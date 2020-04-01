Cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator dysfunction in platelets drives lung hyperinflammation

CFTR–/– mice exhibit increased lung injury, neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), and platelet activation after LPS and PAO1 challenge. To investigate the effect of global deletion of CFTR on lung inflammation, we challenged CFTR–/– mice with intratracheal LPS or Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PAO1). At 48 hours after instillation, CFTR–/– mice showed increased bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) white blood cell (WBC) and neutrophil counts compared with WT or CFTR+/– mice in the LPS (Figure 1, A and B) and PAO1 models (Figure 1, G and H). Global CFTR deletion increased lung permeability as determined by cell-free BAL total protein, whereas CFTR+/– and WT mice had similar protein leak in the LPS (Figure 1C) and PAO1 (Figure 1I) models. We tested for platelet activation by measuring BAL thromboxane B 2 (TXB 2 ) (24), and CFTR–/– mice showed increased platelet activation (Figure 1, D and J) in both models. Since activated platelets can trigger NET formation (37–39), we tested for NETs, including citrullinated NETs, which were increased in the CFTR–/– BAL (Figure 1, E, F, K, and L) in both models. In the PAO1 model, CFTR–/– mice had increased BAL bacterial colony counts compared with WT and CFTR+/– mice (Figure 1M).

Figure 1 Lung injury and bacterial lung colony measurements in CF mice after intratracheal LPS or PAO1. (A and G) BAL WBCs, (B and H) BAL neutrophils, (C and I) BAL total protein, (D and J) BAL thromboxane B2, and BAL NETs as measured by (E and K) NE-DNA and (F and L) citH3-DNA in WT, CFTR+/–, and CFTR–/– mice at 48 hours after intratracheal LPS or PAO1. (M) Bacterial lung colony counts in WT, CFTR+/–, and CFTR–/– mice after intratracheal PAO1. Data are mean ± SEM of 5 to 8 animals per group. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001.

Deletion of CFTR in hematopoietic cells. We confirmed a previous report (21) that CFTR is expressed on human platelets (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI129635DS1), but CFTR expression on mouse platelets has not been verified. We isolated platelets from WT and CFTR–/– mice and tested for expression using immunofluorescence. CFTR was detected on WT platelets (CD41+) but not on CFTR–/– platelets (Supplemental Figure 1B). We used the CFTRfl/fl mouse (hereafter CFfl/fl) (40) to generate lineage-specific deletion of CFTR in platelets (PF4-Cre x CFfl/fl, hereafter CF-PF4) (41), myeloid cells (LysM-Cre x CFfl/fl, hereafter CF-LysM) (42), and neutrophils (MRP8-Cre x CFfl/fl, hereafter CF-MRP8) (43). To test for CFTR deletion efficiency, we isolated megakaryocytes from CFfl/fl and CF-PF4 mice and neutrophils from CFfl/fl and CF-LysM mice. We detected CFTR mRNA in CFfl/fl neutrophils and megakaryocytes, although the relative abundance of CFTR mRNA is much lower than in lung epithelial cells (Supplemental Table 1). CFTR mRNA was significantly reduced in CF-PF4 megakaryocytes and CF-LysM neutrophils compared with CFfl/fl controls (Supplemental Table 1). We concluded that hematopoietic cell expression of CFTR could be effectively modulated for our experiments.

Lineage-specific CFTR deletion in platelets results in increased LPS-induced lung injury. At 48 hours after LPS challenge, platelet-specific CFTR deletion (CF-PF4) increased lung inflammation with increased BAL WBC and neutrophil counts compared with CFfl/fl controls, CF-LysM, and CF-MRP8 mice (Figure 2, A and B). CF-PF4 mice had in increased lung permeability compared with CFfl/fl, CF-LysM, or CF-MRP8 mice (Figure 2C). We have previously shown that after LPS challenge, platelets are retained in pulmonary capillaries and alveoli and form leukocyte-platelet aggregates (LPAs) that contribute to lung inflammation (25). We investigated the effect of CFTR deletion on heterotypic aggregate formation by quantifying LPAs 24 hours after LPS challenge. All mouse lines had increased neutrophil-platelet aggregates (NPAs; BAL and blood) when exposed to LPS compared with PBS controls, but the CF-PF4 line had the highest levels of BAL and blood NPAs (Figure 2, D and E). Blood monocyte-platelet aggregates (MPAs) were also highest in the CF-PF4 mice challenged with LPS (Figure 2F).

Figure 2 Lung injury and leukocyte-platelet aggregates in mice with conditional CFTR deletion after intratracheal LPS or PAO1. (A) BAL WBCs, (B) neutrophils, (C) total protein in CFfl/fl, CF-LysM, CF-MRP8, and CF-PF4 mice at 48 hours after intratracheal LPS. NPAs in BAL (D) and blood (E), and MPAs in blood (F) at 24 hours after intratracheal LPS. Data are mean ± SEM of 4 to 9 animals per group. Data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA. (G–N) Lung injury and leukocyte-platelet aggregates in CFfl/fl and CF-PF4 mice after intratracheal PAO1. (G) BAL WBC, (H) neutrophils, (I) total protein, (J) NPAs, (K) CD62P, (L) blood NPAs, (M) blood MPAs, and (N) lung colonies in CF-PF4 and CFfl/fl mice after challenge with PAO1. Standard lung injury measurements were performed at 48 hours, and NPAs and MPAs at 24 hours after intratracheal PAO1. Data are mean ± SEM of 5 to 8 animals per group. Data were analyzed by Student’s t test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Platelet-specific CFTR deletion results in increased lung injury after bacterial challenge. With the striking inflammatory phenotype of the CF-PF4 mice established after LPS challenge, we next tested these mice in the PAO1 model. Compared with CFfl/fl mice, CF-PF4 mice had increased BAL WBC and neutrophil counts (Figure 2, G and H) and increased lung permeability (Figure 2I) at 48 hours after PAO1 challenge. CF-PF4 mice also had increased in vivo platelet activation, including a measurement of platelet degranulation (platelet surface CD62P), compared with CFfl/fl mice (Figure 2, J–M). Similar to results obtained with the PAO1 model in CFTR–/– mice (Figure 1), CF-PF4 mice ineffectively cleared bacteria compared with controls (Figure 2N).

CFTR inhibition or deletion leads to increased agonist-induced platelet activation. To characterize the effect of CFTR dysfunction on platelet activation, we used a flow cytometry assay for platelet P selectin (CD62P) surface expression under thrombin-stimulated conditions. WT platelets were incubated with the CFTR inhibitor CFTR inh -172 (44). A representative gating scheme is shown with CD41+/CD62P+ cells representing activated platelets (Figure 3A). With thrombin stimulation, CFTR–/– and CF-PF4 platelets expressed increased CD62P compared with WT, CFTR+/–, or CFfl/fl platelets, which was phenocopied by incubating WT or CFfl/fl platelets with CFTR inh -172 (Figure 3B). CFTR+/– platelets responded similarly to WT platelets in this assay (data not shown). To rule out an off-target effect of CFTR inh -172, we tested an unrelated CFTR inhibitor, BPO-27 (45), on WT platelets and also observed increased platelet activation (Supplemental Figure 2). Notably, there was no effect of CFTR inh -172 on either CFTR–/– or CF-PF4 platelet activation (Figure 3B), which supports efficient deletion of CFTR from platelets. We tested for effects on platelet aggregation and tail bleeding in the CFfl/fl and CF-PF4 mice, but found no differences (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D).

Figure 3 Effects of CFTR inhibition or deletion on thrombin-induced platelet activation. (A) Representative gating scheme of platelet activation (CD41+ events) quantifying CD62P expression with or without thrombin stimulation in WT or CFTR–/– platelets with or without CFTRinh-172 (CF172). (B) CD62P expression in platelets from WT, CFTR–/–, CFfl/fl, and CF-PF4 mice with or without thrombin stimulation plus vehicle or CFTRinh-172 (CF172). Data are mean ± SEM of 5 to 8 mice. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

CF platelet activation is reversed by TRPC6 inhibition. We next reasoned that since CFTR and TRPC channels are reciprocally coupled in epithelial cells (34), this relationship could also exist in platelets and underlie the activation phenotype in CF platelets. First, TRPC1-7 isoforms were analyzed by reverse transcription– quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) in isolated mouse platelets. Only TRPC1 and TRPC6 mRNA were detected in platelets, with minimal differences in expression of either isoform in platelets isolated from WT, CFTR–/–, CFfl/fl, CF-LysM, or CF-PF4 strains (Figure 4, A and B). We focused on TRPC6 since it localizes to the plasma membrane of platelets whereas TRPC1 localizes to intracellular membranes (46), and the genetic deletion of TRPC1 in platelets does not result in altered calcium homeostasis or platelet function (47). We demonstrated TRPC6 expression on platelets isolated from WT but not TRPC6–/– mice using immunofluorescence and flow cytometry (Figure 4, C and D). Pharmacologic inhibition of TRPC6 with SKF-96365 (SK), a TRPC6/3 inhibitor (48), reversed the increased CD62P expression in platelets with dysfunctional CFTR channels, including WT or CFfl/fl platelets incubated with CFTR inh -172, CFTR–/– platelets, and CF-PF4 platelets (Figure 4, E and F). Incubation with SK alone was no different than the CFTR inh -172 + SK group (data not shown). The increased CD62P expression in CFTR–/– platelets was not observed in platelets isolated from TRPC6–/– or CFTR–/–/TRPC6–/– mice (Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Characterization of TRPC6 in platelets. (A, B) mRNA expression of TRPC isoforms TRPC1 and TRPC6 in platelets from WT, CFTR–/–, CFfl/fl, CF-LysM, and CF-PF4 mice. TRPC isoforms 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 were undetectable (not shown). (C) Immunofluorescence staining and (D) flow cytometry analysis of CD41 (red) and TRPC6 (blue) in platelets from WT and TRPC6–/– mice (representative of 3 independent experiments). Scale bar: 2.5 μm. (E and F) CD62P expression on platelets from (E) WT, CFTR–/–, TRPC6–/–, and CFTR–/– × TRPC6–/– mice, and (F) CFfl/fl and CF-PF4 mice after thrombin challenge with or without incubation with vehicles, CF172, or CF172 plus SKF-96365 (SK). Data are mean ± SEM of 5 to 11 animals per group. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Platelets with deleted CFTR have increased calcium entry that is regulated by TRPC6. We hypothesized that TRPC6 activation in platelets results in increased calcium entry and activation. To test the effect of CFTR or TRPC6 inhibition on calcium entry, platelets were isolated and tested in a ratiometric Indo-1 assay, during which thrombin is serially added at 60-second intervals (Figure 5A). Platelets from CFTR–/– mice showed increased calcium entry as measured by Indo-1 peak median fluorescent intensity (MFI) compared with WT or TRPC6–/– mice, which was attenuated by pharmacologic inhibition of TRPC6 (Figure 5B). WT platelets incubated with CFTR inh -172 showed increased calcium entry compared with vehicle, also rescued by TRPC6 inhibition (Figure 5B). Finally, TRPC6–/– platelets showed decreased calcium entry compared with CFTR–/– or WT mice and were unaffected by CFTR inh -172 (Figure 5B). Incubation with SK alone was no different than the CFTR inh -172 + SK group (data not shown).

Figure 5 Calcium entry measured by the ratiometric Indo-1 assay in thrombin-stimulated platelets from mice and humans. (A) Kinetic tracings of Indo-1 Violet/Blue MFI measured in platelets isolated from CFTR–/– (blue), TRPC6–/– (green), and WT (red) mice with 0.125 IU thrombin introduced at 60-second intervals starting at 30 seconds (black arrows). (B) Peak MFI in WT, CFTR–/–, and TRPC6–/– platelets incubated with vehicles, CF172, or CF172 plus SK. Data are mean ± SEM of 7 to 11 animals per group. (C) Peak MFI measured in platelets isolated from healthy human and CF subjects not on modulators incubated with vehicles, CF172, or CF172 plus SK. (D) CD62P and (E) PAC-1 expression in platelets from human controls, CF platelets plus modulators (lumacaftor/ivacaftor), and CF platelets not treated with modulators (no modulators). Data are presented as minimum-to-maximum whiskers and box plots showing the median and interquartile ranges. (C–E) n = 6–12 subjects per group. Data in B–E were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

TRPC6 inhibition normalizes calcium entry and platelet activation in human platelets with dysfunctional CFTR. We next tested the effects of CFTR or TRPC6 inhibition in platelets isolated from healthy controls or from CF subjects recruited during outpatient well-visits to the UCSF Adult CF Clinic (Supplemental Table 2). A proportion of the CF subjects, all ΔF508/ΔF508, were treated with lumacaftor/ivacaftor (Orkambi), and care was taken to match the untreated CF subjects by genotypic class of mutations (I–II) and lung function. Thrombin-stimulated calcium entry was higher in platelets obtained from CF subjects not on Orkambi compared with healthy control platelets (Figure 5C, white bars). CFTR inh -172 increased calcium entry in control but not CF platelets, and calcium entry was reduced in both groups by TRPC6 inhibition (Figure 5C). CF platelets from subjects not on Orkambi were also more activated as measured by CD62P and activated glycoprotein IIb/IIIa (PAC-1) after thrombin compared with controls (Figure 5, D and E, white bars). CFTR inh -172 increased platelet activation in control and CF subjects on Orkambi treatment, but not in CF subjects not receiving Orkambi (Figure 5, D and E). TRPC6 inhibition reduced platelet activation in all groups (Figure 5, D and E). Incubation with SK alone was no different than the CFTR inh -172 + SK group (data not shown). To test for the possible washout of CFTR modulators during the in vitro platelet assay (in CF subjects treated with tezacaftor/ivacaftor), we added back tezacaftor/ivacaftor during platelet incubation, but the results were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4).

TRPC6 deletion improves lung injury in CF mice. The TRPC6-dependency of our in vitro findings of increased calcium entry and activation in CF platelets was tested in the LPS model. Since a specific TRPC6 inhibitor does not exist, we tested CFTR and TRPC6 double-knockout mice. In these littermate experiments, TRPC6 deletion in CFTR–/– mice effectively reversed LPS-induced hyperinflammation, lung permeability, platelet activation, and NET formation (Figure 6, A–F). In the PAO1 model, TRPC6 deletion similarly protected CFTR–/– mice from hyperinflammation and lung permeability, and also restored bacterial clearance (Figure 6, G–J).