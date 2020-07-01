Complement-activated interferon-γ–primed human endothelium transpresents interleukin-15 to CD8+ T cells

IFN-γ induces human ECs to upregulate intracellular IL-15 and IL-15Rα expression and unbound surface IL-15Rα. Both class I and II MHC molecules, the targets of pretransplant panel reactive antibodies (PRAs), are highly expressed by human ECs in situ, but, in the absence of IFN-γ, are downregulated in cell culture (28). Therefore, to model in vivo effects of human alloantibodies on human ECs, we routinely reinduce MHC expression on cultured ECs by IFN-γ treatment. Our previous studies revealed that IFN-γ markedly enhances the proinflammatory effects of PRA-mediated complement activation and MAC signaling on human ECs, as would be expected with increased antibody binding (12). However, the actions of IFN-γ not only increased expression of MHC molecules, our rationale for using this pretreatment, but also induced expression of NLRP3, pro–caspase-1, and gasdermin D, actions that prime human ECs for NLRP3 inflammasome formation. Consequently, priming with IFN-γ also increased MAC signaling when deposited by antibody that targeted a surface antigen not induced by IFN-γ. Since ECs in situ appear to be primed by IFN-γ as evidenced by basal MHC molecule expression, we began this study by examining the effects of IFN-γ on the intracellular and cell surface expression of both IL-15 and IL-15Rα in human ECs. To do so, we performed a time course of IFN-γ treatment of human ECs using a recombinant human IFN-γ concentration known to saturate receptors (50 ng/mL) and analyzed transcript and whole cell protein levels of IL-15 and IL-15Rα. We found that IFN-γ alone significantly increased transcript levels of IL-15 and IL-15Rα and cell-associated protein levels beginning at 6 hours and sustained through 48 hours, as detected by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) and immunoblotting, respectively (Figure 1, A and B). However, when we examined the surface expression of IL-15 and IL-15Rα on ECs with and without IFN-γ treatment by flow cytometry of unpermeabilized cells, we found that IFN-γ treatment upregulated the surface expression of IL-15Rα after 24 hours and 48 hours but that IL-15 surface expression was undetectable at all time points (Figure 1C). IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining of IFN-γ–treated ECs after permeabilization showed colocalization of both proteins in the nucleus but only IL-15Rα, and not IL-15, could also be found outside of the nucleus (Figure 2A, top row). To directly assess protein-protein association, proximity ligation assay (PLA) was conducted between IL-15 and IL-15Rα using 2 primary antibodies that were specific for either human IL-15 or IL-15Rα on permeabilized ECs. An IL-15/IL-15Rα PLA signal was detected in the nucleus of IFN-γ–pretreated ECs, indicating that IL-15 not only colocalizes but is associated with its receptor in the nucleus (Figure 2B, top row). PLA assay between IL-15Rα and histone H1, an irrelevant nuclear protein as a negative control, did not yield any detectable signal compared with the positive PLA signals detected between IL-15 and IL-15Rα, demonstrating the PLA signal specificity of the IL-15/IL-15Rα complex interaction (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135060DS1). These data indicate that IFN-γ induces formation of nuclear IL-15 and IL-15Rα complexes in human ECs and while some cell-surface IL-15Rα expression is induced in response to IFN-γ, it is not coordinately expressed with surface IL-15 under these treatment conditions.

Figure 1 IFN-γ induces human ECs to upregulate expression of intracellular IL-15 and IL-15Rα and surface IL-15Rα. (A) ECs were treated with IFN-γ for 6 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours. IL-15 and IL-15Rα transcript levels were assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 4). (B) After IFN-γ treatment for 6 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours, EC cell lysates were analyzed for IL-15 and IL-15Rα by immunoblotting. Densitometric values of IL-15 and IL-15Rα bands on exposed immunoblots from 3 independent experiments using 3 HUVEC donors were calculated and normalized to the intensity of β-actin bands (n = 3). (C) ECs were treated with IFN-γ for 6 hours, 24 hours, and 48 hours and analyzed for surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining by flow cytometry. FACS plots show a representative experiment (n = 3). Data represent mean SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Representative of 3 independent experiments using 3 HUVEC donors.

Figure 2 MAC induces nuclear translocation and coordinate expression of IL-15/IL-15Rα on the cell surfaces of IFN-γ-primed human ECs. (A) Representative images of confocal microcopy analysis of ECs that were pretreated with IFN-γ for 48 hours before being treated with PRA for 30 minutes or 4 hours, fixed and permeabilized, and stained for intracellular IL-15 and IL-15Rα. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) IFN-γ–pretreated ECs were treated with either gelatin veronal buffer (GVB) control or PRA sera treatment, fixed and permeabilized prior performing PLA between IL-15 and IL-15Rα. Representative images of confocal microscopy analysis. Scale bars: 30 μm. (C) IFN-γ–pretreated ECs were treated with either GVB or PRA for 30 minutes and 4 hours. Extracts from 4 specific cellular compartments (cytoplasmic [C], membrane [M], soluble nuclear [SN], and chromatin-bound nuclear [CN]) were isolated by stepwise lysis and analyzed for IL-15 and IL-15Rα protein by immunoblotting. (D) ELISA measurements of IL-15 in culture supernatants of IFN-γ–primed ECs treated with PRA sera. (E) ECs were pretreated with IFN-γ for 48 hours before PRA treatment and analysis of surface staining IL-15 and IL-15Rα by flow cytometry (n = 4). (F) Representative images of confocal immunofluorescence analysis of IL-15 and IL-15Rα surface staining on unpermeabilized IFN-γ–pretreated ECs treated with either PRA sera or control GVB. Scale bars for top row: 30 μm; scale bars for “Zoom” bottom row: 5 μm. (G) IFN-γ–pretreated ECs were treated with either GVB control or PRA sera treatment. Proximity ligation assay (PLA) was performed between surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα and analyzed by confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 30 μm. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test in D and unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test in E. Representative of 3 independent experiments using 3 HUVEC donors.

Alloantibody and complement activation induce nuclear translocation and coordinate expression of IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes on the cell surfaces of IFN-γ–primed human ECs. We next examined the effects of PRA binding and MAC assembly on IL-15/IL-15Rα expression in IFN-γ–pretreated human ECs. Specifically, we examined the intracellular localization of IL-15 or IL-15Rα with and without PRA stimulation. By immunofluorescence microscopy and PLA assay between IL-15 and IL-15Rα, we observed that PRA treatment induced IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes to translocate from the nucleus to the cell periphery (Figure 2, A and B). We further examined the localization of IL-15 and IL-15Rα in IFN-γ–pretreated human ECs upon PRA stimulation by subcellular fractionation and immunoblotting. IL-15 and IL-15Rα protein were both detected in the soluble nuclear protein extract, with IL-15Rα also detectable in the membrane extract at baseline in IFN-γ–pretreated and vehicle-treated ECs. Upon PRA stimulation, decreased IL-15 and IL-15Rα were detected in the nuclear extract, with concurrent increased detection in the membrane bound extract. There was no detectable shift in the band size of either protein by immunoblotting (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2). Culture supernatants collected from PRA-treated ECs did not contain detectable levels of IL-15 (Figure 2D). These observations suggested that PRA treatment could result in IL-15 and IL-15Rα being expressed on EC cell surfaces rather than being secreted. To test this directly, we used flow cytometry and confocal immunofluorescence microscopy of unpermeabilized cells. Both techniques confirmed that the disappearance of these molecules from the cytosol resulted in cell-surface expression (Figure 2, E and F), a prerequisite for transpresentation to lymphocytes. To more directly assess whether IL-15 was bound to IL-15Rα on the EC surfaces after PRA stimulation, we performed a PLA between IL-15 and IL-15Rα on unpermeabilized ECs in order to detect surface interactions. IL-15 and IL-15Rα protein interactions were detected only on the surfaces of PRA-treated and not on vehicle-treated ECs, indicating that the membrane-bound IL-15Rα of unstimulated and IFN-γ–pretreated ECs were unoccupied receptors and that PRA-induced surface IL-15 is associated with IL-15Rα on ECs (Figure 2G). Minimal signal was detected in the isotype controls, indicating low background and high specificity. These data collectively indicate that after IFN-γ upregulation of nuclear IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes and upon PRA and complement activation, IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes translocate from the nucleus to the cell surface where they are available for transpresentation.

MAC stabilization of endosomal NIK, activation of NLRP3 inflammasome, and IL-1β signaling drives translocation of nuclear IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes to the human EC cell surface. As noted in the Introduction, our prior work described a signaling pathway downstream of PRA binding to ECs that involved MAC formation and internalization, NIK stabilization on Rab5+MAC+ endosomes, endosomal NIK-mediated IL-1β synthesis and NLRP3 inflammasome assembly, IL-1β maturation and secretion, and IL-1 autocrine/paracrine activation of ECs. We next examined if this same pathway was responsible for PRA-induced IL-15/IL15Rα complex translocation from the nucleus to the cell surface. To identify which component(s) of the PRA sera induced nuclear translocation and IL-15/IL-15Rα surface expression, PRA sera was separated into IgG+ and IgG– fractions. Neither the alloantibody-containing IgG+ fraction or complement-containing IgG– fraction alone induced IL-15 and IL-15Rα surface expression on ECs (Figure 3A). IL-15 and IL-15Rα surface expression was reinduced when the IgG+ fraction was combined with complement-containing whole serum but not when combined with C9-deficient serum, indicating that alloantibody-mediated complement activation and MAC was necessary for the coordinate induction of surface IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes. To determine the extent to which MAC-mediated translocation of IL-15/IL-15Rα to the EC cell surface required IFN-γ priming, we deposited the same amount of MAC on the surfaces of unprimed and IFN-γ–primed ECs using an anti–human endoglin antibody that binds to an EC surface molecule not influenced by IFN-γ treatment, and assessed surface staining of IL-15 and IL-15Rα by flow cytometry (Figure 3B). We found that surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα expression were induced on ECs that had been IFN-γ pretreated and stimulated with MAC compared with control-treated ECs, separating the effects of the MAC-induced response from enhanced PRA binding. Rab5 GTPase activity is required to remodel endosomes in order to recruit and stabilize NIK protein. To determine if Rab5 GTPase activity is required for MAC induction of IL-15/IL-15Rα surface expression, ECs were stably transduced with a Rab5 dominant-negative (Rab5-DN) construct or Rab5 wild-type (Rab5-WT) construct. In ECs transduced with Rab5-WT construct, PRA treatment induced IL-15/IL-15Rα surface expression but not in ECs transduced with Rab5-DN, indicating that Rab5 activity was necessary (Figure 3C). Rab5 activity was not required for IFN-γ induction of IL-15 and IL-15Rα, as nuclear staining of both proteins was detected in vehicle-treated Rab5-WT and Rab5-DN ECs, indicating that Rab5 activity was involved only in the translocation process (Figure 3D). siRNA-mediated knockdown of NIK mRNA, which blocked stabilization of NIK and caspase-1 activation, also inhibited MAC-induced surface expression of IL-15 and IL-15R (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 3A). The induction of IL-15/IL-15Rα surface expression was abrogated with pharmacological inhibition of NLRP3 with MCC950, caspase-1 with Ac-YVAD-CMK or z-YVAD-FMK, and IL-1 binding to its receptor by blockade with IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-Ra), indicating that NLRP3 inflammasome activation and IL-1 signaling are all also required for this process (Figure 3F). IL-1Ra also reduced the MAC-mediated induction of cell surface IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes as detected by PLA assay conducted between IL-15 and IL-15Rα on ECs (Figure 3G). Finally, MAC-induction of IL-15/IL-15Rα translocation was recapitulated by treating IFN-γ–primed ECs with IL-1β, which signals through canonical NF-κB signaling but not with treatment with LIGHT, a cytokine that activates noncanonical NF-κB by cytosolic NIK stabilization but does not activate an NLRP3 inflammasome or canonical NF-κB signaling (Figure 3H and Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistent with these findings, MAC-induced surface IL-15/IL-15Rα was significantly abrogated with inhibition of the EC response to IL-1β through blocking canonical NF-κB signaling by siRNA knockdown of p65 but not with inhibiting noncanonical NF-κB signaling with siRNA p100 (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 3C). Because TNF-α signaling through TNFR1 induces activation of the transcription factor NF-κB in human ECs (28), we examined the effects of TNF-α and found it also induced IL-15/IL-15Rα surface expression on IFN-γ–primed ECs (Supplemental Figure 4). These data collectively indicate that the MAC induction of nuclear translocation and IL-15/IL-15Rα induction on EC surfaces is mediated by the endosomal NIK, NLRP3 inflammasome, and IL-1β autocrine/paracrine signaling axis involving activation of the canonical NF-κB signaling.

Figure 3 MAC stabilization of endosomal NIK, activation of NLRP3 inflammasome, and IL-1 signaling drives nuclear translocation and induction of IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes on human EC cell surfaces. (A) PRA sera was separated into IgG+ and IgG− fractions and added to IFN-γ–pretreated ECs alone or in combination with C9-deficient or normal serum before flow cytometry analysis of surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα (n = 3). (B) Unprimed and IFN-γ–primed ECs were incubated with complement-fixing anti–human endoglin IgG 2a antibody and human complement before flow cytometry analysis of IL-15, IL-15Rα, HLA-DR, and C5b-9 (n = 3). (C) IFN-γ–primed and stably transduced Rab5-WT or Rab5-DN (S43N) ECs were treated with PRA sera or control GVB and stained for surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα (n = 3). (D) IFN-γ–primed Rab5-WT and Rab5-DN ECs were treated with PRA and stained for intracellular IL-15 and IL-15Rα. Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) IFN-γ–pretreated ECs were transfected with NIK siRNA, treated with PRA, and analyzed for surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα (n = 3). (F) IFN-γ–primed ECs were pretreated with NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950, caspase-1 inhibitors Ac-YVAD-CMK or z-YVAD-FMK, or IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), treated with PRA and analyzed for surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα (n = 3). (G) IFN-γ–primed ECs were pretreated with either vehicle or IL-1Ra before PRA treatment. Proximity ligation assay (PLA) was performed between surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα and analyzed by confocal microscopy. Scale bars: 30 μm. (H) IFN-γ–primed ECs were treated with LIGHT, IL-1β, or mock treatment before analysis of surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα (n = 3). (I) IFN-γ–primed ECs were transfected with control, p100, or p65 siRNA before PRA treatment and flow cytometry analysis for surface IL-15 and IL-15Rα (n = 3). Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Representative of 3 independent experiments using 3 HUVEC donors.

Surface IL-15 on MAC-activated ECs is presented in trans and enhances allogeneic CD8+ Tem cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation. Having established that treatment of IFN-γ–primed human ECs can display IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes on their cell surface, we assessed if these complexes are functional by measuring the responses of allogeneic Tem cells. We previously reported that MAC/inflammasome/IL-1β signaling potentiated the ability of ECs to recruit and activate allogeneic CD4+ Tem cells. Here, IFN-γ–primed ECs were stimulated with PRA before coculture with either human allogeneic memory CD8+ or CD4+ Tem cells from the same PBMC donor, and responses were assessed after 7 days. As observed and reported before, PRA treatment significantly augmented allogeneic CD4+ Tem cell proliferation and activation that was inhibited with pretreatment of ECs with inhibitors of NLRP3, caspase-1 activity, and IL-1 receptor. We observed that anti–IL-15 blocking antibody had no effect on the CD4+ Tem cell response (Figure 4A). PRA treatment significantly enhanced allogeneic CD8+ memory T cell proliferation (as detected by CFSE dilution), activation (as measured by HLA-DR staining), and expression of effector molecules granzyme B and perforin (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5). Inhibiting EC NLRP3 inflammasome assembly with MCC950, caspase-1 activation with z-YVAD-FMK, IL-1 receptor with IL-1Ra, or by preventing recognition of surface IL-15/IL-15Rα with anti–IL-15 blocking antibody, significantly reduced this augmentation of the CD8+ Tem cell proliferative response and effector molecule expression (Figure 4B). Neither CD8+ nor CD4+ Tem cells expressed surface IL-15 or IL-15Rα, indicating that the source of IL-15/IL-15Rα was from MAC-activated ECs (Supplemental Figure 6). To determine whether IL-1 signaling was acting on ECs or T cells, we performed siRNA knockdown of p65 in ECs to inhibit their responses to IL-1β, and added exogenous IL-1β to EC/CD8+ Tem cell cocultures. We observed that siRNA knockdown of p65 significantly attenuated the IFN-γ production by CD8+ Tem cells despite the availability of the added IL-1β to act on the T cells (Figure 4C). Knockdown of p65 in ECs also reduced the IL-1β–mediated augmentation of CD8+ Tem cell proliferation, activation, and differentiation (Figure 4D). Thus, the activation of the ECs largely mediated the effects of exogenous IL-1 on the allogeneic responses of CD8+ Tem cells, similar to what we had previously seen with CD4+ Tem cells. These results suggest that MAC/inflammasome/IL-1β pathway activates ECs to transpresent surface-bound IL-15 on IL-15Rα to allogeneic CD8+ Tem cells and enhanced CD8+ Tem cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation.

Figure 4 Surface IL-15 on MAC-activated ECs is presented in trans and enhances allogeneic CD8+ Tem cell activation, proliferation, and differentiation. (A) Proliferation of CD4+ Tem cells after coculture for 7 days with IFN-γ–primed ECs pretreated with NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor MCC950, IL-1 receptor antagonist, anti–IL-15 blocking antibody, or DMSO before PRA sera or vehicle treatment for 6 hours. CFSE dilution was assessed on day 7 by flow cytometry. FACS plots show a representative experiment (n = 3). (B) CD8+ Tem cell proliferation by CFSE dilution, activation by HLA-DR surface expression, and differentiation by granzyme B and perforin expression were assessed after coculture with IFN-γ–primed ECs pretreated with MCC950, z-YVAD-FMK, IL-1Ra, anti–IL-15 blocking antibody, or DMSO before PRA sera or vehicle treatment for 6 hours. Flow cytometry analysis was performed after 7 days of coculture. FACS plots show a representative experiment (n = 3). (C) IFN-γ production by allogeneic memory CD8+ T cells after coculture with IFN-γ–primed ECs transfected with control or p65 siRNA before addition of exogenous IL-1β or mock treatment. IFN-γ production was assessed by ELISA after 24 hours for coculture (72 hours after siRNA transfection). (D) Proliferation, activation, and granzyme B and perforin expression of CFSE-labeled CD8+ Tem cells after coculture with IFN-γ–primed ECs transfected with p65 or control siRNA and PRA or vehicle treatment for 6 hours. Flow cytometry analysis was performed on day 7. Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Representative of 3 to 4 independent experiments using 3 HUVEC donors.

MCC950 blocks MAC-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation and induction of IL-15/IL-15Rα transpresentation by human ECs lining human artery xenografts and reduces the enhanced allogeneic memory CD8+ T cell infiltration, proliferation, and differentiation in vivo. To determine if the effects on IL-15/IL-15Rα we have observed on cultured human ECs could be replicated in vivo, we used a human immune system mouse model. In this model, 4 approximately 1-mm diameter segments of epicardial human coronary artery branches from a single donor, approximately 3–4 mm in length, are implanted, one segment per host, into sets of 4 C.B-17 SCID/bg immunodeficient mice as infrarenal aortic interposition grafts. The cells in these grafts remain of human origin, including a human EC lining of the lumen, and can be tested for responses to adoptively transferred elements of a human immune system. In a recently reported study, we allowed such grafts to quiesce for 7 days, at which time the graft recipient mice were pretreated with either NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950 or control DMSO in PBS, following which either PRA or control IgG– sera injection (1 mouse per group of 4 for each combination) and grafts were harvested 24 hours later (12). We found that PRA induced both mouse complement deposition and inflammasome assembly in the EC lining, and that inflammasome assembly could be blocked by MCC950. In a further analysis of the same grafts, we failed to detect IL-15 and IL-15Rα or HLA-DR expression in the human EC lining, consistent with the absence of a human IFN-γ source in this experiment (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8).

Human ECs in situ express HLA-DR, consistent with basal stimulation by IFN-γ. Expression is lost by the ECs lining the arteries implanted into immunodeficient mouse hosts because mouse IFN-γ does not act on human cells (and vice versa) (29, 30). To test the effect of human IFN-γ on IL-15 and IL-15Rα expression in human ECs in vivo, we challenged implanted human artery segments that had been quiesced for 10 days by injecting the mice graft recipients with human IFN-γ or PBS control (Supplemental Figure 9A). The ECs lining freshly isolated human artery segments before graft transplantation not only express HLA-DR but also express IL-15 and IL-15Rα, consistent with basal IFN-γ priming of human ECs in situ (Supplemental Figure 9B). As detected by immunofluorescence staining of quiesced control artery segments, expression of all 3 proteins was lost within 10 days upon implantation into the mouse hosts (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Human IFN-γ treatment upregulated HLA-DR, IL-15, and IL-15Rα expression by human ECs lining the graft, as detected by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). Analysis of the grafts by qRT-PCR also showed that human IFN-γ induced the expression of HLA-DR, IL-15, and IL-15Rα (Supplemental Figure 9D). Consistent with the in vitro data, these results indicate that human IFN-γ induces human ECs to upregulate IL-15 and IL-15Rα expression in vivo.

In a final series of experiments, we again used our transplant models to examine if the PRA effects on ECs that led to enhanced T cell responses observed in vitro also affected the allogeneic T cell response to ECs in vivo. We repeated the same initial treatments using the NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950 (Supplemental Figure 7) and then reimplanted the harvested grafts into a second set of 4 hosts that had been previously inoculated with human PBMCs allogeneic to the artery graft donor (Figure 5A). Simultaneously, an osmotic pump containing either MCC950 or control DMSO in PBS was implanted into each recipient subcutaneously depending on treatment group. Grafts were harvested after 14 days and analyzed. This experimental protocol avoided exposure of the adoptively transferred PBMCs to PRAs, and the groups receiving IgG-depleted sera allowed us to test the effect of MCC950 on an unmodified allogeneic T cell response to the grafts. As we described previously, the presence of human T cells in the circulation of the second set of hosts results in T cell infiltration of the graft vessel intima with expansion of the intimal area and concomitant luminal narrowing, providing a quantifiable model for human T cell–mediated graft rejection (11, 31). The experiment was repeated 3 times with different donors and the results were pooled for analysis. Cleaved caspase-1 staining, a marker of inflammasome assembly, was detected in human ECs lining the artery grafts exposed to PRA sera but not IgG– control sera. MCC950 treatment inhibited PRA-induced EC NLRP3 inflammasome assembly (Figure 5B). Morphometric analyses revealed that intimal expansion and luminal narrowing were augmented in arteries exposed to PRA sera in the absence of MCC950 and enhanced intimal CD3+ infiltrate (Figure 5C), consistent with prior findings. Analysis of the grafts by immunofluorescence showed that arteries exposed to PRA also had a more intense intimal CD8+ T cell infiltration (Figure 6A), and qRT-PCR indicated an increase in IFN-γ, perforin, and granzyme B mRNA expression when normalized either to GAPDH, CD3ε, or CD8 mRNA (Figure 6B). Sustained release of MCC950 reversed the PRA-mediated augmentation, indicative of a role for inflammasome assembly. In the absence of PRA treatment, we detected low levels of IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining in the nuclei of human luminal ECs, consistent with the T cell–secreted IFN-γ (Figure 6C). The intensity of IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining and mRNA levels that are induced by PRA treatment is increased and correlated with the intensity of HLA-DR staining, consistent with the interpretation that a greater amount of IFN-γ is produced when T cells encounter MAC-activated allogeneic ECs (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 8). Although we are unable to unambiguously determine by confocal microscopy of harvested grafts if IL-15 or IL-15Rα have been translocated to the cell surface, PRA treatment induced extranuclear IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining and decreased nuclear staining in human graft ECs (Figure 6C). All of these changes induced by PRAs were dramatically reduced in animals receiving the NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor. These observations support the interpretation that alloantibody and complement activation, via assembly of an NLRP3 inflammasome, function in vivo to enhance T cell recruitment and CD8+ T cell maturation into CTLs, suggesting that transpresentation of IFN-γ–induced, IL-1–translocated IL-15/IL-15Rα complexes by human ECs contributes to these responses.

Figure 5 MCC950 blocks MAC-induced NLRP3 inflammasome activation by human ECs lining human artery xenografts and reduces the enhanced allogeneic memory T cell infiltration in vivo. (A) Human coronary artery grafts from a single donor were implanted into a set of 4 SCID/bg immunodeficient mice and quiesced for 7 days before pretreatment with NLRP3 inhibitor MCC950 or control DMSO in PBS before PRA or IgG– sera treatment. After 24 hours, grafts were explanted and retransplanted into a second SCID/bg host with circulating allogeneic PBMCs. Osmotic pumps filled with MCC950 or DMSO in PBS were implanted subcutaneously in the second graft recipient at time of retransplantation. Grafts were recovered after 14 days. The experiment was repeated 3 times with different artery donors. (B) Human ECs lining arterial grafts were identified by Ulex staining and analyzed for cleaved caspase-1 staining by immunofluorescence. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Neointimal areas of grafts were assessed between treatment groups following EVG staining. Infiltrating intimal CD3+ T cells were identified and quantified following immunohistochemistry staining (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Results shown are representative of 3 artery grafts from 3 different artery donors.

Figure 6 MCC950 blocks MAC-induced IL-15/IL-15Rα transpresentation by human ECs lining human artery xenografts and reduces the enhanced allogeneic memory CD8+ T cell infiltration, proliferation, and differentiation in vivo. (A) Artery grafts from Figure 6 were stained for Ulex to detect human endothelium and CD8. Infiltrating intimal CD8+ T cells were identified and quantified following immunofluorescence staining (n = 3). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) qRT-PCR analysis of IL-15 and IL-15Rα (normalized to CD31); CD3ε, CD4, and CD8 (normalized to GAPDH); and granzyme B and perforin (normalized to CD8) in the grafts (n = 3). (C) Human ECs lining grafts were analyzed for IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining by immunofluorescence. Scale bar: 50 μm. Zoom shows higher magnification of the IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining of the human ECs lining the grafts, indicated by arrowheads, shown in the left panel. Scale bars: 10 μm. Note that IL-15 staining is increased in PRA-treated grafts, a change that is abrogated by MCC950, and that upon enlargement of the images, IL-15 staining is no longer confined to the nucleus of the ECs. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Results shown are representative of 3 artery grafts from 3 different artery donors.

To establish that the inhibitory effects of MCC950-involved loss of IL-15 transpresentation, we next examined the effects of blocking recognition of EC-expressed PRA-activated IL-15/IL-15Rα on the allogeneic T cell response in vivo. Artery graft recipient mice were pretreated with either anti–IL-15 blocking antibody or isotype control antibody before either PRA or control IgG– sera injection (1 mouse per group of 4 for each combination). Grafts were retransplanted 24 hours later into recipients with adoptively transferred human allogeneic PBMCs and continued to be treated with either anti–IL-15 blocking antibody or isotype control (Figure 7A). As observed previously, PRA treatment in anti–IL-15 or isotype control antibody groups induced higher IL-15 and IL-15Rα staining colocalizing with human EC lining and mRNA levels, consistent with the greater amounts of T cell–secreted IFN-γ in the graft (Figure 7, B and C). However, anti–IL-15 blocking antibody reduced the augmented number of intimal infiltrating CD8+ T cells and CD8+, granzyme B, and perforin mRNA levels, but not CD4+, consistent with in vitro results (Figure 7, B and C). These results collectively indicate that blocking the recognition of IL-15 complexes on PRA-activated ECs lining human artery xenografts inhibited IL-15 transpresentation by ECs to CD8+ T cells and diminished CD8+ proliferation and differentiation.