USP9X deubiquitinates ALDH1A3 and maintains mesenchymal identity in glioblastoma stem cells

USP9X maintains ALDH1A3 stability. To determine whether the ALDH1A3 protein is posttranslationally controlled by the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS), we first blocked de novo protein synthesis using cycloheximide (CHX) and chased the ALDH1A3 protein levels in HEK293T cells and normal human astrocytes (NHAs). Indeed, ALDH1A3 was gradually degraded and became almost undetectable within 8 hours of CHX treatment (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126414DS1). Moreover, treatment of cells with the proteosomal inhibitor MG-132 resulted in a significant increase in ALDH1A3 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 1A). These data suggest that ALDH1A3 is degraded through the UPS. Next, we sought to identify the potential DUBs responsible for ALDH1A3 stabilization and performed an RNAi screening using the siGENOME RTF Library targeting 98 DUBs in HEK293T cells. This initial screen identified 4 DUBs (USP3, USP9X, USP22, and OTUD1) that are associated with ALDH1A3 expression (Supplemental Figure 1B). When these DUBs were coexpressed with ALDH1A3 in HEK293 cells, we found that only USP9X was able to interact directly with the endogenous ALDH1A3 (Figure 1A), thus implicating USP9X as a prominent candidate that controls ALDH1A3 stability. To test this, we transfected Flag-tagged WT USP9X or a catalytically inactive mutant C1566A USP9X (carrying a point mutation in one of the key cysteines of the catalytic domain) into HEK293T cells. Expression of WT USP9X, but not the C1566A mutant, increased the ALDH1A3 protein levels in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1B), suggesting that USP9X modulates ALDH1A3 in a manner that depends on its DUB activity. In contrast, depletion of endogenous USP9X led to a drastic decrease in ALDH1A3 protein levels in 2 GBM cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1C). Neither overexpression nor knockdown of USP9X altered ALDH1A3 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 USP9X maintains ALDH1A3 stability. (A) Four Flag-tagged DUBs (USP3, USP9X, USP22, and OTUD1) were expressed in HEK293T cells, and cell lysates were analyzed by IP with Flag beads followed by IB with antibodies against ALDH1A3 and Flag. (B) Increasing amounts of Flag-tagged USP9X (WT or C1566A mutant) were transfected into HEK293T cells, and cell lysates were analyzed by IB with antibody against ALDH1A3. (C) IB analysis of USP9X protein expression in ALDH1hi and ALDH1lo subpopulations isolated from MES 21 and 505 GSCs. (D) MES 21 and 505 GSCs transfected with 2 independent USP9X shRNA were treated with or without the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (20 μM, 8 hours), and then USP9X and ALDH1A3 were analyzed. (E) IB analysis of ALDH1A3 levels in MES 21 and 505 GSCs transduced with USP9X shRNA, together with either shRNA-resistant (sh-res) Flag-tagged USP9X WT or USP9X C1566A. (F) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with His-tagged ALDH1A3 and Flag-tagged USP9X WT or USP9X C1566A, treated with 100 μg/ml CHX, collected at the indicated times, and then subjected to IB with antibodies against His and Flag. Quantification of ALDH1A3 levels relative to β-actin is shown. (G and H) MES 21 (G) and 505 (H) GSCs stably expressing control shRNA or USP9X shRNA were treated with 100 μg/ml CHX, harvested at the indicated times, and then subjected to IB with antibodies against ALDH1A3 and USP9X. Quantification of ALDH1A3 levels relative to β-actin is shown. Data are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post test (F); 2-tailed Student’s t test (G and H).

Given the importance of ALDH1A3 in the maintenance of GSCs (16–18), we investigated whether USP9X could affect ALDH1A3 expression levels in different subtypes of GSCs. To that end, we used cell-surface markers CD44 or CD133 to isolate 2 MES GSCs (MES 21 and 505) and 2 proneural (PN) GSCs (PN 35 and 182) from patient-derived GBM cells maintained through serial passages in immunocompromised mice as subcutaneous xenografts (Supplemental Figure 1, F–N). We observed that MES GSCs exhibited high levels of expression of USP9X and CD44, but minimal levels of the PN marker OLIG2. In contrast, PN GSCs expressed OLIG2 at high levels, but had minimal levels of USP9X and CD44 (Supplemental Figure 1O). It has been shown before that CD44+ MES GSCs include both ALDH1A3hi and ALDH1A3lo cells (16). Accordingly, we separated MES 21 and 505 GSCs into ALDH1hi and ALDH1lo subpopulations using FACS analysis after staining with ALDEFLUOR. Interestingly, we found that USP9X is highly expressed in the ALDH1hi subpopulation, but not the ALDH1lo subpopulation (Figure 1C). Next, we knocked down USP9X in MES 21 and 505 GSCs using 2 nonoverlapping lentiviral shRNAs. We noted that USP9X depletion dramatically reduced the expression of ALDH1A3 protein, which could be almost completely reversed by addition of the proteasomal inhibitor MG132 or overexpression of an shRNA-resistant WT, but not C1566A, mutant, USP9X (Figure 1, D and E). Conversely, expression of ALDH1A3 was dramatically increased when USP9X was ectopically expressed in PN 35 and 182 GSCs (Supplemental Figure 1P). However, USP9X depletion or overexpression had no significant effect on ALDH1A3 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1, Q and R). To prove that USP9X could affect the stability of ALDH1A3 per se, we used CHX to cease protein synthesis and detected the ALDH1A3 protein levels after manipulation of USP9X. Enforced expression of WT USP9X, but not the C1566A mutant USP9X, resulted in a prominent increase in the stability of ectopically expressed ALDH1A3 protein in HEK293T cells (Figure 1F), whereas knocking down USP9X expression in MES 21 and 505 GSCs led to destabilization of the ALDH1A3 protein (Figure 1, G and H). Collectively, these results indicate that USP9X specifically regulates ALDH1A3 stability.

USP9X interacts with ALDH1A3. We next sought to determine whether USP9X directly interacts with ALDH1A3. Co-IP assays revealed that His-tagged ALDH1A3 could be readily detected in either Flag-USP9X WT or Flag-USP9X C1566A immunoprecipitates in HEK293T cells and NHAs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A), indicating that the DUB activity of USP9X is not required for such interaction. Similarly, a physical association between endogenous USP9X and ALDH1A3 proteins was validated in MES 21 and 505 GSCs as well as 2 established GBM cell lines (U87MG and T98G) (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, we performed an in vitro GST pull-down assay by mixing purified GST-ALDH1A3 with purified recombinant protein Flag-USP9X WT or Flag-USP9X C1566A. As shown in Figure 2C, either USP9X WT or its C1566A mutant was able to bind to immobilized GST-ALDH1A3, but not to GST alone, thus confirming that the interaction between USP9X and ALDH1A3 is direct. To map the minimal essential regions required for their interaction, we generated various truncated mutants of Flag-USP9X and His-ALDH1A3 to narrow down the binding site (Figure 2D). Truncated mutation analysis showed that the N-terminal sequences (amino acids 1–600) of USP9X and the N-terminal sequences (amino acids 1–200) of ALDH1A3 are both required and sufficient for direct interaction with each other (Figure 2, E and F).

Figure 2 USP9X interacts with ALDH1A3. (A) HEK293T cells were transfected with His-ALDH1A3 alone or in combination with Flag-tagged USP9X WT or USP9X C1566A, and cell lysates were analyzed by IP with Flag beads followed by IB with antibodies against His and Flag. (B) Cell lysates from MES 21 and 505 GSCs were analyzed by IP using antibodies against USP9X and ALDH1A3, then subjected to IB analysis. IgG was used as the isotype control. (C) Purified Flag-tagged USP9X WT or USP9X C1566A was incubated with GST or GST-ALDH1A3 coupled to glutathione-Sepharose beads. Proteins retained on Sepharose were then subjected to IB with indicated antibodies. Recombinant GST-ALDH1A3 was purified from bacteria and analyzed by SDS-PAGE and Coomassie blue staining. (D) Schematic representation of Flag-tagged full-length (FL) ZEB1, His-tagged FL ALDH1A3, and their various deletion mutants. (E) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with His-ALDH1A3 and Flag-tagged FL USP9X or its deletion mutants, and cell lysates were analyzed by IP with Flag beads followed by IB with antibodies against His and Flag. (F) HEK293T cells were cotransfected with Flag-USP9X and His-tagged FL ALDH1A3 or its deletion mutants, and cell lysates were analyzed by IP with His beads followed by IB with antibodies against Flag and His.

USP9X deubiquitinates ALDH1A3. To investigate whether USP9X actually catalyzes the deubiquitination of ALDH1A3, we coexpressed His-ALDH1A3 and HA-ubiquitin with either WT or the C1566A mutant of USP9X in HEK293 cells and NHAs. After IP ALDH1A3 from cells treated with MG132, we observed that ALDH1A3 was heavily ubiquitinated. However, coexpression of WT USP9X almost completely abolished ALDH1A3 ubiquitination, while the C1566A mutant USP9X did not have this effect (Figure 3A). Conversely, downregulation of USP9X by 2 independent shRNAs dramatically increased ALDH1A3 polyubiquitylation in MES 21 and 505 GSCs (Figure 3B). To prove that ALDH1A3 is a direct deubiquitinated substrate of USP9X, we incubated polyubiquitinated ALDH1A3 with purified GST-USP9X WT or GST-USP9X C1566A under cell-free conditions. We found that purified GST-USP9X WT, but not GST-USP9X C1566A, which is still able to interact with ALDH1A3, specifically disassembled ALDH1A3 ubiquitin moieties in vitro (Figure 3C), suggesting that USP9X stabilizes ALDH1A3 by removing its ubiquitination directly. To date, 2 major forms of polyubiquitin chains are known to be formed through distinct types of linkages (Lys48- or Lys63-linked chains). Lys48-linked ubiquitin chains serve as the main targeting signals for protein degradation by the proteasome, whereas Lys63-linked ubiquitin chains are involved in multiple cellular events that do not rely on the proteasome-mediated degradative pathway. Accordingly, we wondered which type of polyubiquitin modifications on ALDH1A3 protein was affected by USP9X. As shown in Figure 3D, USP9X effectively disassembled Lys48-linked polyubiquitylation of ALDH1A3, but had no significant effect on the nondegradative Lys63-linked polyubiquitylation of ALDH1A3. Furthermore, we expressed a Lys48-resistant (Lys48R) form of ubiquitin in USP9X-depleted MES 21 and 505 GSCs and found that enforced expression of Lys48R ubiquitin attenuated USP9X depletion–induced ALDH1A3 downregulation (Figure 3E), confirming that Lys48-linked polyubiquitination is critical for USP9X-mediated ALDH1A3 turnover. Together, these results demonstrate that USP9X is a bona fide DUB targeting ALDH1A3 protein for deubiquitination.

Figure 3 USP9X deubiquitinates ALDH1A3. (A) HEK293T cells or NHAs were cotransfected with His-ALDH1A3, HA-ubiquitin (HA-Ub), and Flag-tagged USP9X WT or USP9X C1566A, and cell lysates were subjected to IP with His beads followed by IB with antibodies against HA and His. Cells were treated with 20 μM MG132 for 8 hours before harvesting. (B) MES 21 and 505 GSCs were cotransfected with the indicated siRNA and HA-Ub, and cell lysates were subjected to IP with ALDH1A3 antibody, followed by IB with antibodies against HA and ALDH1A3. Cells were treated with 20 μM MG132 for 8 hours before harvesting. (C) Unubiquitylated or ubiquitylated His-ALDH1A3 was incubated with GST-USP9X WT or GST-USP9X C1566A coupled to glutathione-Sepharose beads. His-ALDH1A3 was subjected to IP with His beads followed by IB with antibodies against HA and His. Recombinant GST-USP9X or GST-USP9X C1566A was analyzed by SDS-PAGE and Coomassie blue staining. (D) MES 21 and 505 GSCs were cotransfected with His-ALDH1A3, Flag-USP9X, and the indicated HA-Ub Lys0, Lys48-only, or Lys63-only plasmids, and then the ALDH1A3 ubiquitylation linkage was analyzed. (E) MES 21 and 505 GSCs transfected with Ub WT or Ub Lys48R were cultured for 72 hours in the presence of control siRNA or USP9X siRNA. Cell lysates were analyzed by IB using antibodies against ALDH1A3 and USP9X.

High USP9X expression predicts enrichment of ALDH1A3hi MES GSCs with potent tumorigenic capability. Given the findings that both USP9X and ALDH1A3 are preferentially expressed in MES GSCs (Figure 1C and Figure 4A), coupled with the role of USP9X in regulating ALDH1A3 stability, we wondered whether high expression of USP9X might predict an enrichment of MES GSCs with high ALDH1A3 activity. To that end, we separated MES 21 and 505 GSCs into 2 distinct pools, expressing either high (USP9Xhi) or low (USP9Xlo) USP9X levels (Figure 4B). As expected, ALDH1A3 was highly expressed in the USP9Xhi subpopulation compared with the USP9Xlo subpopulation (Figure 4C). Furthermore, the results of ALDEFLUOR assay showed that the USP9Xhi subpopulation exhibited significantly higher ALDH1 activity than the USP9Xlo subpopulation (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 High USP9X expression predicts enrichment of ALDH1A3hi MES GSCs with potent tumorigenic capability. (A) Confocal images showing colocalization of USP9X (red) and ALDH1A3 (green) in MES 21 GSCs. Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (blue). (B) FACS sorting of USP9Xhi or USP9Xlo fractions isolated from MES 21 and 505 GSCs. (C) IB analysis of USP9X and ALDH1A3 levels in FACS-sorted USP9Xhi and USP9Xlo subpopulations. (D) Quantification of FACS analysis for ALDH1 activity in USP9Xhi or USP9Xlo subpopulations. DEAB was used to inhibit ALDH1 activity, serving as a negative control. (E) Representative bioluminescent images of intracranial GBM xenografts derived from FACS-sorted USP9Xhi or USP9Xlo subpopulations. Quantification of bioluminescent images is shown on the right. Colored scale bars represent photons/s/cm2/steradian. (F) H&E staining images and IHC images of USP9X and ALDH1A3 are shown in consecutive brain sections from mice implanted with 5 × 104 USP9Xhi or USP9Xlo subpopulations. Red arrows indicate tumors. Scale bars: 25 μm (A); 1 mm (H&E staining) and 100 μm (IHC staining) (F). Data are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Next, we performed extreme limiting dilution intracranial implantation using USP9Xhi and USP9Xlo cells genetically engineered to stably express firefly luciferase. In vivo bioluminescence imaging demonstrated that as few as 5 × 102 USP9Xhi cells were sufficient to establish tumors in 60 days (Figure 4E). In stark contrast, a minimum of 5 × 104 USP9Xlo cells were required for tumor initiation (Figure 4, E and F). Below this level, the tumorigenic potential of the USP9Xlo cells was negligible. Immunohistochemical analysis demonstrated that mice bearing USP9Xhi cell–derived tumors exhibited high expression levels of ALDH1A3, whereas those bearing USP9Xlo cell–derived tumors were negative or only faintly positive for this molecule (Figure 4F). As a consequence, mice implanted with USP9Xhi cells had significantly shortened survival relative to those implanted with USP9Xlo cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). Collectively, these results suggest that high expression of USP9X might signify great enrichment of ALDH1A3hi MES GSCs with potent tumorigenic capacity.

Ablation of USP9X expression impairs the self-renewal, tumorigenicity, and radio/chemoresistance of MES GSCs. Given our results above, we were motivated to investigate whether USP9X is required for the self-renewal and tumorigenicity of MES GSCs. As expected, silencing of USP9X considerably attenuated cell growth (Figure 5, A and B) and decreased DNA replication, as revealed by EdU incorporation assay (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, in vitro limiting dilution assay demonstrated that knocking down USP9X expression remarkably reduced the tumorsphere formation frequency of MES21 and 505 GSCs (Figure 5C). Furthermore, reduced expression of ALDH1A3 and CD44 as well as master MES-specific markers, including C/EBPβ, TAZ, phosphorylated STAT3 (p-STAT3), VEGF-A, and c-MET, were observed in USP9X-depleted MES GSCs compared with controls (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Ablation of USP9X expression impairs the self-renewal, tumorigenicity, and radio/chemoresistance of MES GSCs. (A and B) Primary neurosphere formation was assessed in MES 21 and 505 GSCs transduced with shCtrl or shUSP9X, reconstituted with vector control or ALDH1A3. Representative images are shown (A). Neurosphere formation efficiency (spheres/cells plated) was quantified. (B) Data are represented as means ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) In vitro limiting dilution sphere-forming frequency of MES 21 and 505 GSCs transduced with shCtrl or shUSP9X, reconstituted with vector control or ALDH1A3. Stem cell frequencies were estimated as the ratio 1/x with the upper and lower 95% confidence intervals, where 1 = stem cell and x = all cells. (D) IB analysis of USP9X, ALDH1A3, CD44, C/EBPβ, TAZ, p-STAT3, STAT3, VEGF-A, and c-MET levels in MES 21 and 505 GSCs expressing shCtrl or shUSP9X, reconstituted with vector control or ALDH1A3. (E) H&E-stained brain sections from mice intracranially implanted with MES 21 or 505 GSCs with indicated modifications. Red arrows indicate tumors. (F) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of mice intracranially injected with MES 21 or 505 GSCs with indicated modifications (n = 8). ****P < 0.0001, log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. Scale bars: 500 μm (A); 1 mm (E).

We next examined the impact of USP9X depletion on the tumorigenic potential of MES GSCs in vivo. Equal numbers of luciferase-labeled MES GSC 21 or 505 transduced with control shRNA (shCtrl) or shUSP9X were intracranially injected into NOD/SCID mice. Compared with the mice implanted with shCtrl-transduced MES GSCs, those implanted with shUSP9X-transduced MES GSCs displayed extended survival with a lower rate of tumor formation (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). To evaluate the role of ALDH1A3 in USP9X-mediated GSC stemness and tumorigenicity, we ectopically expressed ALDH1A3 in MES21 and 505 GSCs, in which endogenous USP9X had been depleted. We found that the inhibitory effect of USP9X depletion on cell proliferation, self-renewal, and tumorigenic potential could be largely rescued by ALDH1A3 (Figure 5, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). These results suggest the functional importance of the USP9X/ALDH1A3 axis in the maintenance of MES traits of GSCs.

Recent studies have shown that USP9X contributes to the radioresistance and/or chemoresistance of several types of cancer cells (31, 32, 34, 39). Thus, we wondered whether USP9X is involved in radio/chemoresistance of GSCs. To address this, PN 35 and 182 GSCs expressing low basal levels of USP9X were transduced with either empty or USP9X lentiviral vectors and stably transduced cells were treated with ionizing radiation (IR) (5 Gy) or temozolomide (TMZ) (100 μM). We found that enforced expression of USP9X in PN GSCs conferred resistance to both IR and TMZ (Supplemental Figure 4, E–G), whereas knockdown of USP9X enhanced the sensitivity of USP9X-overexpressing PN GSCs to IR and TMZ (Supplemental Figure 4, H–J). These results indicate that USP9X might contribute to the acquisition of radio/chemoresistance in PN GSCs.

Pharmacological inhibition of USP9X attenuates the tumor-initiating ability of MES GSCs with high ALDH1A3 activity. To leverage our findings for clinical application, we investigated the effect of USP9X pharmacologic inhibition on MES GSC–derived GBM models. We used a recently reported small-molecule inhibitor of USP9X, WP1130, and first examined whether the deubiquitinating activity of USP9X on ALDH1A3 is suppressed by WP1130 under our experimental conditions. Indeed, the ability of USP9X to remove ubiquitin moieties from polyubiquitinated ALDH1A3 was almost completely abrogated by 1 μmol/l WP1130 (Figure 6A). Correspondingly, WP1130 treatment reduced ALDH1A3 protein levels in MES 21 and 505 GSCs without affecting its mRNA levels (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5A). This effect was reversed by MG132, suggesting that WP1130, like USP9X knockdown, promotes ALDH1A3 ubiquitination and degradation (Figure 6B). Indeed, cotreatment with WP1130 and CHX induced a marked decrease in the half-life of ALDH1A3 protein to less than 2 hours (Figure 6C). Furthermore, WP1130 substantially inhibited ALDH1 activity in MES 21 and 505 GSCs, as demonstrated by FACS analysis using the ALDEFLUOR assay (Figure 6D).

Figure 6 Pharmacological inhibition of USP9X attenuates the tumor-initiating ability of MES GSCs with high ALDH1A3 activity. (A) MES 21 and 505 GSCs were cotransfected with His-ALDH1A3, HA-Ub, and Flag-USP9X in the absence or presence of 1 μM WP1130, and cell lysates were subjected to IP with His beads followed by IB with antibodies against HA and His. Cells were treated with 20 μM MG132 for 8 hours before harvesting. (B) IB analysis of ALDH1A3 in MES 21 and 505 GSCs treated with 1 μM WP1130 or vehicle with or without MG132. (C) MES 21 and 505 GSCs were treated with 1 μM WP1130 or vehicle for 24 hours, followed by 100 μg/ml CHX, harvested at the indicated times, and then subjected to IB with antibodies against ALDH1A3. SE, short exposure; LE, long exposure. (D) Quantification of FACS analysis for ALDH1 activity in MES 21 and 505 GSCs following treatment with 1 μM WP1130, 150 μM DEAB, or vehicle. (E) In vitro limiting dilution sphere-forming frequency of MES 21 and 505 GSCs after treatment with 1 μM WP1130 or vehicle. (F) IB analysis of the indicated proteins in MES 21 and 505 GSCs after treatment with 1 μM WP1130 or vehicle. (G) T2-weighted MRI images (left) and quantification of tumor volume (right) in mice bearing xenografts derived from MES 21 or 505 GSCs following treatment with 25 mg/kg WP1130 or vehicle. Red arrows indicate tumors. (H) H&E- and IHC-stained images of USP9X, ALDH1A3, and CD44 in mice intracranially implanted with MES 21 or 505 GSCs after treatment with WP1130 (25 mg/kg) or vehicle. Red arrows indicate tumors. Scale bars: 1 mm (G); 1 mm (H&E) and 100 μm (IHC) (H). Data are represented as mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post test (D); 2-tailed Student’s t test (G).

Next, we examined the sensitivity of MES 21 and 505 GSCs to WP1130. We found that treatment of 2 MES GSCs with WP1130 resulted in a significant inhibition of cell proliferation and tumorsphere-forming ability accompanied by a pronounced loss of MES features (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). We then assessed the therapeutic effects of WP1130 on mice bearing intracranial tumors derived from MES 21 and 505 GSCs. WP1130 or vehicle was administered locally by convection-enhanced delivery (CED). Consistent with our in vitro findings, tumor-bearing mice receiving WP1130 treatment by 7-day continuous CED infusion showed retarded tumor growth and improved survival compared with vehicle-treated mice (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 5D). In these tumors, expression levels of USP9X, ALDH1A3, and CD44 were strongly attenuated by WP1130, as demonstrated by immunohistochemical analysis (Figure 6H). Together, these results suggest that pharmacological inhibition of USP9X might effectively eliminate MES GSCs via promoting ALDH1A3 destabilization.

USP9X shows a positive correlation with ALDH1A3 protein levels and is associated with poor survival of ALDH1A3hi MES GBMs. Finally, we performed immunohistochemical staining of USP9X, ALDH1A3 (MES GBM marker), and OLIG2 (PN GBM marker) in a tissue microarray, including 138 primary GBM specimens. As shown in Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6A, USP9X is strongly correlated with ALDH1A3 expression and mutually exclusive with OLIG2. Specifically, about 88.2% of the high USP9X samples exhibited high ALDH1A3 expression, whereas 69.8% of samples with low USP9X displayed low ALDH1A3 expression. Furthermore, Kaplan-Meier survival analysis demonstrated that USP9X expression levels had no predictive value for patient survival in the OLIG2hi GBM patients. In contrast, USP9Xhi GBM patients displayed significantly shorter overall survival and progression-free survival in the ALDH1A3hi patient group (Figure 7B), suggesting that USP9X has a prognostic value for patients within the MES subgroup. Collectively, these human GBM data strongly align with our experimental findings of USP9X-mediated ALDH1A3 stabilization and associated MES features in GSCs.