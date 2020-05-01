Cytotoxic CD4+ T lymphocytes may induce endothelial cell apoptosis in systemic sclerosis

CD4+ CTLs and CD8+ T cells are prominent in SSc tissues. In our analyses of the adaptive immune cells infiltrating tissues affected by SSc, we simultaneously quantified the relative contribution of CD3+ T cells and CD19+ B cells in the skin of 35 patients with early diffuse SSc before the initiation of any immunosuppressive treatment. Although prominent numbers of both B and T cells were observed, the absolute number of infiltrating T cells was greater than those of infiltrating B cells (Figure 1, A and B). Although randomized double-blind clinical trials examining the utility of B cell depletion therapy in SSc have not been performed, some studies have reported clinical improvement with rituximab, especially in the context of early diffuse SSc (22, 23). Additionally, activated B cells have been observed in the circulation of SSc patients (24, 36). Although there may be a contribution of infiltrating B cells to pathology in SSc, we focused on the T cells in the infiltrate across this group of patients given their relative preponderance in the tissue.

Figure 1 Quantification of T and B cells in SSc lesions. (A) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence image of CD3+ T cells (red) and CD19+ B cells (green) in an SSc lesion. (B) Absolute numbers per mm2 of CD3+ T cells and CD19+ B cells in lesions from 35 patients with SSc. (C) Relative proportions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in skin lesions of individual SSc patients (n = 35). (D) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence images of CD4+ (red) and CD8+ (green) T cells in SSc tissues. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test.

We first examined the relative contribution of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells to the overall CD3+ T cell infiltrate. We found that CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells were both present in high numbers in SSc tissues, with some variation in the relative abundance of each of these T cell lineages across patients (Figure 1, C and D). Given the varied literature regarding CD4+ T cell subsets in the context of SSc, we directly quantified CD4+ T cell subsets in the skin across this cohort of 35 untreated patients. We initially defined CD4+ CTLs by the coexpression of CD4 and granzyme A (GZMA) and quantified their relative contribution to the total CD4+ T cell infiltrate. Consistent with our previous report of expanded CD4+ CTLs in the blood of SSc patients (26), we observed a prominent accumulation of CD4+ CTLs within the affected skin of SSc patients (Figure 2, A–C). To validate this finding, we additionally costained tissues for CD4 and SLAMF7, a surface marker we have previously described in CD4+ CTLs (26). Consistently, we observed a marked expansion of SLAMF7-expressing CD4+ T cells in SSc skin samples along with the coexpression of SLAMF7 and GZMA (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI131700DS1). Because multiple reports have associated Th2 cells with the pathogenesis of SSc, we first focused on the relative contribution of Th2 cells compared with CD4+ CTLs and observed a striking preponderance of CD4+ CTLs in contrast to the small proportions and absolute numbers of Th2 cells (Figure 2, A–C and refs. 11–14). Utilizing skin samples from patients with bullous pemphigoid, an established Th2-mediated autoimmune skin disease, we compared the absolute numbers of CD4+ CTLs and Th2 cells across our experimental groups (37). Consistent with previous reports, Th2 cell numbers were greatly increased in bullous pemphigoid tissues and outnumbered those in SSc and healthy control skin (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2). Despite the 5- to 10-fold greater number of CD4+ T cells in skin biopsies of bullous pemphigoid patients compared with SSc biopsies, we found the absolute numbers of tissue-infiltrating CD4+ CTLs in SSc to be increased in comparison with both healthy control skin and skin affected by bullous pemphigoid (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2). When compared with healthy donor skin samples, 77% of the skin samples from SSc patients demonstrated an expansion of infiltrating CD4+ CTLs (using the healthy donor mean + 2 SD as a cutoff) and in many of these patients, CD4+ CTLs were the dominant CD4+ T cell subset identified at the site of disease (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 CD4+ CTLs are abundant in skin lesions of SSc patients. (A) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence image of cells coexpressing CD4 (red) and GZMA (green) that infiltrate the skin in SSc. The right panel additionally displays GATA3 (purple) staining to identify Th2 cells in bullous pemphigoid (BP) tissue. GATA3 staining was also undertaken in SSc. (B) Relative proportions of CD4+ CTLs (red), Th2 cells (green), and other CD4+ cells (gray) in SSc (n = 35) and BP (n = 7). (C) Absolute number of CD4+ CTLs and Th2 cells per mm2 of skin, comparing SSc (n = 35) to control skin (n = 10) samples and BP (n = 7). Multiple comparisons are controlled for by Kruskal-Wallis test. (D and E) Relative proportions of Th1, Th2, Th17, and CD4+ CTL subsets in tissues from 10 SSc patients. Relative proportions of each subset (D) and of each subset in each patient (E) are depicted. Multiple comparisons are controlled for by Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Other CD4+ T cell subsets have also been implicated in the pathogenesis of SSc but comprehensive and quantitative analyses of tissues have not been previously reported (11–14, 19). In order to more comprehensively quantify all major CD4+ T cell subsets, including Th1, Th2, Th17, and Tfh cells, as well as Tregs and CD4+ CTLs, we selected tissues from a subset of our patients, including a sampling of subjects with CD4+ CTL numbers above, at, and below the median (Figure 2, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3). In 2 of the 10 patients, Th17 cells were more prominent than CD4+ CTLs in terms of relative proportions (Figure 2E). However, in the remaining subjects, CD4+ CTLs represented the dominant tissue-infiltrating CD4+ T cell subset in SSc (Figure 2E). Representative images of markers used to define each CD4+ T cell subset are displayed in Supplemental Figure 3.

We previously demonstrated an expanded tissue infiltrate dominated by CD4+ CTLs in patients with IgG4-RD (26, 27). Those cells express multiple profibrotic and proinflammatory molecules at sites of disease. As in IgG4-RD, a subset of infiltrating CD4+ CTLs in SSc tissues was found to actively express IL-1β (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Given the prominent contribution of CD4+ CTLs to the overall CD4+ T cell infiltrate and because the numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells infiltrating SSc tissues were comparable, we sought to determine whether CD8+ T cells in the tissues were potentially cytotoxic. Although on average a greater proportion of CD8+ T cells (compared with CD4+ T cells) expressed GZMA, the absolute numbers of GZMA+CD8+ T cells were similar to those of GZMA+CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, A–C).

Figure 3 CD8+GZMA+ T cells infiltrate tissue in SSc. (A) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence images of CD8+ (green) GZMA+ (purple) T cells (delineated by arrows) in an SSc skin biopsy. (B) Relative proportions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells expressing GZMA (n = 10). (C) Absolute numbers of CD4+GZMA+ and CD8+GZMA+ T cells in skin biopsies of 10 patients with SSc. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Endothelial cells are frequent targets of apoptosis and upregulate HLA class II in SSc tissues. We previously observed the functional capacity for cytotoxicity by CD4+ CTLs in in vitro coculture experiments (26). To explore the possibility of the cytotoxic targeting of host cells by tissue-infiltrating cytotoxic T cells, we quantified the number of cells undergoing apoptotic cell death using an antibody that recognizes cleaved caspase-3 (cCasp-3) (Figure 4A). Confirming previous reports associating tissue apoptosis with the pathogenesis of SSc, we observed a marked increase in the absolute number of apoptotic cells in SSc tissues compared with those of controls (Figure 4, B and C). The numbers of apoptotic cells found in tissues affected by SSc were often quite prominent, in the range of 50 to 100 apoptotic cells per high-power field (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Apoptotic cells are frequently seen in SSc tissues. (A) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence images showing cleaved caspase-3 (cCasp-3) staining (green) in SSc and control skin samples. (B and C) Proportions (B) and absolute numbers (C) of cCasp-3+ apoptotic cells in SSc (n = 35) and control skin (n = 10). (D) Proportions of apoptotic cells in SSc (n = 35) and control skin (n = 10) accounted for by T cells (red), B cells (purple), macrophages (yellow), and other cells (blue). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Given the many previous reports describing, but not quantitating, endothelial cell apoptosis in SSc, we explored the origin of apoptotic cells in SSc tissues to provide a comprehensive tissue-based analysis and determine if endothelial cells were, in fact, prominent targets of apoptosis in this disease. We first costained for cCasp-3 and markers of major immune cell lineages and found that the majority of apoptotic cells did not express CD19, CD3, and CD68, indicating that very few macrophages and lymphoid cells undergo apoptosis in SSc skin (Figure 4D). Because observations such as nailfold capillary obliteration, digital ulceration, and renal crisis are all frequently associated with the vasculopathy of SSc but distinctly absent in the context of IgG4-RD, we used the latter disease as a source of control tissue samples to assess the preferential targeting of endothelial cells to undergo apoptosis in ex vivo tissue samples. Consistent with previous reports, we observed a striking and significant increase in the proportion of apoptotic cells accounted for by dying endothelial cells in SSc (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5A). In some cases, more than 50% of all apoptotic cells in SSc tissues were of endothelial origin (Figure 5B). In addition, infiltrating CD4+ CTLs were often observed enveloping endothelial cells (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5B), with some of these associated endothelial cells undergoing apoptosis with GZMA visible within the cytosol, suggesting that endothelial cells may represent targets of CD4+ CTL–directed cytotoxicity (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Endothelial cells expressing HLA class II are a frequent target of apoptosis in SSc tissues. (A) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence images showing CD31-expressing endothelial cells (orange) with cCasp-3 staining (green) in SSc. (B) Relative proportions of apoptotic cCasp-3+endothelial cells (red) and nonendothelial apoptotic cells (green) in SSc tissues (n = 35). (C) CD4+ (red) and GZMA+ (purple) CD4+ CTLs accumulate in the vicinity of CD31+ (orange) endothelial cells in SSc tissues. (D) Representative multicolor immunofluorescence image showing a GZMA-expressing (purple) CD4+ CTL (white arrows) in close proximity to a cCasp-3+ endothelial cell (yellow arrow). Red arrow highlights GZMA visible within the apoptotic endothelial cell. (E) Percentages of HLA+ cells among CD31+ cells in SSc (n = 35) and control skin (n = 10). (F) Multicolor immunofluorescence images of cCasp-3+ (green) and HLA-DR+ (red) endothelial cells (orange and indicated by arrows) in SSc, but not in control skin. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U test.

Because CD4+ CTLs mediate cell death in an HLA class II–restricted manner, we wondered if the endothelial cells in SSc may have upregulated HLA class II, permitting their recognition by HLA class II–restricted TCRs on CD4+ CTLs (38). We found a significant increase in HLA-DR expression on endothelial cells in SSc tissues compared with their counterparts in healthy control skin (Figure 5E). Some of the endothelial cells expressing HLA-DR were observed to contain cCasp-3, indirectly suggesting that antigen presentation by HLA class II, and possibly interactions with antigen-specific CD4+ CTLs, may have contributed to their apoptotic death (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5C). The relative efficiency with which we have detected apoptotic cells — which are generally cleared rapidly by macrophages — may in part be explained by the relative paucity of macrophages in SSc tissues, as seen in Supplemental Figure 6.

Analyses of CD4+ CTL heterogeneity define a specific subset relevant to SSc. To further characterize CD4+ CTLs in the disease-specific context of SSc, we used blood samples from 2 different cohorts of SSc patients, including 14 from whom paired skin tissue samples were available and were included in the above tissue studies. Using our previous studies in IgG4-RD as a framework, we examined the phenotype of CD4+SLAMF7+ effector memory T (Tem) cells based on surface CD28 and CD57 expression (26). CD28 is a costimulatory receptor that is downregulated upon serial antigen recognition by the TCR (39) and CD57 is a poorly understood sulfated glyco-epitope that has been associated with both T cell senescence and cytotoxicity (40, 41). We found a large proportion of CD4+ CTLs to have gained CD57 expression, with or without having lost CD28 expression (Supplemental Figure 7A). CD57-expressing CD4+ CTLs were expanded in the blood of SSc patients, with over 50% of the subjects demonstrating numbers above the vast majority of age-matched healthy donors (Figure 6A). We identified a trend toward significant correlation between these circulating cells and the presence of interstitial lung disease, and this provided some support for a pathologic role for CD57hiCD4+ CTLs (Figure 6B). Moreover, from the subjects with paired blood and tissue samples, we observed circulating CD57hiCD4+ CTLs to positively correlate with the extent of activated myofibroblasts within the paired skin samples (Figure 6C). Analyzing the SSc subjects with increased circulating CD57hiCD4+ CTLs compared to those with normal levels, we found a correlation with increasing age (Supplemental Figure 7B) but no correlation with gender, disease duration, auto-antibody profile, modified Rodnan skin score, the presence of digital ulceration, or the presence of renal crisis.

Figure 6 Effector CD4+ CTLs are clonally expanded and correlate with tissue fibrosis in SSc. (A) Dot plot demonstrates marked expansion of CD57hiCD4+ CTLs comparing SSc subjects (n = 37) to age-matched healthy donors (n = 20). Lines represent medians with standard deviation. Mann-Whitney U test was used to calculate P value. (B) Bar chart showing increased frequency of lung fibrosis among SSc patients with greater CD57hiCD4+ CTL expansions. Proportion of patients in each group is plotted. P value was calculated by Fisher’s exact test. (C) X-Y plot showing positive correlation between CD57hiCD4+ CTL expansion and tissue α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) staining. Linear regression was used to calculate P value. (D) Scatter plots with mean and range displaying the percentage of each T cell subset expressing granzyme B (GZMB), perforin (PRF), CX3CR1, and CD127. (E) Dot plots show the TCR repertoire comprising effector CD4+ CTLs from 2 SSc subjects (middle and right). TCR repertoire from a naive CD4+ T cell population is shown for reference (far left).

Because CD57hiCD4+ CTLs were composed of both CD28hi and CD28lo cells, and the CD28hiCD57lo subset of CD4+ CTLs most often dominated the composition of CD4+ CTLs from healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 7A), we further phenotyped these respective subsets by additional surface and intracellular flow cytometry studies. Examining various effector molecules of cytotoxicity including GZMA, granzyme B (GZMB), and perforin (PRF), we found the CD28hiCD57loCD4+ CTLs to most closely resemble naive CD4+ T cells, CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs to most closely resemble CD8+ CTLs, and CD28hiCD57hiCD4+ CTLs to have an intermediate phenotype (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 7C). Consistent with the idea of progressive differentiation from a precursor to an effector phenotype of CD4+ CTLs, the CD28loCD57hi subset expressed the greatest amount of CX3CR1, a marker previously associated with effector CD4+ CTLs and protective antiviral immunity, whereas the CD28hiCD57lo subset expressed the greatest amount of CD127 (IL-7R), which was previously reported as a surface marker of precursor CD4+ CTLs (Figure 6D and refs. 34, 42). Focusing on the CD4+ CTL subset with the strongest effector phenotype, we performed TCR repertoire analysis on CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs sorted from the blood of SSc patients and observed marked clonal expansion of effector CD4+ CTLs compared with their naive CD4+ T cell counterparts, with 1 to 2 clones dominating the TCR repertoire and representing 50% to 75% of all sequence reads (Figure 6E).

The transcriptome of CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs is enriched by genes relevant to cytotoxicity, metabolic activity, and tissue remodeling. Following the above observations supporting the notion that CD4+SLAMF7+ Tem cells that have lost CD28 and gained CD57 expression represent the most differentiated effector subset of CD4+ CTLs, we sought to characterize the transcriptional features of this cell population in order to make inferences about its functional role in the pathogenesis of SSc. We sorted CD4+ naive T cells and CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs from the blood of 3 SSc patients and performed whole transcriptome RNA sequencing. We searched for biologically meaningful transcriptional signatures using gene set enrichment analysis and compared effector CD4+ CTLs to naive CD4+ T cells in order to have the broadest comprehension of the CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTL transcriptome. As an exploratory analysis, we first used the CIBERSORT gene set database to suggest the cellular phenotype of the sorted CD4+ CTLs. In addition to gene sets available through CIBERSORT, we also included 2 curated gene sets representing the CD4+ CTL transcriptome based on available transcriptome data (26, 34). This validated our sorting strategy by confirming a cytotoxic phenotype of CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs, which are transcriptionally more similar to γδ T cells and CD8+ CTLs than to traditional CD4+ T cells (Figure 7A). Based on the strongest enrichment observed with the CD4+ CTL curated gene lists, these cells have a distinctly different transcriptional signature compared with all other cytotoxic cell types, such as γδ T cells, CD8+ CTLs, and NK cells, suggesting that they may play a unique biological role (Figure 7A). The cytotoxic transcriptional profile of CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs includes upregulation of GZMA, GZMB, GZMH, GZMM, PRF1, GNLY, SLAMF7, CX3CR1, FGFBP2, NKG7, KLRB1, KLRD1, KLRF1, and KLRG1 (Figure 7B). Additionally, the upregulation of IL1B was observed in this CD4+ CTL subset, corroborating similar findings from the above tissue studies (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs from SSc patients have transcriptional signatures linked to cytotoxicity, fibrogenesis, and metabolic activity rather than senescence. Comparing CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs to naive CD4+ T cells, we identified enrichment for many gene sets, including (A) alignment with previously reported CD4+ CTL transcriptomes and greater similarity with γδ T cell and CD8+ T cell transcriptomes rather than with conventional CD4+ T cells, and (B) those associated with fibrogenesis such as regulation of fibroblast apoptosis, regulation of endothelial cell migration and hemostasis. Size of dots represents number of genes within a given gene set. The x axes represent the percentages of genes within a gene set enriched for by the effector CD4+ CTL transcriptome. (C) CNETplot showing all genes upregulated by effector CD4+ CTLs from immune cell transcriptional gene sets showing a prominent cytotoxic profile with upregulation of GZMA, GZMB, GZMM, GZMH, PRF1, and SLAMF7. P values were calculated with the permutation method implemented in fgsea version 1.12.0.

Expanding upon our observations that CD4+ CTLs accumulate in both the vascular and tissue compartments of SSc patients, we curated a collection of gene sets relevant to tissue remodeling to understand if this cell population is enriched by relevant genes. These analyses revealed that gene expression in CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs consistently enriched for gene sets relevant to tissue remodeling across multiple databases (Figure 7C). Expression of genes such as PLG, FGA, KLKB1, and FN1 related to hemostasis; TGFB1, TGFB3, PDGFB, and PDGFD related to fibrogenesis; and VEGFD and PDGF (the latter also relevant to fibrogenesis) related to angiogenesis suggests that this subset of CD4+ CTLs may play a crucial role in tissue remodeling and fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 8).

To explore biological pathways that may be relevant to CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs, we examined enrichment among the Reactome gene set database. We found gene expression in CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs to be linked to gene sets that suggest these cells are poised for survival (upregulated KRAS signaling, MYC target genes) and have a metabolically active phenotype (upregulated mTORC1, oxidative phosphorylation) (Supplemental Figure 9). We also observed transcriptomic evidence that CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs are conditioned by type I and type II interferons, both of which have been implicated in the pathogenesis of systemic sclerosis (43–45). Overall, these findings are consistent with the notion that CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs represent an activated effector population of CD4+ T cells involved in the ongoing immune response at the time of sample collection rather than a resting memory or exhausted T cell population.

Ongoing T cell activation may be a feature of early diffuse SSc. CTLA4-Ig (abatacept) has the ability to block the interaction of CD28 on naive T cells with CD80 and CD86 on antigen-presenting cells. The above blood studies from SSc patient samples suggest the progressive differentiation of CD4+ CTLs from a precursor population, to an intermediate subset marked by the gain of CD57 expression, and finally to a fully differentiated effector subset that has gained CD57 and lost CD28 expression. In addition to these two CD28-expressing CD4+ CTL subsets that may give rise to CD28loCD57hiCD4+ CTLs, effector T cells are likely being generated frequently in lymph nodes from naive or memory CD28-expressing T cells in the setting of ongoing disease activity following the presentation of self-antigens that have been captured by dendritic cells. In this context, it is plausible that CTLA4-Ig treatment may block the differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells, memory CD4+ T cells, and precursor subsets of CD4+ CTLs into bona fide effector CD4+ CTLs through interference with costimulation. To explore this, we examined pre- and posttreatment skin biopsies of 4 patients with early diffuse SSc who were enrolled in the ASSET trial examining the efficacy of CTLA4-Ig in SSc (46). We noted a discernible decline in tissue-infiltrating CD4+ CTLs in 3 of the 4 patients (Supplemental Figure 10). Ongoing T cell activation appears to be a feature of early diffuse SSc and there is therefore a rationale for targeting patients early in this disease with interventions that prevent T cell activation or attenuate T cell cytotoxicity.