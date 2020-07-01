Commentary 10.1172/JCI138122

The contribution of B cells to transplantation tolerance

Luis Graca

Instituto de Medicina Molecular, Faculdade de Medicina, Universidade de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal.

Address correspondence to: Luis Graca, Instituto de Medicina Molecular, Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Lisboa, Avenida Egas Moniz, 1649-028 Lisboa, Portugal. Phone: 351.21.796.7624; Email: lgraca@medicina.ulisboa.pt.

First published May 26, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 7 on July 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(7):3406–3408. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI138122.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published May 26, 2020 - Version history

Since it was shown in the early 1950s that it is possible to induce transplantation tolerance in neonates, immune tolerance strategies have been actively pursued. It was found that T cells play a critical role in graft rejection, but can also be major players in mediating transplantation tolerance. Consequently, many experimental systems focused on T cells, often with a complete exclusion of B cells from in vivo animal models. It is now becoming clear that in addition to T cells, B cells can mediate graft rejection and transplantation tolerance. In this issue of the JCI, Khiew et al. investigated the contribution of alloreactive B cells to transplantation tolerance using a mouse cardiac transplantation model. The authors revealed a distinct tolerant B cell phenotype possessing the ability to suppress naive B cells. These data lead to a better understanding of B cell contributions to transplantation tolerance, and may inform the development of future immune tolerance protocols.

