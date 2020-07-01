Sel1L-Hrd1 ER-associated degradation maintains β cell identity via TGF-β signaling

Mice. Sel1Lfl/fl mice (16) and Atg7fl/fl (49) mice on a C57BL/6J background were crossed with B6(Cg)-Ins1tm1.1(cre)Thor/J (Ins1Cre, JAX 026801) (29) mice on a C57BL/6J background to generate β cell–specific Sel1L (Sel1LIns1) and Atg7-deficient (Atg7Ins1) mice with respective control littermates (Sel1Lfl/fl and Atg7fl/fl). Atg7fl/fl mice were provided by Rajat Singh (Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, New York, USA) with the permission of Masaaki Komatsu and Keiji Tanaka (Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Medical Science, Tokyo, Japan). Ins1Cre mice were provided by Scott Soleimanpour (University of Michigan). For some experiments, heterozygous Sel1LIns1/+ and Atg7Ins/+ mice were also generated as littermates for Sel1LIns1 and Atg7Ins1 mice. For Figure 2, data from both Sel1Lfl/fl and Atg7fl/fl control littermates were compiled for the WT control littermates and data from Sel1LIns1/+ and Atg7Ins/+ were compiled for the heterozygous control. All mice were housed in an ambient temperature room with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and fed a normal-chow diet (13% fat, 57% carbohydrate, and 30% protein; LabDiet, 5LOD). Weekly measurements of body weight and glucose were performed at the same time of the day for consistency.

Human samples and quantification. Paraffin-embedded pancreatic sections from cadaveric donors, including nondiabetic controls and T2D patients, were obtained from the Human Islet Resource Center at the University of Pennsylvania. Donor information is presented in Supplemental Table 1. The intensity of SEL1L fluorescence was quantified using Fiji software (NIH). In brief, we delimited the area of the islet using the plugin ROI manager. In each islet, the SEL1L signal was extracted from the green channel as integrated fluorescence intensity. We divided the integrated intensity by the area of the ROI to estimate the fluorescent intensity.

Generation of Sel1L-specific antibody. The cDNA sequence corresponding to the truncated human SEL1L (hSEL1L; amino acids 20 to 260) was subcloned into the pET28a(+) plasmid to allow for the expression of the recombinant His6-hSEL1L proteins in BL21(DE3) bacterial cells upon IPTG induction at 16°C for 16 hours. Recombinant His6-hSEL1L proteins were purified using Ni-NTA column chromatography followed by Superdex 200 size exclusion column chromatography. The polyclonal antibody was generated by immunizing rabbits with the recombinant hSEL1L proteins and further affinity purified using the same antigen coupled to cyanogen bromide–activated sepharose.

Glucose tolerance tests and in vivo glucose-stimulated insulin secretion. Mice were fasted for 6 hours before the experiment. For intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test, blood was taken via tail nick. Basal blood glucose was sampled and glucose administered intraperitoneally at a dose of 1.5 mg/kg body weight. Blood glucose was then measured at 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after glucose administration using OneTouch Ultra glucose strips. Serum was collected at the same time for insulin measurements using ultrasensitive ELISA (Crystal Chem, 90080) per the manufacturer’s instruction.

Pancreatic insulin content. Pancreata were isolated, weighed, placed into 2 mL of acid-ethanol solution (1.5% HCl in 75% [v/v] ethanol in water), and homogenized for 30 seconds. The homogenate was rotated for 24 hours at 4°C for insulin extraction. After centrifugation at 1800 g for 30 minutes at 4°C, supernatant was diluted and insulin content was measured as above.

H&E staining and morphometric analyses of islets. Pancreata were isolated, fixed in 10% neutral buffered formalin (VWR 95042-908) overnight at 4°C, and processed by the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center for paraffin embedding, sectioning, and H&E staining. Slides were imaged and analyzed using the Aperio Scanscope (Leica Biosystems). For β cell mass, 5 randomly selected sections at least 200 μm apart per pancreas were used. Insulin-stained pancreatic sections were imaged at ×20 using a Nikon A1 wide-field microscope at the University of Michigan Morphology and Image Analysis Core. Total insulin-positive area measured using the thresholding feature by ImageJ (NIH) was then divided by the total pancreas area and multiplied by the weight of the pancreas to obtain β cell mass. To analyze islet area, islet size was measured manually based on morphology using the Aperio scanscope and expressed as average islet area. For islet nuclei density, total number of nuclei were quantified in 150 to 200 islets from 5 mice of each genotype. Islet nuclear density was expressed as the number of nuclei per 1000 μm2 area. All areas and cell quantification were processed with ImageJ software.

Proliferation and TUNEL assay. Paraffin-embedded pancreas sections were costained with Ki67 (Abcam, 15580; 1:100) and insulin (Bio-Rad, 5330-0104G; 1:100), as previously described (50). TUNEL assay was performed per the manufacturer’s protocol using the In-Situ Cell Death Detection Kit (Roche, 11684795910). Insulin costaining was performed to identify β cells. Images were acquired using a Nikon A1 confocal microscope at the University of Michigan Morphology and Image Analysis Core from 45 to 80 islets per animal, which represented 1500 to 3000 β cells per mouse. β Cell proliferation and apoptosis were calculated as percentages of Ki67- and TUNEL-positive cells, respectively, per total number of insulin-positive cells.

Immunofluorescence staining. Paraffin-embedded pancreas sections were deparaffinized in xylene and rehydrated using graded ethanol series (100%, 90%, 70%), followed by rinse in distilled water. Antigen retrieval was performed by boiling the slides in a microwave in either sodium citrate or EDTA. Sections were then incubated in a blocking solution (5% donkey serum, 0.3% Triton X-100 in PBS) for 1 hour at room temperature and with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C in a humidifying chamber. For MafA staining, cryosections were used. For staining with primary islets, purified islets were dissociated into single-cell suspension using trypsin for 3 to 5 minutes at 37°C and seeded in an 8-well chamber (Nunc Lab-Tek II chamber slide; 12-565-8) for 24 hours before fixation. Cells were fixed in 4% PFA (EMS 15710) for 20 minutes and permeabilized in 0.3% PBST for 10 minutes, followed by blocking in 5% donkey serum for 1 hour at room temperature. The following primary antibodies were used: Sel1L (1:200), p62 (Enzo, catalog BML-PW9860; 1:500), insulin (Bio-Rad, catalog 5330-0104G; 1:5000), glucagon (MilliporeSigma, catalog G2654; 1:500), somatostatin (Abcam, catalog ab30788; 1:200), Aldh1a3 (Novus Biologicals, catalog NBP2-15339; 1:100), MafA (Novus Biologicals, catalog NBP1-00121; 1:100), Ucn3 (provided by Mark Huising (University of California, Davis, Davis, CA, USA); 1:1000), Pdx1 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5679; 1:100) Smad2/3 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8685; 1:1000), proinsulin (DSHB, catalog GS-9A8; 1:100), E-Cadherin (BD 610181; 1:500), and BiP (Abcam, catalog 21685; 1:500). Hrd1 antibody (1:200) was provided by Richard Wojcikiewicz (State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York, USA). The next day, following 3 washes with PBST (0.03% Triton X-100 in PBS), slides were incubated with the respective Alexa Fluor–conjugated to secondary antibodies (Jackson ImmunoResearch; dilution 1:500) for 1 hour at room temperature, followed by mounting with VECTASHIELD mounting medium containing DAPI (Vector Laboratories, H-1500). Images were captured using a Nikon A1 confocal microscope at the University of Michigan Morphology and Image Analysis Core.

Islet isolation and inhibitor treatments. Pancreatic islets were isolated from mice as previously described (50). Briefly, mice were sacrificed by cervical dislocation and immediately processed for pancreatic perfusion. The pancreas was distended via the intraductal injection of 3 mL of Liberase and incubated at 37°C for 12 minutes in an additional 1 mL of digestion solution. Liberase solution was prepared by dissolving 5 mg Liberase TL (Roche, 5401020001) in 20 mL of serum-free RPMI (Fisher, 11875-085). Digestion was stopped by adding cold media containing 10% FBS. After gentle shaking for complete dissociation and brief centrifugation, the digested suspension was passed through a nylon mesh and islets were isolated by density gradient centrifugation on a Histopaque gradient (1.077 g/mL density; MilliporeSigma) for 20 minutes at 900 g without braking. Islets were then collected from the interface, washed, and hand-picked under a dissecting microscope. Isolated islets were recovered overnight in RPMI 1640 medium in a humidified incubator (95% air, 5% CO 2 ) at 37°C. For experiments with the TGF-βRI inhibitor, islets from 5- to 6-week-old mice were cultured with Alk5 inhibitor II (10 μM; Cayman, 14794) or vehicle (DMSO) for 24 hours.

Flow cytometry. Mouse islets were isolated and cultured with RPMI 1640 medium overnight, then dissociated with 0.5% Trypsin-EDTA. Cells were washed with PBS, fixed in 4% PFA at 4°C for 15 minutes, and permeabilized with a BD Cytofix/Cytoperm kit according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Cells were stained with anti-glucagon antibody (MilliporeSigma, clone K79bB10; 1:100), followed by Alexa Fluor–conjugated secondary antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch; 1:200). Samples were analyzed using a BD LSR cell analyzer at the Vision Research Core Facility at the University of Michigan Medical School. The glucagon-negative cell population was gated to analyze cell size. Data were analyzed using CellQuest software (BD Biosciences) and FlowJo.

Western blot. Following an overnight recovery, islets were lysed in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris/Cl pH 7.4, 1 mM EDTA, 1× complete protease inhibitor [MilliporeSigma], 1× PhosSTOP [MilliporeSigma]), followed by brief sonication. Protein concentrations were determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Proteins were heat denatured at 65°C for 10 minutes in NuPAGE LDS sample buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific), resolved by SDS-PAGE, and transferred to PVDF membranes (Bio-Rad). The membranes were incubated overnight at 4°C with antibodies prepared in 2% BSA (MilliporeSigma). The antibodies used were as follows: α-tubulin (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., catalog sc-5286; 1:2000); Sel1L (Abcam, catalog ab78298; 1:1000); BiP (Abcam, catalog ab21685; 1:5000), Calnexin (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 2679; 1:1000), Aldh1a3 (Novus Biologicals, catalog NBP2-15339; 1:1000), Hrd1 (Richard Wojcikiewicz, 1:300), Smad2/3 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8685; 1:1000), pSmad2/3 (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 138D4 and 9520; 1:1000), p62 (Enzo, catalog BML-PW9860; 1:5000), TGF-βRI (Abcam, catalog ab31013; 1:1000), Hsp90 (Abcam, catalog ab13492; 1:2000), and insulin (Bio-Rad, catalog 5330-0104G, 1:5000). Secondary antibodies were goat anti-rabbit IgG-HRP and anti-mouse IgG-HRP (1:5000; Bio-Rad). Phos-tag analysis of IRE1α phosphorylation was performed as previously described (35, 51).

RNA extraction, microarray, cDNA synthesis, and qPCR analysis. Islets were collected from 5-week-old mice and recovered overnight before RNA extraction. RNA was extracted using RNeasy Micro Kit (QIAGEN), including a column for elimination of genomic DNA as per the manufacturer’s instructions. RNA concentration was determined using the NanoDrop 2000 UV-Vis Spectrophotometer. The quality and concentration were determined using the RNA 6000 Nano Kit on an Agilent 2100 bioanalyzer. The microarray was performed as previously described (25). Reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) for Xbp1 mRNA splicing and quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis were performed as previously described (52). All PCR data were normalized to the ribosomal L32 and Actin gene expression levels. qPCR primer sequences were as follows: Actin, forward: CCCGCGAGTACAACCTTCT, reverse: CGTCATCCATGGCGAACT; L32, forward: GAGCAACAAGAAAACCAAGCA, reverse: TGCACACAAGCCATCTACTCA; MafA, forward: ATCTGTACTGGATGAGCGGG, reverse: AGAGTGATGATGGTGGGCAG; Glut2, forward: CTGCACCATCTTCATGTCGG, reverse: AATTGCAGACCCAGTTGCTG; Ucn3, forward: TGATGCCCACCTACTTCCTG, reverse: GGTGCGTTTGGTTGTCATCT; and Xbp1s, forward: TTACGAGAGAAAACTCATGGGC, reverse: GGGTCCAACTTGTCCAGAATGC.

scRNA-Seq. Islets were harvested from 7-week-old mice and recovered overnight. Cell suspension was prepared by trypsinization of islets in trypsin (Corning, 25-053-Cl) diluted in calcium-free PBS containing 1 mM EDTA for 15 minutes and immediately submitted for library preparation. A total of 26,061 pancreatic islet cells isolated from 2 Sel1Lfl/fl and 2 Sel1LIns1 mice were processed using 10× Genomics CHROMIUM Single Cell 3′ Solution at the sequencing core at the University of Michigan following the manufacturer’s guidelines. Libraries were sequenced using the Illumina HiSeq 4000 platform. Sequencing raw reads were processed through demultiplexing, mapping, and analysis by the pipeline in Cell Ranger, version 3.0.0. A total of over 2 billion (2,352,307,194 reads) reads with an average of 90,261 reads per cell were obtained. Approximately 78.8% of the sequence reads were confidently mapped to the mouse transcriptome. Seurat package (version 2.3.4) was used to further analyze scRNA-seq data (53). After removing doublets and cells with low quality (high mitochondrial content or low sequencing depth), 18,612 cells that expressed more than 500 genes and 19,074 genes with transcripts detected in more than 3 cells were used for further analysis. Unique sequencing reads for each gene were normalized to total unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in each cell to obtain normalized UMI values. Unsupervised clustering was applied at a resolution of 0.2 using the top 17 dimensions of PCA. Cell cluster identification was based on the prior knowledge of marker genes. The t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding plots, violin plots, feature plots, and heatmaps were generated by R 3.5.3 software. All original microarray and RNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE143757 and GSE137785, respectively).

For additional information, see Supplemental Methods.

Statistics. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM unless otherwise stated. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software Inc.). Comparisons between 2 groups were made by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post test was used to determine statistical significance for more than 2 groups with 2 factors. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. All experiments were repeated at least twice or performed with several independent biological samples, and representative data are shown.

Study approval. All animal procedures were approved by and done in accordance with protocols of the IACUC at the University of Michigan Medical School (PRO00008989).