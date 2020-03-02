CD8+ T cells and human cerebral malaria: a shifting episteme

Commentary 10.1172/JCI135510

Address correspondence to: Samuel C. Wassmer, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Department of Infection Biology, Keppel Street, London WC1E 7HT United Kingdom. Phone: 44.20.7612.7888; Email: sam.wassmer@lshtm.ac.uk .

3 Department of Infection Biology, Faculty of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, United Kingdom.

2 Vascular Immunology Unit, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney, Camperdown, New South Wales, Australia.

Mosquito-transmitted Plasmodium falciparum infection can cause human cerebral malaria (HCM) with high mortality rates. The abundance of infected red blood cells that accumulate in the cerebral vasculature of patients has led to the belief that these brain-sequestered cells solely cause pathogenesis. However, animal models suggest that CD8+ T cells migrate to and accumulate in the brain, directly contributing to experimental cerebral malaria (ECM) mortality. In this issue of the JCI, Riggle et al. explored the brain vasculature from 34 children who died from HCM or other causes and frequently found CD3+ CD8+ T cells in contact with endothelial cells. Further, the authors show that coinfection with HIV enhanced such CD3+ CD8+ T cell luminal distribution. These findings suggest that the mouse model for cerebral malaria may accurately reflect human disease pathology. This study sheds new light on the mechanisms behind blood-brain barrier breakdown in this complicated neurological disease and opens up alternative approaches for treatment.

