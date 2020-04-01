Commentary 10.1172/JCI135949

Platelets: inflammatory effector cells in the conflagration of cystic fibrosis lung disease

Guy A. Zimmerman

Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Program in Molecular Medicine, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.

Address correspondence to: Guy A. Zimmerman, 4220 Eccles Institute of Human Genetics, University of Utah Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112, USA. Phone: 801.585.0950; Email: guy.zimmerman@u2m2.utah.edu.

First published March 16, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 4 on April 1, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(4):1632–1634. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI135949.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published March 16, 2020 - Version history

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a multisystem disorder, but progressive inflammatory lung disease causes the greatest burden of morbidity and death. Recent translational and mechanistic studies of samples from patients, and observations in animal models, indicate that platelets may drive lung injury and contribute to dysregulated host defense in CF lung disease. In this issue of the JCI, Ortiz-Muñoz and Yu et al. explored the role that the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) plays in platelet-related inflammation. The authors used mouse and human model systems to show that CFTR dysfunction in platelets increased calcium entry though the transient receptor potential cation channel 6 (TRPC6), causing hyperactivation and consequent experimental lung inflammation. The study persuasively suggests that platelets are critical thromboinflammatory effector cells in CF lung disease. In the context of platelet-related organ injury seen in a variety of other diseases and syndromes, platelets may also contribute to nonpulmonary manifestations and comorbidities of CF.

