Deubiquitinating ALDH1A3 key to maintaining the culprit of aggressive brain cancer

Commentary 10.1172/JCI128742

Cancer stem cells sustain propagation of the deadly primary brain cancer glioblastoma. Glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs) characterized by a mesenchymal phenotype are aggressive and resistant to therapies and represent a crucial therapeutic target. In this issue of the JCI, Chen et al. show that the intracellular levels of aldehyde dehydrogenase 1A3 (ALDH1A3), known as a functional marker of mesenchymal GSCs, are regulated posttranslationally by ubiquitin-specific protease 9X–mediated (USP9X-mediated) deubiquitination. Increased expression of USP9X stabilizes ALDH1A3, enabling GSCs to exhibit mesenchymal traits and the malignant phenotype. Thus, the USP9X-ALDH1A3 axis may offer a novel therapeutic target in glioblastoma.

