DNA methyltransferase inhibition overcomes diphthamide pathway deficiencies underlying CD123-targeted treatment resistance

CD123 is not lost after exposure to tagraxofusp. Resistance to cell-surface-targeted therapies in some hematologic malignancies is associated with loss of expression or downregulation of the target, such as CD19 after chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cells or blinatumomab, or CD22 after inotuzumab ozogamicin treatment in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) (12, 13). Therefore, we measured the level of CD123 on the surface of AML and BPDCN cells in the bone marrow of patients before, during, and upon progression of disease during tagraxofusp treatment. We did not observe any decrease in CD123 associated with therapy, in the malignant cell population or on the surface of presumed “non-blast,” normal CD123-positive cells (Figure 1, A and B). In an illustrative patient with BPDCN, representative of all cases of BPDCN and AML analyzed, the CD123 level on the blast population was maintained even in the setting of significant changes in the relative blast frequency during initial response, ongoing treatment, and at the time of disease progression in the bone marrow (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 CD123 expression is maintained during and after tagraxofusp treatment in patients. (A) The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD123 staining as measured by flow cytometry in bone marrow aspirates is plotted before, during, and after tagraxofusp treatment and annotated as malignant blasts of AML or BPDCN, or as putative non-blast CD123-positive cells. (B) An illustrative example of bone marrow aspirate flow cytometry from a patient with BPDCN before, during, and after tagraxofusp showing the malignant CD4+CD123+ BPDCN blasts (green) and the CD4–CD123+ non-blast cells (purple). (C) CD123 MFI and relative BPDCN blast percentage in bone marrow are plotted from another illustrative patient before, during (black bar), and after tagraxofusp treatment, showing maintenance of CD123 at a stable level despite significant changes in the relative percentage of blasts. These examples are representative of all cases in A, wherein the CD123 level was unchanged regardless of whether there was a significant change in disease burden. (D) CD123 (IL3RA) dependency score (x axis) is plotted against CD123 (IL3RA) RNA expression level in transcripts per million (TPM) for cell lines in Project Achilles. AML cell lines are labeled red (n = 20) and others are gray (n = 481). Negative dependency scores (calculated using DEMETER2) signify that cell line has a relative growth disadvantage when CD123/IL3RA is depleted in a genome-wide pooled shRNA assay. P value calculated using 2-tailed t test.

One possible explanation for this phenomenon is that CD123 (IL3RA) expression may offer a selective advantage to AML and/or BPDCN cells. We analyzed data from genome-wide RNA interference screening in 501 cell lines representing diverse cancer types from the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE) and Project Achilles (14) for evidence of relative growth disadvantage upon knockdown. AML was enriched compared with cell lines derived from all other disease types for relative dependency on CD123 (P < 0.0005, Figure 1D). No BPDCN-derived cells were analyzed in the CCLE, but a prior RNA interference screen in a BPDCN cell line noted depletion of several shRNAs targeting IL3RA, consistent with dependency (15). These data suggest that myeloid lineage cancers such as AML and BPDCN may be unlikely to undergo selection for CD123-negative subclones, possibly even during therapy with a CD123-targeted agent, because loss is associated with a growth disadvantage.

Tagraxofusp-resistant cells selected in vitro maintain CD123 expression but are resistant to DT. Given our findings in treated patients, we wanted to determine alternative mechanisms of resistance to tagraxofusp. We treated BPDCN (CAL1) and AML (SHI1, NOMO1, and THP1) cell lines with each lines’ approximately 95% lethal dose of tagraxofusp and re-treated repeatedly upon recovery. Within several treatment cycles, we generated biologically independent subcultures of each line that were at least 100-fold less sensitive to tagraxofusp. Some resistant cells were completely insensitive to tagraxofusp at concentrations up to 1 μg/mL, a dose that was higher than the 95% lethal dose in all parental lines tested (Figure 2A). We measured receptor subunit expression on the surface of the resistant cells by flow cytometry and found that none had a significantly altered level of CD123 or CD131, the IL-3R common β subunit, compared to their corresponding parental lines (Figure 2, B and C). Thus, although the parental lines span a 10-fold or greater range of CD123 expression and baseline tagraxofusp GI 50 values (concentration that reduces growth by 50%), maintenance of CD123 expression level is a consistent feature of tagraxofusp-resistant cells.

Figure 2 BPDCN and AML cells resistant to tagraxofusp maintain CD123 expression and internalization of tagraxofusp but are cross-resistant to full-length diphtheria toxin. (A) BPDCN (CAL1) and AML (SHI1, NOMO1, and THP1) parental (black) and tagraxofusp-resistant (red, blue, purple) cultures were tested for sensitivity to 5-fold decreasing concentrations of tagraxofusp in an MTT assay. Each point was assessed in triplicate and plotted relative to cells growing in vehicle alone. (B) CD123 (blue) and isotype control (red) staining as measured by flow cytometry in parental CAL1 cells and in tagraxofusp-resistant CAL1 (CAL1-R) cells is shown. (C) MFI of CD123 and CD131 in the indicated BPDCN and AML parental (P) and tagraxofusp-resistant (R1–R3) cell lines is shown. (D) Confocal microscopy 30 minutes and 18 hours after exposure of parental or tagraxofusp-resistant CAL1 cells to APC-tagged tagraxofusp (red, representative foci highlighted by red arrows), costained with CFSE (intracellular proteins, green) and Hoechst 33342 (DNA, blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) MTT assays for viability of CAL1 and SHI1 parental and 3 independent tagraxofusp-resistant subcultures after exposure to full-length diphtheria toxin (DT), plotted as in A.

The cytotoxic activity of full-length DT requires cell entry, escape from endosomes into the cytoplasm, and toxin-mediated ADP ribosylation of eEF2 (16). We used confocal microscopy with tagraxofusp fluorescently tagged with allophycocyanin (tagraxofusp-APC) to test if there was a difference in drug internalization into resistant cells. At early time points (30–60 minutes) after exposure to tagraxofusp-APC, we saw no difference in the pattern of intracellular APC signal in parental or resistant cells (Figure 2D). Tagraxofusp-APC killed parental cell lines with efficiency equal to that of the untagged drug but had no activity against resistant subclones. Like many hematopoietic cells (17), CAL1 and SHI1 cells express the DT ligand-binding domain cell-surface receptor, proheparin-binding EGF-like growth factor (HBEGF). This allowed us to test the cytotoxic activity of full-length DT in parental and tagraxofusp-resistant cells. Resistant sublines were similarly resistant to full-length DT and tagraxofusp (Figure 2E). Together, these data suggest that tagraxofusp resistance in AML and BPDCN cells is not due to loss of the cell-surface target or defective internalization after ligand binding.

Acquired tagraxofusp resistance is associated with loss of diphthamide synthesis pathway activity. To elucidate mechanisms of tagraxofusp resistance, we performed whole-exome sequencing (WES) and whole-transcriptome RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) on parental and resistant BPDCN and AML cell lines. There were no acquired recurrently mutated genes in the exomes of 3 independent resistant CAL1 cultures by WES compared with parental cells. However, in combined RNA-seq analysis of CAL1 (BPDCN) and SHI1 (AML) tagraxofusp-resistant compared with parental cells (n = 6 independent resistant subcultures, n = 6 parental), the most downregulated gene in resistant cells was DPH1 (7.53-fold decrease, –log 10 adjusted P [P adj ] = 3.79 × 10–19; Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128571DS1). DPH1 encodes the first protein in an enzymatic cascade containing at least 7 members known as the diphthamide synthesis pathway or diphthamide modification pathway, which is responsible for catalyzing the conversion of histidine 715 on eEF2 to the variant amino acid diphthamide (18). Diphthamide-715 on eEF2 is the site of ADP ribosylation by DT as well as other ADP-ribosylating bacterial toxins such as Pseudomonas exotoxin A.

Figure 3 Tagraxofusp resistance is mediated by loss of the diphthamide synthesis pathway enzyme DPH1. (A) Differentially expressed genes between CAL1 (BPDCN) and SHI1 (AML) parental cells compared to 3 independent tagraxofusp-resistant subclones each (n = 6 parental and 6 resistant total). Log 2 (fold change) expression in resistant compared with parental cells plotted (x axis) versus –log 10 adjusted P (P adj ) value (y axis). Genes names in blue (downregulated in resistant cells) or red (upregulated in resistant cells) for genes with –log 10 P adj > 10. (B) Log 2 (fold change) in gene expression associated with tagraxofusp resistance (as from panel A), where negative values represent lower expression in resistant cells, plotted gene-by-gene versus a CRISPRi score for CTx-DTA resistance (19), where positive values represent genes that conferred CTX-DTA resistance when their expression was inhibited. DPH1 is highlighted in red. (C) Western blotting for DPH1 and actin in parental and tagraxofusp-resistant CAL1 cells. (D) In vitro ADP-ribosylation assay with or without tagraxofusp (top row) and Western blotting for eEF2, DPH1, and actin (bottom rows) for parental THP1 and tagraxofusp-resistant (R1–R3) subclones. (E) Western blotting for DPH1 and actin in parental THP1 cells, and cells transduced with independent nontargeting (NTG1-2) and DPH1-targeted (g2, g3, g5, and g6) sgRNAs. (F) Percentage lentivirus-containing (GFP+) cells plotted over time after treatment with tagraxofusp in CAL1, NOMO1, and THP1 cells transduced with the CRISPR sgRNA-containing lentiviruses as in panel E, each coexpressing GFP. (G) In vitro ADP-ribosylation in the presence of tagraxofusp (top row) and Western blotting for eEF2, DPH1, and actin (bottom rows) for parental CAL1 cells and tagraxofusp-resistant cells expressing a doxycycline-inducible full-length DPH1 cDNA, an N-terminally truncated, enzymatically inactive DPH1, or empty vector. (H) Viability after treatment with serial dilutions of tagraxofusp in parental and tagraxofusp-resistant cells expressing doxycycline-inducible DPH1 or variants as in panel G. Triplicate points plotted relative to cells in vehicle alone.

Diphthamide synthesis pathway proteins are known to be required for cytotoxicity of full-length DT, but their role in tagraxofusp sensitivity and resistance has not been studied. Given that expression of several other genes was also affected in the setting of tagraxofusp resistance, we integrated our RNA-seq data with existing data from an experiment that measured the influence of gene expression on sensitivity to a cholera toxin–DT hybrid protein (CTx-DTA) (19). In that experiment, a genome-wide CRISPR single guide RNA (sgRNA) library was introduced into human cells coexpressing a catalytically inactive Cas9 nuclease fused to either a transcriptional activator or repressor (so-called “CRISPRa” or “CRISPRi”) and relative sgRNA abundance was compared before and after exposure to CTx-DTA. When we plotted tagraxofusp-resistance-associated gene expression versus the CRISPRi score on a per-gene basis, only 1 gene, DPH1, was a “hit” in both assays — i.e., significantly lower expression in tagraxofusp-resistant cells and knockdown was advantageous in the setting of CTx-DTA exposure (Figure 3B). We confirmed loss of DPH1 protein in CAL1 tagraxofusp-resistant BPDCN cells by Western blotting (Figure 3C) and confirmed the same phenotype in an independent AML cell line, THP1 (Figure 3D). Thus, in 3 of 3 cell lines tested, tagraxofusp resistance was associated with decreased DPH1 expression.

We next performed a biochemical assay for the ability of tagraxofusp to catalyze ADP-ribosylation in cell lysates in the presence of exogenous biotin-tagged nicotine adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) as a source of ADP-ribose. In parental THP1 cells, tagraxofusp caused ADP-ribosylation of a single protein band of the expected molecular weight of eEF2 (~100 kDa), which was detectable by Western blotting with streptavidin-HRP. In contrast, in resistant cells with markedly reduced DPH1, tagraxofusp failed to catalyze detectable ADP-ribosylation of any protein in the lysate (Figure 3D). Together, these data pointed to loss of DPH1 as the source of decreased tagraxofusp-induced ADP-ribosylation activity and tagraxofusp resistance in leukemia cell lines.

To confirm that loss of DPH1 was both necessary and sufficient to create tagraxofusp resistance, we performed a series of knockout and add-back experiments. First, we generated cell lines stably expressing the Cas9 nuclease and transduced them with lentiviruses expressing 1 of 4 independent sgRNAs targeting the DPH1 locus or nontargeting controls, each linked to GFP. At high multiplicity of infection (MOI) resulting in greater than 80% GFP positivity, we confirmed decreased expression of DPH1 protein in several independent DPH1 sgRNA–transduced cultures (Figure 3E). In cultures infected at lower MOI (resulting in ~20% GFP positivity), we observed a growth advantage after treatment with tagraxofusp only in the DPH1 sgRNA–transduced cells but not in the control-transduced cells, particularly in those harboring sgRNAs associated with the greatest loss of DPH1 protein (Figure 3F). Therefore, we concluded that loss of DPH1 is sufficient to confer relative tagraxofusp resistance in AML cells.

Next, we cloned a full-length DPH1 cDNA or an N-terminally truncated cDNA, deleting a domain known to be required for DPH1 catalytic activity (20), into a doxycycline-inducible lentiviral expression vector. We transduced full-length or truncated dox-on DPH1, or empty vector–containing viruses into parental or tagraxofusp-resistant CAL1 BPDCN cells and selected with puromycin. We then performed Western blotting and the in vitro ADP-ribosylation biochemical assay in cell lysates after doxycycline induction. We found that expression of the full-length DPH1, but not the enzymatic activity–deficient DPH1 or empty vector, restored the ADP-ribosylation activity of tagraxofusp in resistant cells (Figure 3G). Re-expression of full-length DPH1 also restored the cytotoxic activity of tagraxofusp in resistant cells to GI 50 values comparable to those of parental cells (Figure 3H). Of interest, overexpression of DPH1 in parental cells was also associated with modestly increased sensitivity to tagraxofusp, suggesting that DPH1 level and/or diphthamide synthesis pathway activity is rate limiting for the pathway and could serve as a biomarker of sensitivity to tagraxofusp.

DPH1 locus DNA methylation correlates with tagraxofusp resistance and both are reversible by azacitidine. DPH1 expression is known to be regulated by DNA methylation, and sensitivity to a CD22–Pseudomonas exotoxin A fusion in a B-ALL cell line was previously shown to be modulated by CpG methylation at the DPH1 locus (21). Therefore, we quantified CpG methylation in parental and tagraxofusp-resistant THP1 cells using bisulfite DNA sequencing. We found that tagraxofusp-resistant cells had acquired hypermethylation of CpG motifs in the promoter region and first exon of DPH1 (Figure 4A). CpGs further upstream, between –300 and –80 bases from the transcription start site (TSS), showed no significant change in methylation, suggesting that increased DPH1-promoter methylation associated with tagraxofusp resistance may confer a specific advantage. Given this finding, we hypothesized that azacitidine, a DNA methyltransferase inhibitor or DNA hypomethylating agent (HMA) might reverse resistance-associated DPH1 hypermethylation and restore DPH1 expression. We treated tagraxofusp-resistant or parental THP1 cells with a noncytotoxic dosing regimen of azacitidine (300 nM 2 days on/2 days off, for 2 weeks; Supplemental Figure 1A). Azacitidine treatment reduced DPH1 CpG DNA methylation and partially restored mRNA expression as measured by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) (Figure 4, A and B). We observed similar findings in tagraxofusp-resistant CAL1 BPDCN cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C).

Figure 4 Tagraxofusp resistance is associated with hypermethylation of DPH1 locus CpGs, and azacitidine restores diphthamide pathway activity and tagraxofusp sensitivity. (A) Percentage of methylated CpGs in the DPH1 locus are shown for the indicated genomic positions in parental THP1 cells and 2 independent tagraxofusp-resistant subclones, before and after 2 weeks of pulsatile treatment with noncytotoxic doses of azacitidine. (B) Quantitative RT-PCR for DPH1 expression in parental THP1 cells and a tagraxofusp-resistant subclone treated with vehicle or azacitidine (n = 3 replicates each). Dots represent relative expression, bars are ±SD. Conditions compared by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons correction, adjusted P values shown. Data are representative of 2 independent resistant subclones with similar results. (C) In vitro ADP-ribosylation assay in the presence of tagraxofusp (top row) and Western blotting for eEF2, DPH1, and actin (bottom rows) are shown for parental THP1 and 3 independent tagraxofusp-resistant subclones (R1–R3) after 2 weeks of pulsatile treatment with noncytotoxic doses of azacitidine or vehicle. (D) Tagraxofusp cytotoxicity assays in parental and tagraxofusp-resistant AML (THP1) and BPDCN (CAL1) cells after 2 weeks of pulsatile treatment with noncytotoxic doses of azacitidine or vehicle, or with weekly exposure to 1 μg/mL tagraxofusp. Each point was assessed in triplicate and plotted relative to cells growing in vehicle alone.

Next, we tested if azacitidine restored sensitivity to tagraxofusp in AML and BPDCN cells. First, we asked if the partial restoration of DPH1 mRNA we observed after long-term noncytotoxic exposure to azacitidine (Figure 4B) was sufficient to reverse the functional defect in ADP-ribosylation activity by tagraxofusp. Using the in vitro biochemical activity assay described above, we found that 2-week azacitidine-treated THP1 cells showed complete restoration of tagraxofusp-mediated ADP-ribosylation activity (Figure 4C). In agreement with those results, azacitidine treatment also re-sensitized resistant AML and BPDCN cells to the cytotoxic activity of tagraxofusp (Figure 4D). Controls, including resistant cells cultured for 2 weeks with repeated dosing of tagraxofusp or maintained in vehicle alone, showed no change in tagraxofusp sensitivity. Given that azacitidine likely affects expression of many genes, not only DPH1, we also tested whether cells in which DPH1 is targeted by CRISPR (Figure 3E) were resistant to the sensitizing effect of azacitidine. DPH1-knockdown cells did not have increased tagraxofusp sensitivity after 2-week azacitidine treatment, whereas cells resistant to tagraxofusp and harboring a control nontargeting sgRNA were relatively re-sensitized (Supplemental Figure 2D). These data support the conclusion that DPH1 is at least among the dominant targets of azacitidine’s ability to restore tagraxofusp sensitivity in cells with acquired resistance.

Increased apoptotic priming in tagraxofusp-resistant cells associated with increased sensitivity to and synergy with chemotherapy. To address the possibility that resistant cells have lost the ability to undergo apoptosis, which is important in considering how to sequence or combine therapies with tagraxofusp, we performed BH3 profiling. This assay quantifies the apoptotic priming, or propensity to undergo cell death via mitochondrial apoptosis, after stimulation of permeabilized cells with BH3 domain–containing peptides derived from proapoptotic BCL-2 family proteins (22). We have used BH3 profiling to predict BCL-2 family dependence and therapeutic sensitivity in several types of cancer (23, 24).

We performed BH3 profiling on parental cells and those with acquired resistance to tagraxofusp. The most striking finding was that across multiple resistant subclones of both AML and BPDCN cells, tagraxofusp resistance was associated with an increase in overall apoptotic priming (Supplemental Figure 2A). This finding was unexpected, as, in most cases, resistance to one cancer therapy is associated with decreased overall apoptotic priming and decreased sensitivity to subsequent alternative therapies (25, 26). In addition, selective peptide treatments showed that resistant SHI1 cells were more dependent on BCL-2 and/or BCL-XL (based on increased sensitivity to BAD and HRK peptides), which suggests there could be specific changes in BCL-2 family dependencies in the setting of resistance.

Consistent with the prediction that tagraxofusp-resistant cells would be sensitized to treatments that act via mitochondrial apoptosis, we found that tagraxofusp-resistant cells were more sensitive than parental cells to treatment with several chemotherapeutic agents (Supplemental Figure 2B). These results led us to ask if there was also up-front synergy between tagraxofusp and conventional chemotherapy in parental cells. Using isobologram analysis and the method of Chou-Talalay, we determined that tagraxofusp and chemotherapy were synergistic (combination index [CI] < 1) across diverse cytotoxic compounds and cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2C). Together, these data suggest that the combination of tagraxofusp and chemotherapy, particularly azacitidine due to its additional ability to reverse tagraxofusp resistance, might be effective in AML, BPDCN, and possibly other CD123-expressing malignancies.

Tagraxofusp and azacitidine are effective in combination in vivo. To test these predictions in primary human leukemia cells in vivo, we established tagraxofusp therapeutic models using BPDCN patient–derived xenografts (PDXs) (27). First, we tested the activity of single-agent tagraxofusp in 3 independent BPDCN PDXs. Each PDX was injected into a cohort of recipients as a secondary transplant of cryopreserved splenocytes from the initial PDX generation. When the average peripheral blood disease burden reached 0.2%, we randomized animals to receive vehicle or tagraxofusp, given daily for 5 days to mimic the dosing schedule used in patients. In a subset, we gave one additional cycle of therapy at the time of overt disease progression. We followed the peripheral blood leukemia burden by weekly flow cytometry and observed a significant pharmacodynamic effect of tagraxofusp (Figure 5A). To confirm disease response in tissue, we sacrificed a subset of vehicle or tagraxofusp-treated animals after 7 days and observed reduction in splenomegaly, associated with decreased splenic infiltration of human BPDCN cells (human CD45, CD123, BCL-2 positive) and increases in normal hematopoietic elements (Figure 5, B and C). Tagraxofusp treatment resulted in prolonged median overall survival compared with vehicle in each PDX individually and in combined analysis (71 vs. 35 days, P = 0.0003; Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Tagraxofusp is active in BPDCN patient–derived xenografts (PDXs) in vivo. (A) Human CD45+CD123+ cells as a percentage of the peripheral blood mononuclear cells in NSG mice engrafted with 1 of 3 BPDCN PDXs, treated at day 0 (red arrow) with 5 days of tagraxofusp (red line) or vehicle (black line). A subset of animals in each group was re-treated with another cycle at the time when greater than 50% of animals showed progression (>5% in peripheral blood; blue lines represent animals that received 2 treatments and blue arrows are the time of the second treatment). (B) Peripheral blood disease burden measured by CD45+CD123+ flow cytometry and representative spleen size reduction in animals treated with tagraxofusp as compared to vehicle harvested 7 days after treatment (n = 4 each). (C) Sections from mouse spleens harvested on day 7 after treatment with tagraxofusp or vehicle and stained with hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) or the indicated antibodies by immunohistochemistry. Original magnification, ×40. (D) Kaplan-Meier overall survival curves for recipients of each PDX (left) and for all PDXs combined (right) that received tagraxofusp (red, n = 19) or vehicle (black, n = 15). Curves compared by log-rank test.

Next, we asked if the adaptations we observed after tagraxofusp exposure in cell lines were observed in PDXs and primary samples. While the second cycle of PDX treatment was effective (Supplemental Figure 3A), the time to progression was shorter, suggesting acquisition of relative resistance in vivo (Figure 5A). We noted that, as in patients treated with tagraxofusp and in resistant cell lines, CD123 expression on the surface of PDX blasts was not decreased at the time of progression after tagraxofusp (Supplemental Figure 3B). Therefore, we performed RNA-seq on CD45+CD123+ sorted cells from 4 relapsed PDXs and from 4 patients (3 AML and 1 BPDCN) before and after treatment with tagraxofusp. We observed downregulation of DPH1 (2-fold or more) in 2 of 4 PDXs and in 3 of 3 evaluable patients (Figure 6A). One patient sample, AML3, had baseline DPH1 expression below the level of detection, which is of unclear significance. In addition, we saw decreased expression of several other diphthamide synthesis pathway genes in some samples after tagraxofusp exposure, and there were also a few instances of increased expression (Figure 6A). While we were encouraged that changes in DPH1 expression were largely consistent with our cell line data, we reasoned that a functional assay might more clearly define the overall contribution of the entire diphthamide pathway to tagraxofusp resistance in primary cells.

Figure 6 Impaired ADP-ribosylation activity in resistant cells and effectiveness of tagraxofusp plus azacitidine in vivo. (A) Log 2 (fold change) (log 2 FC) in RNA expression for diphthamide genes in individual PDXs (left) and patients (right) after exposure to tagraxofusp in vivo compared to vehicle (PDXs) or baseline (patients). Dotted line represents no change (log 2 FC = 0) and gray area is less than 2-fold change in expression (log 2 FC –1 to 1). *Genes below 0.1 fragments per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads (FPKM) after tagraxofusp, in which case an FPKM of 0.1 was used to calculate fold change. Genes that had FPKM less than 0.1 before treatment are not shown. (B) Flow cytometry–based in vitro enzymatic labeling assay for tagraxofusp-induced ADP-ribosylation activity in parental and tagraxofusp-resistant CAL1 cells, showing decreased labeling with biotin-NAD+ in the setting of tagraxofusp resistance. Staining detected with streptavidin-BV510 fluorescence. (C) Flow cytometry–based enzymatic labeling assay with increasing doses of tagraxofusp measuring ADP-ribosylation activity as in panel B for BPDCN PDXs harvested from spleen or bone marrow at the time of disease progression after in vivo treatment with vehicle (n = 8) or tagraxofusp (n = 10). Curves compared by regression modeling of least-squares fit. (D) Flow cytometry–based ADP-ribosylation activity over increasing concentrations of tagraxofusp added in vitro measured in single CD45+CD123+ cells collected from the bone marrow of 5 patients before and after in vivo treatment with tagraxofusp (curves compared as in panel D). (E) Disease burden measured by peripheral blood human CD45+CD123+ flow cytometry in animals engrafted with BPDCN PDX cells after 2 cycles of treatment (at days 0 and 30) with vehicle, azacitidine, tagraxofusp, or the combination of tagraxofusp and azacitidine (Tag + Aza). (F) Kaplan-Meier overall survival curves from the time of treatment start for animals after treatments described in panel E (n = 10 mice per arm for panels E and F). Curves compared pairwise by log-rank test.

Given that loss of any diphthamide pathway member can inhibit diphthamide generation and DT cytotoxicity (19, 20, 28), we designed a series of biomarker assays to measure the ability of tagraxofusp to ADP-ribosylate substrates in permeabilized cells, independent of toxin internalization (see Methods for details). We reasoned that this type of assay would be agnostic to specific upstream alteration(s) in the diphthamide pathway and represent an integrated functional readout of tagraxofusp ADP-ribosylation activity in relevant cells. Specifically, we developed tests to measure biotinylated-NAD incorporation either by microscopy in cells fixed to glass slides or by flow cytometry of permeabilized cells in solution. Using these assays, we found impairment in drug-dependent biotin labeling in tagraxofusp-resistant cell lines (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 3C).

The flow cytometry–based ADP-ribosylation assay is particularly attractive because it allows costaining with cell-surface markers, which facilitates measurement of tagraxofusp activity in defined populations of single cells isolated from blood or more complex tissues such as spleen or bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 3D). Thus, we applied this assay to human leukemias before and after exposure to tagraxofusp treatment in vivo. Among primary BPDCN PDXs harvested from animals with progressive disease after treatment with tagraxofusp, we observed decreased tagraxofusp-dependent ADP-ribosylation activity in CD45+CD123+ cells compared with leukemias progressing after treatment with vehicle alone (Figure 6C). Similarly, in 5 patients (2 AML and 3 BPDCN) that had persistent or recurrent bone marrow blasts after treatment with 1 or 2 cycles of tagraxofusp, we observed decreased tagraxofusp-dependent ADP-ribosylation activity in CD45+CD123+ cells (Figure 6D). These data suggest that one mechanism of resistance in primary leukemias treated in vivo is associated with decreased ADP-ribosylation of cellular substrates by tagraxofusp, which may be caused by downregulation of diphthamide pathway members or other upstream alterations. The ADP-ribosylation biochemical assays described here are therefore potential biomarker tests for tagraxofusp activity that could be explored prospectively and in larger patient cohorts.

Finally, we tested if tagraxofusp and azacitidine were an effective combination in primary human leukemias in vivo. We injected recipient mice with BPDCN PDX cells and when the average peripheral blood leukemia burden was greater than 0.2%, we randomized animals to 1 of 4 groups for treatment with 2 cycles of vehicle, azacitidine alone, tagraxofusp alone, or azacitidine/tagraxofusp in combination. Both azacitidine and tagraxofusp alone prolonged the time to leukemia progression, but the combination of azacitidine and tagraxofusp was more effective than either single agent (Figure 6E). This correlated with a prolongation of overall survival after treatment with tagraxofusp plus azacitidine that was greater than either agent alone (Figure 6F). At 200 days, we sacrificed the remaining 1 tagraxofusp-treated mouse and 7 tagraxofusp-plus-azacitidine–treated mice and measured CD45+CD123+ human leukemia cell burden in peripheral blood, spleen, and bone marrow. Whereas the 1 remaining tagraxofusp-treated animal had detectable leukemia cells in spleen and bone marrow, only 1 of 7 combination-treated mice had measurable residual disease above a detection threshold of 0.1% in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 3E).