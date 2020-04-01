Prevention of connexin-43 remodeling protects against Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy

Hypophosphorylation of S325/S328/S330-Cx43 in DMD hearts. We previously demonstrated that increased expression and remodeling of Cx43 are key contributors toward the cardiac phenotype in mdx mice (24–26). In the heart, decreased phosphorylation of serine residues S325/S328/S330 promotes Cx43 remodeling and arrhythmias (20, 30). Thus, we investigated whether phosphorylated-S325/S328/S330 (pS-Cx43) is a critical component of Cx43 remodeling observed in mdx hearts. Mass spectrometry of WT and mdx mouse cardiac tissue lysates that underwent Cx43 immunoprecipitation was performed to verify phosphorylation sites in a region that includes the serine triplet (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128190DS1). Quantification of the mass spectrometry data estimated 50% and 22.7% pS-Cx43 in WT and mdx, respectively (Table 1). Next, we immunoblotted mouse ventricular tissues with the pS-Cx43 antibody and observed a considerable reduction of pS-Cx43 levels in mdx tissues (relative to total Cx43 levels) in comparison with WT controls (47% reduction, P < 0.001, Figure 1A). In normal and ischemic hearts, pS-Cx43 is only detected at the ID (30). To examine pS-Cx43 cellular localization in mdx tissue, we performed immunofluorescence using the pS-Cx43 antibody on mouse ventricular cryosections. In contrast with the total-Cx43 signal, which was laterally redistributed in mdx hearts (Figure 1B) (24, 31), we observed that the pS-Cx43 signal was largely confined at the ID (as shown by N-cadherin costaining) with negligible lateralization in mdx hearts (Figure 1C). This indicates that pS-Cx43 is not remodeled in mdx hearts.

Figure 1 Phosphorylation of S325/S328/S330 in Cx43 is reduced in mouse and human dystrophic hearts. (A) Representative Western blot and quantification of WT and mdx ventricular lysates probed for pan-Cx43 (top), pS-Cx43 (middle), and vinculin (loading control, bottom). n = 7 in both groups. ***P < 0.001 versus WT. Note the differential Cx43 migration patterns indicated by the phospho-isoforms P3, P2, P1, and P0 in WT and mdx lysates. WT and mdx samples shown were run on the same gel, but were noncontiguous, as indicated by black lines between samples. (B) Representative immunofluorescence images (magnified images are in insets) of pan-Cx43 (green) and N-cadherin (red) in 4-month-old WT and mdx ventricular cryosections. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images (magnified images are in insets) of pS-Cx43 (green) and N-cadherin (red) in 4-month-old WT and mdx ventricular cryosections. (D) Representative Western blot and quantification of human non-DMD and DMD ventricular lysates probed for pan-Cx43 (top), pS-Cx43 (middle), and vinculin (loading control, bottom). n = 3 in both groups. **P < 0.01 versus non-DMD. p, phosphorylated isoform; np, nonphosphorylated isoform. (E) Representative immunofluorescence images of magnified IDs stained for pan-Cx43 (green) and N-cadherin (red) in human non-DMD and DMD ventricular cryosections. (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of magnified IDs stained for pS-Cx43 (green) and N-cadherin (red) in human non-DMD and DMD ventricular cryosections. White arrows indicate Cx43 localization at the IDs; red arrows indicate lateralized Cx43. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-sided t test. Scale bars: 20 μm (B and C), original magnification ×60; 5 μm (E and F).

Table 1 Estimated percentage of phosphorylation in WT and mdx

To determine whether pS-Cx43 is also diminished in human DMD tissues, we performed immunoblotting and immunofluorescence experiments on human non-DMD and DMD ventricular tissue as described above. Consistent with our findings in mice, we measured a 79% reduction of relative pS-Cx43 protein levels in human DMD compared with non-DMD (P < 0.01, Figure 1D). Furthermore, we observed Cx43 remodeling in human DMD sections (Figure 1E), (24) while pS-Cx43 was confined to the IDs (Figure 1F). Together, these results suggest that a reduction in S325/S328/S330 phosphorylation, a key mechanism of Cx43 remodeling in other cardiac pathologies, may also play an important role in DMD Cx43 remodeling.

To investigate the role of pS-Cx43 in vivo, we crossed an established line of genetically engineered mice wherein the serine triplet was mutated to either nonphosphorylatable alanines (S3A) or phospho-mimetic glutamic acids (S3E) with WT (20) and mdx mice. Homozygous Cx43-S3A (Cx43S3A/S3A), Cx43-S3E (Cx43S3E/S3E), and Cx43-WT (Cx43WT/WT) littermates were maintained in both WT and mdx backgrounds. Cx43-S3E mutant mice are resistant to ischemia-induced gap junctional remodeling (20). Protein extracts prepared from cardiac tissues of the phospho-mutant mice displayed changes in Cx43 protein migration on SDS-PAGE (Supplemental Figure 1B). Both WT: Cx43-S3E (WTS3E) and mdx: Cx43-S3E (mdxS3E) lysates displayed prominent slower-migrating P2 and P3 Cx43 phospho-isoforms with an absent P0 band. The distinct phospho-isoforms represent Cx43 found primarily at gap junctions that participate in cellular communication (30, 32). Conversely, Cx43 in WTS3A and mdxS3A lysates exhibit faster electrophoretic migration and are confined to P1 and P0 phospho-isoforms. Dystrophin was not detected in the control and phospho-mutant mdx hearts (Supplemental Figure 1B).

MdxS3E mice are protected from Cx43 remodeling. To determine whether remodeling was altered in our phospho-mutant mdx mice, we performed Cx43 immunohistochemistry in ventricular cryosections. Sections from 4- to 6-month-old mice, in which we and others previously observed Cx43 lateralization in mdx hearts (24, 31), were stained against Cx43 alongside wheat germ agglutinin (WGA) (cell membrane marker) or N-cadherin (ID marker). Wide-field and confocal immunofluorescence imaging revealed that mdxS3E hearts displayed reduction of Cx43 lateralization compared with mdx and mdxS3A hearts with Cx43 signal prominently confined at the IDs (Figure 2, A and B). Quantification of relative Cx43 signal found at the ID regions revealed that mdxS3E mice displayed a significantly higher Cx43 localization at the IDs when compared with mdx and mdxS3A hearts (P < 0.05, Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Cx43 remodeling is prevented in mdxS3E hearts. (A) Representative immunofluorescence images of mouse heart cryosections stained for pan-Cx43 (green) and visualized for WGA (lipid bilayer marker, red) or N-cadherin (ID marker, red). Scale bar: 25 μm. (B) Representative confocal immunofluorescence images of cardiac IDs and lateral regions of cardiomyocytes stained with pan-Cx43 (green) and N-cadherin (red). White arrows indicate costaining of Cx43 and N-cadherin; red arrows indicate lateralized Cx43. Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Quantification of Cx43/N-cadherin colocalization in confocal immunofluorescence images. All data points were normalized to the WT group mean. n = 8 (WT); n = 10 (mdx); n = 9 (mdxS3A); n = 9 (mdxS3E). Three to five images containing 15-20 IDs were analyzed per heart. Each dot represents a mean value per mouse. (D) Representative Western blots (top) and quantification (bottom) of Cx43 from biotin-perfused hearts. Top Western blot row represents biotinylated Cx43 protein signals, middle row represents total Cx43, and bottom row represents Ponceau S staining for loading. Ponceau S stain was used for loading, since we cannot detect cytosolic loading controls through biotinylation. Quantification (bottom) of biotinylated Cx43 levels was expressed as fold change relative to total Cx43 protein levels per sample. Data were normalized to WT mean group value (n = 4 per group). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001; *P < 0.05 versus WT; #P < 0.05 versus mdx. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

To further examine Cx43 cellular distribution, we performed a Triton solubility assay to biochemically separate ventricular tissue into Triton X-100 insoluble and total protein fractions. In contrast with hemichannels, gap junctional plaques are insoluble to Triton X-100 (33). Western blot assays revealed that levels of junctional Cx43 in mdxS3E hearts were 3.6-fold higher than mdx (P < 0.05) and 2.8-fold higher than mdxS3A (P = 0.07) samples, reaching levels measured in WT (Supplemental Figure 2A). Next, we attempted to verify that lateral Cx43 molecules, seen in immunostained slides (Figure 2, A and B), represent hemichannels in the lateral myocyte membrane. To do so, we perfused isolated hearts with biotin. When perfused into an isolated heart at a reduced flow rate, membrane-impermeable biotin strongly bound to extrajunctional Cx43 hemichannels, thus validating it as a lateral membrane marker (Supplemental Figure 2B). After perfusion, hearts were homogenized and biotinylated proteins were pulled down with streptavidin beads, run on SDS PAGE, and probed for Cx43. We found a more than 4-fold reduction of biotinylated Cx43 levels in mdxS3E hearts when compared with mdx and mdxS3A hearts (P < 0.05, Figure 2D). Overall, the immunofluorescence and biochemical studies confirm that substitution of Cx43-S3E is sufficient to protect dystrophic hearts from pathological Cx43 remodeling.

MdxS3E mice are protected from severe arrhythmias after β-adrenergic challenge. DMD patients commonly display severe ventricular arrhythmias that could contribute to sudden cardiac death (34). Adult mdx mice are also susceptible to arrhythmias and lethality after an acute cardiac challenge with β-adrenergic agonist Iso (24, 26, 35). We previously demonstrated that Iso enhances Cx43 lateralization in vivo, suggesting that phosphorylation (or lack thereof) may also be implicated in the remodeling process under stress (24). Thus, we recorded whole animal ECGs before and after Iso challenge in 4- to 6-month-old WT, mdx, mdxS3A, and mdxS3E mice to evaluate changes in ECG parameters and monitor arrhythmogenesis.

Baseline heart rate (HR) given by the RR interval was elevated in mdx mice (RR = 126.9ms) compared with WT (147.5 ms, P = 0.0004, Supplemental Figure 3A), in agreement with other studies (36). MdxS3A displayed the fastest baseline HR (RR = 122.1 ms, P < 0.0001 versus WT), while mdxS3E (RR = 138.9 ms,NS) mice exhibited a baseline HR like that of WT. Iso administration resulted in similarly elevated HRs in all mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). Baseline QT c interval was prolonged in mdx (43.8 ms, P < 0.0001) and mdxS3A (44.3 ms, P < 0.0001) mice compared with WT animals (WT = 26.7 ms), whereas it was partially reduced in mdxS3E mice (35.7 ms) (Supplemental Figure 3B). QT C interval prolongation after Iso treatment was observed in all animals, with the longest QT C intervals measured in mdx (74.1 ms) and mdxS3A (73.6 ms) mice. QT c intervals were reduced in mdxS3E mice (58.4 ms), approaching WT values (52.8 ms) (Supplemental Figure 3B). These findings suggest that common DMD cardiac conduction deficiencies such as slowed ventricular repolarization (37) may be mitigated in mdxS3E mice.

None of the mice in each group displayed arrhythmias under baseline conditions (Figure 3A). Following Iso (5 mg/kg) administration, both mdx and mdxS3A mice developed severe arrhythmias that consisted of premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), ventricular tachycardia (VT), and atrioventricular (AV) block. In contrast, WT and mdxS3E mice exhibited either single, infrequent PVCs or no abnormalities at all throughout an hour of observation (Figure 3A). As a result, mdxS3E mice had a markedly reduced arrhythmia score (24) (mean score = 0.5 ± 0.17) compared with mdx (mean score = 2.78 ± 0.43, P < 0.0001) and mdxS3A (mean score = 3.13 ± 0.35, P < 0.0001) mice (Figure 3B). Together, these results further support the importance of remodeled Cx43 as an arrhythmogenic substrate in a DMD animal model.

Figure 3 MdxS3E mice are protected against Iso-induced arrhythmias and aberrant Cx43 hemichannel opening. (A) Top row: representative baseline ECG recordings obtained from 4- to 6-month-old mice following anesthesia. Bottom row: representative ECG traces recorded approximately 30 minutes after Iso (5 mg/kg, i.p.) challenge. Scale bars: 100 ms (for all traces). (B) Arrhythmia scores based on predetermined scale where 0 = no arrhythmias, 1 = single PVCs, 2 = double PVCs, 3 = triple PVCs or nonsustained VT, 4 = sustained VT or AV block, 5 = death. ****P < 0.0001 versus WT; ####P < 0.0001 versus mdx. n = 8 (WT); n = 9 (mdx, mdxS3A); n = 10 (mdxS3E). (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of ethidium uptake of heart cryosections after perfusion with ethidium (5 μm) under control conditions (top row) or after Iso treatment (middle row). Cryosections were visualized for ethidium (red) and stained for WGA (green) and nuclei (DAPI, blue). White boxes indicate areas magnified in the bottom row (insets). White arrows indicate nuclei that do not colocalize with ethidium; orange arrows indicate positive ethidium and nuclei colocalization. Scale bars: 20 μm. Original magnification ×20. (D) Quantification of the dye uptake under both control (circles) and Iso (triangles) conditions. **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001 versus WT control; ###P < 0.001 versus mdx control; §§§§P < 0.0001 versus WT Iso; ††††P < 0.0001 versus mdx Iso; ‡P < 0.05 versus control in each genotype (n = 4 each group per treatment). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA (B) or 2-way ANOVA (D) followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

Previous findings have demonstrated that the cardiac sodium channel Na v 1.5 is downregulated and mistrafficked in ventricles of mdx5cv mice, suggesting an additional underlying cause toward development of arrhythmias (38, 39). To rule out that arrhythmia protection observed in mdxS3E mice was also due to changes in Na v 1.5 expression, we performed immunoblotting for Na v 1.5 in mdx control and mutant lysates. Western blot analysis confirmed that Na v 1.5 was similarly decreased in mdx (P < 0.05), mdxS3A (P < 0.01) and mdxS3E (P < 0.01) hearts when compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 3C). Thus, the protein levels of Na v 1.5 do not appear to contribute toward arrhythmia protection in mdxS3E mice.

MdxS3E mice exhibit less aberrant hemichannel activity. Pretreatment of a selective Cx43 hemichannel blocker Gap19 protected mdx mice from Iso-induced arrhythmias (24), suggesting the important role of remodeled hemichannel activity during cardiac stress. We confirmed that a reduction of Cx43 lateralization via Cx43-S3E offered protection in vivo, but did not investigate whether there was a reduction in hemichannel activity. To investigate this, we perfused isolated hearts from control and Iso-treated mice with ethidium bromide (ethidium, 5 μM) and measured dye uptake in ventricular cryosections. Ethidium is a membrane-impermeable dye, and its uptake is mediated by Cx43 present in open hemichannels and not gap junctions (40, 41). Dye uptake in control mdx and mdxS3A hearts was significantly upregulated compared with WT and mdxS3E (Figure 3, C and D, control). Iso administration augmented ethidium uptake in WT, mdx, and mdxS3A hearts. MdxS3E heart uptake was not significantly elevated following Iso; mdxS3E hearts exhibit uptake values even less than WT hearts (Figure 3, C and D, ISO). Together, these results suggest that prevention of Cx43 remodeling by Cx43-S3E abolishes aberrant hemichannel activity, protecting dystrophic mice from cardiac conduction abnormalities.

MdxS3E cardiomyocytes exhibit improved calcium homeostasis and reduced ROS production. Abnormal calcium (Ca2+) homeostasis is a prominent feature of DMD cardiomyocytes (28). Intracellular Ca2+ levels and Cx43 hemichannel opening are intimately linked (42, 43), hinting that a reduction of formation and aberrant activity of hemichannels may influence Ca2+ signaling in mdx cardiomyocytes, as suggested by prior findings (26). To determine the direct impact of pS-Cx43 on intracellular Ca2+ dynamics, we isolated cardiomyocytes from approximately 3- to 4-month-old WT, mdx, and mdxS3E mice, incubated them with Fluo-4AM, and subjected them to mechanical stress through hypo-osmotic shock (44). Representative fluo-4 images of both mdx and mdxS3E before, during, and after hypo-osmotic shock are displayed in Figure 4A. As expected, a larger intracellular Ca2+ response to hypo-osmotic shock was measured in mdx cardiomyocytes when compared with WT (26, 45). However, the Ca2+ stress response in mdxS3E cardiomyocytes was diminished, resembling that observed in WT cardiomyocytes (Figure 4A). Average fluo-4 fluorescence (F ave ) following osmotic shock relative to baseline (F 0 ) was quantified (F ave /F 0 ) and confirmed a significant increase in mdx cardiomyocytes relative to WT (P < 0.0001) and a reduction in mdxS3E myocytes (P < 0.0001 relative to mdx, Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Normalization of intracellular Ca2+ response to hypo-osmotic shock and reduction of ROS production in mdxS3E cardiomyocytes. (A) Representative images of mdx (top left) and mdxS3E (top right) cardiomyocytes imaged for intracellular Ca2+ indicator Fluo-4AM (green, top row) and transmitted light (BF, bottom row of top panel) at times in isotonic solution (0 seconds), at the end of hypo-osmotic shock (80 seconds), and after return to isotonic solution (120 seconds). Bottom left panel represents time course of normalized Fluo-4 fluorescence in WT (red), mdx (gray), and mdxS3E (blue) cells. Bottom right panel shows pooled data of mean values of normalized fluorescence during 60 seconds after the osmotic shock. n = 3 animals; n = 13 myocytes for all genotypes. (B) Representative images of DCF fluorescence in mdx (top left) and mdxS3E (top right) cardiomyocytes at the beginning (0 s) and end (120 s) of exposure. Bottom left graph illustrates changes in average DCF signals in WT (red), mdx (gray), and mdxS3E (blue) myocytes over 120 seconds. Bottom right graph illustrates the rate of oxidation × 1000. n = 4; n = 43 (WT); n = 4; n = 19 (mdx); n = 4; n = 30 (mdxS3E). Scale bars: 20 μm. ****P < 0.0001 versus WT; ####P < 0.0001 versus mdx (both analyses). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test.

Excessive ROS production contributes to the development of DMD cardiomyopathy (28, 46). Oxidative stress opens Cx43 hemichannels (47, 48), while Cx43 gap junctions can mediate against oxidative damage (49). ROS also triggers excessive Ca2+ signaling in mdx myocytes under stress (44, 45). Thus, ROS production was analyzed in approximately 3- to 4-month-old WT, mdx, and mdxS3E isolated cardiomyocytes loaded with a fluorescent ROS sensor, H 2 -DCFDA. Representative ROS production in mdx and mdxS3E myocytes at the beginning and ending of imaging are displayed in Figure 4B. The rate of ROS production, indicated by the increase of ROS-dependent fluorescent signal, was expectedly increased in mdx when compared with that in WT. However, mdxS3E myocytes displayed a significant decrease in ROS production compared with mdx (P < 0.0001, Figure 4B). These data imply that cardiomyocytes from mdxS3E animals exhibited a corrected cellular phenotype, like that of WT cells.

Oxidized CaMKII contributes to Cx43 hypophosphorylation. NOX2 is a major source of ROS in dystrophic tissue, particularly at early stages of disease and under acute stress conditions (28, 46). Therefore, we performed immunoblotting for gp91phox, the catalytic subunit of NOX2 (50), in left ventricular lysates of 3- to 4-month-old WT, mdx, and mdxS3E mice. Our results revealed an approximately 3-fold decrease in mdxS3E gp91phox protein levels when compared with mdx (P < 0.01), exhibiting levels similar to those of WT (Figure 5A). This finding suggests that a reduction of ROS production observed in mdxS3E myocytes (Figure 4B) may implicate a reduction of cardiac NOX2.

Figure 5 CaMKII oxidation leads to Cx43 hypophosphorylation in mdx hearts. (A) Representative Western blot (top) and quantification (bottom) for gp91phox (NOX2 catalytic subunit) in WT (red), mdx (gray), and mdxS3E (blue) ventricular lysates. Gapdh was used as a loading control. **P < 0.01 versus WT; ##P < 0.01 versus mdx. n = 7 (WT); n = 8 (mdx, mdxS3E). (B) Representative Western blot (top) and quantification (bottom) of total Cx43 (top blot), pS-Cx43 (middle blot), and vinculin (bottom blot, loading control) in mdx (gray) and mdx:MM-VV (blue) whole cell lysates. n = 6 for both genotypes. (C) Representative Western blots (left panels) and quantification (right) of Cx43 (top blots) from mdx (gray) and mdx:MM-VV (blue) heart tissue subject to Triton X-100–based tissue fractioning of insoluble (junctional, right blots) and total cell (total, left blots) lysates. Vinculin (middle blots) was used as a loading control for both fractions. β–Tubulin (bottom blots) was used as a negative control for insoluble fraction. Insoluble Cx43 protein levels were normalized to corresponding total Cx43 levels and then expressed as fold change relative to mdx mean value. n = 5 (mdx); n = 7 (mdx:MM-VV). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus mdx (B and C). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A) and 2-sided t test (B and C).

Aberrant activity of CaMKII by NOX2/ROS oxidation promotes Ca2+ mishandling and arrhythmias in mdx mice (51–53). Inhibition of ox-CaMKII by knockin replacement of regulatory domain methionines with valines (MM-VV [CaMKII M281/282V]) normalized Ca2+ behavior and prevented tachycardia in mdx mice (mdx:MM-VV) (53). Of interest, CaMKII also phosphorylates Cx43-serines 325/328/330 (19), which suggests that exacerbated CaMKII activity may alter pS-Cx43 in DMD hearts. To investigate this, we performed immunoblotting for Cx43 and pS-Cx43 in approximately 4- to 6-month-old mdx and mdx:MM-VV whole cell lysates. We found a 2-fold increase in relative pS-Cx43 protein levels in mdx:MM-VV lysates when compared with mdx (P < 0.01, Figure 5B). Furthermore, we conducted a Triton solubility assay in mdx:MM-VV tissues to assess for levels of junctional Cx43 in comparison with mdx. Accordingly, we found a 2-fold increase of Triton insoluble Cx43 in mdx:MM-VV extracts (P < 0.05, Figure 5C). These findings indicate that increased ox-CaMKII in an oxidative DMD environment decreases pS-Cx43, but this can be blunted by preventing the oxidation of CaMKII. In addition, mimicking pS-Cx43 can reduce excessive ROS production and normalize Ca2+ homeostasis in DMD hearts (Figure 4).

Aged mdxS3E mice exhibit improved cardiac function and morphology. We have investigated the role of pS-Cx43 in young adult (4 to 6 months old) mdx mice, months before the development of dilated cardiomyopathy known to occur at approximately 10 months (25, 54). We next assessed pertinent cardiovascular parameters in aged (14 to 18 months old) mice. Aged ventricular tissues were assessed for histopathology by Masson’s trichrome staining (Figure 6A). WT animals developed negligible cardiac fibrosis, while all animals with mdx background displayed enhanced fibrosis (Figure 6A). However, among the mdx groups, a substantially lower degree of fibrosis was measured in mdxS3E (7.44%, P < 0.01) hearts (mdx = 11.68%, mdxS3A = 10.07%, Figure 6B).

Figure 6 MdxS3E mice display long-term protection against DMD cardiomyopathy. (A) Representative images of Masson-trichrome staining on hearts of 14- to 18-month-old WT, mdx, mdxS3A, and mdxS3E mice. Red stain indicates muscle cytoplasm; blue indicates collagen deposition (fibrosis). Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Quantification of fibrosis expressed as percentage of fibrotic area over total muscle area. n = 14 (WT); n = 11 (mdx); n = 13 (mdxS3A); n = 13 (mdxS3E); 3–5 slices were analyzed per mouse. Each data point represents a mean value per mouse. (C) Left ventricular ejection fraction values for 14- to 18-month-old mice. n = 6 (WT); n = 11 (mdx); n = 10 (mdxS3A); n = 13 (mdxS3E). Each data point represents mean ejection fraction per mouse. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curve for 14- to 18-month-old mice followed for 24 hours after Iso (5 mg/kg, i.p.) challenge. n = 6 (WT); n = 9 (mdx); n = 11 (mdxS3A); n = 10 (mdxS3E). ****P < 0.001, ***P < 0.005, **P < 0.01 versus WT; ##P < 0.01, #P < 0.05 versus mdx. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B and C).

To analyze changes in overall cardiac function, we performed transthoracic echocardiography in aged mice. Left ventricular ejection fraction improved in mdxS3E (47.8%) compared with both mdxS3A (41.35%) and mdx (40.37%, P < 0.05) mice (Figure 6C). Consistent with our observations in young mice, both aged mdx and mdxS3A mice developed severe arrhythmias within minutes after Iso challenge, while mdxS3E mice were largely protected throughout the duration of analysis (Supplemental Figure 4A). Upon completion of ECG monitoring, mice were then followed up to 24 hours after Iso challenge to assess mortality. A majority of young adult mdx mice die within 24 hours of Iso administration (24). All mdxS3E mice survived in the 24 hours following Iso challenge, while only 22% of mdx mice survived (Figure 6D). Unexpectedly, we also observed a modest survival benefit in mdxS3A (~45%) mice following Iso.

To rule out that the survival benefit attributed to mdxS3E mice was due to indirect improvements in respiratory function, we performed diaphragm ultrasonography (55). The amplitude of diaphragm movement during inspiration declined significantly in all mdx (mdx = 0.33 mm, mdxS3A = 0.33 mm, mdxS3E = 0.35 mm) genotypes compared with WT (all P < 0.01, WT = 0.56 mm), with no evident improvement in mdxS3E mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). Next, we assessed fibrotic damage, which is a major contributor to cardiorespiratory failure in mdx mice (56, 57). In contrast to what occurred in the heart, Masson’s trichrome staining revealed that mdxS3E diaphragms were visibly fibrotic, resembling those of mdx and mdxS3A. Quantification of diaphragm fibrotic areas confirmed that mdxS3E diaphragms develop fibrosis (40.82%) as its mdx counterparts (mdx = 32%, mdxS3A 41.23%, Supplemental Figure 4C). Taken together, the functional and histopathological data both indicate that the respiratory system does not play a role in the rescue of cardiomyopathy in mdxS3E mice.

The dystrophic MT cytoskeleton contributes to Cx43 triplet phosphorylation and remodeling. Growing evidence indicates that the MT cytoskeleton plays an essential role in the development of DMD cardiomyopathy. The dense and disorganized MT network (58) in mdx cardiomyocytes correlates strongly with enhanced ROS production and Ca2+ mishandling (59–62). Targeting the MT network protects mdx mice against stress-induced arrhythmias (35). Importantly, intracellular trafficking of Cx43 largely depends on MTs (63). MT-dependent forward trafficking of Cx43 to the IDs is disrupted in stressed cardiomyocytes, yielding less junctional Cx43 and impaired gap junctional function (64). It has also been suggested that Cx43 remodeling in diseased hearts can be explained by redirectionality of MTs toward the lateral membrane in cardiomyocytes (65).

Therefore, to examine a potential causal relationship between MTs and Cx43 remodeling in mdx mice, we implanted 3-month-old mdx mice with miniosmotic pumps administering either saline or colch, a known MT depolymerizer with protective effects in mdx mice (66, 67) (0.4 mg/kg/day), for 4 weeks. Ventricular tissue was collected at the conclusion of the treatment. Reduction of MT density with colch treatment was confirmed via a reduction in β-tubulin at both the tissue protein level and fluorescent signal in isolated cardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). NOX2/gp91phox protein levels significantly decreased by 65% in colch-treated mdx ventricles (P < 0.05, Figure 7A). Furthermore, immunoblotting revealed a 31% reduction in relative ox-CaMKII levels in colch-treated hearts (P < 0.05, Figure 7B). We next assessed for changes in Cx43 wherein we detected a 2-fold increase in relative pS-Cx43 levels in colch-treated mdx lysates compared with saline (P < 0.05, Figure 7C). Next, we examined cellular distribution of Cx43 in a Triton solubility assay. We measured a near 6-fold increase in insoluble Cx43 in colch-treated mdx hearts (P < 0.05, Figure 7D). Driven by these findings, we performed Cx43 immunohistochemistry in ventricular cryosections. Confocal immunofluorescence imaging revealed a reduction of Cx43 remodeling in colch-treated hearts (Figure 7E), resembling what was previously seen in mdxS3E hearts (Figure 2). Quantification of relative Cx43 signal found at the IDs confirmed a significantly higher Cx43 localization to the IDs in colch-treated mdx hearts (P < 0.05, Figure 7E).