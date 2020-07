Sel1L-Hrd1 ER-associated degradation maintains β cell identity via TGF-β signaling

ERAD expression in β cells. Sel1L and Hrd1 (encoded by the Syvn1 gene) were ubiquitously expressed among different islet cell types, including α, β, δ, and γ cells, as revealed by single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) analysis of WT mouse islets (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI134874DS1). Both Sel1L and Hrd1 proteins were detected in insulin-positive murine β cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). In human pancreas, Sel1L expression was lower in T2D islets than in healthy islets (Figure 1, A and B, with patient information in Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 1 SEL1L expression in human β cells and generation of β cell–specific Sel1L- and Atg7-deficient mice. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence images of SEL1L (A) in human pancreas obtained from healthy and T2D donors (n = 4 sample each) and quantified (B, each dot represents an islet). (C) Western blot analyses in primary islets (n = 2 mice for each genotype). Tubulin was used as loading control. (D and E) Representative immunofluorescence images of Sel1L and insulin (D) and p62 and insulin (E) in pancreatic sections (n = 2 mice for each genotype). Insets are shown in the lower panels. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, unpaired Student’s t test.

Generation of β cell–specific Sel1L-knockout mice. To elucidate the physiological role of Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD in β cells, we generated β cell–specific Sel1L-knockout (Sel1LIns1) mice by crossing Sel1L-floxed (Sel1Lfl/fl) mice (16) with Ins1-Cre–knockin mice (29). Sel1L protein level was largely abolished in β cells of Sel1LIns1 mice as was Hrd1 protein (Figure 1, C and D), which was indicative of compromised Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD function in Sel1LIns1 β cells. To assess the relative importance of ERAD in β cells, we performed a side-by-side comparison of Sel1LIns1 mice with β cell–specific autophagy-deficient mice (Atg7Ins1), generated using the same breeding strategy. The known autophagy substrate p62 was highly elevated in Atg7Ins1 islets, as detected by Western blot (Figure 1C) and immunostaining (Figure 1E). In the studies below, age- and sex-matched Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 mice were compared with their own Sel1Lfl/fl and Atg7fl/fl littermates (collectively named as the WT cohort for simplicity, as there was no difference between them).

Progressive hyperglycemia and glucose intolerance of Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 mice. Although indistinguishable from their WT littermates in appearance (including body weight; Figure 2A), both male and female Sel1LIns1 mice progressively developed hyperglycemia after weaning (Figure 2, B and C). In line with previous studies in which the RIP-Cre line was used (30, 31), Atg7 deletion in β cells also had no effect on body weight, but both sexes of such animals developed progressive hyperglycemia starting at 8 to 9 weeks of age (Figure 2, A–C). The onset of hyperglycemia in these mice was delayed by approximately 1 month in comparison with that in Sel1LIns1 mice. Of note, both sexes of heterozygous Sel1Lf/+;Ins1-Cre (Sel1LIns1/+) or Atg7Ins1/+ littermates, collectively termed hets, remained normoglycemic with age, similarly to WT littermates (Figure 2, B and C), thus excluding the possible effects of Sel1L, Atg7, or Ins1 haploinsufficiency in β cell function in vivo.

Figure 2 Similarly to what occurs in Atg7 deficiency, β cell–specific deletion of Sel1L leads to early onset progressive hyperglycemia and glucose intolerance. (A) Growth curves of male and female mice (n = 12 mice per group per sex per time point). (B and C) Weekly measurements of ad libitum blood glucose in male (B) and female (C) mice (n = 12 mice per group per time point). (D and E) Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test in 10-week-old male mice showing glucose (D) and insulin (E) levels at indicated times (n = 4–8 mice each group), with quantitation of AUC shown on the right. (F) Fasting serum insulin levels in 10-week-old male mice (n = 4–8 mice each group). Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA.

In line with the trend of progressive hyperglycemia, Sel1LIns1 mice developed glucose intolerance several weeks earlier than Atg7Ins1 mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). By 10 weeks of age, both Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 mice were glucose intolerant (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D), with reduced in vivo glucose-stimulated insulin secretion (Figure 2E) and lower fasting serum insulin levels (Figure 2F). Peripheral tissues, such as liver, white adipose tissue (WAT), and brown adipose tissue (BAT), all appeared indistinguishable from that in WT cohorts (Supplemental Figure 3). Thus, similar to autophagy, Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD is also indispensable for cell function; however, the onset of hyperglycemia and glucose intolerance in Sel1LIns1 mice precedes that in Atg7Ins1 mice.

Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD is dispensable for β cell survival. To understand the mechanism underlying β cell dysfunction in these animal models, we first evaluated islet histology in cohorts with mild hyperglycemia (~200–300 mg/dL glucose level). Morphometric analysis of islets revealed no significant changes in Sel1LIns1 islets in terms of morphology and β cell mass, while Atg7Ins1 mice had increased β cell mass (Figure 3, A and B). However, cell proliferation and apoptosis, as measured by Ki67+ and TUNEL+ β cells, respectively, were comparable among the 3 cohorts (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In contrast, unlike Sel1LIns1 islets, Atg7Ins1 islets had a markedly expanded cell size, with increased nucleus-to-nucleus distance (i.e., reduced nuclear density) in islets (Figure 3, A and E), indicative of cytoplasmic swelling or cell hypertrophy rather than hyperplasia in the absence of autophagy. This surprising finding was further confirmed using flow cytometry measurements of the forward scatter (FSC), i.e., cell size (Figure 3F), and immunostaining with cell surface marker E-cadherin (Supplemental Figure 4C). Moreover, when blood glucose reached levels indicating severe hyperglycemia, Atg7Ins1 mice exhibited extensive vacuolization and β cell loss (Figure 3G), as previously described (30, 31). In contrast, even under severe hyperglycemia, Sel1LIns1 islets did not exhibit vacuolization or β cell loss (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Unlike Atg7 deficiency, loss of Sel1L does not lead to β cell loss. (A) Representative H&E images of pancreatic sections obtained from mice with mild hyperglycemia (n = 5–6 for each genotypes). Age and blood glucose (BG) for the particular samples shown are indicated. (B) Quantitation of β cell mass at 8 to 12 weeks of age (n = 8–10 mice per group). Quantitation of (C) Ki67+ and (D) TUNEL+ cells per insulin-positive β cells (n = 5–6 mice per group). (E) Quantitation of islet area (left, n = 8–11 mice per group) and nuclear density (right, n = 150–200 islets from 5 mice each) at 8 to 11 weeks of age. Each dot represents 1 mouse (left) or an islet (right). (F) Flow cytometric analysis of β cell size as indicated by FSC (n = 4–6 mice per group). Quantitation shown below. (G) Representative H&E images of pancreatic sections obtained from mice with severe hyperglycemia (>500 mg/dL) (n = 5–6 for each genotypes); Asterisks indicate vacuolization. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA.

Lack of cell death in Sel1LIns1 islets prompted us to assess the activation of the IRE1α branch of the unfolded protein response (UPR), a key regulator of β cell survival and function (32–34). In line with our previous finding that the UPR sensor IRE1α is a substrate of Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD (25), IRE1α protein accumulated by 3- to 4-fold in Sel1LIns1 islets (Supplemental Figure 5A); however, no significant activation of IRE1α was observed in Sel1LIns1 islets, as measured by levels of IRE1α phosphorylation using the Phos-tag approach (refs. 35, 36, and Supplemental Figure 5B) and Xbp-1 mRNA splicing (Supplemental Figure 5C). The modest effect of Sel1L deletion on ER homeostasis was likely due to the induction of ER chaperones, such as BiP and calnexin (Supplemental Figure 5A), leading to cellular adaptation as previously reported (20, 21).

Recent in vitro studies using β cell lines suggested that Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD may be involved in proinsulin degradation and maturation (37, 38). Much to our surprise, in contrast to what these studies showed, we did not observe any significant changes in proinsulin maturation in Sel1LIns1 islets, as demonstrated by the pulse-chase labeling of primary islets to follow nascent proinsulin biogenesis (Supplemental Figure 5D). Immunofluorescence colabeling of proinsulin with the ER chaperone BiP further showed that proinsulin was able to mature beyond the ER (Supplemental Figure 5E). Moreover, although insulin content in primary islets was lower, glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in vitro was not defective in Sel1LIns1 islets (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). After normalizing for insulin content, insulin secretion was even slightly elevated in Sel1LIns1 islets (Supplemental Figure 5H). Hence, the Sel1L effect in β cells is uncoupled from cell survival, ER stress, and insulin secretion.

Downregulation of mature β cell markers in Sel1LIns1 mice. To explore how Sel1L deficiency caused β cell dysfunction, we next performed nonbiased genome-wide cDNA microarray of purified primary islets from 5-week-old mice. Unexpectedly, the endocrine progenitor cell marker Ngn3 was among the top upregulated genes, while β cell–specific maturation markers, such as MafA (39), Ucn3 (40), Glut2, Ins1, and Ins2, were among the top downregulated genes (Figure 4, A and B), indicative of immature β cells. In comparison, forbidden or disallowed genes known to prevent inappropriate insulin release, such as Hk1, Slc16a1, Ldha, Rest, and Pdgfra (41), were unchanged in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Nonbiased sequencing analyses establish the importance of Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD in β cell identity. (A and B) Results from cDNA microarray analysis of islets from 5-week-old mice (n = 3 mice each group). (A) Volcano plot depicting transcriptomics data with dotted line marking P = 0.05 on y axis and fold change of greater than 2 on x axis. (B) Heatmap showing log-fold change of mature β cell markers and forbidden genes. (C–E) Results from scRNA-Seq of islets from 7-week-old male mice (n = 2 mice each group). (C and D) Visualization of t-SNE plots generated by unsupervised clustering analysis presented as merged (C) or individual (D) data sets. In D, β cell population is highlighted. Each dot corresponds to a single cell. (E) Gene expression changes of representative β cell markers associated with different processes.

To further define the impact of Sel1L deficiency at the single-cell level, we performed scRNA-Seq analysis of islets from 7-week-old littermates. Unbiased projection of the single-cell transcriptome data identified 7 unique cell clusters, with β, α, δ, and pancreatic polypeptide (γ) cells as the major clusters (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). The percentages of β cells were comparable (at approximately 62%–64%) between Sel1LIns1 and WT islets (Table 1). Dramatically, the bulk of Sel1LIns1 β cells clustered as a distinct population from WT β cells, indicating significant changes in the transcriptional landscape in the absence of Sel1L (Figure 4, C and D). Expression of mature β cell markers, such as Ins1, Ins2, Ucn3, and MafA, were reduced in the Sel1LIns1 β cell cluster, with concomitant increase in expression of dedifferentiation markers, such as Aldh1a3 and the progenitor marker Ngn3 (Figure 4E).

Table 1 Percentages of cells in different clusters in WT and Sel1LIns1 islets from single-cell sequencing

We next confirmed the changes in β cell identity in Sel1LIns1 islets using immunofluorescence staining and Western blotting. Insulin staining was reduced in Sel1LIns1 islets, with glucagon-positive α and somatostatin-positive δ cells scattered within the core of adult Sel1LIns1 islets in contrast to their peripheral localization in WT islets (Figure 5A). Both MafA and Ucn3 were significantly reduced in Sel1LIns1 β cells compared with those of WT littermates (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 7). On the other hand, expression of Aldh1a3, a marker of endocrine progenitor cells and dedifferentiated β cells in mice (6), was highly elevated in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 5, D and E). These changes were specific for Sel1LIns1 islets and absent in Atg7Ins1 islets (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 5 Sel1L deficiency leads to downregulation of maturation markers and upregulation of immature markers in adult β cells. (A) Representative immunofluorescence image showing major islet hormones (insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin; DAPI in blue) in pancreatic sections of WT, Sel1LIns1, and Atg7Ins1 mice (n = 3 mice each). (B–D) Representative immunofluorescence image showing staining of (B) maturation marker MafA with quantitation in C (n = 3 mice, each dot represents an islet), and (D) dedifferentiation marker Aldh1a3 in indicated genotypes. (E) Western blot analysis of Aldh1a3 in primary islets. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA.

β Cell development is not affected in Sel1LIns1 mice. We next asked whether Sel1L deficiency triggered a β cell developmental defect. At P14, blood glucose, serum insulin, and total pancreatic insulin content in Sel1LIns1 mice were comparable to those of WT littermates (Figure 6, A–C). Moreover, the expression of insulin and glucagon in Sel1LIns1 islets was robust at both P1 and P14 (Figure 6, D and E). Similarly to what occurred with WT littermates, Sel1LIns1 islets at P14 had normal islet architecture, with α cells at the periphery (Figure 6E). Furthermore, expression and localization of transcription factors MafA and Pdx1 were comparable between the cohorts at P14 (Figure 6F). Hence, β cell development is unaffected by Sel1L deficiency.

Figure 6 Sel1L deficiency does not affect β cell development. (A) Blood glucose, (B) serum insulin, and (C) total pancreatic insulin content in P14 pups. (D and E) Representative immunofluorescence images of insulin and glucagon at P1 (D) and P14 (E) (DAPI in blue, n = 3 mice for each genotype). (F) Representative immunofluorescence images of β cell transcription factors MafA and Pdx1 in P14 pups (DAPI in gray, n = 3 mice for each genotype). Values are shown as mean ± SEM. NS, not significant by unpaired Student’s t test.

Elevated TGF-β signaling in Sel1LIns1 β cells. To further delineate the link between ERAD and β cell dedifferentiation, we performed pathway analysis of significantly up- and downregulated genes in both scRNA-Seq and cDNA profiling data sets. Consistent with the notion of resetting ER homeostasis or adaptation to Sel1L deficiency, genes associated with protein processing, folding, and export in the ER were highly upregulated in Sel1LIns1 β cells (Figure 7A). In contrast, genes associated with regulation of insulin secretion and glucose metabolism were among the most downregulated (Figure 7B). Intriguingly, we noted a significant enrichment of negative regulation of cell differentiation pathways, including TGF-β and WNT signaling pathways, among the upregulated genes in scRNA-Seq (Figure 7A) and TGF-β signaling pathways in bulk cDNA microarray analyses (Supplemental Figure 8A). Indeed, expression of TGF-β–activated genes, such as Nedd9 and Smurf1, was increased while that of TGF-β–repressed genes, such as Cited2 and Plat, was reduced in Sel1LIns1 β cells (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Figure 7 Elevated TGF-β signaling in Sel1L-deficient islets. (A and B) GO analyses of scRNA-Seq data showing significantly upregulated (A) and downregulated (B) pathways in Sel1LIns1 versus Sel1Lfl/fl β cells. (C) Western blot analysis of total and phosphorylated Smad2/3 in primary islets (with quantitation in D, n = 3 independent repeats for Sel1LIns1 and 1 experiment for Atg7Ins1). (E) Representative confocal microscopic images of Smad2/3 in β cells from primary islets (with quantitation in F, 2 independent repeats). (G) Western blot analysis of TGF-βRI in isolated WT and Sel1LIns1 islets (with quantification on the right, n = 4 mice). **P < 0.01, unpaired Student’s t test. (H) Cyclohexamide (CHX) chase of TGF-βRI protein in isolated islets following 4 hours of chase (with quantitation on the right, 2 independent repeats, data shown as normalized to basal 0 hour levels).

TGF-β binding to its receptors triggers the phosphorylation and nuclear translocation of its downstream effectors Smad2/3 (42). Indeed, both phosphorylation and nuclear localization of Smad2/3 were elevated in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 7, C–F). These data strongly support the notion of increased TGF-β signaling in Sel1LIns1 islets. In comparison, Atg7Ins1 islets did not show significant changes in Smad2/3 phosphorylation or nuclear translocation (Figure 7, C–F), indicating that increased TGF-β signaling is specific to Sel1L deficiency in β cells.

TGF-β receptor 1 is an endogenous ERAD substrate in β cells. To explore the possible mechanism underlying increased TGF-β signaling in Sel1L-deficient β cells, we measured the levels of TGF-β receptor 1 (TGF-βRI) in isolated islets and found that TGF-βRI protein levels and stability were increased in the absence of Sel1L (Figure 7, G and H). In vitro, Hrd1 readily interacted with TGF-βRI and also ubiquitinated TGF-βRI in an E3 ligase activity–dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 8C). Hence, Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD may regulate TGF-β signaling in β cells, at least in part via targeting TGF-βRI for proteasomal degradation.

TGF-β signaling links Sel1L to dedifferentiation. To establish the causal relationship between altered TGF-β signaling and β cell dedifferentiation in Sel1LIns1 islets, we next treated isolated Sel1LIns1 islets with TGF-βRI–specific inhibitor (ALK5 inhibitor II [Alk5 in ]). Inhibition of TGF-βRI caused a significant reduction in the levels of phospho-Smad2/3 (Supplemental Figure 9A) and nuclear exclusion of Smad2/3 proteins in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 8A). Moreover, inhibition of TGF-βRI significantly increased the gene expression of maturation markers, such as MafA, Glut2, and Ucn3, in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 8B), and protein levels of MafA (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 9B). Indeed, a short-term treatment with the TGF-βRI inhibitor increased insulin content in Sel1LIns1 islets (Figure 8D). Thus, Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD regulates β cell identity by suppressing TGF-β signaling in β cells.