Commentary 10.1172/JCI135007

A role for connexin-43 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy

Robin M. Shaw1 and Jeffrey E. Saffitz2

1Nora Eccles Harrison Cardiovascular Research and Training Institute, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

2Department of Pathology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey E. Saffitz, Department of Pathology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.667.4343; Email: jsaffitz@bidmc.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Shaw, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Nora Eccles Harrison Cardiovascular Research and Training Institute, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

2Department of Pathology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jeffrey E. Saffitz, Department of Pathology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. Phone: 617.667.4343; Email: jsaffitz@bidmc.harvard.edu.

Find articles by Saffitz, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published February 24, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1608–1610. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135007.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published February 24, 2020 - Version history

The cardiomyopathy of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in affected males with this dreaded muscle disease. Previous studies have implicated changes in expression and subcellular localization of connexin-43 (Cx43), the major ventricular gap junction protein, in DMD cardiomyopathy. In this issue of the JCI, Himelman et al. explore how hypophosphorylation of Cx43 at a triplet of serine residues (S325/S328/S330) in the regulatory C-terminus contributes to multiple features of the cardiomyopathy phenotype. Using a mouse model of DMD cardiomyopathy in which phosphomimetic glutamic acids are substituted for serines at these residues in Cx43, Himelman et al. observed reduced gap junction remodeling and lateralization of Cx43 immunosignals, protection against isoproterenol-induced arrhythmias, and improved Ca2+ homeostasis. This study contributes to the understanding of pathologic Cx43 remodeling and encourages further research into developing strategic interventions to mitigate cardiac dysfunction and arrhythmias in DMD patients.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
1609 Page 1608 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $830
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement