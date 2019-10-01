Lactoferrin-induced myeloid-derived suppressor cell therapy attenuates pathologic inflammatory conditions in newborn mice

MDSCs in preterm infants. Analysis of peripheral blood (PB) was performed in parallel at 2 institutions, SYSU and CHOP, using the same phenotypic criteria and protocols. PMN-MDSCs in whole blood were evaluated as LOX-1+CD15+cells (28) and in PBMCs as low-density CD11b+HLA-DR–CD14–CD15+ cells (29). Infants that were born at full term (gestational age ≥37 weeks) had much higher proportions of LOX-1+CD15+ PMN-MDSCs in the PB than healthy adult volunteers. The amount of detectable PMN-MDSCs was significantly lower (P = 0.0007) in preterm infants (gestational age <37 weeks) (Figure 1A). Similar results were obtained when PMN-MDSCs were evaluated as low-density CD11b+HLA-DR–CD14–CD15+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI128164DS1). In contrast, no differences were observed in the total number of PMNs (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Clinical significance of MDSCs in infants. (A) Percentages of Lox1+CD15+ PMN-MDSCs in adults (AD) (n = 10), full-term (term) (n = 8), and preterm (n = 11) infants and patients with NEC (n = 14). Samples from NEC patients were collected at diagnosis (6 to 66 days after birth). In all other cases, samples were collected between days 1 and 4 after birth. (B) Percentages of PMN-MDSCs in infants who later developed or did not develop NEC. Samples were collected on days 1–3 (AD, n = 10; term, n = 8; preterm, no NEC, n = 51; preterm with NEC, n = 9) or 4–7 (term, n = 9; preterm, no NEC, n = 15; preterm with NEC, n = 5) after birth. (C) Correlation between proportion of PMN-MDSCs and body weight of infants at different age. (D) Functional activity of PMN-MDSCs from infants using T cells stimulated with CD3/CD28 antibodies. T cell proliferation was measured in triplicate with CFSE labeling (n = 4–8). (E) Expression of indicated genes in PMN-MDSCs measured by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) (n = 4). (F) Antibacterial activity of PMN-MDSCs against E. coli (n = 4). (G) Concentrations of LF in plasma from adults and newborns determined by ELISA (n = 8–11). (H) Correlation between LF concentration (plasma) and proportion of PMN-MDSCs, body weight, or gestational age of newborns. (I) LF concentration in plasma of infants who were fed with breast milk (n = 13) or formula (n = 4). In all panels, individual results and mean ± SD are shown. P values were calculated using 2-sided Student’s t tests (E, F, and I) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparisons test (A, B, D, and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. For C and H, Spearman’s correlation coefficient was calculated, and actual P values are shown.

Infants with NEC showed variable presence of PMN-MDSCs at the time of diagnosis (mostly between days 6 and 24 after birth) (Figure 1A). To assess the possible link between PMN-MDSCs and the development of NEC, we evaluated populations of PMN-MDSCs in preterm infants before the development of NEC. On days 1–3 after birth, preterm infants who eventually developed NEC had significantly (P = 0.002) lower numbers of PMN-MDSCs than preterm infants who did not develop NEC. These differences were not observed on days 4–7 after birth (Figure 1B). No differences in the total presence of PMN were observed between the groups (Supplemental Figure 1C). To exclude the possible influence of weight and gestational age on the association between PMN-MDSC level and the development of NEC (risk of NEC is inversely proportional to birth weight and gestational age), we evaluated samples, collected 1–3 days after birth, from infants with similar birth weights (1,700–2,000 g) and gestational ages (31–34 weeks). The proportion of PMN-MDSCs measured during the first days after birth in newborns that later developed NEC were significantly lower (P < 0.05) than in infants who did not develop NEC (Supplemental Figure 1D). On days 1–3, there was a strong positive correlation (P = 0.004) between the birth weight of the infant and the presence of PMN-MDSCs. This correlation gradually disappeared with time (Figure 1C). No correlation with the total population of PMNs was observed (Supplemental Figure 1E).

PMN-MDSCs from healthy full-term infants had potent T cell–suppressive activity. This activity was substantially lower in preterm infants and even lower in patients with NEC (Figure 1D). Decreased ability of PMN-MDSCs to inhibit T cells in preterm infants was associated with lower expression of factors responsible for suppressive activity of MDSCs (21): S100A9, S100A8, ARG1, and NOS2 (Figure 1E). PMN-MDSCs from preterm infants had lower antibacterial activity than cells from full-term infants (Figure 1F).

We tested for the presence of M-MDSCs in PBMCs of infants based on a standard set of criteria CD11b+HLA-DR–CD14+CD15– cells (29). As was the case for PMN-MDSCs, the presence of M-MDSCs in infants was dramatically higher than in adults. In preterm infants, it was significantly lower (P = 0.0007) than in infants born full term (Supplemental Figure 2A). The ability of M-MDSCs to suppress T cell proliferation was substantially reduced in preterm infants and patients with NEC as compared with healthy full-term infants (Supplemental Figure 2B).

LF may be involved in the accumulation of MDSCs in newborn mice (21), but its significance in human infants remained unknown. We investigated the link between LF and PMN-MDSCs in infants. The amount of LF in the serum of preterm infants was significantly lower (P = 0.0002) than in full-term infants, and patients with NEC had less LF than preterm infants (Figure 1G). The presence of LF correlated closely with the level of PMN-MDSCs in infants (R = 0.71, P < 0.0001), but not with birth weight or gestational age (Figure 1H). The amount of LF in the serum of infants fed with formula (which contains considerably less LF than human milk) was dramatically lower than in infants who received breast milk (Figure 1I). These results indicate that both the presence and the activity of MDSCs were closely associated with the maturity of the infants and the level of LF in serum.

LF converts PMNs and MONs to MDSCs in newborns, but not in adults. We asked whether LF exposure alone could generate MDSCs. We used BM cells from mice of different ages: 2 weeks old and 6–8 weeks old. A previous study demonstrated that 2 weeks was the time when MDSC activity was lost, and adult 6- to 8-week-old mice don’t have detectable MDSC activity (21). BM cells were cultured for 48 hours with GM-CSF and LF. In the BM cells of 2-week-old mice, treatment with LF caused substantial expansion of both PMN and MON (Figure 2A). The effect was observed at a LF concentration of greater than 300 μg/ml (Supplemental Figure 3A). We found that treatment with LF did not affect T cell proliferation in response to stimulation with CD3/CD28 antibodies (Supplemental Figure 3B) and that the production of IFN-γ was moderately suppressed (Supplemental Figure 3C). LF converted PMN to highly immune-suppressive PMN-MDSCs (Figure 2B). Although the population of MON was relatively small, LF also enhanced suppressive activity of these cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Twenty-four–hour treatment caused only a partial effect, and treatment lasting longer than 48 hours did not substantially increase the effect. Similar experiments were performed with mononuclear cells isolated from human CB. Two-day treatment with LF expanded the population of myeloid cells (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3E) and converted them into cells with potent ability to suppress CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 2D). We next tested to determine whether LF could affect PMNs isolated from human CB. Two-day treatment of CB PMN with LF, but not with PBS, resulted in the acquisition of potent suppressive activity (Supplemental Figure 3F). When similar experiments were performed with BM of 6- to 8-week-old mice or PBMCs isolated from healthy adult donors, no effect of LF on suppressive activity of myeloid cells was observed (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 2 LF converts PMN and MON to MDSCs. (A) BM cells from 2-week-old mice were treated with LF or vehicle (PBS) in the presence of GM-CSF for 2 days. Typical example of flow cytometry (left), absolute numbers, and proportion of PMN and MON (right) (n = 6). (B) Suppressive activity of LF-induced PMN-MDSCs against proliferation of OT-I–derived CD8+ T cells stimulated with cognate peptide (n = 6). Nonstimulated T cells (No-stim) and stimulated T cells without PMN (No-PMN) were used as controls. (C) Absolute numbers of CD11b+HLA-DR–/lo cells in PBS- or LF-treated CB mononuclear cells for 2 days (n = 6). (D) Suppression of LF-induced CD11b+HLA-DR–/lo cells from CB mononuclear cells against T cells stimulated with CD3/CD28 antibodies. T cell proliferation was measured in triplicate by CFSE dilution (n = 6). (E) PGE2 and NO in myeloid cells from PBS- or LF-treated CB mononuclear cells (n = 6). (F) Absolute numbers of myeloid cells in PBS- or LF-treated preterm infant–derived CB mononuclear cells for 2 days (n = 6). (G) CD11b+HLA-DR–/lo were sorted from PBS- or LF-treated preterm infant CB mononuclear cells, followed by incubation with T cells stimulated with CD3/CD28 antibodies. T cell proliferation was measured in triplicate by CFSE labeling (n = 6). In all plots, the results of individual experiments and mean ± SD are shown. P values were calculated using 2-sided Student’s t tests (A and C–G) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparisons test (B). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

A previous study demonstrated that the suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs in newborns was mediated via S100A8/A9 proteins and increased production of PGE2, whereas M-MDSCs were mediated via increased expression of Nos2 and production of NO (21). We found that treatment of newborn mouse BM cells with LF caused upregulation of the expression of S100a9 and S100a8 (Supplemental Figure 5A) and PGE2 production (Supplemental Figure 5B) in PMN-MDSCs and upregulation of S100a9, S100a8, and Nos2 (Supplemental Figure 5C) as well as increased NO production by M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Similar results were obtained with myeloid cells (CD11b+HLA-DR–/lo) from CB obtained from full-term infants (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 5E). However, preterm infants more commonly develop inflammatory-mediated pathological conditions. We asked whether LF could cause expansion of myeloid cells and their conversion to MDSCs. Treatment of CB mononuclear cells from preterm infants caused expansion of suppressive M-MDSCs (Figure 2, F and G).

Potent antibacterial activity is a prominent feature of newborn MDSCs (21). We assessed the effect of LF on this activity of myeloid cells. BM cells from 2-week-old mice treated with LF for 48 hours demonstrated increased killing of E. coli and Candida albicans (Figure 3, A and B). Similar results were obtained with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can result in fatal infectious disease in infants (Figure 3C). Treatment with LF was associated with a substantial increase in phagocytic activity by MDSCs (Figure 3D). Similar experiments were performed with human myeloid cells from CB. LF induced substantial increases in both phagocytic activity (Figure 3E) and killing of pathogens (Figure 3F).

Figure 3 Antibacterial activity of LF-MDSCs. (A and B) Antibacterial activity of PMN-MDSCs or M-MDSCs isolated from PBS- or LF-treated newborn BM cells against E. coli (A, n = 6) or with C. albicans (B, n = 3–6). CFU were calculated after 24 hours of incubation. Medium (Med) alone was used as control. (C) Antibacterial activity of PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs against C. sakazakii (n = 6). (D) Phagocytosis of FITC-labeled pHrodo E. coli BioParticles (100 μg/1 × 105 cells for 90 minutes) by LF-induced mouse PMN-MDSCs or M-MDSCs. Typical example (left) and cumulative results (right) are shown (n = 6). (E) Phagocytosis of FITC-labeled pHrodo E. coli BioParticles by LF-induced human MDSCs from CB (n = 6). (F) Antibacterial activity of myeloid cells from PBS- or LF-treated CB mononuclear cells (n = 3–6). Medium alone was used as control. In all plots, the results of individual experiments and mean ± SD are shown. P values were calculated using 2-sided Student’s t tests (D and E) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparisons test (A–C and F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Mechanism of LF-MDSC expansion in newborns. Activation of NF-κB transcription factor is one of the major downstream targets of LF (30, 31). As expected, treatment of BM cells from 2-week-old mice with LF caused accumulation of p65 (RelA) in the nucleus, which was cancelled by the selective NF-κB inhibitor JSH23 (Figure 4A). Inhibition of NF-κB abrogated LF-induced accumulation (Figure 4B) and suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs (Figure 4C) and M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6A). It was associated with inhibition of major mechanisms of LF-mediated MDSC activation: production of S100A9 (Figure 4D), PGE2 (Figure 4E), and NO (Supplemental Figure 6B). Similar experiments were performed with myeloid cells from human CB. JSH23 cancelled LF-induced accumulation (Figure 4F), suppressive activity (Figure 4G) of myeloid cells, and upregulation of S100A9, PGE2, and NO (Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). We further evaluated the expression of phosphorylated NF-κB (p65) in myeloid cells isolated from infants. Preterm infants had significantly lower (P = 0.02) phosphorylated p65 levels than children born at term (Supplemental Figure 6F). Using siRNA, we silenced p65 in myeloid cells (Supplemental Figure 6G) and found that it abrogated LF-induced expansion of PMN- and M-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 6H) and acquisition of suppressive activity by these cells (Supplemental Figure 6, I and J). All these results suggest that NF-κB may mediate acquisition of MDSC characteristics by LF in myeloid cells.

Figure 4 LF regulates MDSC function via NF-κB transcription factor. (A) Western blot of p65 in cytoplasm (Cyt) and nuclei (Nuc) in MDSCs from newborn mouse BM cells treated with LF and/or NF-κB inhibitor (JSH23, 2.5 μM). Control cells were treated with PBS. Typical example of 3 performed experiments is shown. (B) Typical example of staining (on the left) and absolute numbers of PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs (right) from mouse BM cells treated with LF and/or JSH23 (n = 6). (C) Suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs (n = 6). T cell proliferation of OT-I CD8+ T cells stimulated with SIINFEKL was measured in triplicate by CFSE staining. Mean ± SD are shown. (D) The amount of S100A9 in PMN-MDSCs measured by ELISA. (E) The amount of PGE2 in PMN-MDSCs measured by ELISA (n = 6). (F) Absolute numbers of myeloid cells from LF-treated CB mononuclear cells in the presence or absence of JSH23 (n = 6). (G) Suppressive activity of myeloid cells from LF-treated CB cells in the presence or absence of JSH23. Effectors were CD4+ or CD8+ T cells stimulated with CD3/CD28 antibodies. Proliferation was measured in triplicate by CFSE staining. Results of individual experiments are shown (n = 4). In all plots, data represent mean ± SD. P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparisons test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Our results indicate that myeloid cells in mouse and human newborns were sensitive to LF, whereas myeloid cells from adults were not. This raised the question, why does LF affect myeloid cells only in newborns? To address this question, we evaluated the expression of different receptors capable of binding LF: low density lipoprotein receptor–related protein 1 (LRP1), LRP2, intelectin 1 (ITLN1), and ITLN2. Myeloid cells in newborn mice demonstrated much stronger expression of Lrp2 than Itln1, Itlnb, or Lrp1 (Figure 5A). There was a drop in the expression of Lrp2 with age (Figure 5B), which translated to a substantial reduction of Lrp2 expression on the cell surface (Figure 5C). Similar expression patterns were observed in human myeloid cells from either PB or CB from infants (Figure 5D). In humans, myeloid cells in preterm infants had only slightly lower expression of ITLN1 and LRP2 than those in full-term infants. Adults and infants with NEC had much lower expression of LF receptors (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 The effect of LF on myeloid cells is mediated by the LRP2 receptor. (A) Expression of indicated LF receptors in MDSCs from 2-week-old mice measured by qRT-PCR (n = 6). (B) Expression of Lrp2 in myeloid cells from mice of different ages measured by qRT-PCR (n = 6). (C) Surface expression of Lrp2 on mouse myeloid cells measured by flow cytometry (n = 6). (D) Expression of LF receptors in myeloid cells from PB (PBMC) or CB in full-term infants measured by qRT-PCR (n = 5). (E) Expression of ITLN1 and LRP2 in myeloid cells from PB of adults (AD) and full-term, preterm, and NEC infants or CB measured by qRT-PCR (n = 5–6). (F–K) Silencing of Itln1 and Lrp2 in newborn mouse BM cells with shRNA or scramble shRNA (control) lentiviruses, followed by treatment with PBS or LF for 2 days. (F) The absolute numbers of PMN-MDSCs and M-MDSCs measured by flow cytometry (n = 4–6). (G) Suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs. Effectors were OT-I CD8+ T cells stimulated with SIINFEKL. T cell proliferation was measured in triplicate by CFSE staining (n = 3). Upper panel shows typical example. Lower panel shows cumulative results. (H) Suppressive activity of M-MDSCs. Effectors were CD4+ or CD8+ T cells stimulated with CD3/CD28 antibodies (n = 3). Left panel shows typical example. Right panel shows cumulative results. (I) The amount of S100A9 in PMN-MDSCs measured by ELISA. (J) The amount of PGE2 in PMN-MDSCs measured by ELISA. (K) The amounts of nitrites in M-MDSCs measured by the Nitrite Assay Kit. (I–K, n = 6) Data represent individual results and mean ± SD. P values were calculated using 2-sided Student’ s t tests (F–K) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparisons test (A–E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To assess the contribution of individual LF receptors to the regulation of MDSC function by LF, we silenced Itln1 and Lrp2 in BM cells by using shRNA lentiviral vectors (Supplemental Figure 7A). Silencing of Itln1 did not affect LF-inducible expansion of myeloid cells from newborn mice, whereas Lrp2 shRNA completely abrogated it (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 7B). Downregulation of Lrp2, but not Itln1, abrogated LF-induced suppressive activity of PMN-MDSCs (Figure 5G) and M-MDSCs (Figure 5H). Downregulation of Lrp2 cancelled LF-induced increases in S100A9 (Figure 5I) and PGE2 (Figure 5J) in PMN-MDSCs. Increased production of NO was the main mechanism of LF-mediated M-MDSC activity. Silencing of Lrp2 abrogated this effect (Figure 5K). Thus, the loss of sensitivity to LF by myeloid cells in adults could result from the downregulation of LF receptor Lrp2.

As we described, myeloid cells from adults did not respond to LF (Supplemental Figure 4). We tested to determine whether upregulation of Lrp2 can sensitize these cells to the effect of LF. To address this question, we overexpressed Lrp2 in adult mouse myeloid cells by using synergistic activation mediator CRISPRa-Cas9 (lentiSAMv2) lentivirus and different gRNA primers. After selection of 1 sgRNA that provided the best overexpression (Supplemental Figure 8A), we tested the effect of LF on these adult myeloid cells. We found that overexpression of Lrp2 sensitized adult BM cells to the effects of LF. It manifested in increased cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 8B) and acquisition of immune-suppressive activity (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). Previously, PPARα and PPARγ were implicated in the upregulation of Lrp2 expression (32). We tested the effect of PPARγ agonist rosiglitazone on the expression of Lrp2 in myeloid cells and their sensitivity to LF. It was found that rosiglitazone substantially increased the expression of Lrp2 on PMNs (Supplemental Figure 8E) and that treatment with LF converted those PMNs to suppressive PMN-MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 8F).

LF-MDSCs as the treatment of immune-mediated pathologies. Since a previous study implicated MDSCs in the control of NEC (21) and low levels of MDSCs correlated with the development of NEC in preterm infants (Figure 1B), we tested the possibility of using LF-MDSCs in the treatment of experimental NEC in mice. NEC was induced in 1- to 3-day-old mice. BM cells from 2-week-old mice (lacking immune-suppressive activity) were treated for 48 hours with LF or vehicle alone in the presence of GM-CSF. The total population of Gr-1+CD11b+ MDSCs was isolated and injected i.p. into mice with NEC on 2 occasions during a 2-day interval (Supplemental Figure 9A). Administration of vehicle- or LF-treated myeloid cells resulted in equal accumulation of donor Gr-1+CD11b+ myeloid cells in the lamina propria of small intestine (Figure 6A). Intestinal inflammation was reduced in mice injected with vehicle-treated myeloid cells. However, this effect was substantially more pronounced after administration of LF-MDSCs (Figure 6B). Similar results were observed when intestinal permeability was assessed (Figure 6C). Injection of LF-MDSCs into mice with NEC significantly (P < 0.0001) prolonged survival, whereas injection of vehicle-treated myeloid cells did not provide a therapeutic benefit (P = 0.07) and was markedly (P = 0.03) less effective than injection of LF-MDSCs (Figure 6D). Injection of LF-MDSCs significantly reduced the bacterial load in the intestine and PB of mice with NEC; this effect was stronger than the effect observed with control myeloid cells (Figure 6E). If LF had such a strong effect on myeloid cells, then administration of LF alone without myeloid cells may be sufficient to cause a therapeutic effect in mice with NEC. To test this hypothesis, we compared, side by side, the effect of administering LF-MDSCs (twice within a 3-day interval) to daily injections of LF (at a maximum tolerated dose of 0.25 g/kg). Treatment with LF-MDSCs caused significantly (P < 0.05) stronger inhibition of inflammation (Figure 6F), intestinal permeability (Figure 6G), and improvement of mouse survival (Figure 6H) than injections of LF. Treatment of mice with LF-MDSCs was more efficient in reducing bacterial load in the intestine and blood of mice than treatment with LF alone (Figure 6I). Thus, LF-MDSCs were more effective for the treatment of NEC than LF alone.

Figure 6 Therapeutic effect of LF-MDSCs in the model of NEC. (A–E) NEC was induced in 1- to 3-day-old mice as described in Supplemental Figure 9A. (A) Proportion of CFSE-labeled donor CD11b+Gr1+ cells in small intestine lamina propria (SILP) of recipients (n = 6). (B) Representative H&E staining of mouse intestine after NEC induction with or without transfer of MDSCs (left). Inflammation scores were calculated based on the severity of NEC (right) (n = 8). (C) FITC-labeled dextran (FD70) (reflecting intestine permeability) after NEC induction with or without transfer of MDSCs (n = 6). (D) Survival of mice after NEC induction with or without transfer of MDSCs (n = 28 in each group). (E) Bacterial load in small intestine and blood after NEC induction with or without transfer of cells from PBS- or LF-treated BM cells (n = 6). (F–I) NEC was induced in 7-day-old mice treated with LF protein or transfer with LF-MDSCs. (F) Inflammation scores in the small intestine after NEC was induced and treated with LF protein or transfer of LF-MDSCs. (G) Detection of FITC-labeled dextran (FD70) after NEC was induced and treated with LF protein or transfer of LF-MDSCs (n = 6). (H) Survival of mice after NEC was induced and treated with LF protein or transfer of LF-MDSCs. Control, n = 40; NEC, n = 37; LF, n = 40; LF-MDSCs, n = 40. (I) Bacterial load in small intestine (left) and blood (right) after NEC was induced and treated with LF protein or transfer or LF-MDSCs (n = 6). In all plots, data represent mean ± SD. P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey-Kramer multiple-comparisons test (A–C, E–G, and I). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Survival statistics were calculated using log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

Next, we tested the effect of the treatment with LF-MDSCs of different inflammatory conditions not limited to newborns. In these experiments, MDSCs were generated from 2-week-old mice with ex vivo treatment with LF as described above. Recipients were adult 6- to 8-week-old mice. In the model of OVA-induced lung inflammation (Supplemental Figure 9B), administration of LF-MDSCs caused a dramatic reduction in lung inflammation (Figure 7A) and decrease of serum IgE (Supplemental Figure 10A) as well as the cellular content of the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) (Supplemental Figure 10B), proportion of eosinophils in BALF (Figure 7B) and concentration of IL-13 and IL-4 in BALF (Supplemental Figure 10C). In the model of dextran sulfate sodium–induced (DSS-induced) colitis (Supplemental Figure 9C), treatment with LF-MDSCs caused a dramatic reduction in inflammation (Figure 7C) and abrogated DSS-induced disease activity index (DAI) (Figure 7D), weight loss (Figure 7E), and decrease in length of colon (Supplemental Figure 10D). In the model of concanavalin A–induced (ConA-induced) hepatitis (Supplemental Figure 9D), LF-MDSCs reduced histological (Figure 7F) and enzymatic (alanine aminotransferase [ALT] and aspartate aminotransferase [AST]) signs of hepatitis (Figure 7G). Administration of LF-MDSCs substantially reduced the presence of IFN-γ–producing CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 10E) and the expression of Ifng, Tnfa, and Il6 (Supplemental Figure 10F) in liver tissues. Thus, LF-treated MDSCs provided strong therapeutic benefits in the array of inflammation-mediated diseases.