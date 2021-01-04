Galectin-7 downregulation in lesional keratinocytes contributes to enhanced IL-17A signaling and skin pathology in psoriasis

Galectin-7 expression is downregulated in human psoriatic lesions and mouse psoriasiform dermatitic lesions induced by IL-23. Consistent with the data from our previous transcriptomic study (12) (GEO GSE153007), meta-analysis of the microarray and RNA sequencing data sets (GEO GSE68937 and SRA PRJNA421744) from other publications (13, 14) revealed that galectin-7 mRNA is downregulated in the epidermis of skin lesions of patients with psoriasis (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130740DS1). To confirm this finding at the protein level, we examined galectin-7 protein expression in skin lesions from a cohort of patients with psoriasis (n = 27) and normal skin from healthy controls (n = 75) by immunohistochemistry. As shown by representative images (Figure 1A), galectin-7 was strongly expressed in all epidermal layers of normal skin (Figure 1A), but significantly downregulated in psoriatic skin (Figure 1A). The reduction in the galectin-7 protein levels in psoriatic epidermis was verified by computer-assisted quantitative analysis of immunohistochemical staining (Figure 1B). In addition, we confirmed that galectin-7 protein expression was reduced in lesional skin compared with nonlesional skin from the same patients (n = 10) (Figure 1C), and the quantification results are shown in Figure 1D. These immunohistochemical analyses (Figure 1, A and C) showed that galectin-7 is expressed mainly in the epidermis and is undetectable in the dermis. Moreover, we performed immunoblot analysis with samples from lesional and nonlesional skin (epidermal plus dermis) of 3 psoriasis patients. There, we confirmed that galectin-7 protein levels were significantly lower in the lesional skin compared with the nonlesional skin (Supplemental Figure 1). It is to be noted that an earlier study (15) did not observe reduced expression of galectin-7 in psoriasis lesions, which could be due to a number of possibilities, including the population of patients (thus the severity of the disease), the antibodies used, and the tissue preservation methods.

Figure 1 The levels of galectin-7 are low in the epidermal keratinocytes of patients with psoriasis. (A) Representative immunohistochemical (IHC) staining pictures of galectin-7 in skin sections from a healthy control and a psoriatic lesion. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of IHC staining of galectin-7 in sections of normal skin from healthy controls (n = 75) and sections of lesional skin from patients with psoriasis (n = 27). Quantification of staining was performed by computer-assisted methods as described in Methods. The y axis indicates arbitrary numbers representing mean intensity across an area of the epidermis (InteDen/area). (C) IHC staining of galectin-7 in lesional skin and nonlesional skin pair. (D) Quantification of galectin-7 staining of paired lesional and nonlesional skin from the same patients (n = 10 pairs). (E) IHC staining of galectin-7 in sections from intradermally IL-23–injected and PBS-injected mouse skin. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Quantification of galectin-7 staining of PBS-injected (n = 6) and IL-23–injected mouse skin (n = 13). (G) Immunoblot analysis of galectin-7 levels in HaCaT and HEKn cells stimulated with the indicated cytokines (IFN-γ, LPS, TNF-α, IL-23, or IL-17A). The concentrations of IFN-γ and LPS used were 100 ng/mL and 50 μg/mL, respectively. The concentrations of TNF-α, IL-23, and IL-17A used were as indicated in the figure. Cells were treated with the cytokines for 2 days, and cell lysates were prepared for immunoblot analysis. GAPDH served as a loading control. The intensity of the galectin-7 band was quantified by densitometry and normalized to GAPDH and control samples. The number below each band represents the relative galectin-7 amount. Statistical analyses were performed by unpaired (B and F) and paired (D) Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

We next addressed whether galectin-7 expression was also reduced in a mouse model of psoriasis that involves intradermal IL-23 injections (16, 17). Injection of IL-23 into the ears of WT mice induced marked ear swelling, as expected. This response was associated with epidermal hyperplasia and leukocyte infiltration, which were not seen with PBS injection (controls; Figure 1C). IL-23–injected epidermis also showed drastically reduced galectin-7 expression (Figure 1E), as quantified in Figure 1F.

We then examined the effects of cytokines, e.g., IL-17A, IL-23, and TNF-α, which are known to promote psoriatic inflammation (17–19), on galectin-7 expression in immortalized human keratinocytes (HaCaT cells) and primary neonatal epidermal keratinocytes (HEKn cells). We found that IL-17A alone reduced galectin-7 protein expression in both (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2). TNF-α also significantly reduced galectin-7 expression in HaCaT cells, while IFN-γ, lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and IL-23 had only modest effects (Figure 1G).

Suppression of galectin-7 expression promotes production of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines. Microarray analysis of galectin-7–knockdown HaCaT cells revealed upregulation of several chemokine genes (CCL3, CCL4, CXCL2, CXCL3, and others) and psoriasis-related genes (including serine protease inhibitors, SERPINA3 and SERPINB4; S100 calcium-binding proteins, S100A7 and S100A7A; and defensin β4A, DEFB4A) in these cells, as compared with control cells (our unpublished observations). This finding suggested that reduced galectin-7 expression might promote inflammation, thereby contributing to the pathogenesis of psoriasis. We examined the expression of the cell surface receptors IL-17RA, TLR4, and IFN-γR by flow cytometry, and found no significant changes in galectin-7–knockdown cells compared with controls (our unpublished observations). Accordingly, we hypothesized that galectin-7 has a suppressive effect on the cell signaling pathways of inflammatory responses, i.e., galectin-7 downregulation favors proinflammatory cytokine production during inflammation. We therefore subjected both HaCaT and HEKn cells to different immune stimuli, including IL-17A, IL-21, IL-22, IL-23, TNF-α, LPS, or IFN-γ, and measured cytokine secretion by ELISAs. Among these stimuli, only IL-17A (Figure 2), TNF-α, and LPS (our unpublished observations) induced production of IL-6 and IL-8, 2 neutrophil-mobilizing chemokines highly implicated in the pathogenesis of psoriasis. Galectin-7–knockdown cells secreted greater amounts of IL-6 and IL-8 in response to stimulation with IL-17A, as compared with control cells (Figure 2). We also observed stronger constitutive secretion of IL-6 and IL-8 in galectin-7–knockdown cells without stimulation (Figure 2). In addition, an inhibitor of galectin-7 (lactose) had no observed effect on the production of IL-6 and IL-8 (Supplemental Figure 3). Since lactose is not cell-permeable, this result suggests that galectin-7 functions in the intracellular region.

Figure 2 Downregulation of galectin-7 in keratinocytes causes an elevated production of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6 and IL-8 in response to IL-17A stimulation. (A and B) Galectin-7–knockdown HaCaT cell lines (sh-1, sh-2, sh-3, and sh-4) and controls were incubated with or without IL-17A for 2 days, and IL-6 and IL-8 concentrations in the supernatants were measured by ELISA. All the experiments included 3 biological replicates. (C and D) HEKn cells were transfected with siRNA to knock down galectin-7 and then incubated with or without IL-17A for 2 days. The IL-6 and IL-8 concentrations in the supernatants were measured by ELISA. Three independent biological replicates were performed for the ELISA analysis. The results are presented as mean ± SD. For statistical analysis, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was performed. Each shRNA- or siRNA-treated cell line was compared with its corresponding control (V, vector; si-NC, negative control siRNA) for both untreated and IL-17–treated groups. The shRNAs and siRNAs for the knockdown of galectin-7 expression were as described in Methods. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

MiR-146a expression in keratinocytes is suppressed by galectin-7 and induced by IL-17A. By microarray analysis, deep sequencing, and real-time PCR analyses, we have previously found that miR-146a was upregulated in galectin-7–knockdown HaCaT cells (6). Here, we showed miR-146a was similarly significantly overexpressed in HEKn cells with a transient galectin-7 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 4A). We performed in situ hybridization using locked nucleic acid–modified (LNA-modified) nucleotide probes and confirmed that miR-146a was also expressed in the epidermis of normal human skin, but only rather weakly (Figure 3A). We found that expression of this miRNA was greatly increased in all epidermal layers of psoriatic lesions compared with healthy human skin (Figure 3A). Tissues hybridized with LNA-modified U6 small nuclear RNA–targeting (snRNA-targeting) probes or scrambled probes served as positive and negative controls, respectively (Figure 3A). We treated HaCaT and HEKn cells with IL-17A and found that miR-146a expression was induced (Figure 3B). In addition, we observed that IL-17A (Figure 3B), but not IL-22 or IL-23 (our unpublished observations), induced miR-146a expression.

Figure 3 MiR-146a is upregulated in the epidermis of psoriatic lesions; this miRNA promotes production of the proinflammatory cytokines IL-6 and IL-8. (A) MiR-146a in the epidermis of normal and psoriatic skin was detected by RNA in situ hybridization assay. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) The miR-146a level in HaCaT cells treated with IL-17A was quantified by real-time PCR. (C and D) A miR-146a–overexpressing vector (pmiR-146a) and a scrambled control hairpin in pCDH-CMV-MCS-EF1-copGFP (pmiR) from SBI (System Biosciences) were used to generate stable miR-146a–overexpressing and control cell clones, respectively. The secretion of cytokines (IL-6 and IL-8) by HaCaT cells stably transfected with pmiR or pmiR-146a vectors was measured 2 days after stimulation with 25 or 100 ng/mL IL-17A. Three independent biological replicates were performed for the real-time PCR analysis. All results are presented as mean ± SD. For statistical analysis, unpaired Student’s t test (B) or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C and D) was performed. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

To examine the effects of miR-146a under inflammatory conditions, we generated HaCaT cells stably overexpressing miR-146a (Supplemental Figure 4B). These cells exhibited markedly enhanced production of IL-6 and IL-8 after IL-17A stimulation, as compared with control cells (Figure 3, C and D), although their galectin-7 expression remained unaffected (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Galectin-7 knockdown enhances the IL-17–induced MAPK/ERK signaling pathway. In response to IL-17A exposure, both the MAPK and NF-κB pathways participate in the production of proinflammatory cytokines in keratinocytes (20, 21). To further dissect the mechanism underlying the involvement of galectin-7 in psoriasis pathogenesis, we focused on the IL-17A signaling pathway. To distinguish whether galectin-7 affects MAPK or NF-κB activation, we starved HaCaT cells overnight in serum-free medium and then incubated the cells in the presence or absence of IL-17A. By immunoblotting analysis, we found that resting cells contained small amounts of phosphorylated extracellular signal–regulated kinase 1 (phospho-ERK1) and phospho-ERK2 (Figure 4A). In contrast, exposure of cells to IL-17A induced strong phosphorylation of ERK1 and ERK2 in 4 galectin-7–knockdown cell lines (sh-1, sh-2, sh-3, and sh-4), with 2.0- to 6.6-fold increases compared with control cells (Figure 4A). The total ERK1 and ERK2 protein levels were comparable in all cells treated versus not treated with IL-17A (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Reduced galectin-7 expression and miR-146a overexpression promote ERK1 and ERK2 signaling pathways triggered by IL-17A. (A) Galectin-7–knockdown HaCaT cells and control cells were treated with IL-17A for 5 minutes, and cell lysates were analyzed by immunoblotting. Total ERK1, ERK2, NF-κB, and IκBα and their phosphorylated forms were detected with the corresponding antibodies. (B) HaCaT cells stably transfected with pmiR (control vector) or pmiR-146a were treated with IL-17A for 5 minutes. Immunoblotting was performed as described in A. Protein quantification data on phospho-ERK1 (p-ERK1) and phospho-ERK2 (p-ERK2) were normalized to the control group in A and the miR group in B. Data on total protein levels, levels of phosphorylated NF-κB and IκBα, and total protein levels of ERK1 and ERK2 were normalized to the control (0 minutes).

In contrast, the upstream components of the NF-κB pathway (including phospho–NF-κB, total NF-κB, phospho-IκBα, and total IκBα) remained unchanged in response to IL-17A (Figure 4A), suggesting that galectin-7 does not mediate activation of the NF-κB pathway. We then used specific chemical inhibitors, including inhibitors of the MAP kinases p38 (SB203580), JNK (SP600125), NF-κB (PDTC), PI3K (LY294002), and MAPK/ERK (PD98059), to target their corresponding pathways in galectin-7–knockdown keratinocytes after stimulation with IL-17A. Among these compounds, the MAPK/ERK inhibitor PD98059 significantly blocked IL-6 and IL-8 production induced by IL-17A (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). IL-17A–induced IL-6 and IL-8 secretion was not blocked by inhibitors of MAP kinases p38 (SB203580), JNK (SP600125), NF-κB (PDTC), or PI3K (LY294002) (our unpublished observations). Our data suggest that the regulatory role of galectin-7 in IL-17A–induced cytokine expression is primarily mediated by its effect on the MAPK/ERK signaling pathway via suppression of ERK phosphorylation.

MiR-146a induces inflammatory mediators in keratinocytes through the MAPK/ERK pathway. To identify the intracellular pathways via which miR-146a increases the expression of proinflammatory cytokines after stimulation by IL-17A, we examined activation of the MAPK and NF-κB pathways in miR-146–overexpressing keratinocytes. As shown in Figure 4B, the MAPK/ERK pathway was highly activated by IL-17A in these cells, compared with control cells. We also found that ERK phosphorylation was significantly enhanced (more than 4-fold, P < 0.01; Figure 4B). In line with the data from galectin-7–knockdown cells, there were no obvious differences in the phosphorylation of NF-κB and IκBα or their total protein levels between miR-146a–overexpressing cells and control cells (Figure 4B). Collectively, these results suggest that miR-146a promotes IL-17A–induced production of IL-6 and IL-8 through the MAPK/ERK pathway.

Galectin-7–deficient mice exhibit heightened IL-23–induced epidermal hyperplasia and skin inflammation. To further assess the participation of galectin-7 in the regulation of inflammatory responses in vivo, we studied galectin-7–deficient mice to determine the role of galectin-7 in IL-23–induced skin inflammation. In response to IL-23 stimulation, WT mice showed ear swelling resulting from hyperplasia of epidermal keratinocytes and leukocyte infiltration, as revealed by H&E staining (Figure 5A). Skin sections from galectin-7–deficient mice showed a greater increase in ear and epidermal thickness compared with their WT control littermates 14 days after IL-23 injection (Figure 5, B and C). In addition, the numbers of infiltrating leukocytes were significantly higher in galectin-7–deficient mice (Figure 5D). IL-19 is known as a robust marker reflecting the magnitude of IL-23/IL-17 signaling in chronic inflammation (22). In microarray analysis, we also found that the amounts of proinflammatory cytokine mRNAs (IL-17A, CXCL5, and IL-19) were elevated in galectin-7–deficient mice, compared with WT mice (Supplemental Table 3). Taken together, these results indicate that galectin-7 has a suppressive effect on keratinocyte-mediated inflammatory responses.

Figure 5 Galectin-7–deficient mice exhibit hyperproliferative keratinocytes and increased leukocyte infiltration at the intradermally IL-23–injected sites, as compared with their littermate controls. (A) H&E staining of ear sections from WT or galectin-7–deficient (knockout; KO) mice injected intradermally with PBS or IL-23 every other day for 15 days. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Ear thickness of WT and galectin-7–deficient (KO) mice was measured before each intradermal injection, and measurements were taken at the center of the ears (WT/PBS, n = 5; WT/IL-23, n = 18; KO/PBS, n = 5; KO/IL-23, n = 19). For statistical analysis, ear thickness of KO/IL-23 was compared with that in the corresponding WT/IL-23 group at each time point. (C) Epidermal thicknesses of WT and KO mice from H&E-stained sections as described in A obtained on day 15 from the same mice as described in B. For each tissue section, 3 measurements were taken. (D) Leukocytes were counted in ×400 magnified visual fields of tissue sections from IL-23–injected mice using the cell counting module in ImageJ software (WT, n = 7; KO, n = 5). All results are presented as mean ± SD. For statistical analysis, 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B and C) or unpaired Student’s t test (D) was performed. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Live deep-tissue visualization of galectin-7 expression in EGFP–galectin-7 transgenic mice by 2-photon microscopy. To examine the expression of galectin-7 in the skin during IL-23–induced inflammatory response in vivo, we generated an EGFP–galectin-7 fusion transgenic mouse model. This involved CRISPR/Cas9-mediated homologous recombination, which allowed insertion of an EGFP gene to fuse with the endogenous galectin-7 gene, where the expression of the fusion protein is under control of the native galectin-7 promoter. EGFP–galectin-7 mice exhibited an intense green fluorescence signal on the entire body surface (Figure 6A). In the 3D images obtained by 2-photon microscopy (Figure 6B), the green fluorescence signal was found to be confined to keratinocytes and hair follicles (Figure 6C) (the projected green signals from hair follicles are the reflected light from the hair). Immunoblot analysis indicated that EGFP–galectin-7 protein is expressed in the ear skin, dorsal skin, and esophagus, but not in the lung, kidney, liver, intestine, and colon (Figure 6D and our unpublished observations). In addition, we found no green fluorescence signals in bone marrow cells from these transgenic mice (Figure 6E). We further performed affinity purification by using lactose-Sepharose beads and demonstrated that EGFP–galectin-7 from the skin lysates retained lactose-binding activity (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Two-photon deep-tissue visualization of EGFP–galectin-7 expression in transgenic mice. (A) Detection of green fluorescent signal on the whole-body surface. (B) Schematic representation of the 2-photon image analysis of deep tissue in the ear. (C) Three-dimensional images of the view of x-y axis and z axis planes. (D) Immunoblot analysis of galectin-7–GFP expression from tissues of EGFP–galectin-7 transgenic mouse. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of bone marrow cells purified from WT and EGFP–galectin-7 transgenic mice. (F) Affinity purification of EGFP–galectin-7 fusion protein from the lysates of skin samples from EGFP–galectin-7 transgenic mice, followed by immunoblot analysis.

We performed daily intradermal IL-23 injections on the ears of these transgenic mice for 14 days, with the contralateral ear being injected with PBS as control. Compared with the control, the ear that received IL-23 had a profound thickening of the epidermis. We also injected Evans blue dye through the tail vein for visualization of the blood vessels (red fluorescence), and found that galectin-7 was not expressed in endothelial cells, since there were no green fluorescence signals in the blood vessel areas, as well as other areas in the dermis, in IL-23–treated skin (Supplemental Figure 7A). We further performed analysis of 3D images obtained on days 0, 7, 14, and 21, and showed an increase in the epidermal thickness in the IL-23–injected ear skin along with reduced green fluorescence signals on days 14 and 21 (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Fluvastatin increases galectin-7 levels and suppresses production of proinflammatory cytokines in keratinocytes, and attenuates IL-23–induced epidermal thickness in vivo. To use our observations on the antiinflammatory and antiproliferative effects of galectin-7, we scrutinized microarray databases for approved drugs that can induce galectin-7 expression. Four compounds were identified by connectivity map (CMap) data analysis: methylprednisolone, tobramycin, fluvastatin, and pempidine. In our microarray and proteomic data (our unpublished observations), we found that mRNA and protein levels of galectin-7 were negatively correlated with S100A7, which was reported to be upregulated in psoriatic keratinocytes (23). Among the predicted drugs, only fluvastatin induced galectin-7 mRNA and protein expression (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8A) and reduced S100A7 mRNA expression (Figure 7B) in our in vitro experiments using HaCaT cells. In addition, we found that fluvastatin can induce p21 overexpression as revealed by immunoblot analysis (Supplemental Figure 8B). We next examined the influence of other statin drugs and found that atorvastatin, cerivastatin, pitavastatin, lovastatin, mevastatin, and simvastatin all induced galectin-7 expression in both HaCaT and HEKn cells (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), while pravastatin was the least able to enhance galectin-7 expression (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D).

Figure 7 Fluvastatin increases galectin-7 levels in keratinocytes, suppresses production of proinflammatory cytokines, and attenuates IL-23–induced epidermal thickness. (A and B) Real-time PCR analysis of the mRNA expression of galectin-7 and S100A7 in HaCaT cells treated with methylprednisolone (10.6 μM), tobramycin (8.6 μM), fluvastatin (9.2 μM), pempidine (13 μM), or vehicle control (DMSO) for 24 hours. The relative fold changes were calculated using the ΔΔCt method; data from all the samples were normalized to the control sample, and GAPDH served as an endogenous control. (C and D) Production of IL-6 and IL-8 by HaCaT cells treated for 2 days with fluvastatin with or without IL-17A (200 ng/mL) was measured by ELISA. For statistical analysis, each group was compared with control group (first bar: group without IL-17A, DMSO, and fluvastatin). (E) Immunoblotting analysis of galectin-7 in keratinocytes treated with TNF-α or IL-17A with or without fluvastatin or DMSO. (F) Ear thicknesses of different groups — PBS (n = 3), IL-23 (n = 3), PBS + vehicle (n = 5), IL-23 + vehicle (n = 5), PBS + fluvastatin (n = 3), IL-23 + fluvastatin (n = 5), PBS + pravastatin (n = 4), IL-23 + pravastatin (n = 5) — of mice subjected to intradermal injections of IL-23 or PBS, as described in Figure 5, and treated with fluvastatin (blue line), pravastatin (green line), or saline. For statistical analysis, either 1-way (A and B) or 2-way (C, D, and F) ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used. Three independent biological replicates were performed for real-time PCR and ELISA analyses. The results (adjusted P values) of group pairs are annotated on the graph (IL-23 + fluvastatin group vs. corresponding IL-23 + vehicle group indicated in gray; IL-23 + fluvastatin group vs. corresponding IL-23 + pravastatin group indicated in green). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

We found that fluvastatin attenuated IL-17A–induced IL-6 and IL-8 secretion in HaCaT cells (Figure 7, C and D). We also observed that fluvastatin enhanced galectin-7 expression above basal levels, even in the presence of cytokines (TNF-α and IL-17A) that suppress galectin-7 expression (Figure 7E). In vivo, fluvastatin attenuated IL-23–induced ear skin thickening and epidermal hyperplasia (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Consistent with our finding that pravastatin was barely able to enhance galectin-7 expression, it also had little effect on skin thickening in the same model (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 9C). We further tested whether the suppression of ear thickening by fluvastatin was dependent on galectin-7 by using galectin-7–deficient mice. We found that fluvastatin failed to suppress ear thickening in galectin-7–deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 10), suggesting that fluvastatin’s amelioration of skin thickening was dependent on the expression of galectin-7. Thus, fluvastatin is a potent galectin-7 inducer that can suppress IL-17A– and IL-23–induced cytokine production and epidermal hyperplasia.