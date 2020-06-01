S100A8/A9 regulates CD11b expression and neutrophil recruitment during chronic tuberculosis

Depletion of neutrophils during chronic but not acute TB improves Mtb control. A neutrophil-associated transcriptional signature was reported in ATB patients, and neutrophil accumulation was associated with TB disease in mouse models (2, 3, 7). Consistent with this, neutrophils accumulated in the blood during ATB, but not in asymptomatic latency in macaques infected with Mtb (Figure 1A). However, it is unclear whether neutrophils play distinct roles during the acute and chronic stages of Mtb infection. Thus, we studied the kinetics of neutrophil accumulation in the well-established mouse model of low-dose aerosol Mtb infection in C57BL/6J (B6) mice. Neutrophils accumulated in the lung following infection with Mtb HN878 early, starting at 30 days post infection (dpi). Accumulation further increased during chronic stages of infection, starting around 60 dpi and continuing until 300 dpi (Figure 1B). As we observed increased neutrophil accumulation during both acute and chronic stages, we next addressed the functional role for neutrophils at the 2 distinct phases of Mtb infection. We found that treatment with 1A8 antibody, which specifically depletes neutrophils (12), during acute Mtb infection did not affect overall lung and spleen Mtb burden (Figure 1C). Treatment with 1A8 depleted lung neutrophils significantly, but also coincided with increased monocyte and macrophage populations and increased production of the chemokine G-CSF (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130546DS1). However, despite changes in myeloid cell accumulation, the total inflammatory area measured in the lung was not significantly altered (Figure 1E). In contrast, 1A8 treatment during chronic Mtb infection led to decreased Mtb burden in both the lung and spleen (Figure 1F). Neutrophil depletion during chronic TB did not affect other myeloid populations (Supplemental Figure 1B), but there was decreased production of proinflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6 and TNF-α (Figure 1G). The area of lung cellular inflammation was still not affected in mice when neutrophils were depleted during chronic infection (Figure 1H). These data together suggest that, despite early accumulation of neutrophils, neutrophils do not significantly affect Mtb control during acute stages of infection. In contrast, neutrophil accumulation during chronic Mtb infection may have a functional role in promoting higher Mtb burden and contribute to increased susceptibility.

Figure 1 Neutrophil depletion during chronic TB improves Mtb control. (A) The numbers of blood neutrophils from Rhesus macaques with ATB (n = 8) or LTBI (n = 10) were measured at dpi following Mtb infection or at necropsy (N). B6 mice (n = 5–13) were aerosol infected with approximately 100 CFU Mtb HN878. (B) Neutrophil accumulation was determined by flow cytometry at dpi. B6 mice were infected with Mtb HN878 and administered IgG (n = 5–10) or 1A8 (n = 5–10, 300-μg/dose) i.p. every other day. (C) Bacterial burden in the lung and spleen was determined by plating on 21 dpi. (D) Lung homogenates were analyzed for G-CSF protein expression by ELISA on 21 dpi. (E) Pulmonary inflammation was quantified on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) lung sections from 21 dpi samples stained with H&E. B6 mice were infected with HN878 and administered IgG (n = 4–5) or 1A8 (n = 4–5, 300-μg/dose) i.p. every other day. (F) Bacterial burden in the lung and spleen was determined by plating on 106 dpi. (G) Lung homogenates were analyzed to measure levels of IL-6 and TNF-α proteins at 106 dpi using Luminex assays. (H) Pulmonary inflammation was quantified on FFPE lung sections from 106 dpi tissues stained with H&E. Figures depict 1 experiment representative of 2 or combined data from multiple experiments. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of values. (A) 2-way ANOVA; (B) Student’s t test between 0 and indicated dpi; (C–G) Student’s t test between isotype- and 1A8-treated mice. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

S100A8/A9 is induced during progression to TB disease in animal models and in humans. S100A8/A9 makes up 40% of the cytoplasmic protein of a neutrophil (13). In addition, we have shown that increased serum S100A8/A9 levels correlate with increased neutrophils in peripheral blood of ATB patients (7). Accordingly, we found that accumulation of S100A8/A9 levels in Mtb-infected mouse lungs also closely followed the accumulation of neutrophil influx in the infected lung. Early increased production of S100A8/A9 was detected between 15 and 30 dpi, and sustained production during chronic infection was observed after 30 dpi (Figure 2A). As TB disease progressed, S100A8/A9 levels increased, coinciding with the increased accumulation of neutrophils observed in chronically Mtb-infected lungs (Figure 1B and Figure 2A), and the S100A8/A9 levels positively correlated with the number of lung neutrophils (Figure 2B). Thus, we next addressed whether S100A8/A9 expression also correlated with TB disease progression in humans with LTBI. Therefore, we analyzed the whole blood transcriptional mRNA levels of S100A8 and S100A9 in participants enrolled in the Adolescent Cohort Study (ACS) of TB progressors and matched Mtb-infected controls (14). Transcript levels of both S100A8 and S100A9 mRNA significantly increased in the TB progressors about 6 months before TB diagnosis compared with expression levels in matched healthy controls (HCs) (Figure 2C). Our results show that, in both mice and in humans, an increase in S100A8/A9 expression coincides with TB disease progression.

Figure 2 S100A8/A9 mRNA levels are indicators of TB disease progression in mice and humans with TB. B6 mice (n = 3–5) were aerosol infected with approximately 100 CFU Mtb HN878. (A) Lung S100A8/A9 levels were determined by ELISA at dpi. (B) The number of neutrophils was correlated with the levels of S100A8/A9 using a linear regression of the means. (C) Kinetics of S100A8 and S100A9 mRNA expression over time, expressed as log 2 fold change (FC) between bin-matched progressors (n = 44) and controls (n = 106) and modeled as nonlinear splines (dotted lines). Light green shading represents 99% CI and dark green shading 95% CI for the temporal trends, computed by performing 2000 spline fitting iterations after bootstrap resampling from the full data set. The deviation time (day), calculated as the time point at which the 99% CI deviates from a log 2 fold change of 0, is indicated by the vertical red line. Pulmonary TB patients were enrolled and treated with standard first-line TB regimen. Serum samples were collected at time of diagnosis (0) and at weeks 2, 6, and 26 during treatment. S100A8/A9 levels were determined by ELISA in patients that were (D) successfully treated and cured (n = 34), (E) successfully treated but relapsed (n = 10), and (F) cured (n = 34) versus failed treatment (n = 10) at 2 weeks after treatment initiation. (A) Student’s t test between 0 and indicated dpi; (B) linear regression of the means; (D–F) mixed effects analysis of 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s posttest. Figures depict 1 experiment representative of 2 or combined data from multiple experiments. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of values. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Thus, we next determined whether serum levels of S100A8/A9 protein declined upon successful treatment in ATB patients receiving standard first-line TB treatment. In ATB patients that were successfully treated and were either cured (n = 34; Figure 2D) or cured but then relapsed in the following 2 years after treatment (n = 10; Figure 2E), the S100A8/A9 levels decreased rapidly by 2 weeks after treatment and continued to decrease throughout treatment. However, in patients that failed TB treatment (n = 10; Figure 2F), the S100A8/A9 levels did not decrease significantly within the first 2 weeks after treatment. Together, our data show that S100A8/A9 increases during TB disease progression and that levels decline sharply upon successful TB treatment.

S100A9 deficiency improves Mtb control during chronic infection by limiting neutrophil accumulation. Our new data here show that S100A8/A9 levels increase during chronic Mtb infection in mice and human TB progressors and that depletion of neutrophils during chronic infection in mice improves Mtb control (Figures 1 and 2). Therefore, we next assessed the long-term outcome of Mtb infection in B6 and S100A9KO mice (15) (which lack functional S100A8/A9) during chronic stages of infection with Mtb HN878. Although lung and spleen Mtb HN878 CFU was comparable at 50 dpi, we found that, during chronic infection from 100 dpi until 300 dpi, Mtb CFU in the lungs of S100A9KO mice were significantly lower when compared with those in B6 HN878-infected mice (Figure 3, A and B). This improved Mtb control was also observed during infection with another clinical strain, HN563, but not when the lab-adapted Mtb strain H37Rv was used (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 3 S100A8/A9 deficiency protects mice during chronic TB. B6 (n = 5–10) and S100A9KO (n = 5–9) mice were aerosol infected with approximately 100 CFU Mtb HN878. (A and B) Lung and spleen bacterial burden were determined by plating at different dpi. Lung myeloid population cell counts were enumerated in B6 and S100A9KO HN878-infected mice using flow cytometry at 50, 100, 150, and 300 dpi. (C) Neutrophils and (D) other myeloid cells are shown. (E) FFPE lung sections were used to carry out immunofluorescence staining for Ly6G (green), MPO (red), and DAPI (blue) or B220 (green), CD3 (red), and DAPI (blue). (F) Total area occupied by B cell follicles was determined using the morphometric tool of the Zeiss Axioplan microscope. Original magnification, ×200. Figures depict 1 experiment representative of 2 or combined data from multiple experiments. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of values. (A–F) Student’s t test between B6 and S100A9KO at each indicated time point. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

S100A8/A9 plays a key role in neutrophil recruitment and accumulation (16–18), and thus the absence of S100A8/A9 may promote improved Mtb control by altering cellular accumulation to the lung and regulating inflammation. Coinciding with the timing of improved Mtb control in the lungs of S100A9KO mice at 100 dpi, we found that neutrophil accumulation was reduced, while other myeloid subsets, such as alveolar macrophages (AMs), recruited macrophages (RMs), monocytes, and DCs, were not significantly different in lungs of S100A9KO mice when compared with B6 infected mice (Figure 3, C and D). However, at the later stage of chronic disease, AMs, DCs, monocytes, and neutrophils were all reduced in S100A9KO mice when compared with B6 infected lungs (Figure 3, C and D). The localization of myeloperoxidase-expressing (MPO-expressing) neutrophils within TB granulomas during chronic infection was also decreased in S100A9KO mice, suggesting that S100A8/A9 expression promoted the accumulation of neutrophils in the lung, specifically localization within TB granulomas (Figure 3E). Presence and maintenance of B cell follicles within lung granulomas have been associated with effective Mtb control through optimal macrophage activation (19). Consistent with improved protection in the lungs of S100A9KO infected mice at chronic stages, lung B cell follicle area was significantly enhanced within TB granulomas (Figure 3F). However, despite altered accumulation of neutrophils within granulomas in S100A9KO mice, overall inflammatory area or the specific type of inflammation (myeloid or lymphocytic) in the lungs of S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice was not significantly different when compared with that in Mtb-infected B6 mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

S100A8/A9 binds to RAGE (20), and delivery of RAGE inhibitor (FPS-ZM1) to Mtb-infected mice during the chronic stages of infection significantly decreased Mtb burden so that it was similar to levels observed in S100A9KO mice (Figure 4A). Although inflammation was not significantly decreased in RAGE-treated mice, B cell follicle size was significantly increased within TB granulomas (Figure 4, B and C). Delivery of the RAGE inhibitor to Mtb-infected S100A9KO mice (4.89 ± 0.095 log 10 CFU) did not significantly decrease Mtb burden when compared with that in DMSO-treated S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice (5.28 ± 0.44 log 10 CFU), suggesting that the off-target effects of use of RAGE inhibitor are minimal (P = 0.1213). These results together suggest that absence of S100A8/A9 expression or inhibition of its receptor function both improve Mtb control during chronic TB. To further experimentally test the role of S100A8/A9 in TB reactivation and disease progression, we used the Cornell mouse model of TB reactivation in which mice were infected with Mtb and treated with antibiotics, following which reactivation of Mtb was assessed. Our data show that, while B6 mice that received antibiotic chemotherapy reactivated with significantly elevated Mtb CFU in the lung, S100A9KO mice exhibited significantly lower rates of reactivation and harbored overall lower lung Mtb CFU when compared with B6 mice, with 8 of 14 mice exhibiting no detectable lung Mtb CFU (Figure 4D). In conjunction with lower Mtb CFU, while inflammation was not altered, neutrophil accumulation was significantly decreased in lung granulomas of S100A9KO mice (Figure 4, E and F). These results suggest that, while S100A8/A9 expression coincides with neutrophil accumulation and improved Mtb control, S100A8/A9 expression did not directly regulate inflammation during TB.

Figure 4 Targeting the S100A8/A9 pathway limits susceptibility to chronic TB and TB reactivation. Mtb-infected B6 and S100A9KO (n = 10) mice were treated with RAGE inhibitor (1 mg/kg RAGE-specific blocker FPS-ZM1 [n = 5] or DMSO in PBS [n = 5]) at 205 dpi for 15 days, and (A) lung bacterial burden at 220 dpi was determined by plating. (B) Pulmonary inflammation was quantified on FFPE lung sections stained with H&E, and (C) area occupied by B cell follicles was quantified histologically. B6 (n = 9) or S100A9KO (n = 13) infected mice were treated with rifabutin (100 mg/l) and INH (200 mg/l) for 6 weeks, and mouse organs were then harvested and homogenized at 140 dpi to determine reactivation of Mtb infection. (D) Lung bacterial burden was determined by plating, (E) pulmonary inflammation was quantified on FFPE lung sections stained with H&E, and (F) quantification of MPO+Ly6G+ neutrophils was carried out in FFPE lung sections. Figures depict 1 experiment representative of 2 or combined data from multiple experiments. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of values. (A) One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posttest; (B–F) Student’s t test between groups. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

S100A8/A9 expression regulates CD11b expression on neutrophils during chronic TB. As neutrophil accumulation was markedly decreased in S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice, we next determined whether the integrin CD11b, a key molecule in leukocyte adhesion and migration (21), was differentially expressed on the surface of myeloid cells in S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice when compared with B6 Mtb-infected mice. We observed that CD11b surface expression was significantly decreased within lung neutrophils in S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice during chronic stages of infection, whereas lung monocytes and RMs had no significant changes in CD11b expression (Figure 5A). Similar decreases in CD11b expression on lung neutrophils were observed when S100A9KO mice were infected with M. bovis BCG by the pulmonary route (Supplemental Figure 4). Gr-1 (Ly6G/Ly6C) surface expression was also assessed, but no significant changes were seen in the aforementioned other lung myeloid cell populations during both acute and chronic stages of infection in S100A9KO mice when compared with B6 Mtb-infected mice (data not shown). As myeloid cells, such as neutrophils and monocytes, are among the primary producers of S100A8/A9 (9, 22), we addressed whether adoptive transfer of CD11b+ cells producing S100A8/A9 could reverse the improved Mtb control seen in S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice. Accordingly, CD11b+ cells transferred into S100A9KO mice resulted in increased lung Mtb burden, suggesting that a CD11b myeloid population was contributing to the increased susceptibility during Mtb infection (Figure 5B). This was not because of transfer of Mtb within CD11b+ transferred cells, as colocalization of Mtb with S100A9 expression was minimal in transferred cells (Supplemental Figure 5). These data were corroborated by decreased lung protein levels of neutrophil-attracting chemokines CXCL-1 and CXCL-2 in S100A9KO mice during chronic infection (Figure 5C). Taken together, these data show that absence of S100A8/A9 during chronic Mtb infection reduced neutrophil localization and decreased expression of CD11b expression on neutrophils; adoptive transfer of CD11b cells reversed the protection observed in S100A9KO Mtb-infected lung.

Figure 5 CD11b+ cells mediate improved protection in S100A9KO Mtb-infected mice. B6 (n = 5–24) and S100A9KO (n = 5–24) mice were aerosol infected with approximately 100 CFU Mtb HN878. (A) CD11b MFI on neutrophils, monocytes, and RMs was determined using flow cytometry at 50, 100, 150, and 300 dpi. S100A9KO (n = 6) infected mice received CD11b+ purified cells from B6 mice (50 μL containing 1 × 106 cells) intratracheally at 100 dpi. (B) Lung bacterial burden was determined by plating at 120 dpi. (C) Lung homogenates were analyzed by Luminex for CXCL-1 and CXCL-2 at 300 dpi. Figures depict 1 experiment representative of 2 or combined data from multiple experiments. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of values. (A and C) Student’s t test between B6 and S100A9KO per time point; (B) 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posttest. *P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

S100A8/A9 regulates CD11b expression on neutrophils during Mtb infection. Our data point to a critical role for S100A8/A9 in regulating CD11b expression specifically on neutrophils to modulate accumulation into the lung. To mechanistically address the role of S100A8/A9 in regulation of CD11b expression on neutrophils and Mtb control, bone marrow–derived neutrophils were infected with reporter-expressing Mtb and Mtb infection and neutrophil marker expression was assessed. Although B6 neutrophils were more readily infected with Mtb, S100A9KO neutrophils showed significantly decreased infected neutrophils (Figure 6A). Consistent with our data from lung neutrophils, CD11b expression was significantly upregulated on B6 Mtbhi neutrophils, but not as highly induced in S100A9KO Mtbhi neutrophils (Figure 6B). S100A9KO neutrophils expressed lower levels of CD11b even in uninfected controls, as previously shown (15), suggesting that while S100A8/A9 regulates the expression of CD11b at homeostatic levels, this effect is much more profound upon Mtb infection. However, in B6 neutrophils, the fold induction of CD11b upon Mtb infection was 1.96, compared with 2.42 in S100A9KO mice. Similar results were obtained when Gr-1 and CD18 levels were measured on S100A9KO Mtb-infected neutrophils when compared with B6 Mtb-infected neutrophils (Figure 6B). This coincided with increased induction of mRNA for signaling receptors, such as TLR2 and TLR4, and phagocytic receptors, such as C-type lectin receptor and macrophage inducible Ca2+-dependent lectin receptor (MINCLE), which play a role in phagocytosis of Mtb (23, 24), but not formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1) or DECTIN-1 (Figure 6C). This increased expression of phagocytic receptors on S100A9KO neutrophils also coincided with increased production of proinflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6 and TNF-α, in Mtb-infected neutrophil supernatants when compared with B6 Mtb-infected neutrophils (Figure 6D). We also assessed whether Mtb-infected S100A9KO neutrophils were deficient in chemotactic ability when compared with Mtb-infected B6 neutrophils and found that the ability of S100A9KO neutrophils to migrate toward supernatants from Mtb-infected epithelial cells was not impaired (Figure 6E). To address whether live Mtb infection was required for CD11b upregulation, we then tested to determine whether stimulation with heat-killed (HK) Mtb or components of Mtb would similarly regulate the S100A8/A9-dependent effects on CD11b regulation. We found that HK Mtb and stimulation with culture filtrate protein (CFP) and cell wall components (CW) of Mtb similarly induced an S100A9-dependent CD11b upregulation on neutrophils, suggesting that live Mtb infection was not necessary (Figure 6F). Since S100A8/A9 is known to induce NF-κB signaling, we also wanted to understand the role of NF-κB signaling in mediating CD11b upregulation. We isolated neutrophils from IKKfl/fl LysMCre mice, which lack canonical IKK and NF-κB signaling in LysM-expressing cells. We found that lack of NF-κB signaling reduced Mtb infection in neutrophils (Figure 6G) and that NF-κB signaling was required for upregulation of CD11b and Gr-1 on Mtb-infected neutrophils (Figure 6G). These results together demonstrate that absence of S100A8/A9 expression on neutrophils substantially affects Mtb uptake and CD11b induction following Mtb infection, which is in part dependent on NF-κB signaling.

Figure 6 S100A8/A9 regulates CD11b expression on neutrophils. Bone marrow neutrophils were isolated and infected with mCherry-labeled HN878 (MOI of 1) for 3 hours. (A) Mtb uptake by neutrophils was determined in B6 (n = 5) and S100A9KO (n = 5) neutrophils using flow cytometry. (B) MFI of CD11b, Gr-1, and CD18 expression on uninfected (UI) and highly infected (Mtbhi) neutrophils was determined by flow cytometry. Bone marrow neutrophils were isolated and infected with HN878 (MOI of 1) for 3 hours. (C) Expression of phagocytic markers quantitated via RT-PCR and (D) TNF-α and IL-6 levels as quantitated by Luminex assays. Bone marrow neutrophils were isolated from B6 (n = 5) and S100A9KO (n = 5) mice and infected with HN878 (MOI of 1) for 1 hour. (E) Neutrophil chemotactic activity was assayed against gravity controls (Grav.) (circles) or supernatants from infected epithelial cells (Supe.) (squares). Neutrophils from B6 mice were left untreated or treated with HK Mtb, Mtb CFP, and Mtb CW. (F) CD11b and Gr-1 MFI were assessed using flow cytometry. Bone marrow neutrophils from IKKfl/fl LysMCre mice (n = 5) and IKKfl/fl (n = 5) mice were infected with Mtb (MOI 1). (G) Mtb uptake and MFI of CD11b and Gr-1 expression on uninfected or infected neutrophils was determined by flow cytometry. Figures depict 1 experiment representative of 2 or combined data from multiple experiments. Data points represent the mean ± SEM of values. (A–G) Student’s t test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

S100A8/A9 along with chemokines can distinguish between ATB and LTBI. Our data demonstrate that S100A8/A9 mRNA levels increased during progression to TB in humans and rapidly decreased upon successful TB treatment. Thus, we wanted to next address whether serum S100A8/A9 levels can be used to distinguish ATB patients from healthy LTBI and uninfected HCs. S100A8/A9 serum protein levels were significantly higher in ATB patients compared with HCs (Table 1 and Figure 7A). We also found increased S100A8/A9 serum levels in LTBI tuberculin skin test+ (TST+) and quantiferon+ (QFT+) household contacts of ATB patients and LTBI TST+QFT+ individuals with occupational exposure to TB when compared with uninfected HCs (Figure 7A). These results suggest that S100A8/A9 levels could serve as an easily measurable surrogate of TB disease progression in LTBI individuals. Additionally, we assessed whether increased S100A8/A9 serum protein was only increased during ATB or was also increased in other acute and chronic inflammatory pulmonary diseases. Although S100A8/A9 serum protein levels were not higher in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), S100A8/A9 serum levels were much higher in influenza-infected patients when compared with levels in ATB patients (Figure 7A and Table 1). These results suggest that S100A8/A9 serum measurements may distinguish between ATB and LTBI, while taking into consideration clinical symptoms that may confound the measurements.

Figure 7 S100A8/A9 proteins can distinguish between ATB and HCs. Healthy uninfected controls (TST–QFT–) (n = 26), LTBI household contacts (TST+QFT+LTBI) (n = 36), LTBI occupational-exposed individuals who are TST+QFT+ (n = 19), LTBI occupational-risk individuals who are TST+QFT– (n = 9), ATB (n = 52), patients with COPD (n = 16), and influenza (Flu) (n = 18) patient sera were collected and (A) S100A8/A9 levels were determined by ELISA. Groups were compared with 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s posttest. (B) ROC curves of single (top) and top 3 biomarker combinations (bottom) for ATB versus HC (left) and ATB versus LTBI (right) shown. *P ≤ 0.05; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Table 1 Descriptive statistics (median and IQR) of biomarkers in ATB, latent TB, HCs, and influenza-infected patients

As CXCL-1 and CXCL-10 serum levels were additionally increased in ATB patients (Table 1), we next sought to understand whether combining S100A8/A9 with CXCL-1 and CXCL-10 serum protein levels will improve biomarker performance for distinguishing ATB patients from LTBI and HC than S100A8/A9 alone (7). Median serum biomarker concentrations, with IQRs, across the 3 groups of participants are included in Table 2. The medians were the lowest in the uninfected HCs for all biomarkers, followed by levels in LTBI, and the highest expression was noted in the ATB group. When influenza and ATB groups were compared, expression of both CXCL-1 and S100A8/A9 was higher in influenza-infected patients when compared with levels in ATB patients (Table 2). Overall and pairwise comparisons are listed in Table 3, where the differences in the distribution of the biomarkers across all levels were significant when comparisons were made between ATB and LTBI as well as ATB and HC. For a threshold of 114 pg/mL, CXCL-1 could differentiate between ATB and HC groups with a sensitivity of 88.4% (95% CI, 0.78–0.96) and a specificity of 61.5% (95% CI, 0.42–0.80), while for CXCL-10, a threshold of 302 pg/mL would differentiate between ATB and HC with a sensitivity of 86.5% (95% CI, 0.76–0.94) and a specificity of 57.7% (95% CI, 0.38–0.76). For S100A8/A9, a threshold of 1805 pg/mL would differentiate between ATB and HC with a sensitivity of 92.3% (95% CI, 0.84–0.98) and a specificity of 76.9% (95% CI, 0.57–0.92). Notably, S100A8/A9 levels were the only significant determination when LTBI and HCs were compared pairwise and not when CXCL-1 and CXCL-10 were determined for pairwise comparisons between the LTBI versus HC (Table 2). Furthermore, receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis was applied to appraise the diagnostic values of the 3 biomarkers individually and their combination (Tables 3 and 4). Combining S100A8/A9 along with CXCL-1 and CXCL-10 into a biomarker signature improved differentiation between ATB and HCs (0.9467, 95% CI, 0.88–1.0) when compared with using CXCL-10 and S100A8/A9 as combined biomarker signatures (0.9268, 95% CI, 0.85–0.99; Tables 3 and 4 and Figure 7B).

Table 2 Differences in the distribution across the 3 individual biomarkers

Table 3 AUC of model biomarker combinations