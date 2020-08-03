Commentary 10.1172/JCI138536

Nck1 is a critical adaptor between proatherogenic blood flow, inflammation, and atherosclerosis

Department of Medicine, Aab Cardiovascular Research Institute, and University of Rochester Neurorestoration Institute, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, New York, USA. Find articles by Wines-Samuelson, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chowdhury, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Address correspondence to: Bradford C. Berk, University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Box URNI, Rochester, New York 14642, USA. Phone: 585.276.7418; Email: bradford_berk@urmc.rochester.edu Find articles by Berk, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Atherosclerosis is an inflammatory condition of the arteries that has profound incidence and increasing prevalence. Although endothelial cells detect changes in blood flow, how endothelial activation contributes to atherogenic inflammation is not well understood. In this issue of the JCI, Alfaidi et al. used mouse models to explore flow-induced endothelial activation. The authors revealed a role for Nck1 and a specific activator of the innate immune response, the downstream interleukin receptor–associated kinase-1 (IRAK-1) in NF-κB–mediated inflammation and atherosclerosis susceptibility. These results link disturbed blood flow to NF-κB–mediated inflammation, which promotes atherosclerosis, and provide Nck1 as a potential target for the treatment of atherosclerosis.

