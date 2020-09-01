MICAL1 constrains cardiac stress responses and protects against disease by oxidizing CaMKII

The redox state of CaMKII M308 is set by MICAL1 and MSRB to control CaM binding. CaMKII function is known to be enhanced by oxidative modifications of regulatory domain methionines (MM281/282) where oxidation prevents CaMKII autoinhibition, causing excessive CaMKII activity (14). However, it is unknown whether CaMKII methionine oxidation is mediated by enzymes. We began our studies with an aim to identify an oxidase capable of activating CaMKII. The family of MICAL proteins represents the only known example of enzymes that catalyze methionine oxidation. MICAL1 is the best-characterized MICAL protein, based on available structure-activity studies (15–17), and it has 10- to 100-fold higher activity at baseline compared with MICAL2 and MICAL3 (18). We incubated full-length CaMKIIδ in the presence of MICAL1 and NADPH (17, 19), and observed a significant increase in NADPH consumption in the presence of CaMKIIδ (Figure 1A), suggesting that CaMKII is either a MICAL1 activator or a substrate. In the presence of MICAL1 and NADPH, mass spectrometry (MS) revealed a +16-Da shift in the mass of CaMKIIδ, consistent with the addition of a single oxygen (Figure 1B), demonstrating that CaMKII is a MICAL1 substrate. In contrast, there was no mass increase for CaMKIIδ induced by NADPH in the absence of MICAL1 (Figure 1B). Methionine oxidation by MICAL1 is stereospecific (8, 9, 20) and generates the R-stereospecific sulfoxide, whereas methionine oxidation by hydrogen peroxide is not stereospecific and generates an equal amount of R- and S-sulfoxide epimers (20). To confirm that MICAL1 oxidation of CaMKII was direct and stereospecific we incubated the MICAL1-oxidized CaMKII with MSRA and MSRB, the S- and R-stereospecific reductases, respectively. We found that MSRB, the R-stereospecific partner of MICAL1 (8, 9), reversed the +16-Da shift (Figure 1C). However, MSRA, the S-stereospecific reductase, with activity toward diverse oxidized proteins, including oxidized CaMKIIδ MM281/282 (14, 21), was ineffective (Figure 1D). These findings indicate that MICAL1 generated only the R-stereospecific CaMKII sulfoxide through a catalytic reaction and not indirectly through hydrogen peroxide formation. CaMKII MS/MS peptide sequencing identified methionine 308 (M308) as the residue oxidized to M308-sulfoxide (M308-SO) by MICAL1 (Figure 1B, Supplemental Figure 1B, and Table 1). Incubation of mutant CaMKIIδ M308V with MICAL1 and NADPH did not produce a mass shift (Figure 1E), confirming the identity of this residue as the only MICAL1 target under these assay conditions. These assays were performed in the absence of Ca2+/CaM, suggesting that CaMKII activation is not required for M308 oxidation by MICAL1.

Figure 1 The redox state of CaMKII M308 is set by MICAL1 and MSRB to control CaM binding. (A) Enzymatic activity of MICAL1 as measured by NADPH absorbance at 340 nm in the absence and presence of CaMKII with increasing concentrations of NADPH. The curves represent nonlinear regression fit derived from experimental data (curves are derived from n = 14 or 15 experimental measurements in each group; each data point represents the average of n = 2–3 measurements at different NADPH concentrations. (B) Mass spectrometry showing a +16-Da shift in the mass of WT CaMKII after incubation with MICAL1 and NADPH (bottom panel) but not with NADPH only (top panel). (C) Methionine sulfoxide reductase B (MSRB) reverses the +16-Da shift in the mass of WT CaMKII treated with MICAL1 and NADPH. (D) Methionine sulfoxide reductase A (MSRA) does not reverse the +16-Da shift in the mass of WT CaMKII treated with MICAL1 and NADPH. (E) Mass spectrometry of CaMKII M308V mutant incubated with NADPH only (top panel). CaMKII M308V mutant does not exhibit a +16-Da shift in mass after incubation with MICAL1 and NADPH (bottom panel). Findings in B–E are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. (F) Fluorescence anisotropy measurements show binding of FITC-labeled M308-sulfoxide (M308-SO) and WT peptides from CaMKII CaM-binding domain at various (n = 11) CaM concentrations. The curves represent nonlinear regression fit derived from the experimental data. Each data point represents the average of n = 2 measurements at each CaM concentration. (G) A schematic model in which the redox status of M308, set by MICAL1 and MSRB, regulates CaM binding, the requisite initial step for CaMKII activation.

Table 1 Sequencing of the Met308-containing tryptic peptide by mass spectrometry

Analysis of crystallographic structures of fully calcified CaM [(Ca2+) 4 -CaM] bound to WT CaMKII peptides showed that CaM side chains E84, I85, A88, and M145 make close contacts (<4.5 Å) with reduced M308, with the terminal methyl group of M145 close to the sulfur moiety of M308 (22). Our structural modeling of the M308-SO (R-stereoisomer) predicted an approximately 180° rotation of the M308-SO side chain compared with the side chain of the reduced M308 (Supplemental Figure 1C). The rotation of the M308-SO side chain caused a loss of energetically favorable hydrophobic-hydrophobic interactions and increased destabilizing hydrophobic-hydrophilic interactions with the surrounding CaM amino acids. The M308-SO oxygen is predicted to be solvent exposed. The network of interactions between CaM M145 and Met-SO at position 308 was significantly different from the interface with reduced M308. The sulfur atom of M308-SO interacted more closely with E84 than M145, causing reorientation of both E84 and I85. As CaM M145 is known to interact with multiple amino acids in the CaM-binding domain of CaMKII (22), our findings suggest that the perturbations caused by M308-SO could have secondary effects on the interactions between CaM and other amino acids in the CaM-binding domain of CaMKII. Given our structural analysis and modeling prediction, we designed FITC-labeled peptides of the CaMKII CaM-binding domain to measure CaM binding to M308 in reduced and sulfoxide forms, using fluorescence anisotropy (22). Compared with the peptide synthesized with methionine in the 308 position, the peptide synthesized with M308-SO showed significantly decreased binding to CaM (M308 peptide K d 0.684 μM, M308-SO peptide K d 8.2 μM) (Figure 1F). Taken together, these findings established M308 on CaMKII as a potentially novel target for MICAL1-catalyzed oxidation and MSRB-catalyzed reduction in vitro. The known connection between Ca2+/CaM binding and CaMKII activation suggests a model where redox modulation of M308 tunes CaMKII activity (Figure 1G).

CaMKII hyperactivation and increased mortality in MICAL1-knockout mice after cardiac stress. Based on our finding that CaMKIIδ is a stereospecific MICAL1 substrate at M308 in vitro, and that Met308-SO significantly decreases binding to Ca2+/CaM, we next asked if CaMKII activity was increased in hearts from MICAL1-knockout (MICAL1–/–)mice. We found that MICAL1–/– heart lysates exhibited increased CaMKII activation, compared with hearts from WT littermate controls, based on increased levels of autophosphorylated-T287 CaMKII (ref. 23 and Figure 2A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material) and phosphorylated phospholamban at T17 (p-T17 PLN), a known downstream target of active CaMKII (ref. 24 and Figure 2B). To assess whether the absence of MICAL1 led to other changes in the sarcoplasmic reticulum (SR) we measured the levels of 2 other SR proteins, ryanodine receptor type 2 (RyR2) and the sarcoplasmic endoplasmic reticulum Ca2+ ATPase (SERCA), but found no difference between WT and MICAL1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Moreover, we isolated adult cardiomyocytes from WT and MICAL1–/– mouse hearts and measured intracellular Ca2+ (Supplemental Figure 2C). We did not find any differences at baseline between WT and MICAL1–/– adult mouse cardiomyocytes in cytoplasmic Ca2+ decay slope, diastolic Ca2+ concentration, Ca2+ peak amplitude, or SR Ca2+ content (Supplemental Figure 2C). Excessive CaMKII activation predisposes to adverse responses to pathological stress, including transaortic banding surgery, a model of chronic left ventricular pressure overload (3, 4, 25). Within 4 weeks of transaortic banding surgery, 54% of MICAL1–/– mice had died compared with no deaths in their WT littermates (see Kaplan-Meier survival curve in Figure 2C). To assess the mode of death in MICAL1–/– mice after transaortic banding, we performed serial echocardiograms to monitor cardiac function and implanted subcutaneous telemeters to assess for cardiac arrhythmias. There was no difference in left ventricular function between WT and MICAL1–/– mice at baseline, 3 days, 7 days, and 14 days after transaortic banding (Supplemental Figure 2D). Two MICAL1–/– mice died during ECG monitoring. Both mice had significant arrhythmias preceding their death — the first mouse had severe bradycardia and the second mouse exhibited episodes of a polymorphic agonal rhythm (Supplemental Figure 2E) — suggesting that excess mortality was linked to cardiac arrhythmias, a known consequences of excessive CaMKII activity (26, 27). In order to determine whether CaMKII hyperactivation was sufficient to explain the increased mortality in MICAL1–/– mice, we repeated the aortic banding studies in MICAL1–/– mice infused with either KN-93, a small-molecule CaM and CaMKII inhibitor, or with an inactive KN-93 congener, KN-92, using osmotic minipumps that can deliver these drugs for 4 weeks (Supplemental Methods and refs. 25, 28). KN-93, but not KN-92, infusion rescued the mortality in MICAL1–/– mice after aortic banding surgery during the drug infusion period (see Kaplan-Meier survival curve in Figure 2D). Interestingly, mortality in the MICAL1–/– KN-93–treated group was evident after pump exhaustion, between 4 and 8 weeks (see Kaplan-Meier survival curve in Figure 2D). These findings suggest that CaMKII is excessively activated in the hearts of mice lacking MICAL1, and that hyperactivation of CaMKII contributes to excess mortality after pathological myocardial stress.

Figure 2 MICAL1–/– mice show hyperactivation of CaMKII at baseline and increased mortality with pathological cardiac stress. (A and B) Hearts of MICAL1–/– mice exhibit higher levels of (A) active, autophosphorylated-T287 CaMKII (p-CaMKII) and (B) phosphorylated phospholamban at T17 (p-T17 PLN) at baseline compared with WT littermate mice. MICAL1R116H mice do not exhibit increased p-CaMKII at baseline. Quantification of the Western blot data is shown (right panel in A and bottom panels in B) (WT n = 5 mice, MICAL1R116H n = 4 mice, MICAL1–/– n = 5 mice). t-CaMKII, total CaMKII; t-PLN, total PLN. (C) Survival curve of WT littermate and MICAL1–/– mice within 4 weeks of transaortic constriction (TAC). WT n = 8, MICAL1–/– n = 24; P = 0.01. (D) Mortality of the MICAL1–/– mice at 28 days is reversed by administration of KN-93 (n = 13) via osmotic minipumps (drug delivery for 28 days), but not its inactive congener KN-92 (n = 13). Mortality reappears in the MICAL1–/– KN-93–treated group after pump exhaustion (P < 0.05 at 4 weeks, P < 0.01 at 8 weeks). Quantification of the mortality data (left panel) is shown (right panels). (E) Screening of various MICAL1 mutants identifies R116H that does not depolymerize F-actin. Depolymerization of pyrene F-actin is measured as a reduction in the fluorescence signal of pyrene F-actin (excitation wavelength at 350 nm and emission wavelength at 407 nm). Data represented as the mean of n = 2–3 replicates. (F) R116H accelerates NADPH consumption at the same rate as the WT MICAL1 after addition of CaMKII (measured as absorbance at 340 nm). Data represented as the mean of n = 3 replicates. (G) Survival curve of WT and MICAL1R116H mice within 4 weeks of transaortic constriction (WT n = 10, MICAL1R116H n = 14) shows no difference between WT littermate and MICAL1R116H mice (P = 1). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (A), 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), or 2-tailed Fischer’s exact test (C and D).

MICAL1 R116H shows selective loss of actin targeting and retains protection against CaMKII hyperactivation. F-actin has been the only known substrate for MICAL1 (6, 7). Given the important role of actin in cardiac function, the known effects of MICAL1 on actin dynamics (6, 7, 29, 30), and the potential contribution of defective actin dynamics to increased mortality in MICAL1–/– mice, we screened MICAL1 mutants with the goal to identify a mutant protein that could distinguish F-actin and CaMKII (Figure 2E). We found that MICAL1 R116H was unable to support F-actin depolymerization (Figure 2E), but sustained its ability to accelerate NADPH oxidation in the presence of CaMKII at the same level as WT MICAL1 (Figure 2F).

We used computational modeling to suggest a potential structural basis for the differences in activities seen between WT MICAL1 and R116H for CaMKII and actin. To catalyze the stereospecific oxidation of M308 by O 2 , MICAL1 requires the binding of CaMKII with its M308 sulfur group in closer proximity to the isoalloxazine of the reduced FAD (Supplemental Figure 2F). Our structural analysis revealed that M308 is well positioned for oxidation by the hydroxyperoxide group of FAD (Supplemental Figure 2F). The MICAL1 monooxygenase domain opens its catalytic site after cofactor reduction (16), facilitating the protein-substrate binding to catalyze its oxidation (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). Modeling showed that R116 is located in a critical site of the MICAL1 monooxygenase domain (15, 16), interacts with the ribose moiety of FAD, and participates in the FAD adenosine-binding pocket (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). This pocket anchors the FAD tail, allowing the isoalloxazine head to bend and swing into the catalytic site upon FAD reduction. Compared with WT, the R116H mutation weakened the MICAL1–FAD adenosine interaction by widening the MICAL1-binding pocket, and removing a polar interaction with its ribose moiety (Supplemental Figure 2G). In addition, this mutation removed a positive charge stabilizing the FAD phosphates. These perturbations may impair positioning of the isoalloxazine head and weaken the coupling between FAD reduction and MICAL1 conformational changes. We postulate that, in contrast to the flexible linker between the CaMKII association and regulatory domains, F‑actin is a less adaptable substrate for MICAL1 R116H. Taken together, our experimental findings and enzymatic and structural modeling suggest that R116H MICAL1 has differential effects on CaMKII and F-actin compared with WT MICAL1.

In order to separate the effects of MICAL1 on actin and CaMKII in vivo, we developed a MICAL1 R116H–knockin (MICAL1R116H) mouse using CRISPR/Cas9 technology (Supplemental Figure 2H and Methods). MICAL1R116H mice were born at Mendelian ratios with no obvious morphometric differences compared with their WT littermates. At baseline, MICAL1R116H mice, unlike MICAL1–/– mice, did not exhibit elevated levels of myocardial autophosphorylated-T287 CaMKII (Figure 2A), indicating that R116H sustains its ability to oxidize CaMKII in vivo and that oxidation of CaMKII M308 by MICAL1 prevents excessive CaMKII activity. The MICAL1R116H mice were protected from the excessive mortality seen in MICAL1–/– mice following transaortic banding surgery (Figure 2G). F-actin staining with phalloidin did not reveal evidence of disordered actin at baseline in MICAL1–/– hearts, nor in MICAL1R116H hearts, compared with WT littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 2I), suggesting redundancy in actin regulation among the MICAL isoforms in the heart. We interpret our data to suggest that MICAL1 constrains CaMKII activity in vivo, that loss of MICAL1 activity is sufficient to promote CaMKII-triggered heart disease, and that these observations are not due to loss of MICAL1 functions related to actin oxidation.

M308 is a redox switch that determines CaMKII activity. Based on the apparent importance of MICAL1 for constraining CaMKII activity and the identification of M308 in the CaM-binding domain of CaMKII as a critical MICAL1 target, we returned to structural modeling to interrogate the relationship between oxidized and reduced CaMKII M308, and M308 mutants (M308V and M308Q), to Ca2+/CaM binding (Figure 3A). Computational modeling of M308V suggested that M308V reduces affinity for (Ca2+) 4 -CaM, as the contact surface area between valine and (Ca2+) 4 -CaM would be about half of that observed for reduced Met, with a complete loss of close contacts (≤4.5 Å) with CaM I85 and M145 (Figure 3A), leaving a gap between M308V and CaM. M308Q was predicted to be the worst perturbation. Similar to M308V, it reduced the contact surface between CaM and CaMKII to approximately 75% of that of WT. Reorientation of M308Q eliminated close contacts with the atoms of M145. Similar to the M308-SO side chain, M308Q moved away from the CaM pocket toward the solvent. There were additional destabilizing interactions in the M308Q mutant relative to M308-SO. Thus, our structural models suggested that the reduced form of methionine would be optimal for binding (Ca2+) 4 -CaM, and predicted that oxidation of methionine to M308-SO, or replacement of methionine with valine or glutamine, would reduce affinity for (Ca2+) 4 -CaM. To test this hypothesis, we designed additional FITC-labeled peptides modeled after the CaMKII CaM-binding domain to measure Ca2+/CaM binding using fluorescence anisotropy. Compared with the peptide synthesized with M308, peptides synthesized with M308-SO or mutated to M308V or M308Q showed significantly decreased binding to CaM in titrations over a wide range of CaM concentrations and after the addition of Ca2+ (Figure 3, B and C). Because MICAL1 oxidation produces the R-stereospecific sulfoxide (8, 9), we next asked if the R-stereospecific M308-SO peptide would lead to decreased Ca2+/CaM binding. The process for synthesizing the M308-SO–containing peptide produced a racemic mixture of both R and S epimers (Supplemental Figure 3A). We treated the racemic peptide mixture with MSRA to reduce the S-stereospecific M308-SO and then purified the R-stereospecific M308-SO–containing peptide (Supplemental Figure 3A). The R-stereospecific M308-SO peptide showed decreased binding to Ca2+/CaM compared with the peptide with reduced methionine (Supplemental Figure 3B), indicating that R-stereospecific oxidation of M308 was sufficient to reduce Ca2+/CaM binding.

Figure 3 Met308 is critical for CaM binding and CaMKII activity. (A) Model interfaces between (Ca2+) 4 -CaM residues E84, I85, A88, and M145 and CaMKII residues M308 (WT), M308-SO, M308V, or M308Q shown from 2 viewpoints (rotated by 90° about the vertical y axis). CaM side chains are red sticks, with E84 carboxyl oxygens (OE1, OE2) highlighted in pink, M145 sulfur (SD) atom shown as a yellow-orange sphere, CaMKII WT M308 (black), mutant M308-SO (green), M308V (burgundy), and M308Q (cyan) heteroatoms are shown as spheres; C-α carbon atoms (gray), hydrogen atoms (white), M308 and M308-SO, sulfur (yellow-orange), side chain oxygen of M308-SO (forest green). Models were aligned based on the backbone of CaMKII residues 294–311 (gray cylinder). (B) Fluorescence anisotropy measurements show binding of WT CaMKII CaM-binding-domain peptide compared with peptides with M308-SO, M308V, or M308Q at various (n = 9–11) CaM concentrations (WT and M308-SO data are the same as shown in Figure 1F). The curves represent nonlinear regression fit derived from the experimental data. Each data point represents the average of n = 2 measurements at each CaM concentration. (C) Fluorescence anisotropy measurements of the same peptides as B at baseline and after the addition of 50 μM Ca2+. Data represented as the mean of n = 3 replicates ± SEM. (D) Modeling of WT CaMKII holoenzyme activity compared with M308-SO CaMKII and M308V CaMKII with increasing frequency stimulation. Note that M308-SO and M308V curves are superimposed. (E) CaMKII kinase activity for WT and M308V recombinant proteins using syntide as a substrate with radioactive 32P-ATP. Data represented as the mean of n = 3 replicates. Bars denote mean ± SEM. (F) CaMKII kinase activity for WT and M308V recombinant proteins using syntide as a substrate with nonradioactive ATP using HPLC (representative image of n = 2 replicates). mAU, milliabsorbance units. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (C) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E).

We next used a computational model of CaMKII activation within the holoenzyme structure (see Supplemental Methods) to determine the consequences of diminished Ca2+/CaM binding affinity in oxidized compared with reduced M308. Ca2+/CaM binding initially disrupts autoinhibition of the catalytic subunit, permitting T287 autophosphorylation between neighboring subunits (5). T287 autophosphorylation sustains CaMKII activity in the event of Ca2+/CaM dissociation, but it also simultaneously causes Ca2+/CaM trapping that biases against inactivation and autoinhibition. CaMKII activation responds to the frequency and duration of cytoplasmic Ca2+ transients (31). Using computational modeling (see Supplemental Methods), we compared CaMKII activity between WT, M308-SO, and M308V across a range of CaM and Ca2+ concentrations at various Ca2+ concentration pulse frequencies and durations (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Our modeling data predicted that M308 oxidation prevents a relentless, feed-forward CaMKII activation process, providing a critical checking mechanism to constrain excessive CaMKII activity (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Based on these results, we directly measured the consequences of CaMKII activity using an artificial substrate to assess the role of M308. Because the M308-SO and M308V peptides showed similarly reduced Ca2+/CaM binding affinity (Figure 3, B and C), and were predicted by our modeling to have similar effects on CaMKII activity (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), we used full-length M308V CaMKIIδ to quantify the impact of Met308 oxidation on Ca2+/CaM-dependent activation. Using 2 independent CaMKII activity assays (see Supplemental Methods), we verified decreased activity of M308V compared with WT CaMKIIδ (Figure 3, E and F), suggesting that M308V is hypomorphic but not inactive. Taken together, these studies show that M308-SO and M308V profoundly reduce Ca2+/CaM binding, and subsequent CaMKII activity.

M308 constrains CaMKII responses in cardiac myocytes and in vivo in mice. CaMKII is activated by Ca2+/CaM and, in turn, catalyzes the phosphorylation of Ca2+ homeostatic proteins in myocardium (2). Phospholamban is a CaMKII substrate (32) and an inhibitor of SERCA2a that operates to sequester cytoplasmic Ca2+ to the SR, allowing myocardial relaxation. Based on our finding that M308 oxidation could reduce Ca2+/CaM binding and CaMKII activation, we next used computational modeling of myocardial Ca2+-homeostatic proteins in the presence and absence of M308 oxidation (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). This modeling predicted a slowing of Ca2+ transient decay in the M308V model compared with WT under conditions of elevated CaMKII activity (Supplemental Figure 4B, left panel). Furthermore, the difference between WT and M308V Ca2+ dynamics in the model was dependent on CaMKII targeting of phospholamban and SR Ca2+ uptake (Supplemental Figure 4B, right panel). We next developed a CaMKIIδ M308V–knockin (CaMKIIδM308V) mouse (Supplemental Figure 4C and Methods) to test the consequences of reduced Ca2+/CaM binding and CaMKII activation in cardiac myocytes and in vivo. Ventricular myocytes isolated from CaMKIIδM308V mice showed a significant decrease in the cytoplasmic Ca2+ concentration decay rate during diastole compared with ventricular myocytes isolated from WT littermates (Figure 4A). These data suggested that the consequences of M308 oxidation, mimicked in M308V ventricular myocytes, affect intracellular Ca2+ fluxes, at least in part, by slowing uptake of Ca2+ by SERCA2a.

Figure 4 M308 determines fight-or-flight responses in mouse heart. (A) Left: Representative Ca2+ transients from ventricular myocytes isolated from WT and CaMKIIδM308V mice. Right: Diastolic Ca2+ decay rates in WT and CaMKIIδM308V ventricular myocytes at various pacing frequency stimuli (WT n = 4 mice, n = 49 cells; CaMKIIδM308V n = 4 mice, n = 66–72 cells). (B) Heart rate at baseline averaged over a 24-hour period recorded by implanted telemeters in WT and CaMKIIδM308V mice (WT n = 5, CaMKIIδM308V n = 7). WT median heart rate = 520 bpm, CaMKIIδM308V median heart rate = 505 bpm (P < 0.0001). (C) Heart rate responses to isoproterenol injection (0.4 mg/kg/mouse, intraperitoneal) in WT compared with CaMKIIδM308V mice (WT n = 5, CaMKIIδM308V n = 7). (D) Left: Representative tracings of beating rate of isolated sinoatrial cells from WT and CaMKIIδM308V mice at baseline and after isoproterenol treatment (right panel). Right: Quantitative analysis of beating rates (WT n = 6 mice, n = 28–33 cells; CaMKIIδM308V n = 7 mice, n = 28–33 cells). ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (A and D).

CaMKII inhibition slows heart rate in mice by reducing SR Ca2+ release (1, 33). Based on our findings of slowed cytosolic Ca2+ uptake in cardiac myocytes, we asked if CaMKIIδM308V mice would exhibit reduced heart rates. We found that unrestrained CaMKIIδM308V mice, implanted with heart rate and activity monitors, showed significantly lower heart rates compared with WT littermate controls averaged over a 24-hour period (Figure 4B). Furthermore, CaMKIIδM308V mice had diminished heart rate acceleration (Figure 4C) with less autophosphorylated T287 CaMKII compared with WT mice following isoproterenol injection (Supplemental Figure 4D and Supplemental Methods). Heart rate is a fundamental physiological response in which cardiac pacemaker cells play a predominant role, integrating autonomic nervous system inputs (34). In order to determine whether the heart rate slowing in CaMKIIδM308V mice was due to innate characteristics of sinoatrial nodal pacemaker cells, we measured spontaneous and isoproterenol-stimulated rates in isolated sinoatrial nodal pacemaker cells. Consistent with our in vivo findings, sinoatrial cells from CaMKIIδM308V mice exhibited significantly slower responses to isoproterenol treatment compared with sinoatrial cells isolated from WT littermates (Figure 4D). Taken together, these findings show that M308V impairs fight-or-flight physiological cardiac responses in mice.

Loss of normal heart tube physiology and altered circadian rhythms in M308V Drosophila mutants. In contrast to Homo sapiens and Mus musculus that express 4 CaMKII isoforms, Drosophila melanogaster has a single CaMKII, and like Homo sapiens and Mus musculus, M308 is conserved in the CaM-binding domain of Drosophila (Supplemental Figure 1A). We next sought to investigate whether the redox status of M308 is shared among vertebrates and invertebrates to regulate physiological and pathological cardiac function. Based on our Ca2+/CaM-binding assay results (Figure 3, B and C) and modeling of CaMKII activity (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), we developed CaMKII M308V–knockin (CaMKIIM308V) Drosophila melanogaster using CRISPR/Cas9 technology (Supplemental Figure 5A and Methods) to mimic the loss of Ca2+/CaM binding associated with M308 oxidation by MICAL1. CaMKII has been shown to regulate the core circadian oscillator, across multiple species (35). CaMKII activation accelerates the circadian rhythm cycle through phosphorylation of core clock proteins such as CLOCK and loss-of-function manipulations in Drosophila melanogaster and mice result in increased period length (35, 36). In addition, hypoactive CaMKII variants are known to prolong circadian rhythm in Clunio marinus midges (37). To assess whether the M308V mutation results in a hypoactive CaMKII variant in flies, we monitored locomotor activity of WT and CaMKIIM308V flies in constant darkness (see Supplemental Methods). Consistent with a hypoactive CaMKII variant, CaMKIIM308V flies had a longer circadian rhythm period compared with WT flies (Figure 5, A and B). In addition, CaMKIIM308V flies had decreased average locomotion (Figure 5C) and sustained wake-sleep rhythm strength (Figure 5D) under constant darkness compared with WT flies.

Figure 5 M308 determines circadian rhythms and heart tube physiology in Drosophila melanogaster. (A) Representative actograms of WT and CaMKIIM308V flies. Actograms are double plotted with yellow bars representing light exposure. (B) CaMKIIM308V flies have a significantly longer free-running circadian period, as estimated by χ2 periodogram (WT n = 99, CaMKIIM308V n = 120). Bars denote mean ± SEM. (C) CaMKIIM308V flies exhibit significantly decreased average daily locomotion during constant darkness, as measured by beam-break counts per day (WT n = 99, CaMKIIM308V n = 120). Bars denote mean ± SEM. (D) Circadian χ2 amplitude indicates increased rhythm strength of CaMKIIM308V flies under constant darkness (WT n = 99, CaMKIIM308V n = 120). Bars denote mean ± SEM. (E) Representative M-mode kymograms generated from high-speed videos of beating WT and CaMKIIM308V fly heart tubes. Top panel shows cardiac cycle dynamics and heart wall contraction over time. Bottom panel shows individual systolic intervals of WT and CaMKIIM308V flies. CaMKIIM308V flies exhibit reduced wall movement distance (d) during systole and a prolonged time of shortening (t s ) resulting in significantly diminished shortening speed. (F–I) CaMKIIM308V flies have markedly impaired heart function compared with WT flies. CaMKIIM308V flies at baseline exhibit (F) decreased cardiac output, (G) decreased fractional shortening, (H) decreased shortening speed, and (I) decreased relaxation rate (WT n = 33, CaMKIIM308V n = 30). (J) CaMKIIM308V heart tube diastolic diameter is markedly increased after intracellular Ca2+ chelation with EGTA-AM compared with WT heart tubes (WT n = 20, CaMKIIM308V n = 23). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B–D and F–I) or 2-tailed Mann-Whitney test (J).

CaMKII activation is critical for mouse cardiac fight-or-flight physiology (1, 38); however, the role of CaMKII in Drosophila heart tube function is not known. Heart contraction and relaxation are regulated by Ca2+ dynamics and Ca2+-dependent steric modulation of myosin cross-bridge cycling on actin (39). To test for potential effects of CaMKII M308 on heart tube physiology we assessed beating hearts using high-speed video microscopy and motion analysis programs (Figure 5E, Supplemental Methods, and ref. 40). Compared with the WT flies, CaMKIIM308V flies had strikingly impaired cardiac function. CaMKIIM308V flies had significantly lower cardiac output (Figure 5F), lower fractional shortening (Figure 5G), markedly decreased shortening speed (Figure 5H) and relaxation rate (Figure 5I), significantly smaller diastolic and systolic diameters (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C), and shorter diastolic intervals (Supplemental Figure 5D). Our findings in Drosophila melanogaster hearts suggested that oxidized M308 diminishes fight-or-flight responses in flies. Given the known effects of CaMKII on Ca2+ dynamics, and our modeling and experimental findings showing slowed intracellular Ca2+dynamics in CaMKIIδM308V mouse cardiomyocytes (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4B), we hypothesized that CaMKIIM308V flies have impaired heart tube physiology due, at least in part, to altered Ca2+ dynamics. To test this hypothesis, we treated WT and CaMKIIM308V flies with extracellular and intracellular Ca2+ chelators (EGTA and EGTA-AM, see Supplemental Methods). After Ca2+ chelation, CaMKIIM308V flies showed a significantly greater increase in heart tube lumen diameter during diastole compared with WT (Figure 5J and Supplemental Figure 5E), suggesting impaired Ca2+ dynamics in CaMKIIM308V heart tubes. Our findings in Drosophila melanogaster demonstrate the critical role of M308 redox status in invertebrate cardiac function regulation.

M308V protects against a genetic human arrhythmia. CPVT is a dominant genetic arrhythmia syndrome due to mutations that destabilize the closed state of the cardiac ryanodine receptor (RyR2) intracellular Ca2+ channel (41). CPVT heart cells have increased RyR2 Ca2+ leak, commonly measured as spontaneous Ca2+ release events (42), and cell membrane hyperexcitability due to loss of intracellular Ca2+ homeostasis (13, 41). CaMKII hyperactivation contributes to CPVT because it is bound to RyR2 and catalyzes phosphorylation of serine 2814 that further enhances RyR2 Ca2+ release from intracellular stores (43). Importantly, CaMKII inhibition can prevent CPVT in a humanized knockin mouse model (11), suggesting that identification of new pathways for inhibiting CaMKII could have therapeutic benefits in CPVT. In CPVT the genetic instability of RyR2 induces Ca2+ leak that activates CaMKII, and activated CaMKII amplifies the RyR2 Ca2+ leak, creating a feed forward, proarrhythmic phenotype. Based on mathematical modeling, we predicted that modification of CaMKII M308 by oxidation or mutation to M308V could significantly inhibit CaMKII activity in CPVT (Figure 6A). To directly study the potential role of M308 oxidation in CPVT, we introduced M308V in hiPSCs with CPVT (RYR2R4650I/WT) using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Using Sanger sequencing, we confirmed the presence of M308V and CPVT mutations in the hiPSCs (Figure 6B), and did not find any of the potential CRISPR-mediated off-target effects on genes predicted by computational analysis as the top potential off-targets (see Methods). We confirmed that hiPSCs met a cardiomyocyte differentiation profile using cTnT staining measured by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6). The hiPSC-derived cardiomyocytes harboring the CPVT mutation exhibited increased spontaneous Ca2+ release event frequency, both at baseline and after isoproterenol (Figure 6, C and D), consistent with the reported CPVT cellular arrhythmia phenotype (11, 41). In contrast, CPVT hiPSC–derived cardiomyocytes harboring CaMKIIδM308V were resistant to increased spontaneous Ca2+ release events (Figure 6, C and D). As expected, the CaMKIIδM308V mutant WT and CPVT hiPSC–derived cardiomyocytes showed significantly lower T287 autophosphorylated CaMKII following isoproterenol challenge compared with isogenic hiPSC-derived cardiomyocytes with WT CaMKIIδ (Figure 6E). Taken together, these in vivo and in vitro findings confirm a role for M308 in determining fundamental physiological and disease responses to CaMKII.