Transplantation tolerance modifies donor-specific B cell fate to suppress de novo alloreactive B cells

B cell tolerance in BALB/c heart transplant recipients treated with anti-CD154 and DSCs is not due to clonal deletion. The absence of DSAs is often associated with stable allograft tolerance. In a model of full MHC–mismatched and minor antigen–mismatched heart transplant (HTx), anti-CD154 antibody plus donor spleen cells (costimulation blockade [CoB/DSC]) induced long-term BALB/c (B/c) allograft survival in C57BL/6 (B6) recipients, with essentially no detectable DSA responses (Figure 1, A–C). The inability to generate DSAs in tolerant recipients could be due to clonal B cell deletion, continued absence of T cell help, and/or B cell–intrinsic dysfunction. To test for clonal deletion, we optimized the approach in which MHC class I tetramers were conjugated to 2 different fluorochromes, phycoerythrin (PE) and allophycocyanin (APhC), and the double-positive cells were considered to be enriched for donor-MHC-specific B cells (Figure 1D and ref. 10). Furthermore, because each tetramer harbors additional non-MHC epitopes, including human β2-microglobulin, streptavidin, biotin, and a 6×HIS-tag, we used a second approach in which B cells that were reactive to these components were identified as binding to the decoy Kb (recipient MHC) tetramer conjugated to both PE and Alexa Fluor 647 (AF647) (Figure 1E and refs. 12, 13). The decoy tetramer was incubated at 6-fold higher concentration, and before the addition of Kd-PE tetramers, to further optimize the identification of Kd-specific B cells (Figure 1D). We also used a second donor class I (H-2Ld) tetramer, and donor I-Ed tetramers (11) to track donor–MHC class II–specific B cells. We observed comparable alloreactive B cells numbers in B6 naive and tolerant mice using the double-positive and decoy tetramer approach. Furthermore, the B cells bound to donor-MHC tetramers with similar mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (Figure 1, F–K). We observed an approximately 20-fold reduction in the total number of alloreactive B cells in BCR-Tg MD4 mice compared with wild-type (WT) B6 mice, consistent with 95% of B cells in MD4 mice having specificity for hen egg lysozyme (HEL) (14).

Figure 1 Alloreactive B cells are not deleted in tolerant recipients. (A) B/c (H-2d) or B/c.2W-OVA heart allografts were transplanted into C57BL/6 (B6, H-2b) recipients that were untreated (acutely rejecting, AR) or treated with anti-CD154 (αCD154) on day 0 (D0), D7, and D14 plus DSCs (D0) to induce allograft tolerance. (B) Survival of allograft in AR or tolerant (Tol) mice. n = 10–40/group; P < 0.0001 by log-rank test. (C) Donor-specific antibodies–IgG (DSA-IgG) from Tol mice on postoperative day (POD) 0, 14, 45, 60, and 90 after heart transplant (HTx) and AR D14. n = 9–12/group. Representative flow plots of H-2Kd–binding B cells in naive B6 mice were identified using (D) double-positive (DP) donor MHC class I (Kd) tetramer conjugated to PE or APhC fluorochromes, and (E) decoy Kb (recipient MHC) tetramer conjugated to PE and AF647 in combination with Kd-PE tetramers. (F–H) Splenocytes and inguinal, axillary, and branchial lymph node cells were pooled and the total number of (F) Kd, (G) Ld, and (H) I-Ed tetramer–binding B cells from naive, Tol, or naive MD4 (anti-HEL BCR-Tg) mice were analyzed. n = 4–12/group. mse, mouse. (I–K) Normalized mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of (I) Kd, (J) Ld, and (K) I-Ed tetramer–specific B cells from naive and Tol mice. n = 6–10/group. MFIs were normalized to DP or decoy tetramer–binding B cells of naive B6 mice. Data were pooled from 2 or more independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (F–H) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C).

Comparable numbers of B cells from B6 naive versus tolerant mice bound to tetramers with high, medium, and low MFI, suggested a lack of deletion of high-affinity alloreactive B cells in tolerant recipients (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132814DS1). To further confirm this conclusion, we assessed dose-dependent BCR signaling upon donor I-Ed tetramer binding, by quantifying the induced expression of CD69 and the transcription factors Nur77 and IRF4 (15–17). First, B cells from naive B6 mice were flow sorted into I-Ed tetramer–binding B cells of high or low MFI, and then cultured them at 37°C for 6 or 12 hours (Supplemental Figure 2A). Data were normalized to fold-increase in percentage of cells expressing CD69, Nur77, and IRF4 relative to unstimulated non–I-Ed tetramer–binding (Tet-Neg) B cells. A higher percentage of I-Ed-Hi B cells compared with I-Ed-Lo B cells was induced to express CD69, Nur77, and IRF4, consistent with tetramer MFI correlating with BCR signaling intensity (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). We next determined the percentage of I-Ed tetramer–binding B cells from naive, acutely rejecting (AR) (days 7–10 after HTx), or tolerant B6 mice (≥day 30 after HTx) that were induced by I-Ed tetramers to upregulate CD69, Nur77, and IRF4. Tet-Neg B cells stimulated with anti–IgM F(ab) 2 were positive controls (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F). Comparable induction of CD69, Nur77, and IRF4 was observed with I-Ed-Hi B cells from naive, tolerant, and AR mice, consistent with a lack of deletion of higher-affinity alloreactive B cells in tolerant compared with naive mice (Figure 2, A–C). These observations also suggest that tolerant B cells can respond to BCR signaling comparably to B cells of naive or AR recipients.

Figure 2 Alloreactive B cells in tolerant recipients express early activation markers but do not differentiate into germinal center B cells. Fold increase in the percentage of early activation markers (A) CD69, (B) Nur77, and (C) IRF4, after coculture with immobilized I-Ed tetramer for 6 or 12 hours. B cells that bound to I-Ed tetramer with high MFI were sorted from naive (N), tolerant (Tol) (day ≥30 after HTx), and AR (days 10–14 after HTx) mice. n = 4–6/group. Data were normalized to unstimulated I-Ed tetramer–negative B cells cultured for 6 or 12 hours. (D) Total number of donor-specific (anti-Kd [αKd], αLd, and αI-Ed) B cells/mouse (mse). n = 5–11/group. (E) IgM expression of anti-tetramer (αTet) B cells. n = 5–9/group. (F) IgD of αTet B cells. n = 5–8/group. (G) Percentage switched immunoglobulin–positive (swIg+) of αTet B cells. n = 6–8/group. (H) Percentage IgG of swIg+ αTet B cells. n = 5–7/group. (I) Percentage AID+ of αTet B cells. n = 8–13/group. (J) Percentage Fas+ of αTet IgDlo B cells. n = 6–8/group. (K) CD80 expression on αTet B cells (n = 6–13/group) in naive, tolerant, and AR mice. MFIs were normalized to naive control mice. Each symbol represents an individual mouse, pooled from 2 or more independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Phenotypic analysis of B cells in tolerant mice. More extensive phenotypic analysis was performed on alloreactive B cells from naive or tolerant mice. Positive control, AR recipients (days 10–14 after HTx) had approximately 10-fold more alloreactive B cells (specific for Kd, Ld, and I-Ed tetramers) compared with naive or tolerant B6 mice (day ≥30 after HTx). Tolerant B cells exhibited modest but significantly reduced expression of surface IgM relative to naive or AR B cells, whereas the levels of IgD were comparable between all 3 groups (Figure 2, D–F). The percentages of class-switched or IgG+ of tetramer-binding alloreactive B cells were comparable between naive and tolerant recipients, but significantly reduced relative to B cells from AR mice (Figure 2, G and H). Likewise, tolerant B cells expressed comparable levels of cytidine deaminase (AID) and Fas+ GC phenotype to those of naive B cells, which were significantly lower than AR B cells. (Figure 2, I and J). Finally, tolerant donor-specific B cells modestly upregulated CD80, the glucose transporter Glut-1 (18), and the proliferation marker Ki-67, but had reduced mitochondrial mass compared with naive counterparts (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 3). The expression of CD40 on tolerant donor-specific B cells was comparable to naive and modestly reduced relative to that from presensitized mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). These data are consistent with tolerant B cells having encountered alloantigen but were arrested in their differentiation into GC B cells.

B cell tolerance is due to B cell–intrinsic dysfunction. To test whether the inability of B cells from tolerant mice to produce alloantibodies was B cell intrinsic, we transferred tolerant or naive B cells into MD4 hosts receiving allogeneic F1(B/c × B6) HTx (Figure 3A). MD4 hosts have a reduced repertoire of B/c-reactive B cells (Figure 1, F–H), so AdTr B cells are the main source of alloreactive B cells and DSA. Allogeneic hearts were rejected at comparable rates by MD4 hosts receiving tolerant or naive B cells (Figure 3B); however, significantly reduced B/c-specific IgG was produced in hosts receiving tolerant B cells (Figure 3C). These data confirmed that donor-specific B cells acquire a cell-intrinsic tolerant state in HTx recipients treated transiently with CoB/DSC, which is maintained upon AdTr despite acute allograft rejection.

Figure 3 Tolerant B cells exhibit cell-intrinsic dysfunction. (A) Experimental design. Enriched B cells (2 × 107) isolated from naive (N-B) or tolerant (Tol-B) mice were transferred into MD4 hosts and challenged with F1(B/c × B6) heart allografts the following day. (B) F1 heart-graft survival in MD4 mice receiving N-B cells or Tol B cells. n = 6/group. (C) DSA-IgG (MFI) analyzed at the time of graft rejection. n = 6/group. (D) Experimental design. Purified 2 × 107 N-B cells or Tol-B cells were adoptively transferred (AdTr) together with 5 × 106 enriched B6 T cells and 1 × 103 TCR75 T cells into MD4 mouse (mse) hosts, followed by immunization with 2 × 107 B/c donor spleen cells (DSCs). (E) Total number of TCR75 T cells/mouse analyzed on day 14. n = 4–8/group. (F) Total TCR75-Tfh cells/mouse. n = 4–8/group. (G) DSA-IgG (MFI) from N-B–cell or Tol-B–cell recipients immunized with or without 2 × 107 B/c DSCs with or without CpG (100 μg/mouse i.v. given on day 0, and 50 μg/mouse i.p. on days 1 and 2) plus anti-CD40 (αCD40; 100 μg/mouse i.v. on days 0 and 7) on day 14 after AdTr. n = 4–11/group. Data were pooled from 2 or more independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

To investigate whether AdTr tolerant B cells were unable to produce DSA despite T cell help, 2 × 107 tolerant or naive B cells were transferred into MD4 hosts — 2 × 107 was experimentally determined to be the minimal number of naive B cells necessary to ensure a donor-specific IgG response in all the MD4 hosts immunized with B/c spleen cells. B cells from naive and tolerant HTx recipients (postoperative day [POD] ≥ 30) were AdTr with 5 × 106 polyclonal B6 T cells and 1 × 103 TCR75 T cells (Figure 3D). TCR75 T cells recognize donor-derived Kd peptide presented on recipient I-Ab, and thus are able to engage in cognate interactions with Kd-specific B cells (19). In the absence of DSC immunization, comparable numbers of total and donor-specific B cells were recovered on day 14 after AdTr (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Following B/c DSC immunization, MD4 mice receiving naive or tolerant B cells had significant and comparable accumulation of total TCR75 T cells, including those with a CXCR5+PD-1hi Tfh phenotype (Figure 3, E and F). Importantly, the numbers of TCR75 and TCR75-Tfh cells were significantly higher in mice receiving AdTr B cells compared with immunized MD4 mice that did not receive AdTr B cells, consistent with AdTr B cells driving TCR75 expansion and differentiation. Notably, MD4 mice receiving tolerant B cells produced significantly reduced DSA-IgG compared with those receiving naive B cells (Figure 3G). These observations suggest that donor-specific B cells are not deleted during tolerance, retained the ability to functionally interact with cognate T cells and drive their clonal expansion and Tfh differentiation, but were intrinsically blocked in their differentiation into GC B cells. Tolerant B cells also differ from quiescent memory B cells, which upon AdTr into congenic B6 mice and immunization with B/c DSCs produced more donor-specific IgG, and with faster kinetics, compared with naive B cells (20).

Finally, despite comparable levels of CD40 expression by AdTr tolerant and naive B cells (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E), reduced DSA production by tolerant B cells was observed in MD4 mice treated with agonistic anti-CD40 antibody plus CpG at doses capable of preventing anti-CD154/DSC–induced tolerance (21) and of stimulating polyclonal B cell activation (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5). Thus, tolerant B cells transferred into naive hosts maintain their dysfunctional state in the presence of acute rejection, cognate T cell help, and direct activation by agonistic agents specific for CD40 and Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR-9).

Phenotypic analysis of AdTr tolerant B cells. We next compared the phenotype of the B cells following AdTr into MD4 recipients to identify the stage at which tolerant B cells were unable to progress, even when T cell help was available. When AdTr naive B cells were analyzed on day 14 after AdTr, we observed that in MD4 hosts of naive B cells, 16% to 30% of naive Kd– and I-Ed–specific B cells had differentiated into GC B cells (Fas+GL7+), whereas this differentiation was significantly inhibited in hosts of tolerant B cells (Figure 4, A–D). The proliferation of tolerant B cells and their expression of AID were also significantly reduced compared with naive B cells on day 14 after DSC immunization (Figure 4, E–H). To test whether tolerant B cells were able to respond to antigen, we examined for the upregulation of CD69, Glut-1, and mitochondrial mass on day 3 after AdTr (Figure 4, I–N). These early markers of activation were comparably expressed in AdTr naive and tolerant alloreactive B cells, suggesting that tolerant B cells recognized and mounted early responses to alloantigen but were unable to differentiate into GC B cells.

Figure 4 In the presence of cognate T cells, adoptively transferred, tolerant, alloreactive B cells express early activation markers but have reduced GC differentiation. Spleens and inguinal, axillary, and branchial lymph nodes (LNs) were harvested from MD4 hosts that received 2 × 107/mouse naive B (N-B) cells or tolerant B (Tol-B) cells followed by immunization with 2 × 107 B/c DSCs and analyzed on day 14 after AdTr. (A) Percentage GCs of anti-Kd (αKd) B cells. (B) Total number of GCs of αKd B cells/mouse (mse). (C) Percentage GCs of αI-Ed B cells. (D) Total number of GCs of αI-Ed B cells/mouse. n = 5–8/group. (E–H) Representative histograms and percentage of (E and F) Ki-67+ anti-tetramer (αTet) B cells and (G and H) AID+ αTet B cells. n = 6–7/group. (I–N) Representative histograms and MFI of (I and J) CD69, (K and L) Glut-1, and (M and N) mitochondrial mass (MM) of αTet B cells from the spleens and LNs harvested from MD4 mice that received N-B and Tol-B cells on day 3 after AdTr, and then immunized with 2 × 107 B/c DSCs plus CpG. n = 5–6/group. Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

B cell tolerance induced by CoB in B/c HTx recipients is donor specific and rapidly induced. We next investigated the specificity of B cell tolerance and the conditions for its induction. First, we tested whether B cell tolerance was donor specific by performing B cell AdTr experiments into MD4 hosts immunized with C3H mouse spleen cells. Host mice harboring naive or tolerant B cells produced comparable anti-C3H IgG, confirming the donor specificity of B cell tolerance (Figure 5, A and B). These observations, together with the recovery of comparable numbers of total, as well as alloreactive, B cells from hosts of naive or tolerant B cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C) suggest that AdTr naive and tolerant B cells engrafted equally and that tolerant donor-specific B cells displayed persistent defects in their ability to accumulate and differentiate into GC B cells despite the availability of cognate Tfh help.

Figure 5 Donor-specific B cell tolerance is rapidly induced and prevented by agonistic anti-CD40 antibody. (A) Experimental designs for various treatments and AdTr models for B–F. (B) Immunization with third-party antigen C3H DSCs and analysis of anti-C3H IgG on day 14 (D14) (normalized MFI). n = 5–6/group. (C) Agonistic anti-CD40 (αCD40; 100 μg, i.v.) was administered at the time of HTx and treatment with αCD154 plus DSCs. On D14, enriched B cells from naive (N-B) or αCD40-treated tolerant (Tol-B) mice were AdTr into MD4 hosts and challenged with 2 × 107 B/c DSCs. αB/c IgG (MFI) was measured on D14 (open symbols) and D28 (filled symbols) after AdTr. (D) B6 mice transplanted with B/c heart graft were treated with CTLA-4Ig (250 μg/mse, i.p.) on D0, D2, D4, and D7 after HTx. On D14, B cells were isolated and AdTr into MD4 recipients and immunized with 2 × 107 B/c DSCs. αB/c IgG (MFI) measured on D14 (open symbols) and D40 (filled symbols) after AdTr. n = 5–10/group. (E) N-B or Tol-B cells were isolated from D7, D14, D35, and >D60 post-HTx recipients receiving αCD154 plus DSCs and AdTr to MD4 hosts. Filled and open symbols indicate αB/c IgG measured on D14 and D28 after AdTr, respectively. n = 6–16/group. (F) Purified B cells (2 × 107) from naive B6 mice on D35 posttreated with αCD154 plus DSCs without HTx or tolerant mice D35 after HTx, were AdTr into MD4 hosts, followed by immunization with 2 × 107 B/c DSCs. αB/c IgG (MFI) measured on day 28. n = 5/group. MFIs were normalized to MD4 that received N-B cells without B/c DSCs. Data were pooled from 2 or more independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

Second, we tested whether agonistic anti-CD40 antibody, administered at the time of HTx and CoB/DSC, could prevent the induction of B cell tolerance (Figure 5C). Consistent with comparable expression of CD40 in naive and tolerant mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E), agonistic anti-CD40 induced allograft rejection and DSA production (Supplemental Figure 6), and prevented the development of B cell tolerance. Thus, the absence of direct CD40 signaling in APCs and/or alloreactive B cells is critical for inducing B cell tolerance.

To test if another mode of costimulation blockade could induce B cell dysfunction, B6 recipients received CTLA-4Ig (on days 0, 2, 4, and 7) to induce HTx tolerance. We chose CTLA-4Ig because belatacept, a high-affinity mutant of human CTLA-4Ig, is approved for preventing rejection in kidney transplant patients (22). At 30 days or more after HTx and CTLA-4Ig, B cells were transferred into immunized MD4 hosts. Mice receiving B cells from CTLA-4Ig–treated recipients produced significantly less DSA-IgG compared with those receiving naive B cells (Figure 5D). Thus, CTLA-4Ig also induced alloreactive B cell tolerance.

We next assessed the kinetics of B cell tolerance induction, where B cells from tolerant recipients were harvested on days 7, 14, 35, and >60 after HTx, and then AdTr into immunized MD4 hosts. By day 7 after HTx, B cells already exhibited partially dysfunctional properties and produced less DSA-IgG compared with naive B cells; by day 14 after HTx, B/c-specific B cells were comparably dysfunctional as B cells from day 35 and >60 after HTx (Figure 5, A and E). Finally, we show that the presence of allograft reinforced the tolerance-inducing regimen, as B cells from mice that received anti-CD154/DSC without B/c HTx produced significantly more anti-B/c IgG in MD4 hosts, compared with B cells from HTx-tolerant mice (Figure 5F). These data suggest a rapid induction, and a contribution of the allograft, to the induction and/or maintenance of B cell tolerance.

Tolerant B cells suppress naive B cell responses in a donor-specific manner. In some experimental scenarios, B cells can escape their anergic state if they are recruited into established GC responses (23). To test this possibility, we AdTr an equal mixture of naive and tolerant B cells (2 × 107 naive + 2 × 107 tolerant B cells/mouse) into immunized MD4 mice (Figure 6A). In this experiment, serum anti-B/c IgG was not restored by the presence of graft-specific naive B cells (Figure 6B). In fact, the observation that serum anti-B/c IgG was not equal to naive B cell transfers alone raised the unexpected possibility that tolerant B cells dominantly inhibited naive B cell responses to B/c DSCs. This inhibition was donor-specific, as MD4 recipients receiving co-AdTr of naive and tolerant B cells and immunized with C3H DSCs produced significantly more anti-C3H IgG compared with mice receiving only naive or tolerant B cells (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Donor-specific tolerant B cells suppress naive B cell responses in a donor-specific manner. (A) Experimental design. Enriched naive B (N-B) or tolerant B (Tol-B) cells (2 × 107 each), or cotransfer of N-B and Tol-B cells (2 × 107 N-B + 2 × 107 Tol-B cells/mouse) together with 1 × 103 purified TCR75 T cells and 5 × 106 purified B6 T cells into MD4 recipients and then immunized with B/c or C3H DSCs the following day. (B and C) Normalized MFI of (B) anti-B/c (αB/c) IgG or (C) αC3H IgG, measured on day 21 (D21; filled symbols) and D30 (half-filled symbols). n = 10–13/group. (D) Experimental design. Enriched N-B or Tol-B cells (2 × 107 each) from donor CD45.2/IgH b mice were transferred into recipients CD45.1/IgH a and were immunized with 2 × 107 B/c or C3H DSCs. (E–G) Normalized MFI of αB/c (E) total IgG, (F) IgG2c produced by AdTr B cells, and (G) IgG1 produced by host B cells. n = 10–14/group. (H–J) Normalized MFI of αC3H (H) total IgG, (I) IgG2c from AdTr B cells, and (J) IgG1 produced by host B cells. n = 6–7/group. (K) Experimental design. Enriched N-B or Tol-B cells (2 × 107 each) from donor CD45.2/IgH b mice were transferred into recipients CD45.1/IgH a that received F1 heart graft the following day. (L) αF1 IgG2c from AdTr B cells or (M) αF1 IgG1 from host B cells. n = 5–7/group. MFIs were normalized to MD4 or congenic mice that received N-B cells without B/c or C3H DSCs or F1 HTx. Data are pooled from 2 or more independent experiments. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

To confirm the suppressive ability of tolerant B cells, we developed a different AdTr model in which congenic (CD45.1, Igh a ) mice were hosts for AdTr B cells isolated from naive or tolerant B6 mice (CD45.2, Igh b ). Host alloreactive B cells express an Ig allotype distinct from that of transferred tolerant B cells, enabling us to separate IgG1 produced by host B cells from IgG2c produced by the AdTr B cells (quantification of IgG subclasses is limited to available allotype-specific reagents). Following AdTr of B cells (2 × 107/mouse) into congenic hosts and immunization (Figure 6D), anti-B/c was quantified on days 14 and 21 after immunization. In this environment of intact alloreactive T and B cell repertoires, recipients of tolerant B cells produced significantly less total anti-B/c IgG compared with recipients of naive B cells (Figure 6E). Furthermore, tolerant AdTr B cells did not recover their ability to produce anti-B/c IgG2c, but instead inhibited anti-B/c IgG1 production by naive host B cells (Figure 6, F and G). Finally, we show that the suppression of antibody production was donor specific, as recipients of tolerant or naive B cells, when challenged with C3H splenocytes, produced comparable anti-C3H IgG (Figure 6, H–J), consistent with the MD4 experiments above.

Finally, to test the robustness of B cell suppression, congenic mice that received AdTr naive or tolerant B cells received an allogeneic F1(B/c × B6) HTx (instead of DSC immunization). In the absence of immunosuppression, HTx allografts were rejected in 10 to 12 days (data not shown), but the AdTr B cells remained unable to produce F1-specific IgG2c and suppressed anti-B/c IgG1 production by endogenous naive host B cells (Figure 6, K–M). Taken together, our data demonstrate that tolerant donor-specific B cells were arrested in their ability to differentiate into GC cells, and unexpectedly, exhibited a remarkably robust ability to suppress alloantibody production by naive donor-specific B cells, but not B cells with third-party specificity.

Tolerant B cells inhibit naive donor-specific B cell GC responses without inhibiting donor-specific Tfh responses. To assess the mechanism of tolerant B cell–mediated suppression of naive donor-specific B cells in congenic hosts, we examined their proliferation using Ki-67 expression, and their differentiation into Fas+GL7+ GC B cells. The percentage and total number of AdTr and host alloreactive B cells expressing Ki-67 and acquiring the GC phenotype were significantly reduced in congenic hosts receiving tolerant B cells compared with hosts receiving naive B cells (Figure 7, A–H). These observations suggest that tolerant B cells were able to suppress the proliferation of naive host B cells and their differentiation into GC B cells.

Figure 7 Alloreactive tolerant B cells suppress naive B cell proliferation and GC responses, but do not suppress donor-specific Tfh responses. Spleen and lymph nodes (inguinal, axillary, and branchial) were harvested from CD45.1/IgH a recipients receiving donor naive B (N-B) or tolerant B (Tol-B) cells from CD45.2/IgH b immunized with B/c DSCs and analyzed on days 14 to 21 after AdTr. (A) Percentage Ki-67+ donor anti-tetramer (αTet) B cells. (B) Total number of Ki-67+ donor αTet B cells/mouse (mse). (C) Percentage GC+ donor αTet B cells. (D) Total number of GC+ donor αTet B cells/mouse. (E) Percentage Ki-67+ host αTet B cells. (F) Total number of Ki-67+ host αTet B cells/mouse. (G) Percentage GC+ host αTet B cells. (H) Total number of GC+ host αTet B cells/mouse. n = 9–13/group. Data are pooled from more than 2 independent experiments. (I) Percentage pKd:IAb CD4+ T cells. (J) Total number of pKd:IAb CD4+ T cells/mouse. (K) Percentage pKd:IAb CD4+ Tfh cells. (L) Total pKd:IAb CD4+ Tfh cells/mouse. n = 5–8/group. Data are pooled from 2 or more independent experiments. (M) Experimental design. Enriched B cells (2 × 107) isolated from naive or Tol mice were transferred into MD4 hosts, followed by immunization with F1(C3H × B/c) DSCs. DSA-IgG was collected on day 14 after AdTr. (N and O) Normalized MFI of (N) αB/c IgG and (O) αC3H IgG produced by AdTr N-B or Tol-B cells. n = 5/group. MFIs were normalized to MD4 mice that received N-B cells without F1(C3H × B/c) DSCs. Data are pooled from 2 or more independent experiments and are presented as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test.

To test if donor-specific B cell suppression is mediated through the inhibition of donor-specific T cell responses and Tfh differentiation, we used pKd:I-Ab tetramers to identify endogenous CD4+ T cells with indirect specificity for donor-derived H-2Kd 54–68 peptide presented on host I-Ab (24). Importantly these pKd:I-Ab–positive T cells can engage in a cognate manner with anti-Kd B cells. On days 14 to 21 after immunization, the percentages and total numbers of pKd:I-Ab CD4+ T cells, including those that were CXCR5+PD-1+, in recipients of naive or tolerant B cells were not significantly different (Figure 7, I–L). Thus, tolerant B cell–mediated suppression is not dependent on the inhibition of donor-specific Tfh cell accumulation; therefore, suppression by tolerant B cells appears to be distinct from classical Bregs that regulate T cell responses (25–28). Indeed, phenotypic analysis of donor-specific B cells from tolerant compared with naive mice revealed no enrichment of markers associated with transitional B cells (CD93, T1, T2, and T3), or Bregs (CD5/CD1d, Tim-1, and IL-10) (Supplemental Figure 7 and refs. 25, 26, 29).

A feature of transplantation tolerance is linked suppression, which is defined as the ability of CD4+ T cells tolerant to donor antigens to suppress T cells specific for third-party antigens, if they are presented on the same APCs presenting donor antigens (30, 31). To test whether B cell tolerance exhibited linked suppression, MD4 hosts of AdTr tolerant or naive B cells were challenged with F1(B/c × C3H) DSCs (Figure 7M). As expected, anti-B/c IgG responses by tolerant B cells were significantly inhibited compared with responses by naive B cells; however, the anti-C3H IgG responses were comparable (Figure 7, N and O). Therefore, tolerant B cells can mediate donor-specific, but not linked, B cell–to–B cell suppression.