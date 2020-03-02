CD8+ T cells target cerebrovasculature in children with cerebral malaria

Clinical data

Clinicopathological study and consent. Brain samples from 31 children were obtained from a parent study of the clinicopathological correlates and pathogenesis of fatal cerebral malaria carried out between 1996 and 2010 in the PRW of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, and run by the Blantyre Malaria Project (BMP) and the Malawi-Liverpool-Wellcome Trust Clinical Research Programme (MLW) as previously described (4, 38, 45, 46). The study was approved by the institutional review boards (IRBs) of the University of Malawi College of Medicine, Michigan State University, and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (47). Full autopsies were carried out on 103 children between the age of 6 months and 12 years who died of CM or other causes. In the parent case-control study, children were evaluated and included in the CM arm upon meeting the criteria of CM defined by the WHO (2). In the present analysis, we received 3 to 4 serial sections (1–2 cm2 × 5-μm thick) cut from paraffin-embedded, formalin-fixed tissue mostly obtained from either the occipital or parietal regions of the brain. These samples and the associated clinical and laboratory test results (including BSC, age, sexual phenotype, peripheral parasitemia and PfHRP2 levels, and HIV status and viral load, described below) are reported in Table 1. An additional 5 samples from African-American children aged 0.4 to 8.3 years old were obtained from the Human Brain Collection Core (HBCC) at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), collected between 1994 and 2008, and prepared in the same manner as above (Supplemental Table 2). Of the 31 BMP samples, 2 were excluded, the first due to poor tissue quality (CM+ HIV–) and the second due to inability to confirm HIV status (CM+).

Blantyre coma scale. The BCS was designed to assess malarial coma in children through motor and verbal responses as well as eye movements. Scores range from 0 to 5, with 0 indicating the most severe conditions and any score less than 5 considered abnormal. A score of 2 or less (an unrousable coma) is required for diagnosis of CM (Supplemental Table 1 and ref. 2).

PfHRP2 measurement. Hochman et al. measured PfHRP2 levels using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay of archived frozen plasma (39). The results of these measurements were supplied to us along with the other clinical data.

HIV status and viral loads. Widespread antiretroviral therapy (ART) and quantification of CD4+ T cells in peripheral blood were uncommon in Malawi over the duration of the parent study. Voluntary HIV counseling and testing were incorporated in 2001. HIV testing was performed using 2 rapid tests, Uni-Gold Recombigen HIV-1/2 (Trinity Biotech) and Determine HIV-1/2 (Inverness Medical) (12). Plasma from autopsy cases not tested prior to death and archived specimens from 1996 to 2000 were retrospectively analyzed, with IRB approval, by Hochman et al. (38). The results of this analysis were subsequently provided to us with the rest of the clinical data. All patients with clinically defined CM prior to autopsy had HIV antibody testing. Of the 103 children autopsied, some children with another cause or an indeterminate cause of death prior to autopsy were not tested for HIV or testing could not be confirmed. Of the remaining 96 autopsy cases, 20 with definitive testing were HIV+. All 14 HIV+ cases with archived plasma had quantifiable HIV loads (Abbott m2000 system). The tissues analyzed in this study represent a subset of the autopsy series, including 10 of the 14 HIV+ children with archived plasma.

Tissue analysis

Pathology. One brain section of the series for each patient was H&E stained and evaluated for gross pathological changes and percentage of parasite sequestration (Supplemental Figure 1). The pathologist was blinded to all clinical data. Slides were scanned using a NanoZoomer-XR Digital slide scanner (Hamamatsu). Analysis was performed in NDP.view (Hamamatsu). Based on the percentage of vessels within the slice exhibiting sequestration (Seq), sections were classified as Seqhi, Seqlo, or Seq0. Seqhi brain sections had iRBCs in at least 23.1% of the cerebral vasculature, whereas Seq0 sections had no detectible iRBCs in the vessels and no peripheral parasitemia. The cutoff between “hi” and “lo” was prospectively determined based on previous findings in autopsy studies of CM (40).

Immunohistochemistry tissue preparation. MP-IHC was performed on 5-μm-thick paraffin sections sourced from postmortem cerebral samples. The sections were first deparaffinized using standard xylene/ethanol rehydration protocol followed by antigen unmasking using standard heat-mediated antigen retrieval in 10 mM Tris/EDTA buffer pH 9.0. The sections were then incubated with Human BD Fc Blocking solution (BD Biosciences) to saturate endogenous Fc receptors, and then in True Black Reagent (Biotium) to quench intrinsic tissue autofluorescence. The sections were then immunoreacted for 1 hour at room temperature using 1–5 μg/mL cocktail mixture of the following immunocompatible primary antibodies: mouse IgG1 anti-CD3 in combination with mouse IgG2b anti-CD8 (both from Thermo Fisher Scientific/Invitrogen) to identify infiltrating CD3+CD8+ T cells, mouse IgG3 anti-CD68 (Abcam) in combination with chicken IgY anti-Iba1 (Synaptic Systems) to identify infiltrating macrophages, and guinea pig IgG anti-CD31 (Synaptic Systems) in combination with mouse IgG2a anti-SMA (GeneTex) to identify endothelial cells and pericytes, respectively (Supplemental Table 3). This step was followed by washing off excess primary antibodies in PBS supplemented with 1 mg/mL BSA and staining the sections using a 1 μg/mL cocktail mixture of the appropriately cross-adsorbed secondary antibodies (purchased from either Thermo Fisher Scientific/Invitrogen or Li-Cor Biosciences) conjugated to one of the following spectrally compatible fluorophores: Alexa Fluor 546, Alexa Fluor 594, Alexa Fluor 647, IRDye 800CW, IRDye 680LT, or DY395XL (similar to Alexa Fluor 430) (Supplemental Table 3). After washing off excess secondary antibodies, sections were counterstained using 1 μg/mL DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for visualization of cell nuclei. Slides were then coverslipped using Immu-Mount medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and imaged using a multichannel wide-field epifluorescence microscope (see below).

Image acquisition. Images were acquired from whole sections using the Axio Imager.Z2 slide scanning fluorescence microscope (Zeiss) equipped with a ×20/0.8 Plan-Apochromat (Phase-2) nonimmersion objective (Zeiss), a high resolution ORCA-Flash 4.0 sCMOS digital camera (Hamamatsu), a 200W X-Cite 200DC broad band lamp source (Excelitas Technologies), and 9 customized filter sets (Semrock) optimized to detect the following fluorophores: Alexa Fluor 546, Alexa Fluor 594, Alexa Fluor 647, IRDye 800CW, IRDye 680LT, or DY395XL. Image tiles (600 × 600 μm viewing area) were individually captured at 0.325 micron/pixel spatial resolution, and the tiles stitched into whole specimen images using the ZEN 2 image acquisition and analysis software program (Zeiss). Pseudocolored stitched images were overlaid in Imaris 9.2.1 (Bitplane) as individual layers to create multicolored merged composites.

Immunohistochemistry analysis. Each tissue sample was examined in Imaris 9.2.1 to quantify the number of CD3+CD8+ T cells per μm2. Veins (SMA–) and arteries (SMA+) were chosen for each patient sample where possible (10 of each per sample). If a sample did not contain enough discernible arteries or veins, the remaining regions of interest (ROIs) were sampled irrespective of vessel type and grouped in the appropriate classification for analysis such that 20 vessels were quantified per sample. Total vessel area was calculated using the surfaces function in Imaris to outline the cross-sectional area (μm2) of each vessel. The number of CD3+CD8+ T cells within the vessel surface (luminal) or outside the vessel surface (perivascular/abluminal) was quantified (Supplemental Table 4). CD8+ T cells were scored as DAPI+, CD3+, and CD8+ (Supplemental Figure 2). Cells were only counted as a CD8+ T cell if they also costained with the CD3+ T cell ontogeny marker. A variety of cells including monocytes and NK cells are CD3–CD8+, necessitating the use of both stains. For each vessel surface created in this analysis, the number of IBA1+CD68+ monocytes/macrophages per μm2 was also quantified. These values were divided by the vessel area to generate the number of IBA1+CD68+ cells. All quantifications were made by 2 independent researchers blinded to the tissue classification and clinical data.

Confocal imaging of granzyme B. A representative CM+ Seqhi HIV– serial section was stained with CD8+ (Invitrogen, MA1-80231), granzyme B (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA5-12469), and CD31 (Synaptic Systems, 351004) primary antibodies followed by staining with: Rhodamine Red X (CD8+), Alexa Fluor 488 (granzyme B), and Alexa Fluor 647 (CD31) secondary antibodies (Supplemental Table 3). Sections were deparaffinized by washing twice for 3 minutes in xylene (Macron, 8668-16), then once for 3 minutes in 1:1 (vol/vol) xylene/100% ethanol. Sections were washed twice for 3 minutes in 100% ethanol, then once for 3 minutes each in graded 95%, 70%, and 50% ethanol. Sections were rehydrated by washing three times for 1 minute in dH 2 O, then slides were placed in 10 mM Tris/EDTA Buffer (pH 9.0). Slides were microwaved for 10 minutes at 100% power, then cooled to room temperature for 30 minutes and washed three times for 1 minute in dH 2 O. Slides were blocked using 1:20 True Black (Biotium, 23007 diluted in 70% EtOH) for 5 minutes, then washed three times for 1 minute in dH 2 O and then 1:10 FcR Blocker + Background Buster (NB309 + NB306) for 15 minutes, then washed three times for 1 minute in dH 2 O. Slides were incubated with primary antibodies for 45 minutes then washed. Slides were incubated with secondary antibodies for 45 minutes then washed. Finally, slides were dried and coverslipped. A second serial section from the same patient and location was stained with the same primary and secondary antibodies for CD8 and CD31 as well as only secondary antibodies for granzyme B to verify that the staining was specific. Fluorescent images were acquired using an Olympus FV1200 laser scanning confocal microscope equipped with 405, 488, 559, and 635 laser lines; 4 side window photomultiplier tubes for simultaneous 4 channel acquisition; and chromatic aberration corrected ×60/1.4 NA objective. Scans encompassing an area with CD8+ T cells were imaged and then collected and analyzed using 9.2.1.

HIV analysis. Brain sections were analyzed for the presence of HIV p24 antigen using monoclonal mouse anti-HIV p24 (DAKO, M0857) with appropriate antibody controls. Analyses of sections from a patient with HIV encephalitis and a patient with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were included as positive and negative controls, respectively. HIV p24 retrieval was performed by steaming in Tris-EDTA buffer (pH 9.0) for 20 minutes. Peroxidase blocking was performed with dual enzyme block (DAKO), and protein blocking was performed using TBS with 0.5% (vol/vol) Triton-X and 2.5% (vol/vol) donkey serum. Monoclonal mouse anti-HIV p24 (DAKO, M0857) was diluted to 1:10 to blocking buffer and incubated overnight at room temperature. PowerVision anti-mouse-HRP (Leica Biosystems) was applied as a secondary antibody for 30 minutes at room temperature. DAB (Abcam) was used as a chromogen. Sections were counterstained with 10% hematoxylin (DAKO). Images were processed using a whole-slide scanner, Aperio (Leica Biosystems).

Statistics. For differential T cell analysis, volume-normalized T cell (CD3+CD8+) and monocyte/macrophage (IBA1+CD68+) “total” cell counts were organized in table form with 1 count per row and were sorted by clinical class, then by the individual from whom counts were collected. This table was then imported into R (http://cran.r-project.org) version 3.5.3 (Great Truth) and the counts were scaled by 104, pedestalled by 2, and log 2 transformed. Transformed counts (T) were then mixed-effects modeled using the lmer() function (linear mixed effects model), using clinical class (C) as the fixed effect while treating the individual (I) as a random variable (T ~ C + (1|I), REML = TRUE). The lsmeans() function was then applied to this model and the output from this function passed as input into cld() function to obtain a least square (LS) mean transformed count value for each level of clinical class along with the standard error of the mean (SEM), degrees of freedom (df), and the lower and upper confidence levels (CL) for each level of clinical class. To visually compare the LS-mean counts across levels of clinical class, the ggplot() function was used to generate a dot plot that included error bars to describe the lower and upper CL (0.95) for each LS-mean count, respectively. To calculate and test the difference between LS-mean counts for each possible pairwise comparison of clinical classes, the difflsmeans() function (which calculates differences of least squares means and confidence intervals for the factors of a fixed part of mixed effects model of lmer object) was used (adjust = “tukey”). P values generated by this function were multiple comparison corrected (MCC) using the p.adjust() function (method = “FDR”). To avoid overfit conclusions, the entire procedure was repeated under bootstrap (leave-one-out) condition in 2 methods: (a) by removing 1 row count at a time, and (b) by removing all counts collected from 1 individual at a time. Comparisons of LS-mean counts between levels of clinical factors having an MCC FDR adjusted P less than 0.05 under the no-bootstrap condition, and both bootstrap conditions were deemed to have a significant difference in the number of total T cells or monocytes/macrophages. The entire procedure was repeated for abluminal and luminal counts separately. Finally, the entire procedure described was repeated yet again for each of the 3 starting tables of T cell counts using a modified clinical class coding that described the origin of counts, artery versus vein. Data were then imported into GraphPad Prism 8.0.1 to generate graphs.

Study approval. The study was approved by the IRBs of the University of Malawi College of Medicine, Blantyre, Malawi; Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, USA; and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA (47). Informed consent was obtained from a parent/guardian accompanying children admitted to the PRW at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Blantyre, Malawi) at the time of admission.