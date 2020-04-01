Pancreatic triglyceride lipase mediates lipotoxic systemic inflammation

During human acute pancreatitis, unlike diverticulitis, PNLIP accumulates in visceral adipose tissue and may hydrolyze it. Because both acute pancreatitis and acute diverticulitis have a sudden onset, involve visceral fat, and occur in a similar demographic but have very different outcomes, we first aimed to understand why visceral adipose tissue involvement during acute pancreatitis can worsen it, unlike diverticulitis. For this we compared the fat necrosis of acute pancreatitis to that of diverticulitis. An example of the CT appearance of visceral adipose tissue involvement at the time of diagnosing acute diverticulitis or acute pancreatitis is shown in Figure 1, A–D. The day from disease onset is mentioned below the images. Although both diseases had visceral adipose tissue involvement around the colon and pancreas, respectively (yellow outline Figure 1, A–D), this increased in size over time during acute pancreatitis (Figure 1, B–D). Patients with acute pancreatitis had a higher prevalence of organ failure than those with acute diverticulitis (5 of 8 vs. 0 of 8, P = 0.03) despite being younger (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132767DS1). The interval from the onset of disease to the time of surgery averaged 2 months in both cases (Supplemental Figure 1). We then analyzed the visceral fat samples removed at the time of surgery for these diseases. Uninvolved fat was not tested.

Figure 1 Comparison of biochemical parameters, histology of acute pancreatitis and diverticulitis in humans. Cross-sectional CT scan images on the first day of acute diverticulitis (A) or acute pancreatitis (B–D) with fat stranding of visceral adipose tissue (yellow outline) around the colon (C), or the pancreas (P). Images in B–D show progression of visceral fat involvement (yellow line) on the different days after onset of pancreatitis mentioned at the bottom. (E) A representative example of a serial section of human tissue stained for myeloperoxidase during acute diverticulitis showing the colon on the right and lower edges of section. (E–K) Acute diverticulitis (E–H) and acute pancreatitis (I–K) stained with H&E (F and I), calcium stained with von Kossa (G and J), and IHC for PNLIP (H and K) are also shown. Higher-magnification views of the insets are shown below. Note von Kossa– and PNLIP-positive areas overlap (arrows) in areas of fat necrosis (FN), but not normal fat (green outline). Also note positive von Kossa staining in necrosed pancreas (Panc), which has loss of cell outlines (above the dotted red line). This localizes the saponified NEFAs in the necrosed pancreas. Scale bars: 500 μm (E–H) and 200 μm (I–K). (L) Thin layer chromatography comparing the relative amount of NEFAs and TG in samples from patients with acute pancreatitis or diverticulitis. Amylase (M), lipase (N), and trypsin (O) activities measured in these samples. Error bars represent SEM. (P) Western blot images comparing detectable ATGL and perilipin 1 (Peri-1), and adiponectin (Adipo) bands in these samples.

Histologically, acute diverticulitis showed intense adipose tissue acute inflammation with myeloperoxidase-positive infiltrate (Figure 1E). However, the adipocytes appeared normal (Figure 1F) and stained negative for calcium (no black staining in von Kossa; Figure 1G) and PNLIP (Figure 1H). On a 0–3 scale, a blinded pathologist scored these 0 and 0-1, respectively, in diverticulitis (Table 1). Fat necrosis during acute pancreatitis bordered pancreatic necrosis and appeared chalky pink on hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining (Figure 1I), as shown previously (14, 43). The necrosed adipocytes, unlike normal ones (green outline), stained positive for calcium (black stain, black arrows in Figure 1J, scored as 3 out of 3), consistent with saponified NEFAs in the necrotic fat (14, 43). Serial sections scored 3 out of 3 for PNLIP (brown arrows in brown areas (Figure 1K) in von Kossa–positive areas, unlike the fat in diverticulitis. Thus, there was histologic evidence of PNLIP leakage from the inflamed pancreas into necrotic fat (Figure 1K) unlike during diverticulitis (Figure 1, F–H). This has been noted previously in human (44–46) and experimental pancreatitis (47–49).

Table 1 von Kossa and PNLIP positivity scores

On thin layer chromatography, the involved fat in acute diverticulitis remained predominantly triglyceride (Figure 1L), but was hydrolyzed to NEFAs in acute pancreatitis, with NEFA concentrations of 3.5 ± 2.9 mM. Similar to previous reports (14), oleic acid (OA, C18:1) was the principal NEFA, comprising 38% ± 10%. The fat in acute pancreatitis contained higher activity of pancreatic lipase, amylase, and trypsin compared with diverticulitis (Figure 1, M–O). Interestingly, on Western blotting, there was no detectable ATGL or perilipin 1 protein in the necrotic fat, while these proteins were present in diverticulitis (Figure 1P). Adiponectin was used as a marker for adipocytes and was present in both pancreatitis and diverticulitis. This result suggested that acute pancreatitis caused leakage of pancreatic hydrolases into the visceral adipose tissue, which degraded proteins and triglycerides normally present in visceral adipose tissue. Such leakage has previously been shown in human pancreatitis (44–46) and experimental pancreatitis (47–49). Overall, these findings support the need to verify that visceral adipose tissue could undergo lipolysis independently of ATGL, and to understand the mechanisms underlying this lipolysis that results in organ failure.

Pancreatic lipase hydrolyzes visceral adipose tissue causing fat necrosis, organ failure, and worsening inflammation. We went on to investigate whether a nonadipocyte lipase can cause visceral adipose tissue necrosis and organ failure. For this we first injected pancreatic lipase extracted from pigs (50) into the fat pads of ob/ob mice alone or along with the lipase inhibitor orlistat. Lipase injection dramatically reduced survival over 24 hours (Figure 2A). Grossly, fat necrosis was seen as round white deposits all over the visceral fat of the lipase-treated mice, which was prevented by orlistat (Figure 2B). The lipase injection also increased fat pad pancreatic lipase activity (Figure 2C), and hydrolyzed adipocyte triglycerides into to NEFAs (Figure 2D). This lipolysis resulted in a 66 ± 44-fold increase in various long-chain NEFAs in visceral fat, with OA (C18:1) being the main one (84 ± 44-fold, Figure 2E). All these changes were prevented by orlistat. This lipolysis also resulted in a large increase in serum cytokines IL-6, MCP-1, and TNF-α (Figure 2, F–H) and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) elevation signifying renal injury (Figure 2I), which were measured at the time of euthanasia. These increases were prevented or reduced by orlistat (Figure 2, F–I). Additionally, lipolysis caused a large drop in rectal temperature and carotid pulse distension, implying hypothermia and shock (Figure 2, J and K), which are a part of the severe systemic inflammatory response syndrome. These parameters, which were measured 12–16 hours after injection and before euthanasia was initiated, were also normalized by lipase inhibition.

Figure 2 Effect of visceral fat lipolysis by pancreatic lipase injection in ob/ob mice without pancreatitis. (A) Survival curves of the mice given lipase alone (red) or lipase along with the lipase inhibitor orlistat (Lipase+orli; black line). (B) Gross appearance of the pancreas (yellow oval) and visceral fat (yellow rectangle) in situ at the time of necropsy. (C) Pancreatic lipase activity in the gonadal fat pads of these mice at the time of necropsy. (D) Thin layer chromatography comparing the relative amount of NEFAs and triglyceride in these fat pads. STD., standards; TG, glyceryl trioleate (triglyceride standard); NEFA; oleic acid, a NEFA standard. (E) Individual NEFA concentrations in the fat pads of the mice as measured by gas chromatography. (F–H) Serum cytokines at the time of necropsy in controls (Con) and other groups mentioned below the respective bars. (I) Serum BUN measured at the time of necropsy, and rectal temperature (J) and carotid pulse distention (pulse dist.) (K) measured in the lipase-treated group at the last monitoring time before necropsy (12–16 hours after first injection) or in the orlistat group after 24 hours, and just before elective euthanasia. #P < 0.05, indicates significant increase over untreated controls; *P < 0.05, indicates a significant difference between the lipase and Lipase+orli. groups. Significance determined by Mann-Whitney test. Error bars represent SD. There were 7 mice per group.

Because NEFA generation immediately follows lipolysis, we went on to test whether NEFA alone could result in an inflammatory response and organ failure. Noting that OA (C18:1) comprises a high proportion of NEFA in both human pancreatic necrosis collections and fat necrosis in mice, we studied the effect of administering OA to lean (CD-1) mice. OA (0.3% body weight), when given intraperitoneally to simulate visceral fat necrosis, increased serum OA concentrations (311 ± 103 μM vs. 132 ± 53 μM in controls, P < 0.003; Figure 3A). OA-treated mice became progressively less active, requiring euthanasia at 48 ± 13 hours. At this time there was a large increase noted in serum cytokines IL-6, MCP-1, and TNF-α (Figure 3, B–D) and BUN (Figure 3E) in the OA-treated group versus controls. Prior to euthanasia the OA-treated mice were in shock and hypothermic (Figure 3, F and G). OA treatment increased TUNEL-positive cells in the lung from 0.2% ± 0.1% to 2.7% ± 1.4% (P < 0.001, Figure 3H), similar to acute respiratory distress syndrome in rodents (24) and humans (51).

Figure 3 Relevance of oleic acid to systemic injury in mice and during human severe pancreatitis. (A–E) Blood levels of serum oleic acid (OA) (A), IL-6 (B), MCP-1 (C), TNF-α (D), and BUN (E) in the control (Con) and OA-treated groups of mice at the time of euthanasia. (F) Carotid pulse distention and (G) rectal temperatures prior to euthanasia of these mice. (H) Representative images from lung histologic sections stained by TUNEL (green) with nuclei stained red. Arrows point to the positive-staining nuclei. Scale bars: 250 μm. There were 8 mice in each group. (I) Serum OA levels in the control patient group (Con Pts.) and severe acute pancreatitis (SAP) patients from the PROOF cohort. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test. Error bars represent SD.

To test the clinical relevance of our findings with OA in a blinded fashion, OA concentrations were measured in a separate cohort of patients at the University of Pittsburgh (detailed in Table 2). Some of these had severe acute pancreatitis, which is characterized by the presence of organ failure for more than 48 hours (52). OA levels in severe acute pancreatitis patients (n = 15) were significantly higher versus normal controls (n = 15) who were demographically similar (Figure 3I). OA levels in patients were similar to the levels noted in OA-treated and control CD-1 mice (Figure 3A).

Table 2 Demographics and organ failure status of patients

Cumulatively, these results show that during acute pancreatitis, unlike diverticulitis, pancreatic lipase can hydrolyze visceral adipose tissue and generate NEFAs, which cause multisystem organ failure independently of intrapancreatic phenomena. We further validated these findings using the standard caerulein acute pancreatitis model in lean and obese (ob/ob) mice. In ob/ob mice, fat necrosis was first noted at 12 hours near the pancreas (Supplemental Figure 2A, red rectangles). This increased in amount and distance from the pancreas over time and appeared similar to what was noted after lipase injection (Figure 2B). Increased PNLIP and PNLIPRP2 were noted in the fat by 6 hours (Supplemental Figure 2B), and reduced amounts of ATGL and perilipin 1 (Supplemental Figure 2K) were noted after 12 hours, which correlated with an increase in pancreatic enzymes like trypsin and amylase in the necrotic fat (Supplemental Figure 2L). Trypsin has been previously shown to hydrolyze ATGL (53). Circulating amylase and lipase activity, which are markers of ongoing acute pancreatitis, were similarly elevated during acute pancreatitis (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) in ob/ob and lean C57BL/6J mice. However, unlike lean mice (body fat 2.8 ± 0.2 g vs. 17.1 ± 1.8 g) that developed little or no fat necrosis and organ failure (Supplemental Figure 3), serum NEFAs increased in ob/ob mice (Supplemental Figure 2E) in parallel with serum IL-6, MCP-1, TNF-α, BUN, and reduced survival (Supplemental Figure 2, F–J).

To understand how pancreatic lipases enter adipocytes, we exposed 3T3-LI cells to PNLIP-mCherry in the presence of phospholipase A2, several isoforms of which are involved in acute pancreatitis (54–56). This allowed the entry of PNLIP into the adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 4A). Similarly, PNLIPRP2, which has a phospholipase-like activity (27), allowed the entry of a live/dead marker into these cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). The injurious role of PNLIPRP2 (unlike its inactive S148G mutant or PNLIP) was supported by its expression in HEK293 cells causing a significant increase in LDH leakage versus PNLIP (Supplemental Figure 4C). Lastly, exposure of 3T3-L1 adipocytes to linoleic acid (LA), previously shown to be present at approximately 2 mM in acute pancreatitis collections, also injured adipocytes, leading to entry of PNLIP into the cells (Supplemental Figure 4D). Thus, pancreatic enzymes including lipases, which may leak from a disrupted duct (57, 58) or basolaterally during human (44–46) and experimental pancreatitis (47–49), can enter the surrounding visceral adipocytes in multiple ways and cause organ failure. Therefore, we went on to identify the relative contribution of pancreatic lipases versus ATGL to acute pancreatitis–associated fat necrosis, and consequent pancreatic acinar necrosis, the source of pancreatic lipase leakage.

Pharmacological inhibition or genetic deletion of ATGL is not sufficient to prevent adipocyte-induced lipotoxic acinar injury. As previously shown, NEFAs injure pancreatic acini (14, 59) and other cell types such as the kidney cell line HEK293 (40). To initially identify the lipase(s) mediating the cell injury resulting from fat necrosis, we used a previously described method (14, 43). Using this method, we cocultured wild-type (WT) adipocytes and pancreatic acini alone or in the presence of Atglistatin (50 μM), the ATGL-specific inhibitor (35) that does not inhibit pancreatic lipases, or the generic lipase inhibitor orlistat (50 μM) (Figure 4, A–D). As previously shown (14, 43), during coculture these were separated by a 3-μm pore size mesh (Figure 4A). This system, therefore, allows the macromolecules released from one cell type to interact with the other cell type, thus simulating the leakage of pancreatic lipases into adipose tissue noted previously during human (44–46) and mouse acute pancreatitis (14, 43). This model is relevant to the current study (Figure 1, Figure 2, and Supplemental Figures 2–4) because it allows the leaked pancreatic enzymes access to adipocytes and their triglycerides in the lower chamber (Figure 4A), and conversely allows glycerol and NEFAs from adipocytes access to acini in the upper chamber, where these molecules can be measured. Injury to acini (or its prevention thereby) can thus be measured by staining the acini in the upper chamber with a live/dead marker such as trypan blue or propidium iodide, as shown previously (14, 43).

Figure 4 Comparison of the effects of pharmacologic or genetic inhibition of ATGL or PNLIP on adipocyte-induced acinar injury. (A) Schematic showing the setup of the pancreatic acini/adipocyte coculture experiment using a Transwell system with a 3-μm mesh separating the acini from the adipocytes. (B–E) Effect of the generic lipase inhibitor orlistat (50 μM) and the ATGL-specific inhibitor Atglistatin (50 μM) on the pancreatic lipase activity in the medium (B), glycerol generation in the medium (C), and propidium iodide (PI) uptake (D) and trypan blue staining (E) of pancreatic acini at the end of 6 hours of coculture. (F) Activity of pancreatic lipase and amylase in the media from acini of WT or PNLIP-KO mice. Effect of coculturing acini from WT and PNLIP-KO mice with WT adipocytes on glycerol generation (G), propidium iodide uptake (H), and trypan blue staining (I) of acini at the end of 6 hours of coculture. Effect of culturing WT acini alone, with WT adipocytes or ATGL-KO adipocytes (with and without 50 μM orlistat [orli]) on the measurable pancreatic lipase activity in the medium (J), glycerol concentration in the medium (K), propidium iodide uptake (L), and trypan blue staining (M) by the acini. Original magnification, ×10 (E, I, and M). Each experiment was performed 3–7 times separately. Each symbol represents a different experiment. *P < 0.05 by ANOVA, indicating a significant change compared with other conditions in the group. †P < 0.05 by Student’s t test, indicating a significant and selective reduction with orlistat (but not Atglistatin or deletion of ATGL as may be relevant to the experimental design). Error bars represent SEM.

We initially noted that the generic lipase inhibitor orlistat inhibited pancreatic lipase activity, and reduced the lipolytic generation of glycerol and consequent lipotoxic necrosis of acini (14), as measured by their uptake of propidium iodide and trypan blue (Figure 4, B–E). Atglistatin, however, did not inhibit these phenomena despite potent inhibition of isoproterenol induced lipolysis (Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, the medium in which PNLIP-KO acini were suspended had reduced pancreatic lipase compared with medium from WT acini, whereas amylase activity in the 2 media was similar (Figure 4F). Coculture of PNLIP-KO acini with WT adipocytes reduced glycerol generation, propidium iodide uptake, and trypan blue staining (Figure 4, G–I). Although adipocytes from ATGL-KO acini did have reduced lipolytic response to isoproterenol (Supplemental Figure 5), as previously shown (30), coculture of adipocytes from ATGL-KO mice with WT acini caused no reduction in pancreatic lipase activity, glycerol generation, or protection from acinar necrosis (Figure 4, J–M). These data suggest that PNLIP, rather than ATGL, mediates the unregulated lipolysis of adipocyte triglycerides, the subsequent NEFA release, and lipotoxic cell injury (14, 43). These findings, along with (a) in vivo evidence that visceral fat necrosis is mediated by pancreatic lipases (Figure 2) and contains PNLIP, PNLIPRP2, but less ATGL (Figure 1, I, J, N, and P, and Supplemental Figure 2B); and results showing that (b) visceral fat necrosis generates NEFAs (Figure 1L and Figure 2, D and E); (c) NEFAs cause organ failure (Figure 3, A–H); and (d) NEFAs are increased in the sera (Figure 3I) and pancreatic collections of patients with severe acute pancreatitis (14, 20, 60), but not diverticulitis (Figure 1L) in whom organ failure is rare, led us to compare the role of pancreatic lipases and ATGL in mediating the organ failure of severe acute pancreatitis in vivo.

PNLIP (but not PNLIPRP2) mediates lipotoxic NEFA generation without affecting lipotoxic NEFA signaling. We first chose to identify the pancreatic lipase to be targeted. Pancreatic necrosis collections are enriched in NEFAs with 16 or more carbons such as OA and LA (14, 34, 60). Triglycerides esterified to these long-chain fatty acids serve as poor substrates for the bile salt–dependent CEL (38–40). Thus, we focused our attention on PNLIP (black/white/gray) and PNLIPRP2 (burgundy/brownish green) by comparing their relative contributions in lipolytic release of lipotoxic mediators relevant to acute pancreatitis (Figure 5). At equimolar amounts, both enzymes from mice, similar to the human forms (40), were effective in hydrolyzing the triglyceride of LAs, i.e., glyceryl trilinoleate (GTL) (Figure 5, A and B). The lipase activity in pancreatic homogenates of PNLIP-KO mice, however, was only 10% of the WT mice (Figure 5C), in contrast to the activity in homogenates of PNLIPRP2-WT and -KO mice, which were similar. Consistent with this finding, PNLIPRP2-WT and -KO acini had similar glycerol generations and injury (LDH leakage) after 2 hours of incubation with 300 μM GTL (Figure 5, D and E). PNLIP-KO acini, however, generated less glycerol and caused less injury than WT acini (Figure 5, F and G) despite being equally susceptible to the direct lipotoxic effect of LA (600 μM). Real-time analysis of mitochondrial depolarization and cytosolic calcium increase (Figure 5, H and I) revealed PNLIP-KO acini to have a blunted response to GTL, while responding similarly to LA. These protective effects were not due to a generic decrease in exocrine enzyme release by the cells because only the lipase activity, but not amylase activity, was reduced in the medium of the PNLIP-KO acini, resulting in a reduced NEFA generation (Figure 5, J–L). Thus, the protection in PNLIP-KO acini is conferred by reducing triglyceride lipolysis and not by interference with the lipotoxic mechanisms of NEFAs. We next sought to compare the role of PNLIP versus ATGL in severe acute pancreatitis–associated fat necrosis using obese ATGL-KO or obese PNLIP-KO mice.

Figure 5 Comparison of lipolysis by PNLIP and PNLIPRP2, and their roles in acinar injury due to triglyceride lipolysis or direct fatty acid lipotoxicity. NEFA and glycerol generation from hydrolysis of glyceryl trilinoleate (GTL, 300 μM) by recombinant murine PNLIP (A) and PNLIPRP2 (B), each at 1 μg/mL. The y axis is labeled 100% lipolysis, signifying complete lipolysis of the added GTL (300 μM) generating 300 μM glycerol or 900 μM fatty acid. (C) Comparison of pancreatic lipase activity/tissue weight in homogenates of PNLIP-KO (gray) or PNLIPRP2-KO (brownish green) mice versus their WT litter mates (white and burgundy, respectively). Bar graphs showing the effect of incubating acini from WT mice or PNLIPRP2-KO mice on glycerol concentrations (D and F) and LDH leakage (E and G) in the medium. CON indicates under control state without added GTL, and GTL indicates after incubating with 300 μM GTL for 2 hours. LA indicates 600 μM linoleic acid. (H–L) Representative graphs comparing mitochondrial depolarization using JC-1 (H) and cytosolic calcium increase using Fura-2 AM (I) in WT and PNLIP-KO acini, and the lipase release (J), amylase release (K), and NEFAs present (L) at the end of the 15-minute incubation in the medium of the respective cuvettes. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test. Each experiment was performed 3–5 times separately. Error bars represent SEM.

Deficiency of PNLIP, but not ATGL, prevents visceral adipose tissue lipolysis during severe acute pancreatitis and improves outcomes. To confirm homogeneity between different animal groups, we first compared the body weight, adipose weight, and fatty acid composition of the gonadal fat pads (that become necrotic) of ob/ob ATGL-KO and ob/ob PNLIP-KO mice and their ob/ob littermates (Figure 6, A and B). These parameters were similar in all 3 groups. Similarly, the increase in pancreatic edema (measured as percentage water weight/tissue wet weight) and circulating amylase 24 hours after induction of pancreatitis were similar in all 3 groups (Figure 6, C and D). These results indicate that all groups had a similar susceptibility to acute pancreatitis. The PNLIP-KO group, however, had lower circulating pancreatic lipase levels at baseline and throughout the course of acute pancreatitis (Figure 6E). During acute pancreatitis, ob/ob mice and ob/ob ATGL-KO mice developed comparable fat necrosis involving about one-third of the fat in and around the pancreas (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). The pancreas adjacent to the fat necrosis was also similarly necrosed (referred to as perifat acinar necrosis [PFAN]; yellow rectangles in Figure 6F), contributing to half the acinar necrosis. These findings are morphologically similar to human acute pancreatitis (Figure 1, I–K) and supported by previous studies in humans (14, 43). Obese PNLIP-KO mice, however, had dramatically reduced fat necrosis, PFAN, and total necrosis (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figures 6 and 7). These results are supported by findings of the triglyceride in fat pads of the PNLIP-KO mice being unhydrolyzed (Supplemental Figure 8A). Instead, by the fifth day of pancreatitis, when these mice were electively sacrificed, they had developed acinar-ductal metaplasia involving about half the pancreas and extensive fibrosis (Supplemental Figures 8B and 9), consistent with sustained caerulein pancreatitis, which can progress to chronic pancreatitis (61, 62). These findings suggested that genetic deletion of PNLIP does not affect the induction of acute pancreatitis by caerulein but rather influences the progression via protection from fat necrosis.

Figure 6 Parameters of obesity and caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis in genetically obese littermate (ob/ob; black) mice, ob/ob mice with genetically deleted ATGL (ATGL-KO; blue), or ob/ob mice with genetically deleted PNILP (PNLIP-KO; gray). (A) Body weight and total fat content of the mice at baseline. (B) NEFAs composing visceral triglyceride (TG). (C) Pancreatic edema (percentage water content in wet weight of the pancreas), in control mice (CON) and those with acute pancreatitis (AP). Serum amylase (D) and lipase (E) levels at baseline, 24 hours after pancreatitis and after euthanasia in the 3 strains of mice. (F) H&E staining of pancreas and surrounding fat. Note the presence of fat necrosis (FN) in the ob/ob and ob/ob ATGL-KO mice with acute pancreatitis. This is adjacent to the pancreas, which is severely damaged (peri-fat acinar necrosis; PFAN, shown in dashed yellow rectangles). The non-necrosed fat is listed as “fat.” Dashed yellow oval in the ob/ob PNLIP-KO mouse panel highlights the dilated lumens of the acini (acinar-ductal metaplasia), consistent with the chronic caerulein hyperstimulation over the 5 days. Scale bars: 75 μm. (G) Box plots comparing the areas of pancreatic necrosis, fat necrosis, PFAN, and acinar ductal metaplasia in the 3 groups with pancreatitis. Box plots depict mean (dashed line), median (solid line), 25th and 75th percentiles (2 boxes), 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers), and outliers (dots). (J) Kidney TUNEL staining (brown nuclei, arrows highlight some) of the various groups. *P < 0.05, indicates a significant increase over controls or baseline from the same genetic group without pancreatitis by ANOVA. #P < 0.05, indicates a significant difference in the PNLIP-KO mice versus other genetic background littermate mice in the same group of pancreatitis by ANOVA. Each group had 8–10 mice.

In contrast to PNLIP, the lack of ATGL’s role in lipolytic fat necrosis during acute pancreatitis was further supported by the ob/ob ATGL-KO mice having grossly visible visceral fat necrosis similar to the ob/ob mice (Figure 7A) with pancreatitis. ATGL-KO mice had a similar increase in pancreatic lipase activity (Figure 7B) and PNLIP (Figure 7C) in the visceral fat by Western blotting, along with an increase in serum C18:1 (OA) levels (Figure 7D), unlike ob/ob PNLIP-KO mice with acute pancreatitis. Interestingly, the serum C18:1 (OA) levels in ob/ob mice with pancreatitis (276 ± 60 μM) and ATGL-KO mice with pancreatitis (296 ± 92 μM) were similar to those noted in humans with severe acute pancreatitis (Figure 3I) and CD-1 mice administered OA (Figure 3A). ATGL-KO mouse pancreatitis also had a pattern of proinflammatory cytokine mRNA expression in visceral adipose tissue and serum similar to the ob/ob mice with pancreatitis (Figure 7, E–H). Similarly, systemic injury reflected by elevated BUN, kidney, and lung TUNEL positivity, shock (noted as a drop in carotid artery pulse distension), and/or hypothermia were equally severe in the ob/ob and ob/ob ATGL-KO mice with acute pancreatitis (Figure 7, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 10). This was unlike in the ob/ob PNLIP-KO mice, whose parameters for organ failure, even at the end of the study, were no different from control mice without acute pancreatitis and which had a 100% survival rate (Figure 7M).

Figure 7 Inflammation and severity in ob/ob PNLIP-KO (gray), ob/ob littermates (black), and ob/ob ATGL-KO (blue) mice with caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis (CER AP). (A) Peritoneal cavity of controls and during pancreatitis. Black rectangle shows the pancreas, and adjacent kidney (K), perinephric fat. Note pancreas (P) (magnified view of inset in lower panel) is edematous, lobulated in pancreatitis. Arrows highlight fat necrosis around the kidneys, which is lacking in PNLIP-KO mice. (B) Pancreatic lipase activity in the gonadal fat pads. (C) Western blot of visceral adipose for ATGL with GAPDH as a loading control (same gel, noncontiguous) and a contemporaneously run gel for PNLIP with a vinculin loading control (same gel, noncontiguous). Dotted lines depict splicing junctions. (D) Serum NEFAs in pancreatitis and controls (white bar). (E) mRNA levels of cytokines in the visceral adipose tissue from mice with pancreatitis showing differences in the levels versus control mice without pancreatitis. Serum (Sr.) IL-6 (F), TNF-α (G), MCP-1 (H), and BUN (I) in the various groups. *P < 0.05 versus controls without pancreatitis by ANOVA. Box plots depict mean (dashed line), median (solid line), 25th and 75th percentiles (2 boxes), 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers), and outliers (dots). (J) Kidney TUNEL staining (brown nuclei, arrows highlight some) of the various groups. Note the increase in the ob/ob and ob/ob ATGL-KO mice with pancreatitis. Scale bars: 100 μm. Trends of the carotid pulse distension (K) to measure shock, rectal temperature (L) to measure organ failure (shown as mean ± SEM), and survival (M) in the various groups. The dashed lines are PNLIP-KO mice with pancreatitis. *P < 0.05 versus other groups by ANOVA. †P < 0.05, indicates a significant reduction in the ob/ob PNLIP-KO group with acute pancreatitis versus the ob/ob group by ANOVA. Each group had 8–10 mice.

We went on to test whether the role of PNLIP was relevant to a mechanistically different acute pancreatitis model using IL-12 and -18 (Supplemental Figure 11), which are cytokines increased in human severe acute pancreatitis (63, 64). All ob/ob mice with acute pancreatitis were moribund by day 4 after induction (Supplemental Figure 11A), as shown previously. The ob/ob PNLIP-KO mice, however, were fully protected over the 5-day course of the study and had nearly normal circulating amylase and lipase (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C) at the time of elective euthanasia. On necropsy, these mice had grossly reduced visceral fat necrosis and no increase in measurable lipase activity in the fat pads (Supplemental Figure 11, D and G). This was verified microscopically and was associated with reduced pancreatic necrosis (Supplemental Figure 11, E and F), even though acinar-ductal metaplasia was increased. The severe visceral adipose tissue necrosis was associated with a large increase in circulating NEFAs, including C18:1, and a severe inflammatory response, both of which were reduced in the PNLIP-KO mice (Supplemental Figure 11, H–K). Additionally, ob/ob PNLIP-KO mice with IL-12– and IL-18–induced acute pancreatitis were protected from renal failure, shock, and hypothermia (Supplemental Figure 11, L–N), all of which occurred in the ob/ob mice prior to them becoming moribund. Therefore, PNLIP lipolytically worsens fat necrosis and acute pancreatitis outcomes in 2 mechanistically distinct acute pancreatitis models.

Deficiency of PNLIP activity does not affect the signaling that leads to the initiation of acute pancreatitis. Because acute pancreatitis is initiated in pancreatic acinar cells (65), we went on to check whether PNLIP affected the induction of acute pancreatitis by comparing the signaling induced by caerulein in the acini of WT and PNLIP-KO mice (gray, Figure 8, A–C). Caerulein acts via the cholecystokinin receptor and at high doses (>10–9 M) relevant to acute pancreatitis, it causes a sustained increase in cytosolic calcium (66, 67). The 2 types of acini showed no difference in the caerulein-induced increase in cytosolic calcium, pattern of exocrine enzyme amylase secretion, or the generation of trypsin (Figure 8, A–C). Thus, the protection seen in the ob/ob PNLIP-KO mice during caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis is not due to interference with the caerulein signaling leading to acute pancreatitis or the function of cells in which acute pancreatitis is initiated. We further went on to study the validity of this in vivo by comparing lean WT and lean PNLIP-KO mice during a short 10-hour course of caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis. Here, the PNLIP-KO mice were not protected from the increase in circulating amylase (Figure 8D), pancreatic edema (measured as percentage water weight/wet weight; Figure 8E), and acinar necrosis (arrows showing diffuse pink cytoplasm and loss of cell outlines, Figure 8F), despite preventing the increase in circulating lipase compared with WT mice (Figure 8G). Consistent with the short course of acute pancreatitis and relative paucity of visceral adipose tissue in lean mice, neither strain had an increase in serum NEFAs, BUN, or loss of thermoregulation with acute pancreatitis (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C). Similarly, during IL-12– and IL-18–induced pancreatitis, PNLIP-KO mice had a similar increase in serum amylase at 24 hours and pancreatic edema versus the WT mice (Figure 8, H and I). However, the increase in circulating lipase was completely prevented in the PNLIP-KO mice (Figure 8J). Again, serum BUN and rectal temperature were similar (Supplemental Figure 12, D and E) between WT and PNLIP-KO mice. Based on these findings, we can conclude that the protection noted in the PNLIP-KO mice is not due to interference with the initiation of acute pancreatitis. Rather, these mice are protected from the lipotoxicity that ensues from excessive visceral adipose tissue lipolysis mediated by the leakage of PNLIP into the visceral adipose tissue (Figure 9), which causes systemic inflammation and organ failure.

Figure 8 Comparison of acinar cell signaling and early events during pancreatitis in PNLIP-KO (gray) versus WT mice (black). (A) Cytosolic calcium increase in response to 100 nM caerulein (arrow) as measured in Fura-2 AM–loaded acini (mean ± SEM of 4 different experiments). (B and C) Comparison of physiologic amylase release into the medium (B) and pathologic conversion of trypsinogen to active trypsin (C) in response to physiologic (1 × 10–10 M) and supraphysiologic (pathologic, 1 × 10–7 M) doses of caerulein. Each symbol represents a separate experiment. (D and E) Circulating (plasma, Pl.) amylase (D) and pancreatic edema expressed as the ratio of the water weight to pancreas wet weight (%) (E). (F) Pancreatic histology showing necrosis (arrows). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Circulating pancreatic lipase levels measured at the end of 10 hours of caerulein-induced acute pancreatitis versus controls. Note similar parameters in the 2 groups, except lipase. (H–J) Circulating amylase (H), pancreatic edema in control mice and at the time of necropsy after IL-12– and IL-18–induced acute pancreatitis (I), and circulating pancreatic lipase (J) levels measured 24 hours after the first IL-12/IL-18 injection. Note similar parameters in the 2 groups, except lipase. Box plots depict mean (dashed line), median (solid line), 25th and 75th percentiles (2 boxes), 10th and 90th percentiles (whiskers), and outliers (dots). *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test versus controls or basal levels. Each group had 8–10 mice.