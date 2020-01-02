Clonal enrichments of Vδ2 γδ T cells in Mycobacterium tuberculosis–infected human lungs

Commentary 10.1172/JCI133119

Find articles by Kulicke, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Address correspondence to: David Lewinsohn, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, 3181 Southwest Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239, USA. Phone: 503.721.1020; Email: lewinsod@ohsu.edu .

1 Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA.

Address correspondence to: David Lewinsohn, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, 3181 Southwest Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239, USA. Phone: 503.721.1020; Email: lewinsod@ohsu.edu .

1 Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA.

Address correspondence to: David Lewinsohn, Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, 3181 Southwest Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland, Oregon 97239, USA. Phone: 503.721.1020; Email: lewinsod@ohsu.edu .

1 Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, Oregon, USA.

Unconventional T cell subsets, including donor-unrestricted T cells (DURTs) and γδ T cells, are promising new players in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. In this issue of the JCI, Ogongo et al. used T cell receptor (TCR) sequencing to characterize unconventional T cell subsets in surgical lung resections and blood from Mycobacterium tuberculosis–infected (Mtb-infected) individuals with and without HIV coinfection. The study revealed highly localized expansions of γδ T cell clonotypes not previously associated with the immune response to Mtb and demonstrates the power of high-throughput analysis of the TCR repertoire directly from infected tissue. The findings contribute to our understanding of tuberculosis control and have implications for the development of both therapeutic and vaccination strategies.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.