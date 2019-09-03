Commentary 10.1172/JCI130316

Breaking barriers for T cells by targeting the EPHA2/TGF-β/COX-2 axis in pancreatic cancer

Jose R. Conejo-Garcia

Department of Immunology, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, Tampa, Florida, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jose R. Conejo-Garcia, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612, USA. Phone: 813.745.8282; Email: jose.conejo-garcia@moffitt.org.

First published July 29, 2019 - More info

Published in Volume 129, Issue 9 on September 3, 2019
J Clin Invest. 2019;129(9):3521–3523. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130316.
© 2019 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published July 29, 2019 - Version history

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is projected to become the second-leading cause of cancer-related death and is largely resistant to immunotherapies. The tumor microenvironment, largely composed of heterogeneous myeloid cells, creates a physical, metabolic, and immunosuppressive barrier that prevents T cells from infiltrating cancer beds. In this issue of the JCI, Markosyan and colleagues have reported a tumor-intrinsic mechanism that excludes T cells from the vicinity of tumor cells. They showed that a receptor tyrosine kinase, ephrin-A receptor 2 (EPHA2), regulates prostaglandin endoperoxide synthase 2 (PTGS2) (encodes COX-2) expression in a TGF-β signaling–dependent manner. Genetic ablation of Epha2 or Ptgs2 in preclinical models or pharmacological inhibition of COX-2 elicited the transformation of this immunosuppressive microenvironment into a T cell–permissive milieu. Consequent T cell relocation rendered this immunoresistant malignancy responsive to combinations of checkpoint blockers and CD40 agonists. Because the association between T cell infiltration and the EPHA2/TGF-β/COX-2 axis is supported by independent clinical data, these results provide a rationale for ensuing clinical trials aimed at incorporating pancreatic cancer into the range of immunotherapy-responsive tumors.

