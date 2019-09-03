Tumor cell–intrinsic EPHA2 suppresses antitumor immunity by regulating PTGS2 (COX-2)

Expression of EPHA2 inversely correlates with CD8+ T cell infiltration in PDA. To reveal signaling pathways that may suppress the infiltration of CD8+ T cells in PDA, we identified 742 genes whose expression correlated inversely with CD8A transcript abundance in The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set (Figure 1A). Pathway analysis of this group of genes indicated activation of EPH/ephrin signaling as one of the top 5 gene signatures associated with the T cell–noninflamed phenotype (Supplemental Figure 1A and Figure 1B) and identified EPHA2 as the most highly expressed EPH family member in human PDA (Figure 1C). EPH proteins are a highly conserved family of receptor tyrosine kinases that function in development, particularly in neurogenesis and angiogenesis, and regulate a pleiotropic set of cellular functions. EPHA2 is overexpressed in multiple tumor types, and its expression correlates with poor prognosis and therapy resistance (25). Importantly, the mRNA expression level of EPHA2 negatively correlated with CD8A, CD3, PRF1, and GZMB, but not IFNG, in 2 independent data sets of human PDA samples (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Moreover, EPHA2 expression was inversely correlated with patient survival (Figure 1E), consistent with previous studies showing that a high abundance of tumor-infiltrating T cells is associated with survival in human PDA (26–28). These results suggest that EPHA2 expression inversely correlates with T cell infiltration in human PDA and may have clinical significance.

Figure 1 Expression of EPHA2 correlates with the abundance of CD8+ T cells in PDA. (A) Pipeline for identification of signaling pathways negatively associated with the abundance of CD8A transcripts in the TCGA PDA data set. (B) EPH-ephrin signaling pathways inversely correlated with CD8A transcript abundance in TCGA PDA data set. (C) The transcript abundance of EPH receptor family members in human PDA data set from TCGA. (D) Correlation of transcript abundance for CD8A and EPHA2 in human PDA samples from TCGA (left). Abundance of CD8A transcript in the top and bottom 20% of EPHA2 expression (middle), and EPHA2 transcript abundance in top and bottom 20% of CD8A expression (right) in human PDA samples from TCGA. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves generated from TCGA PDA data set; upper and lower deciles of EPHA2 expression presented (n = 17/group). (F) The transcript abundance of EPH receptor family members in mouse PDA cells (n = 7/group). (G) The mRNA expression levels of Epha2 in YFP+ tumor cells and YFP– stromal cells from subcutaneously implanted KPCY tumors (n = 20/group). (H) The mRNA expression levels of Epha2 in YFP+ tumor cells from subcutaneously implanted mouse T cell–high and T cell–low KPCY tumors (n = 10/group). (I) The surface protein levels of Epha2 in YFP+ tumor cells from subcutaneously implanted T cell–high and T cell–low KPCY tumors (n = 10/group). (C, D, F–I) Data are presented as box plots; each symbol represents a single patient or mouse tumor sample, and each box represents a group with horizontal lines and error bars indicating mean and range, respectively. Statistical analysis by Students’ unpaired t test (D, G–I) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD post test (C and F). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We recently reported a library of congenic pancreatic tumor cell clones that faithfully recapitulate the heterogeneity of immune cell infiltration in PDA (8). Specifically, clones fell into 2 categories: T cell–high tumor cell clones, which generate implanted tumors with tumor-infiltrating T cells and a paucity of suppressive myeloid cells, and T cell–low tumor cell clones, which generate tumors with the opposite representation of immune cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). In this experimental system, Epha2 was again the top expressed gene in the Eph family (Figure 1F), and it was expressed predominantly in tumor cells (marked by yellow fluorescent protein [YFP]) as compared with YFP-negative nontumor cells (Figure 1G). Moreover, Epha2 mRNA and the proportion of EPHA2+ cells were higher in subcutaneous tumors derived from T cell–low tumor cells versus T cell–high tumor cells (Figure 1, H and I). Based on this strong correlation between EPHA2 expression and a paucity of tumor-infiltrating CD8+ cells in both murine and human PDA, we hypothesized that EPHA2, expressed by cancer cells, regulates immune infiltration in pancreatic cancer.

Tumor cell–intrinsic Epha2 regulates T cell infiltration and sensitivity to immunotherapy. To test this hypothesis, we investigated the effect of Epha2 deletion on the TME using our congenic mouse PDA tumor cell clones. Utilizing the CRIPSR-Cas9 technique, we generated Epha2-KO tumor cells from 2 T cell–low tumor cell clones, 6419c5 and 6694c2 (Epha2-WT) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Epha2 ablation in these clones resulted in a significant increase in CD3+ T cells in subcutaneously implanted tumors, both in terms of absolute numbers and as a percentage of CD45+ cells (Figure 2, A–C). Flow analysis showed that Epha2-KO tumors had increased proportions of total and activated CD8+ T cells, total CD4+ T cells, and further subsets (Figure 2, C–E), but decreased proportions of total myeloid cells and granulocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells (gMDSCs, Figure 2F). Moreover, Epha2-KO tumors had increased CD8+/myeloid cell ratios (Supplemental Figure 2C), but no change in the number of macrophages or dendritic cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). We confirmed these results in orthotopically implanted tumors (Figure 2, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F). The immunosuppressive character of gMDSCs in this model was shown by functional assays in our previous studies (11, 29). We confirmed by flow cytometry that in Epha2-KO tumors, the gMDSCs and macrophages exhibit a phenotype consistent with immunosuppressive function (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). Interestingly, the expression of fibroblast marker PDGFRβ, but not α–smooth muscle actin (αSMA), was increased in Epha2-KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 2I). In addition, the proportions of Ki67-expressing YFP+ tumor cells and tumor weights were decreased in Epha2-KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 2, J–L). These results indicate that Epha2 expression by pancreatic cancer cells promotes the establishment of an immune TME dominated by myeloid cells and a paucity of tumor-infiltrating T cells.

Figure 2 Tumor cell–intrinsic Epha2 regulates tumor T cell infiltration. (A and B) Representative images of immunofluorescent stainings for CD3 (red), YFP (green), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) (A) and quantification (B) of CD3+ T cells in Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumors from indicated clones (n = 5–10/group). Original magnification, ×20. (C–F) Flow cytometric analysis of subcutaneously implanted Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumors from indicated clones (n = 12–25/group). (G and H) Flow cytometric analysis of orthotopically implanted Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumors from indicated clones (n = 5–10/group). (B–H) Data are presented as box plots, with horizontal lines and error bars indicating mean and range, respectively. Statistical differences between groups calculated using Students’ unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

We recently demonstrated that, compared with T cell–high tumors, T cell–low tumors have decreased sensitivity to a combination of chemo- and immunotherapy, GAFCP (gemcitabine [G], nab-paclitaxel [A], anti-CD40 agonist [F], anti–CTLA-4 [C], and anti–PD1-1 [P]; refs. 8, 23, 24). Given that Epha2 KO converted parental (T cell–low) tumors to the T cell–inflamed phenotype, we then tested Epha2 KO tumor sensitivity to the combination therapy. Ablation of Epha2 in cancer cells significantly improved the therapeutic efficacy of GAFCP with respect to tumor growth and overall survival (Figure 3, A–C). Collectively, these experiments suggest that EPHA2 expression in cancer cells promotes an immunosuppressive TME that confers resistance to combination immunotherapy.

Figure 3 Tumor cell–intrinsic Epha2 regulates sensitivity to immunotherapy. (A and B) Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumor growth and mouse survival with or without the GAFCP treatment. Tumor cells implanted subcutaneously into C57BL/6 mice (n = 4–8/group). GAFCP treatment started 12 days after implantation, at 3–5 mm tumor diameter. (C) Size change of Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumors from indicated clones relative to the baseline after 3 weeks with or without GAFCP treatment. PDA tumor cells were implanted subcutaneously into C57BL/6 mice (n = 4–8/group) and treated with GAFCP for 12 days (average tumor diameter 3–5 mm at the treatment start). Statistical differences between groups calculated by linear mixed-effects model with Tukey’s HSD post test using the lme4 in R (A and B, left). The log-rank P values for Kaplan-Meier survival curves were calculated in GraphPad Prism (A and B, right). ***P < 0.001.

Transcriptional profiling identifies Ptgs2 as a potential tumor cell–intrinsic regulator of the TME. To identify tumor cell–intrinsic factors mediating these Epha2-dependent phenotypes, we performed RNA-Seq and differential gene expression analysis of sorted tumor cells from subcutaneously implanted Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumors (Figure 4A). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that Epha2-KO tumors exhibit a signature of IFN response and inflammatory pathways, similar to gene signatures observed in T cell–high tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and ref. 8). Immunostaining for STAT1 confirmed the activation of IFN signaling pathways in Epha2-KO tumors (Supplemental Figure 3C). In addition, Epha2-KO tumors had increased expression of antigen presentation genes, including MHC I, on the tumor cells in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). However, when treated with IFNs in vitro, Epha2-KO tumor cells failed to express increased levels of MHC I compared with untreated controls, suggesting that increased antigen presentation by Epha2-KO cells requires an input from the TME (Supplemental Figure 3F).

Figure 4 PTGS2 is a potential tumor cell–intrinsic regulator of TME. (A) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes in Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumor cells from subcutaneously implanted tumors from indicated clones (n = 3–8/group). (B) Overlap of the genes enriched in Epha2-WT (vs. Epha2-KO) and T cell–low (vs. T cell–high) tumors. (C) Seventeen coenriched genes identified (B) in Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumor cells from subcutaneously implanted mouse tumors (clone 6694c2). (D) Boxplot of Ptgs2 gene expression (tpm) in mouse tumor cells of subcutaneously implanted T cell–low and T cell–high tumors (n = 8/group). (E) PTGS2 expression in human PDA samples in the upper and lower deciles of cytolytic index (n = 14/group). PDA samples retrieved from the TCGA data portal. (F) Survival of patients in the upper and lower deciles of PTGS2 expression (n = 17/group, TCGA PDA data set). (G) HOMER analysis of promoter regions of differentially expressed genes. Prediction of transcriptional regulators enriched in Epha2-WT and Epha2-KO tumor cells (n = 3–8/group). (H) TGF-β signaling GSEA in Epha2-WT versus Epha2-KO tumor cells (n = 3–8/group). (I) Relative expression of Ptgs2 mRNA in PDA tumor cell clones treated with either PBS or TGF-β for 72 hours. Data from n = 5 independent experiments. Color key represents the normalized Z score. (J) Relative expression of Ptgs2 mRNA in control (ctrl, empty vector transduced) and Smad3- and Smad4-KO 6419c5 PDA tumor cell lines. Data from n = 4 independent experiments. EV, empty vector. (K and L) Flow cytometric analysis of immune cell populations in control and Smad3-KO and Smad4-KO tumors (n = 8–10/group). (D, J–L) Data are presented as boxplots, with horizontal lines and error bars indicating mean and range, respectively. (E) Data are presented as mean with error bars indicating SEM. Statistical differences determined by Students’ t test (D and E) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD post test (J–L). The log-rank P value was calculated using GraphPad Prism (F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We previously demonstrated that in T cell–low tumors, cancer cells actively suppress the local immune response. Thus, we focused on the genes enriched in both Epha2-WT tumor cells (compared with Epha2-KO) and T cell–low tumor cell clones (compared with T cell–high tumor cell clones) to identify candidate tumor cell–intrinsic factors. This approach yielded 17 genes that were expressed by tumor cells and significantly associated with an immunosuppressed TME in both T cell–low tumor cell lines (Figure 4, B and C, and not shown). Furthermore, we performed differential gene expression analysis of human T cell–low and T cell–high PDA tumors based on the top and bottom 20% expression of CD8A and found that 3 of these 17 genes — CCK, MACC1, and PTGS2 — were also significantly enriched in human T cell–low tumor samples (Supplemental Figure 3G). Among these 3 genes, Ptgs2 was the most highly expressed gene in sorted T cell–low tumor cells from implanted mouse T cell–low tumors (base mean = 2189.05; Figure 4D), compared with the other 2 genes (Cck base mean = 15.3051, Macc1 base mean = 56.7993). While PTGS2 expression was not different between T cell cytolytic activity–high and –low human PDA samples (Figure 4E), patients with PTGS2 expression in the lower decile had significantly improved survival (Figure 4F). These results suggest that PTGS2 expression correlates with a T cell–low tumor phenotype and improved survival across species.

TGF-β signaling has been reported to regulate PTGS2 expression in tumors (30, 31). Hypergeometric Optimization of Motif EnRichment (HOMER) analysis predicted SMAD3 as one of the top transcriptional regulators in Epha2-WT tumor cells (Figure 4G), and GSEA analysis revealed a TGF-β signaling signature as greatly depleted in Epha2-KO tumor cells (Figure 4H), raising the possibility that TGF-β signaling regulates Ptgs2 expression in our murine tumor system. To test this possibility, we first exposed murine PDA tumor cells to TGF-β in vitro, which uniformly resulted in an upregulation of Ptgs2 (Figure 4I). Next, we performed CRISPR-Cas9–mediated KO of Smad3 or Smad4 in a T cell–low tumor clone (Supplemental Figure 3H). This resulted in a significant decrease in the expression of Ptgs2 (Figure 4J) and a corresponding change in T cell and myeloid populations following subcutaneous implantation (Figure 4, K and L), consistent with a conversion to a T cell–high (or Epha2-KO) phenotype. Interestingly, TGF-β treatment also led to an increase in the cell-surface expression of EPHA2 (Supplemental Figure 3I), while Smad3 or Smad4 KO led to a decrease in EPHA2 expression in vitro and in vivo (Supplemental Figure 3, J and K), suggesting that a positive feedback loop may regulate EPHA2 levels. Collectively, these data suggest that EPHA2-mediated modulation of TME occurs through TGF-β/SMAD3–dependent regulation of PTGS2.

Mice with a pancreas-specific deletion of Ptgs2 have suppressed tumor growth. To investigate the role of PTGS2 in PDA in its anatomical niche, we next engineered a biallelic deletion of Ptgs2 in the pancreatic epithelial cells of KPCY mice using homozygous floxed Ptgs2 alleles (KPCYPTGS2, Figure 5A). KPCY mice recapitulate salient features of human PDA, including the molecular, clinical, and histological features of disease, with 100% penetrance (31). We confirmed loss of Ptgs2 expression in the epithelial cells of KPCYPtgs2 mice by immunohistochemistry (Figure 5B) and then followed cohorts of KPCY and KPCYPtgs2 mice clinically and by ultrasound, comparing tumor onset and overall survival (Figure 5C). Tumor onset, defined by the age at ultrasonographic diagnosis, was significantly delayed in the KPCYPtgs2 mice, with median tumor-free survival of 140 days compared with 113 days in KPCY mice. Overall survival was significantly longer in KPCYPtgs2 mice compared with KPCY mice, with a log-rank hazard ratio of 0.5001 (95% CI of ratio 0.2941–0.8506).

Figure 5 Ptgs2 deletion suppresses PDA growth. (A) Graphic representation of pancreatic epithelial cell Ptgs2-deficient KPCY mouse. (B) PTGS2 protein staining (brown) in pancreatic ductal epithelial cells (arrows) of non–tumor-bearing mice (3–4 mice/group). Original magnification, ×20. (C) Kaplan-Meier curves of tumor-free (left) and overall survival (right) of KPCY and KPCYPtgs2 mice. Number of mice per group indicated in parentheses. (D) Extracellular prostanoid levels measured in control (nontarget shRNA transduced) cell lines cultured for 72 hours (n = 6/group). (E) Relative expression of Ptgs2 mRNA (left) and PGE 2 levels (right) in control (same as in D) and Ptgs2-KD (Ptgs2 shRNA) KPCY cell lines after 72 hours in culture (n = 6/group). (F) Control and Ptgs2-KD KPCY cell lines injected in syng8eneic CY mice receiving either isotype control (IgG) or anti-CD4– and anti-CD8–depleting antibodies (aCD4/aCD8; n = 8-9/group); tumor-free survival (left) and tumor growth (right). (G) Control and Ptgs2-KD KPCY cell lines injected in syngeneic CY mice on regular chow (control) or 100 mg/kg celecoxib diet starting day 0 (ctrl + X; n = 9–12/group); tumor-free survival (left) and tumor growth (right). (H) Control (Cas9 only transduced) and Ptgs2-KO (Cas9/ Ptges2 gRNA transduced) KPC cell lines injected in WT mice receiving either isotype control (IgG) or anti-CD4– and anti-CD8– depleting (aCD4/aCD8) antibodies (n = 5-9/group); tumor-free survival (left) and tumor growth (right). (D and E) Data are presented as boxplots, with horizontal lines and error bars indicating mean and range, respectively. Statistical significance measured by Student’s unpaired t test (E). The log-rank P values for C were calculated in GraphPad Prism. Statistical analyses of tumor growth and survival for (F–H) performed using linear mixed-effects model with Tukey’s HSD post test using the lme4 and the survival package in R. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Genetic ablation of Ptgs2 suppresses tumor growth in a T cell–dependent manner. To further study the role of Ptgs2 in PDA and its association with Epha2, we used shRNA to knock down Ptgs2 expression in a KPCY cell line. PGE 2 is the major prostanoid produced by PTGS2 enzymatic activity in KPCY cells (Figure 5D). As expected, Ptgs2-knockdown (Ptgs2-KD) resulted in a significant decrease in Ptgs2 mRNA expression (Figure 5E) and PGE 2 production (Figure 5E). We then implanted control and Ptgs2-KD cells into immunocompetent mice, with or without CD4+ and CD8+ T cell depletion (Supplemental Figure 4A). While all mice injected with the control cell line developed tumors, 30%–50% of mice injected with Ptgs2-KD cells remained tumor free (Figure 5F), and those Ptgs2-KD tumors that did form were significantly smaller than control tumors (Figure 5F). T cell depletion abolished the survival benefit and suppressed tumor growth afforded by Ptgs2 KD (Figure 5F). In addition, tumor growth was impeded following treatment with the selective PTGS2 inhibitor celecoxib (X) (Figure 5G), although unlike Ptgs2 KD, the treatment did not result in a statistically significant survival benefit (Figure 5G).

To extend these results, we used CRISPR-Cas9 to knock out Ptgs2 in a KPC cell line (Ptgs2-KO; Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Despite exhibiting normal growth in vitro (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E), Ptgs2-KO cells were significantly impaired in tumor growth in vivo (Figure 5H). Specifically, 60%–70% of mice implanted with Ptgs2-KO cells failed to develop tumors (Figure 5H). Moreover, the Ptgs2-KO tumors that developed were significantly smaller than the tumors arising from control cells (Figure 5H). Consistent with our results using shRNA to knock down Ptgs2, the depletion of both CD4+ and CD8+ cells (Figure 5H) or either cell subset alone (not shown) was sufficient to abolish the control of tumor growth and overall survival benefit of Ptgs2 ablation in Ptgs2-KO tumor-bearing mice. These results suggest that tumor cell–intrinsic expression of PTGS2 regulates T cell immune surveillance of mouse PDA tumors.

To determine whether Ptgs2 also plays a non–cell-autonomous role in the tumor immune microenvironment, we used mice with a global deletion of Ptgs2 as recipients for Ptgs2-KO and control cells. As before, implanted Ptgs2-KO PDA cells grew more slowly than control PDA cells following implantation, resulting in a significant survival advantage (Supplemental Figure 4F). However, systemic absence of Ptgs2 had no additional protective effect for either overall survival or tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 4F), and WT tumors implanted in global Ptgs2-KO mice grew the same and were as lethal as when implanted into WT hosts. Thus, the antitumor effects of Ptgs2 deletion result mainly from the tumor cell–intrinsic activity of PTGS2.

Ablation of tumor cell–intrinsic Ptgs2 induces local immunity. To investigate the effect of Ptgs2 deletion on tumor cells and the tumor immune microenvironment, we analyzed Ptgs2-KO and control tumor cells in vitro by flow cytometry. Interestingly, Ptgs2-KO tumor cells had lower expression levels of EPHA2 protein on the cell surface compared with the control tumors (Supplemental Figure 5A). At the same time, Ptgs2-KO tumor cells expressed higher levels of MHC class I protein, yet lower levels of the immunosuppressive molecule PD-L1 (Supplemental Figure 5B). In addition, the proportion of immunosuppressive CD73+ cells was dramatically lower among the Ptgs2-KO tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 5C). After subcutaneous growth for 12 to 13 days, Ptgs2-KO tumors weighed significantly less compared with the controls (Figure 6A). Accordingly, CD45–CD31– tumor cells exhibited increased evidence of apoptosis (Figure 6B) as well as increased expression of MHC class I in Ptgs2-KO tumors compared with control tumors (Figure 6C). Although the proportion of PD-L1+ tumor cells was higher in Ptgs2-KO tumors compared with control tumors, the proportion of tumor cells expressing the immunosuppressive molecules CD73 and CD39 was significantly lower in Ptgs2-KO tumors compared with the controls (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Ptgs2 ablation in PDA tumor cells increases tumor antigenicity and decreases immunosuppressive potential of the tumor. (A) Individual (left) and average (right) weights of subcutaneously implanted control and Ptgs2-KO tumors 12 days after subcutaneous implantation. (B–E) Flow cytometric analysis of control and Ptgs2-KO tumors 12 to 13 days after subcutaneous implantation in WT mice. Representative experiments of 3 presented (n = 6–12/group). Gating strategies presented in Supplemental Table 5. Data presented as box plots, with horizontal lines and error bars indicating mean and range, respectively. Statistical analysis between 2 groups performed using Student’s unpaired t test in GraphPad Prism. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

As expected, Ptgs2-KO tumors were more T cell inflamed, with increased proportions of CD3+ and CD8+ T cells and a concomitant reduction in regulatory T cells (Figure 6D). We observed increased CD3+ cell infiltration in the absence of tumor cell PTGS2 in mice bearing autochthonous tumors (Supplemental Figure 5D). Although total numbers of macrophages and dendritic cells were not different between control and Ptgs2-KO tumors, the expression of immune activation markers was significantly higher on type 1 classical dendritic cells (cDC1s) in Ptgs2-KO tumors (Figure 6E). Taken together, these results suggest that the deletion of Ptgs2, similarly to Epha2 ablation, creates a more favorable TME for antitumor immunity and that the highly overlapping phenotypes of Epha2 and Ptgs2 deletion suggest a unified regulatory mechanism.

Tumor cell–intrinsic Ptgs2 promotes a T cell–low TME in PDA. To further explore the effect of tumor cell–intrinsic PTGS2 on the TME in PDA, we performed gain-of-function experiments by overexpressing Ptgs2 in T cell–high tumor cell lines (Ptgs2-OE, Figure 7A). Ptgs2 overexpression resulted in decreased infiltration by CD3+ T cells in the TME (Figure 7, B–D). The proportions of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells as well as the percentages of activated CD8+ T cells were significantly lower in Ptgs2-OE tumors (Figure 7D). Moreover, Ptgs2 overexpression increased the proportions of infiltrating myeloid cells, especially gMDSCs, with a concomitant decrease in dendritic cell populations (Figure 7, E and F). To further assess whether tumor cell–intrinsic PTGS2 suppresses the response of PDA tumors to immunotherapy, we treated parental T cell–high tumors and Ptgs2-OE T cell–high tumors with the combination chemoimmunotherapy. Overexpression of Ptgs2 completely abolished the response to therapy in both T cell–high cell lines, resulting in loss of tumor growth control and decreased survival in the Ptgs2-OE tumors (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these results support the conclusion that tumor cell–intrinsic PTGS2 promotes a T cell–low TME in PDA and consequently confers resistance to immunotherapy.

Figure 7 Tumor cell–intrinsic Ptgs2 promotes T cell–low TME and resistance to immunotherapy in PDA. (A) Relative expression of Ptgs2 mRNA measured by qPCR in T cell–high PDA tumor cell clones transduced with either empty vector (EV) or pCDH-FHC vector carrying mouse Ptgs2 gene for overexpression (Ptgs2-OE). Representative data from n = 3 independent experiments. (B and C) Representative immunofluorescent staining images (B) and quantification (C) of CD3+ T cells in 2838c3-EV and 2838c3-Ptgs2-OE subcutaneous tumors (n = 5/group): CD3 (red), YFP (green), and DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×20. (D–F) Flow cytometric analysis of subcutaneously implanted empty vector or Ptgs2-OE tumors from indicated clones (n = 5-7/group). (G) Parental and Ptgs2-OE T cell–high tumor growth and mouse survival with or without GAFCP treatment. Tumor cells implanted subcutaneously into C57BL/6 mice (n = 5–8/group). GAFCP treatment started 9 days after implantation at 3–5 mm tumor diameter. (A, C–F) Data are presented as boxplots, with horizontal lines and error bars indicating mean and range, respectively. Statistical analysis between 2 groups calculated using Student’s unpaired t test (C–F). The log-rank P values for Kaplan-Meier curves in G were calculated using GraphPad Prism. Statistical analysis of tumor growth curves performed using linear mixed-effects model with Tukey’s HSD post test using lme4 and the survival package in R (G). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Pharmacological inhibition of PTGS2 reverses PDA resistance to immunotherapy. Finally, we sought to determine whether the pharmacological inhibition of PTGS2, alone or in combination with immunotherapy, would affect the growth of established tumors. PTGS2-sufficient tumor-bearing mice (day 18 after implantation) were randomly assigned to the following treatment arms: (a) i.p. injection of an isotype control antibody (IgG); (b) celecoxib alone (X), (c) i.p. injections of anti–PD-1 antibody (P), (d) i.p. injections of agonistic CD40 antibody (F), and (e) combination celecoxib+ anti–PD-1+ agonistic CD40 (XPF). Monotherapies proved to be mostly ineffective, with only CD40 agonist reversing the tumor growth in 2 out of 9 mice (Figure 8A). Remarkably, combining PTGS2 inhibition with immunotherapy caused implanted tumor regression in 50% of cases or significantly inhibited the tumor growth (Figure 8, A and B). Most importantly, the combination therapy significantly increased the survival of autochthonous tumor-bearing KPCY mice compared with the untreated mice (Figure 8C). These results demonstrate that pharmacological inhibition of PTGS2 sensitizes PDA to immunotherapy.