Myeloid-specific Asxl2 deletion limits diet-induced obesity by regulating energy expenditure

HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice are resistant to metabolic challenge. We previously reported that global deletion of Asxl2 effects glucose and lipid metabolism (4). Unlike their WT counterparts, Asxl2–/– mice fed a HFD fail to gain weight, indicating a possible role for ASXL2 in metabolically active tissue. Given these observations and the fact that ASXL2 controls PPARγ-dependent gene expression (4), which is required for adipogenesis, we hypothesized that global Asxl2 deficiency prevents adipogenesis by disrupting PPARγ in fat. To test this hypothesis, we mated Asxl2fl/fl mice with those expressing adiponectin-Cre to selectively delete Asxl2 in adipocytes (Asxl2ΔAdipoq) (5). Contrary to our hypothesis, Asxl2 deficiency in adipose tissue did not affect body weight at steady state nor in response to HFD (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128687DS1). The same holds regarding liver-selective Asxl2 deletion using albumin-Cre (Asxl2ΔAlb) (Supplemental Figure 1B). Additionally, glucose tolerance of HFD-fed Asxl2ΔAdipoq and Asxl2ΔAlb mice mirrored their Cre-negative counterparts (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D)

Given that adipocyte and hepatic expression of ASXL2 does not regulate its metabolic properties we turned to myeloid cells, particularly macrophages, because of their established role in the biology of obesity. Thus, we deleted Asxl2 in the myeloid lineage using LysM-Cre (Asxl2ΔLysM) and characterized the transcriptomic profiles of bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMMs) by performing unbiased RNA sequencing (RNA-seq). Principal component analysis of all expressed genes (median counts per million > 1.0) in Asxl2ΔLysM compared with Asxl2fl/fl macrophages revealed 766 significantly downregulated and 950 significantly upregulated genes (|fold change| > 1.3, FDR P value < 0.001) (Figure 1A). Of these, the 15 most upregulated and downregulated genes are detailed in a heatmap (Figure 1B). Enrichr analysis of differentially expressed genes (6, 7) revealed substantial downregulation of those associated with extracellular matrix (ECM) organization, collagen formation, cytokine-cytokine interaction, and inflammatory response (Figure 1C), including genes encoding Tnfa, Mmps, and Cxcls, in Asxl2ΔLysM BMMs. In contrast, cell cycle– and mitosis-related genes were upregulated. The fact that most of the dominant downregulated genes are also implicated in modulating adipose tissue inflammation and fibrosis supports the concept that genetic deletion of Asxl2 in myeloid cells may modify obesity. Therefore, we fed normal chow or HFD to Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. As expected, body weights of both control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice were similar on chow diet, while those of HFD-fed control mice (Asxl2fl/fl) increased approximately 50% after 8 weeks (Figure 1D). Surprisingly, those lacking Asxl2 exclusively in myeloid lineage cells were completely impervious to diet-induced weight gain, mirroring their chow-fed counterparts. Consistent with these observations, inguinal WAT (iWAT) and gonadal WAT (gWAT) weights, as well as adipocyte size, were substantially less in Asxl2ΔLysM mice compared with Asxl2fl/fl controls on an HFD (Figure 1, E and F). Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans showed markedly increased visceral and subcutaneous adiposity in HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl controls but only a modest gain in analogous Asxl2ΔLysM mice (Figure 1, G and H). Asxl2ΔLysM mice were also protected from HFD-induced glucose and insulin intolerance (Figure 1, I and J) and Asxl2ΔLysM mice, but not Asxl2fl/fl mice, did not develop diet-induced hepatic steatosis (Figure 1K). Thus, diet-induced metabolic syndrome is prevented by ASXL2 inactivation in myeloid lineage cells.

Figure 1 ASXL2 regulates weight gain and metabolic homeostasis. (A–C) RNA-seq analysis of bone marrow macrophages derived from Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. (A) Principal component analysis of all differentially expressed genes. Shaded ellipses are 95% confidence intervals for each group. (B) Heatmap of the top 30 most differentially expressed genes in macrophages based on log(fold change) > 1.3 with adjusted P < 0.001. (C) Gene Ontology (GO) term analysis of all genes significantly downregulated (negative enrichment, blue bar) or upregulated (positive enrichment, red bar) in Asxl2ΔLysM macrophages. (D–K) Two-month-old control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice were fed chow diet or HFD for 8 weeks. (D) Body weight with time. (E) Weight of gonadal WAT (gWAT) and inguinal WAT (iWAT) depots at sacrifice. (F) Size of WAT adipocytes at sacrifice. (G) DXA scans at time of sacrifice. (H) DXA-determined percentage body fat at sacrifice. (I) Glucose tolerance test performed before sacrifice. (J) Insulin tolerance test performed before sacrifice. (K) Hematoxylin and eosin–stained liver of control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on HFD. Scale bar: 400 μm. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; as determined by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc analysis for multiple comparisons (D–F and H–J).

Obesity resistance of myeloid-specific Asxl2 deletion reflects relatively increased energy expenditure. Despite failure to gain weight, food intake of HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice, normalized to body weight, surpassed that of their obese control counterparts, while fecal fat content was the same (Figure 2, A and B). These observations raised the prospect that resistance to diet-induced weight gain of Asxl2ΔLysM mice reflects relatively enhanced energy utilization. To address this possibility, control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice were placed in metabolic cages for 48 hours, 8 weeks after initiation of HFD. Despite equivalent physical activity (Figure 2C), energy expenditure, normalized to body weight, was approximately 45% greater, through light and dark cycles, in Asxl2ΔLysM mice than similarly fed controls (Figure 2D). The respiratory exchange ratio (RER) was also greater in HFD Asxl2ΔLysM mice (Figure 2E). Thus, the obesity resistance of Asxl2ΔLysM mice reflects a relative increase in energy utilization.

Figure 2 ASXL2 regulates energy expenditure. (A) Food intake normalized to body weight of HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. (B) Fecal fat of HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice were placed in metabolic cages for 48 hours with 12-hour light/dark cycles. (C) Activity, (D) energy expenditure, and (E) respiratory exchange rate (RER) at 48 hours. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, as determined by unpaired t test (A and E).

BAT is protected in Asxl2ΔLysMmice. The energy expenditure of HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice raised the possibility that it reflects uncoupling of ATP and respiration, as induced by UCP1. Thus, we explored beiging of iWAT. Like their control counterparts, chow-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice contained numerous foci of characteristic, UCP1-expressing beige fat foci that were absent in HFD-fed control animals (Supplemental Figure 2A). Despite their normal metabolic phenotype, iWAT of HFD-fed Asxl2LysM mice surprisingly mirrored that of their control counterparts, as it was also devoid of UCP1-producing adipocytes. Thus, the robust energy expenditure induced by myeloid-specific Asxl2 deletion likely does not represent iWAT beiging.

Similarly to WAT, the appearance of brown adipose tissue (BAT) of chow-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice was indistinguishable from their control counterparts (Figure 3A). As previously noted, HFD induces whitening of BAT in Asxl2fl/fl mice in that adipocytes contain large lipid droplets reminiscent of those in WAT (8, 9). Although BAT of HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice exhibited some evidence of whitening compared with that of chow-fed animals, it was minimal relative to that of HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl mice. Consequent to avoidance of diet-induced lipid accumulation, the weight of HFD Asxl2ΔLysM BAT was lower than that of control (Figure 3B). In keeping with evidence that prevention of HFD-induced whitening preserves BAT activity (10), UCP1 expression determined by immunostaining, quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR), and immunoblot, was relatively enhanced in HFD Asxl2ΔLysM mice (Figure 3, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, PET imaging documented greater palmitate metabolism by HFD Asxl2ΔLysM than Asxl2fl/fl BAT, in vivo (Figure 3F). Although fludeoxyglucose metabolism by HFD Asxl2ΔLysM BAT trended higher relative to that of Asxl2fl/fl counterparts, the difference was not significant (Figure 3G). Circulating free fatty acids (FFAs) were increased in HFD control mice but not those with myeloid Asxl2 deletion, likely reflecting maintenance of their robust metabolism in BAT (Figure 3H and ref. 11). In keeping with previous data, serum triglycerides were unaltered in each cohort of mice regardless of diet (Figure 3I).

Figure 3 BAT is protected in Asxl2ΔLysM mice. (A) Hematoxylin and eosin–stained histological sections of BAT of Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on chow diet or HFD. Scale bar: 300 μm. (B) BAT weight of HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. (C) UCP1-immunostained histological sections of BAT of Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on chow diet or HFD. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) qPCR analysis of Ucp1 mRNA abundance in Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on HFD. (E) Immunoblot of UCP1 abundance in Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on HFD. (F and G) PET scan determination of (F) palmitate and (G) fludeoxyglucose metabolism in BAT of Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on HFD. (F) Serum free fatty acids (H) and triglycerides (I) of Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks on chow diet or HFD. (J) Core body temperature of Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice maintained at room temperature (RT, 23°C) or 4° for 30 minutes, after 8 weeks on chow diet or HFD. (K) Two-month-old Ucp1–/–, Asxl2fl/fl, Asxl2ΔLysM, and Asxl2ΔLysM Ucp1–/– mice were fed HFD for 8 weeks at neutral thermal temperature (30°C); body weight change was measured with time. *P < 0.05 for comparisons between Ucp1–/– and Asxl2ΔLysM Ucp1–/–; #P < 0.05 for comparisons between Asxl2ΔLysM and Asxl2ΔLysM Ucp1–/– at 8 weeks of HFD.Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; as determined by unpaired t test (B and D) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc analysis for multiple comparisons (F, H, J, and K).

As in mice, human fat mass and BAT activity are negatively correlated, whereas BAT activity and energy expenditure are positively related (12). Hence, the obesity resistance of Asxl2ΔLysM mice may represent their preserved UCP1-mediated energy expenditure. In keeping with the hypothesis that their failure to gain weight represents preservation of UCP1-mediated ATP uncoupled respiration, core body temperature of HFD Asxl2ΔLysM mice, maintained at 4°C, was significantly higher than that of control (Figure 3J). Asxl2ΔLysM mice on an HFD, housed at 30°C, also had lower body weight than Asxl2fl/fl controls (Figure 3K). Indicating that UCP1 contributes to obesity resistance of the myeloid-mutant mice at thermoneutrality, the percentage increase in body weight of HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice, globally lacking Ucp1 (Asxl2ΔLysM Ucp1–/–), mirrored that of Asxl2fl/fl and was significantly greater than Asxl2ΔLysM (Figure 3K). Thus, UCP1 contributes to the obesity resistance of Asxl2ΔLysM mice at room temperature and thermoneutrality (13).

Catecholamines are increased in ASXL2ΔLysM BAT. Macrophages are proposed to influence weight gain by altering uncoupled respiration. A common hypothesis holds that alternatively activated myeloid cells express catecholamines that promote UCP1 expression by beige adipocytes, thereby enhancing energy expenditure (14). Recent data, however, challenge this postulate and it has been concluded that alternatively activated macrophages do not express catecholamines (15). Consistent with this conclusion, naive and palmitate- or IL-4–treated Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM BMMs expressed little tyrosine hydroxylase mRNA (Th), whose product catalyzes a rate-limiting step in catecholamine synthesis (Figure 4A). It is likely, therefore, that macrophages do not produce catecholamines that contribute to the obesity resistance of Asxl2ΔLysM mice. Despite a paucity of tyrosine hydroxylase expression in macrophages, norepinephrine was unexpectedly approximately twice as abundant in HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLys BAT as control (Figure 4B). Because processing of triglycerides to FFAs and glycerol is regulated by norepinephrine, we measured lipolysis in BAT explants derived from HFD-fed control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. Corroborating palmitate uptake and confirming the functional significance of catecholamine abundance, lipolysis in Asxl2ΔLysM BAT explants was increased, both in the basal state and when stimulated with isoproterenol (Figure 4C). Thus, despite their likely failure to produce norepinephrine, Asxl2-deficient macrophages may regulate BAT metabolism by affecting catecholamine signaling.

Figure 4 Catecholamines are relatively increased in Asxl2ΔLysM BAT. (A) Tyrosine hydroxylase mRNA expression by naive and IL-4– or palmitate-treated Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM BMMs. Adrenal tissue served as positive control. (B) Norepinephrine (NE) content of BAT of HFD-fed control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. (C) Glycerol released from BAT explants derived from HFD-fed control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. (D) Maoa mRNA abundance in BAT stromal vascular fraction of chow- or HFD-fed control and Asxl2ΔLysM mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, as determined by unpaired t test (B) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak’s post hoc analysis for multiple comparisons (C and D).

Although a subset of macrophages associated with sympathetic neurons do not express catecholamines, they incorporate and degrade norepinephrine, thus preventing its accumulation in BAT (16, 17). These sympathetic neuron–associated macrophages reduce catecholamines in BAT via expression of solute carrier member 2 (Slc6a2) norepinephrine transporter and/or monoamine oxidase A (Maoa), an amine-degrading mitochondrial enzyme. Indicating that impaired catecholamine degradation likely contributes to the preservation of BAT in HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice, Maoa in the stromal vascular fraction (SVF) of BAT was diminished relative to their Asxl2fl/fl counterparts and mirrored that of chow-fed mice (Figure 4D).

Absence of Asxl2 in myeloid lineage cells prevents accumulation of macrophages in WAT and BAT in response to HFD. Adipose tissues contain diverse myeloid cell types, including abundant eosinophils and macrophages. In the lean state, eosinophils produce IL-4 to sustain an antiinflammatory program in WAT macrophages (18). In obesity, however, eosinophils in WAT are reduced and macrophages upregulate expression of proinflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α that impair glucose homeostasis (19, 20). We therefore asked whether ASXL2 expression in myeloid lineage cells determines eosinophil or macrophage responses to HFD in WAT and BAT.

We identified CD45+SiglecF+SSChi eosinophils and CD45+F4/80+CD64+ macrophages in WAT and compared their abundance in Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice (Supplemental Figure 3). Eosinophils were decreased in WAT of HFD-fed mice irrespective of genotype, suggesting that ASXL2 does not determine eosinophil responses to diet-induced obesity (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast, WAT macrophages were increased in frequency and number following an HFD in Asxl2fl/fl mice, but not in Asxl2ΔLysM mice (Figure 5, A and B). A similar pattern occurred regarding macrophage frequencies and numbers in BAT (Figure 5, C and D). Consistent with this observation and confirming previous RNA-seq data, HFD induced expression of inflammatory cytokine mRNAs, including Il1b and Tnfa, in both BAT (Figure 5E) and WAT (Supplemental Figure 5) SVF of HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl but not Asxl2ΔLysM mice. Additionally, macrophages expressing Adgre1 (F4/80), Cd68, and Fcgr1a (CD64) were decreased in Asxl2ΔLysM BAT SVF (Figure 5F). To determine if the decreased macrophage infiltration in BAT is a consequence of myeloid deletion of Asxl2 or of obesity resistance, we fed mice an HFD for 4 weeks, at which time body weight of WT mice had not yet increased (Figure 5G). Confirming that the relative paucity of macrophages in HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice is not due to their failure to gain weight, expression of the macrophage markers Adgre1 (F4/80), Tnfa, and Il1b was significantly lower in BAT SVF of 4-week HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice than similarly fed, nonobese Asxl2fl/fl controls (Figure 5H).

Figure 5 ASXL2 expression in myeloid cells is required for macrophage accumulation in WAT and BAT in obesity. Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice were fed either a chow diet or HFD. (A) Frequencies and (B) numbers of F4/80+CD64+ macrophages in gonadal WAT: pregated on singlet, live, CD45+ cells. (C) Frequencies and (D) numbers of F4/80+CD64+ macrophages in BAT: pregated on singlet, live, CD45+ cells. (E) Inflammatory cytokine and chemokine mRNA expression in stromal vascular fraction of BAT of Asxl2fl/fl or Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks fed with chow diet or HFD. (F) Macrophage marker mRNA expression in stromal vascular fraction of BAT of Asxl2fl/fl or ASXL2ΔLysM mice after 8 weeks fed with chow diet or HFD. (G) Body weight and brown or gonadal fat pad weight of Asxl2fl/fl and Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 4 weeks of HFD. (H) Adgre1 (F4/80) and inflammatory cytokine mRNA expression in stromal vascular fraction of BAT of Asxl2fl/fl or Asxl2ΔLysM mice after 4 weeks on HFD. (I) IL-1β and TNF-α secretion by bone marrow–derived macrophages of Asxl2fl/fl or Asxl2ΔLysM mice stimulated with 100 ng/mL LPS for 3 hours, followed by 15 μM nigericin for 1 hour. (J–L) Histological sections of WAT of HFD-fed control or Asxl2ΔLysM mice stained to identify (J) fibrosis (hematoxylin and eosin), (K) hypoxic adipocytes, and (L) crown-like structures (F4/80). Scale bars: 1 mm (J), 400 μm (K), and 200 μm (L). (M) ECM gene mRNA expression in gonadal WAT stromal vascular fraction of chow- or HFD-fed Asxl2fl/fl or Asxl2ΔLysM mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; as determined by unpaired t test (H and I) or 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc analysis for multiple comparisons (B, D–F, and M).

Induction of the NLRP3 inflammasome enhances MAOA abundance (16). The paucity of IL-1β mRNA, expressed by Asxl2ΔLysM relative to Asxl2fl/fl macrophages, therefore raised the possibility that preservation of BAT catecholamines reflects suppressed inflammasome activity. Expression of Nlrp3 by Asxl2ΔLysM and Asxl2fl/fl BMMs, in response to LPS or TNF-α was, however, similar, suggesting that NLRP3 is not regulated by ASXL2 (Supplemental Figure 6A). Additionally, LPS- and nigericin-induced inflammasome activation, reflected by cellular foci upon binding of the FLICA probe to active caspase-1 (21), yielded no difference between Asxl2ΔLysM and Asxl2fl/fl macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6B). Interestingly, LPS-stimulated secretion of IL-1β by Asxl2ΔLysM BMMs was decreased, suggesting that ASXL2 inactivation dampens pathways involved in the secretion, but not maturation, of IL-1β (Figure 5I). Likewise, TNF-α expression by mutant cells was decreased (Figure 5I). It is therefore likely that absence of ASXL2 in macrophages preserves catecholamines by their limited infiltration into BAT and diminished expression and secretion of proinflammatory cytokines. Supporting this conclusion, no differences in Maoa expression were observed in Asxl2ΔLysM and control BMMs (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Obesity is characterized by destructive changes in WAT, including hypovascularity-induced hypoxia leading to adipocyte death (19, 22) and eventuating in peri-adipocyte fibrosis that compromises lipid uptake and, therefore, metabolic function. The fibrosis of obese WAT enhances the inflammatory state of pre-adipocytes and macrophages, thus invoking a cycle of ECM production, inflammation, and pathological adipose tissue remodeling (23). Like their gross phenotype, the microscopic appearance of WAT of chow-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice was indistinguishable from their control counterparts (not shown). As expected, WAT of Asxl2fl/fl mice, maintained on HFD, contained abundant fibrosis, a plethora of hypoxic cells, and numerous crown-like structures in which macrophages phagocytose lipid droplets (Figure 5, J–L). In contrast, adipocytes of HFD-fed Asxl2ΔLysM mice exhibited no evidence of fibrosis, crown-like structures, or hypoxic cells. In keeping with these morphological observations, HFD promoted expression of selected collagen synthesis genes in WAT SVF in Asxl2fl/fl mice but not Asxl2ΔLysM counterparts (Figure 5M). These observations indicate that ASXL2 is required for macrophage accumulation and inflammation in WAT and BAT in the context of diet-induced obesity and suggest that ASXL2 expression in macrophages may contribute to pathological remodeling of fat.

Myeloid-specific BAP1 deletion arrests HFD-induced weight gain. BAP1 is a tumor suppressor and deubiquitinase that complexes with and stabilizes ASXL2 (24). This relationship raised the possibility that, like ASXL2, absence of BAP1 in myeloid lineage cells impacts HFD-induced weight gain. Thus, mirroring our approach to ASXL2, we mated Bap1fl/fl and LysM-Cre mice. Similarly to Asxl2ΔLysM mice, those lacking Bap1 exclusively in myeloid lineage cells failed to gain weight on an HFD and maintain glucose and insulin sensitivity (Figure 6, A–C). Like Asxl2ΔLysM mice, HFD-fed Bap1ΔLysM mice had diminished Maoa and arrested lipolysis in BAT (Supplemental Figure 7). Given its essential role in stabilizing ASXL2, the obesity-preventing properties of myeloid-specific deletion of Bap1 is in keeping with the similar phenotype of Asxl2ΔLysM mice.

Figure 6 siRNA-mediated Asxl2 suppression in macrophages prevents diet-induced obesity. (A) Body weight, (B) glucose tolerance test, and (C) insulin tolerance test of Bap1fl/fl and Bap1ΔLysM mice fed HFD for 6 weeks. (D) WT BMMs were incubated with GFP-siRNA– or Asxl2-siRNA–associated nanoparticles. Asxl2 mRNA was measured by qPCR and compared to that of Asxl2ΔLysM BMMs. Colocalization of macrophages (F4/80) and Asxl2-siRNA–associated nanoparticles in (E) spleen and (F) gonadal WAT of HFD-fed WT mice. Scale bars: 100 μm (E) and 30 μm (F). (G) Body weight of WT HFD-fed mice administered GFP-siRNA– or Asxl2-siRNA–associated nanoparticles. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; as determined by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak post hoc analysis for multiple comparisons (A–C and G).

siRNA-mediated ASXL2 suppression in macrophages prevents diet-induced obesity. Our data raise the possibility that therapeutic suppression of ASXL2 expression in macrophages may obviate diet-induced obesity. To explore this prospect, we turned to Asxl2 siRNA formulated with a biocompatible cationic amphipathic peptide (p5RHH) to create 55-nm NPs that are phagocytosed by macrophages, followed by endosomolysis and siRNA release to engage the RISC complex (25–27). The clinical potential of this strategy is underscored by the fact that NP-mediated ablation of specific subsets of myeloid lineage cells positively affects conditions such as stroke and sepsis (28) and the same macrophage-targeting NPs, used here, combined with NF-κB p65 siRNA, prevent inflammatory and osteoarthritis (29, 30). We therefore asked if a similar strategy to suppress macrophage ASXL2 expression would arrest diet-induced obesity. To this end, we used a Cy5.5-labeled p5RHH-Asxl2 siRNA, designed and synthesized by Sigma-Aldrich, multiplexed in unitary peptidic NPs, which suppressed Asxl2 mRNA expression in isolated BMMs by approximately 50% (Figure 6D). We administered 0.5 mg/kg to mice, twice per week while maintaining them on an HFD for 8 weeks.

Distribution of the p5RHH-siRNA complex in mice with collagen-induced arthritis appears limited to inflamed joints and kidneys. In contrast to the relatively restricted localization in inflammatory arthritis and perhaps reflecting the systemic inflammation accompanying obesity (22), Asxl2-siRNA–associated NPs were distributed in kidneys, spleen, bone, muscle, lung, and subcutaneous and visceral fat depots (Supplemental Figure 8). Confirming that they target macrophages, Asxl2-siRNA–associated NPs localized exclusively in cells expressing F4/80 in spleen and targeted the same cells in gWAT of HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 6, E and F). Administration of this NP complex to HFD-fed WT mice completely prevented weight gain relative to those receiving GFP-siRNA–associated NPs (Figure 6G). Thus, pharmacological arrest of Asxl2 expression in macrophages has antiobesity properties. Furthermore, prevention of diet-induced weight gain by macrophage-specific siRNA-associated NPs fortifies the myeloid specificity of LysM-mediated Asxl2 ablation.