among experimental groups. (E–G) Analysis of plaque cellular content following staining for macrophages (Mac-2+, green), and smooth muscle cells (α-smooth muscle actin+ [SMA+], purple). (H) H&E staining of brachiocephalic arteries (BCAs) after HFD feeding in WT→WT, WT→KO, KO→WT, and Nck1-KO→Nck1-KO mice. (I) Quantification of atherosclerotic burden in BCAs among experimental groups. (J) Plaque composition assessed by staining for macrophages (Mac-2+) and smooth muscle cells (SMA+) in brachiocephalic lesions. (K) Quantification of Mac-2+ and (L) SMA+ areas in BCAs. Data are the mean ± SEM, n = 4–11/group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test. NS, not significant. Scale bars: 100 μm (C, E, H, and J).

Nck1 exerts the nonredundant effects on endothelial activation via its SH2 domain. To mechanistically understand why Nck1 but not the highly homologous Nck2 regulates endothelial activation, we conducted domain-swap experiments mixing the Nck1 SH2 domain with the Nck2 SH3 domains and the Nck2 SH2 domain with the Nck1 SH3 domains (Figure 7A). We confirmed similar expression levels of transfected constructs encoding Nck1, Nck2, the Nck1 SH2/Nck2 SH3 chimera, and the Nck2 SH2/Nck1 SH3 chimera in Nck1/2-DKO cells by Western blotting (Figure 7B). Nck1, but not Nck2, reexpression restored OSS-induced NF-κB activation (Figure 7C), VCAM-1 expression (Figure 7D), and ICAM-1 expression (Supplemental Figure 11) in the Nck1/2-DKO cells. However, only the Nck1 SH2/Nck2 SH3 chimera showed a similar restoration, suggesting that the Nck1 SH2 domain is essential to form the signaling complex required for oscillatory flow–induced endothelial activation. However, the redundancy of the Nck1 and Nck2 SH3 domains does not exclude them as important for the activation of this response. To gain further insight into the Nck1 domains regulating oscillatory flow–induced NF-κB activation, we introduced single point mutations (Figure 7, E and F) to inactivate the Nck1 SH2 domain (R308M, Nck1 SH2*), the first SH3 domain (W38K, Nck1 SH3.1*), the second SH3 domain (W143K, Nck1 SH3.2*), or the third SH3 domain (W229K, Nck1 SH3.3*) (31). Following OSS exposure, NF-κB activation and VCAM-1 expression were only blunted in cells expressing the Nck1 SH2* and the Nck1 SH3.1* constructs (Figure 7, G–I), suggesting critical roles for Nck1 SH2–based phosphotyrosine binding and Nck1 SH3.1–based binding partners.

Figure 7 Nck1 regulates shear stress–induced inflammation via its SH2 domain and the first of its 3 SH3 domains. (A) Schematic showing the domain structure of Nck1 and Nck2 and the 2 chimeras consisting of Nck1 SH2/Nck2 SH3.1–SH3.3 and Nck2 SH2/Nck1 SH3.1–SH3.3. (B) Western blot analysis showing comparable transduction efficiency of the Nck1/2 chimeras after transducing the constructs into Nck1/2-DKO cells. n = 3. (C and D) Nck1/2-DKO HAECs were transduced with the constructs in A, and OSS-induced proinflammatory signaling (p-NF-κB Ser536) and gene expression (VCAM-1) were assessed. (E) Schematic of Nck1 SH3 domain point mutations, and (F) Western blot analysis showing the efficiency of reexpression of different Nck1 mutants in Nck1/2-DKO HAECs. (G–I) Nck1/2-DKO HAECs were transiently transfected with Nck1 or Nck1 variants described in E, and OSS-induced proinflammatory signaling and gene expression assessed as indicated above. Data are from n = 4–6 and presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. NS, not significant.

Nck1 interacts with IL-1 type I receptor kinase-1 in response to atheroprone hemodynamics. While these data suggest a critical role for Nck1 in atherogenic endothelial activation, the Nck1 binding partner involved remains unknown. A proteomics study by Jacquet et al. identified IL-1 type I receptor kinase-1 (IRAK-1) as a Nck1-specific interacting partner (25). IRAK-1, a serine/threonine kinase extensively investigated in the IL-1 signaling pathway, is required for IL-1–induced NF-κB activation (32). To test the hypothesis that IRAK-1 phosphorylation requires Nck1, IRAK-1/Nck1 interactions were assessed by coimmunoprecipitation in endothelial cells exposed to flow. Following shear stress exposure, Nck1 interactions with IRAK-1 were significantly enhanced (Figure 8, A–C), whereas Nck2 did not interact with IRAK-1 (Figure 8A), confirming the differences between Nck1 and Nck2 in shear stress signaling. Moreover, we exposed human endothelial cells to either atheroprotective laminar flow or atheroprone OSS, and assessed activation of IRAK-1 (Ser/Thr209 phosphorylation). Although we did not observe any significant changes in Nck1 and IRAK-1 total protein levels, cells exposed to atheroprotective laminar flow showed marked reduction in IRAK-1 phosphorylation, whereas those exposed to the atheroprone OSS showed marked induction of IRAK-1 phosphorylation (Figure 8, D and E), suggesting that OSS promotes IRAK-1 activation. To test whether IRAK-1 activation is Nck1 dependent (Figure 8F), Nck1-depleted HAECs were subjected to OSS, resulting in a marked reduction in IRAK-1 phosphorylation (Figure 8G). Following PCL in vivo, phospho-IRAK-1 staining was markedly enhanced in the ligated carotids, predominantly within the endothelium (Figure 8H). However, endothelial cell IRAK-1 phosphorylation was significantly abolished in Nck1-KO and Nck1/2-DKO mice (Figure 8, H and I). Consistent with these data, brachiocephalic atherosclerotic plaques showed enhanced phospho-IRAK-1 staining in the endothelium that was markedly reduced in Nck1-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 12), confirming the role of Nck1 in IRAK-1 activation at atherosclerosis-prone sites.

Figure 8 Nck1 interacts with IRAK1, and IRAK1 activation requires Nck1 in response to shear stress. (A) Immunoblotting showing Nck1 and IRAK-1 coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP), confirming Nck1 and IRAK-1 interaction and that it is shear stress dependent. (B and C) Graphical representation of the levels of p-IRAK-1 in Nck-1 Co-IP and Nck1 levels in IRAK-1 Co-IP showing statistical significance after shear stress. Data are from n = 4 and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test. (D and E) Human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs) were subjected to laminar shear stress (LSS; 10 dynes/cm2, 18 hours) or oscillatory shear stress (OSS; ±5 dynes/cm2 with 1 dyne/cm2 forward flow, 18 hours). Cell lysates were assessed using Western blotting for Nck1, p-IRAK-1, and IRAK-1 levels. GAPDH was used a loading control. Representative blots from n = 4. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (F) Schematic representation of the pathway activation. (G) Lentiviral shRNA–transduced HAECs were subjected to shear stress (±5 dynes/cm2 with 1 dyne/cm2 forward flow, 18 hours). Cell lysates were assessed using Western blotting for p-IRAK-1 and IRAK-1 levels. GAPDH was used a loading control. Representative blots from n = 4; data presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (H) Immunostained ligated left carotid arteries from iEC-Control, Nck1-KO, iEC-Nck2-KO, and iEC-Nck1/2-DKO mice. p-IRAK-1 (red), predominately within the endothelium (vWF+, green), is reduced in Nck1-KO mice. Scale bar: 200 μm. (I) Graphical quantification showing the significance of the data from H. Data presented as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001;****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s post hoc test.

Nck1 and IRAK-1 contribute to early atherogenic endothelial activation. To determine if IRAK-1 contributes to disturbed flow–induced NF-κB activation, IRAK-1 was depleted in HAECs using siRNA SMARTPool treatment (Figure 9A), and the cells were exposed to OSS for 18 hours. IRAK-1 knockdown significantly blunted NF-κB activation and proinflammatory gene expression in response to OSS (Figure 9, A and B). Finally, we assessed Nck1 and phospho-IRAK-1 staining in endothelial cells overlying early (stage 1) human atherosclerotic plaques. Both Nck1 and phospho-IRAK-1 showed enhanced staining in endothelial cells associated with early atherosclerotic plaques in humans (Figure 9C) but not healthy human coronary sections (Figure 9D).

Figure 9 IRAK1 deletion ameliorates shear stress–induced activation. (A) HAECs were treated with or without IRAK-1 siRNA and subjected to oscillatory shear stress (OSS, 18 hours). Cell lysates were analyzed for VCAM-1, ICAM-1, and p-NF-κB using Western blotting. (B) Quantification of ICAM-1, VCAM-1, and p-NF-κB showing significant reduction in IRAK-1–depleted cells. Densitometric analysis was performed using ImageJ. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post hoc test. (C) Type I human atherosclerotic lesions were stained for p-IRAK-1 and Nck1, and vWF was used as an endothelial marker. (D) Healthy coronary sections were stained for p-IRAK-1, Nck1, and vWF. Dashed marks indicate internal elastic lamina. Scale bars: 100 μm. Images analyzed using NIS Elements software, from n = 5 postmortem biopsy samples.

Collectively, our data reveal a role for Nck1 in endothelial activation by atheroprone hemodynamics and demonstrate a link between Nck1 and IRAK-1 activation in mediating disturbed flow–induced endothelial activation.