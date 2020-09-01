Long noncoding RNA H19X is a key mediator of TGF-β–driven fibrosis

LncRNA H19X is upregulated in a variety of fibrotic diseases. SSc is a prototype fibrotic disease. To identify lncRNAs potentially involved in the pathogenesis of fibrotic diseases, we performed whole transcriptome RNA-Seq on skin biopsies from severely affected patients with SSc with active, untreated, early diffuse cutaneous SSc and age- and sex-matched healthy controls (HCs) (n = 5 SSc vs. n = 5 HCs). In this screening experiment, H19 X-linked coexpressed lncRNA (H19X) was identified as one of the most consistently and strongly upregulated lncRNAs (P = 0.022, Figure 1A) in skin biopsies of patients with SSc. H19X, also known as MIR503HG, is an intergenic lncRNA and its gene is located on chromosome X. None of its 5 annotated transcript variants has a coding potential as demonstrated by in silico analysis using CPAT, a coding potential assessment tool (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135439DS1).

Figure 1 H19X is upregulated in skin from patients with SSc from different cohorts in a variety of fibrotic disorders and in physiological DW healing. Heatmap showing 20 most significantly deregulated lncRNA in skin derived from patients with SSc as revealed by RNA-Seq analysis; H19X is indicated by the arrow (cohort 1) (A). H19X differential expression in SSc versus HC skin in the PRESS cohort (B), and cohort 3 (C), as measured by RNA-Seq. H19X differential expression as measured by qPCR in cohort 4, normalized to GAPDH and RPLP0 (D). H19X differential expression in ILD-SSc versus HC lung as measured by qPCR with normalization to GAPDH and RPLP0 (E). H19X differential expression in IPF (F), Crohn’s disease (G), PSC (H), and DWs measured by qPCR with normalization to GAPDH and RPLP0 (I). Data are presented as single values and median. Differential expression analysis was carried out on variance stabilized counts using DEseq2 package 44 (A–C). Mann-Whitney test (D–F and I). Kruskal–Wallis test (G and H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We confirmed the upregulation of the lncRNA H19X in 3 additional independent SSc cohorts. Using RNA-Seq, H19X was found significantly upregulated (P < 0.0001, Figure 1B) in skin biopsies of patients with early diffuse cutaneous SSc who were enrolled in the large multicenter SSc cohort study PRESS (Prospective Registry of Early Systemic Sclerosis) (n = 48 SSc vs. n = 33 HCs).

We then extended our analysis to cohorts of SSc patients with more diverse disease duration and disease severity. H19X was upregulated by RNA-Seq in skin samples from patients with SSc in the third SSc cohort compared with skin from HCs (n = 14 SSc vs. n = 6 HCs, P = 0.07, Figure 1C). In the fourth cohort (n = 6 SSc vs. n = 6 HCs), we analyzed the expression of H19X with an independent technique. Using quantitative PCR (qPCR), the expression of H19X was found to be 4.3-fold higher in SSc skin samples compared with HC skin samples (P = 0.0043, Figure 1D). To assess whether H19X is also upregulated in affected internal organs of patients with SSc, we extracted total RNA from lung samples of patients with SSc-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) and HCs. H19X was significantly upregulated in lungs of patients with end-stage SSc-ILD undergoing lung transplantation (n = 11 SSc-ILD vs. n = 11 HCs, P = 0.0181, Figure 1E). These data from multiple cohorts covering a wide range of clinical SSc phenotypes showed that H19X is upregulated in SSc, not only in the skin, but also in the lungs of affected patients.

To assess whether H19X might be upregulated in general in fibrotic processes, we analyzed its expression in additional fibrotic disorders. We measured H19X expression in total RNA isolated from the lung tissue of patients with IPF (n = 11 IPF vs. n = 11 HCs), and a significant upregulation of H19X was also confirmed in these patients compared with controls (P = 0.0256, Figure 1F). Similarly, H19X was upregulated in RNA extracts from fibrotic ileum of patients with Crohn’s disease (n = 8) versus nonfibrotic control ileum from the same subject (P = 0.0298, n = 8) and versus ileum from HCs (P = 0.0353, n = 4, Figure 1G). Furthermore, H19X expression was increased in livers of patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) compared with normal healthy liver samples (n = 4 PSC vs. n = 9 HCs, P = 0.051, Figure 1H), while no increase was found in alcoholic liver disease with cirrhosis and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Pathological fibrosis is often considered as a chronic uncontrolled wound healing process since it has overlapping mechanisms with the physiological wound healing process. Therefore, we analyzed H19X expression in tissue derived from dermal wounds (DWs). Strikingly, H19X was found to be 12.77-fold higher in DWs than in normal control skin tissue (n = 9 DWs vs. n = 8 HC, P = 0.0006, Figure 1I). All together, these data suggest that H19X is upregulated in a wide variety of diseases and processes that involve physiological (wound healing) and pathological (fibrosis) tissue remodeling. When a statistically meaningful analysis was possible, we compared the expression of H19X in women and men, but we could not observe any significant difference. Therefore, we could not find evidence that H19X is involved in the increased prevalence of fibrotic diseases in females such as SSc (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C).

TGF-β is a strong inducer of H19X expression in fibroblasts. TGF-β is a key cytokine in tissue remodeling and fibrosis, which led us to analyze whether the increased expression of H19X in fibrotic tissues is associated with the expression of TGF-β pathway genes. Using the RNA-Seq data from the PRESS cohort, H19X expression significantly correlated with the expression of several TGF-β pathway mediators (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG] Pathway Database; ref. 24, Figure 2A, and Supplemental Table 2). Moreover, PAI1 mRNA, a well-characterized TGF-β marker for TGF-β pathway activation (25), was increased in most of the fibrotic tissues we analyzed, suggesting a TGF-β signaling activation parallel to the H19X upregulation (Supplemental Figure 2, A–F).

Figure 2 H19X is induced by TGF-β in a time- and dose-dependent manner in fibroblasts and related cell types. Correlation of H19X expression with TGF-β pathway genes (KEGG Pathway Database). Significant correlations are highlighted in pink (Pearson P < 0.05). Genes with significant correlations and Pearson’s correlation coefficients r >│0.5│ are marked in red (A). H19X expression after 6 hours of 10 ng/mL TGF-β stimulation in SSc and HC dermal fibroblasts either in complete medium (10% FBS) or starvation medium (1% FBS) (B). Dose response curve of TGF-β–induced expression of H19X. SSc fibroblasts were stimulated with different concentrations of TGF-β (0.01–10 ng/mL) for 6 hours in 10% FBS. Time-dependent induction of H19X by TGF-β. SSc dermal fibroblasts were stimulated for 1–48 hours with 10 ng/mL TGF-β in 10% FBS medium (C). SSc fibroblasts were stimulated with PDGF-BB (20 ng/mL), IL-1β (10 ng/mL), IL-4 (10 ng/mL), IL-13 (10 ng/mL), or IL-17a (10 ng/mL) for 6 hours in 1% FBS medium (D). H19X expression in SSc fibroblasts after 6 hours of 10 ng/mL TGF-β stimulation and concomitant chemical inhibition of TGF-βR1 with SD208 (100 nM) or SB431542 (10 μM) in 10% FBS medium (E). Silencing of TGFBR2 and SMADs in SSc fibroblasts using 50 nM siRNA for a total of 54 hours and stimulated with TGF-β for the last 6 hours in 1% FBS medium (F). Correlation of H19X expression with different cell type–specific gene signatures. Significant correlations are highlighted in pink (Pearson P < 0.05). Fibroblast gene signature is marked in red (G). Stimulation of other types of fibroblasts or fibroblast-like cells with 10 ng/mL of TGF-β for 6 hours in 1% FBS medium (H). Stimulation of other cell types with 10 ng/mL of TGF-β for 6 hours in 10% FBS medium (I). H19X expression was measured by qPCR and normalized to GAPDH and RPLP0. Fold change was calculated respective to untreated control set as 1 (dashed line). Data are presented as single values and mean (n = 3–7) biological replicates. t test (B, C, H, and I) and 1-way ANOVA (D–F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Therefore, we hypothesized that TGF-β could be involved in the regulation of H19X expression. Indeed, stimulation with TGF-β resulted in a strong upregulation of H19X in primary dermal fibroblasts from patients with SSc (P = 0.0136) as well as from HCs (P = 0.0127, Figure 2B), cultured in complete medium with 10% FBS. The TGF-β–driven induction of H19X was even stronger when fibroblasts were cultured in starvation medium containing 1% FBS (P = 0.0413 SSc, P = 0.0249 HC, Figure 2B). The TGF-β–induced upregulation of H19X was dose dependent, with a steady increase over biologically relevant TGF-β concentrations (26) (0.1–10 ng/mL in complete medium with 10% FBS, Figure 2C). Time course experiments showed that the upregulation of H19X by TGF-β was strongest at 6 hours, reaching an 8-fold increase in fibroblasts cultured in complete medium with 10% FBS, indicating an early response of H19X to TGF-β. Although smaller, there was a consistent induction of H19X across all measured time points (1–48 hours, Figure 2C). Other profibrotic and proinflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β, IL-4, IL-13, and IL-17a did not induce H19X after 6 or 24 hours of stimulation. A mild absolute induction was observed after 6 hours of PDGF-BB stimulation (P = 0.0041), and a mild downregulation was recorded after 24 hours of IL-13 stimulation, but not at other time points (P = 0.0030, Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3A).

SMAD proteins play a major role in canonical TGF-β signaling via TGF-βR1 activation. To unravel the signaling mechanisms involved in TGF-β–dependent H19X induction, we treated fibroblasts with SB431542 and SD208, the selective inhibitors of TGF-βR1 in parallel to TGF-β stimulation. The TGF-β–driven induction of H19X significantly diminished after TGF-βR1 blockage (P < 0.001 SB431542 and P = 0.0017 SD208, Figure 2E). To analyze whether the canonical TGF-β pathway plays a role in the TGF-β–induced expression of H19X, SMAD3, SMAD4, and TGFBR2 were silenced using respective siRNAs. Indeed, the TGF-β–induced expression of H19X was reduced in silenced samples compared with scrambled controls (P = 0.0001 SMAD3 siRNA, P = 0.0006 SMAD4 siRNA, P = 0.0002 TGFBR2 siRNA, Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3B). These data provide further evidence that the TGF-β canonical pathway is a key regulatory pathway of H19X expression.

Moreover, in the PRESS cohort, the expression of H19X positively correlated with the fibroblast signature (27) (R = 0.59, P < 0.0001), whereas there was less or no correlation for other cell types (Figure 2G and Supplemental Table 3). To assess the cell types in which H19X can be induced by TGF-β, several cell lines were treated with TGF-β. A strong increase in H19X expression, comparable to that observed in dermal fibroblasts, was found in rheumatoid arthritis synovial fibroblasts (P = 0.0043, Figure 2H), in the foreskin fibroblast cell line BJ5TA (P = 0.040, Figure 2H), and in fibroblast-like cells, such as pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells (P = 0.0723, Figure 2H). In contrast, when we stimulated other cell types with TGF-β for 6 hours, including CD14+ cells from patients with SSc, human microvascular endothelial cells, and human keratinocytes (HKs), a decrease or a mild induction in H19X expression was observed (P = 0.0039, HK, Figure 2I). These data indicate that H19X is a TGF-β–regulated lncRNA and that its induction by TGF-β is cell type dependent. Specifically, fibroblasts of different origins and fibroblast-like cells exhibited the strongest induction by TGF-β, further supporting the hypothesis that H19X might play a role in fibrosis.

H19X mediates the profibrotic effects of TGF-β by promoting ECM production and myofibroblast differentiation. To study which genes are affected by the dysregulation of H19X in fibrotic tissues, we silenced H19X in SSc fibroblasts for 120 hours and stimulated with TGF-β for the last 72 hours (Supplemental Figure 4A). First, we used a targeted approach by analyzing a specific set of TGF-β–responsive genes known for their important roles in fibrosis, including genes encoding ECM components (collagen1α1, COL1A1 and fibronectin, FN1) and myofibroblast marker molecules (α-smooth muscle actin, ACTA2). We observed a strong and consistent reduction in the expression of these genes after H19X silencing using 2 different sets of H19X antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs, Supplemental Figure 4C). In order to have a broader overview on H19X target genes, microarray analysis was performed (Supplemental Figure 4D). At an FDR of less than 5% and absolute log 2 fold change (FC) greater than 0.5, 162 genes were significantly downregulated, and 155 genes were significantly upregulated in TGF-β–stimulated cells after H19X silencing compared with TGF-β–stimulated scrambled controls. As analyzed by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of 162 downregulated genes, H19X silencing had a strong effect on genes involved in ECM production. Gene ontology gene sets such as ECM structural constituents, collagen containing ECM, ECM, and ECM components were among the top 10 gene sets (Figure 3A). Moreover, different collagens (COL8A2, COL15A1, and COL3A1), other ECM genes and ECM-related genes (elastin, ELN; EGF-containing fibulin-like ECM protein, EFEMP1; podocan, PODN; dermatopontin, DPT; metalloproteinase inhibitor 3, TIMP3; microfibril-associated protein 4, MFAP4; secreted frizzled related protein 2, SFRP2; nicastrin, NCSTN; tenascin C, TNC; fibulin-5, FBLN5; glypican 6, GPC6; IGF-binding protein 3, IGFBP3; IGF-binding protein 7, IGFBP7; and fibulin-2, FBLN2) were among the top downregulated genes (log 2 FC < –0.5, Figure 3B). These data suggest that the upregulation of H19X observed in fibrotic tissue might promote ECM remodeling.

Figure 3 H19X silencing reduces ECM production and myofibroblast activation. H19X was silenced in dermal SSc fibroblasts with 25 nM ASO for a total of 120 hours and stimulated with TGF-β for the last 72 hours in 1% FBS medium. Gene ontology enrichment analysis (GSEA software) performed on significantly downregulated genes (FDR < 0.05 and absolute log 2 FC < –0.5) from microarray analysis (A). Heatmap showing significant ECM-related downregulated genes as measured by microarray analysis (FDR < 0.05 and log 2 FC > 0.5) (B). The protein levels of fibronectin and αSMA were analyzed by Western blot. Pictures are representative of n = 6–7 biological replicates. The protein level was semiquantified by densitometric analysis. For Western blot, semiquantification fold change was calculated compared with control set as 1 (dashed line) (C and E). The secretion of procollagen1α1 and pan-collagen into supernatants of SSc fibroblasts was quantified with ELISA and Sircol, respectively (D). αSMA and stress fiber formation were assessed by immunofluorescence staining. Scale bar: 50 μm. Pictures are representative of n = 5 biological replicates (F). Cell contraction capacity was evaluated by gel contractility assay. The picture is representative of n = 6 biological replicates (G). Data are presented as single values and mean (n = 5–7). One-way ANOVA (C–E and G). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Given these results, we further characterized the role of H19X in the production of ECM components and in the differentiation of fibroblasts into ECM-producing myofibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 4A). Basal fibronectin expression was significantly reduced at the protein level after H19X silencing in SSc fibroblasts (P = 0.0051, Figure 3C). Moreover, protein secretion of total collagens (P = 0.0188, Figure 3D) and procollagen1α1 (P = 0.0007, Figure 3D) into the supernatant of SSc fibroblasts was impaired as revealed by Sircol assay and ELISA, respectively. Western blot analysis showed that H19X silencing in SSc fibroblasts reduced the production of αSMA at the protein level (Figure 3E). Immunofluorescence staining of αSMA fibers and phalloidin staining of stress fibers after H19X silencing in SSc fibroblasts was also strongly reduced, further confirming that H19X is a crucial factor in TGF-β–mediated actin fiber formation and myofibroblast differentiation (Figure 3F). Furthermore, SSc fibroblasts displayed a reduced capacity to contract collagen gel matrix after H19X silencing (P = 0.0026 basal condition and P = 0.0007 after TGF-β stimulation, Figure 3G). These data show that H19X expression influenced ECM gene regulation and myofibroblast differentiation. Because mitochondrial deacetylase Sirtuin-3 has recently been shown to be downregulated by TGF-β– mediating effects on collagen synthesis (28), we investigated whether H19X could be involved in the dysregulated expression of SIRT3 in fibrosis. Although we could confirm that protein levels of SIRT3 were reduced after TGF-β treatment, H19X silencing did not affect SIRT3 protein expression, indicating that in this case the TGF-β effects on SIRT3 are independent of H19X (Supplemental Figure 4E).

H19X regulates cell cycle and proliferation. We continued with the analysis of the 155 upregulated genes after H19X silencing (FDR < 0.05 and log 2 FC > 0.5, Supplemental Figure 4D). Gene ontology analysis revealed a strong involvement of H19X in cell cycle regulation (top 10 pathways shown in Figure 4A). Among the genes with the strongest upregulation (Figure 4B), there were CCND1, CCNA2, CCNB2 encoding for cyclins (cell-cycle regulators); CDC20 (regulator of the anaphase promoting complex); PTTG1 (regulatory protein of cell cycle progression); and MCM4 (involved in DNA replication). In order to confirm the role of H19X in regulating the cell cycle, we performed Hoechst 33342 staining and cell-cycle analysis by flow cytometry after H19X downregulation and TGF-β treatment. Consistent with our microarray results, H19X silencing led to a higher percentage of living fibroblasts in the S/G2 phase of the cell cycle, both at the basal level and after TGF-β stimulation (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 4 H19X silencing triggers fibroblast apoptosis. H19X was silenced in dermal SSc fibroblasts with 25 nM ASO for a total of 120 hours and stimulated with TGF-β for the last 72 hours in 1% FBS medium. Gene ontology enrichment analysis performed on significantly upregulated genes (FDR <0.05 and absolute log 2 FC >0.5) as revealed by microarray analysis (A). Heatmap showing significant upregulated genes that are relevant for cell cycle and proliferation as measured by microarray analysis (FDR < 0.05 and log 2 FC >0.5) (B). H19X was silenced in SSc fibroblasts with 25 nM ASO for a total of 120 hours and stimulated with TGF-β for the last 48 hours in 1% FBS medium. Cells were stained with Hoechst 33342 and percentages of cells in G1 and G2/S, were acquired by flow cytometry. Dot plots are representative for n = 3 biological replicates (C). H19X was silenced in SSc fibroblasts with 25 nM ASO and in parallel stimulated with TGF-β. xCELLigence real-time measurement of cell proliferation. Measurement of the cell index normalized to the cell index value at the time of transfection (24 hours). Experiment was recorded for 180 hours after cell transfection. Representative normalized cell index curve of n = 5 biological replicates, variation is presented as SD of 4 technical replicates of the representative biological replicate (D). The slope of the cell index curve was calculated separately for the exponential growth phase and the late phase of the curve (E). Luminescence (for annexin V) as a measure of apoptosis was recorded every 6 hours starting 24 hours until 120 hours after cell transfection. Fold change was calculated respective to scrambled control. *indicates significance for untreated cells, +indicates significance for TGF-β–stimulated cells (F). Caspase-3/7 activity measured at 88 hours after cell transfection (f). Data are presented as single values and mean (n = 3–5). One-way ANOVA (C, E, and G). Two-way ANOVA (F). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Indeed, H19X downregulation (Supplemental Figure 4B) led to changes in the proliferation of SSc fibroblasts as measured by xCELLigence real-time proliferation experiments. In the exponential phase, H19X-silenced fibroblasts showed a significant increase in cell proliferation compared with controls (P < 0.0001 basal condition and P = 0.0029 after TGF-β stimulation, Figure 4, D and E). In the late phase of the xCELLigence curve, starting on average at around 104 hours after transfection, a strong reduction in the cell index was observed for H19X-silenced cells with and without TGF-β stimulation (P = 0.0002 basal condition and P = 0.0078 in the presence of TGF-β, Figure 4, D and E). These data suggest that H19X silencing might lead to late induction of cell death. Therefore, we hypothesized that H19X could exhibit antiapoptotic effects on myofibroblasts, promoting their survival, which then leads to uncontrolled ECM deposition.

H19X promotes profibrotic effects of TGF-β by favoring myofibroblast survival. Myofibroblasts are apoptosis-resistant cells, but they are in close proximity to the apoptotic threshold (10). As recently demonstrated, targeting apoptosis-resistant myofibroblasts might be an effective antifibrotic treatment strategy (10). Based on our results of the xCELLigence real-time proliferation experiments, we performed annexin V live measurements after H19X silencing with and without TGF-β stimulation using the same experimental design that we used for the xCELLigence analysis (Supplemental Figure 4B). Luminescence (for annexin V) and fluorescence (DNA dye) measurements were recorded between 24 and 126 hours after transfection of SSc fibroblasts. Already at 42 hours, we could record a significant difference in annexin V signals in H19X-silenced fibroblasts in comparison with scrambled transfected cells for both untreated and TGF-β–stimulated cells. This effect steadily increased until 72 hours (Figure 4F). Until about 36 hours after cell transfection, H19X-silenced cells were protected from necrosis. A delay in increased fluorescent signal was recorded starting at 54 hours after cell transfection for untreated cells and 66 hours for TGF-β–stimulated cells, marking the start of the necrotic process (Supplemental Figure 5B). Moreover, we also tested caspase-3/7 activity as a measure of activation of the apoptotic cascade after H19X silencing and parallel TGF-β stimulation. Indeed, 88 and 120 hours after cell transfection, a strong and consistent induction of caspase-3/7 activity was recorded after H19X silencing and TGF-β stimulation (P < 0.001, Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 5C). In summary, these results suggest that H19X is a direct potent mediator of prolonged myofibroblast survival, potentiating TGF-β–driven ECM production and progressive tissue fibrosis. Inducing apoptosis of myofibroblasts by H19X silencing could be a therapeutic strategy to selectively remove ECM-overproducing cells from fibrotic tissues (10).

H19X has a human-specific function in fibrosis. Next, we wanted to see whether H19X is conserved in mice and whether mouse models can be used to further characterize its function. A putative murine H19X transcript is annotated in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (Supplemental Figure 6A), and it was previously reported that the microRNAs associated with H19X (miR-503 and miR-424) have orthologous microRNAs in opossum, platypus, chicken, and xenopus (29). The genomic region spanning human and mouse transcripts has 60% homology. However, the homologous parts consist mainly of introns, and the annotated human and mouse transcripts profoundly differ. In addition, we analyzed the expression of the putative murine H19X (mH19X) in different well-established mouse models of fibrosis. These analyses showed that the putative mH19X was downregulated rather than upregulated in the lung tissues of mice with bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis, and its expression in skin did not differ between control mice and different fibrotic mouse models (bleomycin-induced skin fibrosis, tight skin mouse-1, injections of adenovirus overexpressing a constitutively active TGF-βR1, Supplemental Figure 6B). Moreover, the putative mH19X was not induced when murine dermal fibroblasts were stimulated with TGF-β for different time periods (Supplemental Figure 6C). These data suggest that the putative mH19X is differentially regulated and expressed in mouse fibrotic conditions and that mouse models cannot be used for functional analysis of the ortholog human gene.

The profibrotic effects of H19X are largely independent from miR-424 and miR-503. The H19X gene is localized on chromosome X, and the H19X gene locus encodes 2 microRNAs. The MIR424 sequence partially overlaps with the first exon of H19X, and MIR503 is embedded in the first intron (Supplemental Figure 7A). Therefore, we tested the hypothesis that H19X could exert its function, acting as a microRNA reservoir allowing a rapid release of the 2 microRNAs (30). Indeed, the expression of miR-424 and miR-503 was induced by TGF-β at 6 hours, 24 hours, and 72 hours (P < 0.05, Figure 5A). In contrast to H19X, the expression of these microRNAs was highest at 72 hours and 24 hours, respectively, and the early peak at 6 hours was not observed in SSc dermal fibroblasts. Moreover, the expression of miR-424 and miR-503 was reduced after H19X silencing (Figure 5B). These data argue that H19X could potentially function as a reservoir for these 2 microRNAs.

Figure 5 miR-424 and miR-503 are also induced by TGF-β, but do not mediate the profibrotic function of H19X. MiR-424 and miR-503 time-dependent response to TGF-β stimulation (A) and expression after H19X silencing with 25 nM of ASO (B). Expression of miR-424 and miR-503 was analyzed by qPCR and normalized to RNU48. SSc fibroblasts were transfected with 25 nM of ASO and 100 nM of pre-miR for a total of 120 hours and stimulated with TGF-β for the last 72 hours in 1% FBS medium (C). Expression of H19X, COL1A, FN1, and ACTA2 was analyzed by qPCR and normalized to GAPDH and RPLP0. Fold change was calculated respective to untreated control set as 1 (dashed line). Data are presented as single values and mean (n = 3–6). One-way ANOVA (A–C). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

To test this hypothesis, we first silenced miR-424 (Supplemental Figure 7B) and miR-503 (Supplemental Figure 7C) in SSc fibroblasts. In contrast to the strong downregulation of COL1A1, FN1, and ACTA2 seen with H19X silencing (Supplemental Figure 4C), we could detect only a minor downregulation of FN1 after the silencing of miR-424, but not miR-503 (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). The expression of COL1A1 and ACTA2 was not affected by the silencing of these 2 microRNAs. In the next step, we simultaneously downregulated H19X and overexpressed the 2 microRNAs to explore whether the co-upregulation of miR-424 and miR-503 could rescue the H19X-induced phenotype in H19X-silenced fibroblasts. However, the simultaneous overexpression of miR-503 and miR-424 could not restore the reduced expression of COL1A1, FN1, and ACTA2 induced by H19X silencing (Figure 5C). These results were also confirmed by the simultaneous overexpression of miR-424 and miR-503 without H19X silencing (Supplemental Figure 8). These data suggest that minor profibrotic effects of H19X might be partially due to the microRNA reservoir function of H19X as observed for FN1 expression; however, the microRNA reservoir function of H19X cannot explain the strong and widespread antifibrotic effects observed after H19X silencing. This suggests that H19X exerts most of its functions through a microRNA reservoir–independent mechanism.

H19X is a nuclear transacting lncRNA that binds to noncoding DNA regulatory elements across distinct chromosomes. The cellular localization can give a first indication about the lncRNA mechanism of action. Therefore, we conducted H19X FISH staining of unstimulated and stimulated (TGF-β for 6 hours and 48 hours) SSc fibroblasts. We detected increased numbers of tightly localized, bright nuclear foci in TGF-β–treated cells (P = 0.0093 at 6 hours of TGF-β and P = 0.0049 at 48 hours of TGF-β, Figure 6A). This pattern resembled the type of FISH staining reported for X-inactive specific transcript (XIST), a well-characterized lncRNA, which is a part of the X chromosome inactivation center (31). The specificity of the results was confirmed by H19X silencing and by using GAPDH FISH staining as validation of the method (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The nuclear localization of H19X was further confirmed by cell fractionation, where nuclear H19X expression was highest after 6 hours of treatment with TGF-β (P < 0.0001, Figure 6B). XIST expression was used to confirm successful cell fractionation (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Figure 6 H19X is a nuclear lncRNA that interacts with the DNA. SSc fibroblasts were stimulated for 6 or 48 hours with TGF-β in 1% FBS medium, and FISH staining was performed targeting H19X. Scale bar: 10 μm. Pictures are representative of n = 4 biological replicates. Percentage of nuclei positive for H19X staining (A). Cell fractions were obtained from SSc fibroblasts stimulated with TGF-β for 6 or 48 hours. H19X expression was analyzed by qPCR. Fold change was calculated respective to untreated control (B). Data are presented as single values and mean (n = 4). t test (A). One-way ANOVA (B). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Heatmap showing expression of the gene with the closest transcription start site to the putative sites of H19X interaction with the genome as measured by microarray analysis after H19X silencing; DDIT4L is highlighted in red (C).

Given the nuclear expression of H19X, we hypothesized that H19X regulates the profibrotic responses of fibroblasts by controlling gene expression at the transcriptional level. The pattern of H19X nuclear foci (Figure 6A) might indicate that H19X acts at distant genomic sites as previously described for another X-linked lncRNA (FIRRE) (32) or that it regulates the genes in its immediate genomic neighborhood, spreading over the locus from the site of its production, as observed for XIST (31). As revealed by microarray analysis of gene expression, none of the neighboring genes spanning 1 Mb from the H19X locus was affected by H19X silencing (Supplemental Figure 10A and Supplemental Table 4). This suggests that H19X might exert its profibrotic function at distant genomic regions, involving sites across different chromosomes.

To identify genomic regions that directly interact with the H19X transcript, we performed chromatin isolation by RNA purification and sequencing (ChIRP-Seq) in the fibroblast cell line BJ5TA after 6 hours of TGF-β stimulation. ChIRP-Seq is an affinity capture assay that allows the identification of genomic binding sites for a specific lncRNA. Telomerase RNA component probes were used to validate the method. LacZ probes were used as the negative control as previously described (33). After probe hybridization and pull down, RNA retrieval was assessed. On average, 15.89% and 16.77% of H19X RNA was retrieved with the even probe set and odd probe set respectively (Supplemental Figure 10B). Additionally, a specific peak at the H19X transcription start site (TSS) was identified, supporting the validity of the method (Supplemental Figure 10C). Based on ChIRP-Seq, we identified 71 peaks that were common for H19X, even and odd, corresponding to genomic regions that physically interacted with the H19X transcript (Supplemental Table 5). H19X ChIRP peaks were spread across several chromosomes, suggesting that H19X acts as a transacting lncRNA and exerts its gene regulatory function by modulating distant DNA regulatory elements.

H19X regulates DDIT4L expression via 3D genomic interactions and chromatin rearrangements. If genes interacting with the 71 identified H19X-bound genomic regions are regulated by H19X, their transcription should be changed after H19X silencing (Supplemental Figure 4D). To address this, we first identified genes that were potentially regulated via H19X-DNA interaction by annotating the 71 regions with the closest downstream TSS. Then, we looked for gene expression changes of the aforementioned genes in our microarray data set, where we identified 28 genes with TSS potentially interacting with one of the H19X-bound genomic regions (Figure 6C). Among these genes, DNA damage–inducible transcript 4–like protein (DDIT4L, Figure 7A) had a TSS about 190 kb downstream of the H19X interaction site, and at the same time displayed increased expression after H19X silencing in all of the 5 samples paired that were analyzed. Given that the physical interaction of H19X could also influence other genes in the same genomic region as DDIT4L, we checked the expression of DDIT4L-neighboring genes (1 Mb up and downstream) in the microarray data from the H19X silencing experiment (Supplemental Figure 4D). However, none of the neighboring genes of DDIT4L were changed by H19X silencing, suggesting a specific regulation of H19X with DDIT4L (Supplemental Figure 10D). Taken together, these results identified DDIT4L as a candidate factor mediating the profibrotic effects of TGF-β–induced H19X.

Figure 7 H19X targets DDIT4L via 3D genomic interaction and chromatin rearrangements. BJ5TA cells were stimulated with TGF-β for 6 hours in 1% FBS medium. ChIRP peaks for H19X capture are shown as fold enrichment relative to input for 2 sets of probes (even, odd, red tracks). ChIRP tracks for H3K27ac (light blue) and H3K4me1 (dark blue) were obtained from publicly available data sets (57). ATAC-Seq tracks showing variations in chromatin accessibility after H19X silencing. H19X was silenced in dermal SSc fibroblasts with 25 nM ASO (light green) and compared with SSc fibroblasts transfected with scrambled control (dark green) (A). Hi-C data (58) obtained from publicly available data sets revealed interactions between H19X binding site, the active enhancer, and DDIT4L promoter. Query regions: DDIT4L promoter, DDIT4L enhancer (chr4:100294478), H19X binding site (chr4:100375842). Peak signals indicate interaction events and are highlighted by red circles (B). Schematic representation of DDIT4L gene (blue) and its regulatory elements: DDIT4L enhancer (green, in light green it is highlighted where H19X silencing caused variation in chromatin accessibility) and H19X binding site (red) (C).

In order to define how the interaction of H19X with the genome is influencing DDIT4L expression, we searched publicly available data sets in the WashU Epigenome Browser (34). We aimed to identify DNA regulatory elements that are in proximity with the H19X site of interaction and that might regulate DDIT4L expression. Specifically, we looked for active enhancers in primary dermal fibroblasts distal to the DDIT4L gene as defined by the presence of histone marks: histone 3 lysine 27 acetylation (H3K27ac) and histone 3 lysine 4 monomethylation (H3K4me1). With this strategy, we identified an active enhancer 95 kb upstream of the DDIT4L TSS and 56 kb downstream of the H19X binding site (Figure 7A). The same enhancer is also annotated in Ensembl (35) for the fibroblast cell line IMR90 and adult normal human dermal fibroblasts (NHDF-AD, Supplemental Figure 11). GeneHancer (36) is another database that predicts interactions between enhancers and genes, integrating data derived from different techniques such as capture Hi-C, promoter-specific genome conformation assay, and expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs). Data for the DDIT4L promoter derived from GeneHancer predicted a likelihood interaction with the enhancer we had identified on the bases of eQTLs (37) (P = 4.6 × 10–7). This analysis supports the hypothesis that this enhancer directly regulates the expression of DDIT4L (Supplemental Figure 11).

Then, we searched for additional evidence for a role of H19X in determining the chromatin conformation of this particular enhancer by performing the assay for transposase-accessible chromatin using sequencing (ATAC-Seq) after H19X knockdown and TGF-β stimulation in SSc fibroblasts. With this technology, we observed changes in chromatin rearrangements within the DDIT4L enhancer region (chr4:100294478-100294699), indicating that the open chromatin of the enhancer closes upon H19X silencing (Figure 7A).

Therefore, we hypothesized that H19X association with the genome could influence the chromatin conformation of the enhancer, which in turn regulates the expression of DDIT4L. For this purpose, we searched publicly available data sets to identify 3D interactions using 3D Genome Browser (38) in the fibroblast cell line IMR90 with a resolution of 10 kb. Hi-C data visualized in 3D Genome Browser revealed interactions between the H19X binding site, the active enhancer, and the DDIT4L promoter. When using the DDIT4L promoter region as a query, a peak signal in the proposed DDIT4L enhancer region indicated a chromatin interaction event, further supporting the role of the enhancer in regulating DDIT4L expression. Notably, when using the enhancer region (chr4:100294478) as a query, a peak signal both in the DDIT4L promoter and at the site of H19X binding indicated a chromatin interaction event. Consistently, when using the H19X binding site (chr4:100375842) as a query, a peak signal in the enhancer region indicated a chromatin interaction event (Figure 7B). All together, these data indicate that H19X might be crucial to sustain the chromatin conformation necessary for the regulation of DDIT4L expression, promoting 3D genomic interactions between the active enhancer and DDIT4L promoter (Figure 7C).

DDIT4L mediates the collagen-inducing effects of H19X. To further prove a functional role of DDIT4L, we next investigated whether its expression is regulated by TGF-β. DDIT4L expression was consistently repressed by TGF-β stimulation at the mRNA and protein level as confirmed by qPCR (P < 0.0001) and Western blot (Figure 8A), respectively. Moreover, H19X silencing resulted in DDIT4L induction as measured by qPCR (P = 0.0159 basal condition and P = 0.0085 in the presence of TGF-β, Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 12A) and Western blot (Figure 8A), confirming the microarray results. Furthermore, DDIT4L silencing (Supplemental Figure 12B) increased the expression of COL1A1 that was reduced by H19X downregulation (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 12C), whereas it did not change the expression of the cell cycle genes Cyclin A2 (CCNA2) and Cyclin D1(CCND1) (Supplemental Figure 12D). These data showed that TGF-β–induced H19X mediated its profibrotic effects by disabling the transcription of DDIT4L, which acts as an inhibitor of the TGF-β pathway.