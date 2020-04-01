Graft-versus-host disease reduces lymph node display of tissue-restricted self-antigens and promotes autoimmunity

Acute transcriptional response of FRCs to GVHD. To permit rapid remodelling of the LN, FRCs show exquisite sensitivity to a broad spectrum of proinflammatory stimuli, modulating expression of genes with functions relating to the cell cycle and survival (27–29). To determine the acute transcriptional response of FRCs to inflammation induced by GVHD, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of FRCs (identified as a CD45–gp38+CD31– population) isolated from mice with and without GVHD on day 7. In these experiments, GVHD was induced following an MHC-matched (B6, H-2b), female→male (F→M) bone marrow transplantation (BMT) by cotransfer of T cell–depleted bone marrow (TCDBM) and CD8+ MataHari (Mh) T cells transgenic for a T cell receptor (TCR) reactive with male antigen (TCDBM+T) (30). Compared with no-GVHD controls (TCDBM), FRCs isolated from GVHD mice (TCDBM+T) showed increased representation of gene ontology (GO) terms for cell cycle, apoptosis, NF-κB activation, and DNA repair. In contrast, we observed reduced representation of GO terms associated with cell morphogenesis, including those relating to formation of branching structures and vascularization (Figure 1A). Although there were some differences (for example, increased expression of pathways relating to NF-κB activation in acute GVHD), we observed remarkably similar changes in gene expression in FRCs early following herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection (27), suggesting that components of the transcriptional response represent default programs triggered by inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI133102DS1). However, in sharp contrast to other inflammatory conditions where FRC population expansion is induced (27–29), we observed (using quantitative real-time PCR [RT-PCR]) early downregulation of the genes Il7 and Ccl19, genes that are critical for FRC functions in supporting the survival and homing of naive T cells (19) (Figure 1B). We also sought to determine how the acute transcriptional response to GVHD would affect PTA gene expression in FRCs. We first examined expression of genes encoding AIRE and DEAF1, transcriptional regulators of PTA expression in the thymus (31) and LNs (18), respectively. Consistent with published data (15), Aire gene expression was not detectable in FRCs under any condition (data not shown). Deaf1 was expressed in control FRCs, as described previously (15), but its expression was significantly reduced in the presence of acute GVHD (Figure 1C). To determine if expression levels of genes regulated by DEAF1 were also reduced in GVHD, we used gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) to determine enrichment or otherwise of 157 DEAF1-dependent genes (defined as genes with ≥ 3-fold reduced expression in LN stromal cells from Deaf1-knockout versus wild-type mice) (18). As shown in Figure 1D, GVHD was associated with downregulation of this gene set in FRCs (normalized enrichment score [NES] –2.45, FDR q value = 0.0007 for TCDBM+T versus TCDBM comparison). Downregulation of DEAF1-dependent genes in FRCs was specific to GVHD and not generalizable to BMT alone, or to LN FRC responses to other inflammatory stimuli, including to HSV infection (27) or to IL-17 following vaccination (28). Finally, we used RT-PCR to evaluate how GVHD affected the expression of specific PTA genes known to be expressed by FRCs (Mlana, Plp, and Rrad) (15). As shown in Figure 1E, Mlana (encoding melan-A, expressed in skin) was significantly reduced, with a similar trend for Rrad (encoding ras-related glycolysis inhibitor and calcium channel regulator, expressed in muscle and lung) but not for Plp (encoding proteolipid 1, expressed in brain). Thus, FRCs show a complex acute transcriptional response to GVHD that includes early downregulation of genes critical to their core functions in supporting survival of naive T cells as well as their role in the display of PTAs.

Figure 1 Acute transcriptional response of FRCs to GVHD. (A) Network visualization of differentially upregulated REACTOME pathways in FRCs at day 7 after allo-BMT using EnrichmentMap. Enriched REACTOME pathways are depicted by red and blue nodes, where blue represents significant upregulation in TCDBM versus TCDBM+T and red represents significant upregulation in TCDBM+T versus TCDBM. (B) FRC populations were flow sorted from recipients with or without acute GVHD and expression of Il7 and Ccl19 was analyzed by quantitative RT-PCR (qPCR). Expression of the gene of interest is shown relative to the expression of the housekeeping gene Gapdh. (C) Expression of Deaf1 in sorted FRCs by qPCR. Expression of the gene of interest is shown relative to the expression of the housekeeping gene Gapdh. (D) Expression of DEAF1-dependent genes was analyzed by GSEA of RNA-seq data derived from FRCs isolated from GVHD+ (TCDBM, blue) versus GVHD– (TCDBM+T, red) recipients, from HSV-infected versus control noninfected mice, or from vaccinated mice in which FRCs selectively lacked IL-17Rα versus wild-type controls. Results are represented in a BubbleGUM plot in which stronger and more significant enrichments are represented by larger and darker bubbles. Blue and red colors indicate enrichment in group 1 or group 2, respectively, as indicated by the text to the left of each bubble. (E) Expression of known FRC-specific PTA genes relative to Gapdh was analyzed by qPCR in sorted FRCs from mice with or without GVHD by qPCR. Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Damage to the FRC network following acute GVHD is irreversible. Intranodal PTA display in GVHD will be affected not only by expression levels of relevant antigens by individual stromal cells but also on the overall integrity of each of the populations. To address how acute GVHD would affect peripheral LN (PLN) stroma overall, we tracked stromal numbers over time in the F→M BMT model. Using the gating strategy shown in Figure 2A, we found that FRC numbers progressively fell by approximately 10-fold following the onset of GVHD over several weeks with no evidence of recovery at 18 weeks; in contrast, the numbers of other major stromal populations, lymphatic endothelial cells (LECs) and blood endothelial cells (BECs), remained intact (Figure 2, A and B). Loss of FRCs was confirmed by confocal immunofluorescence imaging and associated with marked disruption of LN paracortex structure (Supplemental Figure 2A). The extent of FRC depletion (compared with baseline) was less if Mh T cells were transferred after a delay of 7 days, a situation where the severity of GVHD is significantly reduced (32), indicating that the degree of alloreactivity is important in dictating injury to this population (Figure 2C). To test if FRC targeting in this CD8+ T cell–dependent model required cognate interaction with MHC class I–expressing target cells, we established BM chimeras where radioresistant stromal cells either did or did not express MHC class I (i.e., [B6 male→B6 male] versus [B6 male→B2m–/– male] BM chimeras, respectively) and then, induced GVHD following a second BMT. As shown in Figure 2D, lack of MHC class I expression by stroma protected the FRC population from GVHD-induced injury. As previously demonstrated following acute LCMV infection (26), CD8+ T cell targeting of FRCs in acute GVHD was independent of the perforin pathway (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, MHC class I–restricted targeting of FRCs was not required for their elimination, as HY-specific CD4+ T cells could also induce FRC loss following F→M BMT, albeit the extent of injury was less than observed in the CD8+ T cell–dependent model (Supplemental Figure 2C). The long time frame afforded by the Mh model (survival is ~50% at 18 weeks in mice with GVHD) allowed us to determine if FRC regeneration could occur if acute GVHD was terminated early during its evolution. In the Ccl19.DTR model, administration of diphtheria toxin (DT) induces complete ablation of the FRC population, with partial recovery evident at 2 weeks and almost full recovery at 4 weeks (33). Thus, we sought to measure the long-term integrity of the FRC network under conditions where GVHD had been terminated at an earlier time point using anti-CD8α antibody depletion following BMT and T cell transfer (Supplemental Figure 2D shows the effect of anti-CD8α antibody on clinical GVHD; median CD8+ T cell numbers at 4 weeks were 4.23% of live gate in control versus 0.007% in antibody-treated mice, P < 0.0001, Mann-Whitney test, 2-tailed). If anti-CD8α antibody was given from day 5 after BMT (a time point when the majority of the FRC network remains intact; Figure 2B), we found that FRC numbers were preserved to a similar extent as controls without GVHD when evaluated at the 4-week time point (Figure 2E). We next asked whether the FRC network could recover if GVHD was terminated at the later time point of day 14 when substantial loss of the FRC population had already occurred (Figure 2B). As shown in Figure 2F, if the start of anti-CD8α antibody treatment was delayed to 14 days after BMT and T cell transfer, FRC numbers did not recover over the next 5 weeks in the CD8-depleted mice when compared with controls without GVHD. A slight trend toward an increase in FRC numbers in the CD8-depleted compared with the nondepleted group was observed at the 2-week time point, indicative of less exposure to the process causing immune injury and/or an abortive attempt at recovery, but this effect was only transient. Together, these data indicate that the capacity for the FRC network to remain intact is dependent on the extent and/or duration of injury induced by GVHD; the longer the duration of injury, the lower the capacity for FRC regeneration.

Figure 2 The extent and duration of FRC network injury affect its capacity for regeneration. (A) LN stromal cells were analyzed at indicated time points after allo-BMT using the gating strategy shown. Frequencies of FRCs among CD45– LN stromal cells are shown at indicated time points after BMT in TCDBM and TCDBM+T recipients. (B) Absolute cell numbers of LN stromal cell subsets at indicated time points after F→M BMT with either TCDBM alone or TCDBM+T. Untransplanted, age-matched mice were used as controls (data derived from 10 independent experiments). (C) Absolute numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) of FRCs at 3 weeks following transplantation in F→M BMT receiving Mh T cells either on day 0 (early) or 7 (late) after BMT. Dotted line indicates FRC numbers or frequencies measured in control recipients (data are representative of 3 independent experiments). (D) FRC frequencies and absolute numbers following second BMT and transfer of Mh T cells to [B6 male→B2m–/– male] versus [B6 male→B6 male] BM chimeras. Plots show absolute numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) of FRCs among CD45– LN stromal cells (data are representative of 2 independent experiments). (E) Absolute numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) of FRCs in recipients that either received TCDBM alone or TCDBM+T with or without early anti-CD8α antibody given twice weekly. LN stromal cells were analyzed on day 28 after transplantation, (F) Absolute numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) of FRCs in recipients that either received TCDBM alone or TCDBM+T with or without late (from day 14) anti-CD8α antibody to deplete donor CD8+ T cells. LN stromal cells were analyzed at indicated time points following the start of anti-CD8α treatment (data derived from 2 independent experiments). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test (A and C) or Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA (B and D–F).

We next addressed how clinical strategies designed to prevent or treat GVHD in human patients would affect the integrity of the LN FRC population. In these experiments, we employed a clinically relevant MHC-matched (H-2b), multiple minor antigen–mismatched model of BMT (B6→129) where GVHD is more severe than the F→M model (survival 40%–50% at 3 weeks). We found that GVHD induced similar damage to the FRC network as in the F→M model, with a reduction of approximately 10-fold by day 21 compared with BMT recipients without GVHD. LEC numbers were also reduced at this time point but only by approximately 2-fold (Figure 3A). Clinical prevention of human GVHD can be achieved by selective removal of naive T cells from the graft, thus depleting T cells with the greatest potential for alloreactivity (34). Because CD62L expression is required for trafficking of naive T cells to LNs following experimental BMT (35), we reasoned that removal of CD62L+ cells from donor input T cells would also prevent damage to the FRC network. Transfer of CD62L– T cells was effective at preventing GVHD in the B6→129 BMT model (Supplemental Figure 3A) and also induced significantly less depletion of the FRC population than nonmanipulated T cells (Figure 3B); this effect was also observed when the input T cell numbers were adjusted to allow equal representation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets between the experimental cohorts (data not shown). A second widely adopted strategy for preventing GVHD is the use of posttransplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) which involves administration of a short pulse of cyclophosphamide, usually on days 3–4 following infusion of an unmanipulated graft (36). In preclinical models, PTCy depletes or inactivates rapidly dividing alloreactive T cells, while preserving nonalloreactive T cells and regulatory T cell (Treg) numbers (37, 38). We found that administration of cyclophosphamide at a dose of 25 mg/kg on days 3 and 4 following B6→129 BMT and T cell transfer partially reduced clinical GVHD scores and donor T cell expansion (Supplemental Figure 3B); however, the extent of FRC loss on day 18 was similar to GVHD controls (Figure 3C). We next addressed whether treatment of GVHD could allow subsequent recovery of the FRC population by adapting the B6→129 model to incorporate corticosteroids, as used routinely in the clinic (1). Thus, we treated BMT recipients with 0.3 mg/kg/day intraperitoneal dexamethasone or PBS starting from day 5 after BMT and cotransfer of donor T cells; FRC numbers were assessed 2 weeks after treatment initiation (day 19 after BMT). Dexamethasone treatment partially reduced the clinical GVHD score and donor T cell expansion, and led to a modest improvement in survival (Supplemental Figure 3C); however, FRC numbers fell to a similar extent as in GVHD control mice (Figure 3D). Of note, corticosteroid treatment alone over an equivalent period in non-BMT mice did not lead to reductions in FRC numbers, excluding any direct drug toxicity (Supplemental Figure 3D). Taken together with the results from Figure 2E, where robust CD8 depletion from day 5 offered almost full protection in the F→M BMT model, we reason that the failure of PTCy or corticosteroids to protect against FRC loss relate to their incomplete activity in blocking residual alloreactivity in the B6→129 model.

Figure 3 Effect of clinical strategies for GVHD prevention or treatment on FRC network integrity. (A) Absolute cell numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) of LN stromal cell subsets in B6→129 model on day 21 after BMT (data derived from 3 independent experiments). (B) Absolute FRC numbers and frequencies 21 days following BMT with either TCDBM alone, TCDBM + polyclonal T (TCDBM+T), or TCDBM + CD62L– T cells (data derived from 4 independent experiments). (C) Absolute FRC numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) 18 days following BMT with either TCDBM alone or TCDBM+T with or without posttransplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) treatment. PTCy was administered on days 3 and 4 after transplant (25 mg/kg/day). (D) Absolute FRC numbers (top) and frequencies (bottom) 19 days following BMT with TCDBM alone, or TCDBM+T treated with dexamethasone (0.3 mg/kg/day), or PBS starting on day 5 after BMT (data derived from 2 independent experiments). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test (A) or Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA (B and C).

Acute GVHD blocks stromal reorganization and repair of the FRC network. Our finding here that FRC population recovery was impaired following initial injury suggested the disruption of critical repair mechanisms required for LN stromal reconstruction. To determine whether FRC loss triggered a reorganizational transcriptional signature, as seen in acute viral infection (26), we flow sorted FRCs derived from mice developing acute GVHD and controls on day 7 in the Mh F→M model and performed RNA-seq. As shown in Figure 4A, the expression of reorganization genes (e.g., Vcam1, Icam1, Cxcl13, and Ltbr) was significantly reduced in GVHD mice compared with controls, suggesting that molecular interactions characteristic of crosstalk between LTo and LTi cells had been disrupted. To discern if GVHD-induced FRC injury provoked a similar influx of LTi cells as observed in viral infection, we next tracked numbers of LTi cells (defined as lineage–CD117+IL-7Rα+RORγt+) in both the F→M model and B6→129 model (see Supplemental Figure 4A for gating strategy), using congenic markers to identify their host/donor origin. LTi populations were negative for expression of NKp46 but positive for CCR6, consistent with their lymphoid organ location (Supplemental Figure 4A). As shown in Figure 4B (F→M model) and Supplemental Figure 4B (B6→129 model), the host LTi population was partially replaced over several weeks by donor-derived LTi cells in the absence of acute GVHD. In contrast, we observed a biphasic pattern in GVHD mice involving an initial trend for host LTi cells to be present in greater numbers (around day 7) compared with controls, but the almost complete elimination of the population (both host- and donor-derived) at later time points. To determine how acute GVHD would affect stromal reorganization, we evaluated BMT mice for the presence of activated LTo-like cells (defined as CD45–VCAM1hiICAM1hi), akin to those required for embryonic LN development (19). As shown in Figure 4C (F→M model) and Supplemental Figure 4C (B6→129 model), acute GVHD led to an early trend (day 2 in the F→M model and day 7 in the B6→129 model) for an increase in the frequency of the CD45–VCAM1hiICAM1hi population but, in both models, this early increase was not sustained compared with BMT mice without acute GVHD (Figure 4C). One possible explanation for the failure to invoke a sustained FRC repair program in acute GVHD was the failure to maintain LTi cell numbers in the PLNs, thus impairing crosstalk with FRCs or their LTo-like precursors. To determine whether lack of host LTi cells would increase the extent of FRC loss, as reported for acute LCMV infection (26), we adapted our F→M model to eliminate host LTi cells by using recipient mice that lack RORγt (encoded by the gene Rorc), a transcription factor that is required for LTi cell development (39). Thus, we compared FRC numbers following induction of GVHD following secondary BMT in established [male Rorc WT→male Rorc WT] or [male Rorc KO→male Rorc WT] BM chimeras, the latter chimeras lacking LTi cells. As shown in Figure 4D, although host LTi cells were absent in established [Rorc KO→Rorc WT] chimeras before the second BMT, we observed no difference in FRC baseline numbers (Figure 4D). Furthermore, and in contrast to acute LCMV infection (26), the absence of host LTi cells did not increase the extent of FRC injury following subsequent induction of acute GVHD in a secondary F→M BMT (Figure 4E). Neither Mh T cell expansion nor acute GVHD severity was affected by the absence of RORγt+ cells (data not shown). Together, these data show that the normal repair mechanism for FRC restoration is profoundly impaired in acute GVHD. However, unlike acute LCMV infection, host LTi cells are redundant in protecting the FRC network from injury.

Figure 4 Acute GVHD blocks stromal reorganization and repair of the FRC network. (A) Heatmap depicting relative expression values of specific genes involved in a stromal reorganization program. Relative expression is shown in FRCs isolated from untransplanted mice, or from TCDBM recipients and TCDBM+T recipients 7 days following F→M BMT. (B) Absolute numbers of host and donor LTi cells were evaluated at indicated time points in the presence or absence of acute GVHD following F→M BMT. Dotted line indicates mean absolute numbers of LTi cells in untreated mice. Statistical analysis is of donor cells only. Data derived from 3 independent experiments. (C) Surface expression of VCAM1 and ICAM1 on CD45–CD31–gp38+ LN stromal cells in untransplanted controls (gray) and BMT recipients of TCDBM alone (blue) or TCDBM+T (red) at indicated time points after F→M BMT. Summary data depicting MFI of VCAM1 within the CD45–CD31–gp38+ population in TCDBM or TCDBM+T recipients is shown below the respective flow cytometry plots (data derived from 6 independent experiments). (D) [Rorc WT→Rorc WT] or [Rorc KO→Rorc WT] chimeras were analyzed for the presence of LTi cells within LNs at 8 weeks after primary BMT. Plots depict expression of CD127 and RORγt among lineage–CD117+ cells. Percentage and absolute numbers of FRCs is shown for [Rorc WT→Rorc WT] and [Rorc KO→Rorc WT] chimeras at 8 weeks after primary BMT (data derived from 3 independent experiments). (E) Eight weeks after the first BMT, [Rorc WT→Rorc WT] and [Rorc KO→Rorc WT] chimeras were reirradiated and underwent secondary F→M BMT with either TCDBM alone or TCDBM+T to induce acute GVHD. Plots show percentage (left) and absolute numbers (right) of FRCs analyzed at 2 weeks after the second transplantation (data derived from 2 independent experiments). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test (B and C) or Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA (E).

Autoreactive T cells fail to be purged from the periphery in acute GVHD. Our findings that GVHD induced early PTA gene downregulation in FRCs (Figure 1, D and E) and subsequent elimination of almost the entire FRC population (Figures 2 and 3) suggested that intranodal display of PTAs would be severely disrupted. We reasoned that defects in PTA presentation would increase the risk that autoreactive T cells would develop effector functions capable of inducing tissue injury. To test this hypothesis, we used a model antigen system where PTA display by LN stromal cells is critical for peripheral tolerance of autoreactive T cells. Thus, we adapted the iFABPtOVA model in which a transgene encodes a truncated cytosolic form of OVA (tOVA) regulated by the promoter for intestinal fatty acid binding protein (iFABP) leading to the expression of the model self-antigen in intestinal epithelial cells (40). In this model, radioresistant LN stromal cells can directly present OVA to induce abortive proliferation and deletion of OVA-specific OT-I CD8+ T cells, thus preventing intestinal inflammation (15, 16). Among the LN stromal cells, expression of OVA is restricted to the FRC population, suggesting that this population is critical for tolerance (15). We hypothesized that development of acute GVHD in iFABPtOVA mice would abrogate this putative tolerance mechanism as a result of FRC depletion and loss of LN display of the model PTA. We therefore induced acute GVHD in iFABPtOVA male BMT recipients by cotransfer of female TCDBM and Mh CD8+ T cells (Figure 5A); additional male OVA-negative B6 recipients undergoing F→M BMT with or without acute GVHD served as controls. Similarly to nontransgenic BMT recipients, development of acute GVHD in iFABPtOVA mice reduced total FRC numbers by 14 days after BMT compared with GVHD– iFABPtOVA controls (Supplemental Figure 5A); intranodal expression of the model self-antigen OVA by residual FRCs was also reduced in GVHD mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). At 6 weeks following BMT, when the acute effects of irradiation had resolved, the integrity of the mechanism underlying peripheral tolerance to intestinal OVA was evaluated in each group by transferring 1 × 106 OT-I T cells, which were then tracked as a surrogate for autoreactive T cells (Figure 5A). By day 16 following OT-I T cell transfer, GVHD+ iFABPtOVA BMT recipients showed significant weight loss compared with GVHD– iFABPtOVA controls (Figure 5B). OT-I transfer had no effect on the weight of OVA-negative GVHD+ B6 recipients, indicating that the weight loss in GVHD+ iFABPtOVA mice was antigen specific (Figure 5B). To investigate whether weight loss in GVHD+ iFABPtOVA BMT recipients was due to a failure to purge transferred OT-I effector cells from the periphery, we measured OT-I numbers and functions in LNs and small intestine. As shown in Figure 5C, transferred OT-I T cells were detectable at significantly higher frequencies in the PLNs (Supplemental Figure 5B), mesenteric LNs (MLNs), and the intraepithelial lymphocyte compartment (IEL) of GVHD+ iFABPtOVA mice compared with GVHD– iFABPtOVA controls (Figure 5C; B6 BMT controls with and without GVHD are shown in Supplemental Figure 5C). Consistent with the effect of the disruption of the FRC network on LN integrity and the expected reduction in global LN T cell numbers (24, 25), absolute numbers of OT-I T cells were lower in the MLN GVHD+ iFABPtOVA mice than in GVHD– controls; however, OT-I absolute numbers were significantly increased in the small intestine IEL (Figure 5D). To determine the functions of the OT-I T cell population, we measured cytokine generation by OT-I T cells in PLNs (Supplemental Figure 5B), MLNs, and the IEL from each group following brief ex vivo re-stimulation. As shown in Figure 5, E and F, MLN and IEL OT-I T cells from GVHD+ iFABPtOVA mice expressed higher quantities of IFN-γ compared with controls, indicating a failure to block T cell autoreactivity in acute GVHD. OT-I frequency and absolute numbers were not increased in the small intestine IEL of OVA-negative GVHD+ B6 BMT recipients, indicating that bystander expansion and trafficking of OT-I cells in the absence of antigen did not occur (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 5 OVA-specific OT-I T cells fail to be purged from the periphery of iFABPtOVA mice with acute GVHD. (A) Murine transplantation model to investigate peripheral deletion of self-reactive T cells. Acute GVHD was induced in iFABPtOVA male BMT recipients by cotransfer of female TCDBM and Mh CD8+ T cells. No-GVHD controls received TCDBM alone. Male B6 recipients undergoing F→M BMT with or without acute GVHD served as further controls. Six weeks after BMT, 1 × 106 OT-I T cells were transferred and mice were analyzed after 16 days (data derived from 8 independent experiments). (B) Weight change in recipient mice after OT-I T cell transfer is shown as percentage of initial body weight (defined as time point of OT-I transfer). (C) Flow cytometry plots depict surface expression of CD45.1 and Thy1.1 among CD8+ T cells (OT-I T cells are identified as CD45.1+Thy1.1–; Mh T cells are identified as CD45.1+Thy1.1+). Frequencies of OT-I T cells among total live cells in MLNs and the IEL are summarized in dot plots (right panel). (D) Absolute numbers of OT-I T cells in MLNs and the IEL (data derived from 7 independent experiments). (E) Flow cytometry plots depict intracellular IFN-γ expression among CD8+CD45.1+ OT-I T cells in MLNs and the IEL. Percentage of IFN-γ+ OT-I T cells is summarized in dot plots (right panel). (F) Absolute numbers of IFN-γ+ OT-I T cells in MLNs and the IEL (data derived from 8 independent experiments). (G and H) IFN-γ secretion was measured in acute GVHD+ recipients in the absence or presence of donor-derived CD11c+ DCs. Percentage (G) and absolute numbers (H) of IFN-γ+ OT-I T cells are shown for MLNs and the IEL (data derived from 3 independent experiments). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test (C–F) or Kruskal-Wallis ANOVA (B, G, and H).

Although tolerance in the iFABP-tOVA model occurs through peripheral deletion, surviving OT-I T cells may still retain the ability to induce intestinal injury if cross-primed by professional antigen-presenting cells during an unrelated inflammatory process (40, 41). Furthermore, it has recently been shown that donor-derived, migratory CD103+CD11b– dendritic cells (DCs) can aggravate intestinal inflammation in acute GVHD by cross-presenting host antigens in the early phase (<2 weeks) following allogeneic BMT (42). We therefore sought to determine whether cross-presentation of intestinal OVA antigen by donor DCs could also be disrupting loss of peripheral tolerance in GVHD+ iFABPtOVA mice by adapting the experimental model to allow depletion of donor DCs. Thus, irradiated iFABPtOVA mice were reconstituted with BM from CD11cDTR mice (43), allowing the specific depletion of CD11c+ DCs upon DT administration at the point of transfer of OT-I T cells 6 weeks following BMT. As shown in Figure 5, G and H, depletion of DCs by intraperitoneal injection of DT every third day starting on day 41 following BMT (Supplemental Figure 5D) and transfer of OT-I T cells on day 42 had no effect on the subsequent effector function of OT-I measured by secretion of IFN-γ in MLNs and the IEL 16 days later. Thus, both in the absence and presence of donor DCs, OT-I T cells isolated from GVHD+ iFABPtOVA recipients showed equivalent elevation in IFN-γ expression compared with GVHD– iFABPtOVA mice. Taken together, these data demonstrate a failure to purge autoaggressive T cells in the periphery following the development of acute GVHD through mechanisms that are independent of enhanced cross-presentation of self-antigens by donor DCs.

Loss of FRCs is sufficient to break peripheral tolerance of autoreactive T cells. Because multiple mechanisms could potentially explain loss of peripheral tolerance in the context of inflammation, it was possible that FRC network injury was unrelated to the autoaggressive behavior of OT-I T cells in GVHD+ iFABPtOVA mice. We therefore asked whether the loss of FRCs in a noninflammatory environment in mice without GVHD would be sufficient to disrupt peripheral tolerance induction in LNs. We therefore crossed iFABPtOVA and Ccl19cre.DTR (24) (OVA.Ccl19.DTR) mice to allow for DT-mediated depletion of Ccl19+ FRCs in the absence of GVHD. During the 3-week course of the experiment, DT treatment of OVA.Ccl19.DTR mice on days –8, –6, –4, +2, +6, +9, and +13 led to long-lasting (>95%) depletion of FRCs (Figure 6, A and B). As shown in Figure 6C, transfer of OT-I cells to recipient mice led to transient weight loss in the FRC-depleted cohort, peaking at day 7. As we observed in GVHD+ iFABPtOVA recipients, transferred OT-I T cells were detectable at significantly higher frequencies in both MLNs and the IEL of FRC-depleted hosts compared with FRC-replete controls (Figure 6D). Similar to the GVHD model, absolute numbers of OT-I T cells were also increased in the IEL when FRCs were depleted (Figure 6E) and this was associated with increased numbers of IFN-γ–secreting cells in both the MLNs and IEL (Figure 6, F and G). Thus, these experiments identify the FRC population as being specifically required for peripheral tolerance of autoreactive CD8+ T cells in the iFABPtOVA model. Furthermore, these data show that FRC elimination is sufficient to trigger autoaggressive T cell behavior even in the absence of inflammation, a scenario where other peripheral tolerance mechanisms are anticipated to remain intact. Thus, although GVHD may disrupt multiple regulatory mechanisms in the periphery, these data indicate that FRC network damage contributes to the loss of tolerance to PTAs.

Figure 6 Specific depletion of FRCs is sufficient to break peripheral tolerance of autoreactive T cells in steady state. (A) OVA.Ccl19.DTRcre+ and cre– mice received 500 ng DT i.p. on days –8, –6, and –4. OT-I T cells (1 × 106) were transferred on day 0 and mice were analyzed on day 16. (B) FRC depletion in OVA.Ccl19.DTRcre+ versus cre– mice upon DT treatment. Flow cytometry plots depict surface expression of gp38 and CD31 among CD45– LN stromal cells. (C) Weight change in OVA.Ccl19.DTRcre+ and cre– mice is shown as percentage of initial body weight (defined as time point of OT-I transfer; data derived from 4 independent experiments). (D) OT-I T cells were identified as CD8+CD45.1+. Percentages of OT-I T cells are shown for MLNs and the IEL and summarized in dot plots (right). (E) Absolute numbers of OT-I T cells in MLNs and the IEL (data derived from 4 independent experiments). (F) IFN-γ secretion measured by intracellular flow cytometry. IFN-γ expression is shown among CD8+CD45.1+ OT-I T cells. Percentage of IFN-γ+ OT-I T cells in MLNs and the IEL is summarized in dot plots (right). (G) Absolute numbers of IFN-γ+ OT-I T cells in MLNs and the IEL (data derived from 3 independent experiments). Data represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test.

FRCs express a distinct PTA gene signature enriched for genes normally expressed in target organs of chronic GVHD. Because it has been shown that individual LN stromal cell subsets each express a distinct repertoire of PTAs (14, 15), we next sought to characterize the nature of an FRC-specific PTA signature in nontransgenic mice by analyzing transcriptional profiles for individual, steady-state LN stromal cell subsets using published data from the Immgen consortium (29) (a summary of the analytical pipeline is shown in Figure 7A). Putative PTAs were identified on the basis of their transcription in fewer than 5 different tissues (9, 12, 44) and gene expression within the top quartile for pooled LN stromal cell data (n = 1494 genes). PTA gene expression in FRCs was distinct from LECs and BECs, whereas LEC and BEC PTA gene expression was very similar (Figure 7B). Based on a comparison of PTA gene expression between the different LN stromal cell subsets (Figure 7B), we identified a list of 356 putative FRC-specific PTA genes based on greater than 3-fold higher expression and an adjusted P value of 0.05 or less compared with the other LN stromal subsets (listed in Supplemental Table 1). Of note, when we evaluated in which tissues each of these genes was expressed, we found that 246 of 356 (69.1%) of the PTA genes were also expressed in known target tissues affected by chronic GVHD (skin epidermis, cornea, lacrimal gland, gut, liver, salivary gland, tongue epidermis, skin epidermis, lung, and skeletal muscle); this same level of enrichment was not observed in a randomly selected set of 356 non–FRC-specific PTA genes expressed in LN stromal cells where 187 of 356 (52.2%) genes were expressed in chronic GVHD target tissues (P < 0.0001, Fisher’s exact test; Figure 7C). We also compared the FRC PTA gene set with 283 PTA genes that are normally expressed by thymic mTECs but whose expression is reduced (>3-fold) following the onset of acute GVHD (9). Although the overlap in gene sets was slightly greater than expected — 8 overlapping genes from a total of 6611 PTA genes (44), a 2.1-fold increase over expected (P = 0.012 by hypergeometric testing) — the vast majority of genes (>97%) were specific to either the mTEC or FRC compartment (Figure 7D). Akin to the acute downregulation of known PTA genes shown in Figure 1E, GSEA showed acute downregulation of the FRC-specific PTA gene set in FRCs sorted on day 7 following the onset of acute GVHD in the F→M BMT model (NES –14.4, FDR q value = 0; Figure 7E). On day 7, the majority of the FRC population remained intact (Figure 2B) and these early reductions in gene expression were not indicative of a global depression in gene transcription because expression of a random list of non-PTA genes in FRCs showed heterogeneous changes in gene expression compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 6). Furthermore, PTA gene expression was also specific to acute GVHD and did not occur when FRCs were exposed to other inflammatory stimuli (Figure 7E). Taken together, these data indicate that acute GVHD rapidly disrupts intranodal display of a unique PTA gene set that mirrors the repertoire of genes expressed in the target organs of chronic GVHD.