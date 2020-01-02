Differential skewing of donor-unrestricted and γδ T cell repertoires in tuberculosis-infected human lungs

Patient cohort and their TCR repertoire. To study immunity at the site of disease, we recruited 31 subjects undergoing partial lung resection for clinical indications. HIV-coinfected (HIVpos) or HIV-seronegative (HIVneg) subjects were classified as having active TB or prior TB on the basis of clinical findings (Table 1). Individual lung tissue blocks from severely diseased (type A), moderately affected (type B), or less-severely affected (type C) lung areas were categorized by the operating surgeon and informed by preoperative imaging studies. Representative lung immunohistology showed lymphocytic infiltrates consisting of CD4, CD8, and CD68 staining and necrosis (particularly in type A lesions) (Figure 1A). The considerable variability between individuals prevented the categorization of subjects on the basis of lung pathology (e.g., cavitary disease, calcification). Importantly, we detected extensive lung involvement in all lung samples including type C lesions.

Figure 1 TCR sequences from human TB granulomas. (A) Representative immunohistology images of lung tissue from an HIVneg subject with active TB (original magnification, ×600) showing CD4+ve and CD8+ve T cells and CD68+ve macrophages. Samples from type A tissue, the most diseased area of the resected lung, had classic caseous granulomas with a distinct lymphocyte cuff and lymphocyte aggregates. Samples from types B and C, from less diseased tissue, show lymphocytic infiltrations and uninvolved alveoli. (B) Number of unique productive TCRα and TCRδ rearrangements obtained from deep-level (blood) or survey-level (lung) sequencing. Each point represents a unique subject. Color identifies the clinical status, grouped by tissue and lung lesion type (i.e., type A, B, or C). (C) Number of unique productive rearrangements obtained from blood or lung tissue from HIVneg versus seropositive subjects (HIVpos) with active or prior TB. (D) Clonality of the productive TCRα and TCRδ rearrangements (as in B). (E) Productive clonality calculated for TCRs identified in blood or lung from HIVneg versus HIVpos subjects with active or prior TB. (F) Effect of HIV status on TCR clonality during active TB. Error bars indicate the median. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (B–F).

We determined the TCRα/δ rearrangements by high-throughput sequencing of 81 samples of blood, lung, and sputum from the 31 subjects described and of blood from 12 healthy (disease-free) controls (HCs) (28, 29). TCR sequences corresponding to more than 29 million templates, which encoded 224,000 unique TCRα/δ aa sequences, were analyzed, and more than half were productive rearrangements (lung: 60% ± 2%; PBMCs: 57% ± 2%). Deep sequencing of PBMC samples acquired 280,000 ± 114,000 productive TCRα/δ sequences, whereas survey-level sequencing of lung samples obtained 124,000 ± 75,000. Blood from HCs contained more unique productive rearrangements than did blood from the lung cohort (132,000 ± 36,000 vs. 116,000 ± 60,000) (Figure 1B). Fewer unique TCRα/δ sequences were identified in lung (33,000 ± 17,000) than in blood, in part because survey-level sequencing was used in the lung. HIV status had no significant effect on the number of productive rearrangements (Figure 1C).

We examined TCR clonality, which represents the tendency of a T cell population to be dominated by clonally expanded T cells and can signify antigen-driven responses (Supplemental material). We found that the lung TCR repertoire was significantly more clonal than the HC blood TCR repertoire (Figure 1D). HIV status affected blood TCR clonality, which was quite variable among lung cohort subjects (Figure 1E). For HIVneg subjects, TCR clonality was significantly higher in lung than in blood (Figure 1F). HIV infection was associated with higher clonality in the blood and lungs of HIVpos subjects compared with HIVneg subjects, which might reflect expansion of the HIV-specific T cell and/or contraction of the TCR repertoire through CD4 depletion. These findings support the idea that the lung is enriched with clonally expanded T cells compared with PBMCs because of recruitment and expansion of antigen-specific T cells at the site of disease (29).

Frequency of DURTs and γδ T cells during active TB. To determine the frequency of GEMs, MAITs, iNKTs, and γδ T cells, we identified TCRα/δ features representing different T cell subsets (Table 2). First, we confirmed the quantitative nature of our approach by analyzing the TCR repertoire of HCs using sequencing and flow cytometry. γδ T cells were identified with a pan-γδ TCR antibody and subdivided on the basis of Vδ1 or Vδ2. We classified MAITs according to expression of Vα7.2 (TRAV1-02), CD161, and CD26 (16). The frequency of γδ and MAIT TCRs in the same samples was based on TCR characteristics (Table 2). We found a strong correlation between the TCR frequencies, as determined by flow cytometry and sequencing (Figure 2A). Thus, high-throughput TCR analysis represents a valid method for enumerating DURT subsets.

Figure 2 Next-generation sequencing summary for the human TCRA/D locus. (A) Frequency of Vδ1, Vδ2, γδ T cells and MAITs as determined by TCR sequencing (y axis) or flow cytometry (x axis, fraction of CD3+ T cells) in blood from HCs. (B) Percentage of γδ T cells, MAITs, iNKTs, and GEMs in blood from HCs, HIVpos subjects, and HIVneg subjects with active TB. (C) Percentage of DURTs in blood from HCs (n = 12) and in blood (n = 11) or lung tissue (n = 17) from HIVpos subjects with active pulmonary TB. The TCRδ sequences encoded by the Vδ1, Vδ2, or Vδ3 or Vδ* (Vδ4+Vδ5+Vδ6+Vδ7+Vδ8) are identified by different shades of red. The non-DURTs are defined as “conventional.” (D) Percentage of Vδ1, Vδ2, or Vδ3, MAIT, iNKT, and GEM T cells in blood from HCs and blood and lung tissue from HIVneg subjects with active pulmonary TB. (E) Percentage of total GEM, MAITs, iNKT, and γδ T cells in lung lesion types A, B, and C. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis 1-way ANOVA with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test (B) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (D and E).

Table 2 TCR usage by DURTs and γδ T cells

We next determined whether the frequency of unconventional T cells varied between HCs and subjects with active TB. Blood from HCs had a reproducible hierarchy, with the frequency of γδ T cells > MAITs > iNKTs > GEMs (Figure 2B). Although this hierarchy was preserved during active TB, the frequencies of GEMs and MAITs were significantly lower in the blood of subjects with active TB, independent of HIV status (Figure 2B).

To determine whether DURT TCRs were enriched in infected lung tissue compared with blood, we analyzed lung TCRs from HIVneg subjects with active TB, as HIV can affect the frequency of some DURTs (30–33). We found that αβ DURTs and γδ TCRs accounted for nearly 9% of TCR sequences in the blood of HCs, which was slightly higher than for HIVneg subjects with active TB (Figure 2C). The frequency of αβ DURTs and γδ TCRs was even lower (~4%) in the 17 lung lesions from 9 HIVneg subjects with active TB, arguing against a general enrichment of DURTs in the lung. These differences were driven by reductions in the abundance of Vδ2 TCRs. The frequency TCRDV2, which is the dominant Vδ gene used by γδ T cells in the blood, was 2.7-fold lower in the lungs of HIVneg subjects with active TB compared with matched blood samples or blood from HCs (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2D). The frequency of MAIT TCRs in the blood and lungs of subjects with active TB was also significantly lower than in the blood of HCs. In contrast, the frequency of iNKTs was similar in all 3 groups. The frequency of GEM TCRs was not significantly different between groups, although these TCRs were present at a very low frequency in the lungs and were undetectable in some subjects. Finally, distribution of the 4 T cell subsets was similar in the 3 types of lung lesions examined (Figure 2E), indicating that there was no association between DURT frequency and disease severity in our cohort. Thus, all 4 types of DURT subsets were identified in the lungs of subjects with active TB. Next, we explored differences in the TCR repertoires of these different DURT subsets.

CD1-restricted T cells in the lungs. Of the known CD1-restricted T cells, iNKTs are the best described. The Vα10/Jα18 recombination that creates the invariant CDR3α of iNKTs (CVVSDRGSTLGRLYF) was detected in 78 of 79 samples (Figure 3A). The frequency of this iNKT TCRα was highly variable and ranged from 0.003% to 0.5% of the lung TCR repertoire. However, the iNKT TCRα was not significantly enriched in the lungs compared with the blood, nor did its frequency differ between HIVneg and HIVpos subjects (Figure 3A). Recognizing the significant individual-to-individual variation, we analyzed the distribution of iNKTs between paired blood and lung samples from subjects with active TB (Figure 3B) and found no discernable pattern. Thus, although iNKTs were present in the blood and lungs of nearly all subjects, we did not detect an increase in pulmonary iNKTs in any of the groups.

Figure 3 CD1-restricted T cells in blood and lung during active TB. (A) The frequency of iNKTs in blood (open circles) compared with lung (solid circles) among 5 clinical populations. (B) iNKT cell frequency in paired lung and blood samples, stratified by HIV status for subjects with active TB. Each line represents a single individual. (C) Using a consensus definition of GEM TCRα (Vα1-02, Jα9, CDR3α=CAV(R/L)xTGGFKTIF), GEMs were identified in lung tissue. The 6 most frequently detected clonotypes are shown, with their total relative abundance in the aggregated lung TCR data set. (D) Frequency of GEMs in blood (open circles) versus lung tissue (solid circles) among 5 clinical populations. (E) Clonotypes encoded by TRAV01-2 with the CDR3α CAV(R/L)xTGGFKTIF were identified in HCs (blood, top) and subjects in the lung cohort (blood, second graph; lung, third graph). Non–TRAV01-2 clonotypes encoding the CAV(R/L)xTGGFKTIF CDR3α were identified in lung (bottom graph). A frequency of 0.0000001 was assigned to clonotypes not detected. Dotted lines indicate a productive frequency of 0.05%. Colored violins indicate the most frequently detected lung clonotypes. Red lines indicate the median and blue lines the quartiles.

In addition to CD1d-restricted T cells (i.e., NKTs), T cells that are restricted to group 1 (CD1a, -b, and -c) recognize lipid and glycolipids from the cell wall of Mtb (5), although only a handful with validated CD1 restriction and known antigen specificity have been sequenced (34, 35). Of these, we searched for 5 CDR3α sequences and identified 3, which were associated with the Jα originally described to be used by the lipid-reactive T cell clones (Supplemental Figure 1). These sequences used a diverse Vα gene and were present at low frequencies.

CD1b-restricted T cells that recognize glucose monomycolate (GMM) share TCRα genes and CDR3α motifs (5, 36, 37). The CD1b-restricted, GMM-specific T cell clone 18 uses TRAV01-02 and TRAJ09, with the CDR3α sequence CAVRNTGGFKTIF (37). This rearrangement is typical of GMM-specific CD1b-restricted T cells (i.e., GEMs) and may represent a semi-invariant rearrangement (37). This possibility is strengthened by the detection of the CAV[R/L]xTGGFKTIF CDR3α motif among PBMCs from Mtb-infected subjects and among T cells enriched using GMM-CD1b tetramers (38). Among the TRAV01-02/TRAJ09 rearrangements with this motif, the most frequently detected CDR3α sequences in lung were CAV RD TGGFKTIF (n = 19 of 49), CAV RG TGGFKTIF (n = 12 of 49), and CAV RN TGGFKTIF (n = 9 of 49) (Figure 3C). Although CAVRDTGGFKTIF was the most frequently detected, CAVLDTGGFKTIF had the greatest aggregate frequency because it was expanded in subject 09-213. Although GEM TCRs were frequently detected within our cohort, their abundance was generally low, and they did not differ between disease groups (Figure 3D).

In addition to the TRAV01-02+ GEM-like T cells, we also identified non–TRAV01-02 clonotypes with a CDR3α sequence of CAV[R/L]xTGGFKTIF, all of which used the TRAJ09 gene. These GEM-like TCRα sequences were detected in the blood of all subjects (n = 39 of 39) and in most lung samples (n = 47 of 49), consistent with the highly shared nature of other non–MHC-restricted TCRs (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 2). Similar to TRAV01-02 clonotypes, CAVRDTGGFKTIF, CAVLNTGGFKTIF, CAVRNTGGFKTIF, and CAVRGTGGFKTIF were frequently detected and abundant. We analyzed the lung cohort samples and found that the GEM-like TCRs most commonly used TRAV03-1 instead of TRAV01-02 (TRAV20 was predominantly used by a single subject) (Figure 4, A and B). These data led us to consider the relative abundance of CAV[R/L]xTGGFKTIF sequences among TRAV01-02 versus non–TRAV01-02 TCRs. These sequences were more frequent among the non–TRAV01-02 TCRs, and certain CDR3α sequences were only found among the non–TRAV01-02 TCRs (Figure 4C). The frequency of lung T cells with the CAV[R/L]xTGGFKTIF motif was greater among the non–TRAV01-02 TCRs than the TRAV01-02 TCRs, sometimes by more than 100-fold in the 3 largest patient groups from the lung cohort (Figure 4D). Finally, the frequency of GEM-like TCRs was significantly increased in the lungs of HIVpos subjects with prior TB compared with those with active TB (Figure 4D). These data suggest that HIV coinfection, per se, does not deplete GEM-like TCRs in the lung, as occurs in the blood. Thus, these data establish that CD1-restricted T cells are present in the lungs during human TB infection. We propose that the non–TRAV01-02 TCRs that encode the CAV[R/L]xTGGFKTIF motif may represent a large population of GMM-specific CD1-restricted T cells.

Figure 4 CD1-restricted T cells in blood and lung during active TB. (A) TRAV diversity among TCRs from the lung cohort (blood, lung, sputum) with a consensus sequence of CAV(R/L)xTGGFKTIF. (B) TRAV diversity among TCRs from HC blood with a consensus sequence of CAV(R/L)xTGGFKTIF. (C) Relative abundance of CAV(R/L)xTGGFKTIF among TRAV01-2 and non–TRAV01-2 cell populations. Each circle represents a unique clonotype (solid circles represent the 6 most abundant clonotypes). (D) Frequency of GEM and GEM-like TCRs in lung tissue from 3 clinical populations. Some statistical comparisons have been omitted for clarity. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001, by ordinary 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Error bars indicate the median.

MAITs in the lung. MAITs are semi-invariant T cells defined by their TCRα chain, which is a recombination of Vα1-02 with Jα33, resulting in the CDR3α sequence CAVxDSNYQLIW and referred to hereafter as MAIT EXT (Table 2) (26). The frequency of MAITs in blood, as measured by flow cytometry, is reduced during TB, with or without HIV coinfection (30, 31, 39). We observed a reduction in MAIT TCR frequency during active TB, without any reciprocal enrichment in the lungs (Figure 2, B and D). We detected a trend toward lower MAIT cell frequencies in subjects with HIV coinfection, however, it was not statistically significant. Moreover, we found that MAITs were significantly elevated in the lungs of HIVpos subjects with prior TB, suggesting that, as with GEM-like T cells, the loss of MAITs from lung tissue is not a consistent feature of HIV infection (Figure 5A). As with iNKTs, we did not observe marked differences in the frequency of MAITs between paired blood and lung samples (Figure 5, A and B).

Figure 5 MAITs are expanded in the lungs of HIVpos subjects with a history of TB. (A) Frequency of extended MAITs (MAIT Ext , Table 2) in blood (open circles) and lung (solid circles) among 5 clinical populations. (B) Frequency of MAIT Ext in paired lung and blood from subjects with active TB, stratified by HIV status. Each line represents a single individual. (C) MAIT Ext and MAIT-like clonotypes in HC blood (top graph) and in samples form the lung cohort (blood, middle graph; lung, bottom graph). For clonotypes not detected, a frequency of 0.0000001 was assigned. Dotted line indicates a productive frequency of 0.05%. MAIT Ext clonotypes are designated by violins in yellow. Red bars in indicate the median; blue bars indicate quartiles. (D) Frequency of total MAIT TCRs (MAIT Ext + MAIT-like) in blood (open circles) and lung (solid circles) among 5 clinical populations. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test (A and D). Error bars indicate the median.

Since the antigens that MR1-restricted MAITs recognize are still being defined, the definition of what constitutes a MAIT TCR is still in flux (16). We extended our definition of MAITs to include TCRs that scored 1.0 on the MAIT match, although not all of these have been confirmed to be MR1 restricted. Given this expanded definition of MAIT-like cells, we used 47 CDR3α sequences to query our data (Table 2). Importantly, not all of these were encoded by Vα1-02 or Jα33. We determined the frequencies of each MAIT EXT or MAIT-like clonotype for each study subject (Figure 5C). We detected 7 of 8 MAIT EXT clonotypes in the blood of all 12 HCs, and 4 were found in all blood and lung samples from the lung cohort (Figure 5C). Over half of the MAIT-like clonotypes were also detected in 100% of the HC blood samples, but at a lower frequency than the MAIT EXT clonotypes (P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney U test). In general, the MAIT-like clonotypes were highly shared among subjects in the lung cohort, which is consistent with the behavior of these clonotypes as DURTs (Figure 5C). However, we did not observe enrichment of MAIT-like sequences in subjects with TB infection compared with HCs. Finally, we lowered the MAIT match score to 0.950–0.999 and identified 600 CDR3α regions among our samples that resembled MAIT TCRs. Analysis of these TCRs did not reveal any private expansions in subjects with active TB, although, again, we did find some expansions in HIVpos subjects with prior TB (Supplemental Figure 3).

Given that MAIT EXT TCRα chains were more frequently detected in the lungs of HIVpos subjects with prior TB, we asked whether MAIT-like TCR clonotypes contributed to the lung MAIT repertoire in subjects with TB with or without HIV coinfection. We calculated the frequency of total MAITs (e.g., MAIT EXT plus MAIT-like). As before, we found that HIVpos subjects with a history of prior TB had a greater frequency of total MAIT TCRs in their lung lesions compared with their blood (Figure 5D). This supports the conclusion that, unlike in blood, HIV infection does not deplete lung MAITs.

Vδ1/Jδ1 TCRs are prominent in the lungs of HIVneg subjects with TB. The frequency of γδ T cells (defined in Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 4) was lower in the lungs than in the blood only for HIVneg subjects with active TB (Figure 6A) but did not vary between lung samples (Figure 6B). We quantified Vδ gene use and found an overall reduction of Vδ2 in lung compared with blood (Figure 6, C and D). Although Vδ2 was clearly dominant in HCs, Vδ2 and Vδ1 were codominant in the blood of subjects with active TB (Figure 6E). The dominant Vδ gene in the lung was Vδ1, and this difference was highly significant in HIVneg subjects with active TB, who had an increased frequency of Vδ1/Jδ1 rearrangements and a reciprocal reduction in the relative amount of Vδ2/Jδ1 (Figure 6, C–E). These data suggest that the γδ T cell repertoire is highly skewed in lungs compared with blood.

Figure 6 Distribution of unique TCRδ clonotypes. (A) Frequency of γδ T cells (Table 2) in blood (open circles) and lung (solid circles) among 5 clinical populations. (B) Frequency of γδ T cells in paired lung and blood samples from subjects with active TB were stratified by HIV status. Each line represents a single individual. (C) Vδ1, Vδ2, Vδ3, or Vδ* (Vδ4+Vδ5+Vδ6+Vδ7+Vδ8) use for each lung (top graph) or blood (bottom graph) sample. The clinical status of each subject is shown. (D) Vδ1, Vδ2, or Vδ3 use by T cells from the blood of HCs versus blood or lung tissue of HIVneg subjects with active pulmonary TB. Some statistical comparisons have been omitted for clarity. (E) Pairing analysis of Vδ1, Vδ2, or Vδ3 with Jδ1, Jδ2, Jδ3, or Jδ4 in blood from HCs compared with blood and lung tissue from HIVneg subjects with active pulmonary TB. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s (A) or Tukey’s (E) multiple comparisons test. Error bars indicate the median; data represent the mean ± SEM.

Identification of enriched and abundant TCRδ clonotypes in the lung. Having identified 32,000 unique TCRδ clonotypes, we next identified TCRδs that were overrepresented in the infected lung. Figure 7A highlights 2 representative HIVneg individuals with active TB (subjects 09-231 and 09-236). For lung samples from subjects 09-231A and 09-231C, 2.9% and 8.4% of the unique TCRδ clonotypes accounted for 50% of the total TCRδ sequences. Similarly, 4.3% and 0.6% of the unique TCRδs in lung samples from subjects 09-236A and 09-236C accounted for 50% of the total TCRδ sequences.

Figure 7 TCRδ clonotypes detected in TB lung granulomas. (A) Cumulative frequency of lung TCRδ clonotypes from 2 representative HIVneg subjects with active TB (09-231 and 09-236). Vertical dotted lines indicate the number of clonotypes comprising 50% of the total lung TCRδs. (B) Overlap of TCRδ clonotypes detected in the blood and lung tissue of subjects 09-231 and 09-236. (C) Percentage of lung TCRδ clonotypes detected in the blood (i.e., common to blood and lung) for subjects with active TB. (D) Number of TCRδ clonotypes unique to lung samples from subjects 09-231A and 09-236A, shared with blood only, shared with other lung samples, or detected in all 3 samples (top pie charts). Relative abundance of the TCRδ clonotypes in these groups (bottom pie charts). (E) Groups of TCRδ clonotypes differed in their abundance. Lung frequency of each TCRδ clonotype versus its blood frequency. For clonotypes not detected, the frequency was assigned 0.00000011. All unique clonotypes are shown in black. Specific groups of clonotypes are shown in color as follows: paired (shared between 1 lung sample and blood; purple); lung-specific (blue); or shared (in all 3 samples; green). Open circles indicate the frequency in lung type A lesions; solid circles indicate the frequency in lung type B lesions. Horizontal and vertical lines equal 0.05%. Diagonal is the line of equivalency. (F) Identification of abundant and lung-enriched TCRδ clonotypes. For each of 32,000 unique clonotypes from 9 subjects, the sum of the frequencies in lung versus the lung/PBMC ratio for each clonotype was plotted. For clonotypes not detected, the frequency was assigned 0.00000011. Abundant and enriched clonotypes were defined as having a sum frequency of greater than 0.05% (horizontal dotted line) and a lung/PBMC ratio of greater than 3 (vertical dotted line). Blue represents HIVneg; red represents HIVpos. Bottom left and diagonal boxes indicate clonotypes detected only in blood or lung, and top right box indicates 92 abundant and enriched clonotypes. ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test. Error bars indicate the median.

As the lung samples were surgical specimens, contamination with blood lymphocytes was unavoidable. We next assessed each TCRδ clonotype by comparing matched blood and lung samples. Remarkably, only 7% of the TCRδ clonotypes identified in the lung tissue were detected in blood, despite the fact that we used a greater sequencing depth for blood (Figure 7, B and C). The overlap was significantly greater for HIVpos individuals than for HIVneg individuals. Different lung samples taken from the same individual had largely nonoverlapping γδ TCR repertoires, indicating considerable heterogeneity within the lung tissue (Figure 7B).

We classified lung TCRδs into 4 groups: (a) unique to a single lung sample (sample-specific); (b) present in both lung samples but not in the blood (lung only); (c) shared between 1 lung sample and blood (paired); or (d) present in all lung samples and blood (shared) (Figure 7D). Most TCRδs were detected in a single lung sample. As many of these clonotypes were present at a low frequency, they could represent blood contamination. In contrast, those unique clonotypes found in both lung samples were abundant and overrepresented (Figure 7D). For example, for subjects 09-231 and 09-236, 9.4% and 23% of unique TCRs were present in both lung samples; together, they accounted for 55% and 62%, respectively, of the total γδ TCRs (Figure 7D).

To formally identify overrepresented TCRδ clonotypes in the lung, we plotted the sum-total frequency for each clonotype in lung versus blood for TCRδs that were paired, lung-only, or shared (Figure 7E). The majority of paired clonotypes were present at a low frequency and generally more abundant in the blood than in the lung. This pattern is consistent with TCRδs that are present in the lungs as a result of blood contamination (Figure 7E, left). The clonotypes that were detected only in the lung tissue had a higher overall frequency (Figure 7E, middle). Finally, the clonotypes that were detected in all samples contained TCRs that were enriched either in lung or blood (Figure 7E, right). To identify the TCRδ clonotypes that were both abundant and preferentially expressed in the lungs, we analyzed each of the 9 subjects with active TB separately, pooled the data, and identified 92 clonotypes with a productive frequency of greater than 0.05% and a lung/blood ratio of greater than 3 (Figure 7F). We found strong evidence of highly expanded γδ T cells within TB-infected tissue that were either absent, or present at a very low frequency, in the blood. In contrast to the other DURT TCRs, this is consistent with a significant lung-resident, nonrecirculating γδ T cell population in the lungs. Importantly, many of TCRδs that were expanded in the lung would have been missed by studies that focused on γδ T cell responses in the blood.

Profiling of enriched and abundant TCRδ clonotypes in the lung. To ascertain whether the expanded TCRδs were overrepresented because of a specific response or a stochastic process, we measured the distribution of CDR3δ lengths in blood and lung (Supplemental material). The blood and lung CDR3δ length distribution was similar, with a peak of 54–57 nucleotides (Figure 8A, left). In contrast, the 92 enriched and abundant clonotypes had skewed CDR3δ lengths with discrete peaks at 45, 57, and 66 nucleotides. Reanalysis of the distribution of CDR3δ lengths on the basis of abundance revealed a more pronounced skewing for the 92 enriched and abundant lung TCRδs (Figure 8A, right). Although these 92 clones only represent 1% of the unique lung TCRδ clonotypes, they account for half of all γδ T cells detected among the 49 lung samples. The Vδ and Jδ genes used by these 92 TCRs were biased and used Vδ1Jδ1 and Vδ1Jδ3 more frequently compared with blood (compare Figure 8B with Figure 6E). We determined whether a motif was present for CDR3δs with a length of 57 nucleotides. We found that leucines and prolines were modestly enriched, but no clear motif was evident (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Enriched and abundant TCRδ clonotypes. (A) Distribution of CDR3δ lengths based on the relative frequency (left) or abundance (right) of all unique clonotypes in blood (top row), lung (middle row), or 92 enriched and abundant clonotypes in the lung (bottom row). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (B) Pairing of Vδ1, Vδ2, or Vδ3 with Jδ1, Jδ2, Jδ3, or Jδ4 gene segments for 92 lung-enriched and abundant TCRδ clonotypes. (C) CDR3δ motif for TCRδ clonotypes with a CDR3δ length of 19 aa. (D) Distribution of the 92 TCRδ clonotypes between HIVneg or HIVpos subjects with active TB. The numbers indicate unique clonotypes. (E) Sharing of unique CDR3δ DNA rearrangements among the 88 blood and lung samples that encoded each unique clonotype. (F) Shared clonotypes between different subjects and their relative abundance. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

The 92 TCRδs were similarly distributed among HIVneg or HIVpos subjects with active TB (Figure 8D). We next determined whether there was sharing of unique TCRδs between subjects and found that there was less sharing than for the GEMs or MAITs (Figure 3, Figure 4, and Figure 5). Most TCRδ clonotypes were present in 1–4 samples, which corresponds to the number of samples per individual, although we detected 1 TCRδ clonotype in 16 samples (Figure 8E). Evaluation of the TCR DNA rearrangements revealed that a single recombination event encoded each TCRδ clonotype in most cases. When more than 1 unique DNA rearrangement produced the same aa sequence, a single rearrangement was dominant, and the others were detected at an extremely low frequency. Careful examination of these DNA sequences showed them to differ primarily in the 3′ region of the Vδ gene, consistent with PCR errors, but these sequences did not represent a distinct CDR3δ rearrangement (Supplemental Figure 5). However, we detected sharing of certain clonotypes between individuals (Figure 8F).

Finally, although the subjects often had more than 1 expanded TCRδ clonotype in the lungs, generally 1 clonotype was dominant. Many of the 92 δTCR clonotypes had undergone major expansions in the lungs compared with the blood, and several were enriched by 10- to 2000-fold (Figure 9). Four of the clonotypes accounted for more than 1% of the total productive TCRs in the lung. Of the 11 most abundant clonotypes, only 1 used the Vδ2 gene, 2 used Vδ3, and the remaining 9 used Vδ1. Thus, certain γδ T cells, with bias for Vδ1, undergo dramatic clonal expansion in the lungs during active TB infection and bear a greater similarity to conventional T cell responses than to DURTs.