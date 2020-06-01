B cell–intrinsic TLR9 expression is protective in murine lupus

TLR9 is expressed in B cells, myeloid cells, and DC lineages. Previously, others and we demonstrated that global Tlr9 deficiency results in exacerbated disease in murine lupus. Employing a Cre-lox approach, we set out to determine which hematopoietic cell type(s) mediated this acceleration/exacerbation of disease.

To date, a comprehensive analysis has not shown which cell lineages express TLR9 during autoimmunity, the process of which could alter or induce expression. Therefore, we evaluated TLR9 expression in varying immune cell subsets in nonautoimmune and lupus prone prediseased and diseased MRL/lpr mice at the protein level using a relatively new antibody reagent (28). RNAseq data compiled on ImmGen from nonautoimmune mice suggested transcription of Tlr9 in DC, B cell, and monocyte subsets, but no detectable expression on T cell populations (29). We extended these data at the protein level by intracellular flow cytometry and further delineated TLR9 expression on specific lymphocyte and myeloid subsets (Figure 1). As expected, BALB/c mice had TLR9 expression that correlated with the previously published transcriptional data (29). Given that TLR9 expression may have been altered in the setting of autoimmunity, we aimed to determine if the expression patterns of autoimmune MRL/lpr mice differed from those of either preautoimmune (5-week-old MRL/lpr) or nonautoimmune mice (BALB/c). In all groups, the highest expression was observed in both DC lineages (cDC and pDCs), in which expression was 2.2- to 3.3-fold higher than in B cells. Within the B cell compartment, expression of TLR9 was similar in both marginal zone and follicular B cells (Figure 1). However, plasmablasts did not express TLR9 when compared with Tlr9–/– controls (not shown). Lack of Tlr9 mRNA expression in T cells was confirmed at the protein level, and despite reports to the contrary (30, 31), neutrophils did not exhibit TLR9 expression (Figure 1). BALB/c mice had statistically higher TLR9 expression in the cDC and macrophage compartments compared with diseased MRL/lpr mice. However, the overall pattern of TLR9 expression when comparing cell types was the same among different mouse strains (Figure 1). Furthermore, preautoimmune MRL/lpr mice exhibited no significant differences in TLR9 expression compared with older diseased MRL/lpr counterparts (Figure 1).

Figure 1 TLR9 is expressed on B cell, DC, and myeloid populations. Quantification of TLR9 MFI is shown for each of the defined populations representing TLR9–/– BALB/c (n = 5), BALB/c (n = 7), 5-week-old prediseased MRL/lpr (n = 5), and diseased 21-week-old MRL/lpr mice (n = 5). Scatter plots represent individual mice, with bars identifying mean and error bars representing standard deviations. **P < 0.01, as determined by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test evaluating for differences within each cell type.

Generation of a Tlr9 conditional allele. Based on prior studies highlighting B cell–specific MyD88 as a major driver of SLE kidney disease (32), we postulated that Tlr9 exerts its protective effects through its expression in B cells. Thus, to evaluate the role of Tlr9 in B cells, we generated a Tlr9-floxed allele and backcrossed it to the MRL/lpr lupus-prone background (Figure 2A). We then generated homozygous MRL/lpr Tlr9fl/fl mice that were also heterozygous for CD19-Cre. Cre-negative Tlr9fl/fl littermates served as a negative control in this cohort. Tlr9 deletion in CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice was assessed by qPCR of genomic DNA from FACS-sorted immune cell populations in 16-week-old mice. Tlr9 was efficiently deleted in B cells (96.3% allele deletion) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI132328DS1). As expected, TLR9 deletion was more than 10% in all other immune cell populations (Supplemental Table 1). Consistent with effective Tlr9 DNA deletion, CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl B cells stimulated with CpG DNA demonstrated significant reduction in IgM secretion compared with controls (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 B cell–specific TLR9 deficiency results in exacerbated renal disease. (A) Schematic representation of Tlr9 floxed allele generation. Exons (open rectangles), LoxP sites (black triangles), FLP recombinase target sites (block open arrowheads) are also shown. (B) Sorted B cells from control or CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice were stimulated with CpG ODN 1826 (5 μg/mL) for 3 days and IgM secretion was quantified by ELISA (n = 2 per group). Scatter plots display data from individual mice with black lines showing means. **P < 0.01 using the 2-tailed Student’s t test. Phenotypic markers were assessed in 16-week-old MRL/lpr mice from each indicated genotype, including (C) proteinuria, (D) glomerular renal disease, (E) interstitial and perivascular renal infiltrates, with (F) representative images of H&E kidney sections from mice of indicated genotype, where black arrowheads indicate interstitial inflammation and white arrows show glomeruli. Additional phenotypic endpoints were assessed for each noted genotype including (G) dermatitis, (H) spleen weight, and (I) lymph node weight. Controls: n = 24–31; CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl: n = 19–24. Scatter plots display data from individual mice with black lines showing median values. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

B cell–specific deletion of TLR9 results in acceleration of murine SLE. To evaluate the impact of cell lineage–specific Tlr9 deletion on disease state, several pathologic indicators of disease were assessed in 16-week-old mice. Similar to MRL/lpr mice with global Tlr9 deficiency (7, 8), the CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice exhibited significant increases in proteinuria and exacerbated glomerular and interstitial nephritis compared with Cre– littermate controls (Figure 2, C–F). No differences in dermatitis were identified across genotypes (Figure 2G). Global Tlr9-deficient MRL/lpr mice exhibit pronounced splenomegaly and lymphadenopathy, while CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice exhibited modest but statistically significantly decreased lymph node weight compared with littermate controls and demonstrated no differences in spleen weight (Figure 2, H and I). This suggests that the observed exacerbated renal disease is regulated at least in part independently of lymphoproliferation. To control for a possible effect of haploinsufficiency of CD19 (as the CD19-Cre is a knockin allele resulting in a deletion of 1 copy of CD19), CD19-Cre MRL/lpr mice were compared with MRL/lpr WT mice for disease outcomes. CD19-Cre MRL/lpr mice did not exhibit any significant differences in renal disease, dermatitis, lymph node weight, or spleen weight (Supplemental Figure 1A).

B cell–specific TLR9 deletion alters the autoantibody response. Serum anti–nuclear antibody (ANA) profiles were significantly altered by B cell–specific Tlr9 deletion with complete loss of homogenous nuclear staining typical of anti–chromatin antibodies and increased cytoplasmic, nucleolar, and fine-speckled staining indicative of RNA-related specificities (Figure 3, A and B), mirroring the ANA alterations previously documented in globally Tlr9-deficient lupus-prone strains (7). Consistent with the loss of homogenous staining pattern, the anti–nucleosome antibody titers were significantly reduced in the CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl group compared with controls. Titers of RNA-associated autoantibodies, such as anti-Smith and anti-RNA, remained unchanged (Figure 3C). These autoantibody patterns were attributable to Tlr9 deletion, as they were not observed in mice carrying the CD19-Cre allele alone (Supplemental Figure 1B). Thus, TLR9 expression in B cells is required for the development of autoantibodies to DNA-associated autoantigens.

Figure 3 B cell–intrinsic deletion of TLR9 alters autoantibody patterns. (A) Representative HEp-2 ANA staining patterns from serum of control or CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice. Arrows indicate mitotic chromatin staining. Original magnification ×200. (B) Frequency of ANA staining patterns produced by sera from control and CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice with numbers in the circles indicating the number of mice analyzed. Patterns were compared using χ2 analysis. (C) Serum concentrations of anti–nucleosome, anti–Sm, and anti–RNA IgG of control (n = 27) and CD19-cre Tlr9fl/fl (n = 19), as measured by ELISA. Scatter plots display data from individual mice with black lines showing median values. ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

Effects of B cell–specific TLR9 deletion on splenic T cell activation markers. CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice exhibited fewer CD19+ cells as a percentage of the total splenocytes (Supplemental Table 2), which is attributable to a concomitant increase in the frequency of double-negative T cells (not shown). Notably, Tlr9-intact control mice had increased percentages of CD44loCD62Lhi naive CD4 and CD8 cells compared with CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice, suggesting increased activation of the T cell population when B cells lack TLR9 (Supplemental Table 2). Since CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice had larger spleens, there was no net change in absolute cell number of naive CD4 and CD8 cells (Supplemental Table 3). Mice carrying the CD19-Cre allele without the Tlr9fl/fl genotype were not significantly different from WT MRL/lpr mice in the T cell compartment or in any of the disease assessments (Supplemental Figure 1C).

Myeloid-specific TLR9 deficiency did not alter clinical parameters of SLE pathogenesis. Although the CD19-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice recapitulated the exacerbated nephritis observed in global Tlr9-deficient MRL/lpr mice, it remained possible that Tlr9 expression in other cell lineages contributes to SLE pathogenesis. TLR9 expression has been documented in myeloid lineages including cDCs, pDCs, neutrophils, and macrophages (10). Therefore, we examined 3 additional promoter-driven Cre lines with myeloid tropism to assess the effect of TLR9 in myeloid lineages on clinical parameters and immune activation, including autoantibody production, in SLE. We used CD11c-Cre to delete TLR9 in cDCs and pDCs, and MRP8-Cre to target neutrophils. To date, there is no Cre line that specifically and efficiently targets all macrophage subpopulations. Therefore, we employed LysM-Cre, which is predominantly expressed in macrophages and neutrophils, and MRP8-Cre, which is predominantly expressed in neutrophils, to deduce the differential contribution of macrophage and neutrophil TLR9 in lupus. For each cohort, mice were homozygous for the Tlr9fl allele and either heterozygous or negative for the indicated Cre.

LysM-Cre was previously reported to target a reporter gene in 80% of polymorphonuclear cells, 40%–50% of inflammatory monocytes, and 30%–40% of splenic macrophages (33). To assess the deletion of Tlr9 in our MRL/lpr system, we used quantitative PCR (qPCR) of genomic DNA prepared from FACS-sorted splenocytes. In LysM-Cre Tlr9flfl mice, deletion of TLR9 evaluated by qPCR on genomic DNA was 58.2% in macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+), 69.3% in neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G/C+), 26.5% in cDCs, and less than 15% in other assessed lymphoid lineages (Supplemental Table 1). Notably, these efficiencies may underestimate deletion in tissue-resident macrophages, since targeting rates of 90% or more were reported for LysM-Cre in peritoneal and alveolar macrophages (33).

We assessed clinical parameters of SLE in LysM-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice, including renal disease, dermatitis, and lymphoproliferation. No differences in dermatitis were identified across genotypes (Figure 4A). A trend toward reduced proteinuria (P = 0.057) was observed in LysM-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice when compared with Cre– littermate controls. This trend toward improved proteinuria in the setting of Tlr9 deficiency is opposite of what is seen in global Tlr9 deficiency. Moreover, we did not identify differences in either glomerulonephritis or interstitial disease (Figure 4A). Lymph node and spleen weights were similar among all genotypes (Figure 4A). No changes in autoantibody formation were observed in these mice (Figure 5A), nor did Tlr9 deletion by LysM-Cre alter the composition of the myeloid or lymphoid compartments in MRL/lpr mice (Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 4 Myeloid-specific TLR9 deficiency does not alter clinical parameters of SLE pathogenesis. Evaluation of phenotypic markers of disease including proteinuria, glomerulonephritis, interstitial and perivascular renal infiltrates, dermatitis, spleen weight, and lymph node weight for the indicated Cre lineages. (A) Tlr9fl/fl versus LysM-Cre Tlr9fl/fl, n = 37–38 and n = 36 per group, respectively. (B) Tlr9fl/fl versus MRP8-Cre Tlr9fl/fl, n = 40 per group, and (C) Tlr9fl/fl versus CD11c-Cre Tlr9fl/fl, n = 26 and n = 32 per group, respectively, for phenotypic markers and n = 22 and n = 29 for histologic scoring. Scatter plots display data from individual mice, with black lines representing median values. No comparisons were statistically significant by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

Figure 5 Alterations in autoantibody production after Tlr9 deletion in myeloid cell lineages. Serum concentrations of anti–nucleosome, anti–Sm, and anti–RNA IgG from (A) Tlr9fl/fl versus LysM-Cre Tlr9fl/fl, n = 37 and n = 36 per group, (B) Tlr9fl/fl versus MRP8-Cre Tlr9fl/fl, n = 40 and n = 39, respectively, per group, and (C) Tlr9fl/fl versus CD11c-Cre Tlr9fl/fl, n = 22 and n = 29 per group respectively. Scatter plots display data from individual mice with black lines representing median values. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (D) Frequency of ANA staining patterns produced by sera from control (Tlr9fl/fl) and CD11c-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice, with numbers in the circles indicating the number of mice analyzed. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, using χ2 analysis.

Although we observed no basal expression of TLR9 in neutrophils in MRL/lpr mice (Figure 1, F and G), we felt it prudent to evaluate the role of neutrophil Tlr9 in lupus, given numerous reports suggesting Tlr9 is expressed and functional in neutrophils (22, 34, 35). Using a neutrophil-specific Cre (MRP8-Cre), Tlr9 deletion efficiency was 90.6% in neutrophils, with only minor effects on other cell lineages (Supplemental Table 1). No alteration of pathophysiology in the MRP8-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice was noted when compared with littermate controls for any of the assessed parameters, including renal disease, dermatitis, and lymphadenopathy or splenomegaly (Figure 4B). MRP8-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice did exhibit mildly reduced anti-nucleosome titers. However, no differences were observed for anti–Sm and anti–RNA autoantibodies (Figure 5B). Tlr9 deletion in neutrophils did not substantially alter the composition of the myeloid or lymphoid compartments. Minor but significant alterations were observed in the CD4+ T cell compartment with an increase in the percentage of CD4+ T cells, as well as naive CD4+ T cells within the CD4+ T cell compartment (Supplemental Table 2). None of these minor changes would be explanatory of the global Tlr9 deletion phenotype of exacerbated disease.

pDCs and cDCs express high amounts of TLR9 protein and mRNA compared with other cell types (Figure 1). pDCs have been implicated in SLE pathogenesis as major producers of type 1 IFNs following stimulation by TLR7 or TLR9. To assess the role of these lineages in TLR9-mediated SLE pathogenesis, we crossed the Tlr9fl allele to the CD11c-Cre allele on the MRL/lpr background. The CD11c-Cre depleted greater than 90% of Tlr9 alleles as assessed by qPCR in sorted cDCs and pDCs. As previously reported, this Cre line can be promiscuous and also targets B cells (33, 36). In accordance with these data, we observed 93.2% deletion efficiency in plasmablasts, and 62.8% allele deletion in the B cell compartment. Despite the extensive deletion of Tlr9 in pDCs, cDCs, and plasmablasts, the CD11c-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice did not exhibit significant alterations in any of the measured clinical parameters of SLE, including proteinuria, glomerulonephritis, interstitial inflammation, dermatitis, or lymphoproliferation (Figure 4C). CD11c-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice had a substantial reduction in anti–nucleosome antibodies (a subtype of anti–DNA antibody) and an altered ANA pattern, comparable to the antibody pattern observed in CD19-Cre Tlr9-depleted mice (Figure 5, C and D, and Figure 3). This is consistent with extensive deletion of Tlr9 mediated by CD11c-Cre in plasmablasts. There was also a significant increase in plasmablasts in CD11c-Cre Tlr9fl/fl mice, despite high deletion levels in this compartment, consistent with prior data (ref. 37 and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2).

B cell–specific overexpression of TLR9 ameliorates disease in murine SLE. Given that suppression of TLR9 signaling via genetic deletion resulted in exacerbated disease, we hypothesized that TLR9 overexpression would result in ameliorated disease. To test this hypothesis, we created what we believe to be a novel murine model in which a Tlr9 conditional allele was targeted to the rosa26 locus (Figure 6A). The targeted allele has a floxed region comprising EGFP, a neomycin resistance cassette, and a transcriptional stop sequence, which is followed by HA-tagged TLR9. Upon Cre-mediated recombination, the floxed region is excised, resulting in loss of eGFP and Tlr9 overexpression driven by the rosa26 promoter. The absence of eGFP denotes successful recombination and serves as a surrogate for TLR9 expression.

Figure 6 Generation and validation of a conditional TLR9 overexpression allele. (A) Diagram of the TLR9 overexpression plasmid and insertion into the rosa26 locus. The plasmid contains 2 rosa26 homology arms flanking the expression vector. The vector is composed of a floxed region (demarcated by black triangles) containing eGFP, a Neo cassette, and a transcriptional stop sequence. This floxed sequence is followed by an HA-tagged Tlr9. PGK-DTA was used as a negative selection marker for ES cells; bPA represents the bovine growth hormone polyadenylation site. The top panels show the targeting plasmid and rosa26 locus, and the bottom 2 panels show the RosaTlr9 locus before and after Cre-mediated excision. (B) qPCR analysis of TLR9 expression in sorted B cells from control (n = 7) and CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice (n = 4) mice. (C) Representative Western blot showing TLR9-HA expression in CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice but not control mice. Sorted B cells were immunoprecipitated (IP) with isotype control antibody (rat IgG1) or anti–HA antibody and immunoblotted with anti–HA antibody. Arrows depict the full-length (FL-TLR9) and cleaved (C-TLR9) forms of TLR9. (D) Sorted B cells from control and CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice were stimulated with CpG ODN 1826 (at indicated concentrations) for 3 days and IgM secretion was measured by ELISA. Scatter plots display data from individual mice, with black lines showing means. (E) Left shows representative FACS plots showing GFP expression in CD19+ (red) and TCRβ+ cells derived from CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice, with the right panel showing summary data from CD19-Cre+ and Cre-negative RosaTlr9 mice (n = 42 and n = 46, respectively). For tabulated data, each dot denotes an individual mouse and horizontal lines represent the mean and standard deviation. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 using Student’s t test.

As B cell–specific loss of Tlr9 resulted in exacerbated disease, we chose to overexpress Tlr9 in the B cell lineage using the CD19-Cre allele. The TLR9 overexpresser strain is referred to as CD19-Cre RosaTlr9. Tlr9 gene expression was 2.0 ± 0.15-fold higher in FACS-sorted B cells from CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice compared with control mice, as measured by qPCR (Figure 6B), and the HA-tagged TLR9 was found in both the cleaved and uncleaved forms (Figure 6C). To test the function of the RosaTlr9 conditional allele, CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 B cells were stimulated with varying doses of TLR9 agonist CpG ODN 1826, which resulted in a 1.7- to 2.5-fold increase in IgM secretion (Figure 6D). Using EGFP as a surrogate for TLR9 expression, the percentage of B cells escaping the complete TLR9 overexpression phenotype was found to be 16% ± 9% (Figure 6E). This is of particular importance, as B cell escape has been responsible for altered or loss of phenotype in several other genetic deficiency models of SLE. Previously, selective pressure in the CD19-Cre Myd88fl/fl mice and CD19-Cre MHCIIfl/fl mice resulted in only 50% and 29% of AFCs, respectively, having deletion of target genes, compared with 90% of naive B cells (32, 38). This suggests that autoreactive B cells without protective mutations undergo increased expansion and differentiation. Despite this technical caveat, we aimed to determine whether even incomplete overexpression of TLR9 in B cells would result in altered disease.

We generated homozygous MRL/lpr RosaTlr9 mice that were also heterozygous for CD19-Cre. In these experiments, CD19-Cre–negative littermates served as controls. Indeed, as hypothesized, B cell–specific Tlr9 overexpression ameliorated disease in MRL/lpr mice. CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice exhibited a significant reduction in proteinuria and glomerulonephritis but no difference in interstitial disease (Figure 7, A and C–E). There was no difference between the groups in dermatitis, splenomegaly, or lymphadenopathy (Figure 7, B, F, and G). The composition of both the lymphoid and myeloid compartments was similar among all the groups (Supplemental Table 2). CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 mice demonstrated no change in serum anti–nucleosome autoantibodies (Figure 7H); nonetheless, they exhibited a modest but significant decrease in anti–RNA antibodies (Figure 7I). Notably, the ratio of anti-nucleosome/RNA antibodies within each animal was increased in B cell–specific Tlr9-overexpressing mice (Figure 7J), suggesting that the balance between TLR7 and 9 signaling had been altered.

Figure 7 B cell–specific overexpression of Tlr9 results in ameliorated renal disease and altered antibody profile in MRL/lpr mice. CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 MRL/lpr and Cre-negative RosaTlr9 MRL/lpr controls were aged until 19 weeks (female) and 21 weeks (male). Phenotypic markers were assessed, including (A) proteinuria, (B) dermatitis, (C) glomerular renal disease, and (D) interstitial and perivascular renal infiltrates, with (E) representative images of H&E kidney sections from mice of indicated genotypes, where black arrowheads denote interstitial inflammation and white arrows show glomeruli. Original magnification ×200. Additionally, (F) spleen weight and (G) lymph node weight were assessed as markers of lymphoproliferation. Serum concentrations of (H) anti–nucleosome, (I) anti–RNA antibody formation, and (J) ratio of anti–nucleosome/anti–RNA antibodies of RosaTlr9 controls (n = 45) and CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 (n = 46). Scatter plots display data from individual mice with black lines showing median values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

To further confirm our findings in the MRL/lpr background and to determine whether overexpression of TLR9 could protect against a TLR7-driven disease, we crossed the RosaTlr9 allele to the B6.Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa SLE model. In this model, the Yaa modifier that harbors a duplication of TLR7 is responsible for amplifying the lupus pathology in the Fcgr2b–/– mouse strain (39). Similar endpoints were assessed in 24-week-old male mice, with the exception of dermatitis, which is not a feature of this genetic background. As with the MRL/lpr model, Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa- RosaTlr9 mice had a significant decrease in renal disease, as assessed by proteinuria and glomerulonephritis; in addition, they also demonstrated reduced interstitial nephritis (Figure 8, A–D). Spleen and lymph node weight remained unchanged, recapitulating the data from the MRL/lpr model (Figure 8, E and F, and Figure 7, F and G). There was no observed difference in autoantibody production, although all antibodies were observed at much lower titers than in the MRL/lpr model (Figure 7 and data not shown). Altogether, our results demonstrate that the severe glomerulonephritis manifested in Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa mice due to a 2-fold increase in TLR7 was ameliorated by a 2-fold overexpression of TLR9 in B cells.

Figure 8 B cell–specific overexpression of Tlr9 results in ameliorated renal disease and altered antibody profile in Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa mice. CD19-Cre RosaTlr9 Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa and Cre-negative RosaTlr9 Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa male controls were aged until 24 weeks. Phenotypic markers assessed included (A) proteinuria, (B) glomerular renal disease, and (C) interstitial and perivascular renal infiltrates, with (D) representative images of H&E kidney sections from mice of indicated genotype, where black arrowheads indicate interstitial inflammation and white arrows show glomeruli. Original magnifications ×40 and ×200; scale bar: 200 µm. Additionally, (E) spleen weight and (F) lymph node weight were measured as markers of lymphoproliferation. Scatter plots display data from individual mice, with lines showing median values. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

One potential mechanism for the regulation of TLR7 by TLR9 is that TLR9 may suppress TLR7 at the transcriptional level. To assess this, TLR7 mRNA was measured in the B cells of TLR9-deficient and -overexpressing mice. Although TLR9 mRNA was expressed at 2-fold-increased levels in the overexpressing mice, there was no effect on the expression of TLR7 (Supplemental Figure 2).